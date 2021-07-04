 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits (copy)

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Adam Karol to SSW Holdings LLC. Parcel, Va. 130, $130,000

Joseph Scott Woosley to Sha’Quirra Williams. 456 Riverview Road, $245,000

R&R Residential Properties LLC to Kyler C. Bogart V. 286 Ridge St., $197,000

Millstone Restaurants Inc. to Prinvest LLC. Lot 8, section III, Vannmeade, $263,100

Ethel Mae Hayslett-Johnson to Sylvia Dobyns-Griffin and Thomas Alexander Bain. Lots 84-91, U.S. 60, $32,000

Leonard M. Banks, Parker A. Banks, and Armond V. Love to John Nolan Jennings and Meanie Ann Waters. Lot 2, section IV, Forest Oaks, $239,900

Donna Sue Wright to Kerri Dieppa. Lot 22, section 1, MerryMoor Subdivision, $218,900

Dennis E. Lockhart to Jessica Campbell. Lot 14, section 2, Mountain View Hills, $215,000

Sandra L. Wright to Andrey M. Petty and Emily A. Kolacz. Parcel, Pendleton Dr., $179,900

Appomattox County

Charles Robert and Elizabeth Nicole Kirby to Timothy J. and Rosemarie Isaacson. Lots 19 and 20, Richwood Manor, $250,000

Robert C. Stephens to Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens. Lot 44R, Morningside Subdivision, $25,000

Paul C. and Judy A. Fleenor to Kevin S. and Theresa Latimer Fleenor. Lot 18, Ivy Ridge Subdivision, $220,000

Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Allie Zachary Raines and Jennifer Robin Hendricks. 550 Oakleigh Ave., $259,900

Charles D. Wood to Edward J. Gonzalez. 110 Tulip Lane, $25,000

Bedford County

Norma S. White to Tomas Krunkaitis and Judita Ruskyte. Lot 53, section 2, Lake Forest, Lakes District, $999,000

William P. Gregory to Darren R. Thomas, 3398 Airport Road, June 11, Lakes District, $875,000.

Bruce C. Onken and Tamara S. Onken to Thomas R. Cappellett and James R. Cappellett. Lot 33, section 5, Greer’s Ford Shores, Lakes District, $825,000

Gregory E. Welter and Melissa L. Maley to Anne H. and Frederick E. Willis Jr. Lots E and F, section B, Smuggler’s Neck Subdivision, Lakes District, $699,950

Lonnie S. and Beverly B. Smith to James Anthony and Kimberly Anne Sterling. 108 Cherrywood Lane, Lakes District, $660,000

Mark T. Kinney and Andrea D. Kinney to James and Kali Hamill. 1090 Coveside Circle, Lakes District, $410,000

Stephen W. Borgess to Gregory S. and Laura J. Pounds. 1178 Cutlass Road, Lakes District, $399,000

Tim L. Norman and Beverly J. Witherington to Mary E. Baird. 1239 Shorevue Circle, Blue Ridge District, $335,000

Chad A. Crouch to Lauren Taylor Anne Seiger. Lot 33, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $265,000

Equity Trust Company to Ryan D. and Christian A. Shifflett. Revised lot 28, Waterside, Lakes District, $265,000

Robert T. Parker to David J. and Tammy K. Howe. 11745 Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $255,000

David W. Powers to Breanna McKenzie Brower and Cody Alexander Mundy. 2512 Lovers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $179,000

Deer Me Farm LLC to Dexter James Andrews. 1898 Dundee Road, Lakes District, $175,000

Valaeria E. Alphin to Greg A. and Jennifer L. Mitchell. 1354 Whip-O-Will Lane, , Blue Ridge District, $160,000

Jonathan and Monika Bjorklund to Jon Eric Bjorklund. 1473 Monte Vista Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000

Brandon T. Saunders to Kathleen S. and John W. Campbell II. Two parcels, Family Acres Lane, Lakes District, $62,500

Michael E. and Magdalena S. Bramlet to Keith Duane and Kelly Jeanne Anselmo. Lot 5, section 2, Hemlock Shores, Blue Ridge District, $54,000

Ginger Investments LLC to Teri L. May. Parcel, Afton’s Meadows Road, Blue Ridge District, $31,950

Garrett F. and Julia K. Hudgins to Our Nest Group LLC. Tract 2, Oak Hill, Blue Ridge District, $20,000

James Brian Dovel to Jason D. and Jennifer S. Mattox. 1818 Owl Town Road, $375,000

James E. and Rose M. Day to Tracy Lee Colby. 1227 Rendezvous Lane, $260,000

Kyung Ho Kim to Taekrae Lee and Matthew Lee. Lot 63, Summerfield, $235,000

Stuart and Hannah W. Overstreet to James and Amanda Maish. 1586 Quarles Road, $283,600

Longview Family Partners LLC to Annette and Mirko Lazarevic. 1069 Commonwealth Circle, $244,900

Equity Trust Company to Tara Dawn Nickols. Lot 29, Elk Garden Subdivision, $178,000

George D. Wachob and Susan J. Wachob to Erik J. Logan and Flora Del Carmen Castillo. Lot 35, High Acres Estates, $265,900

April Investments LLC to Tyler McKinney and Christy Carter. Lots 17-24, U.S. 460, 3 miles west of Thaxton, $179,950

Otterville Associates LLC to David C. Brown and Tasha R. Brown. Parcel, Otterville Road, $50,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Rharcell M. Clements-Martin. Lot 31, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $538,000

Glenda D. Hutchinson and Kelly K. Hutchinson to Rachel Mariah Paige. 624 West Federal St., $90,000

CP&L Investment LLC to John A. Covington. 417 Ramblewood Road, $390,000

Melissa D. Heller to Martha D. Cheatham. Lot 38, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $299,750

L & M Properties LLC to Town of Bedford, Virginia. 940 Orange St., $50,000

Kenneth E. and Diana G. Harbour to Anthony T. and Sara L. Ernst. 3172 Crockett Road, $189,000

William Lewis Howard and Connie Sue Rollyson-Howard to Justin J. and Deborah J. Rantin. Lot 9, section 5, Fairfields, $80,000

Sheila G. Wagner to Aaron R. and Nicole B. Pike. 1345 Equestrian Ridge Circle, $780,000

MHD LLC to Americus M. Gill III and Barbara Ann Gill. 115 Foxwood Dr. and additional parcel, $599,900

Chad M. Daniels to Brian L. Inglett. Lot 27, section 7, Peters Estates, $295,000

Kenneth R. Braley and Stephanie B. Braley to Lauren A. Wyman. Lot 10B, Forest Oaks, $365,000

Jason K. Paulson and Lauren A. Paulson to Roger C. and Stacie A. Erdvig. Lot 59, Oakview Subdivision, $225,000

Ray T. Lyons Sr. and Melvin L. Lyons to Robert G. and Ruth B. Burgess. Lot 6, section 1, Mill Acres, $259,900

Campbell County

Jeannie M. and Anthony S. Crossland to Jillyan R. and Joshua M. Pritt. 227 Asher Lane, $345,000

Julia C. Roberts to Adam Wayne Bailess. 43 Mosby Court, $307,500

Mary Jones to RTG Properties LLC. Lots 14-18, River View Heights, $58,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 44, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to David D. and Kari M. Adams. Lot 44, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $321,480

Robert M. and Connie L. Amole to Charmaine L. Farmer. Lot 19, section 2, Concord Village, $160,000

Kenneth W. Tyree, Pamela T. Ballard and Billy R. Tyree to Bumgarner Drive Trust, 226 Bumgarner Dr., $73,000

Dustin L. Williams and Rachel L. Williams to Zane Sayers and Chosum Tashi. Lot 19, section 2, Russell Springs, $285,000

J&J Weatherization Inc. to Kowatch Properties LLC. 9047 Richmond Highway, $235,000

Larry W. Pippin to Cara Marie Mattox. Parcel, Seventh St., $18,000

Daniel J. Bolton to Stephen L. and Tiffany J. Carter. Lot 118, section II, Tavern Grove, $144,900

Anastasia K. Cowan to James D. Harris. 632 Powell Road, $51,500

Michael and Timbrel Drinkard to Christopher Younger. 501 Gladys Road, $256,400

21934 Timberlake LLC to Jeanne Marie Bishel. Lot 35, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $232,900

Steven P. and Tricia G. Stevens to Joshua Adam Osborne and Kelly Ann-Marie Johnson. 2188 Stage Road, $156,000

Christina Wiscovitch to Morgan Hursh and Vincent Hursh. Lot 231, section V, Tavern Grove, $189,900

City of Lynchburg

David M. and Jayme D. Johnston to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1907 and 1911 Park Ave., $114,000

David M. and Jayme D. Johnston to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1903 Park Ave., $80,000

Jeffrey Waybe and Mervil Moore Kowatch to Mitchell Christian Haugen and Katherine Anne Whitlock-Haugen. Lot 1, section 1, Windsor Hills, $298,000

Stuart Michael Trepanitis and Christine Mary Trepanitis to Collin Quinn Trepanitis. Lot 50, section 2, Boxwood, $325,000

Margaret M. Scott to Kimberly and Darnell K. Brown. 1108 11th St., $12,731.85

Roolchane M. Alves to James G. Warner Jr. and Megan Rose Warner. 2824 Evergreen Road, $267,300

Candlewood LLC to Danielle A. Corrigan. Lot 22, Candlewood Court Villas, $280,000

Nancy G. Sorensen to Gregory E. May. Lot 12, section 1, Courtney Springs, $178,000

David P. and Kimberly K. Stewart to Fred C. and Shirley T. Thomas. Lot 42, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $230,000

Rebecca E. and Hugh C. Davis IV to David Alexander and Jacqueline Falwell Nardi. 193 Irvington Springs Road, $25,000

Julie B. Perkins Barger to Ethan Dean and Alicia Marie Rich. 814 New Hampshire Ave., $202,000

Grant Michael and Katherine Collier to Kari Lee Marshall. Lot 3, section 1, The Bluffs at Riverside, $271,000

Empire Capital LLC to Hope Dimanche. 216 Saint Augustine St., $170,000

Harlan Windell Blankenship to R&R Residential Properties LLC. 304 Peninsular St., $105,000

Brett J. Pettinger and Vanessa N. Bradshaw to Rona Terry Davidson. 1756 Texas Ave., $125,000

Ty Investments LLC to Lauren Moisa. 3425 Richmond St., $150,000

Timothy S. Land and Nichole D. Lang to Joshua R. Marsh. 3712 Manton Dr., $320,000

Priority One Properties LLC to Marc E. and Brittni E. McCann. Lots 13-16, block 14, Golf Park Subdivision, $206,800

Warmstone Properties LLC to White Mountain Investments LLC. 401 and 403 Fauquier St., $60,000

Carter Randolph Tyler to Judith S. Dalton. 121 Village Park Court, $212,000

Jeanette H. and Anthony J. Surlak Jr. to Francisco Javier Amian and Mindy R. Metcalf. Lot 6, Mountain Laurel Estates Subdivision, $685,000

Matthew J. Barnes and Michele B. Barnes to Nicolas K. Anderson and Brianna Kayla Whitten. 4536 Golf Park Dr., $189,500

Chris J. and Dana J. Loud to Marcos and Samantha D. Alejos. 3405 Fort Ave., $185,000

Jaiden and Morgan Brandt to Joshua David Redmond. Lot 9 and one-half of lot 10, block 6, Sunset Heights Addition, $147,500

Joshua and Hannah Lee Rosene to David K. Suggs. 1721 Liberty St., $10,000

Andrea M. Crawford and Floyd M. Crawford Jr. to Candida R. Rodriguez-Melendez. Lot 5, block R, Forest Townhouses, $97,000

Matthew L. Schubert and Johanna Ruth Schubert to Brian Lee Burnett and Matthew Zaczyk. 1120 Heath Ave., $184,000

Lauren E. Smith to Abigail E. Mabus. Lots 56-58, block 9, Golf Park Addition, $202,000

Sidney H. Kirstein to Gage Elijah Payne and Delaney Bresnahan. 106 Wyndpark Circle, $275,000

Kevin J. and Faith A. Fretz to Nicole Naomi Lee Corsi. Lot 3, section A, Breezy Knoll Subdivision, $522,750

Valerie Gray Kestner to Aaron Kenneth Mitsuo Wilkinson. 102 North St., $232,500

Justin G. Davis to John Moisa and Kim Moisa. Lot 1, block B, Grand View Village, $245,000

Daniel C. and Connie A. Messerschmidt to Timothy J. and Katherine E. Scott. 1400 Radcliff Ave., $127,100

Ladonna Merkey to Eric W. Malone. 1308 Tilden Ave., $139,900

Cole Rice Inc. to Jordan K. and Elizabeth G. Harper. 802 Mansfield Ave., $118,900

Timothy J. Smiley to Wendy Whiteman. 1832 Clayton Ave., $257,000

David B. and Ellen L. Roman to Patricia A. Brown. Lot K4, Cornerstone, $329,900

Sheridan Jamerson to Laura Simpson. 4635 Fairmont St., $15,000

Jacob Aguiar and Stacy Aguiar to JC Venture Strategies LLC. 1603 Florida Ave., $27,000

Melissa M. Mangold to John William Harden Jr. 522 Harrison St., $204,900

Christopher Ryan Harrell to Christopher David and Brianna Lay Merrill. Lot 23, block 34, Westover Heights, $178,000

Wahoo Properties 1 LLC to Paris Creek LLC. Unit 303, The Gables at Cornerstone, $145,000

Richard Dewey Gentry III to Tesha McGann Robertson. Lot 46, section 3, Addition to Windsor Hills, $225,000

Paul T. and Beverly W. Nyden to Mallory Ann Daily. 4604 Boonsboro Road, $239,000

Sky N. and Lisa G. Pacot to Melissa M. Mangold. 3 Arlington Place, $129,998

Baak Investments LLC to George William and Meredith A. Knapp. 1922 Quarry Road, $384,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Clark Wheeler, 1629 Alpha Dr., addition, $40,000

Nicholas Garofalo, 103 Redwood Terrace, deck with stairs, $5,000

Rodney Mitchell, 1216 Pawnee Road, deck, $5,000

Keith Childers, 102 Citation Lane, addition, $20,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 10, new dwelling, $150,000

Bryan Donahue, 110 Bent Tree Road, sunroom, $50,000

King of Kings Church Inc., 12371 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, shed, $10,000

Larry Warstler, 200 Windmere Court, addition, $100,663.69

Jason DeLong, 10121 Dickerson Mill Road, porch, $11,000

Billy Overstreet, 103 Anthony Home Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Paul Smith, 2946 Goode Road, garage, $75,000

Dennis Patrick, 103 Windermere Court, deck, $10,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 11, new dwelling, $150,000

Michael Sloan, 1121 Stratford Dr., pool, $10,000

Jim Gilliam, 1055 Glenbrooke Dr., deck, $30,000

Diane and Jeffrey Baker, 1177 Jameson Court, pool, $85,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 16, new dwelling, $150,000

David Boyd, 1295 Bradford Crossing Place, finish basement, $3,000

Leroy Collins, Jordantown Road, new dwelling, $120,000

Paul Spinoza, 1712 Otterville Road, addition, $21,000

Richard Backus, 1403 Hales Ford Road, porch, $10,000

Clark Wheeler, 1629 Alpha Dr., bathroom, $41,000

Kenneth Cobbs, 1163 Doty Farm Lane, pool house, $35,000

Ernest Lefebvre, 1750 Morris Road, addition, $200,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 9, new dwelling, $150,000

Ryan Pettit, lot 71, Permisson Way, new dwelling, $450,000

Jefferson Parc #2 LLC, lot 4, Crossing Centre Dr., commercial building, $750,000

Carlton Booth, lot 7, Fiddler Creek, new dwelling, $197,000

Mark Fitchett, Pine Ridge Road, garages, $7,000

Richard Brewer, 1039 Windridge Court, garage, $9,000

Nielsen Tanner, 1072 Destiny Lane, finish basement, $40,000

Eric La Treill, 3663 Shingle Block Road, pavilion, $25,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building D, lot 13, new dwelling, $150,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building C, lot 12, new dwelling, $150,000

Heath Travis, lot 10, Surrey Dr., new dwelling, $150,000

Jason Richardson, 202 Millspring Dr., addition, $100,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building D, lot 15, new dwelling, $150,000

Jefferson Manor Investments LLC, Westin Village Townhomes, building D, lot 14, new dwelling, $150,000

Tad Parker, 1051 Jobee Lane, solar panels, $21,600

Gene Sterne, 1362 Goode Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Tracy Friend, Thomason Lane, new dwelling, $289,276

Gene Sterne, lot 9, Goode Road, new dwelling, $275,000

 

