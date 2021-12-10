Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Jami H. and Gary D. Isaacs Jr. to Daniel L. and Sadie L. Walker. 146 Westhaven Dr., $240,000
Michael T. and Nicole D. Brown to John Ruff. Parcel, lots 1 and 2, Sunset Dr., $279,150
Loretta H. Ragland to Brad W. and Elizabeth J. Jennings. Parcel, Opossum Island Road, $257,500
Kenneth E. Viar to Michael Mays. 118 Maple Lawn Place, $179,900
Patricia L. Pendleton to Ashley Michelle and James Lunsford Jr. 175 Sprouse Dr., $126,500
Theodore Gus Macheras to Julian R. Vasquez. Parcel, Woody’s Lake Road, $55,000
Paula K. Horne to Christen L. and Gary H. Wood Jr. and Sharon E. Coy. Lot 61, section 2, Hans Hill Estate Subdivision, $429,900
DRV Construction LLC to Daniel W. Marsh and Shayna A. Bannon. 205 Cedar Gate Road, $199,900
Appomattox County
Joshua W. Mazejka Sr. to Norman B. Sales. Parcel, fronting Va. 681 and Va. 742, 1 acre, $171,000
Charles M. Warner Sr. to Redwood Property Investments LLC. Lot 5, Chap Point, $28,000
Callan R. Burks to Jeremiah and Hannah White. Parcel, fronting Va. 677, 5.003 acres, $245,000
Jacques Properties VIII LLC to DHT Woodworks LLC. Lot 1, Va. 677, $85,000
Lenwood C. Johnson to Thomas R. and Misty K. Nolen. Lot 5, Coleman’s Neck on the James, $92,000
Bedford County
Charles S. Diederich to Joseph A. and Christel A. Masters. Lot 106, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $1,000,000
Mary Lynne and Robert J. Arnold to Michael Joseph Polansky and Christine Ann Murray. 102 Breeze Haven Terrace, Lakes District, $740,000
Ginger Investments LLC to Ann M. and Jeffrey D. Graybill Jr. 12558 Hardy Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $392,400
BJS Incorporated to Brett and Holly Hall. Lot 52, section 3, Diamond Hill Estates, Lakes District, $391,500
Jeffrey M. Kidd to Jody E. Tate. Lots 10 and 11, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $299,950
CMH Homes Inc. to Jana McGuire and Robert Matthew Rice Jr. Parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $296,898.97
Jeffrey Scott Rogers to Stuart Carroll and Jannie Michelle Mann. 2656 Hales Ford Road, Lakes District, $250,000
Colleen Altice to Matthew T. and Candias Dickenson. 1315 Montvale St., Blue Ridge District, $147,500
Susan G. Mullins and Cathy G. Morgan to Daniel Shiflet. Lot 4, Winn Forest, Lakes District, $95,000
The First Bank and Trust Company and Yesh Khanna to Ty Investments LLC. Lots 70-72, phase 1, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $20,000
Sylvia M. Funk to Erik T. and Tina M. Necciai. Lot 117, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $15,000
Emory B. Wilkes to Wesley Keith Crowder. Parcel, Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $10,000
Grady Allen Blanton to James M. Keane. 1425 Discovery Trail, $130,000
James W. McCabe to Rita J. Lynch. 6842 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $140,000.
Gail J. Templeton and Jonathan David Templeton to Tara L. Addair. Parcel V, Ivy Hill, $235,000
John Thomas Province, Gary T. Province, Jo Lynn Province and Dave Roark to Kim Flevarakis and Julius E. Hoffman Jr. Lot 5, Forest Oaks and additional parcel, $430,000
Jason E. and Donna L. Wells to Christopher R. Wilmouth. Lot 4, section 5, Forest Lakes, $402,000
Ray S. and Sandra J. Tolley to Aaron W. and Audra M. Forrester. 1066 Cornelius Road, $175,000
Crystal Dawn Weiser to Sergio Zamora Rodriguez and Ann Margaret Peters Ahedo. Revised lot 6, Lake Manor Estates, $660,000
Sharon D. Coleman to Jennifer M. and Anthony R. Arrigo. 603 Westview Ave., $330,000
Aftab Ahmed and Sadia Ahmed to Samuel Joseph and Ashton Christine Smith. Lot 51, Forest Edge Subdivision, $365,000
Daniel A. Kormanik and Christel Kormanik to Chad E. Smith and Amanda L. Smith. Parcels, Grinder Switch Lane, $33,000
Randy M. and Rosie W. Gantt to Elizabeth and Samuel E. Woolwine III. 7688 Bellevue Road, $1,100,000
Richard M. Hinkson to Ray S. Tolley and Sandra W. Tolley. 1067 Ivory Grove Road, $32,500
Danny Wayne Gordon to SAAJ Properties LLC. 804 East Main St., $180,000
James Edward and Deborah Lynn Swartz to Joseph and Margarette M. Paul. 8450 Forest Road, $236,800
Lisa Dawn Winger and Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Carolyn F. and Harry Glen Williams Jr. Lot 181, North Hills, section VII, $329,900
Grandview Course LLC to Harry R. and Doris B. Weigner. Lot 11, phase 1, Grandview Course, $346,000
Campbell County
Joel D. Kramer to CMH Homes Inc. Two parcels, Sunnymeade Road, $25,000
D&D Land Holdings LLC to Richard Deron Walker II. Lot 12, section II, Ruckers Ridge, $350,000
Wheeler Estates LLC to Phoenix Property Group LLC. Lot 12, section II, Wheeler Estates, $51,568
Wheeler Estates LLC to Phoenix Property Group LLC. Lot 12A, section II, Wheeler Estates, $38,232
Noel Martinez Quintona and Maria C. Loredo Castillo to Alfonso Velasco Martinez and Marciela Loredo Castillo. Lot 12, Long Mountain Farm, $18,000
Frank K. and Naoko Tuzi to Douglas C. and Christine Marie Storer. 308 Mount Olivet Church Road, $525,000
Marva W. and John H. Johnson IV to Frank L. and Naoko Tuzi. 62 Spring Oaks Dr., $335,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 46, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jorge Armenta. Lot 46, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $297,171.03
Joanna and Bobby L. Cain to Drew S. Johnson. 681 Viewmont Dr., $329,000
Dawn Trease, Jody A. Luell and Lisa Mioduszewski to Michael Edward Cortez. Lot 42, section 1, Hunter’s Mill Subdivision, $389,000
Nauvata Elois Burrell Frederick to DRV Construction LLC. 1665 Calohan Road, $112,000
Gayle B Harris to 4D Homes LLC. 115 C.F. Gray St., $26,000
William C. and Colleen J. Flynn to Travis Y. and Krista S. Goodman. Lot 25, section 2, Russell Springs, $305,400
Tim and Rubie Wood to Mark Steven Anthony and Krystopher S.M. Anthony. 6313 Bedford Highway, $300,000
City of Lynchburg
Aaron M. Eshleman to Juan Pablo Monteagudo and Jimena Renata Renteria Dietz. 414 Biltmore Ave., $235,000
Hilda S. Adams to William Freddie Waugh Jr. 1106 Tenth St., $25,000
Evonne C. Wilkes to Lori A. and Charles R. Leek Jr. 231 Bryant Road, $156,000
David Michael Noll to Michael and Brooklynn Flores. 1303 St. Cloud Ave., $205,000
Robert L. and Julie Y. Waldo to Jeremy M. and Jessica A. Welsh. 2610 Hurdle Hill Road, $480,000
Sharyl E. Collin to Dayna McElroy. Lot 37, section 1, Willow Bend, $215,000
Hilda Osborne to Annette Jeffreys. Lots 26 and 27, Mountain View Addition, $110,000
Diane R. Brandt to Stephen Acree. 1152 Sheffield Dr., $122,500
Gary Francis to Stephen J. Acree. 2212 Craig St., $60,000
Samuel J. Smith and Ashton C. Klingensmith to Clifford Dicker. 104 Beverly Hills Circle, $213,000
Tyler E. McNamara to Morgan B. and Kailey M. Pitts. 1225 Wood Road, $177,900
Juliet J. Daniels to Christopher M. and Milka R. Welch. 2717 Woodcrest DR., $228,000
Sarah R. Scott to Cali Inge. 1307 Fort Manor Dr., $136,000
E. Town Investments LLC to 434 Properties LLC. 1014 Buchanan St., $65,000
Vicky E. Howard to Cameron Morrison. 7134 Peachtree Road, $175,000
Pamela D. Johnson and Melvin L. Johnson Jr. to FCHB Inc. 2033 Poplar St., $15,500
JEM Farms LLC to Kristina G. Mikesell. 1437 Nelson Dr., $260,000
Jeannette M. Rork to Thomas B. Scott and Amy B. Scott. 16 Wendover Sq., $231,000
Ajith Z. Cherian and Catherine S. Schuller to Timothy Alan and Charlotte Anne Walker. Lot 38, Bethel Estates, $600,000
Damein D. Fitzgerald to Yolanda C. and Ronnie Edwin Scott Jr. 601 Newberne St., $159,000
Gary D. and Barbara A. McKee to Robert J. England and Kimberly M. Criswell. 1021 Oakmont Circle, $253,900
Janet E. Fielder to Cameron Ronald and Hannah Leeellen Seavers. Lot 14, block 37, Fairview Heights Addition, $122,000
Nanci B. and Ted M. Woody Sr. to Wanda C. and Donald W. Foster Sr. Lot 16, block 7, section B, Sandusky Acres, $205,000
Donald J. and Ida I. Whetzel to William Z. and Jessica N. Burnette. Lot 5, block 2, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $326,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Charles Snider, 5789 New London Road, pool, $70,000
Henry Brown, 8170 Goose Creek Valley Road, garage, $10,000
Donna S. Maconald, 1306 Gills Road, shed, $14,000
Forest Professional Park LLC, 1019 B, Vista Park Dr., commercial alteration, $20,000
David Tarr, 126 E. Otter Ridge Dr., deck, $25,520
Jaun Aguilera, 1107 Half Moon Court, finish basement, $30,000
Exp. Realty, 19399 Forest Road Unit/Suite 3, commercial alteration, $3,000
John Sireci, 1283 Brandon Court, deck, $26,820
Joseph Motta, 1520 Gowen Lane, addition, $60,000
New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, commercial alteration, $20,000
Cecelia Payne, 1675 Goode Station Road, new dwelling, $297,575
Jeffrey Collisi, 1970 Colby Dr., alteration, $41,000
Rita Medley, 1316 Penn Hollow Road, jacuzzi spa, $8,494.90
Boakye Ebenezer, 1015 Brockland Court, porch and deck, $25,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., lot 4, Retreat Lane, new dwelling, $290,000
David Provost, 1648 Lake Manor Dr., pool, $50,000
Dennis Mullins, 1059 Commonwealth Dr., garage, $20,000
Christopher Keller, 2753 Centerville Road, deck, $11,000
Geoff Costner, lot 6, Hurricane Hill, new dwelling, $318,135
Chad Snyder, 1337 Cuddington Lane, pool, $40,000
Travis Laymen, 111 View Dr., jacuzzi spa, $20,725
Mark Chittum, 1847 Lonely Hollow Road, garage, $30,000
Stephen Yarbrough, 1475 Foster’s Knob Road, pool, $50,000
Jefferson Parc # 5 LLC, lot 5, Crossing Centre Dr., commercial building, $750,000
Scott Blankenship, 2636 Centerville Road, addition, $50,000
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House, 14807 Moneta Road, suite K, commercial alteration, $60,000
Matthew Becker, 2353 Bellevue Road, pool, $50,000
Larry Cannon, parcel, 36A, Rocky Ford, garage $41,000
David Maxwell, 1607 Capewood Dr., sunroom/deck, $80,000
James Jefferson, 1359 Nicholas Lane, deck, $20,000
Chris Magee, 1182 Bottom Meadows Road, deck, $3,800
Smith Mountain Lake Farm LLC, 14917 Moneta Road, pavilion, $13,000
Alan Thiessen, 112 Cimarron Road, deck, $15,000
Stephen Spraker, 101 Pleasant View Dr., finish basement, $30,000
Peaks View Construction LLC, lot 2, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $350,000