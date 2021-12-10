 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Jami H. and Gary D. Isaacs Jr. to Daniel L. and Sadie L. Walker. 146 Westhaven Dr., $240,000

Michael T. and Nicole D. Brown to John Ruff. Parcel, lots 1 and 2, Sunset Dr., $279,150

Loretta H. Ragland to Brad W. and Elizabeth J. Jennings. Parcel, Opossum Island Road, $257,500

Kenneth E. Viar to Michael Mays. 118 Maple Lawn Place, $179,900

Patricia L. Pendleton to Ashley Michelle and James Lunsford Jr. 175 Sprouse Dr., $126,500

Theodore Gus Macheras to Julian R. Vasquez. Parcel, Woody’s Lake Road, $55,000

Paula K. Horne to Christen L. and Gary H. Wood Jr. and Sharon E. Coy. Lot 61, section 2, Hans Hill Estate Subdivision, $429,900

DRV Construction LLC to Daniel W. Marsh and Shayna A. Bannon. 205 Cedar Gate Road, $199,900

Appomattox County

Joshua W. Mazejka Sr. to Norman B. Sales. Parcel, fronting Va. 681 and Va. 742, 1 acre, $171,000

Charles M. Warner Sr. to Redwood Property Investments LLC. Lot 5, Chap Point, $28,000

Callan R. Burks to Jeremiah and Hannah White. Parcel, fronting Va. 677, 5.003 acres, $245,000

Jacques Properties VIII LLC to DHT Woodworks LLC. Lot 1, Va. 677, $85,000

Lenwood C. Johnson to Thomas R. and Misty K. Nolen. Lot 5, Coleman’s Neck on the James, $92,000

Bedford County

Charles S. Diederich to Joseph A. and Christel A. Masters. Lot 106, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $1,000,000

Mary Lynne and Robert J. Arnold to Michael Joseph Polansky and Christine Ann Murray. 102 Breeze Haven Terrace, Lakes District, $740,000

Ginger Investments LLC to Ann M. and Jeffrey D. Graybill Jr. 12558 Hardy Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $392,400

BJS Incorporated to Brett and Holly Hall. Lot 52, section 3, Diamond Hill Estates, Lakes District, $391,500

Jeffrey M. Kidd to Jody E. Tate. Lots 10 and 11, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $299,950

CMH Homes Inc. to Jana McGuire and Robert Matthew Rice Jr. Parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $296,898.97

Jeffrey Scott Rogers to Stuart Carroll and Jannie Michelle Mann. 2656 Hales Ford Road, Lakes District, $250,000

Colleen Altice to Matthew T. and Candias Dickenson. 1315 Montvale St., Blue Ridge District, $147,500

Susan G. Mullins and Cathy G. Morgan to Daniel Shiflet. Lot 4, Winn Forest, Lakes District, $95,000

The First Bank and Trust Company and Yesh Khanna to Ty Investments LLC. Lots 70-72, phase 1, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $20,000

Sylvia M. Funk to Erik T. and Tina M. Necciai. Lot 117, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $15,000

Emory B. Wilkes to Wesley Keith Crowder. Parcel, Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $10,000

Grady Allen Blanton to James M. Keane. 1425 Discovery Trail, $130,000

James W. McCabe to Rita J. Lynch. 6842 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $140,000.

Gail J. Templeton and Jonathan David Templeton to Tara L. Addair. Parcel V, Ivy Hill, $235,000

John Thomas Province, Gary T. Province, Jo Lynn Province and Dave Roark to Kim Flevarakis and Julius E. Hoffman Jr. Lot 5, Forest Oaks and additional parcel, $430,000

Jason E. and Donna L. Wells to Christopher R. Wilmouth. Lot 4, section 5, Forest Lakes, $402,000

Ray S. and Sandra J. Tolley to Aaron W. and Audra M. Forrester. 1066 Cornelius Road, $175,000

Crystal Dawn Weiser to Sergio Zamora Rodriguez and Ann Margaret Peters Ahedo. Revised lot 6, Lake Manor Estates, $660,000

Sharon D. Coleman to Jennifer M. and Anthony R. Arrigo. 603 Westview Ave., $330,000

Aftab Ahmed and Sadia Ahmed to Samuel Joseph and Ashton Christine Smith. Lot 51, Forest Edge Subdivision, $365,000

Daniel A. Kormanik and Christel Kormanik to Chad E. Smith and Amanda L. Smith. Parcels, Grinder Switch Lane, $33,000

Randy M. and Rosie W. Gantt to Elizabeth and Samuel E. Woolwine III. 7688 Bellevue Road, $1,100,000

Richard M. Hinkson to Ray S. Tolley and Sandra W. Tolley. 1067 Ivory Grove Road, $32,500

Danny Wayne Gordon to SAAJ Properties LLC. 804 East Main St., $180,000

James Edward and Deborah Lynn Swartz to Joseph and Margarette M. Paul. 8450 Forest Road, $236,800

Lisa Dawn Winger and Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Carolyn F. and Harry Glen Williams Jr. Lot 181, North Hills, section VII, $329,900

Grandview Course LLC to Harry R. and Doris B. Weigner. Lot 11, phase 1, Grandview Course, $346,000

Campbell County

Joel D. Kramer to CMH Homes Inc. Two parcels, Sunnymeade Road, $25,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Richard Deron Walker II. Lot 12, section II, Ruckers Ridge, $350,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to Phoenix Property Group LLC. Lot 12, section II, Wheeler Estates, $51,568

Wheeler Estates LLC to Phoenix Property Group LLC. Lot 12A, section II, Wheeler Estates, $38,232

Noel Martinez Quintona and Maria C. Loredo Castillo to Alfonso Velasco Martinez and Marciela Loredo Castillo. Lot 12, Long Mountain Farm, $18,000

Frank K. and Naoko Tuzi to Douglas C. and Christine Marie Storer. 308 Mount Olivet Church Road, $525,000

Marva W. and John H. Johnson IV to Frank L. and Naoko Tuzi. 62 Spring Oaks Dr., $335,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 46, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jorge Armenta. Lot 46, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $297,171.03

Joanna and Bobby L. Cain to Drew S. Johnson. 681 Viewmont Dr., $329,000

Dawn Trease, Jody A. Luell and Lisa Mioduszewski to Michael Edward Cortez. Lot 42, section 1, Hunter’s Mill Subdivision, $389,000

Nauvata Elois Burrell Frederick to DRV Construction LLC. 1665 Calohan Road, $112,000

Gayle B Harris to 4D Homes LLC. 115 C.F. Gray St., $26,000

William C. and Colleen J. Flynn to Travis Y. and Krista S. Goodman. Lot 25, section 2, Russell Springs, $305,400

Tim and Rubie Wood to Mark Steven Anthony and Krystopher S.M. Anthony. 6313 Bedford Highway, $300,000

City of Lynchburg

Aaron M. Eshleman to Juan Pablo Monteagudo and Jimena Renata Renteria Dietz. 414 Biltmore Ave., $235,000

Hilda S. Adams to William Freddie Waugh Jr. 1106 Tenth St., $25,000

Evonne C. Wilkes to Lori A. and Charles R. Leek Jr. 231 Bryant Road, $156,000

David Michael Noll to Michael and Brooklynn Flores. 1303 St. Cloud Ave., $205,000

Robert L. and Julie Y. Waldo to Jeremy M. and Jessica A. Welsh. 2610 Hurdle Hill Road, $480,000

Sharyl E. Collin to Dayna McElroy. Lot 37, section 1, Willow Bend, $215,000

Hilda Osborne to Annette Jeffreys. Lots 26 and 27, Mountain View Addition, $110,000

Diane R. Brandt to Stephen Acree. 1152 Sheffield Dr., $122,500

Gary Francis to Stephen J. Acree. 2212 Craig St., $60,000

Samuel J. Smith and Ashton C. Klingensmith to Clifford Dicker. 104 Beverly Hills Circle, $213,000

Tyler E. McNamara to Morgan B. and Kailey M. Pitts. 1225 Wood Road, $177,900

Juliet J. Daniels to Christopher M. and Milka R. Welch. 2717 Woodcrest DR., $228,000

Sarah R. Scott to Cali Inge. 1307 Fort Manor Dr., $136,000

E. Town Investments LLC to 434 Properties LLC. 1014 Buchanan St., $65,000

Vicky E. Howard to Cameron Morrison. 7134 Peachtree Road, $175,000

Pamela D. Johnson and Melvin L. Johnson Jr. to FCHB Inc. 2033 Poplar St., $15,500

JEM Farms LLC to Kristina G. Mikesell. 1437 Nelson Dr., $260,000

Jeannette M. Rork to Thomas B. Scott and Amy B. Scott. 16 Wendover Sq., $231,000

Ajith Z. Cherian and Catherine S. Schuller to Timothy Alan and Charlotte Anne Walker. Lot 38, Bethel Estates, $600,000

Damein D. Fitzgerald to Yolanda C. and Ronnie Edwin Scott Jr. 601 Newberne St., $159,000

Gary D. and Barbara A. McKee to Robert J. England and Kimberly M. Criswell. 1021 Oakmont Circle, $253,900

Janet E. Fielder to Cameron Ronald and Hannah Leeellen Seavers. Lot 14, block 37, Fairview Heights Addition, $122,000

Nanci B. and Ted M. Woody Sr. to Wanda C. and Donald W. Foster Sr. Lot 16, block 7, section B, Sandusky Acres, $205,000

Donald J. and Ida I. Whetzel to William Z. and Jessica N. Burnette. Lot 5, block 2, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $326,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Charles Snider, 5789 New London Road, pool, $70,000

Henry Brown, 8170 Goose Creek Valley Road, garage, $10,000

Donna S. Maconald, 1306 Gills Road, shed, $14,000

Forest Professional Park LLC, 1019 B, Vista Park Dr., commercial alteration, $20,000

David Tarr, 126 E. Otter Ridge Dr., deck, $25,520

Jaun Aguilera, 1107 Half Moon Court, finish basement, $30,000

Exp. Realty, 19399 Forest Road Unit/Suite 3, commercial alteration, $3,000

John Sireci, 1283 Brandon Court, deck, $26,820

Joseph Motta, 1520 Gowen Lane, addition, $60,000

New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, commercial alteration, $20,000

Cecelia Payne, 1675 Goode Station Road, new dwelling, $297,575

Jeffrey Collisi, 1970 Colby Dr., alteration, $41,000

Rita Medley, 1316 Penn Hollow Road, jacuzzi spa, $8,494.90

Boakye Ebenezer, 1015 Brockland Court, porch and deck, $25,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., lot 4, Retreat Lane, new dwelling, $290,000

David Provost, 1648 Lake Manor Dr., pool, $50,000

Dennis Mullins, 1059 Commonwealth Dr., garage, $20,000

Christopher Keller, 2753 Centerville Road, deck, $11,000

Geoff Costner, lot 6, Hurricane Hill, new dwelling, $318,135

Chad Snyder, 1337 Cuddington Lane, pool, $40,000

Travis Laymen, 111 View Dr., jacuzzi spa, $20,725

Mark Chittum, 1847 Lonely Hollow Road, garage, $30,000

Stephen Yarbrough, 1475 Foster’s Knob Road, pool, $50,000

Jefferson Parc # 5 LLC, lot 5, Crossing Centre Dr., commercial building, $750,000

Scott Blankenship, 2636 Centerville Road, addition, $50,000

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House, 14807 Moneta Road, suite K, commercial alteration, $60,000

Matthew Becker, 2353 Bellevue Road, pool, $50,000

Larry Cannon, parcel, 36A, Rocky Ford, garage $41,000

David Maxwell, 1607 Capewood Dr., sunroom/deck, $80,000

James Jefferson, 1359 Nicholas Lane, deck, $20,000

Chris Magee, 1182 Bottom Meadows Road, deck, $3,800

Smith Mountain Lake Farm LLC, 14917 Moneta Road, pavilion, $13,000

Alan Thiessen, 112 Cimarron Road, deck, $15,000

Stephen Spraker, 101 Pleasant View Dr., finish basement, $30,000

Peaks View Construction LLC, lot 2, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $350,000

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dole celebrated at World War II memorial service

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert