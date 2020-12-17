Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Fred W. Clements to Henry E. Beverly. 466 New Glasgow Road, $10,000
Roderick James Schmidt Sr. to Antony Charles and Mary Elizabeth Hammerquist. 604 North Fork Road and additional parcel, $215,000
Sharon K. Koger to Joshua D. Boyce. Lot 11, section XXIII, Amherst Plantation, $145,283
Audrey O. and Richard M. Britt II to William and Debra Canody. 2169 Cedar Gate Road, $212,500
Paul G. Maddox to DRV Construction LLC. 150 Loch Lane, $180,000
Marvin L. Burr Jr. to Georganne B. Booth. 166 Washington St., $58,000
Timothy Wayne Wright Sr. to Douglas S. and Margaret B. Giles. Tract 3, Rutledge Creek Estates, $119,000
Michael B. Harrington, Stephen C. Harrington, Jeffrey M. Harrington, Jill H. Wingfield and Minor J. Harrington to 161 Crennel LLC. 161 Crennel Dr. and additional parcel, $600,000
Emily Barbour Wood to Ronald A. Wilson Jr., Ronald A. Wilson Sr. and Rachel E. Clifford-Wilson. Lots 377 S. Five Forks Road, $37,000
Countryside Land Company LC to Kevin M. and Jennifer J Kronenburg. Lot 9, Horsley Crossing, $75,000
James S. Drumheller, Tony C. Drumheller, and R. Scott Drumheller to Christopher Peyton Drumheller. 485 S. Five Forks Road, $150,000
William T. Burleigh, Lynn Watson and Marci Huntsman, trustees to Peter G. and Melanie A. Traber. 2554 and 2570 Stapleton Road and additional parcel, $255,000
Appomattox County
Dillon W. Moorefield and Laken Loving Moorefield to Charles E. and Jean H. Farrar. Lot 81, section IIIB, Sunset Ridge Dr., $284,000
JKM Investments LLC to Vicki G. Tangerman. Lot 15, section 1, Country Club Estates, $350,000
Robert Anderson Morse and Mary Rudder to Theodore and Patricia M. Kerr. 570 Country Estates Road, $165,000
Gregory A. and Kimberly D. Wheeler to Dorothy Adcock. Lot 1, fronting Country Estates Road, $221,000
Michelle Bevelock to Jeanette M. Desouza and John S. Adams II. Parcel 23, Bear Run, $99,000
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to 460 Investment Inc. Lot 2, Richmond Highway, 2.41 acres, $82,750
Ronnie D. Bryant Sr. to 460 Investment Inc. Lot 1, Richmond Highway, 4.61 acres, $77,250
Bedford County
Jane H. Sargent to Jason Michael and Emily Young Bower. Lot 102, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $1,200,000
Ross E. Dovey or Sandra L. Dovey, trustees to Daniel R. Stober and Heather W. Stober. Lot 63, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $825,000
Kurt D. and Lorna E. Gellner to George G. and Melodie S. Vensko. 114 Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $655,000.
Julia A. Peters to John Howard and Diane J. Slater. 2081 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $339,950
Thomas E. and Karen R. Mobley to Richard H. Dygve and Polly D. Dygve. Trustees, lot 31, section 5, Greer’s Ford Shore, Lakes District, $302,000
Guyeannetta S. Powers to Andrew N. Combs. 1869 Lovers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $295,000
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Anthony M. Delpopolo. Lot 6, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $279,950
Stephen W. McGann to Chad A. and Sarah A. Murphy. 1351 Glenwood Dr., Lakes District, $259,900
Daymeon D. Bonds to William Wethington Jr. and Reneta McMillian. 1160 Carroll Road, Blue Ridge District, $232,000
Dylan V. Smith and Taylor L. Smith to Billy J. Ferguson Jr. and Lauren S. Kenny. 1262 Carroll Road, Blue Ridge District, $214,000
Cheryl L. Smith-Clifton to Julia A. Peters. Lot 94, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $200,000
Matthew David and Stacey A. McLean to Tomas Gallegos Olivo and Harley De Carmen Gonzalez. Lot 6, section 2, Squirrel’s Nest Farm, Blue Ridge District, $191,500
Jerry S. Jones and Melinda Kay Bently to Marrianne Gilliam. 1173 Wooldridge Road, Blue Ridge District, $165,000
Murrill and Deborah Boitnott to Heather and Craig Batten. Lot 24, Waterford, Lakes District, $162,500
RLJ LLC to Kirk E. and Kirstin E. Bonner. Lot 11, section 1, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $155,000
Jerald I. Jeffers to Joseph Timothy and Mary Jayne Weinhofer. Tract 37, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $125,000
Karla D. Lyle to Paul B. and Anna M. Rada. 9876 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $124,000
Paul Edward Brown to Jason K. Eanes and Stephanie R. Eanes. 2744 Pecks Road, Lakes District, $103,900
Dustin L. Swallie to John Daniel and Stacey Louise Rorie. 1214 Blackhorse Gap Road, Blue Ridge District, $87,000
Charles P. Wilkins and Nellie W. Wilkins to Kenneth R. Woodall and Tammie M. Woodall. Parcel 10, section III, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $80,000
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Mack Investments Inc. 100 Lookout Ridge Road, Blue Ridge District, $49,500
Argabright Contractors Inc. to Charles E. and Dian W. Caldwell. Lot 3, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $42,950
Thomas G. Altizer Jr. to Veronica Pena Popoca and Yolanda Popoca Luna. 1320 Windhaven Trail, Blue Ridge District, $26,000
R. Lynn Trent and Brenda L. Catron to Ronnie Patsel and Billie Lou Davis. Parcel, Scenic View Dr., Lakes District, $22,407
Robert Mitchell Jones and Linda R. Jones to Jeremy M. Walsh. Lot 117 II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $5,000
Allen V. Woodie to Dustin Henegar and Edward Martin. Lot 16, section 1, Ivylea, $145,000
Timothy A. and Pamela S. Hahn to Kyle and Kelsie Canfield. 4450 Everett Road, $155,000
Jeremy H. and Jessica K. Davis to David P. and Terri L. Camden. Lot 2, Boyles Branch, $44,000
Richard E. and Kelly P.F. Dietz to Wayland T. Moen. 1015 Perch Road and additional parcel, $510,000
Thomas Bruno and Traci A. Bruno to Valerie Ann Teachout. Parcel, intersection of West Cook St. and Liberty St., $94,500
Jeff R. Kolodziej and Kimberly D. Speight to Russell A. and Springs D. Stiff. Lot 33, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $305,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Michael and Lauren Rocco. Lot 10, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $549,900
Rusell A. and Spring D. Stiff to Mark W. Salyer and Heather D. Salyer. Lot, 9, The Hollows, $232,000
Grandview Course LLC to Marvin L. and Gail M. Harper. Lot 30, Grandview Course, $322,000
Brent W. Lilly Inc. to Bowellen LLC. Lot 27-31, section II, Governor’s Hill, $110,000
Foster Builder Inc. to Diane H. and Russell T. Dean Jr. Lot 40, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $307,000
Charles David Hatchel to Robynne C. Garrand. Lots 73-78, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $275,000
Kendal M. Hostetler to John D. Kelly. Lot 1, section 1, Mill Acres Country Homes, $79,000
Donna M. Morrisette to Timothy B. and Tracy K. Thorne. Lots 1-5, Secluded Acres, $335,000
James Barry and Cynthia P. Smith to 4D Construction Inc. Tract 6, 3.007 acres, Center District, $42,500
Lucas Edward Bryan and Cheryl Ann Bryan to Michael J. Nott. Lot 92, section 1, Homestead Haven, $195,000
Robert B. Taylor and Nancy W. Taylor to Kristy F. and Clyde S. Edmonds Jr. Tract 13, Oak Springs, $800,000
Robert C. and Linda J. Elness to Brian and Shimila Keenum. Lot 45, section III, Lake Vista, $420,000
Kristy F. and Clyde S. Edmonds Jr. to Chad P. and Heather A. Gable. Lot 15, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $580,000
John G. and Judith D. Vogler to James Christopher and Carrie Ellen Reebals. 117 Sunset Point Dr., $155,603.05
Allen N. Hamblen Jr. to Derek M. and Brittany P. Schmell. Lot 11, section II, Glasgow Heights, $193,500
Hi’eland Heather Farms LLC to Julia McHugh. 2411 Walnut Hollow Road, $1,250,000
Highland Oak LLC to Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. Lots 23 and 28, Highland Oaks, $112,400
Michael E. Jackson to Kathryn L. Moore. Lot 10, section 1, The Meadows, $241,000
Aaron Scott and Kathleen K. Van Allen. Lot 41, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $310,000
Aaryn J. and Mary E. Kerry to Rebecca Aragon. Lot 33, Colonial Hills, $260,000
Keith L. Childress to CS Custom Structures Inc. Parcel, Oakwood St., Town of Bedford, $100,000
Melinda H. and Gerald W. Pendelton Jr. to Jeanne Constantino. Lot 28, Omni Place Subdivision, $195,000
Shirley W. Mitchell and Melvin A. Mitchell Jr. to Luther Hunter. Parcel A, 45.28 acres, fronting Va. 711, $294,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Joshua L. and Christa Roberts. Lot 1, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $235,000
Campbell County
Nancy H. Toler to Jessica Lynn Scruggs and Rigoberto V. Horta II. Parcel, Browns Mill Road, $35,000
Brenda Gayle Carwile to Cody Glen Bell. 14802 Brookneal Highway, $175,000
Dudley H. Lawhorn and Michael B. Lawhorn to Jose A. Ramos. Parcel, 6.235 acres, Trestle Road, $72,000
Joseph Henry Pamer and Jeanne Louise Pamer to Robin E. and Nolan F. Campbell Jr. Tract 1, section 9, Wildwood Estate, $270,000
Barry L. Terry Inc. to JAD Builders Inc. Lot 18, Winston Ridge, $20,000
Ricky L. and Stacy L. Allen to Griffin T. Wooldridge. 153 Hillcrest Dr., $130,000
The County of Campbell, Virginia to Leslie Watton. Lot 4, Va. 699, $1,500
The County of Campbell, Virginia to Cody A. and Samantha J. Holt. 17774 Brookneal Highway, $1,100
Adam C. and Sarah S. Mullins to Lacey M. Jenkins. Lot 12, Callahan Estates, $265,000
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Randall L. Jones. 204 Falling Springs Place, $176,500
Adell T. Simons to Nancy A. Whorley. Lot 7, section 1, London Village, $35,200
Daniel P. and Justine N. Paterson to Roland A. Achtau. Lot 169, section IV, Tavern Grove, $200,000
Tamara L. Rosser to Stephen A. and Christiana Stafford. Lot 21, section F, Powhatan Cox Tract, $266,400
James Malcolm and Phyllis Evans to Benjamin D. and Kelly D. Cole. 1838 Hat Creek Road and 2 additional parcels, Hat Creek Road, $560,000
City of Lynchburg
Robinson Properties Inc. to Richard Thomas Pugliese. Lot 7, section 1, block 1, Long Meadows, $150,000
Daniel R. Read and Elisabeth A. Read to Ian Emerson Walker and Chelsea June Sprouse. 1112 Villas Road, $260,000
Coastal City LLC to Corey Hartzler. 4658 Alabama Ave., $85,000
N&N Properties LLC to Justice Real Estate LLC. 1920 Rose Lane, $167,500
Sadegh Khabbazshahdilangroodi to Jessica Elizabeth Lee-Coles. Lot 19, Stuart Heights, $99,900
W. Calvin Falwell Family Limited Partnership II to Fairview Heights LLC. 1900 Martin St., $131,014
Sue Ellen Curfman to Alex O. Short. Lot 4, block B, Oglesby Tract, Rivermont, $327,000
1200COMMERCESTREETLYNCHBURG LLC to Clifford I. and Elizabeth G. Phillips. Unit No. 601, Parkview on the Bluff, $527,900
Hollie A. King to Alexander Tartter. Lot 13, block 9, section B, Sandusky Acres, $187,000
James W. Elliott to Bell Holdings LLC. 808 Buchanan St., $5,600
W. Calvin Falwell Family Limited Partnership I, W. Calvin Falwell Family Limited Partnership II, and Fairview Heights LLC to Ranger 78 LLC. 3915 Campbell Ave., 3905 Campbell Ave., 401 Roberts Ave. and 1009 Terry Court, $1,575,000
Maurice A. Pannell and Jonathan C. Sales to Lorenza Russell and Steven Hughey. 217 Race St., $6,500
James W. Elliott to Dequan Xie. 1314 14th St., $16,500
James W. Elliott to Elevation LLC. 2160 Campbell Ave., $20,000
James W. Elliott to Richard and Mia Cunningham. 102 Scott St., $18,500
James W. Elliott to Laurenda Kuffour. 1721 Fillmore St., $46,000
Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC to Matthew Roy Knopp and Kendele Elyse Reamey. Lot 6, block II, Fort Hill Addition, $214,900
Clagar Partners to Jack Stephen Garner. 2701 and 2713 Old Forest Road, 2730, 2732, 2738 and 2742 Confederate Ave., $150,000
Terry L. and Cheryl C. Stoehr and Scott L. Stoehr to Marvin Moss. Lot 39, Indigo Run Townhomes, $134,900
Luther R. Shepard and Shirley P. Shepard to William A. Robertson Jr. and Wanda H. Robertson. 1105 Lakeview Dr., $20,000
Kelly Family Properties LLC to Benjamin S. and Huimin Durden. Lot J17, block J, Cornerstone, $205,000
Bernice V. Roane to Migdalia Thomas – 401(K) Plan & Trust. 416 Holly St., $18,500
Debra Styles Davis and Janice Rucker to Meijia Liu, James Stevens, Barbara H. Stevens, and Brent L. Stevens. Lot 35, unit 414, Crescent Town Homes, $179,000
Robert C. Dillard and Lawana P. Dillard to Kenneth W. Fleshman. 309 Roberts Ave., $55,000
Chad M. and Jenny L. Mather to Stepfone and Sharonda Edwards. 3225 Landon St., $309,000
Mary M. Russell to William R. Mosher and Joyce C. Newman. Lot 49, Heritage at Wyndhurt, $210,000
Phillip Brooks and Kristy Brooks to Nathan Roberts. Lot 3, section 4, Hudson Tract, $179,900
Gregory A. Pierpoint and Claudia B. Pierpoint to Chad M. and Jenny L. Mather. 4628 Locksview Road, $299,900
Camden Properties LLC to Danielle M. Currier. 2229 Columbia Ave., $109,000
Toni A. Farris to Nathaniel M. Sutphin. Lot 150, phase 1, section 3, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $115,500
James R. Spruce Jr., Terrell W. Spruce, Kim Spruce Burton and Tina Spruce Burnley to David A. West and Jeremy D. Krantz. 3205 Maryland Ave., $8,000
Long Meadows Inc. to Brittany and Terry Martin. Amended lot 4, Stonehaven, $239,900
Donald B. Figgatt and Shante Mason Beeson Figgatt to Debra S. Davis and Janice G. Rucker. 1506 Liggates Road, $184,000
Garold D. Smith III and Julianne W. Smith to Seth Scott. Lot 19, block 5, section C, Bedford Hills, $239,900
Betty Ward, Karen Ward and Tracy Ashby to Glenna Vernell Brown Gill. Lot 34, Candlewood Court Villas, $218,000
Manacore LLC to JC Venture Strategies LLC. 3882 Peakland Place, $105,000
Flo N. Traywick to Gregory J. and Denise M. Tuttle. Unit 2, Woodstock Apartments, $179,900
Trevor Freitas and Rachel Freitas to Alexis Virginia King. 419 Staunton St., $150,900
Thomas M. and Marilyn B. Chilton to Matthew Cullen McGarry. 2016 Burnt Bridge Road, $232,000
James E. and Sheila E. Gilliam to Matthew Ford and Brandy R. Lanphear. 106 Monte Carlo Dr., $270,000
Watt R. Foster Jr. and Jennifer Bryant Foster to Clifton D. and Stephanie T. Reed. Lot 8-B, section 11, Irvington Park, $695,000
Gregory Scott Coffey, Tamara Lynn Coffey and Melanie Dawn Coffey to Preferred Rentals B. LLC. Lot 3, Dinwiddie St., $30,000
David A. Nardi to Sara E. Paulson. 2705 Rivermont Ave., $240,000
Evelyn Angela Tallent to Jessica M. Larmie. 4664 Fairmont Ave., $156,750
James W. Elliott to Tabbatha D. Terry. 1507 14th St., $23,000
Patsy P. Cunningham to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 3232 Cary St., $59,900
John Gillum and Tasha Gillum to Zachary Michael Flaherty. Lot A, block 27, plan A, Rivermont, $155,000
Alexander B. Barker and Amanda Barker to Sean B. Sealy and Samantha L. Ackely. 1116 Glenfield Dr., $179,900
James W. Elliott to NBS Holdings LLC. Lot 10, block 9, Highland Park, $25,900
James W. Elliott to Daniel R. Wesbrook. 1 Willow St., $5,800
James W. Elliott to Marc Corbett and Amy Corbett. 216 Stonewall St., $14,000
James W. Elliott to Marc Corbett and Amy Corbett. 231 Dabney St., $22,000
James W. Elliott to Robert Simmons. 3500 Wards Road, $25,000
James W. Elliott to Reasonable Property Solutions LLC. 1307 14th St., $10,000
WBW Investments LLC to Sandra A. and James G. Wilen Jr. 106 Phillips Circle, $157,100
Building Permits
Bedford County
Thomas Bell, lot 32, Leander Dr., new dwelling, $350,000
Barry Mountcastle, 208 Red Oak Road, dock addition, $60,000
NBI Development LLC, lot 168, Mayberry Hills Way, new dwelling, $180,000
Rivertree Enterprises LLC, 6146 Forest Road, renovation, $100,000
Frank Mazzola, 1175 Mays Mill Road, commercial alterations, $239,100
NBI Development LLC, Building # 4 Diamond Hill Road, storage facility, $172,600
NBI Development LLC, Building # 2 Diamond Hill Road, storage facility, $341,600
Greg Cassady, 3355 Turner Branch Road, roof, $1,000
James Smith, lot 10, section 1, Cedar Knoll, new dwelling, $240,000
Deanna Fussi, 1423 Montvale St., garage, $14,000
Stephen Hostetler, 1064 Lakeland Pines Dr., addition, $200,000
Rivertree Enterprises LLC, 6146 Forest Road, deck, $5,000
Thomas Bell, lot 33, Leander Dr., new dwelling, $350,000
Carter Builders & Sons Inc., lot 110, Glenbrooke Dr., new dwelling, $300,000
Jamie Hoke, Snidow Dr., new dwelling, $55,000
Matthew Robertson, Lake Cross Lane, new dwelling, $247,000
Bedford County School Board, 1044 Otter River Dr., pavilion, $7,600
Roy Barnhart, 1684 Virginia Woods Dr., garage, $8,147.32
Jeremy Welsh, 1029 Joe Watson Dr., porch, $1,500
Matthew Durand, 1532 Matthew Talbot Road, deck, $15,000
Mark Halbiesen, 1502 High Acre Road, sunroom, $115,000
Jeffrey Goode, 1020 Sigh N. Pine Road, alterations, $35,000
Tony Onesti, lot 11, Needlewood, dock, $110,000
Waldo Johnson, Otter Hill Road, new dwelling, $300,000
NBI Development LLC, Building # 1 Diamond Hill Road, storage facility, $26,900
Brent Lilly, lot 17, section III, Burnbrae, new dwelling, $600,000
Michael Fields, 132 Gross Point Dr., deck, $62,000
Teresa McCain, 6296 Horseshoe Bend Road, addition, $200,000
1101 Prosperity LLC, 1101 Prosperity Dr., alterations, $90,000
Christopher Price, Buttercup Lane, new dwelling, $263,467
Paul Gula, 1137 Winding Timber Lane, renovation, $13,700
Michael Maloney, 1307 Lakefield Dr., finish basement, $40,000
Houshang Javey, 1161 Carnegie Place, finish basement, $35,000
David Melvin, 232 Pine Knob Circle, dock, $150,000
John Resch, 1184 Laura’s Lane, garage, $120,000
Dwayne Shell, 1380 Thomasson Mill Road, new dwelling, $140,000
