Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Rodney Douglas Schmitt to Fully Loaded LLC. 112 Bryant Road, $75,000
Stephen and Angela G. Wheeler to Fully Loaded LLC. 111 Old Country Road, $63,500
Bill L. Jamerson to Michael C. and Denise P. Welcher. 361 Kentmoor Farm Road, $485,000
Caressa Thaxton Talley and Kanzada Thaxton Phillips to Seth P. and Nicole K. Andrews. Parcel, Sunset Dr., $2,400
Sally E. and Steven A. Samson to Nathan Scott Halfinger. 379 Pinecrest Dr., $281,500
Joseph B. and Janet R. Campbell to David J. Pinney Jr. and Emily C. Pinney. 337 Pinecrest Dr., $184,323
Onormorreer Turner-Dowdy to Roy M. Cash. Two parcels, Boxwood Farm Road, $155,000
William and Kristy Hakes to James R. Jamerson. 586 Thomas Road, $134,900
Willie Jackson to Phillip E. Banks. Lot 3, section A, Eastview, $21,300
London Inc. to Morgan N. Gray. 372 Lynchs Ferry Road, $87,900
Betty L. Vanhoozier to Linda S. and George L. Blondino Jr. Lots 60 and 61, Pine Crest Addition, $95,000
Appomattox County
Michael H. Torrence to Ralph M. and Gwendolyn C. Hendricks. Parcel, Richmond Highway and 117 Honey Bee Lane, $21,000
Wanda Kaye Doss to Hollie R. Franklin. Lot 22, Soybean Dr., $180,000
Patricia A. Coflin to Aaron M. Scoles. 621 Eldon Road, $70,000
Jeffrey T. Carwile to J&A Homes LLC. Parcel, 14.385 acres, off of Richmond Highway, $450,000
Susan W. Phelps, Brenda W. Coleman, Leroy Williamson and Barbara W. Falwell to Susan W. Phelps. 2879 Police Tower Road, $136,000
Carolyn L. Hankins to Jennifer D. and Craig M. Clark. Parcel, lot 1, Va. 24, 13.861 acres, $245,000
Bedford County
Donald E. Coryell II to ABBAIRE LLC. Lot 85, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $840,000
SC Petrine LLC to Christopher Scott and Meredith Elliott. 16414 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $475,000
Stephen R. and Claudia B. Coll to Michael J. and Jill S. Brady. 121 Hearthside St., Lakes District, $445,000
Charles E. and Debra LeCrone to Sherman W. Dellis. Lot 3, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $394,900
E&J Investments LLC to Lions Den LLC. Unit 313, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $299,000
Darin W. Rockman and Courtney E. Rickman to Michelle B. and Joe T. Wilson IV. 8500 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $287,475
Barbara Jean Mills to Robert T. Costello Jr. and Jessica K.G. Potter. 1138 Altice Road, Lakes District, $277,000
Cole A. Lowery to Zachary Frasier. 1432 Hales Ford Road, Lakes District, $245,000
BKC Properties Inc. to Ian J. Freeborn. 11880 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $179,950
Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre to Martha M. Fulk and Richard D. West. No. 87, section 1, block C, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $149,000
Ascendancy Properties Group LLC to Steven R. Stark. Lot 15A, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $105,000
Josephine M. Stevens to William Robert Poff and Kayla Renee Short. 3643 Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $100,000
McDonald LLC to Curry Martin and Kelly Martin. Unit 3404, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $80,000
Edna M. Dooley to Anne K. Burnett and Hunter J. Padgett. 1038 Hogan Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000
Ginger Investments LLC to Brian K. Anderson. Parcel, near Hendricks Store Road, Lakes District, $29,950
Ginger Investments LLC to Brian K. Anderson. Parcel, Timberwood Lane, Lakes District, $29,950
Connie Rose Clark to Jason H. and Ana P. Kidd, Joseph H. and Julie K. Kidd, and John H. and Judy B. Kidd. Lot 119, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $28,000
Vivian G. Walker to Ibnsina Karkenny and Shabo Karkenny. Parcels, West Lynchburg Salem Road, 4.665 acres, Blue Ridge District, $20,000
Heather Dawson to Jennifer D. May. Lot 61, section 2, Pleasure Point, Lakes District, $17,000
Teresa Kidd to Brian D. Hale. Parcel, Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $15,000
David Jerry Scott to Michael J. and Mary Jane Loviza. Parcel near Va. 717, 100.667 acres, Peaks District, $197,500
Ira James Propps Jr. to William John Parks Jr. 1100 Peddlar Circle, $25,000
Angela Hodgson to Larry E. Stamper. Lot 43, Rolling Meadows, $59,000
Gloria W. Saunders, trustee to Chris S. Raymond. 1201 Pinecrest Ave., $190,000
Jedi Construction LLC to Chris James and Gwenaelle Seymour. Lot 4, Crossroad, $257,900
Eleven Construction LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 19, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $79,500
David Ray Ratliff II to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 18, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $79,500
Richard J. Barton and Felicia M. Barton to Josh A. and Kristen D. Makarski. Lot 26, Woodlands, $375,000
George Robert and Kim C. Griffin to McKyland Day Miller. 1 Big Island Highway, $105,000
Christina L. and William B. Moore and Paul Rischer to Melanie Rischer and Lester Paul Bernard. 1015 Cedar Ridge Dr., $399,000
Michael T. Whelan and Lacey J. Whelan to Brandon L. Harris. 2799 Big Island Highway, $102,000
Kayla D. Carter and Donna C. White to Ryan A. and Jessie A. Forrest. Parcel, Va. 678, 1.403 acres, $282,500
Charles A. Trent and Jason E. Page to Shaquanna S. Harvall. 3316 W. Franklin St., $125,000
Larry E. Stamper and Garrett Williams to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 1, Springwood Farm, $164,500
Ryan A. and Jessie A. Forrest to Mary E. Shields. 1006 Green Meadow Road, $196,500
Kimberly A. Schacter to William R. and Diane Marie Martin. Lot 5, Marshall Woods Subdivision, $235,000
Rodney Foster and Heidi Foster to David Gallant, Melissa Gallant, and Eileen Stewart. Lot 22, Ivy Creek Estates, $720,000
T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Michael G. Pupanek. Lot 27, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $354,900
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to John E. and Joanie C. Smoot. Lot 6, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $496,000
Frederick Fleming Jr. to Jeff R. and Jolene M. Nasman. Lot 46, Oak Park Villas, $324,900
Campbell County
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Vimal and Urvi V. Patel. Lot 3, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $195,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Nathaniel and Mariah Mortellaro. Lot 13, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $199,900
Kristi Trigili to Charisse D. Monroe. Lot 18, Winden Hills, $109,900
Richard W. and Lisa H. Haskins to Sarah Maddox. Lot 4, section 10, block N, Vista Acres and additional parcel, $226,000
Russell Meadows LLC to Winlove Properties LLC. Lot 31, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000
Marie E. Mosby to Candace Norris and John Michael Williams II. Parcels on Lake Crest Dr., $90,000
Jack J. and Sandra S. Carr to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Parcel, Winfall Road, $95,000
Wheeler Estates LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lot 13, section II, Wheeler Estates, $85,800
Hollie Boyd Nelson and Phillip Hunter Nelson to Leonard Joseph. 531 Homewood Dr., $216,500
John W. Durfee and Wendy L. Durfee to Kash and Laura M. Hasworth. Lot 170, section 3, Braxton Park, $212,000
Page Haley Grubbs to Red Door Cottage LLC. 1803 Timberlake Dr., $115,000
Brett Lee Phelps to Tavin Alex Arnold and Morgan Shyanne Dillon. 804 12th St., $75,500
Caleb R. and Siri A. Boehler to Crystal J. Machhi. Lot 12, section 1, Tavern Grove, $150,000
Emberly Way LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Lot 17, Emberly Way, $52,500
The Claire Parker Foundation Inc. to Bonnie J. Gordon. 1008 Seventh St., $107,000
Winlove Properties LLC to Brian K. Bowling. Lot 31, section 1, Russell Meadows, $295,000
City of Lynchburg
Clarence T. Pribble Jr. to Anthony G. Mannino. Lot 5, block 11, Highland Park, $119,000
Sally G. Lee to Robert Payne Walker III. Lot 10, section V, Sheffield, $229,900
BMC Properties LLC to RKH Properties LLC. 119 Tradewynd Dr., $725,000
Valerie R. Varela to Cortney L. Muddiman. 106 Woodland Dr., $209,900
John Lynch Lodge #34 Fraternal Order of Police, Incorporated and John Lynch Associate Lodge #34 Fraternal Order of Police, Incorporated to Vollmer Dwellings. 221 Wiggington Road, $237,500
Barrington Properties LLC to Matthew and Tiffany Bradley. Lot 8, block 11, Westover Heights, $195,000
David J. Houseknecht and Deanne M. Houseknecht to Brock Hamilton. Lot 35, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $235,000
Celia E. Lloyd to Vanessa S. Cannon. Lot 15, block 7, section C, Bedford Hills, $270,000
Gregory T. Wingate to Migquelangel Acevedo and Stephanie A. Marcial. 1702 Moormans Road, $176,500
Marshall C. and Tracy A. Brainard to Lyndsey R. and Audrey G. Dickson. 1122 Glenfield Dr., $189,900
Della B. Foster to Gwendolyn Witt Gunter and Lauren E. Campbell. Lot 16 and part of lot 17, block 38-A, Westover Heights Addition, $41,000
Lolita Renee Henderson to Lettissia O’Neal Williams. Lot 2, block A, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $125,550
Bethlehem Lutheran Church to DRV Construction LLC. 7328 Timberlake Road, $110,000
HP Reinvest LLC to Paul B. and Allegra J. Matula. 905 Fillmore St., $200,000
T. Gibson Hobbs III and Diane Z. Hobbs to Walmlat Properties LLC. Lot 69, section 12, Blue Ridge Farms, $250,000
Xiaoping Fan to Habitat Investment Group LLC. 1007 Dearing St., $23,000
Luther Mark Seamster to Elaine A. Scarvey. 1301 Madison St., $170,000
Gwen M. Matthews and Karen M. Walthall, trustees to Jimmy R. Westmoreland Jr. Lot 44, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $229,900
Laura Susan Murphy to Jesse Ray Ford III. 1502 Morrison Dr., $229,000
Leigh H. Mazzone to Andre Neil Locklear. 4428 Sussex St., $129,700
Timothy L. and Rhandi N. Norman to Gabriel G. Findley, Stephen K. Findley and Joanne Findley. Lot 3, block H, section 4, Vista Acres Subdivision, $200,000
Garrett J. and Nastassia J. Coffman to Taylor Mae Rudich. 504 Stuart St., $130,000
Kenneth R. Cramer III to 195 Morgan 4/4 GT Roadster LLC. 1213 Stratford Road, $66,181.37
NBS Real Estate LLC to Daniel M. Reid. Lot 23, section 2, Long Meadows, $206,000
Jacob A. and Carolyn B. Mitchell to Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon. Lot 145, Sterling Park Townhomes, $135,000
Mary P. Harlow to Shelley Dianne and John James Stevens Jr. 1106 Brandon Road, $84,900
DRV Construction LLC to Christopher Kyle Ashmun. Lot 11, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $293,400
Candida Rosa Rodriguez to Christian Olivia Alexandra Tolley. Lot 3, block K, Forest Townhouses, $99,900
Christopher D. and Elizabeth R. Steiner to Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon. Lot 3, block G, Fieldstone Manor, $159,900
Stephen T. and Jennifer W. Plunkett to Mark A. Jennings. 3114 Richmond St., $160,000
Jeremy C. Lee to Jonathan Jeffrey. Lot 13, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $179,500
Sally E. Farringer to Roland A. Achtau. 602 Northwynd Circle, $200,000
Jonathan A. Vila and Kristine M. Vila to Dale A. Dolloff and Janet A. Dolloff. 5608 White Oak Dr., $175,000
John K. Prillman to Michael and Jody L. Ink. Lots 26 and 43, block 15, Westover Heights, $159,000
Meng Ping Lin and Katharine Rose Lin to John T. Mercer. Lot 122, Heritage Court, $103,000
Terence M. and Sheree S. Sykes to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 10, block B, Gran View Village, $199,000
Jeremey M. and Rachel Leeanne Faith Snyder to Kelsey Renee and James Edward Sasko. 4822 Windsor Ave., $125,900
David W. McAden and Jennifer T. McAden, trustees to Gerardo Sanchez and Alexandra Valdez. Lot 1, section III, Locksview, $340,000
The United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Gen 284 Realty LLC. 2102 Early St., $103,900
Alexandra N. and James Christopher Johnson to Morgan W. Hollister and David H. Peters. Lot 5, block C, section 1, Locksview, $385,100
Graves Mill Associates LC to Beltway Properties LLC. Unit No. 13, McConville Park Condominium, $570,000
James Edward Wade Jr. to Nobel Holdings LLC. 326 Jackson St., $18,000
Chris A. and Diane R. Hancock to Copper Fox Rei LLC. 1219-1221 Pierce St., $55,000
Allen J. Wilkerson, Allana M. Torrence, Larry T. Wilkerson, Paul N. Wilkerson and Susan A. Cadman to Southern Heritage LLC. Lot 2, block E, section 3, Blue Ridge Farms, $157,000
Aaron J. Robertson to Austin J. Gaver. 1102 Ashbourne Dr., $170,500
Stephen Paul and Brianna Joy Ogden to Andrew D. and Lori H. McCarthy. 1521 Arrow St., $275,000
Sidney H. Kirstein to Lindsey P. Kirkland. Lot 2, section 1, Woodbine Village West, $95,000
Ryan and Skylar Hansen to Pamela Carder. 247 Huron Ave., $150,000
Fay V. Wilson to Stephen and Regina Stone. Lot 58, section 1, Forest Dale, $242,900
Tierra A. Cid to Erin J. and Sydney Allister Caretti. 233 and 229 South Princeton Circle, $259,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Roger Fielder, 4545 Reedy Spring Road, 28 solar panels, $43,792
Timothy McConville, 439 Woodchuck Dr., deck, $32,000
James Lawson, 216 Peaceful Meadow Road, 20 solar modules, $44,470
Craig Ranson, Old Cabin Lane, new dwelling, $87,488
Samuel Brooks, Bellview Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Rick Leeming, lot 1A, Piney Ridge, new dwelling, $250,000
Thomas Rice, Columbia Road, new dwelling, $325,000
Cee Jay LLC, lot 2, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $275,000
Zeke Martinez, 2095 Stonewall Road, remodel, $75,000
The Way LLC, Stonewall Road, new dwelling, $165,000
Tyrock Construction LLC, lot 7, North Ave., new dwelling, $130,000
John Stanley, lot 9, Big Oak Farm, new dwelling, $75,000
Terry Andersen, lot 19, Big Oak Farm, new dwelling, $119,000
Terry Andersen, lot 7, Big Oak Farm, new dwelling, $119,000
Charles Warner, 13895 Richmond Highway, remodel, $30,000
Mario Rubio, 564 Acorn Dr., remodel, $25,000
Timothy Langston, Salt Lick Lane, shed, $9,000
Gerald Tyler, 6067 Wildway Road, shed, $5,000
Anne Ellery, 2852 Wildway Road, deck, $5,000
Richard Hamilton, 12664 Stonewall Road, addition and alteration, $15,000
Tyler Wallen, 5084 Old Courthouse Road, garage, $25,000
Travis Silvers, 1570 Blackberry Lane, shed, $15,000
Bohannon Electrical Heating & A/C ,1348 Richmond Highway, metal building, $23,280.06
Russell Bonner Sr., 985 Suanee Creek Road, metal garage, $29,257
Milton Real Estate LLC, 1095 Confederate Blvd., renovation, $10,000
Karen Bauer, lot 28, Burge Place, shed, $15,000
William Madison, 232 Aldridge Lane, shed, $9,000