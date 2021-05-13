 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Rodney Douglas Schmitt to Fully Loaded LLC. 112 Bryant Road, $75,000

Stephen and Angela G. Wheeler to Fully Loaded LLC. 111 Old Country Road, $63,500

Bill L. Jamerson to Michael C. and Denise P. Welcher. 361 Kentmoor Farm Road, $485,000

Caressa Thaxton Talley and Kanzada Thaxton Phillips to Seth P. and Nicole K. Andrews. Parcel, Sunset Dr., $2,400

Sally E. and Steven A. Samson to Nathan Scott Halfinger. 379 Pinecrest Dr., $281,500

Joseph B. and Janet R. Campbell to David J. Pinney Jr. and Emily C. Pinney. 337 Pinecrest Dr., $184,323

Onormorreer Turner-Dowdy to Roy M. Cash. Two parcels, Boxwood Farm Road, $155,000

William and Kristy Hakes to James R. Jamerson. 586 Thomas Road, $134,900

Willie Jackson to Phillip E. Banks. Lot 3, section A, Eastview, $21,300

London Inc. to Morgan N. Gray. 372 Lynchs Ferry Road, $87,900

Betty L. Vanhoozier to Linda S. and George L. Blondino Jr. Lots 60 and 61, Pine Crest Addition, $95,000

Appomattox County

Michael H. Torrence to Ralph M. and Gwendolyn C. Hendricks. Parcel, Richmond Highway and 117 Honey Bee Lane, $21,000

Wanda Kaye Doss to Hollie R. Franklin. Lot 22, Soybean Dr., $180,000

Patricia A. Coflin to Aaron M. Scoles. 621 Eldon Road, $70,000

Jeffrey T. Carwile to J&A Homes LLC. Parcel, 14.385 acres, off of Richmond Highway, $450,000

Susan W. Phelps, Brenda W. Coleman, Leroy Williamson and Barbara W. Falwell to Susan W. Phelps. 2879 Police Tower Road, $136,000

Carolyn L. Hankins to Jennifer D. and Craig M. Clark. Parcel, lot 1, Va. 24, 13.861 acres, $245,000

Bedford County

Donald E. Coryell II to ABBAIRE LLC. Lot 85, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $840,000

SC Petrine LLC to Christopher Scott and Meredith Elliott. 16414 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $475,000

Stephen R. and Claudia B. Coll to Michael J. and Jill S. Brady. 121 Hearthside St., Lakes District, $445,000

Charles E. and Debra LeCrone to Sherman W. Dellis. Lot 3, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $394,900

E&J Investments LLC to Lions Den LLC. Unit 313, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $299,000

Darin W. Rockman and Courtney E. Rickman to Michelle B. and Joe T. Wilson IV. 8500 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $287,475

Barbara Jean Mills to Robert T. Costello Jr. and Jessica K.G. Potter. 1138 Altice Road, Lakes District, $277,000

Cole A. Lowery to Zachary Frasier. 1432 Hales Ford Road, Lakes District, $245,000

BKC Properties Inc. to Ian J. Freeborn. 11880 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $179,950

Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre to Martha M. Fulk and Richard D. West. No. 87, section 1, block C, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $149,000

Ascendancy Properties Group LLC to Steven R. Stark. Lot 15A, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $105,000

Josephine M. Stevens to William Robert Poff and Kayla Renee Short. 3643 Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $100,000

McDonald LLC to Curry Martin and Kelly Martin. Unit 3404, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $80,000

Edna M. Dooley to Anne K. Burnett and Hunter J. Padgett. 1038 Hogan Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000

Ginger Investments LLC to Brian K. Anderson. Parcel, near Hendricks Store Road, Lakes District, $29,950

Ginger Investments LLC to Brian K. Anderson. Parcel, Timberwood Lane, Lakes District, $29,950

Connie Rose Clark to Jason H. and Ana P. Kidd, Joseph H. and Julie K. Kidd, and John H. and Judy B. Kidd. Lot 119, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $28,000

Vivian G. Walker to Ibnsina Karkenny and Shabo Karkenny. Parcels, West Lynchburg Salem Road, 4.665 acres, Blue Ridge District, $20,000

Heather Dawson to Jennifer D. May. Lot 61, section 2, Pleasure Point, Lakes District, $17,000

Teresa Kidd to Brian D. Hale. Parcel, Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $15,000

David Jerry Scott to Michael J. and Mary Jane Loviza. Parcel near Va. 717, 100.667 acres, Peaks District, $197,500

Ira James Propps Jr. to William John Parks Jr. 1100 Peddlar Circle, $25,000

Angela Hodgson to Larry E. Stamper. Lot 43, Rolling Meadows, $59,000

Gloria W. Saunders, trustee to Chris S. Raymond. 1201 Pinecrest Ave., $190,000

Jedi Construction LLC to Chris James and Gwenaelle Seymour. Lot 4, Crossroad, $257,900

Eleven Construction LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 19, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $79,500

David Ray Ratliff II to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 18, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $79,500

Richard J. Barton and Felicia M. Barton to Josh A. and Kristen D. Makarski. Lot 26, Woodlands, $375,000

George Robert and Kim C. Griffin to McKyland Day Miller. 1 Big Island Highway, $105,000

Christina L. and William B. Moore and Paul Rischer to Melanie Rischer and Lester Paul Bernard. 1015 Cedar Ridge Dr., $399,000

Michael T. Whelan and Lacey J. Whelan to Brandon L. Harris. 2799 Big Island Highway, $102,000

Kayla D. Carter and Donna C. White to Ryan A. and Jessie A. Forrest. Parcel, Va. 678, 1.403 acres, $282,500

Charles A. Trent and Jason E. Page to Shaquanna S. Harvall. 3316 W. Franklin St., $125,000

Larry E. Stamper and Garrett Williams to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 1, Springwood Farm, $164,500

Ryan A. and Jessie A. Forrest to Mary E. Shields. 1006 Green Meadow Road, $196,500

Kimberly A. Schacter to William R. and Diane Marie Martin. Lot 5, Marshall Woods Subdivision, $235,000

Rodney Foster and Heidi Foster to David Gallant, Melissa Gallant, and Eileen Stewart. Lot 22, Ivy Creek Estates, $720,000

T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Michael G. Pupanek. Lot 27, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $354,900

Highland Oaks Partners LLC to John E. and Joanie C. Smoot. Lot 6, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $496,000

Frederick Fleming Jr. to Jeff R. and Jolene M. Nasman. Lot 46, Oak Park Villas, $324,900

Campbell County

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Vimal and Urvi V. Patel. Lot 3, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $195,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Nathaniel and Mariah Mortellaro. Lot 13, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $199,900

Kristi Trigili to Charisse D. Monroe. Lot 18, Winden Hills, $109,900

Richard W. and Lisa H. Haskins to Sarah Maddox. Lot 4, section 10, block N, Vista Acres and additional parcel, $226,000

Russell Meadows LLC to Winlove Properties LLC. Lot 31, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000

Marie E. Mosby to Candace Norris and John Michael Williams II. Parcels on Lake Crest Dr., $90,000

Jack J. and Sandra S. Carr to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Parcel, Winfall Road, $95,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lot 13, section II, Wheeler Estates, $85,800

Hollie Boyd Nelson and Phillip Hunter Nelson to Leonard Joseph. 531 Homewood Dr., $216,500

John W. Durfee and Wendy L. Durfee to Kash and Laura M. Hasworth. Lot 170, section 3, Braxton Park, $212,000

Page Haley Grubbs to Red Door Cottage LLC. 1803 Timberlake Dr., $115,000

Brett Lee Phelps to Tavin Alex Arnold and Morgan Shyanne Dillon. 804 12th St., $75,500

Caleb R. and Siri A. Boehler to Crystal J. Machhi. Lot 12, section 1, Tavern Grove, $150,000

Emberly Way LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Lot 17, Emberly Way, $52,500

The Claire Parker Foundation Inc. to Bonnie J. Gordon. 1008 Seventh St., $107,000

Winlove Properties LLC to Brian K. Bowling. Lot 31, section 1, Russell Meadows, $295,000

City of Lynchburg

Clarence T. Pribble Jr. to Anthony G. Mannino. Lot 5, block 11, Highland Park, $119,000

Sally G. Lee to Robert Payne Walker III. Lot 10, section V, Sheffield, $229,900

BMC Properties LLC to RKH Properties LLC. 119 Tradewynd Dr., $725,000

Valerie R. Varela to Cortney L. Muddiman. 106 Woodland Dr., $209,900

John Lynch Lodge #34 Fraternal Order of Police, Incorporated and John Lynch Associate Lodge #34 Fraternal Order of Police, Incorporated to Vollmer Dwellings. 221 Wiggington Road, $237,500

Barrington Properties LLC to Matthew and Tiffany Bradley. Lot 8, block 11, Westover Heights, $195,000

David J. Houseknecht and Deanne M. Houseknecht to Brock Hamilton. Lot 35, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $235,000

Celia E. Lloyd to Vanessa S. Cannon. Lot 15, block 7, section C, Bedford Hills, $270,000

Gregory T. Wingate to Migquelangel Acevedo and Stephanie A. Marcial. 1702 Moormans Road, $176,500

Marshall C. and Tracy A. Brainard to Lyndsey R. and Audrey G. Dickson. 1122 Glenfield Dr., $189,900

Della B. Foster to Gwendolyn Witt Gunter and Lauren E. Campbell. Lot 16 and part of lot 17, block 38-A, Westover Heights Addition, $41,000

Lolita Renee Henderson to Lettissia O’Neal Williams. Lot 2, block A, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $125,550

Bethlehem Lutheran Church to DRV Construction LLC. 7328 Timberlake Road, $110,000

HP Reinvest LLC to Paul B. and Allegra J. Matula. 905 Fillmore St., $200,000

T. Gibson Hobbs III and Diane Z. Hobbs to Walmlat Properties LLC. Lot 69, section 12, Blue Ridge Farms, $250,000

Xiaoping Fan to Habitat Investment Group LLC. 1007 Dearing St., $23,000

Luther Mark Seamster to Elaine A. Scarvey. 1301 Madison St., $170,000

Gwen M. Matthews and Karen M. Walthall, trustees to Jimmy R. Westmoreland Jr. Lot 44, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $229,900

Laura Susan Murphy to Jesse Ray Ford III. 1502 Morrison Dr., $229,000

Leigh H. Mazzone to Andre Neil Locklear. 4428 Sussex St., $129,700

Timothy L. and Rhandi N. Norman to Gabriel G. Findley, Stephen K. Findley and Joanne Findley. Lot 3, block H, section 4, Vista Acres Subdivision, $200,000

Garrett J. and Nastassia J. Coffman to Taylor Mae Rudich. 504 Stuart St., $130,000

Kenneth R. Cramer III to 195 Morgan 4/4 GT Roadster LLC. 1213 Stratford Road, $66,181.37

NBS Real Estate LLC to Daniel M. Reid. Lot 23, section 2, Long Meadows, $206,000

Jacob A. and Carolyn B. Mitchell to Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon. Lot 145, Sterling Park Townhomes, $135,000

Mary P. Harlow to Shelley Dianne and John James Stevens Jr. 1106 Brandon Road, $84,900

DRV Construction LLC to Christopher Kyle Ashmun. Lot 11, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $293,400

Candida Rosa Rodriguez to Christian Olivia Alexandra Tolley. Lot 3, block K, Forest Townhouses, $99,900

Christopher D. and Elizabeth R. Steiner to Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon. Lot 3, block G, Fieldstone Manor, $159,900

Stephen T. and Jennifer W. Plunkett to Mark A. Jennings. 3114 Richmond St., $160,000

Jeremy C. Lee to Jonathan Jeffrey. Lot 13, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $179,500

Sally E. Farringer to Roland A. Achtau. 602 Northwynd Circle, $200,000

Jonathan A. Vila and Kristine M. Vila to Dale A. Dolloff and Janet A. Dolloff. 5608 White Oak Dr., $175,000

John K. Prillman to Michael and Jody L. Ink. Lots 26 and 43, block 15, Westover Heights, $159,000

Meng Ping Lin and Katharine Rose Lin to John T. Mercer. Lot 122, Heritage Court, $103,000

Terence M. and Sheree S. Sykes to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 10, block B, Gran View Village, $199,000

Jeremey M. and Rachel Leeanne Faith Snyder to Kelsey Renee and James Edward Sasko. 4822 Windsor Ave., $125,900

David W. McAden and Jennifer T. McAden, trustees to Gerardo Sanchez and Alexandra Valdez. Lot 1, section III, Locksview, $340,000

The United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Gen 284 Realty LLC. 2102 Early St., $103,900

Alexandra N. and James Christopher Johnson to Morgan W. Hollister and David H. Peters. Lot 5, block C, section 1, Locksview, $385,100

Graves Mill Associates LC to Beltway Properties LLC. Unit No. 13, McConville Park Condominium, $570,000

James Edward Wade Jr. to Nobel Holdings LLC. 326 Jackson St., $18,000

Chris A. and Diane R. Hancock to Copper Fox Rei LLC. 1219-1221 Pierce St., $55,000

Allen J. Wilkerson, Allana M. Torrence, Larry T. Wilkerson, Paul N. Wilkerson and Susan A. Cadman to Southern Heritage LLC. Lot 2, block E, section 3, Blue Ridge Farms, $157,000

Aaron J. Robertson to Austin J. Gaver. 1102 Ashbourne Dr., $170,500

Stephen Paul and Brianna Joy Ogden to Andrew D. and Lori H. McCarthy. 1521 Arrow St., $275,000

Sidney H. Kirstein to Lindsey P. Kirkland. Lot 2, section 1, Woodbine Village West, $95,000

Ryan and Skylar Hansen to Pamela Carder. 247 Huron Ave., $150,000

Fay V. Wilson to Stephen and Regina Stone. Lot 58, section 1, Forest Dale, $242,900

Tierra A. Cid to Erin J. and Sydney Allister Caretti. 233 and 229 South Princeton Circle, $259,000

Building permits

Appomattox County

Roger Fielder, 4545 Reedy Spring Road, 28 solar panels, $43,792

Timothy McConville, 439 Woodchuck Dr., deck, $32,000

James Lawson, 216 Peaceful Meadow Road, 20 solar modules, $44,470

Craig Ranson, Old Cabin Lane, new dwelling, $87,488

Samuel Brooks, Bellview Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Rick Leeming, lot 1A, Piney Ridge, new dwelling, $250,000

Thomas Rice, Columbia Road, new dwelling, $325,000

Cee Jay LLC, lot 2, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $275,000

Zeke Martinez, 2095 Stonewall Road, remodel, $75,000

The Way LLC, Stonewall Road, new dwelling, $165,000

Tyrock Construction LLC, lot 7, North Ave., new dwelling, $130,000

John Stanley, lot 9, Big Oak Farm, new dwelling, $75,000

Terry Andersen, lot 19, Big Oak Farm, new dwelling, $119,000

Terry Andersen, lot 7, Big Oak Farm, new dwelling, $119,000

Charles Warner, 13895 Richmond Highway, remodel, $30,000

Mario Rubio, 564 Acorn Dr., remodel, $25,000

Timothy Langston, Salt Lick Lane, shed, $9,000

Gerald Tyler, 6067 Wildway Road, shed, $5,000

Anne Ellery, 2852 Wildway Road, deck, $5,000

Richard Hamilton, 12664 Stonewall Road, addition and alteration, $15,000

Tyler Wallen, 5084 Old Courthouse Road, garage, $25,000

Travis Silvers, 1570 Blackberry Lane, shed, $15,000

Bohannon Electrical Heating & A/C ,1348 Richmond Highway, metal building, $23,280.06

Russell Bonner Sr., 985 Suanee Creek Road, metal garage, $29,257

Milton Real Estate LLC, 1095 Confederate Blvd., renovation, $10,000

Karen Bauer, lot 28, Burge Place, shed, $15,000

William Madison, 232 Aldridge Lane, shed, $9,000

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Youngkin is Va. GOP nominee for governor
Local News

Youngkin is Va. GOP nominee for governor

Glenn Youngkin, the multimillionaire businessman who sought to cast himself as a political outsider with the best chance to challenge Democratic power, will represent Republicans in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.

Lynchburg man to serve three years for Norton shooting
Crime News

Lynchburg man to serve three years for Norton shooting

A Lynchburg, Virginia, man will serve three years in prison after being convicted of two counts of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property, according to a Monday statement from the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert