Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Kenneth R. and Pamela M. Crawford and Dawson Aluminum Inc. to Christopher W. Martin. Lot 142 and part of lot 141, Long Pine Dr., $235,000
Timothy W. Mayo, Roy C. Mayo III, Melissa Blomquist, and Clinton Scott Eanes to Kathy C. Truslow. 169 Ann St. and adjoining parcels, $170,000
Duval Hannon Powell III to Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton. Lot 25, Whispering Oaks, $60,000
Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton to James A. and Katie M. Guthman. Lot 5, Ballard Tract Subdivision, $235,000
Martha E. Schwink and Gil Erikson to Jonathan Browning and Mikaela Meeks. Parcel, near Buffalo Bend Dr., $32,000
Clarence R. and Sandra L. Brooks to Adela Rayann Bulthuis and Sean David McGettigan. 58 Walnut St., $132,000
James D. and Julia Anne Phillips to Marvin Alexander and Kaitlin V. Dodgion. Lot 5, Homewood Bounds, $272,000
James W. Price to The Monacan Indian Nation. 111 Highview Dr., $575,000
James Woodrow Price and Jackie Glen Price to The Monacan Indian Nation. 3761 South Amherst Highway, $475,000
K.E. Mays & Sons Inc. to William Craig and Theresa M. Mays. Parcel, off of Love Lady Creek Road, $20,000
Appomattox County
Kenneth West and W.L. West to Jeremiah L. and Abigail M. Kendrick. Lot 59, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $211,000
Mark W. Marston to Zachary E. and Renassa M. Gordon. Lot 1, Horseshoe Road, $253,000
Alexander H. and Rachel A. Tilton to Cody L. and Taylor R. Stinnett. 214,900
Tiffany N. and Roger A. Rozell Jr. to Scott H. and Ashley P. Bernard. Lot 4, section 1, Sunset Ridge, $234,900
William McGuire to Monika S. Schlawiedt. 16661 Thomas Jefferson Highway, $88,000
Bedford County
Teresa P. Shea to Landon J. Colling and Amber J. Colling. Lot 1, Hatcher Point, Lakes District, $1,125,000
Robert L. Finch and Judith L. Finch, trustees to Scott R. and Melinda R. Van Buskirk. Lots 36 and 37, section 2, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $700,000
Fred W. Smith and Teresa Smith Muse to Tommy Foster, trustee. Parcel, 133.46 acres, Va. 755, Blue Ridge District, $578,000
Geodor LLC to KAC Management LLC. Lot 5, Blackstone Point, Lakes District, $570,000
Norman C. and Sharlona A. Wimmer to Robert D. Ice Sr. 1145 Old Station Loop, Blue Ridge District, $387,000
John and Karen R. Regalbuto to Michael K. and Carrie Rizzo Glass. Unit K2, section 2, building K, The Waterways, Lakes District, $370,000
John Hutslar and Sarah Hutslar to Elizabeth Zeller Zint, lot 13, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $315,000
Hunter C. and Cynthia F. Gimbert to Tracy R. and Jackie L. Waller. 1151 Lester Lane, Lakes District, $305,000
James C. and Joan W. Patterson to Matthew J. and Elisa R. Trowbridge. Lot 92, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $305,000
Marilyn Plymale to Michael Priest. Unit 242, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $269,500
Yates Mobile Services Corp. to Johnnie and Melanie R. Everett. 8779 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $258,302
Hospitality And Housing LLC to Ruth M. and Willie F. Reese Jr. 1065 Cain Dr., Blue Ridge District, $249,000
Francie Leigh Mitchell to Jeffrey R. and Kelley M. Tolley. Tract 1, 120.885 acres, off of Fairview Church Road, Lakes District, $241,780
Scott A. Heath Jr. and Scott A. Heath Sr. to Scott L. Morris and Annette M. Morris. Lot 12, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $238,000
Terry Ronald Vanstean and Valerie Irene Vanstean, co-trustees to Jeffrey Terry. Lot 46, 1st Fairway, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $235,000
Thomas H. Stone Jr., Barbara R. Powell and Jane R. Thomas to Thomas H. Stone Jr. Lot 1, 3.618 acres, Blue Ridge District, $116,700
Lacy T. and Kimberly Nowlin Burnette to Wayne and Carroll Brown. Unit 4, building 2, St. Christopher’s Landing Condominium, Lakes District, $114,900
Nancy E. and Paul Kenneth Maynor to Brenda B. Poff. Parcel, off of Bakers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $93,000
Lake Effect LLC to Andrew Reibel and Maria Theresa McCracken. Unit 2202, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $75,000
David A. Bishop and The Thomas G. Bishop Revocable Trust to Timothy L. and Hannah B. Jenks. Two parcels, 17.803 acres, Va. 853, Lakes District, $70,000
Wanda S. Adams to Brenda B. Poff. Parcel, Bakers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $60,000
Brenda M. Freeman and Norma Jean Loyd to Charles D. and Crystal C. Adkins. Parcel, Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $15,000
Galen M. and Dawn P. Munsey to Nicole Glatfelter, lot 16, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $7,000
Ronald Brooks McKinney and Gloria Doyle McKinney Campbell to Mark Anthony Gregory and Josselyn Sanborn Gregory. Trustees, lot 1, Va. 653, Lakes District, $6,500
Burks Enterprise LLC to Billy Joe Creasey. Lot 13, Bedford Lake Estates, Peaks District, $27,500
Heather Lynn Olszyk to Morris W. Collins. Parcel, 10.89 acres, Town of Bedford, $255,000
Robin L. Jennings and Phillip Ray Fallen to Kris and Karen Hubbard. Lot 13, Rolling Ridge Estates, Center District, $110,000
Steven L. and Joni W. Hamlett and Margaret Rose Anderson Woodell to Michael T. and Brooke Trent. Lot 7, section II, The Woods on Wiggington, $230,000
Patricia N. Lyons and Margaret M. Bates to Barry T. Heck Jr. and Barry T. Heck Sr. Parcel, Va. 717, 4.063 acres, Peaks District, $185,000
Timothy G. Steltzer and Amelia K. Steltzer to Jonathan Stuart and Kimberly Lauren Blakely. Lot 17, section 7, The Meadows, $280,000
John E. and Rhonda B. Mitchell to Stephen James Acree. Park St., Town of Bedford, $169,900
Donald Scott Matthew to Justin A. and Danielle M. Seward. Lot 1, at the intersection of Mountain Ave. and Bedford Ave., $195,000
Kimberly L. Blakely to Jerry O. Marshall and Morgan B. Marshall. Lot 6, block A, Jefferson Woods, $136,000
Paul A. Bisbee and Elizabeth C. Bisbee to Jonathan Alan and Emily Bisbee Howard. Parcel, off of Big Island Highway, $117,639.93
Lynchburg Crane Service Inc. to Luther R. Shepard and Shirley P. Shepard. Lot 1, 5.759 acres, Town of Bedford, $75,000
Susan K. Guedj to John Mark and Paul N. Cook. Unit 3324, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $163,900
West Crossing LLC to Irving Edward Hamlett Jr. Lot 12, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $259,900
Mary A. Petrie to Mary Hala Skelton. Lot 56, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $220,900
George C. and Phyllis L. Williams to Loren Shimpock. Lot 29, section II, Lake Vista, $282,000
Kevin W. and Cynthia D. Spencer to Dennis A. and Jannet V. Kray. Tract 25, section II, Fox Runn Subdivision, $455,000
Michael H. and Teresa R. Godsey to William M. and Kristin M. Coleman. Lot 4, section 1, Mt. Haven Subdivision, $395,000
Xuejian Liu a nd Tingyao Xiong to Tiffanie A. Aguirre and Jose F. Aguirre Vina. Revised lot 148, Somerset Meadows, $371,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Sheryll Ann McPherson. 1611 Pendleton Road, $169,785
Jason A. Johnston to Michael D. Lewis Jr. Lot 75, block D, Western Hills Subdivision, $186,000
CNT Properties LLC to TMJR Properties LLC. 803 East Main St. and two parcels, Haynes St., $65,000
Chase Property Development LLC to Nicholas R. and Amanda M. Barb. Tract 3, Otter River Estates, $115,000
Loren Marie Gaylor to David and Tammy M. Bryant. 2123 Deer Run, $145,000
Michael T. and Kimberly G. Dalton to Robert L. and Cathy B. Thompson. Lot 50 and 51, section 3, Somerset Meadows, $415,000
Campbell County
W.N. Yeatts Construction Company Inc. to Nathan and Elizabeth Swarey. Parcels, Marysville Road, 148.900 acres, $587,500
Ronald V. and Rhonda H. Johnson to Candice N. Cage. 175 S. Lake Dr., $469,900
Kimberly W. Goff, Mark Ward and Chloe Cole to Robert E. and Tiffany M. Mioduszewski. Lot 7, Ellen Acres Subdivision, $266,000
Mary C. Johnson to Thomas R. McDaniel. Lot 5, Cunningham, $1,000
Linda L. Taylor to Charles Tyler and Rebecca Dawn C. Newman. Lot 22, block II, section IB, Seminole Ridge Subdivision, $9,000
Elliot H. and Rosaly F. Bryant to Lindsay Christine Bade. Lot 14, section 1, Holiday Forest, $266,400
Adam C. and Omayra D. Coon to Terras Dean Reinhardt and Terri Lynn Gadwill. 134 Rowse Dr., $221,000
Ryan Jones to April Day Branham. Lot 46, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $309,000
April Branham to Leatrice Osei. Lot 34, section 1, Braxton Park, $169,900
Steven D. Foster to Brittney Ann Shaner. Lot 139, section 2, Braxton Park, $170,000
Kelly Dinardo to David and Karen M. Edgar. Unit 203, Lighthouse Condominiums, $110,000
Lynchburg Properties LLC to Jeremy M. and Mary Kline. 320 Bumgardner Dr., $248,000
Ryan and Blair Phelps to Brandon J. and Russanna L. Cook. Lot 38, Bob Hill Subdivision, $225,000
Jill and Donald David McFarland to Donna Schubert. 148 Plateau Dr., $137,000
David A. Mann to Ciro Solis Calvillo and Ana Bagriela Rojas Gonzalez. 2842 Camp Hydaway Road and two adjacent parcels, $145,000
City of Lynchburg
Jonathan E. and Karen S. Rogers to JAM89 LLC. 1642 Wiggington Road, $152,800
Patricia F. and Ralph A. Rogers Jr. to JAM89 LLC. 1644 Wiggington Road, $407,200
Danny L. and Jill R. Wilder to R&R Residential Properties LLC. 1107 Lakeview Dr., $6,500
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Florence M. Coles. 315 McCorkle St., $137,500
Roger J. Elliott and Linda L. Elliott to Richard A. and Amy D. Vigil. Lots 326-333, Windsor Hills, $275,000
James L. Dyer and Rebecca R. Dyer to Tammy Sue and William Cornelis Van Der Stelt. 4239 White St., $195,000
Annette D. Miller to Jacob Gray. 76 and 80 Taylor St., $28,500
Mary G. Cashwell, Evelyn Cashwell, Christine McAdams and Darnell Cashwell to Sylvester Otis and Angela Richeson Brown. Lot 47, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $135,000 Thomas Daniel Kestermann to Brent Manuel. 1310 Saint Cloud Ave., $152,900
Jane E. Pendell to Timothy A. and Christy Hill. Lot 44, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $189,000
William L. Allman and Jennie T. Allman to BD Investments LLC. Lot 61, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $109,560
Rise Up Properties LLC to Michael Casey. Condominium Unit No. D, 1220 Main Street Condominiums, $267,500
Samuel E. and Jill S. Stroud to Christopher John Campbell and Caralynn Edith Damiani. Lot 10, block 9, Sandusky Acres, $215,000
Daniel F. Savage III to Hossein and Dawn C. Rezai. Lots 14 and 15, fronting Azalea Place, $396,500
Teresa Wilson Harris to Jerry Marshall and Jennifer Marshall. 219 Bryant Road, $200,000
Holly Suzanne Causby-Shumate to Jeffrey Alan Wiggins and Tricia K. Kirby-Wiggins. Part of lot 13 and 14, block C, Riverside, $154,900
Teemer & Schmidt Properties Inc. to Carl A. Winston Sr. 824 Rivermont Ave., $64,000
KLM Properties Inc. to Faizan & Danyal. 1600 and 1604 Twelfth St., $115,000
Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Caleb John and Ellen Elizabeth Rider. 81 Federal St., $40,000
Jordan B. Davies and Carol E. Davies to Starlet L. Baker. Lot 16, block 1, Craddock Addition, $118,500
Thomas D. Hickey to Luther and Chelsea H. Maddy. New lot Q7, Cornerstone, $260,000
Michael E. and Dinah H. Watson to Northwynd Circle Trust. Lot 97, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $172,000
Miranda K. and John R. Thomasson II to David Wayne Szandzik. 287 Riverside Dr., $166,900
Jane W. Dunnam and Carlton A. Dunnam to Baltic3 LLC. 3315 Campbell Ave., $42,250
Shawn M. Stinnett to Matthew Yates. 4516 Fairmont Ave., $105,000
Candlewood LLC to Allison Janelle and Ernest Kumi Quansah. 106 Chateau Place, $252,900
Charlynne M. Flippin to Jarad M. Hagner and Stephanie C. Hagner. Lots 6A and 6B, section 5, Locksview, $822,500
Timothy D. Howell to William S. Casler. 208 Ash St., $180,000
John R. Bouma to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. Lot 2, block B, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $165,000
Davis & Davis Holdings LC to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 252 Belvedere St., $77,500
Samantha Schwartz and Robert J. Schwartz to Caleb Phillip Gingues. Lots 12 and 13, new addition to Fort Hill, $190,000
Jesse D. West and Carrie Jean West to Shannon Wade and Blanton G. Garner Jr. Lot 17 and parts of lots 16 and 18, Golf Park, $150,000
Karl W. and Kimberly T. Westerhoff to Stephanie R. Thompson. 4815 Myrtle St., $97,700
Daniel A. and Anne Marie Herrington to Akeriam Jheron and Morgan Alicia Reames. 1362 Rivermont Ave., $159,000
Streamline LLC to Alexis N. Horsley. Lots 9 and 10, block 3, Roseland Park Addition, $136,500
Building permits
Bedford County
Larry Grant, 102 Bayview Court, dock, $80,000
Wetzel Wooten, 313 Summer Lane, dock, $80,000
Kimberly Bussey, 1044 Hupps Hill Lane, finish basement, $21,000
Matt Mullen, 1146 Cranberry Court, pad for hot tub, $3,000
Richard Russo, 1099 Toni Lane, pool, $20,000
Jeremy Welsh, 1029 Joe Watson Dr., remodel, $20,000
Greg Cassady, 3355 Turner Branch Road, spa, $12,521
James Hammer, 1409 Smoketree Dr., deck, $1,700
Joseph Valley, 1431 Smoketree Dr., remodel, $7,000
James Shearer, lot 12, section 1, Bass Cove, log home, $120,000
James Clark, 7765 Big Island Highway, workshop, $50,000
Gregory Ager, 1142 Lake Forest Dr., remodel, $46,000
John Jacobs, 1336 Highland Oaks Dr., finish basement, $45,000
James Clark, 7765 Big Island Highway, accessory structure, 60x30 building, $50,000
Bruce Thayer, 1468 Matthew Talbot Road, porch, $12,000
Gustavo Espinosa, 1160 Thomas Randolph Place, addition to garage, $90,000
Barney Ussery, 3178 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, storage building, $7,000
Moli Cao, 1358 LeJack Circle, deck and screened in porch, $12,000
Luis Rodriguez, 2027 Goode Station Road, deck, $3,400
Brenda Tymchyn, lot 36, Jefferson Meadows Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Schuyler Wilder, 3065 McDaniel Road, deck, $3,000
GP Big Island LLC, 9909 Lee Jackson Highway, metal hydraulic building for storage, $235,000
John Neiderer, 1289 Glenbrooke Dr., deck, $12,000
Pauley Enterprises, 300 Enterprise Dr., Ste. A, interior alterations, $24,150
Matthew Smith, 1263 Colby Dr., pool, $50,000
Cozy Cabin LLC, 1100 Custer Cove Way, garage. $5,000
Dennis Mabes, lot 10A, Goode Station Road, new dwelling, $950,000
Leo George, 121 September Lane, garage, $3,070
Brian Davis, lot 5, Pilgrim Place, new dwelling, $220,000
Meredith Swartz, Walker Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Steve Soles, 300 Meadow Point Dr., addition, $220,500
Thomas Wooten, 1142 Lake Forest Dr., remodel, $46,000
Debbie Day, lot 30, Lakefield Dr., new dwelling, $480,000
CMH Homes Inc., lot 8, Chapel View Lane, new dwelling, $120,000
