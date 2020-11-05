 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Kenneth R. and Pamela M. Crawford and Dawson Aluminum Inc. to Christopher W. Martin. Lot 142 and part of lot 141, Long Pine Dr., $235,000

Timothy W. Mayo, Roy C. Mayo III, Melissa Blomquist, and Clinton Scott Eanes to Kathy C. Truslow. 169 Ann St. and adjoining parcels, $170,000

Duval Hannon Powell III to Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton. Lot 25, Whispering Oaks, $60,000

Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton to James A. and Katie M. Guthman. Lot 5, Ballard Tract Subdivision, $235,000

Martha E. Schwink and Gil Erikson to Jonathan Browning and Mikaela Meeks. Parcel, near Buffalo Bend Dr., $32,000

Clarence R. and Sandra L. Brooks to Adela Rayann Bulthuis and Sean David McGettigan. 58 Walnut St., $132,000

James D. and Julia Anne Phillips to Marvin Alexander and Kaitlin V. Dodgion. Lot 5, Homewood Bounds, $272,000

James W. Price to The Monacan Indian Nation. 111 Highview Dr., $575,000

James Woodrow Price and Jackie Glen Price to The Monacan Indian Nation. 3761 South Amherst Highway, $475,000

K.E. Mays & Sons Inc. to William Craig and Theresa M. Mays. Parcel, off of Love Lady Creek Road, $20,000

Appomattox County

Kenneth West and W.L. West to Jeremiah L. and Abigail M. Kendrick. Lot 59, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $211,000

Mark W. Marston to Zachary E. and Renassa M. Gordon. Lot 1, Horseshoe Road, $253,000

Alexander H. and Rachel A. Tilton to Cody L. and Taylor R. Stinnett. 214,900

Tiffany N. and Roger A. Rozell Jr. to Scott H. and Ashley P. Bernard. Lot 4, section 1, Sunset Ridge, $234,900

William McGuire to Monika S. Schlawiedt. 16661 Thomas Jefferson Highway, $88,000

Bedford County

Teresa P. Shea to Landon J. Colling and Amber J. Colling. Lot 1, Hatcher Point, Lakes District, $1,125,000

Robert L. Finch and Judith L. Finch, trustees to Scott R. and Melinda R. Van Buskirk. Lots 36 and 37, section 2, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $700,000

Fred W. Smith and Teresa Smith Muse to Tommy Foster, trustee. Parcel, 133.46 acres, Va. 755, Blue Ridge District, $578,000

Geodor LLC to KAC Management LLC. Lot 5, Blackstone Point, Lakes District, $570,000

Norman C. and Sharlona A. Wimmer to Robert D. Ice Sr. 1145 Old Station Loop, Blue Ridge District, $387,000

John and Karen R. Regalbuto to Michael K. and Carrie Rizzo Glass. Unit K2, section 2, building K, The Waterways, Lakes District, $370,000

John Hutslar and Sarah Hutslar to Elizabeth Zeller Zint, lot 13, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $315,000

Hunter C. and Cynthia F. Gimbert to Tracy R. and Jackie L. Waller. 1151 Lester Lane, Lakes District, $305,000

James C. and Joan W. Patterson to Matthew J. and Elisa R. Trowbridge. Lot 92, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $305,000

Marilyn Plymale to Michael Priest. Unit 242, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $269,500

Yates Mobile Services Corp. to Johnnie and Melanie R. Everett. 8779 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $258,302

Hospitality And Housing LLC to Ruth M. and Willie F. Reese Jr. 1065 Cain Dr., Blue Ridge District, $249,000

Francie Leigh Mitchell to Jeffrey R. and Kelley M. Tolley. Tract 1, 120.885 acres, off of Fairview Church Road, Lakes District, $241,780

Scott A. Heath Jr. and Scott A. Heath Sr. to Scott L. Morris and Annette M. Morris. Lot 12, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $238,000

Terry Ronald Vanstean and Valerie Irene Vanstean, co-trustees to Jeffrey Terry. Lot 46, 1st Fairway, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $235,000

Thomas H. Stone Jr., Barbara R. Powell and Jane R. Thomas to Thomas H. Stone Jr. Lot 1, 3.618 acres, Blue Ridge District, $116,700

Lacy T. and Kimberly Nowlin Burnette to Wayne and Carroll Brown. Unit 4, building 2, St. Christopher’s Landing Condominium, Lakes District, $114,900

Nancy E. and Paul Kenneth Maynor to Brenda B. Poff. Parcel, off of Bakers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $93,000

Lake Effect LLC to Andrew Reibel and Maria Theresa McCracken. Unit 2202, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $75,000

David A. Bishop and The Thomas G. Bishop Revocable Trust to Timothy L. and Hannah B. Jenks. Two parcels, 17.803 acres, Va. 853, Lakes District, $70,000

Wanda S. Adams to Brenda B. Poff. Parcel, Bakers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $60,000

Brenda M. Freeman and Norma Jean Loyd to Charles D. and Crystal C. Adkins. Parcel, Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $15,000

Galen M. and Dawn P. Munsey to Nicole Glatfelter, lot 16, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $7,000

Ronald Brooks McKinney and Gloria Doyle McKinney Campbell to Mark Anthony Gregory and Josselyn Sanborn Gregory. Trustees, lot 1, Va. 653, Lakes District, $6,500

Burks Enterprise LLC to Billy Joe Creasey. Lot 13, Bedford Lake Estates, Peaks District, $27,500

Heather Lynn Olszyk to Morris W. Collins. Parcel, 10.89 acres, Town of Bedford, $255,000

Robin L. Jennings and Phillip Ray Fallen to Kris and Karen Hubbard. Lot 13, Rolling Ridge Estates, Center District, $110,000

Steven L. and Joni W. Hamlett and Margaret Rose Anderson Woodell to Michael T. and Brooke Trent. Lot 7, section II, The Woods on Wiggington, $230,000

Patricia N. Lyons and Margaret M. Bates to Barry T. Heck Jr. and Barry T. Heck Sr. Parcel, Va. 717, 4.063 acres, Peaks District, $185,000

Timothy G. Steltzer and Amelia K. Steltzer to Jonathan Stuart and Kimberly Lauren Blakely. Lot 17, section 7, The Meadows, $280,000

John E. and Rhonda B. Mitchell to Stephen James Acree. Park St., Town of Bedford, $169,900

Donald Scott Matthew to Justin A. and Danielle M. Seward. Lot 1, at the intersection of Mountain Ave. and Bedford Ave., $195,000

Kimberly L. Blakely to Jerry O. Marshall and Morgan B. Marshall. Lot 6, block A, Jefferson Woods, $136,000

Paul A. Bisbee and Elizabeth C. Bisbee to Jonathan Alan and Emily Bisbee Howard. Parcel, off of Big Island Highway, $117,639.93

Lynchburg Crane Service Inc. to Luther R. Shepard and Shirley P. Shepard. Lot 1, 5.759 acres, Town of Bedford, $75,000

Susan K. Guedj to John Mark and Paul N. Cook. Unit 3324, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $163,900

West Crossing LLC to Irving Edward Hamlett Jr. Lot 12, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $259,900

Mary A. Petrie to Mary Hala Skelton. Lot 56, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $220,900

George C. and Phyllis L. Williams to Loren Shimpock. Lot 29, section II, Lake Vista, $282,000

Kevin W. and Cynthia D. Spencer to Dennis A. and Jannet V. Kray. Tract 25, section II, Fox Runn Subdivision, $455,000

Michael H. and Teresa R. Godsey to William M. and Kristin M. Coleman. Lot 4, section 1, Mt. Haven Subdivision, $395,000

Xuejian Liu a nd Tingyao Xiong to Tiffanie A. Aguirre and Jose F. Aguirre Vina. Revised lot 148, Somerset Meadows, $371,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Sheryll Ann McPherson. 1611 Pendleton Road, $169,785

Jason A. Johnston to Michael D. Lewis Jr. Lot 75, block D, Western Hills Subdivision, $186,000

CNT Properties LLC to TMJR Properties LLC. 803 East Main St. and two parcels, Haynes St., $65,000

Chase Property Development LLC to Nicholas R. and Amanda M. Barb. Tract 3, Otter River Estates, $115,000

Loren Marie Gaylor to David and Tammy M. Bryant. 2123 Deer Run, $145,000

Michael T. and Kimberly G. Dalton to Robert L. and Cathy B. Thompson. Lot 50 and 51, section 3, Somerset Meadows, $415,000

Campbell County

W.N. Yeatts Construction Company Inc. to Nathan and Elizabeth Swarey. Parcels, Marysville Road, 148.900 acres, $587,500

Ronald V. and Rhonda H. Johnson to Candice N. Cage. 175 S. Lake Dr., $469,900

Kimberly W. Goff, Mark Ward and Chloe Cole to Robert E. and Tiffany M. Mioduszewski. Lot 7, Ellen Acres Subdivision, $266,000

Mary C. Johnson to Thomas R. McDaniel. Lot 5, Cunningham, $1,000

Linda L. Taylor to Charles Tyler and Rebecca Dawn C. Newman. Lot 22, block II, section IB, Seminole Ridge Subdivision, $9,000

Elliot H. and Rosaly F. Bryant to Lindsay Christine Bade. Lot 14, section 1, Holiday Forest, $266,400

Adam C. and Omayra D. Coon to Terras Dean Reinhardt and Terri Lynn Gadwill. 134 Rowse Dr., $221,000

Ryan Jones to April Day Branham. Lot 46, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $309,000

April Branham to Leatrice Osei. Lot 34, section 1, Braxton Park, $169,900

Steven D. Foster to Brittney Ann Shaner. Lot 139, section 2, Braxton Park, $170,000

Kelly Dinardo to David and Karen M. Edgar. Unit 203, Lighthouse Condominiums, $110,000

Lynchburg Properties LLC to Jeremy M. and Mary Kline. 320 Bumgardner Dr., $248,000

Ryan and Blair Phelps to Brandon J. and Russanna L. Cook. Lot 38, Bob Hill Subdivision, $225,000

Jill and Donald David McFarland to Donna Schubert. 148 Plateau Dr., $137,000

David A. Mann to Ciro Solis Calvillo and Ana Bagriela Rojas Gonzalez. 2842 Camp Hydaway Road and two adjacent parcels, $145,000

City of Lynchburg

Jonathan E. and Karen S. Rogers to JAM89 LLC. 1642 Wiggington Road, $152,800

Patricia F. and Ralph A. Rogers Jr. to JAM89 LLC. 1644 Wiggington Road, $407,200

Danny L. and Jill R. Wilder to R&R Residential Properties LLC. 1107 Lakeview Dr., $6,500

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Florence M. Coles. 315 McCorkle St., $137,500

Roger J. Elliott and Linda L. Elliott to Richard A. and Amy D. Vigil. Lots 326-333, Windsor Hills, $275,000

James L. Dyer and Rebecca R. Dyer to Tammy Sue and William Cornelis Van Der Stelt. 4239 White St., $195,000

Annette D. Miller to Jacob Gray. 76 and 80 Taylor St., $28,500

Mary G. Cashwell, Evelyn Cashwell, Christine McAdams and Darnell Cashwell to Sylvester Otis and Angela Richeson Brown. Lot 47, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $135,000 Thomas Daniel Kestermann to Brent Manuel. 1310 Saint Cloud Ave., $152,900

Jane E. Pendell to Timothy A. and Christy Hill. Lot 44, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $189,000

William L. Allman and Jennie T. Allman to BD Investments LLC. Lot 61, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $109,560

Rise Up Properties LLC to Michael Casey. Condominium Unit No. D, 1220 Main Street Condominiums, $267,500

Samuel E. and Jill S. Stroud to Christopher John Campbell and Caralynn Edith Damiani. Lot 10, block 9, Sandusky Acres, $215,000

Daniel F. Savage III to Hossein and Dawn C. Rezai. Lots 14 and 15, fronting Azalea Place, $396,500

Teresa Wilson Harris to Jerry Marshall and Jennifer Marshall. 219 Bryant Road, $200,000

Holly Suzanne Causby-Shumate to Jeffrey Alan Wiggins and Tricia K. Kirby-Wiggins. Part of lot 13 and 14, block C, Riverside, $154,900

Teemer & Schmidt Properties Inc. to Carl A. Winston Sr. 824 Rivermont Ave., $64,000

KLM Properties Inc. to Faizan & Danyal. 1600 and 1604 Twelfth St., $115,000

Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Caleb John and Ellen Elizabeth Rider. 81 Federal St., $40,000

Jordan B. Davies and Carol E. Davies to Starlet L. Baker. Lot 16, block 1, Craddock Addition, $118,500

Thomas D. Hickey to Luther and Chelsea H. Maddy. New lot Q7, Cornerstone, $260,000

Michael E. and Dinah H. Watson to Northwynd Circle Trust. Lot 97, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $172,000

Miranda K. and John R. Thomasson II to David Wayne Szandzik. 287 Riverside Dr., $166,900

Jane W. Dunnam and Carlton A. Dunnam to Baltic3 LLC. 3315 Campbell Ave., $42,250

Shawn M. Stinnett to Matthew Yates. 4516 Fairmont Ave., $105,000

Candlewood LLC to Allison Janelle and Ernest Kumi Quansah. 106 Chateau Place, $252,900

Charlynne M. Flippin to Jarad M. Hagner and Stephanie C. Hagner. Lots 6A and 6B, section 5, Locksview, $822,500

Timothy D. Howell to William S. Casler. 208 Ash St., $180,000

John R. Bouma to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. Lot 2, block B, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $165,000

Davis & Davis Holdings LC to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 252 Belvedere St., $77,500

Samantha Schwartz and Robert J. Schwartz to Caleb Phillip Gingues. Lots 12 and 13, new addition to Fort Hill, $190,000

Jesse D. West and Carrie Jean West to Shannon Wade and Blanton G. Garner Jr. Lot 17 and parts of lots 16 and 18, Golf Park, $150,000

Karl W. and Kimberly T. Westerhoff to Stephanie R. Thompson. 4815 Myrtle St., $97,700

Daniel A. and Anne Marie Herrington to Akeriam Jheron and Morgan Alicia Reames. 1362 Rivermont Ave., $159,000

Streamline LLC to Alexis N. Horsley. Lots 9 and 10, block 3, Roseland Park Addition, $136,500

Building permits

Bedford County

Larry Grant, 102 Bayview Court, dock, $80,000

Wetzel Wooten, 313 Summer Lane, dock, $80,000

Kimberly Bussey, 1044 Hupps Hill Lane, finish basement, $21,000

Matt Mullen, 1146 Cranberry Court, pad for hot tub, $3,000

Richard Russo, 1099 Toni Lane, pool, $20,000

Jeremy Welsh, 1029 Joe Watson Dr., remodel, $20,000

Greg Cassady, 3355 Turner Branch Road, spa, $12,521

James Hammer, 1409 Smoketree Dr., deck, $1,700

Joseph Valley, 1431 Smoketree Dr., remodel, $7,000

James Shearer, lot 12, section 1, Bass Cove, log home, $120,000

James Clark, 7765 Big Island Highway, workshop, $50,000

Gregory Ager, 1142 Lake Forest Dr., remodel, $46,000

John Jacobs, 1336 Highland Oaks Dr., finish basement, $45,000

James Clark, 7765 Big Island Highway, accessory structure, 60x30 building, $50,000

Bruce Thayer, 1468 Matthew Talbot Road, porch, $12,000

Gustavo Espinosa, 1160 Thomas Randolph Place, addition to garage, $90,000

Barney Ussery, 3178 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, storage building, $7,000

Moli Cao, 1358 LeJack Circle, deck and screened in porch, $12,000

Luis Rodriguez, 2027 Goode Station Road, deck, $3,400

Brenda Tymchyn, lot 36, Jefferson Meadows Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Schuyler Wilder, 3065 McDaniel Road, deck, $3,000

GP Big Island LLC, 9909 Lee Jackson Highway, metal hydraulic building for storage, $235,000

John Neiderer, 1289 Glenbrooke Dr., deck, $12,000

Pauley Enterprises, 300 Enterprise Dr., Ste. A, interior alterations, $24,150

Matthew Smith, 1263 Colby Dr., pool, $50,000

Cozy Cabin LLC, 1100 Custer Cove Way, garage. $5,000

Dennis Mabes, lot 10A, Goode Station Road, new dwelling, $950,000

Leo George, 121 September Lane, garage, $3,070

Brian Davis, lot 5, Pilgrim Place, new dwelling, $220,000

Meredith Swartz, Walker Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Steve Soles, 300 Meadow Point Dr., addition, $220,500

Thomas Wooten, 1142 Lake Forest Dr., remodel, $46,000

Debbie Day, lot 30, Lakefield Dr., new dwelling, $480,000

CMH Homes Inc., lot 8, Chapel View Lane, new dwelling, $120,000

 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert