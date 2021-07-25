 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Charles L. Davis Jr. to Winfield Land LLC. 352 Waughs Ferry Crossing, $350,000

Coleman S. Taylor to Mason Wayne and Rebecca K. Thomas and Kimberly Thomas. Parcel, fronting Winesap Road, $210,000

Franklin L. and Christine W. Root to Emmanuel Colon-Pomales. Lot 21, phase 1, Elon Forest, $260,000

John Sarver and Associates LLC to Brian and Julie Parrow. 1770 Earley Farm Road, $600,000

Sage C. Baier to George C. Thomason. 1760 Elon Road, $195,000

Kelvin L. Moore to Robert Marshall Cronise. 1695 Stapleton Road, $232,000

Amherst Land and Timber LLC to Stephen A. and Theresa H. Martin. Parcel, Richmond Highway, $160,679.70

Nicholas D. Holland and Lauren E. Holland to Sage Christopher and Cassidy H. Baier. 303 N. Main St., $215,000

Helmut G. and Mae D. Mangold to Leon E. and Rose M. Lapp. Lot 51, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $145,000

Appomattox County

Medical Facilities of America XLVI Limited Partnership to 235 Evergreen Avenue LLC. 235 Evergreen Ave., $1,809,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Joshua Shade. Parcel, Oakville Road, $355,000

Wayne E. Weber and Susan Weber to Raymond H. McFadden Jr., Kristin M. McFadden, Megan L.M. Jennings and Courtney A. McFadden. Parcel, Va. 26, 2.20 acres, $115,000

Nelson Eugen Gilbert to David A. Johnson. Lot 59, section 2, Paradise Hill, $32,000

Kenneth L. Crooker to David A. Johnson. Lot 57, section 1, Paradise Hill, $32,000

Bedford County

William E. Henley and Patricia Haas-Leonenko to Dolores Joy Stevens and David Rutter. 102 Cables Court, Blue Ridge District, $375,000

Thomas L. Pennington and Peter Pennington to Jamie L. and Melissa B. Thurman. 107 Sedgefield Lane, Blue Ridge District, $355,000

Eric M. and Melinda G. Wiseman to Jacob Brent and Nicole Heider Wells. 3170 Gravel Hill Road and adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $316,000

John P. Franklin Jr. and Brenda C. Franklin to Ericka C. McDonald. Tract 5B, Little Wonder Farm, Blue Ridge District, $252,000

Sean T. Brown to Justin M. Craft and Georgia Geramanis 5961 Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $216,000

Michael C. Roberts and Iris R. Krantz to Danny W. Tuck and Gloria K. Tuck. 16905 Wyatt’s Way and adjoining parcel, Lakes District, $209,000

Bethany Scott to June L. Payne. Lot 4, block 1, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, Blue Ridge District, $168,000

Shirley R. Davis to RTROLand Inc. Lot 29, section 3 and lots 11-13, 16, 18-25, 26A and 26B, section 4, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $120,000

Jay E. Gaylor to David and Gladys Ann Pugh. Lot 18, section 5, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $115,000

Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Structures/General Contractors LLC. Lot 6, section 3, Mariner’s Landing and lot 7, Westcove Subdivision, Lakes District, $50,000

Terri L. Bowerman to Sean W. Dowd, Lot 36, Ridge Crest, Lakes District, $20,000

Ginger Investments LLC to Rolf Ludwig Nelson and Joe Ann Goodman Nelson. Lot 7, phase II, Cinnamon Ridge, Lakes District, $19,950

Thomas W. and Dianne V. Hodges to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. 3788 Virginia Byway, $63,000

F & S Building Innovations Inc. to William Carvajal. Lot 20, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $320,900

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to DJA Holdings LLC. Lot 7C, phase 1, Villa Oak Circle, $311,200

Marshall J. and Meghan M. Murray to Nicholas B. and Molly J. Jensen. Lot 28, section III, Lake Vista, $427,500

Charles M. and Josephine A. Sorrese to Jared T. and Desiree N. Shuey. Lot 30, Lakepointe, $39,900

Michael R. and Carissa N. Heath to Lindsay C. Leonard. Lots 4 and 5, section I, Huntingwood Subdivision, $395,000

Steven W. and Lindsay C. Leonard to Jacob and Kathryn Heidorn. Lot 42, section II, Hawkins Farm, $275,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Michael Arthur and Charles Billingsley. Unit 204, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $174,999

Zane Willis and Chase Willis to Douglas G. Berglund. Lot 4, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $374,999

Stoney Ridge LLC to NAPA Investments LLC. Unit 308, section 20C, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $189,999

Stoney Ridge LLC to NAPA Investments LLC. Unit 306, section 20C, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $195,999

Michael L. and Brenda J. Arbogast to Mark Vaden Walke and Michelle L. Pennington. Lot 6, section XI, North Hills, $439,900

Kathleen B. Mallory to Helen Sharpe Williams, Madge Sharpe Williams, Steve V. Sharpe, Peggy S. Thompson, Judy S. Brogdon and Symone S. Dolan. 1235 Gateway Lane, $60,000

David and Barbara S. Abbott to Jared T. and Desiree Shuey. Lot 29, Lakepointe, $535,000

Justin Kenneth Bryan and Gabrielle Elizabeth Stuermer to Joseph Philmore Welsh. Lot 306, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $369,900

Wendy L. Miles to Janice B. Smith. Unit 3, building 27, Jefferson Villas, $312,000

Nathaniel Karl and Rachel Ann Chocholous to Misook Hong, Jongui Lee and Jongsim Lee. 1019 Cobblestone Lane, $325,000

Campbell County

Shirley H. Nichols to Steve R. and Sheila Nichols. Parcel, Town of Altavista, 0.146 acres, $50,000

Walter O. Laughlin Jr. and Barbara Alice Draper to Venecia L. Pollard. Lot 3, Overbrook Park, Town of Brookneal, $134,900

21934 Timberlake LLC to Michelle L. White. Lot 15, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $211,900

Jason A. Winkelmann and Leah C. Winkelmann to Michael J. Thigpen. Lot 10, section 7, Russell Springs, $325,000

Michael V.A. and Stephanie C. Colbert to Sean Daniel Vanover. 209 Earl St., $207,500

Jason D. Watts to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, Marysville Road, $25,400

Sunburst Properties LLC to William and Georgia K. Dobrzynski. Lot 101, Sunburst Villas, $214,900

James W. Hyres II and Virginia D. Hyres to John L. and Barbara Hays. Lot 24, section 1-A, Wildwood, $307,500

Jacob Scott Lagrone and Kaycie Morgan Lagrone to Christina D. and Robert M. Wheeler III. Lot 5, section II, Carriage Grove, $330,500

Willow Estate LLC to Joel A. Williams and Megan R. Norcross. Parcel, residue, section II, Gable Crest Subdivision, $119,000

T. Warren Davis to Michael A. Pickeral. Lots 24-29, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $85,000

Joseph Andrew Bradley to Shannan Loralene Zilles. 976 New Chapel Road, $244,000

John A. Covington and Richard L. Covington to Casey Marie Estevez. Lot 3, block A, Jefferson Manor, $245,000

Tyler S.R. Farmer and Heather T. Farmer to Nicholas B. Shelton and Kristin E. Shelton. Lot 9, section II, Sunnymeade Acres, $270,000

Marie Heady Shutt to John Edward Davis. 708 Lynchburg Ave., $110,000

City of Lynchburg

Chelsea M. Curtis to Mary Ann Platt and Susan Meissner. Lot 4, block S, Forest Townhomes, $123,900

Deborah L. Twery Hughes, Mark J. Twery, Seth E. Twery and Michael M. Twery to Elizabeth Twrey and James Gage McAngus. 397 Woodland Ave. and additional parcel, $200,000

Walter C. Peaseley and Elizabeth M. Peaseley to Nathan Lee Kearney. 4726 Oxford St., $205,000

Mary Theil Holton to Joseph Gatto. Lot 2, block F, Fieldstone Manor, $145,000

Gianna B. DeMarco to Marina S. Mellis. 313 Arlington St., $175,000

JNOR LLC to Bradley and Amber Monark. 622 Newberne St., $147,700

Roxane L. Charles to Matthew R. Grubbs. 208 Charlotte St., $127,500

Keith Austin to Frank Martin and Dawn Elizabeth Terrell. 2009 Lakeside Dr., #210, $185,000

Zachary R. and Olinca S. Bukolt to Nicolas David Velilla. 4724 Oakdale Dr., $218,000

Darrell A. and Stacey A. Gallier to Loan Tieu Luc. Lot 32, block D, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $90,000

Brendan Harten to Jonathan A. Gregory. 1319 Dover Place, $120,000

Douglas G. and Mary Lynn G. Poe to Jessica Dawn and Tyler Hutchinson.1340 Ruffner Place, $215,000

Tyler R. and Jessica Hutchinson to Katherine Santos. 1330 Ruffner Place, $142,900

Amanda J. Cunningham to Cameron C. and Jennifer G. Hankins. Lot 11, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $226,000

Charles J. Williamson to Christopher Shupe. Lot 26, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst, $191,000

John E. Ekman to 209 Belle Terre Drive LLC. Lot 23, section 1, Three Fountains, $105,000

Foster Builder Inc. to Joseph H. and Nicolette Wilson. 5909 Hines Circle, $200,000

Rachel Beiler to Cedric L. Simon. 423 Strafford St., $175,000

Stephen E. and Lynn M. Marsh to Dale C. Wurm and Alexandra N. Wurm. Lot 20 and part of lot 19, Sunset Heights Addition, $202,000

Mario Arguello to Priority One Properties LLC. 2410 Cobbs St., $71,000

Muhammad Farooq to William S. Hammond III, Mary O. Hammond and Sharon L. Simone. 7221 Richland Dr., $250,000

Thomas W. Neal and Jessica T. Neal to Logan A. Woodall and Kirsten G. Woodall. Lot 23, Brenleigh Grove Subdivision, $233,000

Rachel L. Shenigo to Caroline Christine Reynolds and Anthony Zane Reynolds, trustees. Lot 11 and half of lot 10, block 3, Linkhorne Forest, $495,000

Revely B. Carwile Jr., Nancy Carwile Friend, David N. Carwile, Daniel Newman Carwile and Thomas Revely Carwile to Peachtree Investments LLC. 3314 Wilson Ave., $84,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1911 Park Ave., $156,00

NBS Real Estate LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1907 Park Ave., $6,000

Permelia Alexander to Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. 4701 Hilltop Dr., $90,000

Christopher and Emily Jackson to Lisa M. Maroney. 3622 Manton Dr., $290,000

Carl and Angela Martin to Mitchell C. and Hannah J. Martin. Lot 19, section 4, Hudson Tract, $167,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Leslie B. and Ann T. Irvin. Lot 7, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $85,000

Hanker Holdings LLC to The Craft Crucible LLC. 2110 Amazon St., $82,500

Alma McConville Fisher to Jayke T. and Ella C. Aernan. 417 Breezewood Dr., $220,000

Richard K. and Kathleen P. Paul to Gary S. Hoovler. 1401 Landon Court, $639,000

Robert A. LaGrassa and Michelle Vonnieda-Lagrassa to Alecsander Roy and Isabella Delacruz. 509 Smyth St., $214,000

Michael R. Tolgyesi and Carrie A. Digges-Tolgyesi to Latoya D. Dawkins. 612 Northwynd Circle, $205,000

Karen John to Mary Theil Holton. Lot 25, Evergreen Subdivision, $290,000

Michael S. Robertson and Ruth H. Robertson, trustee to Scott S. and Deborah S. Brabrand. Lot 51, section III, Waterton, $631,000

Larry W. Waldron to Ridge Property LLC. 3201 Richmond St., $80,000

Samuel David Stone to William and Samantha Allen. 538 Oakley Ave., $133,500

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Janet Cooper, 133 Cheese Creek Road, repair, $7,000

Baltic3 LLC, 797 Early St., renovation, $40,000

Bryan Fielding, 2209 Oriole Place, renovation, $155,000

Sara Coleman, 106 Warfield Road, addition, $40,000

Marjorie Pressly, 4112 Audubon Place, repair, $20,726.10

Lawrence Beasley, 4666 Alabama Ave., addition, $63,900

Carl Winston Sr., 1215 Mosely Dr., renovation, $53,895

Patricia Milligan, 153 Craftsman Way, renovation, $17,820

Richard Giles, 1714 Moormans Road, renovation, $11,000

Douglas White, 5119 Pleasant Valley Road, renovation, $35,300

Jomar Mac De Vera Bunque, 731 Chikasaw Road, addition, $4,800

TCM Properties Inc., 7423 Timberlake Road, renovation, $6,000

Centra Health Inc., 800 Fifth St., renovation, $895,328

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., 200 West Edge Way, addition, $40,000

William Milton, 2201 Langhorne Road D, renovation, $9,000

City of Lynchburg, 4641 Locksview Road, repair, $612,360

City of Lynchburg, 120 Polk St., repair, $178,450

City of Lynchburg, 115 Kenwood Place, repair, $206,306

Kenneth Will, 108 Walkton Dr., renovation, $9,000

Robert Crocker, 2120 Old Forest Road, addition, $15,000

Premier Investments Group Inc., 3049 Fulton St., new construction, $200,000

Premier Investments Group Inc., 3051 Fulton St., new construction, $200,000

Premier Investments Group Inc., 3053 Fulton St., new construction, $200,000

Robert Sorenson, 12 Wendover Square, addition, $120,000

Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 131 Westminster Way, addition, $40,000

BAF Properties LLC, 1605 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $7,500

Heather Smyth, 110 Creekview Court, renovation, $13,680

Malcolm Parker, 3520 Round Hill Road, renovation, $14,235

Joseph Wooten, 104 Majestic Circle, renovation, $14,400

Brynn Simons, 200 Mill Lane Road, renovation, $29,760

Majbritt Dubreuil, 312 Sussex St., renovation, $16,000

Hannah Metzger, 1525 Granville St., renovation, $5,000

Caleb Borders, 45 Oakridge Blvd., renovation, $53,895

Sharron Donald, 207 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $15,915

Paul McBeth, 214 Mill Lane Road, addition, $115,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 213, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 215, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 217, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 293, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 221, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 223, new construction, $160,000

Briana Blair, 807 McCausland St., renovation, $4,000

Richard Chandler, 1319 Saint Cloud Ave., addition, $55,000

Across the Bridge LLC, 408 Blackford St., renovation, $30,000

Marie Updike, 1212 Grove Road, addition, $25,000

TRG & Associates LLC, 1714 Graves Mill Road, renovation, $5,000

Lowes Group LLC, 2011 Enterprise Dr., renovation, $60,000

Jubilee Family Development Center, 1516 Florida Ave., renovation, $145,000

MRA Properties LLC, 2704 Langhorne Road, renovation, $1,000

Dayton Hudson Corporation, 4028 Wards Road, addition, $200,000

JB Forehand & Co. Inc., 4925 Boonsboro Road 30, renovation, $2,000

Randolph College Inc., 2500 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $1,393,049

Lynchburg College, 1501 Lakeside DR., renovation, $256,900

Thomas Road Baptist Church, 701 Mountain View Road, addition, $75,000

Virginia Seminary, 2058 Garfield Ave., renovation, $445,000

Tomahawk LLC, 208 Tomahawk Industrial Park, renovation, $55,600

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 340 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $102,000

Randolph College Inc., 2715 Rivermont Ave., repair, $29,800

