Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Christi M. Barnett to Sharon L. and Robert Arthur Myers Sr. Lot 4, Pine Ridge Subdivision, $175,000

CMMI Management Group LLC to South Amherst Investments LLC. 2155 S. Amherst Highway, $885,000

Donald S. Covington to Caleb A. and Jamie L. Milcetich. Lot 17B, section II, Homewood Manor, $323,000

Lewis W. Harker to Stephen B. Erbe. Parts of 109 and 115 Cloverdale Drive, $1,500

Florence Gail Londeree to Steven C. Stutts and Ashley Elizabeth Gil. 103 W. Rucker St., $95,000

Tyler E. and Skylar N. Going to James and Rojina Tinsley. Lot 18, section II, Pleasant Ridge, $229,500

Nellie M. Harris to Glen W. and Diane E. Mays. 512 Dillard Hill Road, $170,000

Appomattox County

Glen Crest LLC to Mark S. and Candice P. Smith. Parcel, Main Street, $10,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to Carlos Graybill Justiniano and Gabriela Lammoglia Graybill. 133 Evergreen Ave., $270,000

Linda Griffin to Michael Stanley. Lot 1, Dungee Addition, $165,000

Nancy Evans Harris to Michael Taylor Jarrell. Parcel, near Twin Tunnel Lane, $20,000

Rachel L. Mayberry to Charles Robert Hicks and Mary Teresa Rowell. 1107 Stonewall Road, $299,900

Bedford County

Rhonda Scharnus and Linda Martin to Cheryl Crouch. Townhouse unit 42, Jefferson Oaks, $270,000

David Keenan to Vanguard Mitigation & Restoration LLC. Lot 81, section C, Beechwood West, $11,000

David Keenan to Vanguard Mitigation & Restoration LLC. Lot 82, section C, Beechwood West, $11,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC to Luis M. Calvo Fragachan. Lot 41, Lake Manor Estates, $902,000

Joel Salinas Frencia and Ashley S. Nicely Salinas to Robert A. and Janice A. Wolters. Lot 46, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $275,000

Trudy Coffey to Jogem LLC and Emiliano Roberto Solis. Parcel 7, section II, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, $39,000

J. Stephen and Donna S. Arthur to John Alan and Erin Peters Arthur. 1034 Billie Leighs Court, $1,125,000

Jacob B. Fauber to Ismael and Jussara Gama. Lot 23, block B, Meadowridge Farms, $535,000

Jackie H. Graham and Johnny Rodney Hodges to Jacob Merritt and Hannah Marie Rivenbark. Lots 34-37 and one half of lot 38, section A, Green Acres, $200,000

James A. Weimer to Erik S. and Rebecca R. Moden. New lot 132A, section 3, Village East, $880,000

Grandview Course LLC to Linda S. Stenzel. Lot 37, phase 1, Grandview Course, $332,597

Robynne C. Garrard to Charles W. Green and Amber N. Hudson. Lots 73-78, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $319,900

Wetzel T. and Jenny D. Wooten to Thomas A. and Kimberly A. Larocque. Lot 50, Preston Drive, $50,000

Joan H. Crouch to Ronda Mayhew and Tony Clyde Crouch. Parcel, Stone Mountain Road, $288,000

Chad A. and Traci L. Pigg to Jeffrey E. Overstreet Sr. Lot 16, Fields of Lowry, $289,000

Mary Lou Beck Hiatt to Sean Vanover. Lot 63, section C, Beechwood West, $12,000

Jerry W. Graham and Annie D. Graham to Jeffrey L. and Kelli Graham Reed. Lot 19, section 2, Graham View Estates, $100,000

Reese J. and Bonnie D. Whitley to James Michael Mamrot and Beatrice McLaughlin. Lot 189, section 7, North Hills Subdivision, $425,000

Zachery David Curtis and Curtis Partnership to Robert E. and Barbara A. McCord. 3011 Stone Mountain Road, $738,500

Robert G. and Ruth B. Burgess to Dustin R. and Robyn Hinkle. Lot 6, section 1, Mill Acres Subdivision, $260,000

Jeanette R. Harrington to Timothy John Bagrowski and Dianna Lorraine Gomez. Unit C3e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $127,000

Joshua S. McNeely and Savanna Simmons McNeely to Jeanne Marie and William Michael Stearns Jr. 2602 Diamond Hill Road, $237,450

Campbell County

James Zachary Adams to Benny O. and Jerleen P. Martson. Lot 3, section 2, Waltons Farms Subdivision, $178,366.80

Ralph C. and Mary I. Bennett to Thomas C. Kapr. 862 Gladys Road, $161,500

Jadon LLC to Venkatesh Nakkala and Shailaja G. Bulgannawar. Lot 65, phase 2, English Commons, $224,900

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Star City Investments LLC. Lot 2, block H, Ridgeway, $140,000

Frank W. Casper Sr. to Robert E. Day Jr. and Sandra T. Day. Lot 1, section 2, Harvey’s Haven, $350,000

C. Matthew Fariss to Mark K. Caudill. Lot 2, section 1, Farmington Ridge, $139,900

The Claire Parker Foundation Inc. to Bonnie J. Gordon. Lot 8, Lola Ave., $132,000

Barbara T. Farmer to Hugh Clark Delury Jr. and Betty Cyrus. 189 Paul’s Road, $276,000

Joshua G. and Kate N. Dalton to William D. Haden II. 108 Oakhaven Drive, $370,000

21886 Timberlake LLC to Andrew L. and Dawn M. Fraser. Lot 20, Lockridge Village, $359,900

Donna and Thomas Whitt to Misti Lynn Hall. 16 Dodson Drive, $99,900

Christopher Ray Winstead to Mark Harris. Lots 263-266, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $200,000

Ronnie S. Guthire to JRT Holdings LLC. 5196 New Chapel Road, $350,000

Jadon LLC to Dale Reynolds Kent. Lot 64, phase 2, English Commons, $224,900

Katherine Cowins Lindsey to 98Ventura LLC. Lot 2, Powhatan Cox, $285,000

Mary Ann Parker to Moab Properties LLC. 120 Tudor Drive, $32,000

David Landon Tuck to Adam Orr. Tracts 13 and 14, section 7, Holiday Forest, $300,000

Patel & Dalrymple, PLLC to Scube Investments LLC. Lots 1-40, Laxton Ridge, $1,650,000

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to James A. and Paula L. Edwards. 4409 Williams Road, $439,900

Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Southern Gypsies LLC. 703 Stuart St., $130,500

Curtis M. Hunter and Mark David Hunter to William S. Beebe Jr. and Lindsay S. Beebe. 830 VES Road, $8,000

Ronald M. Cox to Diane M. Bell. 2121 Mimosa Drive, $191,500

Mitchell J. Magid and Deborah R. Magid to Jo’Ann R. Benar. Lot 1, Mountain Laurel Estate, $675,000

Sagen Blackwell and Donald E. Wilder to David E. and Ann Ware Dreyer. Unit 304, building 1, block H, The Parkside Grande at Cornerstone Condominiums, $201,000

Boreal Built Properties and Renovations LLC to Nicholas Matthew Lauten. 647 Selene St., $250,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Lost and Found LLC. Lot 85-B, block Q, Mountain View Addition, $1,014,000

Cameron Ronald and Hannah LeeEllen Seavers to Keesha Burke. Lot 14, block 37, Fairview Heights, $175,500

Gary C. and Carla R. Maternick to Central Property Solutions LLC. Lot 64, section 1, Golden Pond, $89,500

Iron Orchid LLC to Andrew John Collins and Felicia Ann Willis. 1340 Bedford Ave., $203,900

Lee T. Cox to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. 1012 Pinehurst St., $52,000

Ronald M. Cox to Stephen F. and Lori M. Schultze. 2131 Burnt Bridge Road, $650,000

Cheryl Ann Crouch to Noe Rafael Loja Rios. Lot 4, section 2, block E, Vista Acres, $255,000

Tabitha M. Culbertson to Donna M. Farnandez. Lot 40, phase III, The Preserve at Oakwood, $700,000

Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC to Divine Fog Services Incorporated. 13 Watts St., $150,000

Richard J. Long and Aurelia P. Long to DRV Construction LLC. 711 Winston Ridge Road, $82,700

Donna M. Farnandez to Nick Etemadipour. Lot 1, section 3, Oak Grove Place, $660,000

Urs Gabathuler and Michaela Gabathuler to FBE Properties LLC. 907 Main St., $425,000

P & N Sindow LLC to Forest Investments LLC. Lot 6, block C, Fort Manor Drive, $55,000

Fritts Price LLC to Charles Richard Ryan III and Sydney Pyles. 242 Cleveland Ave., $290,000

Judith H. Garrett to Donald Ray Johns. 701 Mansfield Ave., $40,000

NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Michael Heinfeldt and Denise Marie Rindler. Lot 5B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $294,990

Ryan A. and Amanda A. Hepler to Spiritual Counterfeits Project Inc. Lot 8, section B, Sandusky Acres, $255,000

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 1, section 2, Pleasant View, $124,000

Jean Capital LLC to Brian K. Wood. Lot 19, block B, Morey Hills, $335,000

Gabriel Jenkins to Paul E. and Alice A. Stanton. Lot 30, unit 404, Crescentwood Town Homes, $230,000

Ronald William Slagle and Mary Dawn Slagle to Ronetta and Richard Marhoover. 775 Bonair Circle, $499,900

Alan S. Preston to Stokes Capital Ventures LLC. 2934 Rivermont Ave., 30, $215,500

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Jay Gurvdev LLC, 1905 Old Forest Road, addition, $19,000

Young Men’s Christian Association, 3408 Old Forest Road, addition, $2,494,400

Stud Muffins LLC, 1114 Buchanan St., addition, $30,000

LU Candler’s Mountain Road, 4550 Mayflower Drive, new construction, $46,719.85

Lynchburg Church of God, trustees, 428 Breezewood Drive, renovation, $30,000

LU Candler’s Station Holdings LLC, 3700 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $500,000

Remington Real Estate LLC, 245 Alleghany Ave., renovation, $4,000

LVA Property LLC, 4026 C Wards Road, repair, $186,439

Wells Fargo Bank NA, 3408 Candler’s Mountain Road, addition, $42,000

City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., renovation, $200,000

City of Lynchburg, 1700 Memorial Ave., repair, $250,000

City of Lynchburg, 1219 Main St., renovation, $315,000

Steven Hill, 3476 Ivylink Place, new construction, $123,246.42

Leah Austin-Moon, 4625 Ferncliffe Drive, new construction, $187,000

Kevin Poindexter, 191 Irvington Springs Road, addition, $22,000

Alisha Carroll, 3014 Hillview St., new construction, $180,000

Andrew Moore, 2139 Woodcrest Drive, addition, $30,000

Sandra Scott, 1501 Edley Place, addition, $5,000

Long Meadows Inc., 157 New Towne Road, new construction, $200,000

Joseph Lamagna III, 3615 Plymouth Place, renovation, $27,500

James Daly, 1818 Royal Oak Drive, addition, $50,000

Charles Grant, 200 Overstreet Lane, new construction, $400,000

Carolyn Burnette, 3302 Maryland Ave., renovation, $7,415.27

Audrey Cardwell, 1600 Grace St., renovation, $10,000

Jason Lewis, 116 Bennett Drive, renovation, $40,000

Jane Kreger, 801 Dearing St., repair, $2,700

Sentry Exteriors Inc., 222 Two Creek Drive, new construction, $500,000

Richard Tanner, 7 North Princeton Circle, renovation, $11,115

Bootstrap Properties LLC, 1209 Knight St., renovation, $5,000

Jay Dill, 2257 Easley Ave., renovation, $50,000

Jessie Calloway, et al, 1710 Locust St., renovation, $80,000