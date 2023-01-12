 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Inflation has not only been affecting your expenses, it will also affect taxes. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Property transfers

Amherst County

Christi M. Barnett to Sharon L. and Robert Arthur Myers Sr. Lot 4, Pine Ridge Subdivision, $175,000

CMMI Management Group LLC to South Amherst Investments LLC. 2155 S. Amherst Highway, $885,000

Donald S. Covington to Caleb A. and Jamie L. Milcetich. Lot 17B, section II, Homewood Manor, $323,000

Lewis W. Harker to Stephen B. Erbe. Parts of 109 and 115 Cloverdale Drive, $1,500

Florence Gail Londeree to Steven C. Stutts and Ashley Elizabeth Gil. 103 W. Rucker St., $95,000

Tyler E. and Skylar N. Going to James and Rojina Tinsley. Lot 18, section II, Pleasant Ridge, $229,500

Nellie M. Harris to Glen W. and Diane E. Mays. 512 Dillard Hill Road, $170,000

Appomattox County

Glen Crest LLC to Mark S. and Candice P. Smith. Parcel, Main Street, $10,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to Carlos Graybill Justiniano and Gabriela Lammoglia Graybill. 133 Evergreen Ave., $270,000

Linda Griffin to Michael Stanley. Lot 1, Dungee Addition, $165,000

Nancy Evans Harris to Michael Taylor Jarrell. Parcel, near Twin Tunnel Lane, $20,000

Rachel L. Mayberry to Charles Robert Hicks and Mary Teresa Rowell. 1107 Stonewall Road, $299,900

Bedford County

Rhonda Scharnus and Linda Martin to Cheryl Crouch. Townhouse unit 42, Jefferson Oaks, $270,000

David Keenan to Vanguard Mitigation & Restoration LLC. Lot 81, section C, Beechwood West, $11,000

David Keenan to Vanguard Mitigation & Restoration LLC. Lot 82, section C, Beechwood West, $11,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC to Luis M. Calvo Fragachan. Lot 41, Lake Manor Estates, $902,000

Joel Salinas Frencia and Ashley S. Nicely Salinas to Robert A. and Janice A. Wolters. Lot 46, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $275,000

Trudy Coffey to Jogem LLC and Emiliano Roberto Solis. Parcel 7, section II, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, $39,000

J. Stephen and Donna S. Arthur to John Alan and Erin Peters Arthur. 1034 Billie Leighs Court, $1,125,000

Jacob B. Fauber to Ismael and Jussara Gama. Lot 23, block B, Meadowridge Farms, $535,000

Jackie H. Graham and Johnny Rodney Hodges to Jacob Merritt and Hannah Marie Rivenbark. Lots 34-37 and one half of lot 38, section A, Green Acres, $200,000

James A. Weimer to Erik S. and Rebecca R. Moden. New lot 132A, section 3, Village East, $880,000

Grandview Course LLC to Linda S. Stenzel. Lot 37, phase 1, Grandview Course, $332,597

Robynne C. Garrard to Charles W. Green and Amber N. Hudson. Lots 73-78, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $319,900

Wetzel T. and Jenny D. Wooten to Thomas A. and Kimberly A. Larocque. Lot 50, Preston Drive, $50,000

Joan H. Crouch to Ronda Mayhew and Tony Clyde Crouch. Parcel, Stone Mountain Road, $288,000

Chad A. and Traci L. Pigg to Jeffrey E. Overstreet Sr. Lot 16, Fields of Lowry, $289,000

Mary Lou Beck Hiatt to Sean Vanover. Lot 63, section C, Beechwood West, $12,000

Jerry W. Graham and Annie D. Graham to Jeffrey L. and Kelli Graham Reed. Lot 19, section 2, Graham View Estates, $100,000

Reese J. and Bonnie D. Whitley to James Michael Mamrot and Beatrice McLaughlin. Lot 189, section 7, North Hills Subdivision, $425,000

Zachery David Curtis and Curtis Partnership to Robert E. and Barbara A. McCord. 3011 Stone Mountain Road, $738,500

Robert G. and Ruth B. Burgess to Dustin R. and Robyn Hinkle. Lot 6, section 1, Mill Acres Subdivision, $260,000

Jeanette R. Harrington to Timothy John Bagrowski and Dianna Lorraine Gomez. Unit C3e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $127,000

Joshua S. McNeely and Savanna Simmons McNeely to Jeanne Marie and William Michael Stearns Jr. 2602 Diamond Hill Road, $237,450

Campbell County

James Zachary Adams to Benny O. and Jerleen P. Martson. Lot 3, section 2, Waltons Farms Subdivision, $178,366.80

Ralph C. and Mary I. Bennett to Thomas C. Kapr. 862 Gladys Road, $161,500

Jadon LLC to Venkatesh Nakkala and Shailaja G. Bulgannawar. Lot 65, phase 2, English Commons, $224,900

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Star City Investments LLC. Lot 2, block H, Ridgeway, $140,000

Frank W. Casper Sr. to Robert E. Day Jr. and Sandra T. Day. Lot 1, section 2, Harvey’s Haven, $350,000

C. Matthew Fariss to Mark K. Caudill. Lot 2, section 1, Farmington Ridge, $139,900

The Claire Parker Foundation Inc. to Bonnie J. Gordon. Lot 8, Lola Ave., $132,000

Barbara T. Farmer to Hugh Clark Delury Jr. and Betty Cyrus. 189 Paul’s Road, $276,000

Joshua G. and Kate N. Dalton to William D. Haden II. 108 Oakhaven Drive, $370,000

21886 Timberlake LLC to Andrew L. and Dawn M. Fraser. Lot 20, Lockridge Village, $359,900

Donna and Thomas Whitt to Misti Lynn Hall. 16 Dodson Drive, $99,900

Christopher Ray Winstead to Mark Harris. Lots 263-266, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $200,000

Ronnie S. Guthire to JRT Holdings LLC. 5196 New Chapel Road, $350,000

Jadon LLC to Dale Reynolds Kent. Lot 64, phase 2, English Commons, $224,900

Katherine Cowins Lindsey to 98Ventura LLC. Lot 2, Powhatan Cox, $285,000

Mary Ann Parker to Moab Properties LLC. 120 Tudor Drive, $32,000

David Landon Tuck to Adam Orr. Tracts 13 and 14, section 7, Holiday Forest, $300,000

Patel & Dalrymple, PLLC to Scube Investments LLC. Lots 1-40, Laxton Ridge, $1,650,000

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to James A. and Paula L. Edwards. 4409 Williams Road, $439,900

Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Southern Gypsies LLC. 703 Stuart St., $130,500

Curtis M. Hunter and Mark David Hunter to William S. Beebe Jr. and Lindsay S. Beebe. 830 VES Road, $8,000

Ronald M. Cox to Diane M. Bell. 2121 Mimosa Drive, $191,500

Mitchell J. Magid and Deborah R. Magid to Jo’Ann R. Benar. Lot 1, Mountain Laurel Estate, $675,000

Sagen Blackwell and Donald E. Wilder to David E. and Ann Ware Dreyer. Unit 304, building 1, block H, The Parkside Grande at Cornerstone Condominiums, $201,000

Boreal Built Properties and Renovations LLC to Nicholas Matthew Lauten. 647 Selene St., $250,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Lost and Found LLC. Lot 85-B, block Q, Mountain View Addition, $1,014,000

Cameron Ronald and Hannah LeeEllen Seavers to Keesha Burke. Lot 14, block 37, Fairview Heights, $175,500

Gary C. and Carla R. Maternick to Central Property Solutions LLC. Lot 64, section 1, Golden Pond, $89,500

Iron Orchid LLC to Andrew John Collins and Felicia Ann Willis. 1340 Bedford Ave., $203,900

Lee T. Cox to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. 1012 Pinehurst St., $52,000

Ronald M. Cox to Stephen F. and Lori M. Schultze. 2131 Burnt Bridge Road, $650,000

Cheryl Ann Crouch to Noe Rafael Loja Rios. Lot 4, section 2, block E, Vista Acres, $255,000

Tabitha M. Culbertson to Donna M. Farnandez. Lot 40, phase III, The Preserve at Oakwood, $700,000

Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC to Divine Fog Services Incorporated. 13 Watts St., $150,000

Richard J. Long and Aurelia P. Long to DRV Construction LLC. 711 Winston Ridge Road, $82,700

Donna M. Farnandez to Nick Etemadipour. Lot 1, section 3, Oak Grove Place, $660,000

Urs Gabathuler and Michaela Gabathuler to FBE Properties LLC. 907 Main St., $425,000

P & N Sindow LLC to Forest Investments LLC. Lot 6, block C, Fort Manor Drive, $55,000

Fritts Price LLC to Charles Richard Ryan III and Sydney Pyles. 242 Cleveland Ave., $290,000

Judith H. Garrett to Donald Ray Johns. 701 Mansfield Ave., $40,000

NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Michael Heinfeldt and Denise Marie Rindler. Lot 5B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $294,990

Ryan A. and Amanda A. Hepler to Spiritual Counterfeits Project Inc. Lot 8, section B, Sandusky Acres, $255,000

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 1, section 2, Pleasant View, $124,000

Jean Capital LLC to Brian K. Wood. Lot 19, block B, Morey Hills, $335,000

Gabriel Jenkins to Paul E. and Alice A. Stanton. Lot 30, unit 404, Crescentwood Town Homes, $230,000

Ronald William Slagle and Mary Dawn Slagle to Ronetta and Richard Marhoover. 775 Bonair Circle, $499,900

Alan S. Preston to Stokes Capital Ventures LLC. 2934 Rivermont Ave., 30, $215,500

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Jay Gurvdev LLC, 1905 Old Forest Road, addition, $19,000

Young Men’s Christian Association, 3408 Old Forest Road, addition, $2,494,400

Stud Muffins LLC, 1114 Buchanan St., addition, $30,000

LU Candler’s Mountain Road, 4550 Mayflower Drive, new construction, $46,719.85

Lynchburg Church of God, trustees, 428 Breezewood Drive, renovation, $30,000

LU Candler’s Station Holdings LLC, 3700 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $500,000

Remington Real Estate LLC, 245 Alleghany Ave., renovation, $4,000

LVA Property LLC, 4026 C Wards Road, repair, $186,439

Wells Fargo Bank NA, 3408 Candler’s Mountain Road, addition, $42,000

City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., renovation, $200,000

City of Lynchburg, 1700 Memorial Ave., repair, $250,000

City of Lynchburg, 1219 Main St., renovation, $315,000

Steven Hill, 3476 Ivylink Place, new construction, $123,246.42

Leah Austin-Moon, 4625 Ferncliffe Drive, new construction, $187,000

Kevin Poindexter, 191 Irvington Springs Road, addition, $22,000

Alisha Carroll, 3014 Hillview St., new construction, $180,000

Andrew Moore, 2139 Woodcrest Drive, addition, $30,000

Sandra Scott, 1501 Edley Place, addition, $5,000

Long Meadows Inc., 157 New Towne Road, new construction, $200,000

Joseph Lamagna III, 3615 Plymouth Place, renovation, $27,500

James Daly, 1818 Royal Oak Drive, addition, $50,000

Charles Grant, 200 Overstreet Lane, new construction, $400,000

Carolyn Burnette, 3302 Maryland Ave., renovation, $7,415.27

Audrey Cardwell, 1600 Grace St., renovation, $10,000

Jason Lewis, 116 Bennett Drive, renovation, $40,000

Jane Kreger, 801 Dearing St., repair, $2,700

Sentry Exteriors Inc., 222 Two Creek Drive, new construction, $500,000

Richard Tanner, 7 North Princeton Circle, renovation, $11,115

Bootstrap Properties LLC, 1209 Knight St., renovation, $5,000

Jay Dill, 2257 Easley Ave., renovation, $50,000

Jessie Calloway, et al, 1710 Locust St., renovation, $80,000

