Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Gary I. Powell, Patrick A. Powell and Wayne S. Powell to Getting Land LLC. Tract 2, Greystone, $11,998.67

Wayne S. and Carolyn B. Powell to Getting Land LLC. Tract 6, Greystone, $14,052.55

Aubrey M. Wade Jr., Samuel E. Wade, Earl P. Wade and Phyllis W. May to Nicholas Michael Mead. Lot 7, block A, Lakeview Subdivision, $189,900

Ivan W. and Carrie L. Johnson to Fully Loaded LLC. 534, 536 and 564 High Peak Road and 114, 126 and 131 Bethany Hill Road, $300,000

William H. Ware IV and Deborah C. Ware to Perry L. and Pricilla R. Sexton Adkins. 149 Monticello Lane, $160,000

Cynthia Ashwell Sale to Felicia B. Campbell. 1535 Lexington Turnpike, $222,000

Appomattox County

Tyrock Construction LLC to Nathan Archer Simpson. Lot 7, North Avenue Subdivision, $229,000

John E. Cox III to William Q. and Paige Craft. Parcel, Wildway Road, $52,000

Jacob Sheafer to Benjamin C. Gold. 4431 Salem Road, $175,000

Patricia O. Grayson and Larry Marshall Oxner to McKenzie Ennis. Parcel, fronting VA. 613, 0.972 acres, $80,000

Bedford County

Jennifer L. Sweebe to Eric S. and Tracy D. Loyd. Lot 6, Va. 616, Lakes District, $595,000

IRA Services Trust Company to John and Dawn Stockbridge. Unit A, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $479,000

Barbara J. Smith to Richard D. and Martha B. Hawthorne. Lot 4, section 2, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $279,000

Jerry M. Karnes, Jeffrey Karnes and Jimmy Dale Karnes Jr. to Tony L. and Tonya M. Bolt. 2172 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Randy L. and Tara Ryan Crouch to Richard Louis Gary. 11360 Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $235,000

Redwood Property Investment LLC to Brianne Faith Cihak. Lot 6, block A, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $194,950

Garrett Andrews to David Jojo and Jill Maureen Bernadette Ilumin. 1111 Old Station Loop, Blue Ridge District, $178,000

Sandra W. Willis to Michael E. Hogan II. 1353 Oak Ridge Farm Road, Blue Ridge District, $145,000

Irwin R. and Traci R. Pagan to NBS Real Estate LLC. 8709 Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $75,000

Martha B. Hawthorne to Stanley D. Malek Jr. Lot 33, Board View Lake, Blue Ridge District, $74,500

Pensco Trust Company LLC to Mark S. Fitchett and Sandra J. Fitchett. Lots 7-10, Johnson Hollow, Lakes District, $66,000

Bedford Memorial Hospital to Oakwood SNF Property Holdings LLC. 1613 Oakwood St., $9,088,806

JAD Builders Inc. to Michael L. Parker Sr. Lots 5 and 6, section II, Lazenby and Wright Subdivision, $254,774

Harry A. Wright, Earnestine L. Moore and Mary L. Flood to JAD Builders Inc. Lots 5 and 6, section II, Lazenby and Wright Subdivision, $20,000

Howard Munsey Hendrick to Travis B. and Jeanne A. Gipson. Lots 15 and 23, Fairdale Farms, $25,000

Richard M. Hinkson to Thomas R. Scruggs and Susan W. Scruggs. Lots 8-10, block 2, section B, Village of Big Island, $3,000

Landfall LLC to LMI Properties LLC. Lot 25, section II, Landfall, $68,000

Rita M. Campbell to Alexander Lagos Choquecahua and Kaitlyn Marie Lagos. Parcel, 4.580 acres, Center District, $219,900

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kerry Stuart and Robyn Michelle Greenstein. Lot 3, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $463,309.56

Donna K. Captain to Larry James and Julie Lynne Overholser. Tract 3, section 1, Fox Runn Subdivision, $379,900

M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Julia Williams and Anthony John Linardi III. Lot 5, Harold’s Acres, $395,000

James T. and Kimberly A. Moreau to Jimmy Steven McDorman. Unit 709, phase II, Mallard Cove, $178,000

Walter Siehien LLC to Blue Ridge Optics LLC. Lot 2, Longwood Avenue Extension, $1,789,132

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to David LaGasse and Jennifer Kohn. Lot 13D, Villa Oak Circle, $339,900

Stoney Ridge LLC to Renee Dolfini. Unit 106, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $190,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Southern Gypsies LLC. Unit 107, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $199,999

Robin J. Dickson and Dylan A. Dickson to Thomas Lacey. 5374 Sheep Creek Road and additional parcel, $195,000

Campbell County

Robert A. Mebane to Jesse Lane Bachtel. Lot 38, Thomas Terrace, $2,839

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton. Lot 60, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $231,000

Linda A. Tomlin to Sharon Brillhart. 595 Plum Branch Road, $64,000

Tabitha D. Brown and Chase D. Tyree to Trevon L. and Rania C. Hill. 150 Old Tavern Circle, $195,000

Bryan A. Burford and Lara L. Burford to Jamanie L. Trent and Britney M. Haskins. Lot 20, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $253,900

Chad M. and Tara M. Smith to Jonathan W. Burger. Lot 20, section 2, Federal Hill Estates, $375,000

Jonathan W. and Sarah E. Burger to Tiffany R. Towne. Lot 12, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $245,000

Robinson Properties Inc. to Thomas L. Crouch and Hope S. Harrah. Lot 8A, Lake Park Subdivision, $186,000

Sheila M. Smith to Enyap Land & Realty LLC. 2465 Rocky Road, $9,500

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 16, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $48,000

Mary C. Johnson to Alec M. Venier and Rosa Maria Ortiz Ortiz. 3851 Gladys Road, $175,000

Paul T. and Kate H. Gilliam to Elam T. and Lydia H. Stoltzfus. 8281 Sugar Hill Road and additional parcel, $290,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Madeline E. Gunter. Lot 10, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $83,900

City of Lynchburg

Scott W. and Elizabeth M. Smith to Cynthia L. Hazelton. 215 Harrison St., $399,900

Wrape Rentals LLC to Elizabeth Molina Velasquez De Domingo. 1215 Fillmore St., $48,000

J&J Capital LLC to Aline C.M. Ehade. 1306 Tilden Ave., $159,000

H&B Properties LLC to Ahyan & Sher LLC. 5212 Fort Ave., $185,000

Rise Up Properties LLC to 530 Walnut LLC. 1217 Church St., $857,000

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Jeffrey L. and Michelle A. Lumadue, 1407 Lynndale Place, $249,000

Catherine Marshall Elder to 434 Properties LLC. 1305 Campbell Ave., $35,000

409 Court Street LLC to Church & 8th LLC. 409 Court St., $610,000

Aeropagus Construction LLC to TTATSTTER L.C. LLC. 908 Wise St, $45,000

Anthony A. Montoya to Cherray L. Walker. Lot 3, block 11, Edgewood, $194,000

Jon T. and Quinn E. McInturff to Shawn N. and Megan N. Whorley. Amended lot 192, Wiggington Heights, $210,000

Redely LLC to John A. and Sallie Gardner Lane. Lot 10, townhomes at 500 Court Street, $342,500

Anne R. and Wallace G. McKenna Jr. to Rebecca I. Harper. 3320 Woodridge Place, $380,000

Jeremy D. Rowlett and David M. Rowlett to Eduardo Brito and Nelida Rubio. Lot 38, block F, Cornerstone, $179,900

Frances C. Paulette to Corey Parks Templeton and Rungnapa Benjasat. 1901 Broadway St., $165,000

Tammy J. Campbell to Kyle and Cheresa M. Priestley. Lot 23, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $166,000

Kathleen A. Newton to Robert Scott and Laura Marie Bonham. 1338 Englewood St., $193,000

Chatocwa McWhorter to Noah David Herrington. Lot 23, block 17, Westover Heights, $209,000

Patrick H. Ramsey to Club Truth VA LLC. 3014 Memorial Ave., $225,000

Terry C. and Ralph W. Dorsey Jr. to Judith Ellen and Mark Christian Reinertson Jr. 4638 Fort Ave., $225,000

Wendy Sue Bell to Benjamin S. Duplessis and Megan Rose Caistor Duplessis. Lot 17, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $173,900

Diana W. Rauh to Ute P. and Frank E. Londeree Jr. 107 Valleydale Dr., $190,500

Lauren A. Bell Hofmann to Mel 1 LLC. Lot 7, block B, Fairmont Addition, $128,500

Jackson L. and Laura C. Dunn to Edwin J. Burt. Lot 14A, Westover Heights, $172,500

Justin Warren Spengler to John Phillip Cunningham. 1723 Spottswood Place, $550,000

Mark Dimanto and Rosa Dimanto to Bonnie N. and Gordon R. Crickenberger Jr. Lot 47, Candlewood Court Villas, $239,000

KAL Holdings LLC to ILA LLC. Lot 14, Stonehaven, $229,900

Zachary D. and Amy J. Foster to Rebekah L. Taylor. Lot 3, Boonsboro Acres, $265,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Jennings Stained Glass Inc., Brookneal Highway, new commercial construction, $500,000

JC Land & Timber LLC 1061 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $260,000

Alan Parker, 89 Jeter Court, new dwelling, $200,000

Carlton Elliott Jr., 2236 Bear Creek Road, new dwelling, $305,000

Greystone Builders LLC, 187 Windsor Forest Dr., new dwelling, $225,000

Randall Dunn, 2212 Beverly Heights, deck, $13,000

Altavista Frazier LC, 1301 Main St., signs, $2,500

Jonathon Roberts, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $407,000

Douglas Wood, 16973 Leeville Road, deck, $15,000

Nathan Swarey, 523 Covered Bridge Road, addition, $150,000

Timothy Glick, 1003 Browns Mill Road, remodel basement, $20,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 522 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Bryant Custom Construction Inc., Clarks Road, new dwelling, $290,000

CHCPE LLC, 804 Main St., commercial alterations, $2,500

Jadon LLC, 410 English Commons Dr., new apartment building, $2,000,000

Benjamin Trost, tract 9, Beaver Creek, new dwelling, $300,000

Campbell County School Board, 320 Bee Dr., bleachers, $100,000

Albert Driskill, 448 Memory Lane, storage building, $20,000

Joshua Sutton, 387 Beechwood Dr., deck, $15,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 43, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 44, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 45, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 46, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 47, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 48, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 49, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Laura Broggin, 4761 Sugar Hill Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Andrew Johnson, 13429 Leesville Road, pool, $43,500

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Inc., 21206 Timberlake Road, sign, $45,000

Campbell County School Board, 155 Bee Dr., sign, $45,000

 

