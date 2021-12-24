Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Gary I. Powell, Patrick A. Powell and Wayne S. Powell to Getting Land LLC. Tract 2, Greystone, $11,998.67

Wayne S. and Carolyn B. Powell to Getting Land LLC. Tract 6, Greystone, $14,052.55

Aubrey M. Wade Jr., Samuel E. Wade, Earl P. Wade and Phyllis W. May to Nicholas Michael Mead. Lot 7, block A, Lakeview Subdivision, $189,900

Ivan W. and Carrie L. Johnson to Fully Loaded LLC. 534, 536 and 564 High Peak Road and 114, 126 and 131 Bethany Hill Road, $300,000

William H. Ware IV and Deborah C. Ware to Perry L. and Pricilla R. Sexton Adkins. 149 Monticello Lane, $160,000

Cynthia Ashwell Sale to Felicia B. Campbell. 1535 Lexington Turnpike, $222,000

Appomattox County

Tyrock Construction LLC to Nathan Archer Simpson. Lot 7, North Avenue Subdivision, $229,000

John E. Cox III to William Q. and Paige Craft. Parcel, Wildway Road, $52,000

Jacob Sheafer to Benjamin C. Gold. 4431 Salem Road, $175,000

Patricia O. Grayson and Larry Marshall Oxner to McKenzie Ennis. Parcel, fronting VA. 613, 0.972 acres, $80,000

Bedford County

Jennifer L. Sweebe to Eric S. and Tracy D. Loyd. Lot 6, Va. 616, Lakes District, $595,000

IRA Services Trust Company to John and Dawn Stockbridge. Unit A, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $479,000

Barbara J. Smith to Richard D. and Martha B. Hawthorne. Lot 4, section 2, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $279,000

Jerry M. Karnes, Jeffrey Karnes and Jimmy Dale Karnes Jr. to Tony L. and Tonya M. Bolt. 2172 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Randy L. and Tara Ryan Crouch to Richard Louis Gary. 11360 Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $235,000

Redwood Property Investment LLC to Brianne Faith Cihak. Lot 6, block A, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $194,950

Garrett Andrews to David Jojo and Jill Maureen Bernadette Ilumin. 1111 Old Station Loop, Blue Ridge District, $178,000

Sandra W. Willis to Michael E. Hogan II. 1353 Oak Ridge Farm Road, Blue Ridge District, $145,000

Irwin R. and Traci R. Pagan to NBS Real Estate LLC. 8709 Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $75,000

Martha B. Hawthorne to Stanley D. Malek Jr. Lot 33, Board View Lake, Blue Ridge District, $74,500

Pensco Trust Company LLC to Mark S. Fitchett and Sandra J. Fitchett. Lots 7-10, Johnson Hollow, Lakes District, $66,000

Bedford Memorial Hospital to Oakwood SNF Property Holdings LLC. 1613 Oakwood St., $9,088,806

JAD Builders Inc. to Michael L. Parker Sr. Lots 5 and 6, section II, Lazenby and Wright Subdivision, $254,774

Harry A. Wright, Earnestine L. Moore and Mary L. Flood to JAD Builders Inc. Lots 5 and 6, section II, Lazenby and Wright Subdivision, $20,000

Howard Munsey Hendrick to Travis B. and Jeanne A. Gipson. Lots 15 and 23, Fairdale Farms, $25,000

Richard M. Hinkson to Thomas R. Scruggs and Susan W. Scruggs. Lots 8-10, block 2, section B, Village of Big Island, $3,000

Landfall LLC to LMI Properties LLC. Lot 25, section II, Landfall, $68,000

Rita M. Campbell to Alexander Lagos Choquecahua and Kaitlyn Marie Lagos. Parcel, 4.580 acres, Center District, $219,900

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kerry Stuart and Robyn Michelle Greenstein. Lot 3, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $463,309.56

Donna K. Captain to Larry James and Julie Lynne Overholser. Tract 3, section 1, Fox Runn Subdivision, $379,900

M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Julia Williams and Anthony John Linardi III. Lot 5, Harold’s Acres, $395,000

James T. and Kimberly A. Moreau to Jimmy Steven McDorman. Unit 709, phase II, Mallard Cove, $178,000

Walter Siehien LLC to Blue Ridge Optics LLC. Lot 2, Longwood Avenue Extension, $1,789,132

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to David LaGasse and Jennifer Kohn. Lot 13D, Villa Oak Circle, $339,900

Stoney Ridge LLC to Renee Dolfini. Unit 106, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $190,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Southern Gypsies LLC. Unit 107, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $199,999

Robin J. Dickson and Dylan A. Dickson to Thomas Lacey. 5374 Sheep Creek Road and additional parcel, $195,000

Campbell County

Robert A. Mebane to Jesse Lane Bachtel. Lot 38, Thomas Terrace, $2,839

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton. Lot 60, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $231,000

Linda A. Tomlin to Sharon Brillhart. 595 Plum Branch Road, $64,000

Tabitha D. Brown and Chase D. Tyree to Trevon L. and Rania C. Hill. 150 Old Tavern Circle, $195,000

Bryan A. Burford and Lara L. Burford to Jamanie L. Trent and Britney M. Haskins. Lot 20, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $253,900

Chad M. and Tara M. Smith to Jonathan W. Burger. Lot 20, section 2, Federal Hill Estates, $375,000

Jonathan W. and Sarah E. Burger to Tiffany R. Towne. Lot 12, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $245,000

Robinson Properties Inc. to Thomas L. Crouch and Hope S. Harrah. Lot 8A, Lake Park Subdivision, $186,000

Sheila M. Smith to Enyap Land & Realty LLC. 2465 Rocky Road, $9,500

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 16, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $48,000

Mary C. Johnson to Alec M. Venier and Rosa Maria Ortiz Ortiz. 3851 Gladys Road, $175,000

Paul T. and Kate H. Gilliam to Elam T. and Lydia H. Stoltzfus. 8281 Sugar Hill Road and additional parcel, $290,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Madeline E. Gunter. Lot 10, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $83,900

City of Lynchburg

Scott W. and Elizabeth M. Smith to Cynthia L. Hazelton. 215 Harrison St., $399,900

Wrape Rentals LLC to Elizabeth Molina Velasquez De Domingo. 1215 Fillmore St., $48,000

J&J Capital LLC to Aline C.M. Ehade. 1306 Tilden Ave., $159,000

H&B Properties LLC to Ahyan & Sher LLC. 5212 Fort Ave., $185,000

Rise Up Properties LLC to 530 Walnut LLC. 1217 Church St., $857,000

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Jeffrey L. and Michelle A. Lumadue, 1407 Lynndale Place, $249,000

Catherine Marshall Elder to 434 Properties LLC. 1305 Campbell Ave., $35,000

409 Court Street LLC to Church & 8th LLC. 409 Court St., $610,000

Aeropagus Construction LLC to TTATSTTER L.C. LLC. 908 Wise St, $45,000

Anthony A. Montoya to Cherray L. Walker. Lot 3, block 11, Edgewood, $194,000

Jon T. and Quinn E. McInturff to Shawn N. and Megan N. Whorley. Amended lot 192, Wiggington Heights, $210,000

Redely LLC to John A. and Sallie Gardner Lane. Lot 10, townhomes at 500 Court Street, $342,500

Anne R. and Wallace G. McKenna Jr. to Rebecca I. Harper. 3320 Woodridge Place, $380,000

Jeremy D. Rowlett and David M. Rowlett to Eduardo Brito and Nelida Rubio. Lot 38, block F, Cornerstone, $179,900

Frances C. Paulette to Corey Parks Templeton and Rungnapa Benjasat. 1901 Broadway St., $165,000

Tammy J. Campbell to Kyle and Cheresa M. Priestley. Lot 23, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $166,000

Kathleen A. Newton to Robert Scott and Laura Marie Bonham. 1338 Englewood St., $193,000

Chatocwa McWhorter to Noah David Herrington. Lot 23, block 17, Westover Heights, $209,000

Patrick H. Ramsey to Club Truth VA LLC. 3014 Memorial Ave., $225,000

Terry C. and Ralph W. Dorsey Jr. to Judith Ellen and Mark Christian Reinertson Jr. 4638 Fort Ave., $225,000

Wendy Sue Bell to Benjamin S. Duplessis and Megan Rose Caistor Duplessis. Lot 17, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $173,900

Diana W. Rauh to Ute P. and Frank E. Londeree Jr. 107 Valleydale Dr., $190,500

Lauren A. Bell Hofmann to Mel 1 LLC. Lot 7, block B, Fairmont Addition, $128,500

Jackson L. and Laura C. Dunn to Edwin J. Burt. Lot 14A, Westover Heights, $172,500

Justin Warren Spengler to John Phillip Cunningham. 1723 Spottswood Place, $550,000

Mark Dimanto and Rosa Dimanto to Bonnie N. and Gordon R. Crickenberger Jr. Lot 47, Candlewood Court Villas, $239,000

KAL Holdings LLC to ILA LLC. Lot 14, Stonehaven, $229,900

Zachary D. and Amy J. Foster to Rebekah L. Taylor. Lot 3, Boonsboro Acres, $265,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Jennings Stained Glass Inc., Brookneal Highway, new commercial construction, $500,000

JC Land & Timber LLC 1061 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $260,000

Alan Parker, 89 Jeter Court, new dwelling, $200,000

Carlton Elliott Jr., 2236 Bear Creek Road, new dwelling, $305,000

Greystone Builders LLC, 187 Windsor Forest Dr., new dwelling, $225,000

Randall Dunn, 2212 Beverly Heights, deck, $13,000

Altavista Frazier LC, 1301 Main St., signs, $2,500

Jonathon Roberts, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $407,000

Douglas Wood, 16973 Leeville Road, deck, $15,000

Nathan Swarey, 523 Covered Bridge Road, addition, $150,000

Timothy Glick, 1003 Browns Mill Road, remodel basement, $20,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 522 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Bryant Custom Construction Inc., Clarks Road, new dwelling, $290,000

CHCPE LLC, 804 Main St., commercial alterations, $2,500

Jadon LLC, 410 English Commons Dr., new apartment building, $2,000,000

Benjamin Trost, tract 9, Beaver Creek, new dwelling, $300,000

Campbell County School Board, 320 Bee Dr., bleachers, $100,000

Albert Driskill, 448 Memory Lane, storage building, $20,000

Joshua Sutton, 387 Beechwood Dr., deck, $15,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 43, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 44, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 45, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 46, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 47, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 48, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 49, Blue Ridge Commons, $80,000

Laura Broggin, 4761 Sugar Hill Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Andrew Johnson, 13429 Leesville Road, pool, $43,500

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Inc., 21206 Timberlake Road, sign, $45,000

Campbell County School Board, 155 Bee Dr., sign, $45,000