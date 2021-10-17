Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Samuel D. and Connie W. Cunningham to W.E.K. LLC. Parcel, 17.88 acres, South Amherst Highway, $250,000
Renee T. Duff and Janet H. Thomas to Robert Austin. Parcel, fronting Va. 130, 4.79 acres, $45,000
Meredith Miller to Mountain Horizon LLC. 980 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, $20,000
Marshall L. Allgood and Joyce J. Ware Allgood to Judy D. Mooney. Lot 4, block 9, phase IV, unit 904, Royal Gardens, $120,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Andres Arellano and Marisol Barron-Palma. Lot 10, Clearview Acres, $253,000
Janice B. Tyree to Ronald Travis and Mar McIntosh Sones. Lot 3, Ballard Tract Subdivision, $18,000
Nellwyn Ruth Cash to Joshua Michael Ray. Parcel, Dixie Airport Road, 2.28 acres, $215,000
Independence Mall of Madison Heights Inc. to 29 South LLC. 4133 South Amherst Highway, $400,000
Sandra E. Well to Harry Franklin Good. 245 Southern Cross Lane, $50,000
Appomattox County
Deborah A. Sturgeon to Christopher P. Tolley. 583 Lee Grant Ave., $150,000
J.P. Richardson & Sons LLC to John W. and Mary S. Brewer. 198 Main St., $22,000
Chilton Properties LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 16, Pine View Estates, $18,500
David Alfonso to Jordan D. Keatts. Lot 21, Burnett Acres, $135,000
Janelle Brewer to Steven Matthew Marshall. 1088 Double Bridges Road, $2,800
Leslie Clark Baldwin to Linda S. Smith. 1790 Pamplin Road, $50,000
Bedford County
Robert Lee and Barbara Lee Moore to James M.S. and Sherry D. Brady. 15993 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $1,795,000
Anderson, Desimone & Green P.C. to Kevin W. Carr and Prudence E. Beidler Carr. Lot 12, section 3, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $1,500,000
Mark J. and Cathleen A. Valette to Kevin S. O’Neil. 102 Water’s Edge Lane, Lakes District, $712,000
Paul J. Gula and Joan E. Gula to Brandon Clark and Heather Jordan McKee. Lot 1, phase 1, River’s End, Blue Ridge District, $599,990
Michael Alan Sherman to Hannah Heath. Lot 5, The Knoll, Blue Ridge District, $335,000
DGK Investments Properties LLC to Larry Dale McKinney and Carrie Lee McKinney. Unit 60, phase 5, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $320,000
Steve M. and Brandi Nicole Downs to Denise Lindgreen and Kenneth Roy George Jr. 1692 Pike Rod, Blue Ridge District, $299,900
Brett C. Stevens to Joni Hayner Jones and John Samuel Martin Jr. 1135 Oddfellows Road, Blue Ridge District, $270,000
Chadwick Ray and Amanda Lazenby Mullins to Cody R. Carawan and Megan N. Cross. 2178 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $210,000
Russell H. Hertzler to Amanda St. Peter. Lot 8, Stanley Estates, Lakes District, $206,000
Maria R. Hernandez to Lisa Champe. 3832 Pike Road, Blue Ridge District, $154,950
Patrick A. Cosmato to RNHS LLC. 12392 Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $149,500
Michael L. and Marsha Hayner and Joni Jones to Carlton Madison Brown IV and Elyse Christine Water-Brown. Lot 82, Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $144,000
Linda Faye M. Lyle and Andrea Ruth M. Whitlow to Kalen Bushong. 1849 Drewry’s Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $140,000
Barbara and Ricky Hicks to Cathy Dianne Jones. 1082 Blue Hills Dr., Blue Ridge District, $80,000
Timothy L. and Althea L. Blankenship to Jerry L. and Regena L. Seay. 8820 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $70,000
Homer S.E. Holt Jr., Nunziatina Holt and Vicenzo Giovanni Holt to Luther Green and Vickie Green. Tract 5, section 1, Crest Hills, Lakes District, $65,000
Gregory K. Millner to Victoria Ann Cifers. Lot 6, section 2, Nottingham Forest, $341,910
Randall T. Grant and Bryant E. Grant to Sue Henderson Broxterman. Parcel, 3.99 acres, Va. 221, $365,000
Steven T. and Christina Wright to Jonathan Curt and Amanda Christine Hammitt. Lot 71, section 1, Autumn Run, $440,900
Robert J. and Jann M. Sloper to Donald Scott Matthews. Lot 1, 0.449 acres, Town of Bedford, $330,000
Corey S. Vaughan to Thomas McMullen. Tract 3, 20 acres, Peaks District, $75,000
William J. Roth and Pamela D. Roth to Keith A. Genneken. Lot 7, section 1, Graham View Estates, $400,000
Sandra M. Duval to Stephen and Mary Margaret Vilhelmsen. Unit 3124, building 1, phase 1, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $162,100
Foster Builder Inc. to Vivian Likens Price. Lot 19, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $400,000
Patsy D. Carter to Russell H. Hertzler. Parcel, 7.513 acres, Va. 122 and Va. 721, $285,000
Robyn A. McCarthy to Eric Andrew Himmelfarb. Lot 5, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $264,000
Jared M. Sparnroft and Mary E. Sparnroft to David P. Stewart. Lot 29, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $190,000
West Crossing LLC to Richland Property Group LLC. Lot 4, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $58,900
West Crossing LLC to Richland Property Group LLC. Lot 3, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $58,900
West Crossing LLC to Richland Property Group LLC. Lot 2, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $58,900
West Crossing LLC to Richland Property Group LLC. Lot 1, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $58,900
Michael Kinelski to Dayspring LLC. 1053 and 1055 Piedmont St., $195,000
The Entrust Group Inc. to Dayspring LLC. Lot 9 Piedmont Court, $195,000
Michael Kinelski to Dayspring LLC. 1045 and 1047 Piedmont St., $195,000
Wheat Valley LLC to Dorothy and David Coblentz. Tract 1, Va. 640, $300,000
AGVAF Enterprises LLC to Hayden Property Management LLC. 210 N. Bridge St., $534,500
Campbell County
21934 Timberlake LLC to David and Annette Malbuff. Lot 54, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $203,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to David and Annette Malbuff. Lot 53, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $203,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to David and Annette Malbuff. Lot 52, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $203,900
Tram Deo to Seth David Swarey and Jeremy Devon Miller. Lot 27, Winden Hills, $91,000
Timothy Athanasios Savas, Paul Evans Savas and Rebekah Iphigenia Savas to David M. Quigley and Kimberly R. Quigley. Tracts 11-15, Beaver Creek, $575,000
Lisa F. Jordan and Heather C. Morton to Ryan Earl Bennett. Lot 177, section 3, Braxton Park, $258,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 7, Hayden Fields, $45,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 3, Hayden Fields, $50,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Elaine A. Gratto. Parcel, Pittsylvania Ave., $54,900
Michael and Sandra Harter to Caitlyn D. Pritchard. Lot 18, section 1-A, Seminole Ridge, $179,300
Ann P. Thomas, Lynn Parady Nelson and Charles Ames Parady to Erin R. and Kristina R. Smith. Lot 45, Stonegate, $206,000
Bonnie Susan Little and Michael Edward Keesee to Barry E. and Cheryl C. Hall. 4986 Colonial Highway, $55,000
Bonnie Susan Little and Michael Edward Keesee to Barry E. and Cheryl C. Hall. Lots 3-10, Colonial Highway, $26,000
Arnold Clarence Cooper, Janet Ann Cooper and Shoemaker & Straw PLLC to Kristen S. and Seth L. Mela Jr. Lot 4, section 2, Carter’s Crossing, $317,900
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Nicolas A. and Ramona Gravert. Lot 65, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $212,000
Lorraine Blanks Potter to 29 Storage LLC. 186 Amy Road, $195,000
Catherine Callahan Dennison to Darrell W. Royal. 2008 Colonial Highway, $159,900
City of Lynchburg
Patrick C. and Terri L. Proffitt to Lauren E. Evans. 111 Neal St., $29,900
Carl E. Duncan, Linda H. Duncan and Phillip D. Duncan to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. Lot 7, Del Ray Circle, $125,000
Lynchburg Cornerstone Group LLC to Christine E. Wallace. Lot 6, block 38, Westover Heights Company, $165,000
White Oak Wards L.P. to Sweet Realty LLC. 2101 Wards Road, $495,000
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Amanda A. Turner and James A. Frenchik. Lot 35, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $95,000
Bradley K. and Ellen V. Geisert to Kevin A. Carr and Michelle Lynn Blaydes. Lot 17, Marvin Gardens, $241,000
William A. Johnson Jr. to Robert R. Rusnak. 1909 Early St., $92,000
DRV Construction LLC to Shanyn Hernandez-Pichardo. Lot 4, block A, section 2, Blue Ridge Farms, $179,900
Edward G. Lawhorne and Jacqulyn D. Lawhorne to Shenk Properties LLC. 1322 St. Cloud St., $115,500
Christopher Lee and Cheryl L. Gray to Jason K. and Britney N. Havertape. Lot 11, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $230,000
Joshua Mulaparthi and Samantha Mulaparthi to Maxim A. Perminov. Lot 106, Sterling Park Townhomes, $157,000
Joseph Earl Dawson, Judy Dawson Duncan, Amy Dawson Huskin and Beverly Dawson Martin to Julaina Hamajad. 531 Eldon Ave., $117,000
Hunter G. Garrett Jr. and Lisa B. Garrett to David W. Parlier and Skylar L. Backe. 3704 Mathews St., $227,500
Rocky A. Fowler and Hannah C. Fowler to William L. and Kristina K. Walker. 5633 White Oak Dr., $216,000
John S. Tinsley, Peyton Tinsley Wingfield and Leah Virginia Wingfield to Clayton Everly and Haylynn Noel Copper. 2421 and 2425 Terrell Place, $179,900
Stephen E. and Elizabeth S. Bright to Jennifer N. and Brantley B. Blair Jr. Lot 8, block 1, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $314,000
James B. and Tamara H. Carney to Carl and Angela A. Martin. Lot 20, block V, section 12, Vista Acres Subdivision, $331,761
Armadyne LLC to CCM Property LLC. 3203 and 3205 Old Forest Road, $554,000
Cheryl G. Poindexter to Desire C. Garrison. Lot 41, section 2, Long Meadows, $197,000
Jonathan R. Collins to Gregory E. Hann. 1414 Ashbourne Dr., $129,900
Felicia J. Hinkley to Christopher Scott and Angela N. Hightower. 3201 Cary St., $128,000
Peter J. and Caitlyn H. Berry to Timothy G. and Miranda M. Slusser. Lot 3, block 5, Craddock Addition, $113,000
Amy E. McKinney to Smith, R&E, LLC. Lot 4, Wiggington Corner, $219,900
JCWT LLC to Smith, R&E, LLC. 5145 Boonsboro Road, $255,000
Margaret A. McCall to Joseph O. Franklin Jr. Lots 37-39, block 2, Edgewood, $85,000
Russell and Debra Murphy to Gregory Ruby and Kourtney Cooper. Lot 20, Ridgecroft, $465,000
Paces Enterprises LLC to Alexandra Marie Licata. 1503 Fillmore St., $160,000
White Mountain Investments LLC to Johanna P. Calfee. 2018 A Pansy St., $9,900
Lindsey and Sharon E. Grey to Nichole Joyce Dicken and Keith Jerome Countis. 1413 Brookville Lane, $235,000
Michael L. Dillard to Anthony M. Bourn. Part of lot 3, block 10, Edley Addition, $166,000
Flomar 2 LLC to Joseph D. and Theresa S. Aboid. Unit 118-B, The Parkside Grande at Wyndhurst Condominium, $145,000
Bryant L. and Jordan L. Vennable to Jawaad Desha Douglas. Lot 17, Doral Acres, $246,000
Barbara Missy Eisel Cunningham to Mary Wayne Hardwick. Lot 49, phase II, Stonemill, $280,000
Birgitte Hendricks to Peter S. Baldwin. Lot 48, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $341,900
Ivette Matos-Serrano to Megan Elizabeth and Donald Holden Shields to Donald and Kimberly M. Shields. 415 Eldon St., $160,000
Nathaniel E. and Rachel A. Lindblad to YM Unique Enterprises LLC. Lot 5, block 1, section A, Sandusky Acres, $204,500
Mary G. Robinson to Wendy Lynne Miles. Lot 28 and part of lot 27, block D, Normandy Addition, $281,500
Erik Michael Miller to Alicia R. Wallman. 2409 Terrell Place, $140,000
Mary Sandra Pruitt to Danny R. and Rebecca D. Childress. Lot 8, block 2, Oaklawn Addition, $250,000
April L. Watson to Alex Scott Birch. Lots 34 and 35, block 7, Sunset Heights Addition, $138,500
Sarah Marie Francis to Tori Vajgrt and Gabriel Dunaway. 515 Orchard St., $119,900
Forest Views LLC to Ursa Properties LLC. 2601 Dudley St. and 2705 Loraine St., $130,000
Sheila M. Mann to Matthew Mann. Lot 28, section 1, Jubilee Heights, $75,000
Elizbeth M. Serrett and Deanne S. Adams to Polly E. King and Charles V. Holton. Amended lot 8, section A, Bedford Hills, $399,000
Bruce R. Hildenberger to Hunter Chase Dawson and Karen S. Chicas. 369 Buena Vista St., $28,500
Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Derek T. and Heather N. Harris. 2219 Autumn Dr., $179,900
Patricia L. Coleman to University of Lynchburg Inc. Lot 33, block A, Westwood Addition, $168,000
Lollas E. Hutcherson to Larry W. and Janet B. Daugherty. 5920 Quaker Parkway, $135,000
Joey A. Allen to Priority One Properties LLC. Lot 56, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $65,000
Pallaria LTD to Hunter C. Dawson and Karen S. Chicas. 831 Victoria Ave., $34,750
Building permits
Appomattox County
Robert Boisey, lot 11, Maple Springs Estate, new dwelling, $30,000
Balance Gymnastics and Fitness, Stage Road, steel building with mezzanine, $877,680
Alex Fullerton, Womack Subdivision, new dwelling, $329,000
Jeff Smith, 850 Skyline Road, metal building, $17,000
Valarie Crain, 480 Phoebe Pond Road, deck, $8,000
Nick Cheatham, Trent Hatchery Road, new dwelling, $270,000
Chad Hodges, Horseshoe Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Troy Woods, 6554 Red House Road, garage, $25,000
Thomas Womack, 1009 Oakville Road, alterations, $4,600
Michael Stroud, 385 Holcomb Road, pole building, $27,300
David Johnson, lot 10, North Creek Road, new dwelling, $220,000
David Johnson, lot 11, North Creek Road, new dwelling, $220,000