Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

John Rendemonti to West on Main LLC. 5231 S. Amherst Highway, $300,000

Tiffany Fulcher to Leroy Lovelle Johnson Jr. and Angela Deniece Johnson. 127 Meadow Hollow Loop, $191,000

Furlong & Furlong Enterprises LP, LLP to Get Services Inc. Parcel, Galt’s Mill Road, $20,000

John Kelly Holmes Jr. and Robin Michelle Holmes to Angela Tyree and James Oscar Wood. Lot 5, section 1, Homewood Manor, $400,000

Steven W. Irby to Dilfor Paul Villacorta. 158 Martin’s Lane, $444,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Larry W. Wright and Dorothy L. Wright. Lot 15, section 1, Stratford Place, $260,000

Donnie A. and Heather M. McBrayer to Mark and Pamela Scott. Lot 1, Greystone, $55,000

Appomattox County

Allen W. Reed Jr. and Doretta A. Reed to Jonathan Patrick and Magen Simmons Campbell. 1562 and 1564 Swan Road, $480,000

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Sarah Lynn Sweeney. 7241 Oakville Road, $294,000

Raynard W. Richardson to Benjamin E. Brown. 2250 Pamplin Road and two adjoining parcels, $14,500

Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Marshall S. and Shea M. Cover. Lots 33 and 34, section A, Hickory Grove Acres, $225,000

Scott M. Harris and Stephanie F. Jamerson to Tristen Fuller. Lot 14, Salem Road, $284,900

Bedford County

Ires VA LLC to Caleb C. and Christina J. Walker. Lot 11, Peakland, $375,000

T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Lany E. and Ann M. Sherman. 4785 Everett Road, $400,000

Kyle Donovan Barrett and Chloe White to Charles James and Katherine Ann Brown. 1660 Planters Drive, $705,000

Rodney A. Moline and Cindy G. Moline to Megan E. and Zachary Miller. Lot 52, section VI, Virginia Woods, $280,000

Donald L. Hergrueter and Terri M. Hergrueter to Michael S. Patrouch and Rebecca J. Patrouch. Lot 22, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, $500,000

Rockydale Quarries Corporation to Callie Jean Mitchell. New Tract C, 27.9646 acres, along Nester Road and Foster Road, $35,000

Rockydale Quarries Corporation to Michael Thomas and Sheryl K. Mitchell. New Tract B, 21.000 acres, along Nester Road and Foster Road, $35,000

Rockydale Quarries Corporation to Directed Trust Company. New Tract A, 213.9773 acres, along Nester Road and Foster Road, $900,000

Jeremiah N.E. Steele to Valerie Brunk and Codey Toms. 2204 Jopling Road, $220,000

William F. Wooldridge Drive to Cheyney Preston. Lot 2, block 1, Beechwood Shores, $22,500

Esther V. Carter to William T. Mitchell and Patsy K. Mitchell. Parcel, 16 ½ acres on Smith’s Mountain, $23,000

Charles S.L. Poston to William F. and Carol S. Dupere. Lot 59B, block D, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $368,000

Willis R. Chaplin Jr. and Theresa A. Chaplin to Keaton Scott Prevette. Lot 91, section C-2, Beechwood West, $5,500

Michael A. and Michelle L. MacPherson to Wagon Wheel 103 LLC. Lot 137, section 3, Village East, $675,000

Samuel Edmund and Mary Ruth Mizener to John Joseph Battiston Jr. and Lindsey Noel Battiston. Lot 9, section 1, Spring Creek, $649,000

Lowell C. McAdam to CDH Real Estate Holdings LLC. Tract 5, Gobbler’s Ridge, $650,000

Judith Ann Smith and Kass A. Genneken to James W.B. Cook and Emily M. Foster. 9655 Jeters Chapel Road, $333,000

Darryl and Robin Adams to Linda Woody Griffin. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, $40,000

Jack Padgett to Spencer Bobbitt. Parcel, 90 ¾ acres, Center District, $210,000

Mary Ann Kidd to Heather M. Witt. 1119 Nicopolis Drive, $139,900

Julian F. Lindsay to Christopher G. White. 1091 Lindsay Road, $201,030

John B. Cochrane to Paul Richard Hetrick Jr. Lot 5, Dalton Point Road, $1,000,000

Suzanne L. Overstreet to John William Moisa and Kim Moisa. 1115 Gus Lane, $140,000

Ernest W. and Hilary M. Yeatts to Jordan C. and Kathryn P. Dawson. Lot 6, Eastside Village, $305,000

M.J. Cox Jr. and Sylvia J. Cox to Bobbie O. Blankenship. Parcel, Feldspar Road, $30,000

Donald B. and Janice K. Hirst to Jerry and Leslie Cockran. Lot 15, Ryan Estates, $815,000

Walnut Point Lakeside LLC to Gerald R. and Michele L. Runyan. Unit F3b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $385,000

Terry D. Travis and Jane E. Travis to Christopher C. Martin and Lisa M. Martin. 1681 Colvin Drive and adjoining parcel, $1,350,000

Ivalace LLC to Terry D. and Jane E. Travis. Lot 40, phase 1, Grandview Course, $419,000

Campbell County

William D. Kreuziger Jr. and Hannah B. Kreuziger to Ryan J. Scsavnicki and Hollie S. Mulvihill. Lot 10, Warner Woods Subdivision, $450,000

Randy K. Martin and Anita K. Martin to Jon A. and Laureen F. Zehr. 7943 Brookneal Highway, $110,000

Michelle Mitchell Tompkins to Rebecca L. Shumate and Corrina J. Phillips. Parcel, 1.324 acres, Thomas Terrace, $32,500

Allkes LLC to Dszentrypl LLC. Lot 25, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $279,000

Linda S. Medley to Adam Brook Arbogast and Jennifer Leigh Powers. 123 Kirkley Place, $259,900

William and Rosemary Javor to Dustin and Sarah Arnold. 1166 Melrose Road, $320,000

Paul Harvey and John Hudson to The County of Campbell, Virginia. 681 Village Highway, $150,000

Joseph A. and Connie L. McMichael to William Javor, Naomi Javor and Rosemary Javor. 1934 New Chapel Road, $416,500

Kenneth Ray Lipscomb to 122 Holdings LLC. 227 Greystone Drive and two additional parcels, $200,000

Jeremy J. Smulik and Carrie L. Mattox to Ronald G. and Kimberly D. Mattox. 2564 Waterlick Road, $76,000

Claude M. and Virginia H. Royal to Kristen Michelle Wagner and Devin Ray Monroe. 637 Plum Branch Road, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

Cornerstone Professional Offices LLC to Hamzeh Al Qublan. 1213 Greenview Drive, $250,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Natalia Alzate and Caleb Jonathan Couch. 412 Westover Blvd., $248,000

NVR Inc. to Christopher Michael Amos. Lot 6B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $273,580

Ruth Anderson, Sylvester Ferguson Sr., Elaine Calloway, Joan Dade, Robert Harvey and Ellen Ferguson to ECP LLC. Lots 66-78, plan A, Boonsboro Acres, $80,000

Anonath LLC to T5 Properties LLC. Unit 206, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $77,000

Joe Kenneth Rogers to Paul M. and Oasis M.H. Arslain. 4633 Fort Ave., $232,000

Donna Trusty to Arthur G. Smith, Judy B. Smith and Ashley Landon Smith, trustees. 1005 Taylor St., $30,000

Bethel Partners LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lots 14, 15, 41, 54 and 55, Bethel Estates, $325,000

Sunrise Investment Properties of Virginia LLC to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustees. 306 Breckenbridge St., $82,500

Harlan Windell Blankenship to Kelly Horsley. Lot 15, block B, Lacy Grove, $25,000

ZJB LLC to Dantas Properties LLC. 3135 Carroll Ave., $250,000

Jennifer Douglas to Michael Patterson and Brenton Swyers. 311 Towne Crier Road, $252,000

Motion One LLC to Wahoo Industries LLC. 3000 Lennox St. and 2800 Raleigh St., $234,000

Joshua C. Sosin and David S. Sosin to Tracey Ann and Brett Lee Erickson. 107 Blue Ridge St., $185,000

Norma Jean Kromminga Rist and Emily Ruth Kromminga Glover to Shannon D. Garner and Kira Jones. Lot 8, block 3, Inglewood Hills, $360,000

Derek A. and Marilyn Norfield to Goering Homes LLC. 1470 Langhorne Road, $160,000

Eugene M. and Joyce L. Henry to Upturn Estates LLC. 1457 Yancey St., $107,000

JCP Homes LLC to Rudy A. Power. 2206 Poplar St., $173,000

Angela Coleen Jordan Tyree to NBMM Holdings LLC. Unit 107, building 5, The Gables at Cornerstone Condominium, $81,840.67

Beulah Prestrude to Jeffrey Charles and Anna Marie Kostelni. 56 Clopton Court, $125,000

James L. Standfield to Megan Ashley Mendenilla. Lot 6, block P, Forest Townhouses, $142,000

Adam D. and Meghan N. Richards to Carl Lewis Paige Sr. 420 Atlanta Ave., $195,500

Harry N. and Consuella K. Woods to Quick Moving LLC. 1511 10th St., $77,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Michael Monroe, 218 Virginia Ave., demolition of dwelling, $1,500

Drew Wells, 5395 Browns Mill Road, alterations, $50,000

Kenneth Bean Jr., 2232 Toll Gate Road, alterations, $20,000

Pot of Gold LLC, 14207 Wards Road, demolition of house, $19,192.50

Mary Katherine Collins, 1102 Gilliam Road, solar panels, $13,445

Yes Companies WFC LLC, 404 Georgia Ave., deck, $5,800

Gail Anderson, 355 Bedford Springs Road, porch and deck, $105,500

Campbell County Utilities, 20644 Timberlake Road, renovation, $383,300