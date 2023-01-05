 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Buy the latte! PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why treating yourself can be a part of a reasonable monthly budget.

Property transfers

Amherst County

John Rendemonti to West on Main LLC. 5231 S. Amherst Highway, $300,000

Tiffany Fulcher to Leroy Lovelle Johnson Jr. and Angela Deniece Johnson. 127 Meadow Hollow Loop, $191,000

Furlong & Furlong Enterprises LP, LLP to Get Services Inc. Parcel, Galt’s Mill Road, $20,000

John Kelly Holmes Jr. and Robin Michelle Holmes to Angela Tyree and James Oscar Wood. Lot 5, section 1, Homewood Manor, $400,000

Steven W. Irby to Dilfor Paul Villacorta. 158 Martin’s Lane, $444,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Larry W. Wright and Dorothy L. Wright. Lot 15, section 1, Stratford Place, $260,000

Donnie A. and Heather M. McBrayer to Mark and Pamela Scott. Lot 1, Greystone, $55,000

People are also reading…

Appomattox County

Allen W. Reed Jr. and Doretta A. Reed to Jonathan Patrick and Magen Simmons Campbell. 1562 and 1564 Swan Road, $480,000

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Sarah Lynn Sweeney. 7241 Oakville Road, $294,000

Raynard W. Richardson to Benjamin E. Brown. 2250 Pamplin Road and two adjoining parcels, $14,500

Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Marshall S. and Shea M. Cover. Lots 33 and 34, section A, Hickory Grove Acres, $225,000

Scott M. Harris and Stephanie F. Jamerson to Tristen Fuller. Lot 14, Salem Road, $284,900

Bedford County

Ires VA LLC to Caleb C. and Christina J. Walker. Lot 11, Peakland, $375,000

T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Lany E. and Ann M. Sherman. 4785 Everett Road, $400,000

Kyle Donovan Barrett and Chloe White to Charles James and Katherine Ann Brown. 1660 Planters Drive, $705,000

Rodney A. Moline and Cindy G. Moline to Megan E. and Zachary Miller. Lot 52, section VI, Virginia Woods, $280,000

Donald L. Hergrueter and Terri M. Hergrueter to Michael S. Patrouch and Rebecca J. Patrouch. Lot 22, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, $500,000

Rockydale Quarries Corporation to Callie Jean Mitchell. New Tract C, 27.9646 acres, along Nester Road and Foster Road, $35,000

Rockydale Quarries Corporation to Michael Thomas and Sheryl K. Mitchell. New Tract B, 21.000 acres, along Nester Road and Foster Road, $35,000

Rockydale Quarries Corporation to Directed Trust Company. New Tract A, 213.9773 acres, along Nester Road and Foster Road, $900,000

Jeremiah N.E. Steele to Valerie Brunk and Codey Toms. 2204 Jopling Road, $220,000

William F. Wooldridge Drive to Cheyney Preston. Lot 2, block 1, Beechwood Shores, $22,500

Esther V. Carter to William T. Mitchell and Patsy K. Mitchell. Parcel, 16 ½ acres on Smith’s Mountain, $23,000

Charles S.L. Poston to William F. and Carol S. Dupere. Lot 59B, block D, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $368,000

Willis R. Chaplin Jr. and Theresa A. Chaplin to Keaton Scott Prevette. Lot 91, section C-2, Beechwood West, $5,500

Michael A. and Michelle L. MacPherson to Wagon Wheel 103 LLC. Lot 137, section 3, Village East, $675,000

Samuel Edmund and Mary Ruth Mizener to John Joseph Battiston Jr. and Lindsey Noel Battiston. Lot 9, section 1, Spring Creek, $649,000

Lowell C. McAdam to CDH Real Estate Holdings LLC. Tract 5, Gobbler’s Ridge, $650,000

Judith Ann Smith and Kass A. Genneken to James W.B. Cook and Emily M. Foster. 9655 Jeters Chapel Road, $333,000

Darryl and Robin Adams to Linda Woody Griffin. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, $40,000

Jack Padgett to Spencer Bobbitt. Parcel, 90 ¾ acres, Center District, $210,000

Mary Ann Kidd to Heather M. Witt. 1119 Nicopolis Drive, $139,900

Julian F. Lindsay to Christopher G. White. 1091 Lindsay Road, $201,030

John B. Cochrane to Paul Richard Hetrick Jr. Lot 5, Dalton Point Road, $1,000,000

Suzanne L. Overstreet to John William Moisa and Kim Moisa. 1115 Gus Lane, $140,000

Ernest W. and Hilary M. Yeatts to Jordan C. and Kathryn P. Dawson. Lot 6, Eastside Village, $305,000

M.J. Cox Jr. and Sylvia J. Cox to Bobbie O. Blankenship. Parcel, Feldspar Road, $30,000

Donald B. and Janice K. Hirst to Jerry and Leslie Cockran. Lot 15, Ryan Estates, $815,000

Walnut Point Lakeside LLC to Gerald R. and Michele L. Runyan. Unit F3b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $385,000

Terry D. Travis and Jane E. Travis to Christopher C. Martin and Lisa M. Martin. 1681 Colvin Drive and adjoining parcel, $1,350,000

Ivalace LLC to Terry D. and Jane E. Travis. Lot 40, phase 1, Grandview Course, $419,000

Campbell County

William D. Kreuziger Jr. and Hannah B. Kreuziger to Ryan J. Scsavnicki and Hollie S. Mulvihill. Lot 10, Warner Woods Subdivision, $450,000

Randy K. Martin and Anita K. Martin to Jon A. and Laureen F. Zehr. 7943 Brookneal Highway, $110,000

Michelle Mitchell Tompkins to Rebecca L. Shumate and Corrina J. Phillips. Parcel, 1.324 acres, Thomas Terrace, $32,500

Allkes LLC to Dszentrypl LLC. Lot 25, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $279,000

Linda S. Medley to Adam Brook Arbogast and Jennifer Leigh Powers. 123 Kirkley Place, $259,900

William and Rosemary Javor to Dustin and Sarah Arnold. 1166 Melrose Road, $320,000

Paul Harvey and John Hudson to The County of Campbell, Virginia. 681 Village Highway, $150,000

Joseph A. and Connie L. McMichael to William Javor, Naomi Javor and Rosemary Javor. 1934 New Chapel Road, $416,500

Kenneth Ray Lipscomb to 122 Holdings LLC. 227 Greystone Drive and two additional parcels, $200,000

Jeremy J. Smulik and Carrie L. Mattox to Ronald G. and Kimberly D. Mattox. 2564 Waterlick Road, $76,000

Claude M. and Virginia H. Royal to Kristen Michelle Wagner and Devin Ray Monroe. 637 Plum Branch Road, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

Cornerstone Professional Offices LLC to Hamzeh Al Qublan. 1213 Greenview Drive, $250,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Natalia Alzate and Caleb Jonathan Couch. 412 Westover Blvd., $248,000

NVR Inc. to Christopher Michael Amos. Lot 6B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $273,580

Ruth Anderson, Sylvester Ferguson Sr., Elaine Calloway, Joan Dade, Robert Harvey and Ellen Ferguson to ECP LLC. Lots 66-78, plan A, Boonsboro Acres, $80,000

Anonath LLC to T5 Properties LLC. Unit 206, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $77,000

Joe Kenneth Rogers to Paul M. and Oasis M.H. Arslain. 4633 Fort Ave., $232,000

Donna Trusty to Arthur G. Smith, Judy B. Smith and Ashley Landon Smith, trustees. 1005 Taylor St., $30,000

Bethel Partners LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lots 14, 15, 41, 54 and 55, Bethel Estates, $325,000

Sunrise Investment Properties of Virginia LLC to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustees. 306 Breckenbridge St., $82,500

Harlan Windell Blankenship to Kelly Horsley. Lot 15, block B, Lacy Grove, $25,000

ZJB LLC to Dantas Properties LLC. 3135 Carroll Ave., $250,000

Jennifer Douglas to Michael Patterson and Brenton Swyers. 311 Towne Crier Road, $252,000

Motion One LLC to Wahoo Industries LLC. 3000 Lennox St. and 2800 Raleigh St., $234,000

Joshua C. Sosin and David S. Sosin to Tracey Ann and Brett Lee Erickson. 107 Blue Ridge St., $185,000

Norma Jean Kromminga Rist and Emily Ruth Kromminga Glover to Shannon D. Garner and Kira Jones. Lot 8, block 3, Inglewood Hills, $360,000

Derek A. and Marilyn Norfield to Goering Homes LLC. 1470 Langhorne Road, $160,000

Eugene M. and Joyce L. Henry to Upturn Estates LLC. 1457 Yancey St., $107,000

JCP Homes LLC to Rudy A. Power. 2206 Poplar St., $173,000

Angela Coleen Jordan Tyree to NBMM Holdings LLC. Unit 107, building 5, The Gables at Cornerstone Condominium, $81,840.67

Beulah Prestrude to Jeffrey Charles and Anna Marie Kostelni. 56 Clopton Court, $125,000

James L. Standfield to Megan Ashley Mendenilla. Lot 6, block P, Forest Townhouses, $142,000

Adam D. and Meghan N. Richards to Carl Lewis Paige Sr. 420 Atlanta Ave., $195,500

Harry N. and Consuella K. Woods to Quick Moving LLC. 1511 10th St., $77,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Michael Monroe, 218 Virginia Ave., demolition of dwelling, $1,500

Drew Wells, 5395 Browns Mill Road, alterations, $50,000

Kenneth Bean Jr., 2232 Toll Gate Road, alterations, $20,000

Pot of Gold LLC, 14207 Wards Road, demolition of house, $19,192.50

Mary Katherine Collins, 1102 Gilliam Road, solar panels, $13,445

Yes Companies WFC LLC, 404 Georgia Ave., deck, $5,800

Gail Anderson, 355 Bedford Springs Road, porch and deck, $105,500

Campbell County Utilities, 20644 Timberlake Road, renovation, $383,300

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bedford County meat processor plans expansion

Bedford County meat processor plans expansion

A Bedford County meat processor company was awarded $21,500 in Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure grant money for commercial kitchen operations, which is also expected to help expand the company.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine fortifying its defences: Kyiv fears Russian troops deployment from Belarus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert