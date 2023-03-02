Property transfers
Amherst County
Capquest Solutions LLC to 211 S. Main Street LLC. 203 and 211 S. Main St., $1,115,000
Kenneth R. and Pamela M. Crawford to Tyler Perry Altizer and Emily Dayday Carickhoff. Lots 9 and 10, section 1, Linhaven, $254,000
Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Coral Michelle Carter. 188 Grove Ave., $173,000
Richard Lee Williamson and Kimberly R. Moore to Cory and Ashley Crowder. Tract 9, Little Gun Mountain Subdivision, $270,000
Falling River LLC to Foggy Bottom River LLC. Second amended lot 21, section III, New Bethel Estates, $105,000
Appomattox County
Matthew G. McCullor to Donna Marie Hayer, Sarah Marie Scott and Tucker Henderson. Parcel, Va. 627, $230,000
People are also reading…
Hunter Land & Cattle Company LLC to Leilana Diane Siobon Townsend. Lot 8C, 2.06 acres, Mt. Pleasant Road, $25,000
Sheila M. Roper and Adam K. Moore to Amena Denine Johnson. Parcel, Lime Plant Road, 1.246 acres, $29,900
Marjorie P. Martin to Justin M. Lawson. Parcel, Little Bear Lane, 1.01 acres, $27,000
Bedford County
Benjamin P. Stainback to Kurt and Amy Feigel. 1103 Chestnut Grove Drive, $329,500
Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Keelee Marie Johns. 1715 Brandy Mill Road, $255,000
U & Me Baby LLC to 22 Mountain View LLC. Unit 2304, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $499,900
Dustin Wray Goff and Samantha Lee Booker to Eric V. and April B. Reynolds. 1580 Woods Road, $200,000
Earnest Vincent Slusser to Leslie Spradlin. Parcel, off of Va. 755, $38,000
George L. and Martha M. Sims to Brian Thomas and Shelleen Kristin Zeman. Lot 9, section 1, Cliff View Estates, $122,500
Aldridge Investments LLC to Jamb Integrity Investments LLC. 15173 Forest Road, $1,650,000
James Wesley Esco Jr. to Remington M. Wright. Lot 10, Circlewood Estates, $25,000
Mildred K. McGhee to Steven Slivinski, Jessica Rae Slivinski and Stephen J. Hillwig. 6249 Joppa Mill Road, $303,000
Michael J. Skertich to Richard M. and Maria Bedard. Unit 38, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $369,900
Patricia M. Naughton to Jacob Hobbs and Samantha Wells. Lot 22, section V, Johnson Farm Subdivision, $250,000
Cynthia Turner to Chad A. Clinevell. Lot 3, Bell Town Home Sires, $92,000
Arthur C. and Bonnie J. Reed to Felipe and Amy Saenz. 3950 Murray Hollow Road, $100,000
Richard J. and Patricia K. Beauregard to Robin and John K. Gloss III. Lot 20, section 1, Meadow Wood, $389,900
Burnbrae Properties LLC to Kenneth E. Heap and Katherine P. Marotta. Lot 10, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $103,500
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Deborah Lair Henley. 1268 Stoney Ridge Blvd., $439,000
Everett R. Shober and Sherry W. Shober to Billy Joe Creasey. Lot 3, Bedford Lake Estates West, $10,000
Arthur C. Reed to Fiddlers Corner LLC. Parcel, off of Kasey Road, $22,500
Carl B. Myers to Matthew Aaron and Teresa Joan Shuler. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, $32,000
Joshua D. Myers to Matthew Aaron and Teresa Joan Shuler. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, $32,000
Richard Limroth to Gregory Lee Giuriceo Jr. and Julie Staton Ayers. Unit 142, building 4, Sunset Ridge Country Townhomes, $253,500
Campbell County
Cynthia Goggin Carter to Mitchell B. Shorter. 200 Candler Woods Lane, $125,000
Mateus F. Fernandes De Oliveira to Corey A. Wigglesworth and Alliyah M. Strange. Lot 33, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $359,000
DWI Investment LLC to Jadon LLC. 52 FNB Drive and additional adjoining parcel, $325,000
Windgate II LLC to Ann Paxine Eggleston. Lot 2, McCoy Estates, $137,000
James England to Robert Layne. 1113 Fifth St. and additional parcel on Fifth St., $120,000
Lewis W. and Joyce A. Harker to Eric and Tiffany Fath. Lot 34, section 9, Russell Springs, $305,000
Heidi Filep to Robert J. Hall and Alison K. Hall. Five parcels, near Red House Road and additional parcels off of Spring Mill Road, $1,350,000
CS Custom Structures Inc. to American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. Lot 13, section 3, Trent’s Landing, $70,000
Streamline LLC to Guy and Abigail KW Asper. 1529 Rainbow Forest Drive, $27,000
Perrow & Perrow to Inheritance Homes LLC. Parcel, Seventh St., $175,365
City of Lynchburg
Amanda G. Adams to Lee E. and Tonja Hall. Lot 5, Forest Townhouses, $185,000
James R. Wiggs and Shannon G. Sharrett to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. Lots 25-29, Edgewood, $89,000
R. Moorefield Construction Inc. to Stephen G. Alvis and Patricia A. Alvis. Lot 37, Bethel Estates, $749,000
Jonathan T. Barksdale to Heather and Edward O’Connor. Lot 106, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $249,500
Deborah M. Barnett and Darrius Jordan Barnett to Tony D. West. 1014 Jackson St., $28,000
Richard Nicolas Pachis to Parker Ryan Barnwell. Lot 15, block 64, Fairview Heights, $127,500
Mohsin Reza and Nafiza Baset to Mark G. and Sherry L. Johnson. Lot 3, section 5, Boxwood, $469,900
Ivy Trace LLC to Bell Terrace Developers LLC. 103 Phillips Circle, $49,900
Ellen Lowrie Black to Derek Andrew and Amy Elizabeth Houtz. Lot 20, section 4, Wexford Townhomes, $214,000
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 1405 Monroe St., $62,500
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 2506 Loraine St., $70,000
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 1612 Fillmore St., $70,000
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 915 Dearing St., $70,000
Sunset Mountain LLC to Noah Cook. Lot 14, Royal Heights, $95,500
Melken LLC to D&E Capital LLC. 1928 Cherry St., $67,000
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. New lots 1A and 1B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
Derbyshire International LLC to The Way LLC. Lots 47-52, block 13, Edgewood, $650,000
Joshua A. Finley and Manar F.Y. Qassis to Swyers and Patterson LLC. 1036 Long Meadows Drive, $255,000
Laurie and David Mazzola to Janelle and Thomas Galbraith. 3708 Manton Drive, $378,000
Gantt Investment Corporation to 808 Wiggington LLC. 807 Mercury St., $324,800
Diane H. Werner to Grace Development Inc. 900 906 1/2 , 908 and 908 ½ 5th St., and 507, 509 and 511 Jackson St., $215,000
Jonathan Jessee Maldonado and Hanna Grogan to Mary Green and Gregory Lynn O’Berry II. 608 Middle St., $270,000
Karen P. Hamlet to David Schweizer and Jack D. Schweizer 4708 Oxford St., $220,000
Laxton Road Trust to Triple J. Investments LLC. 1802 Laxton Road, $231,500
Yi Fei Tseng to Lianjie Xue. Lot 104, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $295,000
NVR Inc. to Tatum L. Mahon, Michael Paul Mahon and Cynthia Elaine Mahon. Lot 5A, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $290,000
John Malec to TAT Property Development LLC. 2222 Duke St., $65,000
Thomas P. McCann and Margaret S. McCann to Russell Lee and Debra Brown Murphy. 146 Craftsman Way, $575,000
Mitchell Blake Shorter to Diane and Walter L. McCray Sr. 211 Wadsworth St., $96,400
Craig Anthony and Jennifer Irene Smith to Amanda and Eric McKim. 229 Norfolk Ave., $330,000
Streamline LLC to Dhan Prashad Sharma. 1613 and 1615 13th St., $129,900
Curtis W. Strickland to Raymond W. Wolford II and Susan C. Wolford. Lot 16 and part of lot 17, Sunset Heights, $185,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to TJ Seven Real Estate LLC. 606 Leesville Road, $140,000
Charles A. McMaster to WRF Residential LLC. Lots 33 and 34 and ½ lot 32, Westover Heights, $217,500
Fatima Zuberi to Jim Westbrook. 714 Hancock St., $44,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Alexander Reed Structure LLC, 244 English Tavern Road, alterations, $5,000
Dhairykumar Patel, 482 Addie Way, finish part of basement, $4,000
Campbell County, 69 Kabler Lane, metal building, $136,684
Jadon LLC, 410 English Commons Drive, apartment building, $3,400,000
Altavista SRX LLC, 105 Clarion Road, sign, $1,000
Rebecca Brewer, lot 16, Mt. Vista Drive, new dwelling, $725,000
Town of Altavista, 1000 Franklin Ave., two pole barns, $125,000
ECP LLC, lot 8, Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
ECP LLC, lot 7, Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
ECP LLC, lot 6, Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
ECP LLC, lot 5, Mimosa Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 8, Long Branch Estates, new dwelling, $289,000
Garry Gilliam, 1563 Colonial Highway, deck with roof, $8,929
Liberty University Inc., 213 Airpark Drive, sign, $3,138
The Way LLC, lot 17, Charldon Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Harold Collonia, lot 62E, Spring Mill Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Richard Gehe, lot 1, Langdon Road, new dwelling, $300,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 1, Long Branch Estates, new dwelling, $386,900
Rustburg Dixie Softball Inc., Red House Road, sign, $3,640
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 65, Traverse Drive, new dwelling, $197.000
Guy May, lot 11, Dove Drive, new dwelling, $300,000
Brian Mullins, 747 Calohan Road, bonus room, $2,500
Mercer Family Investments LLC, Lawyers Road, commercial building, $1,000,000