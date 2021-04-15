Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Randall and Macon Walz. 184 Charley Hill Road, $199,000
Eric and Melissa Lilly to Lori A. Ligon. Lot 36, section 1, Fox Croft Subdivision, $229,995
CB Property Investment Solutions LLC to Sam M. and Kaylan A. Wolke. Lot 66, section 1, Mountain View Hills, $259,900
Francisco D. and Stephanie J. Mayo to George J. and Erin A. Winters. Lot 5, section IV, Vannmeade Subdivision, $249,000
Jesse R. Palmer to Elizabeth A. and James R. Haney. 590 Oak Grove Dr., $320,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Jon and Linda Stevens. Tract 7, section 17, Amherst Plantation, $117,500
Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Paul E. Dudley. Lot 3, Beechwood Estates Subdivision, $44,900
Equity Trust Company to The Ground Connection LTD. Tract 16, Hunting Woods, $51,000
Equity Trust Company to The Ground Connection LTD. Tract 15, Hunting Woods, $42,700
The Ground Connection LTD to Equity Trust Company. Lot 6, Cherry Hill Road, 1.86 acres, $46,850
The Ground Connection LTD to Equity Trust Company. Lot 5, Cherry Hill Road, 1.86 acres, $46,850
Willie D. Blondino Jr. and Janice F. Nuckols to George Ryan and Virginia Coleman Blanks. Parcel, Thomas Road, $8,000
Appomattox County
Cory B. Crowder to Ryan J. Thomson. Lot 59, section II, Jonesfield Subdivision, $225,000
Welford R. Perkins Jr. to Central VA Homes Buyers LLC. Parcel, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $46,000
Stephanie Gilliam and Robert Stephens to Paul W. and Cecilia C. Harmon. Lot 2, 1.082 acres, $234,900
Kent R. and Debra L. Hultquist to Elizabeth Carr Appelgate and Ingrids Xiomara Escobar. Lot 11, Tower Hill Road, $111,500
Elizabeth W. Burch to Blake Adam and Erin McPherson Bedenbaugh. 4712 Oakville Road, $247,000
Bedford County
Ronald and Kimberly Wheeler to Jason G. and Amber R. Mitton. 13057 Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $455,000
Dale S. and Debra P. Simmons to Bluebird Farms LLC. 1219 Phelps Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $450,000
Cynthia J. Hinkle to Grant Taylor Carson and Casey Leann Davis. Lot 1, section 11, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $342,000
Donna Deely to Providence Properties LLC and MKM Properties Inc. Lot 64, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $325,000
Larry T. and Virginia L. Dehaven-Dawson to Carlos and Princess Duncanson, Unit 312, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $279,900
Danny Brian Sims to Keri L. Yingling. 10361 Goodview Road, Lakes District, $257,000
Spencer T. Bobbitt to Steven Lynn Claunch Jr. 7807 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $255,000
Michael Timothy Hurt to Ginger Investments LLC. 12558 Hardy Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $239,950
Edwin M. Tompkins Jr. and Susan Tompkins to Michael Johnston and Allison Carner. Unit 115, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $200,000
Michael S. Kirkbridge to Joseph B. Bowman III. Unit 111, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $185,000
Wanda Simmons Edwards to Holly Lynn Willoughby. Parcel, Saunders Grove Dr., Blue Ridge District, $170,000
Andrew P. Ross to Tracy L. Doriot. Parcel, near Airport Road, 14.939 acres, Lakes District, $160,000
R. Cameron Jordan and Manning Investments LLC to Big Wig LLC. Parcel on Goose Creek, Lakes District, $150,000
Linda R. Habermann, Robert S. Habermann, Richard Otto Habermann, and Carol Habermann Hovland to Sean Beville, Carolyn Beville, Michael Beville and Kelsey Beville. Lot 63, section 5, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $120,500
Melissa Georgeff and Gerald Babula to Eric W. and Michelle A. Terstegen. Lot 41, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $70,000
Luther W. Hunter to Willard Newton Robertson. Tract 9, Vista Heights, Lakes District, $60,000
David A. Bishop and The Thomas G. Bishop Revocable Trust to NBI Development LLC. Parcel, along Airport Road and White House Road, Lakes District, $59,900
WBH Inc. to Donna S. Holcomb. Lot 23, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $41,500
Ronald D. and Nancy L. Flack to Pamela M. and Ralph A. Palmer III. Parcel, off of Toler’s Ferry Road, , Lakes District, $40,000
Ann S. Robinson to Hemlock Farms LLC. Parcel, 48.901 acres, Little Otter, Lakes District, $36,000
Lori Coffey to Merita Gail Payne. Lot 24, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $22,800
Kathy A. Simmons to Ancil Russell Jr. 208 Waltons Cove, Lakes District, $20,000
Dale A. Whitten and Kenneth Steven Abbott to David Joseph and Catherine Ann McCarren. 1201 Cedarcrest Dr., $170,000
Keith Campbell and Sandra Angel to Allison Thomas. Parcel, Windsor Dr. and 1201 Poplar St., $65,000
Troy Stallard and Sofia Villarreal to Bryan J. and Jessica L. Owens. 4158 Union Church Road, $305,000
Stephen Sloan and Julia N. Sloan to Thomas and Haley Keefer. Lot 2, London Forest, $317,000
Michael G. and Susan Jan Hueber to John N. and Sandra O. Mullins. 1287 Pedestal Lane, $239,950
Theodore M. Williams IV to Mark Horstemeyer and Barbara Horstmeyer. Lot 5, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $50,000
Adams S. and Suzanne N. Jones to Wayne M. Latham and Colleen H. Latham. Lot 23-A, Lizard Ridge Road, $269,900
Central Virginia Properties I LLC to Foster Builder Inc. Lot 41, section 3, Hooper Woods, $325,000
Christopher M. and Sara A. Davies to Carlton C. Ferguson Jr. Lot 141, section 1, Forest Lakes, $350,000
T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Lauren E. Bell. Lot 22, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $389,900
Elizabeth Ann Johnson and Alice E. Quinlan to James M. Chadwell and Beverly T. Chadwell. Revised lot 149, section VI, North Hills, $37,500
Dharmesh Patel to Ralene D. and Raymond Darrell Burke Jr. Lot 41, Forest Edge Subdivision, $344,900
Lora A. and Henry Seller Jr. to Robert McFaden and Charlene St. John. Lot 16, section 11, Farmington at Forest, $455,000
Glenda Ann Vanderbilt to Danny R. and Rita A. Hall. Unit 1, building 27, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $295,000
Kendall D. Dudley to Crystal Self. 13225 Stewartsville Road, $178,000
Robert Bruce McFaden to Jarrett Rusher and Ashley Franklin. 2709 Goode Road, $270,000
George D. Morcom and Cerise M. Chappelle to Kenneth Preston and Anne L. Woody. Unit 3, building 1, Clay’s Crossing, $170,000
West Manor Forest LLC to Roger and Lawanda Reiswig. Tract 1, 21.00 acres, Charlemont Road Tract, $1,350,000
Susan Vonolszewski to Edward and Kellerie Agatha Jobling. 6750 Forest Road, $100,000
Cottontown Partners LLC to Greystone Builders LLC. Lot 18, section 1, Autumn Run, $40,000
Michael J. Settje and Caylin S. Settje to Trey D. Laslie and Rosalia Lopiccolo. 3072 Crockett Road, $221,000
William G. and Rachel S. Sanders to Matthew Chase and Melissa Lynn Hinson. Lot 15, Ashleigh Terrace, $340,000
Alec T. and Erin M. Schumacher to Gregory R. and Alicia L. Heller. Lot 35, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $353,000
Grant P. Routzohn and Kathryn A. Routzohn to James A. Clark and Virginia F. Clark. Lot 7, Thomas Acres, $24,000
Campbell County
A&T Properties of Virginia LLC to Mary Jane Hall. Lot 24, Walnut Hills, $25,000
Jeffrey E. and Blair S. Ford to Benjamin R. and Cornelia G. Emery. Lot 9, section 1, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $358,000
Floyd Ray Bagby and Darlene Bagby Palmer to Darlene Bagby Palmer and Frank Wilson Palmer. Lot 4, VA. 790, 14.079 acres, $80,000
Michelle R. Grey to Jeffrey H. Carlson Jr. Parcel A, 1.725 acres, $196,500
Cathleen Louise Clarke, Beverly Clarke Miller, Jennifer H. Clarke, Samuel David Clarke Jr., Iris Clarke Steele, Norma Clarke Brown, Thomas J. Clarke II, Loretta Clarke, Patricia A. White, Jean Manley, Joan Manley and John Manley Jr. to Glenda B. and Gilliam F. Kidd Jr. Parcel B, Va. 615, 8.620 acres, $34,500
James W. Kennon to Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC. Lot 5, Concord Estates, $30,000
Kevin L. and Tennille A. Smelcer to Laurence Sale and Lana Sue Fath. Lot 21, section 10, Russell Springs, $350,000
S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to OM Shree Lucky2 Inc. 612 Leesville Road and 19293 Leesville Road, $850,000
Michael K. Almond Jr. and Jacqueline R. Almond to Huong Thi Nguyen, Hung Dung Giang and Bay N. Giang. Lot 18, Beechwood Hills, $242,000
Chestnut Oak Properties LLC to County of Campbell, Virginia. Parcel A, 0.198 acres, $3,205.03
County of Campbell, Virginia to Chestnut Oak Properties LLC. Parcels B and C, 1.342 acres, $21,722.95
Russell Meadows LLC to JAM89 LLC. North and South lines of Mantle Dr., $10,000
Jadon LLC to David S. Siecker and Anita M. Siecker. Lot 42, phase 1, English Commons, $179,900
55 Logan Lane LLC to Faith M. Maweu. Lot 59, section 1, Braxton Park, $215,900
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Wessam and Nefr Michaels and Youssef Wahba. Lot 1, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $206,000
Stacie Ann Cavin to Govinda and Jamuna Awale. Lot 54, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $50,000
City of Lynchburg
Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1114 Wise St., $45,000
Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Mikhail M. and Irina E. Levit. 122 Craftsman Way, $425,000
Mary M. Deacon to Anthony R. and Beeta Fernando. Lot 43, City Place at Wyndhurst, $185,000
Kester Bailey Brown to Aimee R. Hammerly. 4712 Clarke St., $154,900
Kirk B. and Robin T. Fritz to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 108, Heritage Court, $87,500
Aubrus Properties LLC to Emma Page Parker, Chole Ann Parker, and Ronnel S. Parker Jr. Lot 62, section 1, New Towne, $165,000
Morgan Wayne Toler to Bianca Barba. 4532 Oakdale Dr., $62,600
Velyn Wu to Kyle Timothy Krisko and Lindsay Parks Pieper. 3516 Round Hill Road, $304,900
Edna G. Angus to Steven Douglas Bryant. 910 Westview Dr., $153,000
Rudy Zuniga Ramos to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1304 Wise St., $40,000
Joshua D. and Elizabeth A. Borkovec to Brad C. and Hannah W. Heath. Lot 34, Sterling Park Townhomes, $153,000
Donald L. Mattoon to Gary E. and Carol A. Holley. Lot K18, block K, Cornerstone, $316,000
Sandra W. and Charlie W. Holloway to Noble Holdings LLC. 1016 10th St., $38,000
Jared Robbins to Richard James Bushey Jr. Lot 8, block 34, Westover Heights, $90,800
Omeisha Duchun Turpin to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1602 Monsview St., $45,000
Stephen E. and Patricia A. Brooks to Nuvia E. Urizar. 1331 Wood Road, $134,000
AZ Homes LLC to Christopher W. Hill and Thomas W. Hill. 205 Kettering Lane, $134,400
Jacob R. and Christina L. Falabella to Carmen Michelle Hamlet Gravette. Lot 10, block 24, Westover Heights, $186,000
Richard L. Berkley to Lawrence K. Hamlett Jr. and Kirstyn M. Hunt. 905 Dearing St., $75,000
Gary P. Early to Paces Enterprises LLC. 1503 Fillmore St., $53,500
Peter Ted Simopoulos, trustee to Peter Ted Simopoulos. Lot 1, block A, Westwood Addition, $16,950
Hadiqa Kazi to TAT Property Development LLC. 1521 Bedford Ave., $23,000
Ian S. Pringle to Resurrected Homes LLC. 929 Cabell St., $67,500
Virginia University of Lynchburg Inc. to BAAK Investments LLC. 3220 Elk St., $180,000
Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon to Derik Diver. 921 Taylor St., $127,500
Building Permits
Bedford County
Charles Billingsley, 3463 Goode Road, new dwelling, $1,056,000
Nicolas Hinze, 1360 Rose Gardne Dr., solar array, $10,500
Randy Cassidy, 1060 Buena Park Dr., porch, $15,000
Dean Hostetter, 221 Leatherwood Place, deck, $5,000
Mariner’s Landing Development LLC, lot 15, Westerham Court, new dwelling, $360,000
Julie Sillery, 2235 Moss Meadows Dr., addition, $150,000
Randy Gregory, 1355 Hannabass Dr., deck/jet ski lift, $25,000
Mariner’s Landing Development LLC, lot 14, Westcove, new dwelling, $360,000
Nancy Taylor, Bradford Crossing Place, solar array, $15,120
Charlotte Catron, 2067 Flint Hill Road, finish basement, $10,000
Craig Connie and Randy Huffman, 2020 Mountain Valley Road, garage, $17,000
Larry May, 1967 Elk Valley Road, garage, $180,000
Michael Pugh, 217 Cameron Road, accessory structure, $10,000
Daniel Bishop, 1888 Alpha Dr., garage, $62,150
Karl Rony, 1139 Shadow Ridge Dr., alteration, $6,000
Gina Goodsell, 4199 Wheatland Road, pool, $2,147
Jennifer Thomas, 506 Pleasure Point Dr., finish basement, $20,000
Stoney Ridge LLC, Stoney Ridge Blvd., 25 unit condominium building, $2,237,436.18
NEXT Properties LLC, lot 3, Jefferson Meadows Dr., new dwelling, $400,000
Lawrence White, lot 3, Big Island Highway, new dwelling, $575,000
Jody Mayhew, lot 11, Summit Crossing, new dwelling, $224,000
Peaks View Construction LLC, lot 29, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $300,000
Virginia Building Solutions, Woods Road, new dwelling, $250,000
ZWC Holdings LLC, lot 14, Otterlea Lane, new dwelling, $300,000
Christopher Judd, 237 Fox Runn Dr., addition, $15,000
Christopher Workman, 222 Shady Oak Lane, addition, $10,000
Eastlake Community Church, trustees, 1118 Hendricks Store Road, commercial alteration, $300,000
Mariner’s Landing Development LLC, lot 16, Westerham Court, new dwelling, $360,000
Thomas Road Baptist Church, 7794 Sheep Creek Road, commercial alteration, $15,000
Sky Rise Real Estate Fund LLC, 205 Longhill Road, deck/porch, $1,000
David Perales, 1699 Snidow Dr., dock, $13,100
Dale Zulli, 2730 Patmos Church Road, addition, $57,000
Nick Garofalo, 103 Redwood Terrace, platform/steps, $2,500
Ware & Shotwell Properties, lot 16, Old Farm Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Timothy Jenks, lot 1, Airport Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Jeffrey Nolan, 5035 Old Country Road, solar panels, $36,291
Kennels LLC, 1255 Venture Dr., pavilion roof, $73,000
Derek Laliberte, 1505 Shorevue Circle, spa, $14,864
Vaughan House Inc., 2843 Elkton Farm Road, accessory structure, $10,000