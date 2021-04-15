 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Randall and Macon Walz. 184 Charley Hill Road, $199,000

Eric and Melissa Lilly to Lori A. Ligon. Lot 36, section 1, Fox Croft Subdivision, $229,995

CB Property Investment Solutions LLC to Sam M. and Kaylan A. Wolke. Lot 66, section 1, Mountain View Hills, $259,900

Francisco D. and Stephanie J. Mayo to George J. and Erin A. Winters. Lot 5, section IV, Vannmeade Subdivision, $249,000

Jesse R. Palmer to Elizabeth A. and James R. Haney. 590 Oak Grove Dr., $320,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Jon and Linda Stevens. Tract 7, section 17, Amherst Plantation, $117,500

Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Paul E. Dudley. Lot 3, Beechwood Estates Subdivision, $44,900

Equity Trust Company to The Ground Connection LTD. Tract 16, Hunting Woods, $51,000

Equity Trust Company to The Ground Connection LTD. Tract 15, Hunting Woods, $42,700

The Ground Connection LTD to Equity Trust Company. Lot 6, Cherry Hill Road, 1.86 acres, $46,850

The Ground Connection LTD to Equity Trust Company. Lot 5, Cherry Hill Road, 1.86 acres, $46,850

Willie D. Blondino Jr. and Janice F. Nuckols to George Ryan and Virginia Coleman Blanks. Parcel, Thomas Road, $8,000

Appomattox County

Cory B. Crowder to Ryan J. Thomson. Lot 59, section II, Jonesfield Subdivision, $225,000

Welford R. Perkins Jr. to Central VA Homes Buyers LLC. Parcel, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $46,000

Stephanie Gilliam and Robert Stephens to Paul W. and Cecilia C. Harmon. Lot 2, 1.082 acres, $234,900

Kent R. and Debra L. Hultquist to Elizabeth Carr Appelgate and Ingrids Xiomara Escobar. Lot 11, Tower Hill Road, $111,500

Elizabeth W. Burch to Blake Adam and Erin McPherson Bedenbaugh. 4712 Oakville Road, $247,000

Bedford County

Ronald and Kimberly Wheeler to Jason G. and Amber R. Mitton. 13057 Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $455,000

Dale S. and Debra P. Simmons to Bluebird Farms LLC. 1219 Phelps Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $450,000

Cynthia J. Hinkle to Grant Taylor Carson and Casey Leann Davis. Lot 1, section 11, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $342,000

Donna Deely to Providence Properties LLC and MKM Properties Inc. Lot 64, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $325,000

Larry T. and Virginia L. Dehaven-Dawson to Carlos and Princess Duncanson, Unit 312, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $279,900

Danny Brian Sims to Keri L. Yingling. 10361 Goodview Road, Lakes District, $257,000

Spencer T. Bobbitt to Steven Lynn Claunch Jr. 7807 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $255,000

Michael Timothy Hurt to Ginger Investments LLC. 12558 Hardy Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $239,950

Edwin M. Tompkins Jr. and Susan Tompkins to Michael Johnston and Allison Carner. Unit 115, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $200,000

Michael S. Kirkbridge to Joseph B. Bowman III. Unit 111, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $185,000

Wanda Simmons Edwards to Holly Lynn Willoughby. Parcel, Saunders Grove Dr., Blue Ridge District, $170,000

Andrew P. Ross to Tracy L. Doriot. Parcel, near Airport Road, 14.939 acres, Lakes District, $160,000

R. Cameron Jordan and Manning Investments LLC to Big Wig LLC. Parcel on Goose Creek, Lakes District, $150,000

Linda R. Habermann, Robert S. Habermann, Richard Otto Habermann, and Carol Habermann Hovland to Sean Beville, Carolyn Beville, Michael Beville and Kelsey Beville. Lot 63, section 5, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $120,500

Melissa Georgeff and Gerald Babula to Eric W. and Michelle A. Terstegen. Lot 41, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $70,000

Luther W. Hunter to Willard Newton Robertson. Tract 9, Vista Heights, Lakes District, $60,000

David A. Bishop and The Thomas G. Bishop Revocable Trust to NBI Development LLC. Parcel, along Airport Road and White House Road, Lakes District, $59,900

WBH Inc. to Donna S. Holcomb. Lot 23, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $41,500

Ronald D. and Nancy L. Flack to Pamela M. and Ralph A. Palmer III. Parcel, off of Toler’s Ferry Road, , Lakes District, $40,000

Ann S. Robinson to Hemlock Farms LLC. Parcel, 48.901 acres, Little Otter, Lakes District, $36,000

Lori Coffey to Merita Gail Payne. Lot 24, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $22,800

Kathy A. Simmons to Ancil Russell Jr. 208 Waltons Cove, Lakes District, $20,000

Dale A. Whitten and Kenneth Steven Abbott to David Joseph and Catherine Ann McCarren. 1201 Cedarcrest Dr., $170,000

Keith Campbell and Sandra Angel to Allison Thomas. Parcel, Windsor Dr. and 1201 Poplar St., $65,000

Troy Stallard and Sofia Villarreal to Bryan J. and Jessica L. Owens. 4158 Union Church Road, $305,000

Stephen Sloan and Julia N. Sloan to Thomas and Haley Keefer. Lot 2, London Forest, $317,000

Michael G. and Susan Jan Hueber to John N. and Sandra O. Mullins. 1287 Pedestal Lane, $239,950

Theodore M. Williams IV to Mark Horstemeyer and Barbara Horstmeyer. Lot 5, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $50,000

Adams S. and Suzanne N. Jones to Wayne M. Latham and Colleen H. Latham. Lot 23-A, Lizard Ridge Road, $269,900

Central Virginia Properties I LLC to Foster Builder Inc. Lot 41, section 3, Hooper Woods, $325,000

Christopher M. and Sara A. Davies to Carlton C. Ferguson Jr. Lot 141, section 1, Forest Lakes, $350,000

T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Lauren E. Bell. Lot 22, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $389,900

Elizabeth Ann Johnson and Alice E. Quinlan to James M. Chadwell and Beverly T. Chadwell. Revised lot 149, section VI, North Hills, $37,500

Dharmesh Patel to Ralene D. and Raymond Darrell Burke Jr. Lot 41, Forest Edge Subdivision, $344,900

Lora A. and Henry Seller Jr. to Robert McFaden and Charlene St. John. Lot 16, section 11, Farmington at Forest, $455,000

Glenda Ann Vanderbilt to Danny R. and Rita A. Hall. Unit 1, building 27, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $295,000

Kendall D. Dudley to Crystal Self. 13225 Stewartsville Road, $178,000

Robert Bruce McFaden to Jarrett Rusher and Ashley Franklin. 2709 Goode Road, $270,000

George D. Morcom and Cerise M. Chappelle to Kenneth Preston and Anne L. Woody. Unit 3, building 1, Clay’s Crossing, $170,000

West Manor Forest LLC to Roger and Lawanda Reiswig. Tract 1, 21.00 acres, Charlemont Road Tract, $1,350,000

Susan Vonolszewski to Edward and Kellerie Agatha Jobling. 6750 Forest Road, $100,000

Cottontown Partners LLC to Greystone Builders LLC. Lot 18, section 1, Autumn Run, $40,000

Michael J. Settje and Caylin S. Settje to Trey D. Laslie and Rosalia Lopiccolo. 3072 Crockett Road, $221,000

William G. and Rachel S. Sanders to Matthew Chase and Melissa Lynn Hinson. Lot 15, Ashleigh Terrace, $340,000

Alec T. and Erin M. Schumacher to Gregory R. and Alicia L. Heller. Lot 35, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $353,000

Grant P. Routzohn and Kathryn A. Routzohn to James A. Clark and Virginia F. Clark. Lot 7, Thomas Acres, $24,000

Campbell County

A&T Properties of Virginia LLC to Mary Jane Hall. Lot 24, Walnut Hills, $25,000

Jeffrey E. and Blair S. Ford to Benjamin R. and Cornelia G. Emery. Lot 9, section 1, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $358,000

Floyd Ray Bagby and Darlene Bagby Palmer to Darlene Bagby Palmer and Frank Wilson Palmer. Lot 4, VA. 790, 14.079 acres, $80,000

Michelle R. Grey to Jeffrey H. Carlson Jr. Parcel A, 1.725 acres, $196,500

Cathleen Louise Clarke, Beverly Clarke Miller, Jennifer H. Clarke, Samuel David Clarke Jr., Iris Clarke Steele, Norma Clarke Brown, Thomas J. Clarke II, Loretta Clarke, Patricia A. White, Jean Manley, Joan Manley and John Manley Jr. to Glenda B. and Gilliam F. Kidd Jr. Parcel B, Va. 615, 8.620 acres, $34,500

James W. Kennon to Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC. Lot 5, Concord Estates, $30,000

Kevin L. and Tennille A. Smelcer to Laurence Sale and Lana Sue Fath. Lot 21, section 10, Russell Springs, $350,000

S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to OM Shree Lucky2 Inc. 612 Leesville Road and 19293 Leesville Road, $850,000

Michael K. Almond Jr. and Jacqueline R. Almond to Huong Thi Nguyen, Hung Dung Giang and Bay N. Giang. Lot 18, Beechwood Hills, $242,000

Chestnut Oak Properties LLC to County of Campbell, Virginia. Parcel A, 0.198 acres, $3,205.03

County of Campbell, Virginia to Chestnut Oak Properties LLC. Parcels B and C, 1.342 acres, $21,722.95

Russell Meadows LLC to JAM89 LLC. North and South lines of Mantle Dr., $10,000

Jadon LLC to David S. Siecker and Anita M. Siecker. Lot 42, phase 1, English Commons, $179,900

55 Logan Lane LLC to Faith M. Maweu. Lot 59, section 1, Braxton Park, $215,900

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Wessam and Nefr Michaels and Youssef Wahba. Lot 1, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $206,000

Stacie Ann Cavin to Govinda and Jamuna Awale. Lot 54, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $50,000

City of Lynchburg

Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1114 Wise St., $45,000

Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Mikhail M. and Irina E. Levit. 122 Craftsman Way, $425,000

Mary M. Deacon to Anthony R. and Beeta Fernando. Lot 43, City Place at Wyndhurst, $185,000

Kester Bailey Brown to Aimee R. Hammerly. 4712 Clarke St., $154,900

Kirk B. and Robin T. Fritz to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 108, Heritage Court, $87,500

Aubrus Properties LLC to Emma Page Parker, Chole Ann Parker, and Ronnel S. Parker Jr. Lot 62, section 1, New Towne, $165,000

Morgan Wayne Toler to Bianca Barba. 4532 Oakdale Dr., $62,600

Velyn Wu to Kyle Timothy Krisko and Lindsay Parks Pieper. 3516 Round Hill Road, $304,900

Edna G. Angus to Steven Douglas Bryant. 910 Westview Dr., $153,000

Rudy Zuniga Ramos to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1304 Wise St., $40,000

Joshua D. and Elizabeth A. Borkovec to Brad C. and Hannah W. Heath. Lot 34, Sterling Park Townhomes, $153,000

Donald L. Mattoon to Gary E. and Carol A. Holley. Lot K18, block K, Cornerstone, $316,000

Sandra W. and Charlie W. Holloway to Noble Holdings LLC. 1016 10th St., $38,000

Jared Robbins to Richard James Bushey Jr. Lot 8, block 34, Westover Heights, $90,800

Omeisha Duchun Turpin to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1602 Monsview St., $45,000

Stephen E. and Patricia A. Brooks to Nuvia E. Urizar. 1331 Wood Road, $134,000

AZ Homes LLC to Christopher W. Hill and Thomas W. Hill. 205 Kettering Lane, $134,400

Jacob R. and Christina L. Falabella to Carmen Michelle Hamlet Gravette. Lot 10, block 24, Westover Heights, $186,000

Richard L. Berkley to Lawrence K. Hamlett Jr. and Kirstyn M. Hunt. 905 Dearing St., $75,000

Gary P. Early to Paces Enterprises LLC. 1503 Fillmore St., $53,500

Peter Ted Simopoulos, trustee to Peter Ted Simopoulos. Lot 1, block A, Westwood Addition, $16,950

Hadiqa Kazi to TAT Property Development LLC. 1521 Bedford Ave., $23,000

Ian S. Pringle to Resurrected Homes LLC. 929 Cabell St., $67,500

Virginia University of Lynchburg Inc. to BAAK Investments LLC. 3220 Elk St., $180,000

Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon to Derik Diver. 921 Taylor St., $127,500

Building Permits

Bedford County

Charles Billingsley, 3463 Goode Road, new dwelling, $1,056,000

Nicolas Hinze, 1360 Rose Gardne Dr., solar array, $10,500

Randy Cassidy, 1060 Buena Park Dr., porch, $15,000

Dean Hostetter, 221 Leatherwood Place, deck, $5,000

Mariner’s Landing Development LLC, lot 15, Westerham Court, new dwelling, $360,000

Julie Sillery, 2235 Moss Meadows Dr., addition, $150,000

Randy Gregory, 1355 Hannabass Dr., deck/jet ski lift, $25,000

Mariner’s Landing Development LLC, lot 14, Westcove, new dwelling, $360,000

Nancy Taylor, Bradford Crossing Place, solar array, $15,120

Charlotte Catron, 2067 Flint Hill Road, finish basement, $10,000

Craig Connie and Randy Huffman, 2020 Mountain Valley Road, garage, $17,000

Larry May, 1967 Elk Valley Road, garage, $180,000

Michael Pugh, 217 Cameron Road, accessory structure, $10,000

Daniel Bishop, 1888 Alpha Dr., garage, $62,150

Karl Rony, 1139 Shadow Ridge Dr., alteration, $6,000

Gina Goodsell, 4199 Wheatland Road, pool, $2,147

Jennifer Thomas, 506 Pleasure Point Dr., finish basement, $20,000

Stoney Ridge LLC, Stoney Ridge Blvd., 25 unit condominium building, $2,237,436.18

NEXT Properties LLC, lot 3, Jefferson Meadows Dr., new dwelling, $400,000

Lawrence White, lot 3, Big Island Highway, new dwelling, $575,000

Jody Mayhew, lot 11, Summit Crossing, new dwelling, $224,000

Peaks View Construction LLC, lot 29, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $300,000

Virginia Building Solutions, Woods Road, new dwelling, $250,000

ZWC Holdings LLC, lot 14, Otterlea Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

Christopher Judd, 237 Fox Runn Dr., addition, $15,000

Christopher Workman, 222 Shady Oak Lane, addition, $10,000

Eastlake Community Church, trustees, 1118 Hendricks Store Road, commercial alteration, $300,000

Mariner’s Landing Development LLC, lot 16, Westerham Court, new dwelling, $360,000

Thomas Road Baptist Church, 7794 Sheep Creek Road, commercial alteration, $15,000

Sky Rise Real Estate Fund LLC, 205 Longhill Road, deck/porch, $1,000

David Perales, 1699 Snidow Dr., dock, $13,100

Dale Zulli, 2730 Patmos Church Road, addition, $57,000

Nick Garofalo, 103 Redwood Terrace, platform/steps, $2,500

Ware & Shotwell Properties, lot 16, Old Farm Road, new dwelling, $180,000

Timothy Jenks, lot 1, Airport Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jeffrey Nolan, 5035 Old Country Road, solar panels, $36,291

Kennels LLC, 1255 Venture Dr., pavilion roof, $73,000

Derek Laliberte, 1505 Shorevue Circle, spa, $14,864

Vaughan House Inc., 2843 Elkton Farm Road, accessory structure, $10,000

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert