Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Jason Scott Stecker to Ronald L. and Donna L. Kemp. 119 Chestnut Lane, $245,300

Centra Health Inc. to Fairmont SNF Property Holdings LLC. 173 Brockman Park Dr., $10,030,223

Dennis W. Simms and Elizabeth A. Simms to Zachary D. and Candace B. Kingrea. 3543 Elon Road, $435,000

Lovie V. Peters, Yvette Humphrey and Monica Dalton to New Vision Trust. 209 Sunset Dr., $27,000

Angelique Harris Carter, Haywood Devonte Stallings and Trinity Brianna Harris to Norman Knight. Parcel, 0.5 acres, Richmond Highway, $4,000

The Nash Family LLC to Tye Cliff Properties LLC. 2389 and 2391 North Amherst Highway, $375,000

Michael D. and Bonnie H. Hartless to Richard E. Kindel. New parcel “A”, fronting Va. 635, 46.719 acres, $370,000

Sadie Roselle Reiners, Lowell Leon Thompson Jr., Karen Lee Thompson and Timothy Andrew Thompson to Christopher C. Langley. 145 Turkey Way and 547 Maple Run Road, $1,200,000

SSW Holdings LLC to James R. Krueger and Carolyn M. Krueger. 343 Elon Road, $240,000

Appomattox County

Viper Investments LLC to Heather W. Burrill. 160 and 164 Print Press Road, $170,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Michael T. and Nadine D. Waller. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, 50.028 acres, $135,000

Wooding Properties LLC to Andersen Construction Company Inc. Lot 6, The Woods at Stonewall, $28,500

Wooding Properties LLC to Andersen Construction Company Inc. Lot 4, The Woods at Stonewall, $28,500

Wooding Properties LLC to Andersen Construction Company Inc. Lot 5, The Woods at Stonewall, $28,500

Bedford County

Jane D. Mooney and Penny Desper to Gregg William and Susan McKnight Sprow. Lot 20, Ridge Crest Subdivision, Lakes District, $575,609

James L. Patterson and Jeanie Patterson to Ransom N. Smith Jr. and Virginia W. Smith. Unit 124, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $509,000

Cynthia D. Norris to Michael R. Newman. Lot 12, section 8, Cliff View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $380,000

Cody M. Gibson and Hallie Bondurant-Gibson to Brian W. and Kari C. Davis. 1329 Savannah Hills Dr., Lakes District, $363,000

Bear Camp LLC to Gardner W. Bond III and Debra Z. Bond. Tracts 2 and 3, Peachtree Mountain, Blue Ridge District, $360,000

Lyle Clay Morgan Jr., Cathryn A Bryan and Melinda Sue Rhodes to Robert G. Darner and Joan C. Netzbandt. 2347 Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $328,000

Sam Boyd Hair and Nicole Marlene Hair to Ronald E. Hurd Jr. and Katie E. Hurd. Tract 1, Vista Heights, Lakes District, $288,000

Michael Kinelski to Devin C. Sheffey and Corey L. Johnson. Parcel, Dark Hollow Road, Lakes District, $209,900

Timberline of Virginia Inc. to Caleb Grant and Amber Marie Lythgoe. 1049 Oddfellows Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,000

Jeffrey T. Minick to Craig Jon and Judi Lynn Jacobsen. Lot 16, Mountain Shadow Cove, Blue Ridge District, $165,000

David T. and Margaret I. Hults to Christopher Conner. Lot 8, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $153,000

Dawn L. Lipiccolo to Laura Bishop. Lot 7, Marshall Woods Subdivision, Lakes District, $153,000

Bruce E. Basham Jr. and Edna F. Basham to Lisa Marie Krisik. Lot 1, Joppa Mill Road, Lakes District, $120,000

Thomas C. Bedwell to Mark R. and Donna B. Jacobs. Tract 3, Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $46,200

Anderson, Desimone & Green, PC to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Lots 6 and 7, section 14, 6th Fairway, Lakes District, $25,000

David C. and Linda G. Fultz to Kimberly A. Barden. Lot 2, Savanna Hills, Lakes District, $23,000

Patricia L. Branch to Jessica S. Cox. Lot 3, Ellen Oaks Subdivision, Lakes District, $16,250

Ben F. Schowe to James Douglas Arthur II. 1120 Maple St., $700,000

Dennis O. and Linda R. Childress to Michael A. and Katherine Jane Justice. Lot 14, section 12, Blumont Estates, $317,900

R. Leslie Charnock to Brian L. Charnock and Anna M. Klein. Lot 38, section II, Landfall, $599,000

Michael and Tracy Asbury to John Andrew Swales. Parcel, 1.777 acres, Lizard Ridge Road, $445,000

Robert E. Day III to Kristin A. Brockman. Lot 34, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $321,400

Anthony and Margene K. Rivera to Eric R. La Treill Jr. Parcel, South St., Town of Bedford, $135,000

Brian K. Faulkner and Patricia G. Faulkner to Jennifer West. Lot 24, Lake Manor Estates, $869,900

Jennifer A. Hinton to Michael Wayne Gillispie Jr. Lot 1, block 1, section 1, Valleywood Townhomes, $138,000

David P. and E. Kathryn Lowry to Pearson Properties LLC. Lot 11, section 1, Raleigh Manor Subdivision, $28,500

Jacob D. Rothgeb to Landon C. Rothgeb. Lot 3, Bell Town Home Sites, $75,000

Timothy C. Mitchem to Christian Mark Pauley. Lot 15, Timber Ridge Subdivision, $162,000

David M. and Brigitta K. Driscoll to Daniel and Heidi R. Mills. Lot 12, phase VI, Lake Vista, $420,000

Brian Wayne Simpson and Deidra McIntosh Simpson to Tyler M. and Kristen G. Tipton. 107 Meadowridge Dr., $420,000

NAPA Investments LLC to Neomar E. Martinez and Melissa Catherine Gabriel Martinez. Unit 307, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $215,000

Ethna Earl Anderson Jr. and Sandra Dee Anderson to Sarah W. Hamel. Lot 5, section 1, Autumn Run, $385,000

William F. Spangler-Dunning and Amy R. Sprangler-Dunning to Regan M. and Michael J. Arnold. Parcel, 5 acres, Va. 615, $357,900

E. Kelly Russell Jr. to Liberty Hall Farms LLC. Tract 1, 33.478 acres, The Russell Tract, $351,519

H. Duane and Tara T. Wells to Ryan Matthew Lilly and Stephanie Leighona Miller. 3851 Bethel Church Road, $399,000

Zachariah I. and Leah E. Jones to Arliss Clayton Bryan IV and Mikayla Benner. Lot 11, Omni Place Subdivision, $240,000

Cynthia Baumann to Larry E. and Betty L. Noel. Unit 112, building 1, phase 1, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $135,000

Abbey Glen LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lots 1-4 and 18-20, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $421,500

Brian W. Davis and Kari C. Davis to Luis F. and Natalie A. Cifuentes. Lot 12, section 4, Fairfield Subdivision, $225,000

Ryan Anderson to Blane Andrew and Kaitlyn Maddox. Parcel, 19.320 acres, Peaks District, $235,000

Larry E. Noel and Betty L. Noel to Benjamin Schwanberg and Elyse Fleck. Parcel, 2 acres, Center District, $301,000

Sarah F. Smith to C3SB Properties LLC. Parcel, near Va. 759, $28,000

Jeremy Keith and Adrienne A. Sweeney to Scott W. Frazier. Lot 7, section 2, West Crossing Subdivision, $760,000

Campbell County

Christine Walker to Ashekia D. Daye. 108 Falling Hill Road, $131,000

Mark L. Dodd to WBW Investments LLC. Lot 39, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $65,000

Colby M. and Kristin D. Heckman to James Fenton. Lot 21, section 8, Cresthaven, $275,000

Christopher R. Gentry to Shane S. and Dean Quarterley. Lot 1, Emberly Way Villas, $242,900

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Rebecca L. Werner. Lot 3, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $339,900

Linda L. Harding to Nathan and Kimberly McKeldin. Lot 88, phase 1, Runaway Bay, $578,000

Blalund L. Taylor to Winebarger Circle Trust. Lots 18-20, block 3, Lyn-Dan Heights, $138,500

William Daryl Lee to David Ray and Debra H. Vaughan. Parcel, 15 acres, Va. 602, $30,000

Ellen Oliver Sanders to Charles E. Twiggs. Lot 14, Crescent Hills, $28,000

Sheltered Workshop of Altavista Inc. to Shelton & Hailey Holding Company LLC. Lots 7-10, block 8, lying between Seventh and Washington Streets, $275,000

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Jackson Scott and Ellie Marie Richardson. Lot 2, section F, Ridgeway, $289,000

Misty White Baunach to William R. and Kathleen Gary. Lot 28, Penn Forest, $240,000

Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC to Sean Michael and Jessica Stewart Best. Lot 152, East Quadrant, $309,900

City of Lynchburg

Silvester J. and Felicia Noronha to Christian Ray Alexander and Melissa Tweedy Hudson. Lot 7, block 2, section 4, Boonsboro Forest, $269,200

John A. Maddox and Annyce R. Maddox to Evan T. Logue and Tehya A. Cifers. Lot 20, block M, section 9, Vista Acres, $284,500

Barnett Properties LLC to ENS Holdings LLC. 7400 Timberlake Road, $299,000

Jason M. Daniluk to William JK. And Marianne Barnhart. Lot 9, block 10 and part of lot 8, Fort Hill, $174,500

Pradeep Shrestha to William K. and Marianne Barnhart. Lots 74-77, plan A, Beverly Hills, $226,500

Beesix Properties LLC to Colt Wayne and Kayla Lynn Riley. 502 Rolfe St. and additional parcel, $204,900

Dianne E. Foster to Melvin Leroy and Ruth Joanne Bennett. 105 College Park Dr., $283,000

Arliss Clayton Bryan IV to Love to Chaos LLC. Lot 2, block H, Forest Townhouses, $122,000

Elvin W. Burford Jr. to Zachary Thomas Bullock and Callee Lynn Bullock. Lots 8 and 9, block 1, Radcliffe Addition, $226,000

Lisa K. Meriwether to Frederic C. Cale. 1411 Langhorne Road, $319,900

Douglas F. and Lisa W. Cline to PSA Properties LLC. 2908 Langhorne Road, $29,948.67

Michael F. and Barbara W. Johnson to Robert B. Craighill. Unit 14, Heritage Condominium, $170,000

DEV Corporation to Lakeside West Partners LLC. 2140 Lakeside Dr., $732,500

Martin Donovan to Zachary David Schultz and Lisa-Marie Bethany Schultz. 2144 Rivermont Ave., $999,000

Gantt Investment Corporation to ECP LLC. Lots 59-65, plan A, Boonsboro Acres, $350,000

Blake A. Edmondson to Charles A. Moore. Lot 6, Black Rock Farm, $150,000

Dequan Xie to Empire Capital LLC. 1314 14th St., $24,500

Young Men’s Christian Association of Central Virginia to FOF LLC. 1707 and 1709 Enterprise Dr., $360,000

Faith of a Mustard Seed Consulting LLC to Donald Scott Wilson. 920 Pierce St., $115,000

Sarah E. Sweitzer to Scott Joseph and Leslie Jackson Ferrell. Lot 12, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates, $379,900

Scott Flanders, Tedra Flanders, Martin Kashevaroff and Ellen Kashevaroff to David and Brenda Joyce King. Lot 7, section 4, Blue Ridge Farms, $244,000

James E. Green and Charles William Green and Kathryn Crank Green to Jeremy K. and Jodie I. Geiss. 3850 Boonsboro Road, $379,500

Katelyn Ray to Craig Roland and Preston Harner. 304 Rowland Dr., $242,500

Nageswara Rao and Varakrupanjali Nagisetty to James T. Hayes. Lot 3, Oak Meadows, $280,000

Barbara Carol Houser, Sharon Jane Houser, Marvin Richard Spradlin, Darrell Dean Spradlin, Samuel Lee Spradlin, Don Franklin Spradlin, Fred Franklin Spradlin, Ted Lindsay Spradlin, Paula Darlene Long and Kenneth Ray Spradlin to Randall L. Spradlin. 2115 Mayflower Dr., $75,000

JMB of Lynchburg LLC to LTD Properties LLC. Lots 103-105, Wiggington Place Townhomes, $420,000

Roy A. and Donna M. Roberson to Michael A. Johnson. 7115 Taylor Road, $204,000

Larry Douglas Marr and Pierce Jordan Marr to Cynthis Campbell Walker. 1200 Stratford Road, $145,000

Michael B. Riley Jr. to Stephen Alexander and Andrea Ruth Mason. Lot 4, Hollister Acres, $565,000

The McNeil Group LLC to Stonebrook Enterprise LTD. Lot 5, block B, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $184,000

Andrue J. Morgan to Joseph M. Tannian. Lot 9, block 1, Westover Heights, $85,000

Hiren J. Patel to 1 Vison Realty LLC. 2525 Fairview Ave., $42,000

David Poole and Leslie M. Riehl to Rise Up Properties LLC. 1300 Main St., $1,800,000

Premier Investments Group LLC to Alexa Corrine Tarallo. 803 Westview Dr., $195,000

Rodgers Family Holdings LLC to R and L Real Estate Holding LLC. 1038 Wards Ferry Road, $2,140,000

J. Michael Thomas to Patrick Cameron and Callie Lynne Ragland. 1320 Tilden Ave., $128,000

John S. Tinsley, Peyton Tinsley Wingfield and Leah Virginia Wingfield to Upkeep Homes LLC. 2701 Linkhorne Dr., $160,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Larry Roach, 483 Bedford Highway, storage building, $112,712

Michael Zimmerman, lot 14, Brown’s Mill Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Dennis Simms, 119 Lakehaven Place, garage/workshop, $10,800

Robin Vance, 198 Old Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Hudson Builders Inc., lot 4, Hayden’s Fields, new dwelling, $300,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, 227 Leeward Way, new dwelling, $389,000

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mt. Athos Road, commercial alteration, $469,000

Dustin Montgomery, 3759 Sugar Hill Road, garage, $20,000

Jennifer Nelson, 1499 Holiday Lane, garage, $20,000

Hudson Builders Inc., lot 3, Hayden Fields, new dwelling, $450,000

Thomas Young, 1264 Mitchell Mill Road, carport addition, $32,000

Troy Clark Jr., 1551 Chapel Grove Road, pool, $68,000