 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Paul Didley to Matthew D. and Brittney E. Hyer. 113 Redbud Lane, $283,900

AZ Homes LLC to Bradley J. and Serrine D. Sorrell. Lot 30, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $224,500

Samantha B. Thacker to Emily Driskill and Thomas Allan Moore. Lot B, fronting Woodvue Dr., $156,800

Troy A. Hardy to David J. and Billie Marie Jernigan. Lot 10, Va. 739, $285,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jamie William Saunders. Lot 1, Wynbrooke, $206,925

Janice B. Dixon to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Lots 9-12, Clearview Acres, $44,000

Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 114, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000

Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 116, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000

Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 117, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000

Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 118, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000

Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 119, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000

Mark A. and Debra D. Cobbeldick to Frederick Wildt. 509 Crest of Pedlar Dr., $210,000

Appomattox County

Dianne Pool Mantiply and Phillip Scott Pool to Stephen Carroll Pool Jr. 7566, 7568 and 7572 Richmond Highway, $200,000

Cheryl S. and Edward M. Johnson Jr. to Hunter Land & Cattle Company LLC. Parcel, Va. 627, 2.01 acres, $22,500

Deborah L. and Thomas L. Paulette II to Christopher Gagneur and Britney Blevins. Lot 5, Paradise Lake Subdivision, $151,000

Mary Claggett and Lonita Claggett to William D. Taylor. Parcel, Va. 604, 2.26 acres, $144,000

James T. Myers and Ruby Diane Myers to Christopher S. and Angela N. Hightower. Parcel, Va. 665, 9.49 acres, $257,900

Bedford County

Timothy L. and Hannah B. Jenks to Erik E. and Kimberly J. Bucks. Lot 50, Gross Point, Lakes District, $830,000

James R. and Jennifer R. Rice to Robert and Mary L. Hayes. Lot 36, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $785,000

William D. Meyer and Bruce E. Meyer to Daniel Michael and Cynthia Marie Chartier. 2299 Walnut Grove Church Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $575,000

Jackie B. and Ruth A. Tuck to Oliver R. and Kimberly H. Price. Lot 5, section 4, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $465,000

Harold and Diane Krein to Michael J. Filan and Elizabeth J. McElroy. Lot B, Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $420,000

Teresa L. Shell to Julie and Bernard W. Arrington Jr. Lot 14, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $295,000

Sidney L. Burd to Rebecca L. Johnson. 101 Sedgefield Lane, Blue Ridge District, $287,500

Dane K. Gerwig, Dane L. Gerwig, and Judy H. Gerwig to Alva K. Kesler. Revised lot 23A, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $255,000

Travis A. and Kaitlyn J. Lively to Samantha Leigh Stover. 1025 Rock Spring Road, Lakes District, $247,000

Kevin L. Hart to Taylor L. Cockerille. 1358 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $209,000

Mitchell W. Greenberg and Christina L. Senft to Gregory A. Morris, Olivia G. Morris, Jerry K. Radford and Sandra L. Radford. Lot 51 and portion of lot 50, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Lakes District, $205,000

Scott A. and Jennifer L. Asselin to Shelly R. Beard and Amber L. Beard. 1059 Stonewall Road, Blue Ridge District, $187,000

Daniel Cantrell and Misty Cantrell to Brian R. and Carol A. Noren. 107 Oak Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $187,000

Buddy M. Mitchell III and Ronell F. Mitchell to Allison Seamster and Michael Lacks. 1997 Fescue Circle, Lakes District, $175,000

Sheri B. Roberts to Richard Epps Foster IV. 2097 Sandy Level Road and adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $166,500

J. Clark and Shirley B. Jamison to Tiffany Nicole Smith. Lots 2 and 3, Cox Subdivision, Lakes District, $149,000

Dustin D. Nutter to Erna L. Simkins. 1160 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $141,300

Ethel G. King to Brian W. and Deanna E. Gray. Parcel, Jordantown Road, $110,000

Debra J. Edwards ad Nicholas Gene Edwards to Joseph W. Boswell II and Tamra F. Boswell. Lot 6, block 3, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $55,000

David T. Murphy to Danielle N. Bird. Four parcels, Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $52,500

Benalder Bayse Jr. and Algernon Michael Dean Bayse to Coey E. and Janice M. Gleisner. Parcel, Goose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $50,000

Marie A. Via to Jack C. Payne Jr. 6578 Sandy Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $50,000

Timberline of Virginia Inc. to Justino Saenz-Sierra and Kimberly D. Saenz. 14305 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, Blue Ridge District, $49,500

Jeffrey S. and Robin S. McCray to Trevor Ray Kendrick. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $47,500

Bobby F. and Melanie L. Davis to Tommy Lee Kingree. Lot 2, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $21,000

Georgia Miller Lehner to Laura Franklin and Gary R. Durney. Lot 8, block 6, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $20,000

Veronica W. Anderson to Cleophous T. Johnson. Lot 1, Chestnut Grove Dr., $65,000

Lisa A. and James Laurice Jennings III to Michael E. and Leah R. Morrell. Parcel, off of Sweet Hollow Road, $100,000

Lynita F. Tuck to Mann Custom Builders Inc. New lot 7, Everett View Subdivision, $75,000

Precise Properties Inc. to Thomas Allen and Heather Ann Usewicz. Lot 57, Summerfield, $333,000

Glenn R. and Judy M. Gillette to Michael Todd Struble and John Wayne Struble. Lot 23, Woods on Wiggington, $267,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Rebecca N. and Roberto A. Mejia. 1589 Helmsdale Dr., $259,900

Michael R. and Karin N. Gould to Michelle B. Byrne and Keith A. Cox. Amended lot 72, Haines Point, $549,900

Tammy L. and Joshua J. Carter to Shyteas L.M. Mease. Lot 7, McGhee Subdivision, $115,500

Gregory L. Quickel and Berry H. Quickel to Carolyn L. Mullin and Donald L. Mattoon. Lot 131, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $570,000.

Peyton S. Baker and Sandra P. Baker to Timothy R. and Lorraine C. Hoy. Lot 12, section 2, Ivy Hill, $390,000

Aaron Talley and Margaret Burnett to Timothy R. and Lucinda S. Spaulding. Lot 5, section 1, Weatherwood, $35,000

Beatrice S. Pendleton to Rickey L. Farris. Lot 4, Ivy Court Townhomes, $239,000

Jedi Construction LLC to Jason E. Yancey and Christene J. Buchanan. Lot 7, Crossroad, $257,000

Robyn L. Whorley to Fallon N. Saunders. Lot 50, block D, Windy Ridge Dr., $170,000

Charles Edward and Kelley Joy Davis Mason to Paul Lewis Tucker and Rachel Allyn Bonell. Lot 6, Glen Haven Farm, $269,900

Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC to Robert C. and Shelby P. DeCoursey. Lot 11, section 3, Great Oaks Subdivision, $430,000

Kevin and Pamela S. Foster to Clarence James and Paula McCarthy Cyrus. Lot 2, 1.396 acres, Jefferson District, $105,000

Neal A. Askew and Anita L. Askew to Arthur M. Ryan and Katherine J. Ryan. 2998 Thomas Jefferson Road and additional parcel, $250,000

Sunset Mountain LLC to Dustin Hale and Tammy Hale. Lot 55, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $225,000

Foster Builder Inc. to Stephen L. and Betty F. Wilcher. Lot 35, Farmington at Forest, $380,650

Joshua R. Hall and Brandi B. Hall to Ethan and Kelsey Howes. Lots 118-121, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $233,400

Touchdown Properties LLC to Raven Broady and Darryl Querone Whitten Jr. Lot 46, Summerfield, $349,900

Randall Allen to Johnathan K. Millsaps and Brooke E. Millsaps. Lot 3, section 1, Sedgefield, $289,900

Tri-County Properties LLC to Warren Portwood and Katherine Glass Jennings. Tract 7, property of Tri-County Properties LLC, $55,000

Campbell County

Rhonda F. and Michael P. Scharnus to Taylor and Christian Guill. Lot 8, section 1, Homeplace, $274,900

Jerry D. and Judith A. Hanson to Michael P. and Rhonda F. Scharnus. Tract No. 4, block 1, Woodridge Estates, $299,900

Clifton L. and Rebecca T. Padgett to H & S Holdings Properties LLC. Lot 47, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $170,000

Hoss Properties LLC to Brandon A. Davenport. Lot 23, section III, Knoll Woods, $164,900

Mark A. and Blair W. Hall to Kenneth Wayne and Susan Emily Funderberg. 3192 Lawyers Road, $290,050

John Carroll Mason and Carolyn S. Mason to Rayburn Gene Smith and Anne H. Smith, trustees. 6256 Hat Creek Road, $250,000

Heather M. Markey to Joshua P. and Kelly M. Dinardo. Lot 19, section 2, Cresthaven, $218,700

21934 Timberlake LLC to Stacey N. Calloway. Lot 32, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $209,900

Jacob Simmons to Anthonia Carter. Lot 34, Bob Hill Subdivision, $260,000

21934 Timberlake LLC to Adam Napoleon. Lot 31, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $191,900

Westridge Circle Trust to The Blue Oak Trust. Lot 30, section L, Powhatan Tract, $190,000

Tina L. Dudley, Kenneth E. Thacker, Robert L. Thacker Jr., Timothy J. Thacker, Steven W. Thacker, Christopher K. Thacker to Kenneth E. Thacker. 802 Amherst Ave. and additional parcel, Amherst Ave., $15,000

Vivian R. and Percy J. Rhodes to Premier Realty Investments LLC. 811 Church Lane, $50,000

Ethan and Jennifer Hagner to Billy W. Lindsey and Jessica R. Wright. Lot 17, section 2, Concord Village Subdivision, $146,000

City of Lynchburg

James J. Langton to Andrea L. Miller. 121 Seven Oaks Dr., $329,900

Jimmie R. and Katherine S. Charapich to Timothy Lawrence and B. DeLane Bradley Coggins. 4605 Hill Top Dr., $154,900

Timothy J. Bevington to Richard Allen McCormick Jr. 3231 Maryland Ave., $90,000

Loper Property LLC to Timothy Weigold and Tanya Weigold. 1016 Dearing St., $79,000

Brett Wayne Hartley to Justin W. Littke. 2334 Halifax Ave., $14,000

Jacob Sheaffer to Jacob Michael Ryan. 1936 Seabury Ave., $100,000

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to John F. Edelen Jr. Unit 501, Parkview on the Bluff, $540,915

Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to Easy Rental Group LLC. 2319 Aragon St., $50,000

RTB Properties LC to Presbyterian Homes & Family Services Inc. 1200 Fenwick Dr., $590,000

Mable M. Stevens to Nancy Lee Blackwell. Lot 25 and portion of lot 26, block 10, Map of Radcliff, $133,500

Jeremy M. Peters to DRV Construction LLC. 1126 Heath Ave., $24,500

Bedford Four Inc. to Shad C. Derozier and Julie R. Derozier. Lot 7, section 2, Skyview Park, $175,000

Forest Views LLC to David J. Wilson. 713 Sommers St., $55,000

Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to Alpaca Lunch LLC. 2700 Loraine St., $36,000

Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to NBS Holdings LLC. 618 Gum St., $39,000

Carlton A. and Jane W. Dunnam to Alpaca Lunch LLC. 407 Pine St., $30,000

John A. and Mary Alice Siegle to Lawrence W. Holloman. 1225 Krise Circle, $231,900

Lurline W. Braud to J. Michael and Vicki L. Thomas. Lot 3 and part of lot 2, section B, Park Avenue Addition, $42,500

Melanie June White to Carlos O. Christian Sr. and Zebia Anita Christian. Lot 21, section 4, New Towne, $204,000

Megan Pendell to Susan K. Hamblen. 3702 Nicholas St., $166,900

Truist Bank to West on Main LLC. 1000, 1010, Main St. and 50 Tenth St., $875,000

Jonathan A. Martin to Jaquitta Gibson-Stripling. Lot 20, section 3, Maple Hills, $199,000

Rebecca R. Smith to Rodrigo A. Amestegui. 1612 Moormans Road, $8,500

Jessica N. Burch to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. Lots 16 and 17, block 7, Glenwood Addition, $35,000

Paige A. Price to Cameron J. Freeman-Seals and Stephanie F. Seals. 4911 Windsor Ave., $131,900

Beesix Properties LLC to Richard L. Bailey Sr. 2025 Rose Lane, $72,000

Kimberly Jackson Shepherd and Karen Jackson Morse to Darrell M. and Ebony M. Giles. 5200 Boonsboro Road, $200,500

Thomas C. Capps Jr. and Holly C. Capps to Samuel and Abby Lou Diana Price. 1636 Spottswood Pl., $289,000

Sajo Properties LLC to Brad and Kjersti Martino. Lot 1, section 1, Dogwood Gardens, $199,900

Terrapin Properties LLC to Justin S. Craig and Isabelle Rose Charlotte White. 3011 Carroll Ave., $153,000

Stoville Properties LLC to Brad and Kjersti Martino. Lot 1, section 1, Dogwood Gardens, $199,900

Aleta R. Franklin to Gabriel Deguzman Banzuela. Lot 1, block 7, Villamont Property, $74,900

Martha D. Cheatham to Mark Andrew and Emily Anne Watkins. 2116 Burnt Bridge Road, $230,000

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to David M. Somers. Unit 104, Parkview on the Bluff, $176,600

Don R. Williams to Ronald C. Nussbaum and Pamela Sue Martin. 1014 Langhorne Road, $255,000

Mark A. Kratz to Arthur Bernhard and Donna Anne Copsey. Unit No. 4D, Riverview Artspace Condominium, $164,900

Kimperly Mosely and Colene P. Mosley to David and Dawn Read. Lot 47, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $290,000

John M. and Shirley C. Arrington to Blue Willow Investments LLC. 1720 Seabury Ave., $35,000

Joshua Redmond to Keisha L. Glenister-Powell. 2221 Easley Ave., $69,951

Mary C. Grifo to David L. East. 3528 Ridgecroft, $319,900

Barbara M. Jefferson, Deborah M. Jones, Harold G. Megginson, Maurice J. Megginson and Augusta M. Andrews to Kevin and Susan Landergan. 458 Victoria Ave. and 516 Oakdale Lane, $155,000

Jimmie and Janet M. Harless and Shirley H. McCormick to Pride Real Estate Group LLC. 415 Grove St., $40,000

Brian Scott and Elizabeth C. Walkup to Michael David Bennett ad Danielle Marie Shuey. Lot D, block D, Peakland Heights and additional parcel, $273,000

Carrington Properties LLC to Thomas E. Robinson Sr. and Sheila Austin-Robinson. Lot 9, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $121,000

Building permits

Amherst County

Matthew Wise, 448 River Road, addition, $140,000

Ruben Ramirez, 328 Woody’s Lake Road, steel building, $33,000

Kenneth Lewis, 2227 Lexington Turnpike, four season room, $60,000

Tyler Fielden and Edwin Holt Trust, 4743 S. Amherst Highway, redoing roof, $8,200

Pamela Richardson, 2150 S. Amherst Highway, renovation, $10,000

Jared Welcher, 104 Eagle Road, steel building, $35,000

Bradley Barth, 142 Leftwich Road, shed, $70,000

Steven Justica, 128 Blue Ridge Lane, deck and shed, $2,000

Timothy Wright Sr., 184 Lipscomb Hollow Road, shed, $5,000

Eric Richerson, 178 Loch Lane, carport, $9,050

Clinton and Kristin Moorefield, Kentucky Mountain Place, new dwelling, $340,000

John Gordon III, Grandma’s Hill Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Arnold Morris Jr., 913 Toytown Road, deck, $5,000

Robert Smith, 221 Christian Springs Road, deck, $7,000

Hunter Hicks, 138 Stonefield Ct., garage, $12,000

Randall Profitt, 320 Woodland Dr., garage, $76,000

Nancy McGann, 369 Main St., new dwelling, $95,000

Tonya Silver, 689 Kenmore Road, four season room, $29,000

Robert Ferrell, 305 Canody’s Store Road, repairs, $20,000

WSR Inc., 120 Dillard Road, renovation, $760,000

Thomas Dale, near Waugh’s Ferry Road, new dwelling, $313,400

Mark Vanhutton, 200 Erin Dr., pool, $30,000

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert