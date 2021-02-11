Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Paul Didley to Matthew D. and Brittney E. Hyer. 113 Redbud Lane, $283,900
AZ Homes LLC to Bradley J. and Serrine D. Sorrell. Lot 30, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $224,500
Samantha B. Thacker to Emily Driskill and Thomas Allan Moore. Lot B, fronting Woodvue Dr., $156,800
Troy A. Hardy to David J. and Billie Marie Jernigan. Lot 10, Va. 739, $285,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jamie William Saunders. Lot 1, Wynbrooke, $206,925
Janice B. Dixon to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Lots 9-12, Clearview Acres, $44,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 114, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 116, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 117, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 118, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 119, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Mark A. and Debra D. Cobbeldick to Frederick Wildt. 509 Crest of Pedlar Dr., $210,000
Appomattox County
Dianne Pool Mantiply and Phillip Scott Pool to Stephen Carroll Pool Jr. 7566, 7568 and 7572 Richmond Highway, $200,000
Cheryl S. and Edward M. Johnson Jr. to Hunter Land & Cattle Company LLC. Parcel, Va. 627, 2.01 acres, $22,500
Deborah L. and Thomas L. Paulette II to Christopher Gagneur and Britney Blevins. Lot 5, Paradise Lake Subdivision, $151,000
Mary Claggett and Lonita Claggett to William D. Taylor. Parcel, Va. 604, 2.26 acres, $144,000
James T. Myers and Ruby Diane Myers to Christopher S. and Angela N. Hightower. Parcel, Va. 665, 9.49 acres, $257,900
Bedford County
Timothy L. and Hannah B. Jenks to Erik E. and Kimberly J. Bucks. Lot 50, Gross Point, Lakes District, $830,000
James R. and Jennifer R. Rice to Robert and Mary L. Hayes. Lot 36, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $785,000
William D. Meyer and Bruce E. Meyer to Daniel Michael and Cynthia Marie Chartier. 2299 Walnut Grove Church Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $575,000
Jackie B. and Ruth A. Tuck to Oliver R. and Kimberly H. Price. Lot 5, section 4, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $465,000
Harold and Diane Krein to Michael J. Filan and Elizabeth J. McElroy. Lot B, Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $420,000
Teresa L. Shell to Julie and Bernard W. Arrington Jr. Lot 14, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $295,000
Sidney L. Burd to Rebecca L. Johnson. 101 Sedgefield Lane, Blue Ridge District, $287,500
Dane K. Gerwig, Dane L. Gerwig, and Judy H. Gerwig to Alva K. Kesler. Revised lot 23A, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $255,000
Travis A. and Kaitlyn J. Lively to Samantha Leigh Stover. 1025 Rock Spring Road, Lakes District, $247,000
Kevin L. Hart to Taylor L. Cockerille. 1358 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $209,000
Mitchell W. Greenberg and Christina L. Senft to Gregory A. Morris, Olivia G. Morris, Jerry K. Radford and Sandra L. Radford. Lot 51 and portion of lot 50, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Lakes District, $205,000
Scott A. and Jennifer L. Asselin to Shelly R. Beard and Amber L. Beard. 1059 Stonewall Road, Blue Ridge District, $187,000
Daniel Cantrell and Misty Cantrell to Brian R. and Carol A. Noren. 107 Oak Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $187,000
Buddy M. Mitchell III and Ronell F. Mitchell to Allison Seamster and Michael Lacks. 1997 Fescue Circle, Lakes District, $175,000
Sheri B. Roberts to Richard Epps Foster IV. 2097 Sandy Level Road and adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $166,500
J. Clark and Shirley B. Jamison to Tiffany Nicole Smith. Lots 2 and 3, Cox Subdivision, Lakes District, $149,000
Dustin D. Nutter to Erna L. Simkins. 1160 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $141,300
Ethel G. King to Brian W. and Deanna E. Gray. Parcel, Jordantown Road, $110,000
Debra J. Edwards ad Nicholas Gene Edwards to Joseph W. Boswell II and Tamra F. Boswell. Lot 6, block 3, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $55,000
David T. Murphy to Danielle N. Bird. Four parcels, Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $52,500
Benalder Bayse Jr. and Algernon Michael Dean Bayse to Coey E. and Janice M. Gleisner. Parcel, Goose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $50,000
Marie A. Via to Jack C. Payne Jr. 6578 Sandy Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $50,000
Timberline of Virginia Inc. to Justino Saenz-Sierra and Kimberly D. Saenz. 14305 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, Blue Ridge District, $49,500
Jeffrey S. and Robin S. McCray to Trevor Ray Kendrick. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $47,500
Bobby F. and Melanie L. Davis to Tommy Lee Kingree. Lot 2, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $21,000
Georgia Miller Lehner to Laura Franklin and Gary R. Durney. Lot 8, block 6, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $20,000
Veronica W. Anderson to Cleophous T. Johnson. Lot 1, Chestnut Grove Dr., $65,000
Lisa A. and James Laurice Jennings III to Michael E. and Leah R. Morrell. Parcel, off of Sweet Hollow Road, $100,000
Lynita F. Tuck to Mann Custom Builders Inc. New lot 7, Everett View Subdivision, $75,000
Precise Properties Inc. to Thomas Allen and Heather Ann Usewicz. Lot 57, Summerfield, $333,000
Glenn R. and Judy M. Gillette to Michael Todd Struble and John Wayne Struble. Lot 23, Woods on Wiggington, $267,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Rebecca N. and Roberto A. Mejia. 1589 Helmsdale Dr., $259,900
Michael R. and Karin N. Gould to Michelle B. Byrne and Keith A. Cox. Amended lot 72, Haines Point, $549,900
Tammy L. and Joshua J. Carter to Shyteas L.M. Mease. Lot 7, McGhee Subdivision, $115,500
Gregory L. Quickel and Berry H. Quickel to Carolyn L. Mullin and Donald L. Mattoon. Lot 131, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $570,000.
Peyton S. Baker and Sandra P. Baker to Timothy R. and Lorraine C. Hoy. Lot 12, section 2, Ivy Hill, $390,000
Aaron Talley and Margaret Burnett to Timothy R. and Lucinda S. Spaulding. Lot 5, section 1, Weatherwood, $35,000
Beatrice S. Pendleton to Rickey L. Farris. Lot 4, Ivy Court Townhomes, $239,000
Jedi Construction LLC to Jason E. Yancey and Christene J. Buchanan. Lot 7, Crossroad, $257,000
Robyn L. Whorley to Fallon N. Saunders. Lot 50, block D, Windy Ridge Dr., $170,000
Charles Edward and Kelley Joy Davis Mason to Paul Lewis Tucker and Rachel Allyn Bonell. Lot 6, Glen Haven Farm, $269,900
Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC to Robert C. and Shelby P. DeCoursey. Lot 11, section 3, Great Oaks Subdivision, $430,000
Kevin and Pamela S. Foster to Clarence James and Paula McCarthy Cyrus. Lot 2, 1.396 acres, Jefferson District, $105,000
Neal A. Askew and Anita L. Askew to Arthur M. Ryan and Katherine J. Ryan. 2998 Thomas Jefferson Road and additional parcel, $250,000
Sunset Mountain LLC to Dustin Hale and Tammy Hale. Lot 55, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $225,000
Foster Builder Inc. to Stephen L. and Betty F. Wilcher. Lot 35, Farmington at Forest, $380,650
Joshua R. Hall and Brandi B. Hall to Ethan and Kelsey Howes. Lots 118-121, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $233,400
Touchdown Properties LLC to Raven Broady and Darryl Querone Whitten Jr. Lot 46, Summerfield, $349,900
Randall Allen to Johnathan K. Millsaps and Brooke E. Millsaps. Lot 3, section 1, Sedgefield, $289,900
Tri-County Properties LLC to Warren Portwood and Katherine Glass Jennings. Tract 7, property of Tri-County Properties LLC, $55,000
Campbell County
Rhonda F. and Michael P. Scharnus to Taylor and Christian Guill. Lot 8, section 1, Homeplace, $274,900
Jerry D. and Judith A. Hanson to Michael P. and Rhonda F. Scharnus. Tract No. 4, block 1, Woodridge Estates, $299,900
Clifton L. and Rebecca T. Padgett to H & S Holdings Properties LLC. Lot 47, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $170,000
Hoss Properties LLC to Brandon A. Davenport. Lot 23, section III, Knoll Woods, $164,900
Mark A. and Blair W. Hall to Kenneth Wayne and Susan Emily Funderberg. 3192 Lawyers Road, $290,050
John Carroll Mason and Carolyn S. Mason to Rayburn Gene Smith and Anne H. Smith, trustees. 6256 Hat Creek Road, $250,000
Heather M. Markey to Joshua P. and Kelly M. Dinardo. Lot 19, section 2, Cresthaven, $218,700
21934 Timberlake LLC to Stacey N. Calloway. Lot 32, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $209,900
Jacob Simmons to Anthonia Carter. Lot 34, Bob Hill Subdivision, $260,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Adam Napoleon. Lot 31, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $191,900
Westridge Circle Trust to The Blue Oak Trust. Lot 30, section L, Powhatan Tract, $190,000
Tina L. Dudley, Kenneth E. Thacker, Robert L. Thacker Jr., Timothy J. Thacker, Steven W. Thacker, Christopher K. Thacker to Kenneth E. Thacker. 802 Amherst Ave. and additional parcel, Amherst Ave., $15,000
Vivian R. and Percy J. Rhodes to Premier Realty Investments LLC. 811 Church Lane, $50,000
Ethan and Jennifer Hagner to Billy W. Lindsey and Jessica R. Wright. Lot 17, section 2, Concord Village Subdivision, $146,000
City of Lynchburg
James J. Langton to Andrea L. Miller. 121 Seven Oaks Dr., $329,900
Jimmie R. and Katherine S. Charapich to Timothy Lawrence and B. DeLane Bradley Coggins. 4605 Hill Top Dr., $154,900
Timothy J. Bevington to Richard Allen McCormick Jr. 3231 Maryland Ave., $90,000
Loper Property LLC to Timothy Weigold and Tanya Weigold. 1016 Dearing St., $79,000
Brett Wayne Hartley to Justin W. Littke. 2334 Halifax Ave., $14,000
Jacob Sheaffer to Jacob Michael Ryan. 1936 Seabury Ave., $100,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to John F. Edelen Jr. Unit 501, Parkview on the Bluff, $540,915
Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to Easy Rental Group LLC. 2319 Aragon St., $50,000
RTB Properties LC to Presbyterian Homes & Family Services Inc. 1200 Fenwick Dr., $590,000
Mable M. Stevens to Nancy Lee Blackwell. Lot 25 and portion of lot 26, block 10, Map of Radcliff, $133,500
Jeremy M. Peters to DRV Construction LLC. 1126 Heath Ave., $24,500
Bedford Four Inc. to Shad C. Derozier and Julie R. Derozier. Lot 7, section 2, Skyview Park, $175,000
Forest Views LLC to David J. Wilson. 713 Sommers St., $55,000
Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to Alpaca Lunch LLC. 2700 Loraine St., $36,000
Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to NBS Holdings LLC. 618 Gum St., $39,000
Carlton A. and Jane W. Dunnam to Alpaca Lunch LLC. 407 Pine St., $30,000
John A. and Mary Alice Siegle to Lawrence W. Holloman. 1225 Krise Circle, $231,900
Lurline W. Braud to J. Michael and Vicki L. Thomas. Lot 3 and part of lot 2, section B, Park Avenue Addition, $42,500
Melanie June White to Carlos O. Christian Sr. and Zebia Anita Christian. Lot 21, section 4, New Towne, $204,000
Megan Pendell to Susan K. Hamblen. 3702 Nicholas St., $166,900
Truist Bank to West on Main LLC. 1000, 1010, Main St. and 50 Tenth St., $875,000
Jonathan A. Martin to Jaquitta Gibson-Stripling. Lot 20, section 3, Maple Hills, $199,000
Rebecca R. Smith to Rodrigo A. Amestegui. 1612 Moormans Road, $8,500
Jessica N. Burch to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. Lots 16 and 17, block 7, Glenwood Addition, $35,000
Paige A. Price to Cameron J. Freeman-Seals and Stephanie F. Seals. 4911 Windsor Ave., $131,900
Beesix Properties LLC to Richard L. Bailey Sr. 2025 Rose Lane, $72,000
Kimberly Jackson Shepherd and Karen Jackson Morse to Darrell M. and Ebony M. Giles. 5200 Boonsboro Road, $200,500
Thomas C. Capps Jr. and Holly C. Capps to Samuel and Abby Lou Diana Price. 1636 Spottswood Pl., $289,000
Sajo Properties LLC to Brad and Kjersti Martino. Lot 1, section 1, Dogwood Gardens, $199,900
Terrapin Properties LLC to Justin S. Craig and Isabelle Rose Charlotte White. 3011 Carroll Ave., $153,000
Aleta R. Franklin to Gabriel Deguzman Banzuela. Lot 1, block 7, Villamont Property, $74,900
Martha D. Cheatham to Mark Andrew and Emily Anne Watkins. 2116 Burnt Bridge Road, $230,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to David M. Somers. Unit 104, Parkview on the Bluff, $176,600
Don R. Williams to Ronald C. Nussbaum and Pamela Sue Martin. 1014 Langhorne Road, $255,000
Mark A. Kratz to Arthur Bernhard and Donna Anne Copsey. Unit No. 4D, Riverview Artspace Condominium, $164,900
Kimperly Mosely and Colene P. Mosley to David and Dawn Read. Lot 47, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $290,000
John M. and Shirley C. Arrington to Blue Willow Investments LLC. 1720 Seabury Ave., $35,000
Joshua Redmond to Keisha L. Glenister-Powell. 2221 Easley Ave., $69,951
Mary C. Grifo to David L. East. 3528 Ridgecroft, $319,900
Barbara M. Jefferson, Deborah M. Jones, Harold G. Megginson, Maurice J. Megginson and Augusta M. Andrews to Kevin and Susan Landergan. 458 Victoria Ave. and 516 Oakdale Lane, $155,000
Jimmie and Janet M. Harless and Shirley H. McCormick to Pride Real Estate Group LLC. 415 Grove St., $40,000
Brian Scott and Elizabeth C. Walkup to Michael David Bennett ad Danielle Marie Shuey. Lot D, block D, Peakland Heights and additional parcel, $273,000
Carrington Properties LLC to Thomas E. Robinson Sr. and Sheila Austin-Robinson. Lot 9, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $121,000
Building permits
Amherst County
Matthew Wise, 448 River Road, addition, $140,000
Ruben Ramirez, 328 Woody’s Lake Road, steel building, $33,000
Kenneth Lewis, 2227 Lexington Turnpike, four season room, $60,000
Tyler Fielden and Edwin Holt Trust, 4743 S. Amherst Highway, redoing roof, $8,200
Pamela Richardson, 2150 S. Amherst Highway, renovation, $10,000
Jared Welcher, 104 Eagle Road, steel building, $35,000
Bradley Barth, 142 Leftwich Road, shed, $70,000
Steven Justica, 128 Blue Ridge Lane, deck and shed, $2,000
Timothy Wright Sr., 184 Lipscomb Hollow Road, shed, $5,000
Eric Richerson, 178 Loch Lane, carport, $9,050
Clinton and Kristin Moorefield, Kentucky Mountain Place, new dwelling, $340,000
John Gordon III, Grandma’s Hill Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Arnold Morris Jr., 913 Toytown Road, deck, $5,000
Robert Smith, 221 Christian Springs Road, deck, $7,000
Hunter Hicks, 138 Stonefield Ct., garage, $12,000
Randall Profitt, 320 Woodland Dr., garage, $76,000
Nancy McGann, 369 Main St., new dwelling, $95,000
Tonya Silver, 689 Kenmore Road, four season room, $29,000
Robert Ferrell, 305 Canody’s Store Road, repairs, $20,000
WSR Inc., 120 Dillard Road, renovation, $760,000
Thomas Dale, near Waugh’s Ferry Road, new dwelling, $313,400
Mark Vanhutton, 200 Erin Dr., pool, $30,000