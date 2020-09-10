Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Suzanne Hahn to Ellen May Properties LLC. 4619 S. Amherst Highway and two adjoiming parcels, $50,000
Nathan Earl and Maggey Renee Hollandsworth to Drake C. and Taylor A. Richardson. Lot 40, Abee Manor, $215,000
Travis C. Pearl to Jessica D. Powell. 1996 Coolwell Road, $252,900
Kenneth P. Wooten and Racheal-Sarah J. Wooten to Jason P. and Summer S. Bryant. 1274 Matohe Road, $204,000
Laura A. Gray to Gerald W. Pendleton Jr. and Melinda Leigh Hamlet Pendelton. Lot 2, section 1, Rosecliff Farms, $390,000
Jeffrey W. McLane to Hunter Blake and Megan Layne Floyd. Lot 10, section 1, Pine Hill Subdivision, $250,000
Jose N. and Maria Lourdes Barragan to Ward H. McDonald. 180 Broken Arrow Trail, $108,300
Susan Brockman Mays to Michael R. Wright. Lots 20 and 21 and parcels “A and B”, Poplar Grove Subdivision, $13,000
Ian M. Parker to Patricia T. Weeks. 305 Thomas Road, $109,000
Lofton Leasing LLC to Stephen J. and Ruth A. Horstemeyer. Lot 46, section 2B, Stratford Place, $245,000
Arnett A. Green to Maurice A. Cousins. Parcel, Grandview Estates, $220,000
Edward Hunter Hopkins to Laura A. Gray. Lot 3, Wellington Forest, $146,500
William Roy Miller, Brian Scott Walkup and Justin Allen Walkup to Joseph G. Wingfield, Scott D. Wingfield and Gary D. Wingfield. Lot 18, Otter Creek, $37,500
Appomattox County
Central Virginia Federal Credit Union to Alyssa and John T. Shepard Jr. Lot 32, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $108,100
Vicki G. Swing to Matthew and Jenalyn Floyd. 1970 Cub Creek Road, $121,000
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Tyrock Construction LLC. Lot 6, North Avenue Subdivision, $20,000
Eleanor Wooldridge to Tyler Matthew and Pamela Kay Carlson. 475 Confederate Blvd., $102,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Roger F. Walton and Connie S. Walton. Lot 1, fronting Va. 24 and Va. 701, $107,200
D &D Land Holdings LLC to Edward M. and Amanda J. Tuck. Lot 5B, Mountain Cut Road, $244,000
Robert N. Richardson to Kevin T. Morgan. 2580 Swan Road, $180,000
Bedford County
David E. Horst, trustee to Nicholas J. and Shelly Plank Nerangis. 1088 Longview Estates Dr., Lakes District, $1,200,000
Stephen C. Thayer to Richard Harvey Gendreau. Parcel, near Terrapin Creek Road, 170.46 acres, Lakes District, $240,000
Nancy Goodwin Griffin and Barbara Ann Boatwright to Robert R. and Morgan R. Blake. 1090 Lake Forest Dr., Lakes District, $450,000
John M. Dell and Marsha E. Dell to S. Clark and Amy K. Castell. Tracts 42 and 43, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $229,000
M. Hunter Jacobs to Blackberry Springs LLC. Parcel, near Crowder Road, 57.985 acres, Lakes District, $239,000
Edward P. and Patricia B. Thomas to Alexis Mitchell. 1107 Green Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $152,000
J. Richard West to Rachel S. Love and Kyle P. Walter. Lot 20, section C, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $430,000
WW McDonald Land Company to Christopher M. and Melanie Kiger. Unit 228, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $288,500
WW McDonald Land Company to Christopher M. and Melanie Kiger. Unit 2204, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $50,500
Mark A. and Mary Jo Cianchetti to Robert W. and Marie L. Miller. 1051 Hales Creek Road, Lakes District, $745,000
Anthony I. and Charlotte C. Tyson to Sven Tomas and Anneli I. Leander. Lot 13, section A, Smuggler’s Neck Subdivision, Lakes District, $615,000
Jacob A. Overstreet to Stewart T. and Marci Stone. Unit S-5, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $125,000
Andrew J. and Dana M. Diefenderfer to Julie Ann H. and Norman D. Pullen Jr. 1851 Morris Road, Blue Ridge District, $400,000
Woodland Resources LLC to Jason K. Trigg. Parcel, near Pike Road, 162.73 acres, Blue Ridge District, $200,000
Robert E. Cole, Joana G. Cole, Steven D. Meyer, Lawrence J. Meyer and Rosalia G. Meyer to Jason W. Dee and Regina M. Dee. Lot 18, section 3, Hickory Cove, Lakes District, $585,000
Edward F. Sheehan and Carla J. Sheehan to AARUSH INC. 4199 Stoney Fork Road, Lakes District, $95,000
Sportsmen Hunting Club LLC to Steven M. Vause, trustee. Lot 43, Sportsman’s Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $84,000
Robert N. and Colleen Wardlow to John Carter. Lot 38, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $165,000
Jeffrey and Kelly M. Tolley to Barbara and Andrzej M. Wroblewski. Lot 44, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $550,000
Candace Rivers to Laura C. and Leron Howard, Unit 42, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $214,000
Leake A. Johnson and Holli M. Johnson to Sheldon F. Wilson. Parcel B, Pisgah Church, Lakes District, $115,000
Michael David Hartberger to Melissa D. Viar and John M. Perdue. 1442 Bore Auger Road, Blue Ridge District, $159,000
Joseph S. Mitchell III to Brandon W. Jarrell. Lot R, Happy Acres Park, Lakes District, $100,000
Gregory S. and Fayre F. McNeil to David R. and Paula M. Elmore. 234 Blarney Stone Court, Lakes District, $348,000
Ross Schaben to Brandon and Caitlin Caldwell. 114 Waywood Hills Dr., Blue Ridge District, $214,950
Betsy A. Arnette and Lori L. Myers to Jack P. Yon. Tract 9, Oak Hill, Blue Ridge District, $8,000
James F. and Mary H. Mullins to Rohit and Chhavi Anand. Lot 36, section 2, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $470,000
Matthew Fischer, Brittany Adams and Wendy Wolfe to Chadwick and Jennifer Fike. 3173 Quarles Road, Peaks District, $290,000
Kevin L. and Christi A. Meservy to Nicole and John M. Green III. Lot 64, Lake Manor Estate, $625,000
Julia Cyrus to Luis A. and Kristen C. Rodriguez. 2027 Goode Station Road, $38,000
Charles F. and Deborah M. Searles to Pamela D. and Mark W. Kratochvil. Lot 22, Autumn Run West, $424,900
Kathy M. Griffin and Fred D. Griffin to Richard J. and Felicia M. Barton. Lot 26, tract B, Woodlands, $329,500
Gabriel L. and Allison L. Phillips Stewart to Linda J. McFann. Lot 7, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $275,000
Sherry M. Roberts, Michael J. Meador and Michael Altice to James Edward and Joyce Annette Abbott. 1550 Keytown Road, $142,000
Touchdown Properties LLC to Precise Properties Inc. Lot 57, Summerfield, $50,000
J. Scott and Christy R. Craig to Ruth E. Marzigliano. 2 parcels, Ashland Circle, Town of Bedford, $260,000
Dustin Allen Dewitt to Micah A. and Karla M. Johnson. Lot 15, section two, Poplar Forest, $324,000
Robert S. Johnson and Mary A. Johnson to Amy Lu and William O. Roller Jr. Lot 3, Lake Manor Estates, $525,000
Michael W. and Marsha James Sink to Ricky R. and Cheryl G. Mann. 1811 Forbes Mill Road, $399,000
Charles B. Smith to Andrew C. Smith. Lot 11, block 3, Forest Park, $192,000
Burnbrae Properties LLC to Ross J. and Lori L. Wiltzius. Lot 4, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $80,000
Wigen and Lorik Sarokhanian to Donald Lee Lampley II. Lot 31, section 4, Somerset Meadows, $432,000
Campbell County
David W. Byerly to Charles W. Preston III. 197 S. Timberlake Dr., $228,500
H&S Holdings Properties LLC to David L. and Teresa O. Norcross. Lot 9, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $287,900
Rena G. and Harry J. Hooss Jr. to Amber Jade and Harry James Hooss III. Lot 74, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $235,000
Michael E. Gibbs to Launcelot A. Devault. Lot 15, Callahan Estates, $258,000
Willow Estate LLC to Long Meadows Inc. Lots 3 and 4, section I, Gable Crest Subdivision, $88,500
Phoenix1Investment LLC to CS Custom Structures Inc. Lot 13, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $69,900
Sandra P. Olinger to Brandon Taylor Beckner. 396 Tallyho Road, $165,900
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to JC Venture Strategies LLC. 358 Wahoo Court, $85,911
Jeremy Hostetler to Jessica Lee Hoelker. Lot 19, Highview Acres, $120,400
Russell Meadows LLC to Wooldridge Landscaping LLC. Lot 45, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000
Russell Meadows LLC to Wooldridge Landscaping LLC. Lot 41, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000
Barbara T. Rakes to Jordan Taylor and Jordan Henley Coleman. Lot 28, section 4, Sunnymeade Acres, $230,000
Brian A. and Vanessa B. Austin to Bryan D. and Mary E. King. Lot 1, block 2, Ivanhoe, $197,500
Keith T. Leogrande to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. Parcel 1, 1.01 acres. Parcel 2, lots 188-195, northeast of Homewood Dr. Parcel 3, lot 8, section B, Whitestone Hills Subdivision, $90,000
Teresa Ann Galyean to Linda Gay Thornsbury. 1952 Rainbow Forest Dr., $70,000
Paris C. Hudnall II and Angela L. Hudnall to Jesse S. and Meghan B. Terre-Blanche. 211 Rainbow Forest Dr., $147,000
City of Lynchburg
Brittany Sydnor to Adam Shurr. 21 West Princeton Circle, $215,000
TNT MGMT 1 LLC to Affordable Residential Solutions LLC. 226 Patrick St., $36,000
Angie R. Jones to Edward Hall. 2317 Otey St., $24,150
NRB Investments LLC to Leah Shea Helbling. 1009 Westview Dr., $179,000
Leah Helbling to Brandon M. Cox and Kerri L. Swayze-Cox. Lot 51, Knollwood Townhouses, $100,000
Kevin L. Carter to Shawn M. Hayes. 3807 Cambria St., $127,900
Amber R. and Christopher W. Grooms to Hila O. Jalil. Lot 53, section 3, Windsor Hills, $234,000
Matthew Barton and Victoria Jordan Weaver to Joshua R. and Tobi D. Laukaitis. Lot 5, section 4, Hudson Tract, South Land Acres, $180,000
Patricia P. Kelly to LCG Properties LLC. 2 Beverly St., $60,000
Andrew C. and Karie M. Dickinson to Weston L. and Elizabeth Erbentraut. Lot 69, section 1, New Towne, $195,000
Christine D. Sager to Elise G. Sager. Lot 11, section 3, Wexford Townhomes, $125,000
Candlelite Properties LLC to Frenchy Properties LLC. 14, 68, and 105 Country Place Lane, $183,000
Matthew D. Kurz to Frenchy Properties LLC. 2301 Old Forest Road, $143,000
Amanda Marie Millington to Hollis Norton Hance Trust. Lot 102, Wiggington Place Townhomes, $150,000
Micah A. and Karla M. Johnson to Brandon Paul Shulleeta and Cynthia Elizabeth Beasley. Lot 14, Somerset Park Addition, $225,000
Deborah J. Hoffbeck to Leeanna R. Early. 1517 Rivermont Ave., $165,000
Steven R. Doepke and Joyce L. Huerta to Jeffrey E. and Shannon B. Meyers. Lot 21, section II, Waterton, $665,000
Glen Michael Lowe to David B. and Elizabeth C. Albert. 2028 Burnt Bridge Road, $244,000
Mervil Eilene Moore Kowatch to Caleb Wayne Muller and Stephen W. Muller. 2709 Clover Place, $104,900
Wayne M. and Barbara A. Austin to Omar Chioke White. 2226 Early St., $127,000
Peter and Cheryl S. Betz to Wilburn A. and Courtney B. Absher. Lot 1, block 12, Peakland, Plan A, $400,000
Lloyd Howard Johnson to Greenspace of Virginia LLC. 1414 Elm St., $25,000
Joshua L. and Christa Alexander Allred Roberts to Katherine E. Mitchell and Sean P. Miller. Lot 5, block 1, Westover Heights, $155,000
Sarah W. Bell and Kevin J. and Elaine C. Lindmark to Steven W. and Laura A. Lindmark. Lots 17-19, block A, Map of Rivermont Terrace, $285,000
Samantha L. Hedrick to Kevin Eugene and Loree Rowland Sheffield. 4904 Myrtle St., $82,000
Addcorp Investments LLC to Blane M. Markham. 2461 Rivermont Ave., $222,000
Vincent R. Lowe to Matthew Adrian and Stephanie Marie Mendez. Lots 58-61, Bryant Subdivision, $198,900
Thomas K.H. Arvanites to Bedcova LLC. Lot 4, block 3, Craddock Addition, $95,000
George Campbell Wilson Jr. to Malcolm Williams and Elizabeth Wilson. 801 Sommers St., $95,000
Greer S. Gould to Morgan D. Mosby. 621 Cabell St., $85,000
Kristi L. Beck to Douglas E. Jones, Harold D. Jones and Margaret D. Jones. Unit 206, phase 1, Wyndcrest Square, $152,500
RHG Investments LLC to Isla LLC. 2264 Lakeside Dr., $1,140,000
JAAI LLC to Gregory E. Childress and Jude P. Rodriguez. Lot 7, block 25, Westover Heights, $189,900
Jason S. and Mingxin W. Morris to Dario Properties LLC. Lot 53, block N, phase II, Cornerstone, $271,000
Mark A. Hamilton to John Whatley. Lot 91, Stuart Heights, $91,000
Darren J. and Donna D. Holland to Nathan Jarvie. 3543 Round Hill Road, $289,900
Joint Property LLC to Jamey D. Rogers. Lot 3, block 2, Craddock Addition, $104,000
Paul D. King to Katharina E. Nelson. Lot 63, Indigo Run Townhomes, $123,500
Dustin Dierks Heiner and Alycia Paige Heiner to Alec H. Silverman. Lot 60, Indigo Run Townhomes, $127,000
MMC Futures LLC to Farrington Estates LLC. 2347 Campbell Ave., $124,000
Terence O. and Susan B. Foley to Isaac Evans and Jessica Gibson. Lot 15, section 6, block D, Vista Acres Subdivision, $200,000
John S. and Paulette F. Parker to Tyson Matthew and Linsey Morrow Dummeldinger. 3504 Gregory Lane, $271,000
The Dumont LLC to RJJ Properties LLC. 216 Warwick Lane and 2665 Rivermont Ave., $1,200,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Brent Koontz, 4585 Double Bridges Road, porch and bedroom, $50,000
Jamerson Real Estate, Rose Lane, townhomes, $520,000
Robert C. Stephens LLC, lot 7, Monroe Estates, new dwelling, $150,000
Melvin Douglas, 375 Lees Crossing Lane, shed, $8,513.86
William Kivett, 7355 Old Evergreen Road, pole barn, $35,000
John Wagurak, 596 Cornfield Lane, deck, $6,070
Steve Wells, 434 Stratton Dairy Road, finish basement, $29,800
Daniel Oxner, 5884 Old Evergreen Road, addition, $8,000
Dorothy Bryant, Skyline Roda, new dwelling, $120,000
David Johnson, 1352 Spring Grove Road, new dwelling, $190,000
James Boyce, Blackberry Lane, new dwelling, $150,000
Michael Miller, lot 7, Police Tower Road, new dwelling, $293,271
Steven T. Conner Homes LLC, Horseshoe Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Tuniesha McCoy, 2906 Red House Road, deck, $3,500
Carolyn Daniel, 430 Sunnydale Ave., garage, $17,000
Edith Saldana-Trejo, 283 Adams Mill Lane, garage with bonus room, $50,000
David Ranson, Double Bridges Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Jodie Thomas, 428 Snapps Mill Road, sunroom and deck, $28,000
