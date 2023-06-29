





Property transfers

Amherst County

Ellen May Properties LLC to 434 Properties LLC. 4619 South Amherst Highway and two additional parcels, $80,000

Jillian N. Lordahl and Brandy B. Shrewsberry to Brenda Murray and Natalya Murray. 566 Seminole Drive, $210,000

Glenn W. Webster, Sandra W. Vest and Marjorie Carson Webster to Stephen Charles Thomas. Lots 14-17, block B, Maple Lawn, $206,000

The Oceanus Group Corp. to CMH Homes Inc. Parcels, fronting Union Hill Road, $85,000

Paul A. Brightwell to Country Road Investments LLC. Tract 2, section 18, Amherst Plantation, $120,000

Pamela Sue Campbell to Robin D. Beasley. Lot 4, Wesleyan Circle Subdivision, $32,000

Mark Arthur Gilbertson and Ginger Leigh Ryan to Golden Dawn Downing. Parcel, 4.514 acres, Town of Amherst, $340,000

Martha C. Lloyd and Harold T. Lloyd to John Earl Foster. Parcel, Dancing Creek Road, $5,000

Appomattox County

MSS Land Investors LLC to Richard James Laurie. Parcel 11, Bear Run, $28,000

McDonough Properties LLC to Karl E. and Loyola M. Leinheiser. 621 Confederate Blvd., $74,900

Gregg and Paul Martin to Benjamin Kyle and Julie Williams Martin. Parcel, 39.09 acres, Vermillion Road, $75,000

Otter River LLC to Robert G. and Dianne E. Tanner. Lot 8, The Woods at Stonewall, $289,550

Stanley A. Weber Jr. to Wayne E. and Susan Weber. Parcel, 30.06 acres, Oakville Road, $100,000

Bedford County

Crystal H. Johnson to Christopher Stroup. 1037 Dove Circle, $185,000

Economic Development Authority of the Town of Bedford, Virginia to DDAY Omstay LLC. Three parcels, Town of Bedford, 4.452 acres, $35,000

Merle W. Oakes to Chandler B. Turner and Marlin E. Turner. 1424 Skinnell Mill Road, $210,000

Altadonna Enterprises LLC to Charles J. Matney Jr. and Sharon H. Matney. Lot 16 and 17, Waterford Heights, $56,000

William J. and Teresa L. Anderson to Stephen T. and Kimberly A. Wilkins. Lot 21, section 1, Shade Tree Subdivision, $485,000

Robert and Sakinah Matos to Tia Hudson Andrews, Karen Sydni Jackson and Lola O. Kerr. Lot 32, section 4, Farmington at Forest, $614,000

Wanda N. Mills to Leaps Investments LLC. 18020 Stewartsville Road, $125,000

Allison Lynn and Jordan Chase Delashmitt to Meagan Patricia Sabo, Patricia Sabo Thompson and Bobby Joe Thompson. 946 Brewington Drive, $340,250

Eric Craig and Kylie Pak to Helmintoller Properties LLC. Lot 10, Private Shores Subdivision, $555,900

Mary Ann Spencer to David W. Reese III. 2644 White House Road, $50,000

West Crossing LLC to David B. and June R. Hay. Lot 28, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $60,000

Precise Properties Inc. to Joseph Moreno, Elizabeth Moreno and Jonathan J. Moreno. Lot 17, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $69,000

Timothy R. and Lorraine C. Hoy to Benjamin Addison Brandt and Danielle Wray Martin. Lot 12, section 2, Ivy Hill, $520,000

Michael H. Bowyer to David Tyler Bowyer. Parcel, U.S. 501, 2-2/3 acres, near Big Island, $123,000

Joseph P. Valley III to Marko Budisic and Katie McLaughlin. Lot 3, section 15, Peter’s Estate, $501,000

William Randy and Reida W. Perkins to James L. and Shannae T. Anderson. 1245 Graves Harbor Trail, unit 215, $385,000

John Mark and Teri B. Cheek to Joshua and Caitlin Tysz. Parcel, off Falling Creek Road, $36,000

Ryan Foster to Lisa Dawn and Anthony Joseph Maggio. 1608 Buccaneer Road, $350,900

Randall S. and Dale A. Ratliff to Jenny Jenkins. 6515 Stewartsville Road, $270,000

West Crossing LLC to Haden & Riley Inc. Lot 16, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $51,000

Westyn Village LLC to Kevin Robert and Deborah Jane Poole. Lot 27, Westyn Village, $365,000

Anita F. Carroll to Chelsea and Justin Craig. Revised tract 5, Lees Mill Farms, $214,000

Mary K. Higginbotham to Preston A. Namenek. 3298 Dickerson Mill Road, $165,000

Timothy M. and Lisa M. O’Leary to Joshua Michael and Emily McClelland Milas. Revised lot 7, Lake Manor Estates, $976,000

Betty W. Mayes to Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County, Virginia. Parcel, Breezewood Lane and additional parcel, $38,100

Casey F. Lewis-Cole to Patrick D. and Julie A. Somers. 2645 Blackwater Road, $216,000

Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre to Barry Blount. Lots 15 and 23, Fairdale Farms, $125,000

Benjamin E. and Amanda B. Crosswhite to Stephen and Sarah Rudder. Lot 1, section 3, Evergreen Lake, $850,000

Melissa A. Bowling to Beaverdam Mitigation LLC. Parcel, Sandy Level Road, $50,000

Stephen J. Puckett and Domenica K. Favero-Puckett to Zane A. and Nicole G. Richer. Lot 39, section 2, Gilfield Village, $512,000

Campbell County

Dalton Investments Rustburg LLC to Robert B. and Melissa Young. 560 Campbell Highway, $605,000

William J. Einloth and Nancy G. Engle to Christian F. and Bronwyn E. Lassen. 124 Willis Drive, $346,000

Julie Anne Rountrey to William Michael and Susan Davis Perry. 1918 Bedford Ave., $275,000

Cassandra M. Hibbard to Robert W. Peake, Ethel J. Peake and Rachel J. Peake. Lot 7, section 1, Timber Ridge Townhomes, $195,000

Meredith Gracie Hunt to Travis Hundt and Kathleen Miller. 678 Lynch Road, $110,000

Laurel Lane Trust to Phillip Keys. Lot A16A, Laurel Lane, $138,500

Paul Vankerckhove and Jean S. Gratto Vankerckhove to Gary and Victoria Mattox. 1294 and 1296 Lynch Road, $90,000

Julia Witcher Norton to Larry W. Roach. Parcel, 0.829 acres, Lynch Road, $20,000

Thomas L. and Joann E. Willis to Pamela W. and David F. Pantschyschak. 121 Turley Trot Lane, $430,631

Yellow Branch Properties LLC to Trisomy 21 Properties LLC. Lot 44, section 1, The Allure, $295,900

City of Lynchburg

Lynchburg Real Estate LLC to Noah G. Aderhold. 2369 Aragon St., $73,400

John D. and Cathy L. Armstrong to Owen M. and Rachael R. Davenport. 2016 Longwood Road, $339,900

Jacob J. Mann and Nancy A. Hubbard to Kevin D. and Caroline R. Arp. 3324 Dorchester Court, $650,000

Kevin D. and Carline R. Arp to Timothy Edward and Nancy Land Martin. Lot 13, block 2, Oaklawn Addition, $318,000

Leanne Bock to Jordan L. and Jaqueline R. Bolt. Lot 7, Beacon Hill Subdivision, $650,000

Loretta C. Jones and Coretta M. Jones to Lucie C. Bourgeau. 2116 Mimosa Drive, $307,500

TJ Seven Real Estate LLC to Diego Yovani Perez Briseno. Parcel C, part of lot 33, Grand View Summit Subdivision, $200,000

Alecsander Roy and Isabella Nicole Delacruz to Micah and Victoria Bromley. 509 Smyth St., $240,000

Robert J. Wimberly Jr. and Tracie D. Wimberly to Nathaniel D. and Leah Brotzman. Lot 14, section 4, New Towne, $254,900

D&C Enterprises LLC to CTT Investments Inc. Lots 9, 10 and part of 11, sections 11, 12 and 13, West Lynchburg, $20,000

Valerie U. Callahan to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 13, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $60,000

Canady Partners RLLLP to Arthur A. and Kathy V. Camire. Lot 11, block F, Cornerstone, $230,000

Timothy John O’Brien and Patricia Neil O’Brien Campbell to Compass Properties LLC. Lot 1, block 6, section A, Bedford Hills, $237,500

NVR Inc. to Jennifer Lynn Hall and Emerson Fernandes Sanyl Dos Santos Carreiro. Lot 17B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $316,460

Eric Faith to Champion House LLC. Lot 11, section 1, Vista Acres, $257,000

Jonathan Davis Clough to SMLS Business Trust. 2110 8th St., $60,000

White Cliffs Properties LLC to Timothy W. Coates. 1620 Morrison Drive, $303,500

Daniel D. and Rachel H. Vollmer to John L. and Kelly S. Malone Dudley. Lot 6, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $381,200

James Benton Moore III to Empire Capital LLC. Lot 22, section 4, Boonsboro Forest, $33,000

Laura C. Gilmore and James M.C. Green to Equity Trust Company Custodian. 255 Norfolk Ave., $450,000

Nancy M. Fitzgerald to Skyline Property Management LLC. 306 Wadsworth St., $70,000

Bettie S. Tyree to Forty Seven VIII LLC. 4402 Hilltop Drive, $128,100

Craig T. and Deborah L. Gillaspy to Konner J. and Gabrielle L. Kennedy. Lots 1 and 2, block 8, Edgewood, $283,800

James D. Greer Jr. and Laura P. Greer to JCT Investments LLC. Lots 57, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $279,900

David E. Herndon to KMCA LLC. 614 7th St., $50,000

Herman L. James Jr. to Robillard Realty LLC. Lot 74, Perkins Park, $79,100

Ojore O. and Chanrey Jones to Larke W. Riordan. Lot 8, section 8, Irvington Park, $675,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to KMCA LLC. 1700 Bedford Ave., $162,500

Ernest G. Kadlick to Joshua D. Redmond. Lots 1 and 2, block 9, Sunset Heights, $210,000

David R. and Dayna L. Kumar to Adam H. and Sonja H. Young. 221 Woodland Ave., $726,000

Darius B. Thurman to Andrew Lewis. Lot 19, block 17, new addition to Fort Hill, $260,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Dennis Trent, lot 5, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Judson Gardner Jr., 6137 Three Creeks Road, renovation, $25,000

David Brown, 164 Ellen Drive, solar panels, $71,000

Boris Braunroth, 1021 Elliott Road, solar panels, $40,000

Raymond Suhy, 11153 Leesville Road, garage, $50,000

Daniel Hill Apartments LLC, 102 Daniel St., two decks, $4,000

Daniel Hill Apartments LLC, 104 Daniel St., two decks, $4,000

Daniel Hill Apartments LLC, 106 Daniel St., two decks, $4,000

Daniel Hill Apartments LLC, 105 Daniel St., two decks, $4,000

Daniel Hill Apartments LLC, 103 Daniel St., two decks, $4,000

Daniel Hill Apartments LLC, 101 Daniel St., two decks, $4,000

James Archer, 383 Carriage Parkway, deck, $12,000

Clyde Robinson, 1249 Chape Grove Road, pole barn, $56,500

Robert Moore, 70 Garnett Court, solar panels, $21,600

Brent W. Lilly Inc., lot 29, Armistead Lane, new dwelling, $225,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc., lot 30, Armistead Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Gary Scott, 347 Beechwood Drive, shed, $18,000

Barry Foster, 88 Ford Terrace, addition, $76,500

Douglas Guthrie, 226 Oak Trail, alterations, $12,000

Robert Traylor, 303 S. Timberlake Drive, accessory structure, $12,000

Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, sign, $45,000

DRV Construction LLC, 33 Hermitage Road, alterations, $40,000