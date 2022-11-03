Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Don L. Adams and Robert S. Adams to 4446 S. Amherst Highway, LLC. 4446 S. Amherst Highway, $325,000

Robillard Realty LLC to Joel A. Bernard and Amanda L. Yauchzee. Lot 1, block 1, Silk Farm Subdivision, $168,000

Lori A. Ligon to Tiffany and Michael Christian. Lot 36, section 1, Fox Croft, $289,900

Jabari A. Page to Zachary Janes Crumrine. 769 Cedar Gate Road, $75,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Yuliza Martinez Cueto. Lot 56, Abee Manor, $295,900

Properties R US LLC to EQ Construction LLC. Lot 31, Kent Subdivision, $31,000

Norman D. Knight to Wright Shop Development LLC. Parcel, 31.9 acres, Wright Shop Road, $127,500

Dustin W. Sorrells to Brian G. Miklos. Parcel, near Jackson Drive, $155,675

Appomattox County

Timothy M. and Lindsay C. McBride to Scott G. Sanford. 0 Lemon Ridge Lane, $85,000

Bernard Ray Woods to Varnell L. Bradley and Delisa Banks. Parcel, Va. 608, 0.625 acres, $64,000

Norman G. Fisher, Shelton C. Gallier Jr. and Bruce Edward Gallier to Viper Investments LLC. Parcel, Purdum Mill Road, 0.67 acres, $120,000

Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens to Anthony John and Carrie Brooke Mace. Lot 2, section 1, Mountain View Estates, $329,900

Hunter L. May to Kevin S. and Evelyn J. Watson. Lot 1, Va. 660, 1.20 acres, $299,900

Bedford County

Zachary Standifur to Amanda M. and Scott J. Smith. 1045 Richards View Lane, $310,000

Jesse Edward Lucas to Matthew Charles Shires. Parcel 40, section II, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, $37,000

Donald A. and Cynthia A. Rust to Jeffrey Hair and Ali MacDonald. Lot 69 and part of lot 70, Haines Point, $679,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Ann Branch and Malcolm Barton. Lot 23, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $795,420

Marilyn B. Allen to Mark A. and Cherie R. Lange. Unit 11B, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $525,000

Mark A. and Cherie R. Lange to Robert W. Agee Jr. and Sherrie W. Page. Unit 40, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $359,900

John A. Carter to Zachary B. Finch and Michelle L. Sales. 8924 Dickerson Mill Road, $95,000

Carl Wayne Adams to Paul A. and Mishal Sherman Heckman. Lot 5, section 3, Peters Estate, $316,000

Ross J. and Lori L. Wiltzius to R. Moorefield Construction Co. Lot 4, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $94,000

Warren Steven Overstreet to Lawrence M. and Daisy W. Warnalis. Lot 4, Peakland, $30,000

Iverna Carol Johns to Adam E. Begley. 1040 Edgehill Road, $190,000

Kevin Ray Nelson to Craig Jordan Kreisler and Angela Brittney Kreisler. 1110 Winn Drive, $254,950

Seven Hills Enterprises LLC to Blaze Builders LLC. Parcels, Wingfield Drive, $188,000

Benjamin F. and Ashley F. Walls to Matthew Fryman and Angela Grace Keedy. Lot 5, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $500,000

Mountain Stream Land Sales LLC to Landon Rothgeb. Parcels, Porter Mountain, $310,000

William L. Ford III and Connie S. Ford to Scott Douglas Yount. Lot 37, section 3, Pirates Cove, $297,500

Lana Sheree St. Clair and Sheldon C. St. Clair to Harry Woolridge. Parcel, Jeters Ridge Road, $25,000

Michael M. and Kimberly H. Story to Joseph Jay Zebrowski. Lot 107, Beechwood Shores, $699,900

William H. and Susan M. Relyea to Todd and Rebekah Lee Jones. Lot 13, section 2, Weatherwood, $59,000

John L. Eggleston Jr. and Lori M. Eggleston to Deborah E. Winfrey. 1060 Lynch Road, $145,000

Samuel Eugene Brown and Brenda Foutz Brown to Tyler Moore and Jessica Caldwell. 1449 Eagleview Road, $64,250

Eileen C. Connor to Miguel A. and Cassandra Lopez. Parcel, Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, $95,000

H&M Commercial Properties LLC to Adam Lee and Rebecca G. Reynolds. Tract 32, section 3, Scenic Acres and residual lot 31A and new lot 31B, section 3, Scenic Acres, $184,710

Patrick R. Dean to Kristi Campbell. 1994 Big Island Highway, $190,000

Christopher and Danielle Loder to Daniel F. and Evan M. Schmidt. Lot 36, Silver Creek Subdivision, $379,900

Navin Jay Lal and Katherine Owen Jones to Phillip and Elise Meyer. 104 Saint Andrews Circle, $329,000

Westyn Village LLC to Keon Abdshah. Lot 15, Westyn Village, $379,900

Brian Childress, Ginger Walker, Tracy Vines and Kelly Carter to Thomas Spriggs. Tract 18, section 1, Willowridge, $135,000

Mary N. Goin to Richard Tyler and Lauren Ashleigh Brown. Lot 1, section 1, Indian Ridge Subdivision, $260,000

Campbell County

Virginia C. Dalton to Claude M. and Virginia H. Royal. Tract 2, Allen Evans Land, $35,000

Daniel H. and Adrienne Fallen to Matthew Dowdy and Mackenzi Webber. Lot 31, section 5, Wildwood, $288,500

Eight by Seven LLC to Andrakus K. and Tenesha D. Stone. Lot 28, Troublesome Creek, $460,000

Kurt C. Schulz and Cheryl L. Koeneker to Charles Michael and Susan Ruth Reeves. 450 Cabin Field Road and additional parcel, $94,500

Megan S. and Trevor W. Hall to FHL Investments LLC. Lot 16, Lenora Heights, $125,000

Phillip P. Keys to Edward S. and Elaine M. Fitzgerald. Lot 2, section 1, Oran Estates, $240,000

Megan G. Hammock to Kevin Lloyd. Lots 5 and 6, section 3, Otterwood Estates, $45,000

Keith Edward and Michele Reichard Riddle to Michael Patrick and Margaret Ann Hoye. Lots 4 and 5, Village Oaks Subdivision, $510,000

Arthur Lee Wilson Jr. and Mae R. Wilson to Steven D. and Jeannie S. Isaacs. Parcel, 2.25 acres, off of Campbell Highway, $6,750

Jadon LLC to Omatow LLC. Lot 99, phase 2, English Commons, $209,900

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Roberta Maxwell. Lot 5, Winfall Ridge Subdivision, $290,000

Janice Johnson-Richards to Earl G. and Margaret Woodruff. 5581 Wards Road, $25,000

Dilys T. Johnson and Dorothy Johnson Robertson to Our Inheritance Homes Inc. Lots 5 and 6, block 89, No. 2, City View Addition, $95,000

Timothy C. and Natalya N. Locke to Joseph D. Rothgeb III and Amber Krapf. Lot 11, Wheeler Estates, $95,000

City of Lynchburg

ANAV LLC to Carlha Tibisay Sanchez Carreno and Carlos Eduardo De Freitas Moniz. Lot 77, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $117,000

Robert N. Cofer and Shirley T. Cofer to Doyle B. Allen. 3135 Moorman Drive, $90,000

Drew Harlan Buckley to Michael J. and Diana J. Belfiore. 1123 Rhode Island Ave., $218,000

The Main LLC to Big Eaze Properties LLC. Unit 211, The Wayne, $199,900

Blanks Construction Inc. to 1009 Sandusky Drive LLC. 1009 Sandusky Drive, $280,000

Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. 369 N. Princeton Circle, $279,000

Steven D. and Brandi J. Chamberlin to Liyu Chen. Lot 134, Sterling Park Townhomes, $223,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 3A and 3B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

John Clyde Denoon and Mary Lou Denoon to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC. 39 North Princeton Circle, $215,000

Feng Xian Li to Michele A. Dewoody. Lot 91, Sterling Park Townhomes, $205,900

Dominion Realty LLC to Kevin and Jana Strock. 401 and 403 Botetourt St., $295,000

ELP LLC to Matthew Bryant Hazelwood. Lot 47, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $275,000

James W. Elliott to Thomas W. Tweedy and Rebecca P. Tweedy. 238 Coffee Road, $130,000

The Fons LLC to Sonya Roach and Dominique Simuel. 1311 Monsview Place, $159,900

Whitaker R. Johnston to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1110 Monroe St., $61,000

Charles David Hubbard and Nancy S. Hubbard to James River Home Buyers LLC. Lot 6, block 5, Fairgrounds Addition, $19,500

Robert A. and Lisa S. Rogers to JLAE Investment Management Inc. Unit 1, 11th Street Lofts, $350,000

James River Home Buyers LLC to JMG Properties LLC. Lot 6, block 5, Fairgrounds Addition, $30,000

Randall L. Sayre to Kimberly Jamison. 125 Pennsylvania Ave., $272,500

Robert J. Yakabouski III and Jessica A. Yakabouski to William T. Jones III and Sheryl G. Jones. 1312 St. Cloud Ave., $215,000

Nicholas L. and Kristi M. West to Connor and Jacqueline O’Neal. 125 Willard Way, $275,000

927 Church Street LLC to Plank Road LLC. 9278 Church St., $525,000

Charlie G. Watts II to Aaron J. Pritchard. Lots 17-20, block 1, Forest Hill, $206,000

Eva Marie and William Carlton Smith to Sarah and William C. Smith II. 1507 Brookville Lane, $225,000

Tony D. West to Ashley Spencer. 2025 Tazwell Ave., $164,900

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

WPXI Timberlake LLC, 8213 Timberlake Road, new construction, $1,000,000

Freedom First Federal Credit Union, 2102 Langhorne Road, renovation, $800,000

Gospel Community Church Inc., 1101 Floyd St., renovation, $100,000

Spirit SPE Portfolio CA C-Stor, 102 Paulette Circle, renovation, $40,000

Redely LLC, 502 Court St., renovation, $87,000

DPG Investments LLC, 102 Hexam Drive, renovation, $90,000

Lynchburg Ready Mix Concrete Co. Inc., 100 Halsey Road, addition, $75,000

Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, repair, $159,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain Road, renovation, $213,446

Main Office Lofts LLC, 56 9th St., repair, $132,000

Virginia United Methodist Housing Development Corporation, 1201 Long Meadows Drive, repair, $5,500

FIRAS LLC, 2819 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $3,000

City of Lynchburg, 605 5th St., repair, $154,400

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 2601 Confederate Ave. A, new construction, $139,628.90

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 2605 Confederate Ave. B, new construction, $139,628.90

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 2609 Confederate Ave. A, new construction, $139,628.90

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 2613 Confederate Ave. B, new construction, $139,628.90

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 101 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 105 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 109 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 113 Thicket Drive, new construction, $139,628.90

Stephen Wheeler, 227 Wayne Drive, addition, $2,500

Upkeep Homes LLC, 713 Pearl St., repair, $15,000

John Early, 303 Fauquier St., repair, $21,000