Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Horseshoe Property Inc. to David R. and Kelly N. Wall. Parcel, Va. 130 and Va. 704, 2.566 acres, $11,000

Tracie Greer to Cordaro Antwione Ellis. Lot 6, section III, Vannmeade, $28,000

Norman S. Hansen to Jonathan James Brewster Warner. Parcel, Va. 735, 4 acres, $87,000

Linda W. Zirkle to Mark E. Brungard. 401 Richard Highway and additional parcel, $279,000

Leigh S. McConaghy to Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker. Lot 2, at Madison Heights, $18,000

Philip G. and Stephani L. Boswell to Jeremiah W. and Andrea D. Kirkland. Lots 5 and 6, Naola Springs, $80,000

Jennie A. Kaznowski to John R. and Beverly A. Cornell. 867 Kenmore Road, $485,000

James C. Dunstan Jr. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 36, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $70,000

Matthew C. Bonferraro to Videll and Della Jennings Stone. Lot B, Lakeview Subdivision, $249,900

William Jeffrey Phelps to Kelvie L. and Kelsey B. Fore. Lots 19-22, Fairview Place, $200,500

Susan O. Kidd to James H. Doughty. Lot 22, section II, Banks Mountain Subdivision, $17,500

David A.S. Heppner to Carolee and Judson B. Van Dervort Jr. 1168 and 1192 Elon Road, $800,000

Appomattox County

Countryside Land Company LC to Ronnie Lee Austin. 261 Honey Bee Lane, $48,000

Michael J. and Beberly A. Gaydas to Michael J. and Patricia H. Mayer. Parcel, fronting Va. 630, 10.03 acres, $410,000

Sharon Kvasnicka, Kelly K. Jamerson, Sharla Kvasnicka and Gage Moore to Darrel and Norma Danos. 4551 Pumping Station Road, $115,500

Allison E. and Robert J. Maxwell to Zachary A. and Mackenzie S. Sligh. Parcel 2, fronting Va. 630, 7.86 acres, $450,000

Bedford County

Darla S. Underwood to Mary Lou McDonald. Lot 7, section 2, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $1,300,000

Dennis V. and Joyce C. Novitze to Grant Jason and Elizabeth Ann Book. Lot 3, Michael’s Landing Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $875,000

Johnson D. and Phyllis D. Holladay to Kelsey C. Newell and Erik W. Smedley. Lot 17, Village North, Lakes District, $845,000

Terence P. Seager to Carl and Nicole Chenoweth. Lot 16, Thunder Ridge Road, Lakes District, $748,500

Kathleen B Robinson to Corey L. and Melanie S. Olsen. Lots 38 and 84, section 4, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $564,000

Donald M. Meador and Karin C. Meador, trustees to John E. and Melanie H. Morris. Unit B building C-9, phase 11, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $486,100

Jeffrey A. and Setema Shea Tester and James A. Tester to Jason W. and Michelle M. Hicks. New tracts 6G and 6H, 6.5 acres, Blue Ridge District, $450,000

James F. Cuvelier to Glenn D. and Julie H. Hudler. Lot 88, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $435,000

Mary Ann Bondgren to Mark B. and Jill R. Blersch. Lots 7 and 12, Harbour Village, Lakes District, $300,000

L.T. Skinnell to Billy Williams and Andrea Williams. Parcel, 16.995 acres, Lakes District, $227,000

Dennis O. Jones to David Louis Jones. Two parcels, near Va. 24, 109.670 acres, Blue Ridge District, $169,988.50

The First Bank and Trust Company to Bedot Enterprises LLC. Lot 17, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $10,000

Mayhew Builders to Joan A. Bytheway. Lot 11, Summit Crossing, $425,000

Gregory E. Slominski to Stephan E. and Penelope S. Elam. Lot 9, section 7, The Meadows, $416,200

William F. Woolridge Sr. to Danny R. and Melanie L. Noell. Lot 21, Pine Ridge Subdivision, $350,000

Daniel S. and Ivy J. Klein to Ryan W. Wilder. Lot 1, Pinesview Subdivision, $241,500

Sara Danielle Riffey and William Jason Cassels to Zachary J. and Tiffany Divers. Lot 3, Horseshoe Bend Estates, $322,000

Joseph D. and Theresa S. Saboid to Nickolas J. and Mary K. Johnson. Lot 16, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $292,500

Stephen W. and Penelope S. Elam to Shelly A. Lee. Lot 4, Woodbrook Subdivision, $682,000

Joseph L. Watson and James F. Watson to Joshua M. and Rebecca L. Neighbors. Lots 172-176 and part of lot 171, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $175,000

Scott McKinley and Heidi A. Sheilds to Jonathan Tyler and Kelsey Tucker Williams and Teresa C. Tucker. Lot 32, section 2, Peaks View Estate Subdivision, $590,000

Campbell County

Lauren R. Lee to Ira Eugene and Shirley Diane King. Lot 39, phase I, English Commons, $194,900

Laura Katherine Ashton to Mickel J. and Karla L. Rosser. Lot 7, Leewood Subdivision, $240,000

D&D Landholdings LLC to Brian A. and Haley M. Coles. Lot 7, section 2, Ruckers Ridge, $263,850

Eugene H. Stratton Jr., David Wayne Stratton and Deborah Ann Stroud to Nick Richard Zemaiduk and Amanda Stewart Hurt. Lot 65, Westward Park, $247,000

Jack A. Fisher to William J. Gunter. Parcel, 1.70 acres, fronting U.S. 501, $86,700

M&W Land & Cattle LLC to BAM Land Co. LLC. Lots 22-24, block 15, Town of Altavista, $190,000

Charles T. Jones to Eric Ramirez, Lynda Ramirez-Blust and Henry Blust. Tract 3, River Hill Farms, $115,000

Jennifer T. Schmidt to Chase Andrew and Mackayla Berry Schmidt. 2813 Spring Mill Road and additional parcel, Spring Mill Road, $200,000

Overbey Family Partnership LLLP to Eric J. and Kristin Szandzik. Lot 6, Lazy Creeks, $49,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Nancy J. Sisco. Lot 16, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $214,900

Brian A. Coles and Haley Mitchell Coles to Jessica Marie Patterson. Lot 22, section 2, Carson Subdivision, $220,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Robert Thomas and Serena Gail Joseph. Lot 15, Troublesome Creek, $71,000

Brian K. Bowling to Stephen R. and Teresa A. Bridges. 2101 Laurel Lane and additional parcel, $260,000

Brian L. Curland, Molly F. Curland and Linda L. Curland to Larry David Stump. Lot 112, phase I, Runaway Bay, $22,000

Polly R. Wooldridge to Lisa B. and Hunter G. Garrett Jr. Two parcels, Timberlake Dr., $75,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Kary Taylor Frost. Lot 8, block 48, Park St., $92,000

City of Lynchburg

Levi Hagen to Alexa L. Osborn. 614 Norwood St., $190,000

Steven W. Schilthelm and Lysa M. Slay to William H. and Harrison F. Hunt. 3612 Willow Lawn Dr., $1,600

Joy Rene Nobilini and James Paul Nobilini, trustees to Michael W. Natale. 106 Mayfield Dr., $272,000

McCulloughs Painting and Wallcovering LLC to Megan D. and Jeffrey E. Messenger Jr. 226 Bell St., $230,000

Jacob W. Clark and Carmen Ortiz Clark to Zafar Aslam and Lola Crowder Husain. 140 Bon Ton Road, $185,000

Meet Your Clone Inc. to Lee Thomas and Jacqueline Thomas. Lot 10, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $245,000

Elevation LLC to Joseph Kyle Murphy and Carolyn Whitney Murphy. 1418 Fourth St., $15,000

James W. and Emily W. Hancock to Daniel J. and Kelly A. Earley. 110 Wayne Dr., $210,700

Jarryd M. Lee to Jeremiah F. Egan. Lot 9, section 3, Woodbine Village, $149,900

Wendolyn L. Summers to Michael C. Barton. 4728 Clarke St. and 4725 Latham St., $152,500

Benjamin Lee and Emily Tara Heskett to Rebecca Leigh Glenister and Richard H. Coe. 2124 Broadway St., $155,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Zachary Everett Lester and Emilia Dawn Kinsley. Lot 26, section 2, Maple Hills Subdivision, $232,000

Curtis W. Van Cleve II to Cynthia Russell and Bobby Joe Wofford Jr. Lot 79, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst. $250,000

Jessica A. Burks to Jarryd M. Lee and Tiffany Lee. Lot 11, block 15, section D, Sandusky Acres, $247,000

Carter & Carter to Brandon L. White. Lot 64, Sterling Park Townhomes, $159,900

Robert Wynn Blevins and Elizabeth Sydnor Blevins to Sherman B. and Stacy L. Cravens. Lot 10, block 2, section 3, Oakwood Farm, $319,000

Winter Renee Henry to Ciro Solis Calvillo and Ana Gabriela Rojas Gonzalez. 50 Polk St., $110,000

Jimmy R. Westmoreland Jr. to Richard Lee and Judith Ann Hedstrom Kremer. Lot 44, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $260,000

Grand Property of Virginia LC to CEG Investments LLC. 1117 Highland Dr., $86,000

Jennings B. Askew to Todd David and Kathleen Mary Clingman. 131 Portico St., $225,000

Wellington Commercial LLC to Greystone Hills LLC. Lot 18, block D, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $200,000

Hunt B. Asbury to Steven Ruby and Amy Ruby. Lot 6, block 1, plan B, Peakland Addition, $120,000

Manacore LLC to Joshua Robert Rosene. 818 Pierce St., $42,000

Michael D. Smith and Cosette Conaway to Jean Capital LLC. 1408 Buchanan St., $50,500

Aaron C. Moddy and Rebecca D. Moody to In Faith Properties LLC. 71 Polk St., $64,000

Rudolph and Rita Kreisel to Thomas Michael and Christina Donald. Lot 56, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $220,000

Clementine Management LLC to Upsource Solutions LLC. 508 Madison St. and 514 Fifth St., $540,000

Raymond Wayne and Karen Elaine Bucklew to Brian J. Pellegrini. 2232 King St., $178,000

Ryan E. Bresach and Karen D. Bredach to Viola J. Woodward. Lot 51, section 1, Forest Dale, $260,000

NBS Holdings LLC to Powell Property Network Inc. Lot 8 and half of lot 9, block 2, Radcliff, $200,000

LMST Ventures LLC to Aaron R. Yost. Lot 15, Ivylink, $287,750

Redely LLC to Courtside LLC. 500 Court St., $337,300

Andrew Jason ad Melissa E.J. Hale to Bernard M. Fauber Jr. 2203 Bedford Ave., $37,000

William M. and Phyllis Boudreaux to William M. Kirn and Kristian Marie Bailo. Lot 43, Bethal Park Subdivision, $586,000

Eva D. Woodson to Falen Fricchione and Paul Begley. 1600 Lynndale Place, $184,900

Redley LLC to Stephan D. and Karen M. Parry. 500 Court St., $348,075

Building Permits

Campbell County

Willow Estate LLC, lot 8, section II, Gable Crest, new dwelling, $225,000

Willow Estate LLC, 1043 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $230,000

Govinda Awale, lot 54, Leesville Road Estates, new dwelling, $359,000

Morgan Toler, 669 Spicer Road, new dwelling, $1,500,000

Michele Roakes, 4327 Mollies Creek Road, demolish, $14,000

David Benjamin, 1738 Waterlick Road, extend kitchen $20,000

David Talley, 602 Rainbow Forest Dr., laundry room, $13,000

Anne Drewry, 72 Catalpa Road, deck, $62,853

Michael Peebles, 200 West Road. Carport, $10,000

Brian Mullins, Calohan Road, new dwelling, $150,000

CS Custom Structures Inc., 281 Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $375,000

Chad Lewis, 579 Wilderness Road, new dwelling, $335,000

Barry Hall, 4986 Colonial Highway, renovations, $40,000

Brenda Knudson, 301 Otterview Dr., alteration, $130,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 30, section 1, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $290,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 31, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $290,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 16, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $210,000

Jeffrey Carter. 8724 Spring Mill Road, pool, $50,000

