Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Amherst County
Horseshoe Property Inc. to David R. and Kelly N. Wall. Parcel, Va. 130 and Va. 704, 2.566 acres, $11,000
Tracie Greer to Cordaro Antwione Ellis. Lot 6, section III, Vannmeade, $28,000
Norman S. Hansen to Jonathan James Brewster Warner. Parcel, Va. 735, 4 acres, $87,000
Linda W. Zirkle to Mark E. Brungard. 401 Richard Highway and additional parcel, $279,000
Leigh S. McConaghy to Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker. Lot 2, at Madison Heights, $18,000
Philip G. and Stephani L. Boswell to Jeremiah W. and Andrea D. Kirkland. Lots 5 and 6, Naola Springs, $80,000
Jennie A. Kaznowski to John R. and Beverly A. Cornell. 867 Kenmore Road, $485,000
James C. Dunstan Jr. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 36, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $70,000
Matthew C. Bonferraro to Videll and Della Jennings Stone. Lot B, Lakeview Subdivision, $249,900
William Jeffrey Phelps to Kelvie L. and Kelsey B. Fore. Lots 19-22, Fairview Place, $200,500
Susan O. Kidd to James H. Doughty. Lot 22, section II, Banks Mountain Subdivision, $17,500
David A.S. Heppner to Carolee and Judson B. Van Dervort Jr. 1168 and 1192 Elon Road, $800,000
Appomattox County
Countryside Land Company LC to Ronnie Lee Austin. 261 Honey Bee Lane, $48,000
Michael J. and Beberly A. Gaydas to Michael J. and Patricia H. Mayer. Parcel, fronting Va. 630, 10.03 acres, $410,000
Sharon Kvasnicka, Kelly K. Jamerson, Sharla Kvasnicka and Gage Moore to Darrel and Norma Danos. 4551 Pumping Station Road, $115,500
Allison E. and Robert J. Maxwell to Zachary A. and Mackenzie S. Sligh. Parcel 2, fronting Va. 630, 7.86 acres, $450,000
Bedford County
Darla S. Underwood to Mary Lou McDonald. Lot 7, section 2, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $1,300,000
Dennis V. and Joyce C. Novitze to Grant Jason and Elizabeth Ann Book. Lot 3, Michael’s Landing Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $875,000
Johnson D. and Phyllis D. Holladay to Kelsey C. Newell and Erik W. Smedley. Lot 17, Village North, Lakes District, $845,000
Terence P. Seager to Carl and Nicole Chenoweth. Lot 16, Thunder Ridge Road, Lakes District, $748,500
Kathleen B Robinson to Corey L. and Melanie S. Olsen. Lots 38 and 84, section 4, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $564,000
Donald M. Meador and Karin C. Meador, trustees to John E. and Melanie H. Morris. Unit B building C-9, phase 11, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $486,100
Jeffrey A. and Setema Shea Tester and James A. Tester to Jason W. and Michelle M. Hicks. New tracts 6G and 6H, 6.5 acres, Blue Ridge District, $450,000
James F. Cuvelier to Glenn D. and Julie H. Hudler. Lot 88, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $435,000
Mary Ann Bondgren to Mark B. and Jill R. Blersch. Lots 7 and 12, Harbour Village, Lakes District, $300,000
L.T. Skinnell to Billy Williams and Andrea Williams. Parcel, 16.995 acres, Lakes District, $227,000
Dennis O. Jones to David Louis Jones. Two parcels, near Va. 24, 109.670 acres, Blue Ridge District, $169,988.50
The First Bank and Trust Company to Bedot Enterprises LLC. Lot 17, Mariner’s Run, Lakes District, $10,000
Mayhew Builders to Joan A. Bytheway. Lot 11, Summit Crossing, $425,000
Gregory E. Slominski to Stephan E. and Penelope S. Elam. Lot 9, section 7, The Meadows, $416,200
William F. Woolridge Sr. to Danny R. and Melanie L. Noell. Lot 21, Pine Ridge Subdivision, $350,000
Daniel S. and Ivy J. Klein to Ryan W. Wilder. Lot 1, Pinesview Subdivision, $241,500
Sara Danielle Riffey and William Jason Cassels to Zachary J. and Tiffany Divers. Lot 3, Horseshoe Bend Estates, $322,000
Joseph D. and Theresa S. Saboid to Nickolas J. and Mary K. Johnson. Lot 16, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $292,500
Stephen W. and Penelope S. Elam to Shelly A. Lee. Lot 4, Woodbrook Subdivision, $682,000
Joseph L. Watson and James F. Watson to Joshua M. and Rebecca L. Neighbors. Lots 172-176 and part of lot 171, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $175,000
Scott McKinley and Heidi A. Sheilds to Jonathan Tyler and Kelsey Tucker Williams and Teresa C. Tucker. Lot 32, section 2, Peaks View Estate Subdivision, $590,000
Campbell County
Lauren R. Lee to Ira Eugene and Shirley Diane King. Lot 39, phase I, English Commons, $194,900
Laura Katherine Ashton to Mickel J. and Karla L. Rosser. Lot 7, Leewood Subdivision, $240,000
D&D Landholdings LLC to Brian A. and Haley M. Coles. Lot 7, section 2, Ruckers Ridge, $263,850
Eugene H. Stratton Jr., David Wayne Stratton and Deborah Ann Stroud to Nick Richard Zemaiduk and Amanda Stewart Hurt. Lot 65, Westward Park, $247,000
Jack A. Fisher to William J. Gunter. Parcel, 1.70 acres, fronting U.S. 501, $86,700
M&W Land & Cattle LLC to BAM Land Co. LLC. Lots 22-24, block 15, Town of Altavista, $190,000
Charles T. Jones to Eric Ramirez, Lynda Ramirez-Blust and Henry Blust. Tract 3, River Hill Farms, $115,000
Jennifer T. Schmidt to Chase Andrew and Mackayla Berry Schmidt. 2813 Spring Mill Road and additional parcel, Spring Mill Road, $200,000
Overbey Family Partnership LLLP to Eric J. and Kristin Szandzik. Lot 6, Lazy Creeks, $49,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Nancy J. Sisco. Lot 16, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $214,900
Brian A. Coles and Haley Mitchell Coles to Jessica Marie Patterson. Lot 22, section 2, Carson Subdivision, $220,000
Countryside Land Company LC to Robert Thomas and Serena Gail Joseph. Lot 15, Troublesome Creek, $71,000
Brian K. Bowling to Stephen R. and Teresa A. Bridges. 2101 Laurel Lane and additional parcel, $260,000
Brian L. Curland, Molly F. Curland and Linda L. Curland to Larry David Stump. Lot 112, phase I, Runaway Bay, $22,000
Polly R. Wooldridge to Lisa B. and Hunter G. Garrett Jr. Two parcels, Timberlake Dr., $75,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Kary Taylor Frost. Lot 8, block 48, Park St., $92,000
City of Lynchburg
Levi Hagen to Alexa L. Osborn. 614 Norwood St., $190,000
Steven W. Schilthelm and Lysa M. Slay to William H. and Harrison F. Hunt. 3612 Willow Lawn Dr., $1,600
Joy Rene Nobilini and James Paul Nobilini, trustees to Michael W. Natale. 106 Mayfield Dr., $272,000
McCulloughs Painting and Wallcovering LLC to Megan D. and Jeffrey E. Messenger Jr. 226 Bell St., $230,000
Jacob W. Clark and Carmen Ortiz Clark to Zafar Aslam and Lola Crowder Husain. 140 Bon Ton Road, $185,000
Meet Your Clone Inc. to Lee Thomas and Jacqueline Thomas. Lot 10, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $245,000
Elevation LLC to Joseph Kyle Murphy and Carolyn Whitney Murphy. 1418 Fourth St., $15,000
James W. and Emily W. Hancock to Daniel J. and Kelly A. Earley. 110 Wayne Dr., $210,700
Jarryd M. Lee to Jeremiah F. Egan. Lot 9, section 3, Woodbine Village, $149,900
Wendolyn L. Summers to Michael C. Barton. 4728 Clarke St. and 4725 Latham St., $152,500
Benjamin Lee and Emily Tara Heskett to Rebecca Leigh Glenister and Richard H. Coe. 2124 Broadway St., $155,000
Lynchburg Renting LLC to Zachary Everett Lester and Emilia Dawn Kinsley. Lot 26, section 2, Maple Hills Subdivision, $232,000
Curtis W. Van Cleve II to Cynthia Russell and Bobby Joe Wofford Jr. Lot 79, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst. $250,000
Jessica A. Burks to Jarryd M. Lee and Tiffany Lee. Lot 11, block 15, section D, Sandusky Acres, $247,000
Carter & Carter to Brandon L. White. Lot 64, Sterling Park Townhomes, $159,900
Robert Wynn Blevins and Elizabeth Sydnor Blevins to Sherman B. and Stacy L. Cravens. Lot 10, block 2, section 3, Oakwood Farm, $319,000
Winter Renee Henry to Ciro Solis Calvillo and Ana Gabriela Rojas Gonzalez. 50 Polk St., $110,000
Jimmy R. Westmoreland Jr. to Richard Lee and Judith Ann Hedstrom Kremer. Lot 44, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $260,000
Grand Property of Virginia LC to CEG Investments LLC. 1117 Highland Dr., $86,000
Jennings B. Askew to Todd David and Kathleen Mary Clingman. 131 Portico St., $225,000
Wellington Commercial LLC to Greystone Hills LLC. Lot 18, block D, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $200,000
Hunt B. Asbury to Steven Ruby and Amy Ruby. Lot 6, block 1, plan B, Peakland Addition, $120,000
Manacore LLC to Joshua Robert Rosene. 818 Pierce St., $42,000
Michael D. Smith and Cosette Conaway to Jean Capital LLC. 1408 Buchanan St., $50,500
Aaron C. Moddy and Rebecca D. Moody to In Faith Properties LLC. 71 Polk St., $64,000
Rudolph and Rita Kreisel to Thomas Michael and Christina Donald. Lot 56, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $220,000
Clementine Management LLC to Upsource Solutions LLC. 508 Madison St. and 514 Fifth St., $540,000
Raymond Wayne and Karen Elaine Bucklew to Brian J. Pellegrini. 2232 King St., $178,000
Ryan E. Bresach and Karen D. Bredach to Viola J. Woodward. Lot 51, section 1, Forest Dale, $260,000
NBS Holdings LLC to Powell Property Network Inc. Lot 8 and half of lot 9, block 2, Radcliff, $200,000
LMST Ventures LLC to Aaron R. Yost. Lot 15, Ivylink, $287,750
Redely LLC to Courtside LLC. 500 Court St., $337,300
Andrew Jason ad Melissa E.J. Hale to Bernard M. Fauber Jr. 2203 Bedford Ave., $37,000
William M. and Phyllis Boudreaux to William M. Kirn and Kristian Marie Bailo. Lot 43, Bethal Park Subdivision, $586,000
Eva D. Woodson to Falen Fricchione and Paul Begley. 1600 Lynndale Place, $184,900
Redley LLC to Stephan D. and Karen M. Parry. 500 Court St., $348,075
Campbell County
Willow Estate LLC, lot 8, section II, Gable Crest, new dwelling, $225,000
Willow Estate LLC, 1043 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $230,000
Govinda Awale, lot 54, Leesville Road Estates, new dwelling, $359,000
Morgan Toler, 669 Spicer Road, new dwelling, $1,500,000
Michele Roakes, 4327 Mollies Creek Road, demolish, $14,000
David Benjamin, 1738 Waterlick Road, extend kitchen $20,000
David Talley, 602 Rainbow Forest Dr., laundry room, $13,000
Anne Drewry, 72 Catalpa Road, deck, $62,853
Michael Peebles, 200 West Road. Carport, $10,000
Brian Mullins, Calohan Road, new dwelling, $150,000
CS Custom Structures Inc., 281 Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $375,000
Chad Lewis, 579 Wilderness Road, new dwelling, $335,000
Barry Hall, 4986 Colonial Highway, renovations, $40,000
Brenda Knudson, 301 Otterview Dr., alteration, $130,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 30, section 1, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $290,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 31, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $290,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 16, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $210,000
Jeffrey Carter. 8724 Spring Mill Road, pool, $50,000