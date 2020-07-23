Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Michael L. Dillard to Avery L. Robertson and Tina M. Wilson. 332 Ragland Road, $111,000
Charles Douglas Porter to Edward L. Sandidge. 1341 Boxwood Farm Road, $134,000
George K. and Tammy E. Slade to IY LLC. Lot cut from tract 4, Hilldale Farm, $45,000
Derris L. Raper and Stephen L. Batten, trustees to Travis Camden and Crystal Roberts. Parcel, 3.5 acres, bordering on U.S. 60 and Va. 634, $118,000
Arnold B. and Sue W. Pearson to Rena S. Leone. Lots 17-20, Oakland Place, $133,000
Joshua Everett Shober to Steven R. and Sheila A. Justice. 128 Blue Ridge Lane, $150,000
Timothy David Sawyer and Betty Mayo Simpson Sawyer to Wade N. and Suzanne S. Sears. Tract 13, Map of Hunting Woods, $110,000
Christopher W. and Sherry E. Maddox to Christopher W. Maddox. 206 Coleman Road, $29,435.04
Aaron James Milton to Michelle M. Shanks. 140 Old Ragland Road, $160,000
Appomattox County
Charles A. Smith to Scott W. Fulton. Parcel, Wildway Road, $82,000
Kenneth A. and Elizabeth S. Hamlett to Matthew Sprinkle. Parcel, Forest Chapel Road, $64,000
Ethan A. Fowler to Brandon R. McGann and Elizabeth A. Hanchak. Parcel, Oak Ridge Road, $49,200
Henrico Homes LLC to W7 Properties LLC. 6624 Red House Road, $131,871
Skylar K. Yeatts to Heather Renee Alkire. Lot 35, Meadowlark Subdivision, $104,000
Gary Louis Atkins, Pamela A. Layman, Terri Atkins Wilson to H. Curtis Pearson Jr. and Benjamin D. Cole. Parcel, 48.36 acres, off of U.S. 460, $91,000
Bedford County
Linda T. Allison to Charles J. and Donna E. Burton. Unit 62, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $178,500
Jacqueline Altadonna to Landon Bays. 5334 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $45,000
Shane P. Bossard to Dale Jay and Maija Lynn Christensen. Lot 2, Pebble Brook, Lakes District, $640,000
Darlette A. Shimp to Christopher J. and Deborah L. Michael. Lot 39, section 1, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $262,000
Mary S. Lantz to William R. Powell and Kathleen N. Beasley-Powell. 4763 Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $205,000
Joana Tamar Kelly to Darius Zeb and Lauren Brevard. Lot 11, Stone Mountain Farms, Lakes District, $230,000
Joseph R. and Kristin W. Trahey to Shawn Joseph Nielsen. Unit S-7, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $165,000
Richard D. and Katherine C. Justice to Mark S. and Courtney J. Kenyon. 2926 Hickory Cove Lane, Lakes District, $530,000
Christopher J. Michael and Deborah L. Michael to Brianna Renee Dillon and William Thomas Copes II. Lot 57, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $280,000
Timothy J. Serlis to Gabriel E. Saker. Tracts A and B, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $35,000
Ian A. and Cass A. Hamre to Bryan Daniel and Jacquelyn Nichole Smith. Lot 12, Bay Vue, Blue Ridge District, $249,950
Cody A. and Kayla R. Williams to Amber S. Monroe. 1249 Ivy Ridge Lane, $213,500
Rita B. and Richard W. Green to Kate B. Schultz and Calvin W. Egan. Unit 282, building 8, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $156,000
David L. and Ann L. Shaw to Thomas Dwayne and Shannon Elizabeth Leedy. Lot 45, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $52,900
Lawrence W. Fisher to Andrew O. Gay and Madeline L. Gay. Lot 6, Stillhouse Subdivision, $279,000
Irish Enterprises LLC to Lucia Alejandra and Julio F. Torres. Lot 49, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $204,900
Franklin L. and Steven L. North to Jeffrey B. and Nell A. Ginn. Lot 3, section 1, Meadowmont Farms, $380,000
James Y. Simms Jr. and Kay R. Young to Matthew and Victoria Weaver and Gayle Weaver. Lot 15, section 1, Ivy Hill, $343,000
John Tirado and Dayna Tirado to Virginia Walton Pittman. Parcel, near Joppa Mill Road, $140,000
Kenneth R. and Kathy D. Blanchard to Andrew J. and Sarah M. Bonner. Lot 35, phase II, Country Club Estates, $443,500
Charles Laughlin and Ayesha Khaja to Michael D. Swaisgood and Deborah-Anne D. Swaisgood. Lot 2, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $359,900
Tracy Bryan Tall and Tamara Ann McGinn, co-executors to Wayne D. and Virginia L. DeVerna. Lot 32, Manor Court Townhomes, $245,000
Lyditch Alida Goosen Morton to Troy J. and Isabel Mueller. 4796 Patterson Road and additional parcel, $195,000
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Douglas W. and Jennifer L. Suplita. Parcel F, The Sieverdes Farm, $255,200
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Matthew H. Sweeney. Lot 8, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $395,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC to Nathaniel Lee and Sarah Christine Wade. Lot 40, Lake Manor Estates, $825,106
Mitchell L. Reaves to Vladislav A. and Kristin White Kabatov. Tract 1, near Camden Road, Peaks District, $179,900
Katie P. Minso to Zachary Derek Fore and George Emerson Fore. Lot 23, section IV, Town and Country Subdivision, $158,000
Jean F. and James R. Hughes III to Patrick and Laura Slagle. Lot 5, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $330,000
Campbell County
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC. Lot 32, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000
Robert W. Brooks to James Paul Marks. Lot 4, Mitchell Farms, $168,000
James Paul Marks to Valarie E. Dawson. Lot 1, Va. 701, 1 acre, $162,500
PhoenixInvestment LLC to Brian S. and Margaret C. Hastoglis. Lot 17, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $59,900
Joseph A. Driskill to Fairhart Properties LLC. 136 Rhonda Road, $85,000
Sharon Bryant and Sheila Roper to Mose J. and Lena H. Swartzentruber. 548 Lewis Ford Road, $290,000
Tracey A. Jackson to Ricky Lynwood Jones Jr. Lot 9, section 1, Town Forks Subdivision, $115,000
Ricky D. Trent to Brandon L. and Jamie L. King. Lot 9, Hayden Fields, $250,000
Bobbye Raye Womack to Benjamin Joseph Marietta and Laura Marina Meniktos. Parcel, 0.14 acres, Main St., $42,000
Ronald E. Simerly to Commaboyz LLC. 609 Ninth St., $50,000
Brian A. Gregory and Kristan G. Casto to Kristan G. Casto. Tract 16, block 1, section 1, Holiday Forest, $80,000
Chi Keung Lai and Kwan Cheng to Mark Saunders and Angie Reese Walker. Unit 302, The Lighthouse Condominium, $118,000
Eric M. and Jessica M. Jewett to Timothy Theodore and Ashley Marie Preusser. Lot 72, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $325,000
Timothy T. and Ashley M. Preusser to David A. and Ann E. Spice. Lot 6, block 1, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $224,000
Carol C. Jenerette to Anthony Todd and Laura Kay Davis. 580 Meadowbrook Lane, $125,000
City of Lynchburg
Zeeshan R. Chaudhry and Rida Afzal to Impact Living Services. 705 Wyndhurst Dr., $179,900
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Debra Zinn. Lot 56, Legacy Oaks, $237,950
McGustavus Miller Sr. and McGustavus Miller Jr. to Thomas T. Hall Jr. and Katherine B. Lee. Lot 7, block 7, Edley Addition, $172,500
Stuart Austin Campbell Drake to Amy C. and James T. Davis III. 1616 Morrison Dr., $180,000
Baree Horner to Avemco Properties LLC. 2219 Poplar St., $90,000
D&J Calfee LLC to Alan Z. Kramer Jr. and Nicole R. Kramer. 1601 Somerset Dr., $170,900
Henry G. Myers to Steven and Annie R. Frost. 125 Krise Circle, $214,900
Erin P. and James H. Harre III to Aaron M. and Lindsey G. Thompson. Lots 52-54, block A, Oakmont Park, $127,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Forrest Lee Tucker and Mary Lynn Tucker, co-trustees. Unit 301, Parkview on the Bluff, $494,400
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Forrest Lee Tucker and Mary Lynn Tucker, co-trustees. Unit 603, Parkview on the Bluff, $474,900
Ronald L. Moyer Sr. to Charlotte S. Roberts. Unit 19-2, building 19, Stonegate Villas, $229,900
Ryan Masters to Jacob M. and Taylor N. Smith. Lots 23-25, block 14, Golf Park, $151,000
Herbert S. Pieper and Caitlin N. Curtis to Jennifer Marie Jones and Richard Evan Swedberg. Lot 1, block U, section 12, Vista Acres Subdivision, $187,500
Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to NBS Holdings LLC. 2000 Grace St., $60,000
Lawrence A. and Patricia Brown to Elevation LLC. 1507 Yancey St., $2,000
William Kyle Hammersmith and Julie Whitney to Sandra Jones, William Jones and Elizabeth K. Boswell. 3824 and 3828 Cambria St., $251,500
Anthony and Pamela Bruno Revocable Living Trust to Linda F. Davidson. Lot 22, phase II, The Villas at Stonemill, $219,000
DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 56, Legacy Oaks, $30,000
James and Jennifer Steward to Taylor Hawkins and Aubrey Plourde. 1005 Harrison St., $205,500
Roland Macher to Joshua and Hannah Lee Rosene. 1721 Liberty St., $12,800
Douglas W. and Jennifer L. Suplita to Charles Edward Reynolds and Erin Nichole Hodges. Lot 43, section 7, New Towne, $264,000
Profits LLC to Jessica Lynn Pfeiffer. 320 Westover Boulevard, $132,975
Building Permits
Bedford County
Diamond Hill LC, 1017 Diamond Hill Road, replace gas dispensers, $52,381.53
CPT Investments LLC, 305 Gristmill Dr., commercial alteration, $40,000
Cottontown Investment LLC, 1029 Cottontown Manor Dr., mail house, $15,000
Cottontown Investment LLC, 1029 Cottontown Manor Dr., trash house, $25,000
T P B Enterprises LLC, lot 28, building 3, Farmington, townhouse, $150,000
T P B Enterprises LLC, lot 27, building 3, Farmington, townhouse, $150,000
T P B Enterprises LLC, lot 29, building 3, Farmington, townhouse, $150,000
David Warden, lot 236, section 8, Colby Dr., new dwelling, $400,000
Nathan Wagner, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, new dwelling, $550,000
Zachary Rawlins, 1311 Gazebo Lane, addition, $92,000
Penn Martin, 1384 Homeplace Road, alteration, $31,000
Michael Bell, 501 Chadwick Dr., kitchen renovation, $48,700
Louis Alvey, 1210 Hupps Hill Lane, porch addition, $85,000
Laura Spencer, 1089 Oakwood St., deck, $7,200
David Bierlein, 2960 Hales Ford Road, garage, $6,500
Spencer Bobbitt, lot 1, Virginia Byway, new dwelling, $140,000
Christopher Atkins, 1492 Hooper Road, roof for stoop, $1,000
Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, 1063 Harborough Dr., alteration, $20,000
Susan Burnette, 3170 Goode Station Road, roof, $1,000
Guy Bethel, 1094 Questor St., deck, $2,500
Roy Kelley, 103 Quatrone Court, garage $73,000
