Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Michael L. Dillard to Avery L. Robertson and Tina M. Wilson. 332 Ragland Road, $111,000

Charles Douglas Porter to Edward L. Sandidge. 1341 Boxwood Farm Road, $134,000

George K. and Tammy E. Slade to IY LLC. Lot cut from tract 4, Hilldale Farm, $45,000

Derris L. Raper and Stephen L. Batten, trustees to Travis Camden and Crystal Roberts. Parcel, 3.5 acres, bordering on U.S. 60 and Va. 634, $118,000

Arnold B. and Sue W. Pearson to Rena S. Leone. Lots 17-20, Oakland Place, $133,000

Joshua Everett Shober to Steven R. and Sheila A. Justice. 128 Blue Ridge Lane, $150,000

Timothy David Sawyer and Betty Mayo Simpson Sawyer to Wade N. and Suzanne S. Sears. Tract 13, Map of Hunting Woods, $110,000

Christopher W. and Sherry E. Maddox to Christopher W. Maddox. 206 Coleman Road, $29,435.04

Aaron James Milton to Michelle M. Shanks. 140 Old Ragland Road, $160,000

Appomattox County

Charles A. Smith to Scott W. Fulton. Parcel, Wildway Road, $82,000

Kenneth A. and Elizabeth S. Hamlett to Matthew Sprinkle. Parcel, Forest Chapel Road, $64,000

Ethan A. Fowler to Brandon R. McGann and Elizabeth A. Hanchak. Parcel, Oak Ridge Road, $49,200

Henrico Homes LLC to W7 Properties LLC. 6624 Red House Road, $131,871

Skylar K. Yeatts to Heather Renee Alkire. Lot 35, Meadowlark Subdivision, $104,000

Gary Louis Atkins, Pamela A. Layman, Terri Atkins Wilson to H. Curtis Pearson Jr. and Benjamin D. Cole. Parcel, 48.36 acres, off of U.S. 460, $91,000

Bedford County

Linda T. Allison to Charles J. and Donna E. Burton. Unit 62, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $178,500

Jacqueline Altadonna to Landon Bays. 5334 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $45,000

Shane P. Bossard to Dale Jay and Maija Lynn Christensen. Lot 2, Pebble Brook, Lakes District, $640,000

Darlette A. Shimp to Christopher J. and Deborah L. Michael. Lot 39, section 1, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $262,000

Mary S. Lantz to William R. Powell and Kathleen N. Beasley-Powell. 4763 Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $205,000

Joana Tamar Kelly to Darius Zeb and Lauren Brevard. Lot 11, Stone Mountain Farms, Lakes District, $230,000

Joseph R. and Kristin W. Trahey to Shawn Joseph Nielsen. Unit S-7, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $165,000

Richard D. and Katherine C. Justice to Mark S. and Courtney J. Kenyon. 2926 Hickory Cove Lane, Lakes District, $530,000

Christopher J. Michael and Deborah L. Michael to Brianna Renee Dillon and William Thomas Copes II. Lot 57, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $280,000

Timothy J. Serlis to Gabriel E. Saker. Tracts A and B, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $35,000

Ian A. and Cass A. Hamre to Bryan Daniel and Jacquelyn Nichole Smith. Lot 12, Bay Vue, Blue Ridge District, $249,950

Cody A. and Kayla R. Williams to Amber S. Monroe. 1249 Ivy Ridge Lane, $213,500

Rita B. and Richard W. Green to Kate B. Schultz and Calvin W. Egan. Unit 282, building 8, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $156,000

David L. and Ann L. Shaw to Thomas Dwayne and Shannon Elizabeth Leedy. Lot 45, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $52,900

Lawrence W. Fisher to Andrew O. Gay and Madeline L. Gay. Lot 6, Stillhouse Subdivision, $279,000

Irish Enterprises LLC to Lucia Alejandra and Julio F. Torres. Lot 49, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $204,900

Franklin L. and Steven L. North to Jeffrey B. and Nell A. Ginn. Lot 3, section 1, Meadowmont Farms, $380,000

James Y. Simms Jr. and Kay R. Young to Matthew and Victoria Weaver and Gayle Weaver. Lot 15, section 1, Ivy Hill, $343,000

John Tirado and Dayna Tirado to Virginia Walton Pittman. Parcel, near Joppa Mill Road, $140,000

Kenneth R. and Kathy D. Blanchard to Andrew J. and Sarah M. Bonner. Lot 35, phase II, Country Club Estates, $443,500

Charles Laughlin and Ayesha Khaja to Michael D. Swaisgood and Deborah-Anne D. Swaisgood. Lot 2, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $359,900

Tracy Bryan Tall and Tamara Ann McGinn, co-executors to Wayne D. and Virginia L. DeVerna. Lot 32, Manor Court Townhomes, $245,000

Lyditch Alida Goosen Morton to Troy J. and Isabel Mueller. 4796 Patterson Road and additional parcel, $195,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Douglas W. and Jennifer L. Suplita. Parcel F, The Sieverdes Farm, $255,200

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Matthew H. Sweeney. Lot 8, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $395,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC to Nathaniel Lee and Sarah Christine Wade. Lot 40, Lake Manor Estates, $825,106

Mitchell L. Reaves to Vladislav A. and Kristin White Kabatov. Tract 1, near Camden Road, Peaks District, $179,900

Katie P. Minso to Zachary Derek Fore and George Emerson Fore. Lot 23, section IV, Town and Country Subdivision, $158,000

Jean F. and James R. Hughes III to Patrick and Laura Slagle. Lot 5, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $330,000

Campbell County

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC. Lot 32, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

Robert W. Brooks to James Paul Marks. Lot 4, Mitchell Farms, $168,000

James Paul Marks to Valarie E. Dawson. Lot 1, Va. 701, 1 acre, $162,500

PhoenixInvestment LLC to Brian S. and Margaret C. Hastoglis. Lot 17, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $59,900

Joseph A. Driskill to Fairhart Properties LLC. 136 Rhonda Road, $85,000

Sharon Bryant and Sheila Roper to Mose J. and Lena H. Swartzentruber. 548 Lewis Ford Road, $290,000

Tracey A. Jackson to Ricky Lynwood Jones Jr. Lot 9, section 1, Town Forks Subdivision, $115,000

Ricky D. Trent to Brandon L. and Jamie L. King. Lot 9, Hayden Fields, $250,000

Bobbye Raye Womack to Benjamin Joseph Marietta and Laura Marina Meniktos. Parcel, 0.14 acres, Main St., $42,000

Ronald E. Simerly to Commaboyz LLC. 609 Ninth St., $50,000

Brian A. Gregory and Kristan G. Casto to Kristan G. Casto. Tract 16, block 1, section 1, Holiday Forest, $80,000

Chi Keung Lai and Kwan Cheng to Mark Saunders and Angie Reese Walker. Unit 302, The Lighthouse Condominium, $118,000

Eric M. and Jessica M. Jewett to Timothy Theodore and Ashley Marie Preusser. Lot 72, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $325,000

Timothy T. and Ashley M. Preusser to David A. and Ann E. Spice. Lot 6, block 1, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $224,000

Carol C. Jenerette to Anthony Todd and Laura Kay Davis. 580 Meadowbrook Lane, $125,000

City of Lynchburg

Zeeshan R. Chaudhry and Rida Afzal to Impact Living Services. 705 Wyndhurst Dr., $179,900

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Debra Zinn. Lot 56, Legacy Oaks, $237,950

McGustavus Miller Sr. and McGustavus Miller Jr. to Thomas T. Hall Jr. and Katherine B. Lee. Lot 7, block 7, Edley Addition, $172,500

Stuart Austin Campbell Drake to Amy C. and James T. Davis III. 1616 Morrison Dr., $180,000

Baree Horner to Avemco Properties LLC. 2219 Poplar St., $90,000

D&J Calfee LLC to Alan Z. Kramer Jr. and Nicole R. Kramer. 1601 Somerset Dr., $170,900

Henry G. Myers to Steven and Annie R. Frost. 125 Krise Circle, $214,900

Erin P. and James H. Harre III to Aaron M. and Lindsey G. Thompson. Lots 52-54, block A, Oakmont Park, $127,000

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Forrest Lee Tucker and Mary Lynn Tucker, co-trustees. Unit 301, Parkview on the Bluff, $494,400

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Forrest Lee Tucker and Mary Lynn Tucker, co-trustees. Unit 603, Parkview on the Bluff, $474,900

Ronald L. Moyer Sr. to Charlotte S. Roberts. Unit 19-2, building 19, Stonegate Villas, $229,900

Ryan Masters to Jacob M. and Taylor N. Smith. Lots 23-25, block 14, Golf Park, $151,000

Herbert S. Pieper and Caitlin N. Curtis to Jennifer Marie Jones and Richard Evan Swedberg. Lot 1, block U, section 12, Vista Acres Subdivision, $187,500

Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to NBS Holdings LLC. 2000 Grace St., $60,000

Lawrence A. and Patricia Brown to Elevation LLC. 1507 Yancey St., $2,000

William Kyle Hammersmith and Julie Whitney to Sandra Jones, William Jones and Elizabeth K. Boswell. 3824 and 3828 Cambria St., $251,500

Anthony and Pamela Bruno Revocable Living Trust to Linda F. Davidson. Lot 22, phase II, The Villas at Stonemill, $219,000

DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 56, Legacy Oaks, $30,000

James and Jennifer Steward to Taylor Hawkins and Aubrey Plourde. 1005 Harrison St., $205,500

Roland Macher to Joshua and Hannah Lee Rosene. 1721 Liberty St., $12,800

Douglas W. and Jennifer L. Suplita to Charles Edward Reynolds and Erin Nichole Hodges. Lot 43, section 7, New Towne, $264,000

Profits LLC to Jessica Lynn Pfeiffer. 320 Westover Boulevard, $132,975

Building Permits

Bedford County

Diamond Hill LC, 1017 Diamond Hill Road, replace gas dispensers, $52,381.53

CPT Investments LLC, 305 Gristmill Dr., commercial alteration, $40,000

Cottontown Investment LLC, 1029 Cottontown Manor Dr., mail house, $15,000

Cottontown Investment LLC, 1029 Cottontown Manor Dr., trash house, $25,000

T P B Enterprises LLC, lot 28, building 3, Farmington, townhouse, $150,000

T P B Enterprises LLC, lot 27, building 3, Farmington, townhouse, $150,000

T P B Enterprises LLC, lot 29, building 3, Farmington, townhouse, $150,000

David Warden, lot 236, section 8, Colby Dr., new dwelling, $400,000

Nathan Wagner, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, new dwelling, $550,000

Zachary Rawlins, 1311 Gazebo Lane, addition, $92,000

Penn Martin, 1384 Homeplace Road, alteration, $31,000

Michael Bell, 501 Chadwick Dr., kitchen renovation, $48,700

Louis Alvey, 1210 Hupps Hill Lane, porch addition, $85,000

Laura Spencer, 1089 Oakwood St., deck, $7,200

David Bierlein, 2960 Hales Ford Road, garage, $6,500

Spencer Bobbitt, lot 1, Virginia Byway, new dwelling, $140,000

Christopher Atkins, 1492 Hooper Road, roof for stoop, $1,000

Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, 1063 Harborough Dr., alteration, $20,000

Susan Burnette, 3170 Goode Station Road, roof, $1,000

Guy Bethel, 1094 Questor St., deck, $2,500

Roy Kelley, 103 Quatrone Court, garage $73,000

 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Waynesboro's Water Trail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News