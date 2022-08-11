Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Morcom, Philip A. Builders, Inc. to Tracy Kyle-Hitchens and Ethan Kyle. Lot 5, 330 Winesap Road, $344,900
Thomas G. Sleigh to Jacob Christian Walker. 2245 Cedar Gate Road, $195,990
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Dean C. Rodgers. 120 Wells Road, $117,000
Carl W. Burch and Jessica N. Burch to Branden Lenover. 188 Tyree Circle, $106,000
Jacob R. Simms and Madison V. Johnson to Ruth Kite Dodson. Lot 35, section 1, Woodway, $260,000
Donald Brown, Jeffrey Johnson and LaQuita Scott to Eduardo A. Gomez. Lot 30, section 1, Wedgewood Manor, $270,000
William Carter Worsham and Laura Jeannette Worsham to Manee and Joseph Davis. Lots 140-143, Wilbur Knight Property, $150,000
People are also reading…
Franklin B. and Susan M. Walton to Christopher Reed and Daniel Reed. Lot 2, Pryor’s Creek Subdivision, $80,000
Appomattox County
Ronald Newman Roseveare to Micah and Alexander Alvarado. Lot 39, block B, Morningside, $204,000
Donald Dewitt Baldwin to Viper Investments LLC. 154 Rose Lane, $100,000
Ronald H. Campbell and Gary D. Campbell to Dale Lynn and Chessie W. Frye. 9024 Red House Road and three additional parcels, Red House Road, $330,000
William D. Carson, William D. Carson II and Louise Carson Driggers to Robert M. Garrette and Cary A. Garrette. Parcel, Blue Ridge Drive, $42,000
Robin L. Snyder to Steven N. and Mary Hudson Carter. Lot 12, 2.35 acres, Va. 613, $289,900
Bedford County
Jared J. Clem and Philip J. Clem to 108 W. College LLC. Residue, parcel A, 10.828 acres, Lakes District, $178,458
Kayla Brinkley and Adrian Farley to Taylor J. Wiseman. 1145 Lamb Farm Road, $107,000
Ryan B. Larson to Nicholas and Vanessa Penson. 2980 Gravel Hill Road, $300,000
Michael P. and Nina V. Murray to Dominic E. and Sara L. Esposito. Lot 13, section 1, Oilfield Village, $705,000
John N. Anderson and Mary M. Anderson to James Edward Madelle III and Angela Rae Madelle. 1200 Rock Spring Road, $185,000
Erick R. and Erin T. Lawson to Nathan Scott and Vitoria V. France. Tract 11-3A, Roaring Run Hollow, $350,000
Geneva Crawford Jackson to Paul T. and Jessica Robertson. Lot 54, Forest Edge Subdivision, $385,000
Douglas A. and Amanda Paige Gatz to Frederick D. Rivers III and Nidia L. Rivers. Lot 25, Virginia Ridge, $391,000
Sharon H. and Wayne B. May Jr. to Jean Whelan McGuinness. 1136 Club Terrace, $429,900
Randy M. and Betty Jo Marling to Robbin G. and Kelly S. Miller. 1232 Helmsdale Drive, $395,000
Buyer Accepted LLC to Steven McCanless and Harmony Hermann. 1381 West Crossing Drive, $691,900
Mark Arrington, Kathy Glover and Renae Fariss to Kathy A. and Richard L. Glover. Lot 39, Isle of Pines, $473,200
Dale S. Overstreet to Francis N. and Robyn Vigilanese. 3858 Sheep Creek Road, $185,000
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Michael L. and Brenda J. Arbogast. Lot 17B, phase II-C, Oakwood Villas, $409,900
Robert C. Smith II and Heather D. Smith to Patrick J. Brown. Lot 2, section 3, Valleywood Townhomes, $180,000
Charles Jacob and Katherine Ammon Grove to Thomas Holdings LLC. Parcel, off of Va. 221, 163.103 acres, Jefferson District, $2,000,000
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Marilyn Kohn. Unit 17A, phase II-C, Oakwood Villas, $419,900
Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. Lot 2, section II, Governors Hill, $30,000
Jeffrey G. and Tracy S. Kaier to Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC. Two parcels, Rucker Road, $200,000
JC Venture Strategies LLC to Michael and Martha Kelley. Lot 86, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, $225,000
Janet Lynn Rorer to Sirorat Vienmanapun. Lot 8, section 12, Farmington at Forest, $238,500
Connie Thomson to Robert E. Hartman Jr. Lot 31, section IV, Town and Country Subdivision, $315,000
Christopher James Franzelas to Kathleen D. Perno and William P. Perno. Lot 13, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $124,200
West Crossing LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lots 3-10, section 5 and lots 9-12 and 24, section 2, Farmington at Forest, $850,000
Campbell County
Ennis Investments HL459 LLC to Mircea N. and Angela Y. Apintiloaiei. Lot 6, section 6, Holiday Forest, $499,900
Roozbeh Kevin Behrooz and Nasim Behrooz to Zakia Schaffer Jefferson. Lot E3, Lakewalk Villas, $275,000
Collins Window & Door LLC to Elizabeth Joyce Doss. 179 Deer Creek Drive, $215,000
Joyce H. Milton to Countryside Land Company LC. 6112 and 6190 Sugar Hill Road, $882,000
Brenda L. Snead to Constance J. Dewey. Lot 1B, section 8, Russell Springs, $272,500
H&S Holdings Properties LLC to Melinda M. and Gregory P. Fiske. 2120 Wheeler Road, $409,900
Karen P. and J.W. Hopkins Jr. to Matthew K. Forbes. Portion of lot 59, section 2-A, Wildwood, $394,000
Twenty-Twenty Partners LLC to Jerry M. Fleshman Jr. and Ashley Dawn Horsley. 339 Arrington Drive, $441,000
Robert G. and Tracey G. Good to William M. Freeman and Caitlin Brooke Secrist. Lot 40, section 3, Hunter’s Mill Subdivision, $520,000
Timothy D. and Jessica J. Lee to Cody Dale Williams. Lot 8, Concord Estates Subdivision, $360,000
Cary A. Padgett to Christopher W. Austin and Cari M. Francis. Lot 1, Shady Oak Subdivision, $15,000
Brenda O. Crouch to Richard Allen Brown II. 576 Wileman Road, $139,000
G.E. Nixon Builder Inc. to Aaron M. Miller, Danae Guerra and Noah R. Gimenez. Lot 13, section III, Howard’s Manor, $39,000
White Oak Investors LLC to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 3, Main St., Town of Altavista, $45,000
Deanna J. Vaughan to Lowell W. and Robin L. Steele. Lot 9, section 1, Nash Subdivision, $245,000
Stovall Real Estate Holding LLC to Kimberly Windsor. 228 Main St., $20,000
City of Lynchburg
Timothy L. Dooley Jr. and Heather F. Dooley to AZ Homes LLC. Part of lot 1 and lots 2 and 3, block 42, Westover Heights Addition, $77,500
Elizabeth Stroud, Walker Sigler and Chal Nunn, trustees to Joseph K. Freeman, Ellis M. Frankfort and Caroline L. Frankfort. Lot 18, section II, Chipokim Subdivision, $22,000
Ryan A. Calderoni to Stephen J. Acree. 711 Mansfield Ave., $77,000
Ronald Aiosa II to Daniel Paul Joshua. Lots 63 and 64, Bower Park Addition, $235,000
BGRS LLC to Meagan L. Busby. 2223 Park Place, $233,000
Robert W. Clay to BGRS LLC. 2223 Park Place, $233,000
SRME Properties LLC to Brock K. Bales and Luke K. Bales. Lots 18 and 19 and parts of lots 15-17, block 10, Edgewood, $240,000
Daniel Baker to Susan and Cody Riley. Lot 133, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $351,250
Sean E. Barker and Kaci L. Barker to REM Group LLC. Lot 3, section 8B, Richland Hills, $252,500
Carl Chris Barnett and Maria Sue Barnett to Brian and Zohal Mera. 1523 Augusta St., $110,000
Blackwater Custom Homes LLC to Christopher P. and Carol W. Briley. Lot 2, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $525,000
Kenneth E. Spruce and Tammy W. Spruce to Michael K. Blewett. Portion of 204 Alta Lane, $5,140
Robert W.W. Bogle and Elizabeth Bogle Perkins to Gary R. and Anne E. Copper. 110 Lee Circle, $545,000
Americo D. Carneglia, Loretta C. Doty and Annette Tate to Benjamin Seth and Laura Doty Linn. 1223 Lakeview Drive, $189,000
Wilson E. and Doris N. Carter to TT Rehab LLC. 1115 Fillmore St., $105,000
Opal Goff Cassidy to James Walls and Amber Marie Reed. Lot K17, block K, phase 2, Cornerstone, $339,000
William Winters Cawood and Nancy Perkins Cawood to Bill and Julie Dickens. Lot 5, block O, phase 1, Cornerstone, $389,900
Jay M. Cline and Sarah D. Cline to Jason E. Hortiatis and Kelly A. Jacobson. Lot 15, section 5, Locksview, $428,000
Farrell Lynchburg Properties LLC to Convert Solar LLC. 401 Oakley Ave. and 403 Eldon St., $550,000
Jamie Cunningham-Thompson to Ceana Loving. 1905 Pocahontas St., $110,000
Carson Leigh Daniel to Quang and Brittani Tran. Lot 12, section B, block 6, Sandusky Acres, $215,000
Ann Manuel Kurtz to Christopher Vincent Daniels and Melissa Kurtz Daniels. 405 Yearly Ave., $260,000
Rachel Marie Robert to Duane A. Davis. 2632 Circle Road, $210,000
Hachem S. Elhachem and Rola Elhallak to Stephen James and Caitlyn Wessels Despins. Lot 5, section 3, Boxwood Subdivision, $539,900
Michele Digiovanni to K & A Good Life LLC. Lot 61, section 1, Golden Pond, $110,000
Maryann Dodd to Jerry Alvin Kowalski and Martha Marie Keenan-Kowalski. Unit 31, Carriage Square Condominium, $389,900
Margaret Carmel Fagan to Natalie Lynn Wrenn and Margaret Perdue Roark. Lot 19, block 7, Bedford Hills, $310,000
Benjamin A. and Bailee Ann Fehringer to Thomas Gerard Sleigh. Lot 2, section A, Bedford Hills, $255,900
Scot L. McCarthy and Deborah A. McCarthy to Robert Lee Fisher II and Holly Michelle Fisher. Lot 35, section 2, Boxwood Farm Subdivision, $489,000
Molly Marie Frazee to Alex and Clara Lower. Lot Q15, Cornerstone, $386,000
Mulligan Holdings LLC to Charles and Mia Gallo. 1510 and 1512 Lockewood Drive, $370,000
Deborah A. Hall and Samuel E. Hall Jr. to Ronald Allen McIntosh and Deborah A. Hall. 20589 Leesville Road, $75,000
Rose Mary Lee to Anita MacNeill. 3901 Peakland Place, $460,000
Wheeler Radio Real Estate LLC to JRM Props LLC. 109 Tradewynd Drive, $357,106
Ethan B. Vandeperre to Valerie R. Jolley. 903 Tolleys Lane, $250,000
Lynchburg Renting LLC to Sarah M. Konyndyk. Lot 32, block 11, Radcliff, $150,000
Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Lassiter Property Group LLC. 1753 Otey St., $55,000
Dokyoung Yoon and Jungmin Lee to James R. Stewart Jr. and Janet R. Poles. 4416 Montgomery Road, $292,000
Rucker’s Corner LLC to Marie Gesila Capital LLC. 2410-2412 Twelfth St., $115,000
Olivia Simone Perry and Theron Perry to Shenna Pollard. 1443 Turnbridge Road, $160,000
Dystance M. Williams to Jack Price. 407 Amherst St., $55,000
Alan V. and Nancy L. Pryor to Matthew D. and Morgan E. Riley. Lot 12, section II, Waterton, $640,000
RTR Investments LLC to Walmlat Properties LLC. 1500 and 1502 Ramsgate Lane, $350,000
Kasey Allamong Smith to Michael L. and Heather L. Taylor. 1745 Spottswood Place, $325,000
T & M Elite Properties LLC to Ryan David Thomas. Lot 34, Tenbury Square Townhomes, $105,000
Building permits
Campbell County
The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Highway, commercial alteration, $300,000
The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Highway, signs, $23,000
The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Highway, commercial alteration, $75,000
Jedi Construction LLC, lot 1, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Jedi Construction LLC, lot 2, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Jedi Construction LLC, lot 3, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Robert Dees, 245 Woodrow Lane, accessory building, $150,000
Glynn Joshua, 844 Red house Road, additions and alterations, $3,000
B&W Fuel Company,1724 Mount Athos Road, renovation and remodel, $15,325,810.24
Augusta Clark Construction LLC, lot 1, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $470,000
Sherrille Wright, Dearborn Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Archie Tracy, 7845 Bear Creek Road, renovation, $20,000
Jason Rice, Rocky Ridge Road, new dwelling, $761,000
J&A Homes LLC, 117 Hidden Valley Road, remodel, $8,000
BGF Industries Inc., 401 Amherst Ave., addition, $4,789,100
April Gillespie, 149 Courtney Terrace, deck/porch, $2,000
Richard Blair, 337 Melody Lane, garage, $30,000
Melinda Fiske, 2120 Wheeler Road, add outside stairs, $1,200
Jean Ferguson, 267 Crescent Hill Drive, garage, $15,000
Ivy Pacot, 31 Spring Oaks Drive, pool, $35,000
Travis Wray, 60 Patton Drive, pool, $20,000
John Mason, Wickliffe Road, new dwelling, $240,000
Halt LLC, 5639 Red House Road, addition, $185,000
Boyd Canody, 81 Whip Poor Will Drive, porch, $6,405
Thomas Foster Jr., 5331 Hat Creek Road, remodel bathroom, $25,000
John Boyd III, 691 Winfall Road, deck, $1,200
David West, 2112 Laurel Lane, pool, $60,000
Grace Evangelical Free Church Inc., 21129 Timberlake Road, renovation, $1,600,000
Cynthia Williams, 25 Catalpa Road, garage, $20,000