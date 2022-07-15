Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Lee William Horton and Lee Ann Horton to Samuel H. and Leanne Michelle Olachea Gifford. Lot 5, section XIV, Amherst Plantation, $365,000

Timothy L. Gordon to Todd Douglas Morcom. Lots 1-12, “Mountain View” or “Whitehead Subdivision”, $20,000

John M. Hall to Jesse Reynolds. 105 Valleyview Dr., $207,000

Daniel Nichols to Isabelle M. and Ralph Thomas Homberger. Lot 3, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $347,000

Elizabeth Irving to MOAB Properties LLC. Lots 9 and 10, Christian Addition, $45,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Shelley Renee Query. Lot 4, Va. 675, 1.004 acres, $202,000

John A. and Kimberly B. Saville to Benjamin Joseph Moritz and Sheena Marie Wells. Lot 19, Tobacco Row Estates, $28,000

Cleven Eugene Randolph to Carol L. Richardson. 426 Old Wright Shop Road, $180,000

Douglas E. and Nicohle V. Wildman to Kevin Franklin and Mary Mays Ryder. Lots 56 and 57, section 4, Lamont Acres, $300,000

Appomattox County

Terrel L. Smith and Shameeka De Shay Lewis to CMH Homes Inc. 621 Redbird Dr., $32,000

Frederick E. Coburn Jr. to David W. Fitzgerald Jr. Lot 1, Chap Point, $142,800

George W. Hall Sr. to Robert C. and Theresa M. Conklin. Lot 4, Tanyard Branch Acres Subdivision, $275,000

Virginia Elizabeth Steadman to Tyler Justin and Erica Marlina Gallagher. Parcel, near Salem Road, $50,000

William Ryan Hamsley and Lindsey Gabrielle Nichols to Carrie Lee Lloyd. Lot 5, Four Evergreen Subdivision, $229,900

Bedford County

G. Scott Pittman to Barry Charleston Clemons Jr. and Kallie Renee Clemons. Lot 37, Twin Peaks Property, $265,000

Berkley J. Goolsby to Brittany N. McCann. 101 Shadwell Dr., $241,500

Mircea N. Apintiloaiei and Angela Y. Apintiloaiei to Grant C. Winman and Angela Sawn Winman. Lot 10, 5.758 acres, Lakes District, $440,000

Bassam Fuad Zumot and Rocio Elvira Zumot to John R. and Denise L. Stoneburner. New tract 1, Va. 758, 1.966 acres, $775,000

Virginia Gail Miner to Logan L. and Brandie L. Thomas. Revised lot 47, Lake Manor Estates, $1,375,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Matthew and Maria Miraglia. Lot 7, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $475,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Jordan C. and Ashley S. Boston. Lot 18, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $324,500

Charlotte A. Smith to Mark F. and Meredith J. Adams. Lot 5, section 1, Meadow Wood, $450,000

Foster Builder Inc. to Joshua D. and Jacqueline M. O’Fiel. Lots 17-19, 35 and 36, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $454,000

David G. and Sherri L. Smith to Nathaniel W. and Liesel A. Smith. Lot 16, section 6, Farmington at Forest, $677,500

John Brannan to John Bain. Lot 56, section A, Beechwood West, $14,500

Michael D. Bryant to Shannon L. Simmons. Parcel, Va. 619, 0.4465 acres, $53,186.81

Williams Family Limited Partnership to George T. and Dianne W. Davis. Unit G-7, Belview Bay Condominiums, $125,000

Fred W. and Judy S. Smith to Timothy Mark Holt. Lot 2, 3320 Hales Ford Road, $378,000

Gerald R. Craig to Jeffrey J. and Tina Bodle. 402 Old Brook Road, $425,000

Matthew Akenhead and Elizabeth M. Akenhead to Michael K. and Alecia Parker. Lot 6, section 1, Springwood Farm, $385,000

Clive W. and Janet Kay McClelland to Amy Hoa Nguyen. Lot 57, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $320,000

Campbell County

David and Michelle Warden to David Greer, Nicole Greer and Katelyn Greer. Lot 145, section 2, Braxton Park, $291,000

Dannie Rae Hancock to Andrew H. and Terri H. Linn. Parcel near New Chapel Road, 74.29 acres and additional parcel, $54,000

James S. Harlowe to Ashley Chapa and Jesse Kirby. 150 Sherbrooke Dr., $200,000

Nathan and Rebecca Johnson to Grant M. and Kathryn A. Rost. Lot 15, block 63, 12th St., Town of Altavista, $365,000

Edward C. Litchford Jr. to M. Tyler and Laura C. Litchford. Lot 8, Troublesome Creek, $70,000

Michael L. Messer, Carol D. Vanover and William C. Messer to John T. and Michelle R. MacDonald. Lot 66 and a portion of lot 67, section 2-A, Wildwood, $270,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to WRF Properties LLC. Lot 10, section 1, Oak Meadows, $229,900

Monna Inc. to Mazens Inc. Two parcels, Main St., $50,000

David C. and Jennifer D. Moore and William R. Moore to William E. Litchford. 7041 Richmond Highway, $530,000

Carroll Dale Wright Jr. to Satya Narayan. Lot 45, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $25,000

Gladys S. Spriggs to Redwood Property Investments LLC. 119 Hawkins Lane, $21,500

Tommy D. and Gregory S. Wolfe to Nicholas Isaiah and Juliet Hila Katherine Sage. 505 10th St., $110,000

Randolph Stone to Timothy Walker. Parcel B, Church St., $100,000

City of Lynchburg

Betty S. Muzzy and Susan D. Sherwood to Barry P. and Cherise M. Agnew. 1003 Rivermont Ave., $226,500

Barry P. and Cherise M. Agnew to Glenn L. and Amanda V Simpson. Lot 25, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $235,000

West On Oakley LLC to James Mashburn, James Coleman, Clark Robbins, Larry Taylor Sr., Reginald Williams and Nigel Alleyne, trustees of the All Nations Community Church. 1119 Oakley Ave., $420,000

Andrew J. and Carole G. Anderson to J K Wedgewood LLC. Lot 4, block 1, section 1, Boonsboro Forest, $209,000

Richard Lee Bailey to Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. Lots 15 and 16, block 4, Roseland Park, $15,000

Blackwater Custom Homes LLC to Rosana Chaidez and Vianca Crystal Chaidez. Lot 35, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $519,600

Duane Buys and Mary Ann Buys to Kirsty Hughes and Benuel Hostetter. Lot 4, block 25, Westover Heights, $230,000

Jeffrey M. Carter to Angela W. Patterson. 317 Prince St., $245,000

David A. Jones and Torii P. Jones to Susan E. Coats. 3901 Royal Boulevard, $400,000

Andrew M. and Andrea Coffarelli to David Stephen Richied. 4920 Myrtle St., $218,000

Bryan O’Neal Lamberth and Ruvenia S. Coleman to Michael Dillard. 903 Dearing St., $65,000

PT Partners LLC to DHK Holdings 44 Clifton LLC. 44 Clifton St., $1,850,000

Damascus Ventures LLC to Fortave Holdings LLC. 2034 Fort Ave., $180,000

David W. Frantz to Paul A. and Amy G. Tesi. Lots 2 and 3, Hundred Acre Wood Subdivision, $264,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Jacob Valentine Jones III and Meredith Reamey Jones. 4701 Hilltop Dr., $240,000

William G. and Mary Ellen H. Petty to William Neal and Kristin Fancher. Lot 31, section 1, Waterton, $590,800

Benny O. Marston to Farrr Foundation Inc. Lots 62 and 63, section 2, Jubilee Heights, $18,000

Thomas M. and Amy B. Forsberg to Peter F. Helvie and Silkie G. Watson. 132 Beacon Hill Place, $680,000

Drew A. Elisa R. Hester to Louis and Megan Gallo. 204 Buckingham Dr., $275,000

Deborah P. Wade to Matthew Shane Glass and Alexandra Nicole Hutcherson. 1308 Gates St., $210,000

James D. and Kay B. Green to Landon D. and Collet D. Green. Lot 2, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $46,200

Ashby H. Sydor and Mary Ellen P. Sydnor to Jonathan M. and Ashley S. Hobbs. 5349 Hickory Hill DR., $285,000

Kelly E. and Lisa S. Mirt to Ojore O. and Chanrey Jones. Lot 8, section 8, Irvington Park, $625,000

David F. and Deborah E. Klink to John K. Justice. 2712 Hurdle Hill Road and additional residue parcel, $600,000

H. Michael Lucado to Zachary Adam and Betsy Lynn Lawrie. Lot 3, section 2, Keystone Forest, $150,000

Gregory G. and Carrie L. McCall to Lynchburg Homes Concepts LLC. 4809 Tyreeanna Road, $118,000

Jenny E. Reeves to Kareem Mofied Helmy and Makram Yousef. Lot 21, block 2, First Amended Map of Craddock Addition, $176,000

Sarah Pardue to Tabitha Lynn and Manuel Ponce. 1019 Perrymont Ave., $185,000

Cary R. White and Barbara A. White to Remington Real Estate LLC. Lots 23, 24 and part of lot 25, block 7, Wilton Place and lot 25, block 7, Alleghany Ave., $133,500

Building permits

Sunburst Properties LLC, 277 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 281 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 285 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 289 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 293 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 297 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 303 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000

Lyle Tweedy, 5624 Bear Creek Road, garage, $20,000

Idyl Hour 1984 LLC, lot 12, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $225,000

Peyton Taylor II, 6557 Campbell Highway, new dwelling, $256,627

Beewrecks LLC, 155 Airpark Dr., office addition, $35,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot G, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $309,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot F, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $270,000

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Inc., 21206 Timberlake Road, entrance door, $184,800

Stephen Reaves, 875 Brooks Farm Dr., new dwelling, $250,000

Kenneth Lester Jr., 401 Tanglewood Dr., deck, $7,500

Masman Development LLC, Woodlawn Circle, construct self-storage, $400,000

Billy Rankins Jr., 24 Pershing Dr., pool, $8,000

Amy Henderson, 80 Williams Road, addition, $42,000

Matthew Blanks, 44 Wood Duck Court, finish basement, $10,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 307 Sable Road, townhouse unit, $200,000

James Rice IV, 6860 Village Highway, pool, $15,000

Altavista Area Campbell County, 1301 4th St., new dwelling, $65,000

Sandra Worsham, 1801 Bedford Ave., accessory building, $11,000

Harold Walker III, 247 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $80,000

David Gough, 1268 Johnson Mountain Road, pool, $68,600

Paul Reamon, 522 Collins Ferry Road, garage, $17,500

Kyle Cox, 134 Beth Lane, deck, $29,600

James Nobilni, 420 Mount Vista DR., pool, $20,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot H, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $275,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot I, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $290,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot J, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $300,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot K, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $300,000

Jadon LLC, lot 140 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 141 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 142 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, lot 143 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000

Jadon LLC, 410 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $ 2,000,000

Jadon LLC, lot 101 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 102 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 103 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 104 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 105 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 106 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 107 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 108 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 109 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, lot 110 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000

William Johnson III, 2698 Sunnymeade Road, garage, $8,000

John Thompson, 45 Westfield Dr., renovation, $320,000