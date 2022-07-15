Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Lee William Horton and Lee Ann Horton to Samuel H. and Leanne Michelle Olachea Gifford. Lot 5, section XIV, Amherst Plantation, $365,000
Timothy L. Gordon to Todd Douglas Morcom. Lots 1-12, “Mountain View” or “Whitehead Subdivision”, $20,000
John M. Hall to Jesse Reynolds. 105 Valleyview Dr., $207,000
Daniel Nichols to Isabelle M. and Ralph Thomas Homberger. Lot 3, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $347,000
Elizabeth Irving to MOAB Properties LLC. Lots 9 and 10, Christian Addition, $45,000
Lofton Leasing LLC to Shelley Renee Query. Lot 4, Va. 675, 1.004 acres, $202,000
John A. and Kimberly B. Saville to Benjamin Joseph Moritz and Sheena Marie Wells. Lot 19, Tobacco Row Estates, $28,000
People are also reading…
Cleven Eugene Randolph to Carol L. Richardson. 426 Old Wright Shop Road, $180,000
Douglas E. and Nicohle V. Wildman to Kevin Franklin and Mary Mays Ryder. Lots 56 and 57, section 4, Lamont Acres, $300,000
Appomattox County
Terrel L. Smith and Shameeka De Shay Lewis to CMH Homes Inc. 621 Redbird Dr., $32,000
Frederick E. Coburn Jr. to David W. Fitzgerald Jr. Lot 1, Chap Point, $142,800
George W. Hall Sr. to Robert C. and Theresa M. Conklin. Lot 4, Tanyard Branch Acres Subdivision, $275,000
Virginia Elizabeth Steadman to Tyler Justin and Erica Marlina Gallagher. Parcel, near Salem Road, $50,000
William Ryan Hamsley and Lindsey Gabrielle Nichols to Carrie Lee Lloyd. Lot 5, Four Evergreen Subdivision, $229,900
Bedford County
G. Scott Pittman to Barry Charleston Clemons Jr. and Kallie Renee Clemons. Lot 37, Twin Peaks Property, $265,000
Berkley J. Goolsby to Brittany N. McCann. 101 Shadwell Dr., $241,500
Mircea N. Apintiloaiei and Angela Y. Apintiloaiei to Grant C. Winman and Angela Sawn Winman. Lot 10, 5.758 acres, Lakes District, $440,000
Bassam Fuad Zumot and Rocio Elvira Zumot to John R. and Denise L. Stoneburner. New tract 1, Va. 758, 1.966 acres, $775,000
Virginia Gail Miner to Logan L. and Brandie L. Thomas. Revised lot 47, Lake Manor Estates, $1,375,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Matthew and Maria Miraglia. Lot 7, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $475,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Jordan C. and Ashley S. Boston. Lot 18, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $324,500
Charlotte A. Smith to Mark F. and Meredith J. Adams. Lot 5, section 1, Meadow Wood, $450,000
Foster Builder Inc. to Joshua D. and Jacqueline M. O’Fiel. Lots 17-19, 35 and 36, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $454,000
David G. and Sherri L. Smith to Nathaniel W. and Liesel A. Smith. Lot 16, section 6, Farmington at Forest, $677,500
John Brannan to John Bain. Lot 56, section A, Beechwood West, $14,500
Michael D. Bryant to Shannon L. Simmons. Parcel, Va. 619, 0.4465 acres, $53,186.81
Williams Family Limited Partnership to George T. and Dianne W. Davis. Unit G-7, Belview Bay Condominiums, $125,000
Fred W. and Judy S. Smith to Timothy Mark Holt. Lot 2, 3320 Hales Ford Road, $378,000
Gerald R. Craig to Jeffrey J. and Tina Bodle. 402 Old Brook Road, $425,000
Matthew Akenhead and Elizabeth M. Akenhead to Michael K. and Alecia Parker. Lot 6, section 1, Springwood Farm, $385,000
Clive W. and Janet Kay McClelland to Amy Hoa Nguyen. Lot 57, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $320,000
Campbell County
David and Michelle Warden to David Greer, Nicole Greer and Katelyn Greer. Lot 145, section 2, Braxton Park, $291,000
Dannie Rae Hancock to Andrew H. and Terri H. Linn. Parcel near New Chapel Road, 74.29 acres and additional parcel, $54,000
James S. Harlowe to Ashley Chapa and Jesse Kirby. 150 Sherbrooke Dr., $200,000
Nathan and Rebecca Johnson to Grant M. and Kathryn A. Rost. Lot 15, block 63, 12th St., Town of Altavista, $365,000
Edward C. Litchford Jr. to M. Tyler and Laura C. Litchford. Lot 8, Troublesome Creek, $70,000
Michael L. Messer, Carol D. Vanover and William C. Messer to John T. and Michelle R. MacDonald. Lot 66 and a portion of lot 67, section 2-A, Wildwood, $270,000
Martin Ridge Homes LLC to WRF Properties LLC. Lot 10, section 1, Oak Meadows, $229,900
Monna Inc. to Mazens Inc. Two parcels, Main St., $50,000
David C. and Jennifer D. Moore and William R. Moore to William E. Litchford. 7041 Richmond Highway, $530,000
Carroll Dale Wright Jr. to Satya Narayan. Lot 45, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $25,000
Gladys S. Spriggs to Redwood Property Investments LLC. 119 Hawkins Lane, $21,500
Tommy D. and Gregory S. Wolfe to Nicholas Isaiah and Juliet Hila Katherine Sage. 505 10th St., $110,000
Randolph Stone to Timothy Walker. Parcel B, Church St., $100,000
City of Lynchburg
Betty S. Muzzy and Susan D. Sherwood to Barry P. and Cherise M. Agnew. 1003 Rivermont Ave., $226,500
Barry P. and Cherise M. Agnew to Glenn L. and Amanda V Simpson. Lot 25, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $235,000
West On Oakley LLC to James Mashburn, James Coleman, Clark Robbins, Larry Taylor Sr., Reginald Williams and Nigel Alleyne, trustees of the All Nations Community Church. 1119 Oakley Ave., $420,000
Andrew J. and Carole G. Anderson to J K Wedgewood LLC. Lot 4, block 1, section 1, Boonsboro Forest, $209,000
Richard Lee Bailey to Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. Lots 15 and 16, block 4, Roseland Park, $15,000
Blackwater Custom Homes LLC to Rosana Chaidez and Vianca Crystal Chaidez. Lot 35, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $519,600
Duane Buys and Mary Ann Buys to Kirsty Hughes and Benuel Hostetter. Lot 4, block 25, Westover Heights, $230,000
Jeffrey M. Carter to Angela W. Patterson. 317 Prince St., $245,000
David A. Jones and Torii P. Jones to Susan E. Coats. 3901 Royal Boulevard, $400,000
Andrew M. and Andrea Coffarelli to David Stephen Richied. 4920 Myrtle St., $218,000
Bryan O’Neal Lamberth and Ruvenia S. Coleman to Michael Dillard. 903 Dearing St., $65,000
PT Partners LLC to DHK Holdings 44 Clifton LLC. 44 Clifton St., $1,850,000
Damascus Ventures LLC to Fortave Holdings LLC. 2034 Fort Ave., $180,000
David W. Frantz to Paul A. and Amy G. Tesi. Lots 2 and 3, Hundred Acre Wood Subdivision, $264,000
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Jacob Valentine Jones III and Meredith Reamey Jones. 4701 Hilltop Dr., $240,000
William G. and Mary Ellen H. Petty to William Neal and Kristin Fancher. Lot 31, section 1, Waterton, $590,800
Benny O. Marston to Farrr Foundation Inc. Lots 62 and 63, section 2, Jubilee Heights, $18,000
Thomas M. and Amy B. Forsberg to Peter F. Helvie and Silkie G. Watson. 132 Beacon Hill Place, $680,000
Drew A. Elisa R. Hester to Louis and Megan Gallo. 204 Buckingham Dr., $275,000
Deborah P. Wade to Matthew Shane Glass and Alexandra Nicole Hutcherson. 1308 Gates St., $210,000
James D. and Kay B. Green to Landon D. and Collet D. Green. Lot 2, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $46,200
Ashby H. Sydor and Mary Ellen P. Sydnor to Jonathan M. and Ashley S. Hobbs. 5349 Hickory Hill DR., $285,000
Kelly E. and Lisa S. Mirt to Ojore O. and Chanrey Jones. Lot 8, section 8, Irvington Park, $625,000
David F. and Deborah E. Klink to John K. Justice. 2712 Hurdle Hill Road and additional residue parcel, $600,000
H. Michael Lucado to Zachary Adam and Betsy Lynn Lawrie. Lot 3, section 2, Keystone Forest, $150,000
Gregory G. and Carrie L. McCall to Lynchburg Homes Concepts LLC. 4809 Tyreeanna Road, $118,000
Jenny E. Reeves to Kareem Mofied Helmy and Makram Yousef. Lot 21, block 2, First Amended Map of Craddock Addition, $176,000
Sarah Pardue to Tabitha Lynn and Manuel Ponce. 1019 Perrymont Ave., $185,000
Cary R. White and Barbara A. White to Remington Real Estate LLC. Lots 23, 24 and part of lot 25, block 7, Wilton Place and lot 25, block 7, Alleghany Ave., $133,500
Building permits
Sunburst Properties LLC, 277 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 281 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 285 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 289 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 293 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 297 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 303 Sable Road, new construction, $200,000
Lyle Tweedy, 5624 Bear Creek Road, garage, $20,000
Idyl Hour 1984 LLC, lot 12, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $225,000
Peyton Taylor II, 6557 Campbell Highway, new dwelling, $256,627
Beewrecks LLC, 155 Airpark Dr., office addition, $35,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot G, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $309,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot F, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $270,000
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Inc., 21206 Timberlake Road, entrance door, $184,800
Stephen Reaves, 875 Brooks Farm Dr., new dwelling, $250,000
Kenneth Lester Jr., 401 Tanglewood Dr., deck, $7,500
Masman Development LLC, Woodlawn Circle, construct self-storage, $400,000
Billy Rankins Jr., 24 Pershing Dr., pool, $8,000
Amy Henderson, 80 Williams Road, addition, $42,000
Matthew Blanks, 44 Wood Duck Court, finish basement, $10,000
Sunburst Properties LLC, 307 Sable Road, townhouse unit, $200,000
James Rice IV, 6860 Village Highway, pool, $15,000
Altavista Area Campbell County, 1301 4th St., new dwelling, $65,000
Sandra Worsham, 1801 Bedford Ave., accessory building, $11,000
Harold Walker III, 247 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $80,000
David Gough, 1268 Johnson Mountain Road, pool, $68,600
Paul Reamon, 522 Collins Ferry Road, garage, $17,500
Kyle Cox, 134 Beth Lane, deck, $29,600
James Nobilni, 420 Mount Vista DR., pool, $20,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot H, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $275,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot I, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $290,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot J, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $300,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot K, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $300,000
Jadon LLC, lot 140 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 141 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 142 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, lot 143 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Jadon LLC, 410 English Commons Dr., new dwelling, $ 2,000,000
Jadon LLC, lot 101 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 102 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 103 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 104 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 105 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 106 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 107 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 108 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 109 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, lot 110 Cuddington Lane, new dwelling, $175,000
William Johnson III, 2698 Sunnymeade Road, garage, $8,000
John Thompson, 45 Westfield Dr., renovation, $320,000