Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported on Oct. 26. U.S. mortgage interest rates jumped to 7.16 percent.

Property transfers

Amherst County

Ishola Denise Obi, Hendrix Chima Obi and Jennifer Ngozi Obi to Sergio Hernandez Angeles. 219 Daniels Drive, $150,000

Stephanie M. Eastman to Steven Hyde. Lots 78-81, and lots 118-125, block A, Midway Heights, $186,000

M.B. Development LLC to Jose S. Castro. Parcels, on U.S. 29, $45,000

Sara C. Crouch to Robert Travis and Brooke Nicole Harris. Parcel, West Perch Road, $50,000

Freeman R. Miller to Leland and Brittany Hertig. Lot 4, Rosewood Subdivision, $520,000

Wanda B. Hurst to Sam E. Davis Development LLC. Lots 45 and 46, section 2, Foreston Manor, $20,000

Sergio Hernandez Angeles to Mackenzie Jennings. 720 Patrick Henry Highway, $186,000

Ivan W. and Carrie L. Johnson to Nathan Forrest and Megan Riley Keen. 178 Lamont Drive, $225,000

Franklin L. and Christine W. Root to Kent T. Maitland and Maria M. Rodriguez Pulliza. Lot 12, section 1, Stratford Place, $258,000

Appomattox County

Jeanette T. Morgan to Daniel M. and Melissa Y. Moore. Lot 2, Stonewall Estates, $36,500

David Albert Johnson to Colby Tyler Barksdale and Alyssa Lynn Laird. 574 and 584 North Creek Road, $305,000

John A. Chappell to Karen Kinest. Parcel, fronting Va. 636, 2.00 acres, $172,000

Stephen H. and Dana M. Mayberry to Colton Wayne and Riley Blankenship Mullins. Lot 6, Gladwood Drive, $279,950

Kevin H. O’Brien to Adam K. Moore. Lots 1 and 4, Belleview Estates, $42,000

Bedford County

Rocky Ford Road Trust to SSW Holdings LLC. Parcel, VA. 684, 5.00 acres, $110,000

Miller T. Kegley to Lenore L. Cox. 1180 Rocky Branch Drive, $575,000

Brian J. Frost and Sheena C. Frost to Richard A. Russo. Lot 25, Ivy Creek Estates, $725,000

Joyce W. Veach to Jennifer Ashleigh Noell and Fred Allen Thompson Jr. 1992 Cobbs Mountain Road, $265,000

James J. and Anji Johnson to Cameron Paul Fitzgerald and Grace Rosina Fischetti. Lot 7, east side of Avenel Ave., $430,000

Aaron Wesley Palmer to Sean P. Sullivan Jr. Parcel, Va. 619, 1.500 acres, $185,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Richard Kelly and Wendy D. Golden. 714 Ivy Lake Drive, $229,900

Beckham A. Stanley to Corban C. Biles. Parcel, 1 acre, Patterson Mill Road, $119,000

Lynn E. McGhee to Robert M. and Barbara A. Lindsay. Parcel, 9.659 acres, Blue Ridge District, $65,000

Jack D. St. Clair and Barbara W. St. Clair to Scott J. and Julie M. Byrne. 1091 Cool Rock Road, $405,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Rebecca H. Riley. Lot 14A, Villa Oak Circle, phase 11-B, Oakwood Villas, $359,900

Danny W. Gordon to Todd and Mary Ann Hunziker. Parcel, on Blue Ridge Mountain, above Goose Creek Valley, 100 acres, $19,500

CaGNaC Inc. to Scott B. and Sarah E. Evans. Lot 38, section 4, Cedar Rock, $25,000

CaGNaC Inc. to Joshua Jack and Emily Augustin. Lot 39, section 4, Cedar Rock, $49,900

Clarence O. Sigmon and Emelie C. Sigmon to Timothy S. Bostic and Rebecca A. Bostic. Parcel, north side of U.S. 460, 0.574 acres, $137,500

Glenn Allen and Debra Holt Carter to Jason Sprague and Rachael C. Porter. Unit 30, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominiums, $364,900

Charles D. Fitch to Matthew T. Duncan. Lot 3, section 1, Springwood Farm, $133,500

Warmstone Properties LLC to Michael George Albert. Parcel, Burks Hill Road, 0.917 acres, $241,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to Linda W. Schlapman and Kevin L. Venhorst. Lot 4, section 2, Someridge, $59,900

Campbell County

Tyson E. Long to Wesley Keith and Phyllis Marie Wallace. 297 Valley Drive, $290,000

Justin R. Mason to Danny Keith and Martha Ann Triplett. Parcel, Bear Creek Road, $24,000

William B. Shelton II to Kami R. Richards. 129 Dunivan Drive, $196,000

John D. Tweedy to Richard Brian Sisk. Tract 3, Merritt Estate, $38,200

Lofton Leasing LLC to Mohassen Mohammed Al Samet. 500 Two Bid Road, $478,000

Nancy T. Fulcher to Jeb M. and Misty K. Arthur. Tract 3, London Acres, $450,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Annie Carter. Lot 41, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $256,000

Schewel-Altavista Partnership to William Arnett Campbell. Lot 15, block 32, Town of Altavista, $95,000

Gary D. Stinnett, Sharon S. White and Richard E. Stinnett to James Todd Christensen and Catherine D. Robertson. Lot 4, Bob Circle, $294,000

Ngoc T. Nguyen to Stephen Robert Conger. Lot 199, section 6, Tavern Grove, $220,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Nathaniel J. and Nicole A. Horsch. Lot 30, Trents Landing, $493,600

David Giammar to James Huber. 63 and 159 Inside Drive, $232,082.72

H&S Holding Properties LLC to David M. and Amanda M. Tucker. 544 Collins Ferry Road, $269,900

Rosa H. Mann to Douglas G. Parker. Parcel, Va. 643, 2 acres, $12,000

Earl G. and Margaret B. Woodruff to Moab Properties LLC. 813 13th St., $45,000

Raleigh G. Trent to Michael Aldrich and Jennifer Marie Liddle Wrape. Lot 3, Willow Farms, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

Calvin Wayne Davis to Addimae LLC. 643 Leesville Road, $117,000

Alpine Builders LLC to Eraina S. Coakley. 101 Phillips Circle, $391,000

Nikolas Jacob Thers to Charles Christian Asbury. 7 Fredonia Ave., $207,000

Mark D. Carson to Erick Michael Boots. 153 Bon Ton Road, $180,000

Roger M. Bryan and Miraj O. Bryan to John P. and Charissa N. Schneider. 1208 Knight St., $149,000

Emily Rowe Sitzler to Carol W. Martin. Lot 4, section A, Sandusky Acres, $239,900

Darrell E. Costa to Luke E. and Jessica Rae Johnson. Lot 9, block 1, Craddock Addition, $174,000

138 W. Bethel LLC to Dakota L. and Emily Cowsert. 743 Sandusky Drive, $290,000

Clarence Earl Deshazo to Investment MDC LLC. 123 Camp Ave., $62,000

Allison Wood Hogan to Simple of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 77, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $270,000

Rebecca Digiovanni to Robert P. Herbert. Lot 13, section 1, Golden Pond, $132,000

Layden Benjamin Wood III, Jeffery Alan Wood and Edward Lawrence Wood to ELP LLC. Lot 6, section B, Sandusky Acres, $165,300

Stephen R. Gerling and Gabrielle Q. Gerling to Matthew J. Powers. 1708 Pierce St., $184,900

Steven Gonzalez to Jennifer M. Thomsen. Lot 6, block 25, Westover Heights, $220,000

Landon Green to W. Ferguson LLC. 1917 12th St., $110,000

Evelyn D. Higginbotham to Holliday Street LLC. 313 Wyndale Drive, $155,000

Ricky L. and Kathy A. Jadin to Jonathan Moreno and Caitlyn Elizabeth Moreno. 1810 Broadway St., Unit 108, $168,000

Raymond E. Wolford II and Susan C. Wolford to Joshua W. and Mary Kathryn Kirk. Lot 10, Westover Heights, $190,000

Linkits LLC to Lynchburg NB LLC. Lots 4 and 5, Hinds Estate Subdivision, $70,000

Lisa M. Maroney to Timothy Clyde O’Brien, Julia Gray O’Brien and Elizabeth Tippett Marshall. 3622 Manton Drive, $349,900

Jonathan D. and Crystal B. Menefee to Hirbood and Deborah L. Rabie. 11 Huron Ave., $181,500

Guthrie and Cortney Stotser to Matthew N. and Stephanie Metzel. Lot 72, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $505,000

VC Residential LLC to Hiep Nguyen. Lot 81, College Square, $135,000

James W. and Melody J. Owen to John A. Warren. Lot 2, section 1, Sandusky Hills, $243,000

NVR Inc. to Nikolas Jacob Thers and Anjelica T. Papageorgiou. Lot 9A, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $275,460

Joshua Robert Rosene and Hannah Lee Rosene to Jahkim Isaiah Robinson. 802 Pierce St., $153,000

Building permits

CITY OF LYNCHBURG

Joseph Volpi, 304 Smoketree Lane, renovation, $8,640

Sharon Morgan, 920 Rockbridge Ave., addition, $4,000

William Luper III, 509 New Britain Drive, addition, $38,744

Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC, 13 Watts St., new construction, $175,000

London Inc., 610 Norwood St., renovation, $10,000

Ann Hutter, 2227 Mimosa Drive, renovation, $10,496.27

Steven Claunch, 116 Hillview Drive, renovation, $28,000

Josiah Boda, 105 Dale Ave., renovation, $17,400

Blackwater Run Custom Homes, 106 Runway Court, new construction, $315,000

John Hoffman, 1101 Running Cedar Way, addition, $50,000

Jake Hobson, 2208 Old Forest Road, addition, $9,000

Foster Construction Inc., 131 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $350,000

Foster Construction Inc., 138 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $400,000

Jay Dill, 2257 Easley Ave., renovation, $6,082.26

Zachary Foster, 3403 Wilson Ave., addition, $6,000

Frances Cardwell, 1322 Wise St., repair, $15,000

Mark Holloman, 212 Bryant Road, renovation, $35,012.60

Timothy Hamilton, 825 Old Trents Ferry Road, repair, $173,000

Donald Phelps, 2001 Early St., repair, $1,000

Stephen Brooks, 224 Wayne Drive, renovation, $9,500

David Sheridan, 104 Mayfield Drive, renovation, $65,910

Matthew Jordan, 203 Wyndhurst Drive, renovation, $50,105

Joshua Rutledge, 3480 Ivylink Place, renovation, $35,000

