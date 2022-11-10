Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Ishola Denise Obi, Hendrix Chima Obi and Jennifer Ngozi Obi to Sergio Hernandez Angeles. 219 Daniels Drive, $150,000

Stephanie M. Eastman to Steven Hyde. Lots 78-81, and lots 118-125, block A, Midway Heights, $186,000

M.B. Development LLC to Jose S. Castro. Parcels, on U.S. 29, $45,000

Sara C. Crouch to Robert Travis and Brooke Nicole Harris. Parcel, West Perch Road, $50,000

Freeman R. Miller to Leland and Brittany Hertig. Lot 4, Rosewood Subdivision, $520,000

Wanda B. Hurst to Sam E. Davis Development LLC. Lots 45 and 46, section 2, Foreston Manor, $20,000

Sergio Hernandez Angeles to Mackenzie Jennings. 720 Patrick Henry Highway, $186,000

Ivan W. and Carrie L. Johnson to Nathan Forrest and Megan Riley Keen. 178 Lamont Drive, $225,000

Franklin L. and Christine W. Root to Kent T. Maitland and Maria M. Rodriguez Pulliza. Lot 12, section 1, Stratford Place, $258,000

Appomattox County

Jeanette T. Morgan to Daniel M. and Melissa Y. Moore. Lot 2, Stonewall Estates, $36,500

David Albert Johnson to Colby Tyler Barksdale and Alyssa Lynn Laird. 574 and 584 North Creek Road, $305,000

John A. Chappell to Karen Kinest. Parcel, fronting Va. 636, 2.00 acres, $172,000

Stephen H. and Dana M. Mayberry to Colton Wayne and Riley Blankenship Mullins. Lot 6, Gladwood Drive, $279,950

Kevin H. O’Brien to Adam K. Moore. Lots 1 and 4, Belleview Estates, $42,000

Bedford County

Rocky Ford Road Trust to SSW Holdings LLC. Parcel, VA. 684, 5.00 acres, $110,000

Miller T. Kegley to Lenore L. Cox. 1180 Rocky Branch Drive, $575,000

Brian J. Frost and Sheena C. Frost to Richard A. Russo. Lot 25, Ivy Creek Estates, $725,000

Joyce W. Veach to Jennifer Ashleigh Noell and Fred Allen Thompson Jr. 1992 Cobbs Mountain Road, $265,000

James J. and Anji Johnson to Cameron Paul Fitzgerald and Grace Rosina Fischetti. Lot 7, east side of Avenel Ave., $430,000

Aaron Wesley Palmer to Sean P. Sullivan Jr. Parcel, Va. 619, 1.500 acres, $185,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Richard Kelly and Wendy D. Golden. 714 Ivy Lake Drive, $229,900

Beckham A. Stanley to Corban C. Biles. Parcel, 1 acre, Patterson Mill Road, $119,000

Lynn E. McGhee to Robert M. and Barbara A. Lindsay. Parcel, 9.659 acres, Blue Ridge District, $65,000

Jack D. St. Clair and Barbara W. St. Clair to Scott J. and Julie M. Byrne. 1091 Cool Rock Road, $405,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Rebecca H. Riley. Lot 14A, Villa Oak Circle, phase 11-B, Oakwood Villas, $359,900

Danny W. Gordon to Todd and Mary Ann Hunziker. Parcel, on Blue Ridge Mountain, above Goose Creek Valley, 100 acres, $19,500

CaGNaC Inc. to Scott B. and Sarah E. Evans. Lot 38, section 4, Cedar Rock, $25,000

CaGNaC Inc. to Joshua Jack and Emily Augustin. Lot 39, section 4, Cedar Rock, $49,900

Clarence O. Sigmon and Emelie C. Sigmon to Timothy S. Bostic and Rebecca A. Bostic. Parcel, north side of U.S. 460, 0.574 acres, $137,500

Glenn Allen and Debra Holt Carter to Jason Sprague and Rachael C. Porter. Unit 30, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominiums, $364,900

Charles D. Fitch to Matthew T. Duncan. Lot 3, section 1, Springwood Farm, $133,500

Warmstone Properties LLC to Michael George Albert. Parcel, Burks Hill Road, 0.917 acres, $241,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to Linda W. Schlapman and Kevin L. Venhorst. Lot 4, section 2, Someridge, $59,900

Campbell County

Tyson E. Long to Wesley Keith and Phyllis Marie Wallace. 297 Valley Drive, $290,000

Justin R. Mason to Danny Keith and Martha Ann Triplett. Parcel, Bear Creek Road, $24,000

William B. Shelton II to Kami R. Richards. 129 Dunivan Drive, $196,000

John D. Tweedy to Richard Brian Sisk. Tract 3, Merritt Estate, $38,200

Lofton Leasing LLC to Mohassen Mohammed Al Samet. 500 Two Bid Road, $478,000

Nancy T. Fulcher to Jeb M. and Misty K. Arthur. Tract 3, London Acres, $450,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Annie Carter. Lot 41, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $256,000

Schewel-Altavista Partnership to William Arnett Campbell. Lot 15, block 32, Town of Altavista, $95,000

Gary D. Stinnett, Sharon S. White and Richard E. Stinnett to James Todd Christensen and Catherine D. Robertson. Lot 4, Bob Circle, $294,000

Ngoc T. Nguyen to Stephen Robert Conger. Lot 199, section 6, Tavern Grove, $220,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Nathaniel J. and Nicole A. Horsch. Lot 30, Trents Landing, $493,600

David Giammar to James Huber. 63 and 159 Inside Drive, $232,082.72

H&S Holding Properties LLC to David M. and Amanda M. Tucker. 544 Collins Ferry Road, $269,900

Rosa H. Mann to Douglas G. Parker. Parcel, Va. 643, 2 acres, $12,000

Earl G. and Margaret B. Woodruff to Moab Properties LLC. 813 13th St., $45,000

Raleigh G. Trent to Michael Aldrich and Jennifer Marie Liddle Wrape. Lot 3, Willow Farms, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

Calvin Wayne Davis to Addimae LLC. 643 Leesville Road, $117,000

Alpine Builders LLC to Eraina S. Coakley. 101 Phillips Circle, $391,000

Nikolas Jacob Thers to Charles Christian Asbury. 7 Fredonia Ave., $207,000

Mark D. Carson to Erick Michael Boots. 153 Bon Ton Road, $180,000

Roger M. Bryan and Miraj O. Bryan to John P. and Charissa N. Schneider. 1208 Knight St., $149,000

Emily Rowe Sitzler to Carol W. Martin. Lot 4, section A, Sandusky Acres, $239,900

Darrell E. Costa to Luke E. and Jessica Rae Johnson. Lot 9, block 1, Craddock Addition, $174,000

138 W. Bethel LLC to Dakota L. and Emily Cowsert. 743 Sandusky Drive, $290,000

Clarence Earl Deshazo to Investment MDC LLC. 123 Camp Ave., $62,000

Allison Wood Hogan to Simple of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 77, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $270,000

Rebecca Digiovanni to Robert P. Herbert. Lot 13, section 1, Golden Pond, $132,000

Layden Benjamin Wood III, Jeffery Alan Wood and Edward Lawrence Wood to ELP LLC. Lot 6, section B, Sandusky Acres, $165,300

Stephen R. Gerling and Gabrielle Q. Gerling to Matthew J. Powers. 1708 Pierce St., $184,900

Steven Gonzalez to Jennifer M. Thomsen. Lot 6, block 25, Westover Heights, $220,000

Landon Green to W. Ferguson LLC. 1917 12th St., $110,000

Evelyn D. Higginbotham to Holliday Street LLC. 313 Wyndale Drive, $155,000

Ricky L. and Kathy A. Jadin to Jonathan Moreno and Caitlyn Elizabeth Moreno. 1810 Broadway St., Unit 108, $168,000

Raymond E. Wolford II and Susan C. Wolford to Joshua W. and Mary Kathryn Kirk. Lot 10, Westover Heights, $190,000

Linkits LLC to Lynchburg NB LLC. Lots 4 and 5, Hinds Estate Subdivision, $70,000

Lisa M. Maroney to Timothy Clyde O’Brien, Julia Gray O’Brien and Elizabeth Tippett Marshall. 3622 Manton Drive, $349,900

Jonathan D. and Crystal B. Menefee to Hirbood and Deborah L. Rabie. 11 Huron Ave., $181,500

Guthrie and Cortney Stotser to Matthew N. and Stephanie Metzel. Lot 72, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $505,000

VC Residential LLC to Hiep Nguyen. Lot 81, College Square, $135,000

James W. and Melody J. Owen to John A. Warren. Lot 2, section 1, Sandusky Hills, $243,000

NVR Inc. to Nikolas Jacob Thers and Anjelica T. Papageorgiou. Lot 9A, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $275,460

Joshua Robert Rosene and Hannah Lee Rosene to Jahkim Isaiah Robinson. 802 Pierce St., $153,000

Building permits

CITY OF LYNCHBURG

Joseph Volpi, 304 Smoketree Lane, renovation, $8,640

Sharon Morgan, 920 Rockbridge Ave., addition, $4,000

William Luper III, 509 New Britain Drive, addition, $38,744

Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC, 13 Watts St., new construction, $175,000

London Inc., 610 Norwood St., renovation, $10,000

Ann Hutter, 2227 Mimosa Drive, renovation, $10,496.27

Steven Claunch, 116 Hillview Drive, renovation, $28,000

Josiah Boda, 105 Dale Ave., renovation, $17,400

Blackwater Run Custom Homes, 106 Runway Court, new construction, $315,000

John Hoffman, 1101 Running Cedar Way, addition, $50,000

Jake Hobson, 2208 Old Forest Road, addition, $9,000

Foster Construction Inc., 131 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $350,000

Foster Construction Inc., 138 Waughs Landing Drive, new construction, $400,000

Jay Dill, 2257 Easley Ave., renovation, $6,082.26

Zachary Foster, 3403 Wilson Ave., addition, $6,000

Frances Cardwell, 1322 Wise St., repair, $15,000

Mark Holloman, 212 Bryant Road, renovation, $35,012.60

Timothy Hamilton, 825 Old Trents Ferry Road, repair, $173,000

Donald Phelps, 2001 Early St., repair, $1,000

Stephen Brooks, 224 Wayne Drive, renovation, $9,500

David Sheridan, 104 Mayfield Drive, renovation, $65,910

Matthew Jordan, 203 Wyndhurst Drive, renovation, $50,105

Joshua Rutledge, 3480 Ivylink Place, renovation, $35,000

Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC, 13 Watts St., new construction, $175,000