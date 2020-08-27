 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Cheryl North and Ronald Ray Kidd to Jo Ann M. Bryant. 2962 Boxwood Farm Road, $140,000

Theodore Gus Macheras to Dawn Marie Mays. Parcel, fronting Va. 652, 10.17 acres, $280,000

John T. Boon to Kellie B. and Timothy Maberry. Lot 1, section 2, Mill Race Subdivision, $120,000

Jessica M. Gordon to Alan J. and Esther L. Barajikian. Lots 74-77 and half of lot 73, Winesap Road, $165,000

Carolina M. Lacsamana to James B. and Tara G. Miller. Lot 13, phase 2, section 1, Majestic Hills, $25,000

Nicholas E. Castro and Kristina N. Castro to Joshua S. Hartle and Jessica E. Hartle. 228 Crescent Lane, $184,000

Betty Jane LeBlanc to Tylar Payton Eshleman. 235 Dug Hill Road, $175,000

Margaret N. Thomas, Emmitt E. Thomas JR. and Karen Denise Thomas to Harold D. Bowers. 206 Liggon Road, $120,000

Timothy C. Yeatts and Joni C. Coleman to William J. and Lauren Nicole Mason Butler. Lot 63, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $175,500

Tylar P. Eshleman to Fawn L. Haskins. 1021 Toytown Road, $121,000

Justin B. Sale to Robert and Ann Burns. 801 Gidsville Road, $175,000

Robin M. McCray to Rivershire Properties LLC. Lot 23, section 1, Forest Park, $98,940

STC Investments Inc. to Brian K. and Alexandra Williams. Parcel, 14.343 acres, Boxwood Farm Road, $82,000

Bernard K. Mundy II to Gregory H. and Michelle L. Fultz. 3733 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, $310,000

Janice B. Houseman to Harold A. Brizendine. 174 Sage Lane, $275,000

Appomattox County

Ronnie D. and Victoria B. Bryant to Tyrell Holmes. 5293 Oakville Road and 12743 Stonewall Road, $65,000

Sharon K. Bryant to Donald Ohaneson. Parcel, 20 acres, Stonewall District, $85,000

Benny and Jerleen P. Marston to Amanda Rae Cash and Devin Berkley Mayberry. 218 Marston St. and additional parcel, Marston St., $224,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Richard San Diego Olivar, Alexis Ethel Scott Olivar, Cherrylenn O. Gerardo, Enrique San Diego Olivar. Parcel, 26.18 acres, Wheelers Spring Road, $50,000

Sharon K. Bryant to Nathan E. and Robin L. Foutz. Parcel, near Police Tower Road and Phelps Branch Road, $80,000

Bedford County

Robert C. and Sandra D. Varney to Alan W. and Jennifer L. Harris. Unit 141, phase I, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $367,500

Mary Hull Swiers to Kevin R. Dale and The County of Bedford, Virginia. New lot 9, Craddock Creek Harbor and parcel “A” on Va. 626, Lakes District, $357,500

Kristin K. Keesee to Roy Carlis Nininger III. 1917 Planter Dr., Lakes District, $435,000

David L. Harris and Johanna M. Harris to Timothy Edward and Julie Ann Clinton. Unit 123, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $330,000

Lawrence A. Ramey to Arlene Dawn Tolley. 1932 Stone Mountain Road, Lakes District, $163,000.

James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to Patrick James Tansey and Abigail Irene Kent. Lot 1, Cedar Key Fishing Resort, Lakes District, $325,000

Berlyn Grant and Jolene West to Philip and Sherri Nowlin. Unit 16, building 2, phase II, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $227,500

Donna Busecca to Kathy and Andy Motto Jr. Lot 20, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $6,000

Doretta and Bruce C. Switzer Sr. to Timothy M. and Heather J. Fox. Unit 3402, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $74,500

Kimberly J. Mitchell to Donald L. and Deborah R. Brown. Unit 113, building 7, cluster 4, Monocoan Shores, Lakes District, $376,000

Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Jon B. Phillips. Unit 3300, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $77,500

Paul G. and Barbara J. Renquinha to Kevin John and Tansy Ann Appleyard. Parcel, Blazing Ridge Dr., Lakes District, $15,000

Thomas W. Quesenberry and Athena Mary Quesenberry to Judith A. Wood. Lot 7, Spring Oak, Lakes District, $392,400

Sheila D. Jones, Carolyn I. Jones, Annette Jones Watkins and Calvin C. Jones Jr. to Lance and Kelly Bingham. Lot 3, Wyatt’s Way, Lakes District, $37,000

C. Keith and Lori J. Willis to Celeste Miller and Andrew Gregson. Lot 163, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $640,000

Paul Mumaw to Jeannette R. Harrington. Unit 2203, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $79,000

Raul G. and Silvia Garcia to Donald Anthony and Kelly Dimassimo. Lot 43, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $147,000

J. Dean and Diane B. Robinson and Jeffrey J. and Laura A. Gollehon to Dominic V. and Nicole Marletta. Lot 28, section 3, High Point, Lakes District, $600,000

John and Janet Brouhard to Michael Thomas and Ashley Neal Greenleaf. 1414 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $307,500

Paul A. and Rhonda F. Arslanian to Jamison William and Melanie Via Spicer. 5924 Moneta Road, Center District, $225,000

Charles Victor Webster III and John Douglas Webster to Hailey R. Meador and Aaron Q. Albrecht. 301 Willowridge Dr., Peaks District, $53,450

James R. and Faye A. Ferguson and Ferguson Farms LLC to A. Douglas Dalton Jr. Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8 Heritage Hills, 3420 Dickerson Mill Road and three additional parcels, Dickerson Mill Road, tracts 5A and 5B, Moneta Road and two additional parcels, Center District, $2,486,000

Susan Kurbjeweit to Guy T. and Rebecca S. Warner. Tract 2, section 1, Fox Runn Subdivision, $386,000

Ryan C. and Elizabeth P. Glavas to Brittany Elizabeth Roark. Amended lot 49, section III, The Woods on Wiggington, $234,900

Barbara J. Leachman to Ann M. Horne and Cynthia Lee Ford Casey. Lot 194, section VII, North Hills, $262,000

West Crossing LLC to Haden & Riley Inc. Lot 15, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $59,000

Robin O. Corner to Folashade O. Odendina. Lot 47, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $150,000

Daniel P. Powers and Brianna A. Powers to Steven D. and Christine E. Euhus. Lot 20, section VI, The Woods on Wiggington, $210,000

Agnes E. Fischer to Donald Robert and Deborah S. Adams. Parcels, Hampton Ridge, Town of Bedford, $171,000

Marie D. and James T. Williams Jr. to Christopher Douglas and Jade Nicole Tyree. Revised lot 14, section 8, phase 1, Brookstone Estates, $72,000

Jessica K. Davis to Catherine and Michael Wilson Jr. Lots 34, 35, 36, 32A, 33A, 34A, 35A and 36A, Randolph Subdivision, $131,000

Nathaniel C. and Tiffani L. Beckner to Travis A. and Donna E. Burckhard. Lot 11, section 2, Poplar Hollow Subdivision, $211,000

Thomas W. Hermann to Michael W. and Marsha J. Sink. Lot 3, section 1, Hickory Winds, $279,900

Charles Stewart Jr. and Amanda N. Stewart to Bedford Property Management LLC. Parcel, fronting Otey St., Town of Bedford, $100,000

Richard A. and Donna M. Rota to Deronda Dale Burnette. Parcel, Merrywood Dr., $53,000

William J. and Leigh O. Berkley to Veronica Yvette Poindexter. Lot 4, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $215,850

J.C. Laughlin Builder Inc. to Walter Daniel Banit. Lot 230, section 8, Somerset Meadows, $438,500

Paul W. Hardesty and Jill C. Hardesty to Diane E. Moch. 980 Ashland Ave., $277,500

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Jamie Elizabeth Weaver. Lot 5, section 1, Springwood Farm, $148,000

Campbell County

Everette L. and Connie H. Elliott to Todd E. and Misty W. Elliott. 50 Mountain Lane, $60,000

Amy L. and Thomas H. Cox Jr. to Timothy J. and Diane R Reddington. Unit 205, Lighthouse Condominium, $120,500

21934 Timberlake LLC to Jeremy Thomas Brooks. Lot 44, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $203,500

E.F. McCormick Jr. to Chris and Christine Rusk. Lot 15, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $17,000

Franklin L. North and Steven Lloyd North to SGB Properties Inc. 21724 Timberlake Road, $375,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Laura E. and Ryan L. Hienkle. Lot 11, section III, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $80,000

Centerville Partners Inc. to Commaboyz LLC. 602 Ninth St., $23,000

Etta SKinnell to Commaboyz LLC. 606 Ninth St., $23,000

Richard L. Ault Jr. and Billie Ann Ault to Robert A. and Sheila D. Brinck. Parcel, Penninsula Point, $108,000

Kyle M. Aston to Daryl W. and Beverly C. Whipkey. Lot 169, section 3, Braxton Park, $219,000

Hugh B. Parnell to Shawn R. and Sophie M. Lovell. Lot 14, block A, Lo-Ray Acres, $200,000

Brynn Koenig Simons to Lawrence David and Susan Volk Comerford and Thomas R. Volk and Mary A. Volk. Lot 20, section 1, Russell Meadows, $304,000

Shawn R. and Sophie M. Lovell to Kathryn Elizabeth Young. Lot 40, phase 1, Leesville Road Estates, $288,900

Amber D. Crawford and Justin T. Crawford to Robert L. and Sharon T. Rickmon. Parcel, Castlecraig Dr., $18,000

Daniel J. and Jami L. Castellucci to Dean H. and Mary Ann Musser. Lot 30, section 2A, Wildwood, $262,500

Equity Trust Company and John L. Gallagher Jr. to Jonathan W. and Melanie Roberts. Lot 164, section 3, Braxton Park, $221,000

21934 Timberlake LLC to Zachary M. Guthrie. Lot 39, Emberly Way Villas, $195,000

Zachary G. Blankenship to Keith T. and Alisha D. Leogrande. Lot 2, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $235,000

Tyler E. Duke to Robert N. Quel. Unit 309, Lighthouse Condominium, $117,500

Tommy Wayne and Virginia Ruth Coleman to Wayne D. Faris. 700 Nickland Dr., $75,000

D and N Properties LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC. Lot 8, Evington Acres, $37,500

Tammy W. and Robert W. Lee III to Nicholas P. Ferguson and Gloria C. Ferguson. Parcel, 31.66 acres, near Wards Road, $104,500

City of Lynchburg

Rod Burnett and Sabrena S. Stickle to Franklin D. Tucker. 209 Robin Dr., $254,000

Thomas P. and Debra R. Lawrence to Mary Michael Millner. Lot 116, Northwynd Villas, $182,900

Oakdale Drive Trust to Hunt Properties LLC. 4732 Oakdale Dr., $120,000

Brittany Elizabeth Roark to Bruce M. and June E. Kirk. Lot 4, block F, Cornerstone, $187,900

Riverviews to Anonath LLC. Unit 206, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $70,000

Crandall Condominium of Christiansburg Inc. to White Birch Holdings LLC and Matthew R. Huff. 302 Capstone Dr., $2,600,000

Christopher R. and Crystal D. Moore to Joseph and Tanya Coley. 1219 Craigmont Dr., $166,500

David W. Mawyer to Craig S. and Cindy W. Jordan. 4632 Oakdale Dr., $110,000

Jefri W. and Kathleen M. Lesnoff to Katherine H. McCrea and Johnny Y. Francis. 4716 Heritage Dr., $295,000

Nannie M. Walthall to Warmstone Properties LLC. 1114 Wise St., $20,500

William A. Thomasson and Elizabeth M. Thomasson to Walker T. and Kate W. Sigler. 4929 Locksview Road, $505,000

Allison D. Nelson to Parker M. Bean and Erin M. Kelly and James E. and Jill M. Kelly. Lot P22, block P, Cornerstone, $284,000

David T. and Andrea K. Lively to Nicholas S. Stocki. Lot 13, section IX, Sheffield, $180,000

Joseph and Misty Andrews to Emily Lauren Anderson and Steven Lee Kadak. Lots 116-120, Bryant Subdivision, $235,000

Adam S. and Morgaine A. Godwin to Stephanie Wood Tomlin. Unit 301, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $132,000

Michael Trent Williams to Ben HsiaoFeng Chi. Lot 2, Downing Woods, $219,500

Guy Leonard Hargis to Abigail Guthrie. 1507 Lockewood Dr., $12,000

2007 TSP LLC to Cobb MD Properties LLC. Lot 3-B, block A, section 1, Tate Springs Farm, $473,000

Edward L. Landis to Virginia Caroline Wilson. 1419 Brookville Lane, $185,000

Mikel T. and Judith M. Griffin and William N. Mays Jr. to John L. and Anne L. Alfieri. 112 Fredonia Ave., $95,000

Christopher J. and Frances Boucher to Frances Rebecca White and Mary Hart Brockenbrough. Lot 48, phase II, The Villas at Stonemill, $222,000

Julie A. Quaintance to Asya A. Walker. Lot 5, block 40, Westover Heights, $115,500

H. Bruce Pearson to Katelyn Ray. 304 Rowland Dr., $199,000

Brandon Cash Flynn to Natasha Reeves. Lot 2, Crescentwood Townhomes, $154,900

Jeffrey M. Carter to Emanuel and Julia Anne Seewald. 218 Winston Ridge Road, $129,500

Beverly H. Lightner and Ashby R. Hodges to Neal R. and Elizabeth A. Lindsay. Lot 3, block 6, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $170,000

Building Permits

Bedford County

Christopher Pfeiffer, 2379 Bellevue Road, alterations, $20,000

Jordan Karnes, 1322 Marigold Dr., garage, $18,000

Darrell Powers, 4453 Jordantown Road, porch, $5,000

Ryan Marano, 207 Eastwind Dr., finish basement, $20,000

Foster Builder Inc., lot 35, section 20A, Stoney Ridge Blvd., new construction, $250,000

Ralph Miller, 4475 Carter’s Mill Road, finish bathroom, $15,000

Kenneth McKinney, 1925 Forbes Mill Road, garage, $27,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 8, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

James Bittner, 113 Fairwood Court, renovations, $75,000

Beverly Webster, 8709 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, garage addition, $30,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 9, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

James Jacobs, lot 7, Country Estates Dr., new construction, $275,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 10, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 11, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 12, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 13, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 14, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $170,000

Timothy Zimmerman, Gills Road, new construction, $226,000

Marek Kruszec, Johnson Mountain Road, garage, $14,000

Charles Stinson, 1500 Wineberry Lane, garage, $30,000

Josh Ranson, 2925 White Road, porch, $20,000

Kevin Ball, 1281 Majestic Oaks Dr., shed, $8,000

Joseph Goff, 1383 Winewood Road, addition, $119,500

Patrick Kelly, 107 Devon Place, deck, $11,000

Philip McClendon, 1128 Telford Road, accessory apartment, $200,000

Precise Properties Inc., lot 57, Summerfield, new dwelling, $200,000

Damien Harless, lot 1, Cinnamon Ridge, new dwelling, $75,000

Sentry Construction, lot 28, Stoney Ridge Blvd., new construction, $300,000

Lilly Brent W. Inc., lot 17, section III, Burnbrae, new construction, $600,000

Richard Carr, 110 Waywood Hill Dr., deck, $17,800

Jedi Construction LLC, lot 6, Crossroad Development, new construction, $130,000

Jedi Construction LLC, lot 4, Crossroad Development, new construction, $130,000

William St. Clair, 10840 Stewartsville Road, porch/deck with roof, $22,000

 

