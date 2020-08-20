 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Jeffrey A. and Christie C. Hones to Amberlyn A. Alexander. Lot 6, White Oak Mountain Estates, $240,000

Jane Simon to Raymond M. Chupp. 445 Stage Road, $120,000

Marilyn H. Mathews to Kyle David Monfils. Lot 1, Oak Park, $108,000

Jason and Nathalie Coleman to Christopher M. Garcia and Alan L. Thorope. 339 Poor House Farm Road, $475,000

Douglas B. Ayers to Pamela A. Carder. 209 Winesap Road, $95,000

Ronald Lee Maxwell and Janet Jennings Maxwell, trustees to Peyton A. Maddox. Lot 52, Brandywine, $179,900

James W. Dean to Amy I. Dean. Lot 8, section IV, Forest Oaks, $150,000

Sheila M. Roper to Roy Lester Sr. and Mary Marie Lester. Parcel, Va. 739, 2 acres, $14,626.02

Chadwick F. and Laura S. Bryan to Gregory S. Reichard and Haley M. Campbell. Tract 7, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $35,000

James E. Moss to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Parcel, near Sardis Road, 10 acres, $5,100

Maryellen Barron to David L. and Alison P. Johnston. 294 N. Main St., $167,500

Susan Hughes Carman to Scott Everett Campbell and Blair Nicole Cofflin. Parcel, Va. 671, 0.886 acres, $15,000

Micah D. and Michelle G. Blakey to Lisa and Donald O’Regan. Lot 10A1, section 1, Homewood Manor, $302,500

Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Joshua M. Gearhart. 352 Winesap Road, $279,900

Trevor R. Gillispie to Morcon, Philip A. Builders, Inc. 352 Winesap Road, $30,000

Appomattox County

Kenneth R. and Frances H. Goin to Michael Ray and Diane Bowman Goin. Parcel, Hollywood Road, $81,000

Brian and Shana Page to Victor A. and Jean A. Birch. Lot 32R, Morningside Subdivision, $187,000

Sandra S. and Joseph B. Edmonds Jr. to William T. and Elaina Kivett. Parcel, 2.25 acres, Old Evergreen Road, $334,950

Samantha Taylor to Triston B. and Holly M. Gunter. 531 Walkers Ford Road, $132,000

Michael D. Hedrick to Matthew J. Nichols. Lot 7, Chap Point, $169,900

Patrick S. Riley to Jordan Leigh Rumberger. Lot 2, Reedy Creek Subdivision, $223,400

Bedford County

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 19, Forest Edge Subdivision, Jefferson District, $40,000

Emma Hensley Massie to Bernard K. Mundy II. Lots 124-131 and 132-135, Howard’s Subdivision, $251,000

National Transfer Services LLC to David and Jill A. Distad. Lot 213, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $529,000

Michael Seth Colten and Carrie Colten to National Transfer Services LLC. Lot 213, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $529,000

Patterson Mill Farm L.C. and Eleanor A. Godin and Susan I. McGrory to Larry L. Lackey and Karen E. Cavanaugh. Parcel, Patterson Mill Road, 194.558 acres, $625,000

Kristin M. Wood to John Christopher Hawkins. Lot 24, Sleepy Ridge Dr., Center District, $169,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jonathan S. and Irina G. Fuller. Lot 13, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $531,400

Connie Rumpf Buck to Kristie G. Newcomb. Lot 13, section 3, Smithfield, $192,500

Kristie G. Newcomb to Tracy Ann Glass. Unit 202, phase II, Lakeside Manor, Jefferson District, $131,900

Thomas Kollmann to Jerry S. and Abigail H. Howe. Lot 63, section 1, Autumn Run, $429,900

Lee E. Hall and Tonja S. Hall to Christopher M. and Lory S. D’Amico. Lot 13, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $270,000

Lola O. Kerr to Lewis Dennis and Regina Wilson Carter. Unit 2, building, Clay’s Crossing, $173,500

Rhonda C. Gibbons and Lisa C. Dease to Joshua R. Ritzman. Lots 15 and 16, block A, West Hill Dr., $154,900

Jeremy and Paula Grant to William A. Simmons. Lot 14, section II, Smithfield Subdivision, $210,000

Bridgett N. Pascale, Ned Neece and Holly N. Newton to Gleason A. Branscome Jr. and Diana D. Branscome. Lot 74 and 75, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $345,000

JMP Enterprise LLC to Lawrence E. Dick Jr. 8123, 8125, 8127, and 8131 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $325,000

Brett A. and Mary A. Phillips to Nathan Daniel and Rae Lea Blankenship. 1518 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Janice Branch Daniels to American Window Real Estate LLC. Lot 105, section 3, Village East Subdivision, Lakes District, $$4,000

Kenneth B. Viar and Anna P. Viar to Sara Fae Carter. 2282 McDaniel Road, Lakes District, $266,500

Thomas E. Salch to Michael Q. and Patti D. Hutcherson. Parcel, Moneta Road, 15.615 acres, Lakes District, $79,800

Ann Marie Lucado and Heidi Frank Chew to Brian P. and Sharon M. Smith. Lot 5, section I, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $565,000

Normanda M. Miles to Kenneth Neal Miles. Parcel, Va. 757, 0.608 acres, Blue Ridge District, $131,200

Elizabeth Shaffer to Bryan T. Thilking. 6767 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $306,000

John and Dayna Tirado to Gary N. and Delores B. Feazell. Tract 31, Ayers Road, $95,000

Campbell County

Tyler E. Duke to Matthew P. Stevens and Caroline Moorefield. Lot 1, block 1, Hyland Springs, $145,500

Erin J. Ferriera to Spencer L. Annis. Lot 1, Amity Subdivision, $145,000

Lora H. Marshall, Kirby D. Hood, Margaree G. Hood and Ava H Poindexter to Turner Properties LLC. Lot 58, Stonegate, $129,000

Stanley W. and Janet D. Sosnowski to Kevin Eugene Sheffield and Loree Rowland-Sheffield. Lot 11, section 1, Timber Ridge Townhomes, $135,150

Robert E. and Lisa D. Mioduszewski to Christopher Kuhland. 508 Waterlick Road, $530,000

PH2 Properties LLC to Brittany Rosenoff. 4782 Wards Road, $122,400

Robert L. and Joyce P. Weringo to Amber Volk. Lot 31, block 5, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $169,000

Kaleb L. and Piper J. Vandeperre to Floyd Arthur Calloway Jr. Lot 19, section 1, Russell Meadows, $282,900

Bryan Scott Mays to Mark L. Robertson. 384 Bear Creek Road, $239,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Benjamin Ray Sanders. Lot 3, Robertson Village, $289,000

VWJP LLC to Phillip Dale Chapman. Lot 4, Oak Ridge Subdivision, $25,000

Mimi H. Addison and Brannon H. Addison to David and Pamela Googins. 12560 Richmond Highway, $155,000

Elite of Virginia LLC to J&A Homes LLC. Parcels 1-3, Marysville Road, $319,900

Waylene Evans and Michael Ballowe to Michael Ballowe and Ashley D. Mitchell. 5268 Wards Road and adjacent parcel, $57,000

21934 Timberlake LLC to Emily Carol Davis. Lot 43, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900

Craig J. Zipperer and Virginia A. Zipperer to Christopher Scott Roberts and Lou Ann Roberts. Lot 33, Troublesome Creek, $399,900

E. Kelley Russell Jr. to Darrell L. St. John and Laura K. Carson. Parcel, Brookneal Highway, 42.843 acres, $111,000

City of Lynchburg

McNeil Group LLC to Isiah John Griffith. Lot 4, block B, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $171,566

John L. and Sherry L. Hart to Brynn K. and Adam M. Simons. 200 Mill Lane Road, $435,000

John A. Barrick and Gina Scott Barrick to ALINC Properties V LLC. Lots 30 and 31, section 3, Tate Springs Farm, $395,000

David R. and Joy D. Lively to Jacob David Sorrells and Candace Suzanne Sorrells. Lots 20-23, Hines Circle, $203,500

Rory P. Lee-Washington and Danni Lynn Schreffler to Mitchell E. Downs and Cailynn Rose Duby. 106 Easton Ave., $202,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jill H. Wingfield. 2417 Mosby Ave., $65,000

Lydia Ledin to JCJ Holdings LLC. 2336 Aragon St., $25,000

James M. Johansen to Eric and Heather Ennis. Lot 2, Hollister Acres, $389,900

Alison D. and John D. Pettitt Jr. to David and Carmen Parish. Lot 10, section 3, Sandusky Hills, $300,000

Hudson Builders Inc. to Marty James and Heather Anne Flowers. 1225 Lockewood Dr., $324,900

Big Sky Investments LLC to James M. Johansen. Lot 2, Hollister Acres, $39,900

Joshua S. and Courtney L. Tate to BALIC3 LLC. 2301 Easley Ave., $42,000

Douglas E. Rass to DRV Construction LLC. 2220 Cambridge Place, $153,000

June Marie Anderson to Matthew L. and Laura B. Heckman. Lot 20, section 1, Windsor Hills, $209,900

Corri Pfister Sullivan to Jeremy Steven and Erin Marie Buttil. Unit No. 202, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $132,900

Michelle L. Smith to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 100 Capstone Dr. Unit 103, $139,000

3716 Montridge LLC to Ramona J. Sexton. 3716 Montridge Place, $124,500

Benjamin B. Williams to Emily Stokes. Lot 12, block G, section 4, Vista Acres Subdivision and additional adjacent parcel, $185,500

Ronald L. Lovelace, trustee to Kenneth L. and Carol J. Barclay. Lot 18, The Villas at Stonemill, phase 1, $234,900

Robert N. Cofer and Janet L. Cofer to Commaboyz LLC. 1405 Lynndale Place, $115,000

Jaime Noel Smith to James Carroll Thompson Jr. Lot 7, block A, section 2, Woodbine Village, $81,500

Jason and Jennifer Rawlings to Mike Fugate and Patricia King. 3608 Montridge Place, $149,900

Norris W. Williams and Dianne K. Williams to E. Town Investments LLC. 1014 Buchanan St., $25,000

Delisa D. Mullins to Timothy M. and Brittany Oberlin. 1205 South Grand Ave., $114,000

Jerry Scott Howe and Abigail H. Howe to Robert W. Trant Jr. and Joan A. Kennedy. Lot 25, block 3, Fort Hill section, $245,900

Mary A.K. Sankovich to Casey D. and Kenneth Dean Coffey. Lot 7, block 1, section B, Linkhorne Forest, $305,000

RJJ Properties LLC to Kohn Properties LLC. 1225 Knight St., 1211 Knight St., 1207 Knight St., 1227 Knight St., $4,000

Jack H. Staton to Dekota Wade Evans and Ashlee Nicole Dearing. 1119 Wiggington Road, $209,900

Brian M. and Roshel R. Mayfield to Kristen M. Wood. Lot 8, section III, Skyview Park, $189,000

Carpe Dem LLC and Picket Fence Investments LLC to Wan B. Liu and Xiu Lin. Lot 116, Sterling Park Townhomes, $130,000

James D. and Margaret Daniel to Mojirayo Adamson-Olaotan. Lot 137, Sterling Park Townhomes, $149,900

Joanne G. Pierce to Melanie L. Denney. Lot 2, block D, Subdivision of Rivermont Park, $195,900

Christopher John and Elaine Y. Hong to Glennis McNeish. Lot 21, section 5, Locksview, $391,000

Building Permits

Amherst County

Jeremy Tomlin, 366 Riverview Road, $10,800

Larry Whorley, 929 Poor House Farm Road, new dwelling, $268,016

Ronda Pederson, 110 Surry Lane, garage, $8,000

Chelsey McPhatter III, 973 Lewis Keith Road, pool, $73,000

Christopher Nowlin, 336 Riverview Road, 14 solar panels, $49,224

Seneca Luther, 264 Shady Oak Dr., deck around pool, $7,200

Betty Schmeizle Revocable Living Trust, 190 Turner Creek Road, garage, $5,800

Rodney Unrue, 150 Peacedale Place, 30 solar panels, $30,000

Robert Harris, 592 Riverview Road, garage, $15,000

Kimberly Jernigan, 143 Maple Lane, deck, $2,000

Shelvia Parrish, 1944 S. Coolwell Road, roof, $3,700

Rivers Realty LLC, 91 Valleyview Dr., new dwelling, $140,000

Dwayne Gibson, 163 Woodland Dr., 12 solar panels, $45,576

Amherst County, 194 Second St., roof, $40,000

Catherine Kay, 336 Cherry Hill Road, 12 solar panels, $46,843

Oakdale Baptist Church, 1154 Galts Mille Road, renovation, $27,000

Wanda Lawhorne, 159 Eastview Dr., renovation, $20,511

Edwin Howell V, 649 Roses Mill Road, new dwelling, $238,401

Sweet Briar College Treasurer’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, addition, $250,000

Kenneth Millner, 124 Shelter Lane, roof, $5,000

Financially Free LLC, 227 Tyree Circle, renovation, $10,000

Amy Miller, 261 Union Hill Road, finish basement, $30,000

Kelly Carmody, 237 Seminole Dr., new dwelling, $70,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc., 128 Wynbrooke Place, new dwelling, $135,773

Sweet Briar College Treasurer’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, demolition, $25,000

Brian Banton, 151 Breckinridge Court, pool, $35,000

William Trout III, 3806 S. Amherst Highway, pole barn, $140,000

 

