Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Jeffrey A. and Christie C. Hones to Amberlyn A. Alexander. Lot 6, White Oak Mountain Estates, $240,000
Jane Simon to Raymond M. Chupp. 445 Stage Road, $120,000
Marilyn H. Mathews to Kyle David Monfils. Lot 1, Oak Park, $108,000
Jason and Nathalie Coleman to Christopher M. Garcia and Alan L. Thorope. 339 Poor House Farm Road, $475,000
Douglas B. Ayers to Pamela A. Carder. 209 Winesap Road, $95,000
Ronald Lee Maxwell and Janet Jennings Maxwell, trustees to Peyton A. Maddox. Lot 52, Brandywine, $179,900
James W. Dean to Amy I. Dean. Lot 8, section IV, Forest Oaks, $150,000
Sheila M. Roper to Roy Lester Sr. and Mary Marie Lester. Parcel, Va. 739, 2 acres, $14,626.02
Chadwick F. and Laura S. Bryan to Gregory S. Reichard and Haley M. Campbell. Tract 7, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $35,000
James E. Moss to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Parcel, near Sardis Road, 10 acres, $5,100
Maryellen Barron to David L. and Alison P. Johnston. 294 N. Main St., $167,500
Susan Hughes Carman to Scott Everett Campbell and Blair Nicole Cofflin. Parcel, Va. 671, 0.886 acres, $15,000
Micah D. and Michelle G. Blakey to Lisa and Donald O’Regan. Lot 10A1, section 1, Homewood Manor, $302,500
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Joshua M. Gearhart. 352 Winesap Road, $279,900
Trevor R. Gillispie to Morcon, Philip A. Builders, Inc. 352 Winesap Road, $30,000
Appomattox County
Kenneth R. and Frances H. Goin to Michael Ray and Diane Bowman Goin. Parcel, Hollywood Road, $81,000
Brian and Shana Page to Victor A. and Jean A. Birch. Lot 32R, Morningside Subdivision, $187,000
Sandra S. and Joseph B. Edmonds Jr. to William T. and Elaina Kivett. Parcel, 2.25 acres, Old Evergreen Road, $334,950
Samantha Taylor to Triston B. and Holly M. Gunter. 531 Walkers Ford Road, $132,000
Michael D. Hedrick to Matthew J. Nichols. Lot 7, Chap Point, $169,900
Patrick S. Riley to Jordan Leigh Rumberger. Lot 2, Reedy Creek Subdivision, $223,400
Bedford County
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 19, Forest Edge Subdivision, Jefferson District, $40,000
Emma Hensley Massie to Bernard K. Mundy II. Lots 124-131 and 132-135, Howard’s Subdivision, $251,000
National Transfer Services LLC to David and Jill A. Distad. Lot 213, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $529,000
Michael Seth Colten and Carrie Colten to National Transfer Services LLC. Lot 213, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $529,000
Patterson Mill Farm L.C. and Eleanor A. Godin and Susan I. McGrory to Larry L. Lackey and Karen E. Cavanaugh. Parcel, Patterson Mill Road, 194.558 acres, $625,000
Kristin M. Wood to John Christopher Hawkins. Lot 24, Sleepy Ridge Dr., Center District, $169,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jonathan S. and Irina G. Fuller. Lot 13, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $531,400
Connie Rumpf Buck to Kristie G. Newcomb. Lot 13, section 3, Smithfield, $192,500
Kristie G. Newcomb to Tracy Ann Glass. Unit 202, phase II, Lakeside Manor, Jefferson District, $131,900
Thomas Kollmann to Jerry S. and Abigail H. Howe. Lot 63, section 1, Autumn Run, $429,900
Lee E. Hall and Tonja S. Hall to Christopher M. and Lory S. D’Amico. Lot 13, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $270,000
Lola O. Kerr to Lewis Dennis and Regina Wilson Carter. Unit 2, building, Clay’s Crossing, $173,500
Rhonda C. Gibbons and Lisa C. Dease to Joshua R. Ritzman. Lots 15 and 16, block A, West Hill Dr., $154,900
Jeremy and Paula Grant to William A. Simmons. Lot 14, section II, Smithfield Subdivision, $210,000
Bridgett N. Pascale, Ned Neece and Holly N. Newton to Gleason A. Branscome Jr. and Diana D. Branscome. Lot 74 and 75, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $345,000
JMP Enterprise LLC to Lawrence E. Dick Jr. 8123, 8125, 8127, and 8131 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $325,000
Brett A. and Mary A. Phillips to Nathan Daniel and Rae Lea Blankenship. 1518 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000
Janice Branch Daniels to American Window Real Estate LLC. Lot 105, section 3, Village East Subdivision, Lakes District, $$4,000
Kenneth B. Viar and Anna P. Viar to Sara Fae Carter. 2282 McDaniel Road, Lakes District, $266,500
Thomas E. Salch to Michael Q. and Patti D. Hutcherson. Parcel, Moneta Road, 15.615 acres, Lakes District, $79,800
Ann Marie Lucado and Heidi Frank Chew to Brian P. and Sharon M. Smith. Lot 5, section I, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $565,000
Normanda M. Miles to Kenneth Neal Miles. Parcel, Va. 757, 0.608 acres, Blue Ridge District, $131,200
Elizabeth Shaffer to Bryan T. Thilking. 6767 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $306,000
John and Dayna Tirado to Gary N. and Delores B. Feazell. Tract 31, Ayers Road, $95,000
Campbell County
Tyler E. Duke to Matthew P. Stevens and Caroline Moorefield. Lot 1, block 1, Hyland Springs, $145,500
Erin J. Ferriera to Spencer L. Annis. Lot 1, Amity Subdivision, $145,000
Lora H. Marshall, Kirby D. Hood, Margaree G. Hood and Ava H Poindexter to Turner Properties LLC. Lot 58, Stonegate, $129,000
Stanley W. and Janet D. Sosnowski to Kevin Eugene Sheffield and Loree Rowland-Sheffield. Lot 11, section 1, Timber Ridge Townhomes, $135,150
Robert E. and Lisa D. Mioduszewski to Christopher Kuhland. 508 Waterlick Road, $530,000
PH2 Properties LLC to Brittany Rosenoff. 4782 Wards Road, $122,400
Robert L. and Joyce P. Weringo to Amber Volk. Lot 31, block 5, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $169,000
Kaleb L. and Piper J. Vandeperre to Floyd Arthur Calloway Jr. Lot 19, section 1, Russell Meadows, $282,900
Bryan Scott Mays to Mark L. Robertson. 384 Bear Creek Road, $239,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Benjamin Ray Sanders. Lot 3, Robertson Village, $289,000
VWJP LLC to Phillip Dale Chapman. Lot 4, Oak Ridge Subdivision, $25,000
Mimi H. Addison and Brannon H. Addison to David and Pamela Googins. 12560 Richmond Highway, $155,000
Elite of Virginia LLC to J&A Homes LLC. Parcels 1-3, Marysville Road, $319,900
Waylene Evans and Michael Ballowe to Michael Ballowe and Ashley D. Mitchell. 5268 Wards Road and adjacent parcel, $57,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Emily Carol Davis. Lot 43, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900
Craig J. Zipperer and Virginia A. Zipperer to Christopher Scott Roberts and Lou Ann Roberts. Lot 33, Troublesome Creek, $399,900
E. Kelley Russell Jr. to Darrell L. St. John and Laura K. Carson. Parcel, Brookneal Highway, 42.843 acres, $111,000
City of Lynchburg
McNeil Group LLC to Isiah John Griffith. Lot 4, block B, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $171,566
John L. and Sherry L. Hart to Brynn K. and Adam M. Simons. 200 Mill Lane Road, $435,000
John A. Barrick and Gina Scott Barrick to ALINC Properties V LLC. Lots 30 and 31, section 3, Tate Springs Farm, $395,000
David R. and Joy D. Lively to Jacob David Sorrells and Candace Suzanne Sorrells. Lots 20-23, Hines Circle, $203,500
Rory P. Lee-Washington and Danni Lynn Schreffler to Mitchell E. Downs and Cailynn Rose Duby. 106 Easton Ave., $202,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jill H. Wingfield. 2417 Mosby Ave., $65,000
Lydia Ledin to JCJ Holdings LLC. 2336 Aragon St., $25,000
James M. Johansen to Eric and Heather Ennis. Lot 2, Hollister Acres, $389,900
Alison D. and John D. Pettitt Jr. to David and Carmen Parish. Lot 10, section 3, Sandusky Hills, $300,000
Hudson Builders Inc. to Marty James and Heather Anne Flowers. 1225 Lockewood Dr., $324,900
Big Sky Investments LLC to James M. Johansen. Lot 2, Hollister Acres, $39,900
Joshua S. and Courtney L. Tate to BALIC3 LLC. 2301 Easley Ave., $42,000
Douglas E. Rass to DRV Construction LLC. 2220 Cambridge Place, $153,000
June Marie Anderson to Matthew L. and Laura B. Heckman. Lot 20, section 1, Windsor Hills, $209,900
Corri Pfister Sullivan to Jeremy Steven and Erin Marie Buttil. Unit No. 202, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $132,900
Michelle L. Smith to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 100 Capstone Dr. Unit 103, $139,000
3716 Montridge LLC to Ramona J. Sexton. 3716 Montridge Place, $124,500
Benjamin B. Williams to Emily Stokes. Lot 12, block G, section 4, Vista Acres Subdivision and additional adjacent parcel, $185,500
Ronald L. Lovelace, trustee to Kenneth L. and Carol J. Barclay. Lot 18, The Villas at Stonemill, phase 1, $234,900
Robert N. Cofer and Janet L. Cofer to Commaboyz LLC. 1405 Lynndale Place, $115,000
Jaime Noel Smith to James Carroll Thompson Jr. Lot 7, block A, section 2, Woodbine Village, $81,500
Jason and Jennifer Rawlings to Mike Fugate and Patricia King. 3608 Montridge Place, $149,900
Norris W. Williams and Dianne K. Williams to E. Town Investments LLC. 1014 Buchanan St., $25,000
Delisa D. Mullins to Timothy M. and Brittany Oberlin. 1205 South Grand Ave., $114,000
Jerry Scott Howe and Abigail H. Howe to Robert W. Trant Jr. and Joan A. Kennedy. Lot 25, block 3, Fort Hill section, $245,900
Mary A.K. Sankovich to Casey D. and Kenneth Dean Coffey. Lot 7, block 1, section B, Linkhorne Forest, $305,000
RJJ Properties LLC to Kohn Properties LLC. 1225 Knight St., 1211 Knight St., 1207 Knight St., 1227 Knight St., $4,000
Jack H. Staton to Dekota Wade Evans and Ashlee Nicole Dearing. 1119 Wiggington Road, $209,900
Brian M. and Roshel R. Mayfield to Kristen M. Wood. Lot 8, section III, Skyview Park, $189,000
Carpe Dem LLC and Picket Fence Investments LLC to Wan B. Liu and Xiu Lin. Lot 116, Sterling Park Townhomes, $130,000
James D. and Margaret Daniel to Mojirayo Adamson-Olaotan. Lot 137, Sterling Park Townhomes, $149,900
Joanne G. Pierce to Melanie L. Denney. Lot 2, block D, Subdivision of Rivermont Park, $195,900
Christopher John and Elaine Y. Hong to Glennis McNeish. Lot 21, section 5, Locksview, $391,000
Building Permits
Amherst County
Jeremy Tomlin, 366 Riverview Road, $10,800
Larry Whorley, 929 Poor House Farm Road, new dwelling, $268,016
Ronda Pederson, 110 Surry Lane, garage, $8,000
Chelsey McPhatter III, 973 Lewis Keith Road, pool, $73,000
Christopher Nowlin, 336 Riverview Road, 14 solar panels, $49,224
Seneca Luther, 264 Shady Oak Dr., deck around pool, $7,200
Betty Schmeizle Revocable Living Trust, 190 Turner Creek Road, garage, $5,800
Rodney Unrue, 150 Peacedale Place, 30 solar panels, $30,000
Robert Harris, 592 Riverview Road, garage, $15,000
Kimberly Jernigan, 143 Maple Lane, deck, $2,000
Shelvia Parrish, 1944 S. Coolwell Road, roof, $3,700
Rivers Realty LLC, 91 Valleyview Dr., new dwelling, $140,000
Dwayne Gibson, 163 Woodland Dr., 12 solar panels, $45,576
Amherst County, 194 Second St., roof, $40,000
Catherine Kay, 336 Cherry Hill Road, 12 solar panels, $46,843
Oakdale Baptist Church, 1154 Galts Mille Road, renovation, $27,000
Wanda Lawhorne, 159 Eastview Dr., renovation, $20,511
Edwin Howell V, 649 Roses Mill Road, new dwelling, $238,401
Sweet Briar College Treasurer’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, addition, $250,000
Kenneth Millner, 124 Shelter Lane, roof, $5,000
Financially Free LLC, 227 Tyree Circle, renovation, $10,000
Amy Miller, 261 Union Hill Road, finish basement, $30,000
Kelly Carmody, 237 Seminole Dr., new dwelling, $70,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., 128 Wynbrooke Place, new dwelling, $135,773
Sweet Briar College Treasurer’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, demolition, $25,000
Brian Banton, 151 Breckinridge Court, pool, $35,000
William Trout III, 3806 S. Amherst Highway, pole barn, $140,000
