





Property transfers

Amherst County

David M. Shaw and Mary B. Shaw to Richard Frank and Lynn Marie Hammett. 361 Panther Falls Road, $1,250,000

Noel E. Spencer Jr. to Keith and Teresa A. Harver. Parcel, West Perch Road, $130,000

Edith B. Viar and Christopher Wade Viar to Melissa Jewett. Lot 3, Forest Oaks Subdivision, $278,450

Lofton Leasing LLC to Earl and Elizabeth Michelle McNulty. Lot 45, section 2B, Stratford Place, $279,000

Pleasant Ridge Inc. to Morcom, Philip A. Builders, Inc. Lot 44, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $63,900

Michael T. and Catherine R. White to Nourie Niknam. 199 Lamont Circle, $275,000

James Alan and Pamela Rae Surgent to Mark D. and Renee Weaver. Lot 3, Naola Springs, $22,000

Appomattox County D & D Land Holdings LLC to Daniel E. and Lise E. Neville. 5794 Stage Road, $349,000

Christopher L. and Paula M. McNutt to Gregory C. Mayberry. 445 Abbitt Branch Road and lot 23, Burge Place Subdivision, $380,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Jonathan H. and Kendra A. Lowery. 129 Dove Lane, $329,900

Raymond Keith and Seresa Fay Coleman to Arthur L. and Nelwyn C. Morris. Parcels, Horseman Road, $150,000

Bedford County Touchdown Properties LLC to Davisbuilt Inc. Lot 28, Summerfield, $50,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Newland Isaac. Lot 10, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $763,000

Matthew T. Morris to John L. Agnor III. Lot 8, section 1, Waterfront Paradise, $235,000

Christy M. Weeks to Daenara L. Ritenour and Conner M. Hardy. Lot 13, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $237,000

Judith L. Fowler to Matthew Alan Mashburn and Colleen Mashburn. Lot 7, unit 2, Bedford Place, $8,000

Otey Carter, Jason Wood and Pam Carbajal to Kelly and Charles Hipes. 1208 Thomas Chapel Lane, $180,000

Arthur C. and Bonnie Reed to Cheyenne Lee Humphrey and Tina Jo Gooden. Parcel, fronting Va. 698, 1.720 acres, $60,000

Dorothy Ann Cawley Williams to Candice Michelle and Sidney Michael Malone. Parcel, Atkinson Hollow Road, $15,000

Marnita L. Law to Gabriel Saker. Lot 1A, section 2, The Highlands, $86,000

Dale J. and Arrion J. Czubaj to Brant C. and Nancy Tolsma. 1949 Morris Road, $931,000

Michael Kinelski to Christopher Cody Doyon. 1969 Diamond Hill Road, $230,000

Happy Hollow Holdings LLC to Ricky W. Overfelt. 4469 Goodview Road, $270,000

Tina Holt, Kevin Tuck, Eva Sprouse, Mark Tuck and Linda P. McDaniel to Randall and Judy Smith. Lot 3, section 2, Map of Indian Ridge, $296,000

William A. Sharrett and Kathleen P. Sharrett to Jody David and Ashleigh Renee Mulero. 527 Jackson St., $189,900

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Arija Ekstrom. Lot 16C, Villa Oak Circle, $369,900

Mark B. Goode to Todd C. Goode. Parcel, St. Helena Road, $25,000

Mark B. Goode to Williams Brothers Farm. Parcel, St. Helena Road, $90,000

Tommy A. and Karen S. Nichols to Michael Jason Williams Jr. Parcel, Orrix Creek Road, $290,000

Campbell County Brook T. Hamilton and Amanda B. Hamilton to Garrison T. Gravely. 182 Windsong Drive, $277,600

Josh E. and Christina Gerstner to Lloyd J. Crosby II and Linda S. Crosby. Lots 23 and 24, section 2, Poplar Forest Subdivision, $412,500

Robert E. Day Jr. and Sandra T. Day to Jack D. Dean II and Rebecca W. Dean. 4148 Epsons Road, $589,00

James Arthur Shuler Jr. to Timothy W. and Jennifer D. Engle. Lot 81, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $277,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Dennis Wayne and Maria Dejesus Trent. Lot 5, section 3, Hyland Farm, $637,350

Allison A. Woody to Michael Shane Esworthy. Lot 10, section 1, Emerald Meadows, $183,500

Phyllis M. Ferguson to Jose C. Montiel. Lot 12, section 1, Happy Valley Subdivision, $185,500

J.B. Forehand and Company Incorporated to Lester Lewis Jones. Lot 2, section 1, Oxford Farm, $230,000

M & T Real Estate LLC to Jefferson Parc #2 LLC. 52 Barbour Drive, $1,575,000

Thomas A. Lance to Chester D. Witt. 1305 Wards Road, $15,000

City of Lynchburg Mark A. Acree to Kain Wickline. 913 McCausland St., $191,000

Marc J. Fardink and Erin McCue to Jody Williams Adams. Lot 1, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $374,500

Frederick J. Alley II to Yurt Construction LLC. 1333 Fenwick Drive, $122,000

Ashby R. Sandidge and Carolyn C. Sandidge, trustees to Lisa M. and Brett Forbes Dezarn. Lot 23, section II, The Villas, $365,000

NVR Inc. to Don Barber. Lot 2A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $290,585

Big Eaze Properties LLC to U & Me Baby LLC. Units 210 and 103, The Wayne, $475,000

Blackwater Ridge LLC to Timothy Ryan Nicholas and Ella J. Nicholas. Lot 5, block 5, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $256,900

Blackwater Ridge LLC to Brian L. Hufhand and Christianne Elizabeth Hufhand. Lot 1, block C, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $264,000

Born Again Christian Construction Company Inc. to Anthony M. and Amanda M. Paige. 623 Jackson St., $69,500

Brant C. Tolsma and Nancy J. Tolsma, trustees to Troy Rasmussen, Taylor Duell and Adam Duell. 4721 Clarke St., $233,500

Emerald Spring LLC to Robert S. Broocks III. 61 Jackson St., $163,500

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to Curtis W. Carter. 667 Leesville Road, $50,000

Gina C. Smith to Daniel C. Carter and Sara E. McGuffin. 311 F St., $125,900

Philip A. and Kaylee L. Soria to Stuart F. Carwile Jr. 407 Taylor St., $105,000

Melvin Wayne Tweedy and Jean M. Cohen to Adam and Erica Trabold. 2120 Burnt Bridge Road, $390,700

Commonwealth Reprographics Inc. to Fritts Price LLC. 58 9th St., $470,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 10A, 16A, 10B and 16B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $155,000

Constance Joy Daggett, Gregory Philip Gifford and Stephen Joseph Gifford to Colleen Wilkerson. Unit 109, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $195,000

The Abram Group LLC to Caleb and Samantha Dawson. 2211 King St., $193,900

Davis M. and Jessica Taylor Dean to Kimberly D. Trent and Jessica S. Flippin. 2317 Hawthorn Road, $266,000

Derbyshire Proh Enterprises Inc. to Derik Diver. 1205 10th St., $2,000

Michael L. Dillard to JCP Homes LLC. 1109 Dearing St., $60,000

Dominion Realty LLC to Jessica and Steven Gilley. 219 Pleasant St., $164,000

Tanya M. Dubose to Frances A. Barry L. Vest. Lot 17, section 1, Long Meadows, $260,000

Richard Lee and Judith Ann Hedstrom Kremer to Clifton Wayne Evans Jr. Lot 44, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $305,000

Robert L. Flint and Pauline B. Flint to William F. and Sherri P. Kitts. 2717 Greenhill Lane, $519,000

Patrick Robert Good to Andrea Lashon Thomas. Lot 126, Heritage Court, $152,000

Victor Villalta to Martha P. Gosnell. 1517 Lynndale Place, $290,000

Austin Grooter to KGB LLC. 611-613 7th St., $179,900

Susan M. Horton to Matthew Johnson and Heijin Kim. 5205 Wedgewood Road, $300,000

Donald J. Hughes Jr. and Regina B. Hughes to Michael Stokes. Part of lots 35 and 36, blocks D and E, Fairmont Addition, $211,000

Upturn Estates LLC to Jean Capital LLC. 1014 Jackson St., $50,000

New Home Network LLC to Jormad Properties LLC. 4656 Hartford St., $175,000

The Klines 101 LLC to Breanna Kaelynn Lambert and Michaela Chalaine Lambert. 136 Jubilee Drive, $165,000

Anne Sturgis to Lanci LLC. 1603 Florida Ave., $30,000

NVR Inc. to Andrew Alexis Ward and Patricia Ward. Lot 2B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $288,490

Jeremiah D. and Katie Potter to Dwight J. Williams III and Lidia A. Williams. Lot 9, section 1, Wexford Townhomes, $235,000

Building permits

Bedford County Westyn Village LLC, 1012 Westyn Terrace Loop, building D, apartment building, $2,800,000

Dennis Long, 1250 Camden Hill Lane, new dwelling, $315,000

Timothy Jenks, 1255 Airport Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Christopher Laing, 207 Valley Mill Road, alterations, $40,000

Roman Seay, 5094 Everett Road, new dwelling, $180,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., 1208 Lindenshire Drive, townhomes, $250,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., 1212 Lindenshire Drive, townhomes, $250,000

Michael Bartell, 1596 Waterford Drive, new dwelling, $235,000

Roy Downey, 1364 Lakefield Drive, addition to garage, $155,000

Samuel Crosby, lot 61, Waterside, new dwelling, $340,000

Gordon Cudd, 1470 Cedar Ridge Drive, pool house, $100,000

Michael Cook, 100 Swan Lane, deck, $32,062