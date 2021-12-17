Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Roy Samuel Bryant Jr., Hershel V. Fortney and Samuel W. Trent to Gerald D. and Kathleen F. Jones. 659 Pera Road, $21,000

Peggy June Giles, Gregory Leon Tyree and Gary Vaughan Tyree to A & R and Sons Properties LLC. Lot J, Hilldale Farm, $120,000

Chase W. Powers and Morgan L. Kidd to Robert Andrew and Kaylynn Payne. Lot 3, Shadow Oaks, $330,000

Thirty-Thirty LLC to Giovanna Armetta. Lot 19, section 1, Stratford Place, $255,000

Sonja Carey Stone to Zachariah Gibson and Margaret Gibbs Carey. Lot 24, section 2, Blue Ridge Forest, $185,500

Gary I. and Jerry Kay B. Powell to Getting Land LLC. Tract 4, Greystone, $20,847.78

Gary I. Powell, Patrick A. Powell and Wayne S. Powell to Getting Land LLC. Tract 1, Greystone, $14,052.53

Appomattox County

Sallie C. Moore to Christopher Shannon and Stephanie L. Campbell. Lots 3 and 4, Almost Heaven Estates, $89,000

Henry N. and Shirley A. Richardson to David H. and Jennifer P. Richardson and Lee E. and Shana M. Richardson. Parcel 1 and 1A, 86.99 acres, fronting Little Cub Road. Parcel, 13.56 acres near Lunkin Road. Parcel, near Piney Ridge Church, 66.358 acres. Parcels, 109.05 acres, Piney Ridge Road, $300,000

David A. Neighbors to Tony West. Lot 7, section 1, Greenfield Subdivision, $70,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Charles R. and Mary S. Cope. 10529 Oakville Road, $59,900

Hakim R. Ali to Richard A. Snyder. Parcel A, just off Va. 694, 76.224 acres, $114,336

Bedford County

Robert W. Hallock Jr. and Carol L. Hallock to Thomas I. and Kalma R. McMillen. Lots 57 and 58, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $1,300,000

Black Locust LLC to James Lerner and Phuc-Hanh Lerner. 100 Black Locust Court, Lakes District, $850,000

Carol A. Kooi to James A. Janousek Tony E. Tallent and Jeannie M. Tallent. 212 Summer Lane, Lakes District, $800,000

George Erbacher to Daniel Stromerg and Jennifer Silber. Parcel, Laura’s Lane, Lakes District, $650,000

Joyce Marie Howell Jones to Wil-Longview II LLC. 1161 Graves Harbor Trail, Lakes District, $615,000

Timothy J. Ford and Hazel C. Jewell to Michael Wayne Phillips and Brandye Wertz Phillips. 1113 Hannabass Dr., Lakes District, $428,000

Mary Lou McDonald to David O. Cone and Catherine L. Cone. Lot 3, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $470,000

Louis R. Witt and Denise B. Witt to Scott and Patricia Hedrick. Lot 42, section IV, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $410,000

Dennis E. Noble to Ricky E. Simpkins and Shelley A. McGhee. 1407 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $280,000

Timothy L. and Angela Michelle Ball to Bailey M. Grubb and Jakob K. Divers. Lot 5, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $280,000

Benjamin Lyon to Joseph Leon and Cheryl Johnson Boswell. 1725 Fish Hook Trial, Lakes District, $222,500

Allison L. Carner to Christopher P. Wright and Lisa H. Revis. Unit S-3, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $205,000

Herbert A. and Judy F. Grisso to Richard Sherman Lester. 1414 Woodcrofy Dr., Blue Ridge District, $194,000

Michael E. West to Cynthia M. Greene. 1029 Slow Walk Dr., Blue Ridge District, $162,000

Kenneth H. and Gloria J. Flick to Jamie and Stephanie Housden. Lot 35, Lakeridge Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $125,000

Victoria E. Harris to Robert J. and Cheryl Meehan. Lot 29, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $92,000

Bobbie O. Blankenship to Kathryn S. Hart. 1792 Wilson Church Road, Lakes District, $60,000

Charles R. Loyd to Brittany Nicole Conner. 1025 Branch Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000

Curtis D. Weeks to Gary L. and Debora B. Hubbard. 1075 Moorman Road, Blue Ridge District, $40,250

Jamesview Investments LLC to Emual R. and Meletha D. Adkins. Two parcels, Stewartsville Road, Lakes District, $40,000

Kravar Properties LLC to Trudy Coffey. Parcel 7, section II, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $34,362

Stephen Lee Wertz and David Wayne Wertz to Kravar Properties LLC. Parcel 7, section II, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $21,265

Durlin Beachy to Neil Weber. Lot 1-A, block 5, section 2, Pinewood, Blue Ridge District, $19,950

Scott and Ida Heath to Travi J. Heath, Lot 10, phase II, Harbor Heights, Lakes District, $19,000

Renee Dolfini to Joseph and Melissa Ann Pike. Lot 4, Fox Creek, $205,000

Ralph G. and Barbara S. Falcone to Leah N. Britton and Katherine Monk. 3502 Fancy Farm Road, $319,900

Moira B. Hargis and Erika B. Kuhfeldt to Nicolas A. and Savannah N. Rice and Dorothy V. Bateman. New Parcel A, 4.297 acres, Peaks District, $200,000

Benny R. Johnson, Gregory B. Smith, Benjamin A. Smith and Scott C. Smith to Jason R. And Leah H. Spear. 1454 Belmont Dr. and additional parcel, $342,500

Dennis and Karen Mabes to Tiffany S. Nowicki. Lot 3, section IV, London Downs, $837,000

CaGNaC Inc. to Eleven Construction LLC. Lot 33, section 4, Cedar Rock, $59,900

CaGNaC Inc. to Eleven Construction LLC. Lot 14, section 4, Cedar Rock, $59,900

Melvin L. Hubbard Jr. to Nickolas S. Petrick. Lot 47, section 1, Autumn Run, $427,600

John Cheek and April Cheek Messier to Elizabeth J. Boone. 1143 Wheatland Road, $130,000

J. David Lightfoot and Wendy L. Lightfoot to Debra Lynn Hightower and John David Overstreet. Lot 29, section 4, Farmington at Forest, $393,900

Ming Hwa Tsuei and Nina Tzu-Yu Tsuei to Matthew and Ashley Chieppa. Parcel, New London Road, $95,000

Rhett A. Culverhouse and Amy G. Culverhouse to Timothy J. and Alina T. Thomas. Lot 9, section 1, Lake Vista, $270,000

Patrick J. Brown to Robert C. and Vicki J. Gammon. Lot 6, block 1, section 1, Ivy Woods, $344,000

John A. and Denise Ruggiano to Paul Benson Wyble. Lot 13, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, $254,000

Jack M. Jones Sr. to Bonnie L. and James A. Abell Sr. 95 Clay’s Crossing Dr., $179,900

Matthew W. and Stacia M. Hanson to Nicholas and Abigail J. Falwell and Jonathan Falwell. Lot 48, Forest Edge Subdivision, $336,000

Wheat Valley LLC to Juli Ann Larson. 1538 Wheat’s Valley Road, $160,000

Linda G. Turner to Cory Michael and Jessica Leigh Grant. Lot 12, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $450,000

Jonathan W. and Sarah E. Burger to Tiffany R. Towne. Lot 12, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $245,000

Sharon P. and William L. Cothran Jr. to Joseph Blackard and Dedy Elisabeth Baker. 3375 Bellevue Road, $530,000

Gunnoe Sausage Co. Inc. to Brian and Kimberly Baker. Tract 10, Oak Springs, $155,000

Brian D. and Patricia A. Palmer to Kevin L. and Tethena J. Lambert. Lot 7, section 1, Ridge View Subdivision, $276,900

James K. and Lisa Beck to Andrew J. and Sarah M. Bonner. 1473 Heathwood Dr., $745,000

Alexander Pool and Jessica Nicole Cash to Caleb L. and Stephanie A. Peck. 1191 Woodburn Lane, $355,000

Sterne & Company LLC to Jennifer Jenks. New lot 8, fronting Va. 668, Center District, $359,900

ECP LLC to Sterne & Company LLC. New lot 8, fronting Va. 668, $65,000

Toni Marie Miller to Michael T. Abbott. Lot 2, fronting U.S. 221, 1.74 acres, $80,000

Seth E. McGuire III and Nicholas Andrew McGuire to Nicholas Andrew McGuire to Katherine McGuire. Lots G and H, 2.26 acres, $50,000

Campbell County

NBS Real Estate LLC to Cheryl Lynn Stump. Lots 11 and 12, block 6, Town of Altavista, $118,000

The Liberty Initiative to Patrick Henry Building LLC. 118 Commerce St. and additional parcel, $67,100

Kenneth R. Drifmeyer and S. Gail Srifmeyer to Lorna Christine Basse. Lot 18, phase V, Runaway Bay, $125,000

Barbara E. Walker and Joan E. Anderson to Eustolio Rivera Rivera and Jesus E. Rivera Martinez. Lots 5, 6, B-7 and B-8, Mount Sterling Estate, $200,000

Nathan and Elizabeth Swarey to Paul D. and Mary P. Muller. Lot 3, Buck Branch Subdivision, $41,000

Kimberly A. Henderson to Justin Dalton and Melissa Kaiser. Lot 9, Leewood Subdivision, $231,500

April Lynn Wood Farmer to Langley Land LLC. Lots 1-7, section 1, Farfields Court and additional parcel, $850,000

Kevin W. Ware to Billy W. Rankins Jr. and April L. Banton. Lot 22, Windcrest Manor, $309,000

City of Lynchburg

Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Leap Forward Investments LLC. 616-618 Norwood St., $160,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Blackwater Custom Homes LLC. Lot 35, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $70,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Blackwater Custom Homes LLC. Lot 2, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $80,000

William Lee Spriggs to 1008 Monroe St. LLC. 1008 Monroe St., $28,500

Lynda L. Richeson to Kay P. Gantt. 531 Pine Dr., $110,000

Mann Enterprises LLC to Merritt Borders. 611 Riverside Dr., $212,000

Mary N. Teu to John W. Bychowski and Michelle F. Arreguin-Bychowski. 3408 Landon St., $299,900

Gary K. Clegg to Amy Elizabeth Vance. 2204 Preston St., $69,900

R&R Residential Properties LLC to Breaunna Payge Whiting. 304 Peninsular St., $186,000

RHH Land LLC to Evangelical Church Rivers of Living Water A.Y.P. Inc. 623 Leesville Road, $200,000

W. Cecil Burtner, trustee and W. Cecil Burtner, individually to ANCH LLC. 2204 Bedford Ave., $340,000

Murrell Warren Thornhill IV and Adrian B. Thornhill to Betty W. and Lawrence W. Justis Jr. Unit 111, Village Park Court, $175,000

Florence R. Bradley to Troy L. Greenawalt and Saunna R. Glessner. 1415-1417 Wise St., $125,000

Brandon L. and Kathryn Q. Johnson to Stuart L. and Pamela K. Tinsley. 200 Oakwood Place, $635,000

Nicole Powell to Kaitlyn C. and Adam M. Stinespring II. 3900 Moorman Dr., $197,600

Chambers Street Trust to Logan Bosiger and Trent Laubach. 220 Chambers St., $62,500

Charlotte M. Lester to TPA Portfolio I LLC. 3310 Memorial Ave., $243,655

Diana L. Albert to Charlotte M. Lester. Lot 9, block B, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $110,500

Dennis A. Holdren and Kimberly A. Holdren to Thomas H. Sorrels and Savannah L.A. Sorrels. Lot 21, section 3, Wexford Townhomes, $150,000

Robert Lee and Judith B. Aylor to Cynthia Vandall Roberts. 805 Old Trent’s Ferry Road, $396,000

B. Douglas and Nancy T. Brockman to Eric L. and Lauren P. Helm. 3537 Willow Lawn Dr., $429,900

Angela R. Coleman to Starling L. Crews. 123 Richeson Dr., $236,350

Gospelink Inc. to Living Water Properties LLC. 115 Hexham Dr., $420,000

Alexis Money Callands to Trenica M. Piper. 20 Midland Dr., $135,000

Timothy R. Burks, Mark E. Burns, Michael E. Burks and Julie B. Cordier to James A. and Logan J. Goins. 4720 Clarke St., $167,500

Katherine Monk and Leah Britton to 322 Meridian LLC. 322 Meridian St., $237,000

Michelle Hester Nay and Emily Hester Gambone to Laura Ellen Barry Stinchcomb. 1607 Rivermont Ave., $275,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to Craig Tod and Deborah Lynn Gillaspy. 915 Sandusky Dr., $190,000

Gary C. Gillispie and Ardith C. Gillispie to John A. and Anicia Q. Hohl. Lot 14, block 1, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $265,000

Carl Martin and Angela A. Martin to Mitchell C. and Hannah J. Martin. 316 Melinda Dr., $330,000

Eric Lee and Lauren Phillips Helm to Kelly M. and Joseph J. Camarda III. 147 Coffee Road, $385,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Resurrected Homes LLC. 301 Federal St., $48,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Joshua A. and Carlene R. McCardle. 319 Langhorne Lane, $226,700

Tino Carroll and Arianne Darby to Brady N. and Renita Rose. Lot 11, section IV, Woodbine Village, $142,500

Kevin S. and Brianne K. Riley to Tino Carroll and Ariane Darby. Lot 55, section III, Willow Bend, $247,000

Sheldon Elizabeth Aslin to Matthew Moore and Mary Ellen LaFreniere. 5621 Fort Ave., $214,000

LBR Investments LLC to Jacob Keith Dunn. 2402 Fairview Ave., $122,000

Lynchburg Camera Shop, Incorporated to Calfee & Hansen LLC. 1009 Main St., $350,000

Melanie and Phillip Migliaccio to Jesus Martinez Angeles and Jose Soriano. 311 St. Augustine St., $100,000

Jordan R. Olachea to Sante and Shemelle L. Morris. Lot 23, section 1, Forest Dale, $260,000

Roscoe Rents LLC to Bell Terrace Developers LLC. Lot 12, section 1, block A, Vista Acres, $158,000

Larry W. and Heidi M. Parker to 12th Street Lyn LLC. 1911 12th St., $65,000

Robert and Christy Haynes to Michelle K. and Mark Wayne Rasnake. Lot 8 and parts of lots 6 and 7, block 16, new addition to Fort Hill, $176,000

Stanley L. Webb to Jessica Rigney and Matthew C. Freedman. Lots 19-22, Royal Oaks Circle, $244,200

Mary C. Roberston to Warren G. Thornton. 2950 Rivermont Ave. 3, $169,900

Brian Damien Buchana, Phyllis Ann Buchanan and Mairin Kathleen Buchanan to Dorothy B. Davis. 220 Langhorne Lane, $170,000

Barbara J. Ramsey to Bethany Rose Brown. 2320 Marsh St., $42,000

Joan Taylor Cocke and Dawn Taylor Dixon to Ryan C. and Christine C. Pickard. Lot 20, block 6, section C, Bedford Hills, $235,000

Charles Nathan Gravitt to Paula and William C. Dykstra II. 405 Hood St., $125,000

Bell Terrace Developers LLC to Jia Yao Dong and Lian Yu Zheng. 312 Alta Lane, $439,900

Lisa Kitto and Evrard LaCroix to Thomas E. Brennan and Shelley L. Blades. 1011 Harrison St., $260,000

Schubert Family Business Trust to Impact Living Services. 712, 734, 738 and 775 Wyndhurst Dr., $758,700

David C. Wilson to John H. and Gail M. Young. 5020 Wedgewood Road, $225,000

743 Sandusky Drive Trust to 138 W. Bethel LLC. 743 Sandusky Dr., $147,000

Jennifer Johnson Baumgardner to Nicholas Robert Henry. Lot 5, block 42, Fairview Heights, $135,000

Alan R. and Sherry M. Sale to Phan Duc Vu and Tina No Tran. 2560 and 2600 Fort Ave., $325,000

Hilda D. Osborne to George and Sheila Perreault. Lots 49-53, block A, Fairview Park, $99,000

Richard A. Lee Jr., Stephen A. Lee and Michael L. Lee to Alberto J. Aybar and Yomayra Roman Guzman. Lot 16, section 2-A, Hudson Tract, South Land Acres, $193,000

Lorinda H. Sheaffer to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 1717 Liberty St., $58,000

Areopagus Construction LLC to George Tinsley Jr. 1519 13th St., $44,000

Noah’s Ark LLC to Alan and Deborah Trefzger. 1118 Hollins St., $46,000

Norman I. Rose to Alyssa Daniel and Sean Hurley. 1171 Sheffield Dr., $199,900

JMB Investment Company LLC to Wellsafe Holdings LLC. 2303 Bedford Ave., $1,550,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Jose Arnao, 1206 Heightview Dr., storage building, $11,000

Karen Hubbard, Buffalo Run, new dwelling, $250,268

Dale Smith, 109 Squirrel Tree Road, pool, $65,000

Samuel Smith, 1183 Macon Loop, alteration, $42,000

Bruce Hartzell, lot 23, Westcove, new dwelling, $475,000

Brandon Bradley, lot 15, section 2, Graham View Estates, new dwelling, $400,000

Brian Corner, 4626 Jopling Road, garage, $338,000

James Wimmer, 1255 Owl Lane, alteration, $50,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC, Lake Manor Dr., new dwelling, $350,000

Kenneth Wood, lot 7, Murray Farm, new dwelling, $300,000

Lucas Brown, 1391 Ryland Dr., alteration, $48,000

Lucas Brown, 1391 Ryland Dr., deck, $7,000

Chris Pickeral, 1933 Benchmark Lane, accessory structure, $17,000

Michael Beville, Lot 63, section 5, High Point, dock, $52,280

Spencer Bobbitt, Lot 3, Virginia Byway, garage, $50,000

Michael Lavender, 1209 Bethany Church Circle, alteration, $30,000

Ralph Wisniewski, 1180 Parkside Dr., deck, $27,000

Rudolph Wolf, Bethel Church Road, pool, $30,000

Richard Kinead, 103 Dogwood Lane, finish bedroom and bathroom, $34,000

Joey Creger, lot 3, Westcove, new dwelling, $350,000

John Parrent, Longview Estates Dr., dock, $102,545

Christopher Thompson, 4561 Goode Road, garage, $18,000

Bradley Broughton, 4135 Jopling Road, new dwelling, $758,000

Mark Eldred, 1283 Bethel Church Road, pool, $30,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc., lot 5, Cottontown Run, new dwelling, $200,000

Robert Phipps, 145 Gross Point Dr., addition, $145,000

Lori Mattson, 3740 Peaks Road, garage, $29,000

Bobby Nichols, 2066 Lone Oak Crossing, alteration, $6,000

John Helmey, 1592 Gilfield Dr., deck, $23,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC, lot 41, Lake Manor Estates, new dwelling, $250,000

JC Laughlin Builders Inc., lot 7, Deer Hollow, new dwelling, $525,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc., lot 31, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $375,000

Sergey Velikoretskikh, lot 13, block 4, Beechwood Shores, new dwelling, $180,000