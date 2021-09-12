 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Larry W. Fitzgerald and Carolyn F. Spradlin to Anton L. Hall and Kayla B. Agee. 109 S. Hillcrest Dr., $156,200

Brian Grinstead and Dana Grinstead to Allison Cullimore and David W. Musick. Lot 4, section 1, Sandusky Park, $250,000

Charles L. Massie and William C. Massie to Aaron S. and Sarah A. Lockhart.252 Sunset Dr., $325,000

Steven W. Sigmon to Bill Duane and Kelly Grier Williams. Parcel, off of Robinson Gap Road, $190,000

Janet Bryant to Theodore Gus Macheras. Parcel, Woody’s Lake Road, $20,000

Wells Fargo Bank to Elissa Aigeldinger. Lot 9, Coolwell Manor, $144,900

James C. and Kathryn C. Bryant to Amherst Auto & Tire LLC. 3596 S. Amherst Highway, $275,000

Stephanie H. and Paul D. Henson III to Laurice Dannis and Demetrice Diggs Garland. 187 Hillcrest Circle, $190,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Kacie Maddox. 132 Troy Lane, $156,000

Kirk E. Parker to Joel Michael Wendland. 1062 Old Stage Road, $250,000

Good Investments LLC to Hudson B. and Ashtyn B. Cunningham. 287 Ridge St., $297,786.55

Pattie C. Day and Karen C. Jardine to John L. and Jody M. Thomas. Lots 31 and 32, Clearview Acres, $12,500

Appomattox County

Sharon L. Canterbury to Otis Johnson Sr. Parcel, near Police Tower Road, $269,900

David D. Elder to Philip D. Hertzler. Parcel, Mount Pleasant Road, $48,000

Patricia A. Bonnewitz to Gary A. and Sandra C. Clapp. Lot 2, fronting west side of Sunnydale Ave., $85,000

Allen R. and Della M. Roberts to Trent A. and Nancy Clarke Baker. 1249 Confederate Blvd., $260,000

JKM Investments LLC to Brittany T. and Justin M. Bryant. Lot 2, section III, Duck Pond Subdivision, $475,000

Bedford County

Carl V. and Deborah Y. Mauney to Amanda Grace and Sean Michael Severns. Lot 12, section I, Lakefield, Lakes District, $2,349,000

Herbert H. Smith II to Patrick Joseph White and Jennifer Doyle White. 1360 Hermitage Circle and additional parcel, Lakes District, $579,900

Providence Properties LLC to Megan Elise and Benjamin Thomas Downey. Lot 64, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $575,000

Giles R. Henry Jr. to Norman E. and Elaine L. Mattson. Villa 31, phase 13, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $475,000

Evelyn M. Deel to Daniel R. and Trevaesa N. Fisher. 1196 and 1198 Blackhorse Gap Road, Blue Ridge District, $325,000

JTC Construction Inc. to Mac Lee and Tony Lee Lloyd. Parcels, Meadors Spur Road, Blue Ridge District, $315,000

Frank V. and Victoria E. Acevedo to Aaron Joseph and Lindsay Anne Jacque. Lot 2, Watson Woods, Lakes District, $299,900

Dennis J. Van Aalsburg and Lavonne I. Van Aalsburg to Brian K. and Rose A. McDaniel. 2407 White House Road, Lakes District, $298,600

Charlene R. Boone to Christian L. and Alice H. Oberholtzer. Lot 15, section 2, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $259,900

Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Derek and Ashley Bender. Lot 8, Colvin Acres, Lakes District, $254,900

Clayton P. and Emily F. Hurt to Robert D. Harris and Travis J. Harris. 1255 Russell Dr., Lakes District, $246,001

Nyla J. McDilda to Mason Alexander Kingery. 1138 Cinnamon Ridge Road, Lakes District, $238,100

Kelcey J. and Shelly D. Branch to Brent A. and Linda K. Dicker. 6298 Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $236,000

Chance Merriman Witt to Austin B. Turner. 1040 Bethesda Dr., Lakes District, $185,000

Della M. Brown to Slade L. and Angelique B. Showalter. 512 Ridgelake Road, Blue Ridge District, $130,000

Barbara Jean Pendleton and James Brown Pratt to Jonathan W. and Kasey C. France. Parcel, Camp Jaycee Road, Blue Ridge District, $30,000

Stephen L. and Teresa J. Avery and Tara M and Theodore Kamprath Jr. to The County of Bedford. 3031 Otter Hill Road, District, $25,000

Michael Todd Anderson to Joey M. Creger and Elizabeth S. Creger. Parcel, Our Cove Road, Lakes District, $18,500

Spencer T. Bobbitt to Nevin D. Ranck and Eileen R. Ranck, 3287 Cool Springs Road, $148,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Glyndal G. and David W. Partington Jr. Lot 11B, phase II-A, Oakwood Villas, $369,900

James M. Chadwell and Beverly T. Chadwell to Brian Douglas Corner and Nancy Jean Eichenberger. Lot 6, Joplin Terrace, $384,000

Mira Gibbs Goldsmith Anderson, Reese Goldsmith, Sarah Goldsmith, John Goldsmith III and Frances Goldsmith to Silas and Stacy Mount. Lots 13-16, fronting Va. 43, $169,900

Ricardo F. Orozco, Gayle H. Maimo and Christie M. Orozco to Amy Elizabeth and Gordon Weld Mcilvain Jr. Lot 36, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $226,001

Mary L. Temple to Patrick Morgan and Britney Diane Gross. Lot 21, Lake Manor Estates, $599,900

Robert S. Bonheim Jr. to Richard C. Renshaw and Sharon D. Renshaw. 8820 Charlemont Road, $329,900

Brian David Booth to Larry and Laura S. Fleshman. Lot 3, section II, Walnut Ridge Subdivision, $410,000

Anthony Campos Jr. to Erin Hayes. Lot 17, section 2, Yukon Subdivision, $350,000

West Crossing LLC to Francesco and Rosemarie Anne Bisulca. Lot 26, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $52,000

Harlis C. Breeding to Cody B. and Bailey R. Moses. Lot 52, Forest Edge Subdivision, $309,900

Loren Shimpock to Lauren Wooldridge Morris and Joan C. Woolridge. Lot 29, section II, Lake Vista, $300,000

Valtim Leasing Company LLC to Justice Real Estate LLC. Lot 2, phase II, Ashwood Park, $349,000

Kelly D. and Bradley L. Mann Jr. to Blair S. and Patricia N. Kooshian. Lot 3, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $560,000

Virginia Mountain Land Holdings LLC to Blaze Builders LLC. Lot 7, Bells Mill at Goode, $20,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Maurice N. and Bonnie R. Hansen. Lot 12A, phase II-A, Oakwood Villas, $369,900

Phillip Davis and Ann J. Davis to Gwen D’Lynn Hooks and Joshua Hooks. Lot 8B, London Downs Townhouses, $385,000

Cynthia M. Gramlich-Covello to John and Cynthia Capen. Lot 21, Jason Anthony Manor Subdivision, $55,000

Claudia C. Davidson to Carol T. Poftak. Unit 57, Jefferson Oaks, $223,000

Jennie C. Martin to Michael T. Shockey and Emily E. Helman. Parcel, Bowyer Subdivision, $260,000

Stephen James Acree to Kimberly A. and Thomas C. Schacter. 1304 Park St., $299,900

Campbell County

Dana M. Robb to Jonathan C. Parker and Jessica L. Turner. Lot 3, Hickok Village, $255,800

Chandler H. Reynolds to Ashley Diane King. Lot 12, Park Meadows, $110,000

Mark A. Scott and Hilary K. Scott to Aaron Niles and Lydia Coleeta Hubbard. Parcel, near Spring Mill Road and Red House Road, 48.69 acres, $182,000

Janet Hendren Rogers to Christopher and Kristina M. Driver. 5928 Collins Ferry Road, $275,000

Jadon LLC to Brian Wynn. Lot 17, phase I, English Commons, $189,900

Brenda T. and A. Willard Arthur Jr. to Rod Burnett. Lots 13 and 14, section II, Howard’s Manor, $76,000

Robert A. Pierpoint to Jean W. Henry. Lot 10, section 1, Russell Springs, $251,000

Brenda Gayle Owens to Cory L. and Beverly A. Geesy. Lot 1, Callahan Estates, $27,900

Wards Road Trust to George E. and Angela R.D. Coleman. Lots 1-8, Wards Road, $185,000

Evelyn May Lookadoo to Angela C. and Lesley Mackzum. Lot 8, section 6, Lawyers Road, $125,000

Mary Elizabeth Miller and Jacob Luke and Hallie Elizabeth Hunter. 121 Beechwood Dr., $153,100

Jacob R. Roberts to Glynn T. and Lynn E. Joshua. 1209 Haven Court, $145,000

Peter B. Jung and Grace Younjung Choi Jung to Alexandria Waller. 120 Barbour Dr., $236,900

Lawrence E. Powell Jr. to Justin David Lovelace. 185 Clearview Circle, $259,900

Jadon LLC to Donnie Preston Flounoy II. Lot 16, phase I, English Commons, $188,900 

City of Lynchburg

Reeves Property Solutions LLC to Michael J. Wright Jr. 1512 Augusta St., $123,500

Steven Combs to David and Britnee Lee Ochabski. Lot P14, Cornerstone, $325,000

Earl M. Driskill Inc. to Tiffany Spencer. Lot 37, block H, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $125,000

Turner Properties LLC to Elijah D. Klepac and Lily S. Morris. Part of lots 2 and 3, block 6, Homewood Acres, $145,900

Jeremy G. and Morgan Ashley Stone to Kyle A. and Joanna J. Jeffreys. Lots 43-45, block 5, College View Terrace Addition, $185,000

Jamon D. Hill and Naome Anoba to Valinda M. Lewis. 1174 Harborough Dr., $375,000

David A. Ochabski and Britnee L. Ochabski to Joshua A. Kelsey and Meng Shan Ho. Lot 26, section 2, Heritage Hills Subdivision, $250,000

Arthur Wayne Keesee to Kyle C. Faix. Lo t7, block 2, Melwood Addition, $88,000

Jonathan W. and Alexandra E. Steltzer and Jennifer A. Danles to Justin Emanuel and Lori Mercer. 552 Leesville Road, $227,000

Brandy Barnes O’Neill to Crystal D. Horsley. 4925 Myrtle St., $148,550

Jimmy David Ferrell to RJC Holdings LLC. 618 Sussex St., $136,000

Dorothy M. Coleman to Donald A. Garlock Jr. and Julie A. Garlock. Lot 14, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $176,900

New Line Properties LLC to Cameron R. and Hannah R. Seavers. 1420 Garfield Ave., $84,900

Peyton E. Scott to Robert W. and Julie A. Belcher. Lot 7, section 3, Chestnut Hill, $170,000

James H. and Betty D. Mann to Glenn A. Babbitt. Lot 18, section 4, Hudson Tract, South Land Acres, $195,000

Charles Henry Robertson III to 743 Sandusky Drive Trust. 743 Sandusky Dr., $128,000

Carissa J. and John H. Kerstetter IV to Brett Thomas Matthews. 304 Westover Blvd., $205,000

Shawn C. and Robin C. Butler to Ethan Alexander Leighty and Nguyet Thi Anh Nguyen. Lot 10, block 11, section A, Sandusky Acres, $229,900

Larry E. Rose to Elise Marie and Michael Brian Rose. 205 Rockwell Road, $110,000

Dylan A. Duff and Carsen R. Baldree to William Thomas Ferguson. 1412A Ashbourne Dr., $135,000

George C. Wortley and Susan L. Wortley to Clifton C. Simmons and Moose K. Simmons. Lot 9, section 2, The Bluffs at Riverside, $240,000

Stephanie L. McLemore to Lakeisha Genine Cameron and Unique A. Cameron. 1401 Langhorne Road, $369,900

Goff Masonry Inc. to Clark123 LLC. Lot 1, Country Club Estates, $52,500

Daryl H. Yoder and Wanda L. Yoder to Tyler M. Hanson. Lot 14, block 2, section B, Linkhorne Forest, $339,900

Deborah J. and Levi D. Coleman Sr. to Christine G. Smith. 316 Beverly Hills Circle, $230,000

Theodore J. Craddock to Hyperion Properties LLC. 1607 Somerset Dr. and 3001 Longfellow St., $126,000

Leech & Hicks Inc. to Bobby James Walker Jr. 203 Morgan St., $80,000

Jeremy D. Rowlett, Melissa A. Rowlett and David M. Rowlett to Patricia Anne Mattingley. Lo t8, unit 402, Wyndhurst, $175,000

Kyle R. Blanchard and Kathy D. Blanchard to Todd Wurtz and Joshua Wurtz. 742 Crestwood Circle, $182,000

E&I Investment Group LLC to Christopher Gideon Oliver. Lot 3, block 8, Westover Heights Land Company, $187,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

New Covenant Schools, 122 Fleetwood Dr., addition, $350,000

LU Wards Road Center Holdings, 2305 Wards Road, new construction, $750,000

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 3900 Wards Road, renovation, $550,000

Lynchburg (Wards Crossing) LLC, 4024 B Wards Road, renovation, $660,000

Liberty University Inc., 1940 Liberty Mountain Dr., addition, $433,556.96

Maddox and Son Construction Inc., 1500 Main St., renovation, $450,000

Virginia Episcopal School, 400 VES Road, new construction, $8,000,000

Harclay Corporation, $3502 Mayflower Dr. Unit B, renovation, $60,000

LU Candler’s Mountain Road, 4550 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $1,139,930.23

SBA Towers IX LLC, 2144 Lakeside Dr., addition, $29,000

M.B. Long, 7412 Timberlake Road, addition, $29,000

City of Lynchburg, 2624 Lakeside Dr., addition, $29,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $225,000

Westwood Corporation, 111 Wiggington Road, renovation, $5,000

Rock-Tenn Company Mill Division Inc., 1805 Concord Turnpike, repair, $140,000

Marketplace of Lynchburg LLC, 1125 Main St., addition, $12,000

T. Delaware Properties LC, 1101 Madison St., repair, $40,000

Interchange Investors LLC, 3105 Odd Fellows Road, renovation, $32,911

Lynchburg Ready Mix Concrete Co. Inc., 101 Halsey Road, new construction, $200,000

TCM Properties Inc., 7429 Timberlake Road, renovation, $9,500

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., 102 West Edge Way, new construction, $3,000,000

Freedom Financial Group LLC, 414 Bay St., repair, $38,000

Salvation Army, 2215 Park Ave., renovation, $210,107

Stephen McCombs, 4340 Gorman Dr., addition, $60,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 222, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 224, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 226, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 228, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 230, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 232, new construction, $160,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC, 119 Waughs Landing Dr., new construction, $230,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC, 607 Elmwood Ave., new construction, $230,000

Bernadette Svrcek, 3604 Ridgecroft Dr., addition, $49,586

Dottie Carey, 119 Berkshire Place, addition, $5,025

William, Bumgarner, 4116 Audubon Place, addition, $125,546

Larry Walker II, 3709 Sherwood Place, renovation, $8,000

Kevin McLaren, 2740 Greenhill Lane, renovation, $78,000

William Flint, 2715 Hurdle Hill Road, renovation, $68,000

Aquilino Estrada, 351 Smoketree Lane, addition, $6,200

Easy Selling Lynchburg LLC, 2322 Garfield Ave., renovation, $70,000

Curtis Baker, 4717 Locksview Road, renovation, $5,500

Patricia Barlowe, 5312 Boonsboro Road, renovation, $5,500

Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $450,000

Brenda Wood, 204 Blue Ridge St., addition, $100,000

Trevor Berryman, 2109 Westerly Dr., renovation, $1,000

Nathan McClure III, 111 Carriage Way, addition, $16,880

Granville Sewell, 1125 Running Cedar Way, renovation, $48,000

JES Construction LLC, 112 Wayne Dr., renovation, $8,500

David Speroni, 4325 Greenway Place, renovation, $4,000

Katelyn Ross, 128 Bon Ton Road, renovation, $59,556

Believabuild LLC, 264 Payne St., renovation, $20,000

Anthony Johnson, 1040 Long Meadows Dr., renovation, $14,790

 

