Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Patricia M. Brockman and Sarah S. Brockman to Maple Hill Cottage LLC. 488 South Main St., $338,000
George Walter Springer to Roger S. and Catherine P. Snodgrass. Parcel, 3.461 acres, $29,000
Warren L. Tomlin to Zachary Neil Votaw. Parcel D, Love Lady Creek Road, $35,500
Curtis B. Wade Jr. and Samantha M. Wade to Marcos Ascencio. 1401 Boxwood Farm Road, $141,000
Matthew D. Dushaw to Jacob Michael and Caroline Sue Whitmire. 126 East St., $134,900
Paul G. and Carolyn G. Burgess to Andrew Reeser. 144 Winesap Road, $81,000
Nicholas B. and Molly J. Jensen to Stephen Nast. Lot 5, Wynbrooke Subdivision, $235,000
Jeffrey W. Kidd to Martin G. Ludeke. Parcel, Early Farm Road, $150,000
David L. and Vallha D. Carter to Patrick E. and Autumn B. Paige. Lot 43, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $35,000
Appomattox County
William Berry Crafton to Alexis W. and William Alexander Brown Jr. 3549 Holiday Lake Road and additional parcel, Holiday Lake Road, $85,000
Frederick R. and Rhonda F. Vine to K&A Homes LLC. Lots 2 and 3, fronting Va. 607, $67,500
Deborah M. Foster to Walter Thomas Bailey. Parcel, Evergreen Ave., $60,000
Wilfredo and Maureen Bobe to Roddrick Lee and Rena Shanay Barbour. 726 Columbus Road, $339,900
Gary L. Thompson to Rockydale Quarries Corporation. Parcel, Quarry Road, $37,500
Debra Sue Robak to Rockydale Quarries Corporation. Parcel, Quarry Road, $37,500
Bedford County
Brian M. and Whitney G. Sportelli to Sheridan C. and Alina D. Dawson. 3379 Trading Post Road, Lakes District, $736,150
Jacob D. Rothgeb to Brian S. and Robin S. Umphlet. 3659 Joppa Mill Road, Lakes District, $505,000
Neil F. Huddleston to Dennis A. and Gina S. Brown. 4056 Saunders Grove Dr. and two additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $435,000
Joseph and Tory Shepherd to Scott F. and Debra W. Werthman. Unit A2b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $375,000
Fred Associates LLC to Richard F. and Jennifer R. Dimarco. Lot 12, Park Shores, Lakes District, $370,000
William W. and Paula M. Bobbitt to Marc R. Morris. Revised lot 12-A, Wenwood, Blue Ridge District, $265,000
Robert Michael and Sonya M. Henry to James J. Stagliano and Kerin Montana. 4174 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway and additional parcel, District, $245,000
Marvin E. Harris Jr. and Betty K. Harris to Christopher Ray Weekley and Tamalea Wright Weekley. 6068 Dundee Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $200,000
Randy L. Wade and Jennifer Macleod to Jessica and Ronald Bates Jr. Tract 8, section 3, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $175,400
Rosemary Luck to Heather N. and Timothy M. Hodges. 1044 Colonial Fort Dr., Blue Ridge District, $160,000
Christian Y. Torbert and John D. Amshey to Ronnie Lynn and Jordan H. Giles. Unit 2103, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $101,000
James Robert Padgett to Santana Kinlaw. Lot 1, section 1, Jay Gee Subdivision, Lakes District, $62,000
Countryside Land Company LC to Clyde S. Sisk Jr. and Karen J. Perry. Parcel, Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $49,000
Wayne and Karen Turner to Joyce G. Payne. Lot 1, section 2, Cliff View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $31,600
Carl J. and Linda Dianne Puffenbarger to Joyce G. Payne. Lot 3, section 3, Cliff View, Blue Ridge District, $28,000
Nellie E. Richards to Christopher and Leigh Ann Atkins. Lot 129, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $15,000
P.D. Garrett to Steven T. and Nancy M. Barber. Lot 55, section 3, Pirates Cove, Lakes District, $9,000
James F. and Catherine J. McLaughlin to Thad E. Mertz. Lot 12, section II, Walnut Hollow Forest, $253,000
Solomon Holdings Inc. to C Square LLC. Lot 5, section B, Bedford Court, $65,000
Pacot Builders Inc. to Travis L. and Cassie R. McCall. 2536 Indered Farm Road, $400,000
Raymond Swanson and Lisa Swanson to Melvin Leroy Adams Sr. and Sandra Joy Adams. 938 Ashland Ave. and additional parcel, $340,000
K. Wade and Margaret Ann Markham to Luke Kieran and Jessica M. Franzelas. Lot 9, section 2, Peters Estates, $349,900
Wayne A. Dufort and Valerie E. Dufort to Todd R. and Patricia H. Jennings. Lot 15, section 2, Overlake Knoll, $629,000
Hayley F. and Henry S. Mullins III to Daniel and Karen Berkenkemper. Lot 49, section 2, Hunter’s Creek, $380,000
Peaks View Construction LLC to Carlos A. and Ana Maria Cruz. Lot 4, Coffee Road Estates, $335,000
Carolyn Sue Sheffield to Mark A. and Sonia M. Lanham. Lot 8, section 2, Brooknoll Estates, $73,500
Viola F. Woodward to Robert Glen and Kristy Lynn Perkins. Lot 2, Center District, $270,000
Zachary Aloysius and Melisa Jane Nemaec to Brian Andrew and Christy Beall Marker. Lot 4, Cherry Tree Estates, $277,500
Candon L. and Benjamin L. Stanley to David and Susan Boyd. 400 Quail Ridge Dr., $370,000
Judith A. Szean to Walter J. and Joyce Querying. Parcels, Boonsboro Place, plan C, $331,200
Brian W. Frank to Michael Tawon Snead. Lot 18, section 4, The Meadows, $205,000
David R. and Victoria L. Wonnacott to Ruth and Fredrik Eckhoff. Lot 32, section II, Governors Hill, $230,000
James P. Towner and Virginia Weeks McCabe to Douglas H. and Braley and Catherine Price. Parcel, Town of Bedford, 0.327 acres, $388,400
Grandview Course LLC to John Jared and Kimberly Cox Hesse. Lot 5, phase 1, Grandview Course, $354,000
Campbell County
Richard W. and Joan M. Garman to Donald Mattoon. 258 Timber Ridge Dr., $330,000
John E. Ansted and Barbara A. Fallis-Ansted to Michael and Angela Sheriff. Lot 1, Va. 694, $408,300
Robert Lee Savage Vance to Ethan W. and Ashley Neas. 2172 Lynbrook Road, $275,000
Jacob Ryan Shelton and Lauren Barber Shelton to Jonathan Jose Fernandez Rodriguez and Juana Iris Infante Castillo. Lot 6, Leewood Subdivision, $186,000
Noel E. and Virginia W. Gibson to Betty Diane and James Hudson Mann Sr. 61 Levonne St., $245,000
Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Kevin W. Snead. Parcel, Three Creeks Road, $150,000
Cynthia L. Akers to Charlie G.A. Watts II. 141 Church Lane, $92,000
Mark Len Nichols to Redwood Property Investments LLC. 218 Autumn Dr., $32,500
James Robert Marstin, Michael Earl Marstin and Carroll Wayne Marstin to Rebecca Martin and Ryan Keith Angel. 2587 Sugar Hill Road, $125,000
Sheila M. Roper to Elisah and John McGee. 11978 Red House Road, $525,000
Mark M. and Laura C. Bennett to Engelberto Robert Lopez. Lots 39 and 40, Lakewood, $214,300
Stacey Jean Saum to Phuoc Nguyen. Lot 166, section 3, Braxton Park, $250,000
Yolanda Smith and David J. Bulthuis Jr. to William C. and Theresa A. Dunbar. 92 Squire Circle, $199,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to Carol H. and Nicholas R. Nuzzi Jr. Lot 61, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $215,900
CMH Homes Inc. to Timothy M. and Shelly L. Penny. 605 Marysville Road, $277,555
City of Lynchburg
Donald P. Ray to QS&B Enterprises LLC. 903 Fillmore St., $33,000
Courtney D. Lewandowski to Leah C. Horton. 300 McConville Road #32, $138,500
Matthew S. Runals to James Forest Dudley. 2101 MacLeod St., $133,000
Anthony E. Markham and Jason Maurice Spinner to Mia Bradley. 803 Mansfield Ave., $139,900
Ki Dong and Sung Bun Park to CCM Property LLC. 114 Hexham Dr., $775,000
Kimberly Kovalesky to Barry A. and April Y. Gallagher. Lot 33, section 1, Heritage Hills, $246,000
Charles A. and Nancy L. Phelps to Linda M. Thieneman.1210 Shirley Road, $115,000
B. Doulgas and Nancy T. Brockman to Julia W. Chipley. Lot 22, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates, $70,000
Melissa Jacobs Childress to Jerry W. Campbell. 1705 James St., $72,000
JCM Giles Investments LLC to EJLD LLC. 312 and 314 Warren Ave., $163,298
Stephen P. Clarke Jr. to Whitney John and Marzena A. Hofheins. 1306 Harding St., $139,500
Helen S. Howard to Patricia Ann and Stephen Everett Brooks. 812 Sanhill Dr., $203,880
Emily J. Swecker to Amber Arthur. 4819 Carver St., $154,600
Troy V. and Chaka T. Burnett to Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon. 655 Wyndhurst Dr., $205,000
Centra Health Inc. to Virginia Baptist Homes, Incorporated. 1700 Enterprise Dr., $6,480,000
Donna and Ken Harber to Kimberlee D. Torres. 211 Duncraig Dr., $325,000
Darcy E.A. and John M. Lancaster III to Griffin W. Spencer. 1514 Madison St., $150,000
John Jared and Kimberly C. Hesse to Daniela M. and Roger K. L’Ecuyer Jr. Lot 36, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $300,000
Ross L. Mecham III to Caleb A. and Autumn L. Wade. Lot 3, block 4, section A, Bedford Hills, $242,000
Elmer A. and Doris Albertson to Barbara Diane Spivey. 305 Meadowview Dr., $190,000
Christine Hawks to Adam Karol. Lot 25, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $162,500
Connie L. Landreth to Tracy Anne Durham and James Henry Gaul. 811 Dinwiddie St., $5,000
Stephen G. Pettyjohn and Betty W. Pettyjohn to Stephen Toff and Annette B. Pettyjohn. Lot 4, block A, Morey Hills, $200,000
Andrew David Trowbridge to Noah M. Holmes, Anthony V. Holmes, and Cynthia H. Holmes. Lot 4, section 1, Sheffield, $226,000
Jillian L. Kennen to Todd Marsh Lucado. 808 Westview Dr., $139,900
Brandon James West and Alaicia Rae West to Chad L. and Rebecca R. Nelson. Lot 5, block A, section 1, Seven Oaks, $239,900
Mary F. Thornhill to Major Transport LLC. Lot 5, block F, Lacy Grove Addition, $35,000
Elise N. Cole to Vivian J. and David M. Schrock Jr. 304 Perrymont Ave., $145,000
Joanna M. Matheny, James M. Matheny, Joel M. Matheny and John M. Matheny to Sharon Dunham. 1725 Heritage Circle, $240,000
Harold D. Hamner III, Nathan C. Hamner and William D. Hamner to Robert L. and Judith B. Aylor. Condominium unit No. 9, Carriage Square Condominiums, $289,900
Mildred D. McQueen to NBS Real Estate LLC. 2211 14th St., $15,000
Banks of the James to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 8, Dearington, $24,000
Samantha Casey Turner to Timothy W. DuBose and David A. DuBose. Lot 6, block W, Forest Townhouses, $145,000
Carlos Munoz and Marta M. Martinez to Dylan T. and Heidi M. Chapin. 1206 Dearing St., $165,400
Copper Fox Rei LLC to Leap Forward Investments LLC. 1219-1221 Pierce St., $120,000
Gregory A. and Renee R. Maca to John R. and Elizabeth A. Salasin. Lot 10, Bethel Park Subdivision, $570,000
Diane M. and Ernest E. Jones Jr. to Heather Biggs. Lot 6, Candlewood Court Villas, $225,000
Christopher D. Allison to Karen Denise Seward. 309 Hood St., $120,000
Tanner J. Ray and Rodney C. Ray to Dennis Tyrone and Mavis Almeater Lee. Lot 5, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $261,100
Phillip U. and Andrea S. Gabathuler to SPF Properties of Blacksburg LLC. 423 Riverside Dr., $170,000
Wendy Kristen Hawkes and Kelly Leigh Hawkes to Tramaine Wright. 110 Aaron Place # 107, $170,000
Bethel Partners LLC to David D. and Robynne C. Garrard. Lot 30, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $64,000
MB Development LLC to Foss Enterprises Inc. 2530 and 2540 Fairview Ave., $790,000
Michael E. and Lisa B. Pinelli to Almedin D. and Senada Hamzic. 189 Irvington Springs Road, $460,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Millers Rest Apartments, 6125 Old Mill Road, new construction, $262,260
Millers Rest Apartments, 6125 Old Mill Road, new construction, $37,184
Millers Rest Apartments, 6125 Old Mill Road, new construction, $7,875
Millers Rest Apartments, 6125 Old Mill Road, new construction, $20,312
Leonard Jenkins, 2810 Campbell Ave., renovation, $1,000
Frito Lay Inc., 230 Jefferson Ridge Parkway, addition, $10,000,000
CMT Properties-Lynchburg LLC, 3710 Old Forest Road, renovation, $10,000
Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 501 VES Road, renovation, $16,900,000
Genevas Place LLC, 722 Commerce St. 3, renovation, $3,000
Agree Central LLC, 4119 Boonsboro Road, new construction, $1,194,552
City Markey Lofts LLC, 1225 Main St., renovation, $75,000
Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, addition, $5,000
Millers Rest Apartments, 6125 1 Old Mill Road, new construction, $2,820,703
Millers Rest Apartments, 6125 2 Old Mill Road, new construction, $2,906,084
Elmwood Holdings LLC, 115 Waughs Landing Dr., new construction, $230,000
James Weaks, 103 Pacos St., renovation, $5,500
Candlewood LLC, 116 Chateau Place, new construction, $215,000
Candlewood LLC, 118 Chateau Place, new construction, $215,000
Candlewood LLC, 120 Chateau Place, new construction, $215,000
Candlewood LLC, 122 Chateau Place, new construction, $215,000
Robert Allen, 207 Yeardley Ave., renovation, $8,100
Mark Engelke, 101 Dean St., addition, $9,100
Ariel Weisman, 1800 Wiggington Road, addition, $5,000
Stuart Kettinger, 305 Preserve Dr., renovation, $21,930
Christopher Toler, 302 Yeardley Ave., renovation, $10,260
Mark Stubstad, 1101 Greenway Court, renovation, $50,000
Daniel Bathurst, 147 Melinda Dr., renovation, $20,000
Bethel Partners LLC, 309 Two Creek Dr., new construction, $250,000
Bethel Partners LLC, 104 Two Creek Dr., new construction, $250,000
Kenneth Hill, 3301 Cranehill Dr., addition, $20,646
David Cannon, 3711 Sherwood Place, addition, $10,000
Curtis Gray, 1209 Brandon Road, addition, $4,000
Richard Giles, 1714 Moormans Road, renovation, $5,000
Empire Capital LLC, 911 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $60,000
Reed Burks Jr., 312 Buckingham Dr., addition, $9,500
Bryce Murphy, 1101 15th St., repair, $50,000
Sandra Wilson, 3843 Fort Ave., renovation, $45,000
Across the Bridge LLC, 409 Rivermont Ave., repair, $100,000
Stephen Baldwin, 1030 VES Road, renovation, $56,000
Cook Family LPI, 4631 Oxford St., repair, $4,500
Cook Family LPI, 4635 Oxford St., repair, $8,200
Iron Orchid LLC, 1340 Bedford Ave., renovation, $19,900
Sergius LLC, 1021 Harrison St., renovation, $7,500
Juvis Guzman, 621 Gum St., addition, $53,895
Angela Hefner, Et al, 5924 Rhonda Road, repair, $45,000
Shawn Dressler, 1101 16th St., renovation, $35,000