Property transfers
Amherst County
Alma M. Campbell and Deanna Campbell Guedj to Kera Lynn and Edward Preston Campbell Jr. Parcel, Woodson Road, $48,250
Patricia Suzann Carson to Craig A. and Jennifer L. Smith. Tract 14, Partridge Hill, $540,000
Wanda M. Carson to Karen L. Gilpin. 561 Dixie Airport Road, $125,000
T&T Investments Inc. to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Lot 26, Poplar Grove, $17,000
SMB Real Estate LLC to Will A. and Callie B. Huebert. Lot 18, section 1, West Briar, $213,000
William Edward Perdue Jr. to Shaun Christopher Salmons. Parcel, Juniper Farm Road, $100,000
Carey M. and Catherine F. Steger to Traber Family River Ranch LLC. 551 Joshua Falls Road, $520,789.93
Appomattox County
Linda F. Scruggs, Douglas Scruggs, Gregory Scruggs, Debra J. Story and Nancy S. Adams to Blake S. Bryant. 146 Watts Mill Road, $80,000
John Andrew Nesbit to Anita Lynn Alvarez-Mendez. 222 and 224 Virginia Ave., $198,500
Stephanie B. Gilliam and Dorothy Bryant to Rachel and James Berryman. 2195 Purdum Mill Road, $294,000
Timothy D. and Elizabeth J. Duncan to Angela B. and Alfonse V. Cestaro Jr. 7325 Stage Road, $320,000
Everett R. Shober III and Sherry W. Shobar to Timothy D. and Elizabeth J. Duncan. 14190, 14212 Richmond Highway and additional parcel, $575,000
Tina Johnson and Troy Tyree to Ryan E. and Tania L. Wagner. Lot 5, 21.50 acres, off Va. 663 and Va. 611, $100,000
Bedford County
Julius E. Hoffman Jr. and Kim Flevarakis Hoffman to Petru Ilarian and Marliesa D. Grama.
Lot 5, Forest Oaks and additional parcel, $527,000
Michael B. Zimmerman, Donald N. Zimmerman and Lisa Z. Conner to Michael B. Zimmerman and Donald N. Zimmerman. 2406 Moneta Road and additional parcel, $200,000
Kristin Nell King and Lauryn A. King to Caleb R. Davis and Kathryn A. Thaxton. 5600 Old Cifax Road, $348,000
Aya Elalfy to Madison Trust Company. Lot 9, Cobbs Corner, $45,900
Patrick J. Gillen and Danielle E. Gillen to Jennifer Flockhart. Lot 20, section 6, The Meadows, $410,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Stephanie Mayberry. 1262 Bell Town Road, $10,000
Charles Cardwell Living Trust to Craft Farms LLC. Parcel, Cottontown Road, $536,185
Richard Kent Austin to Benita A. Hopkins. Lot 56, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $410,000
James L. Crowley to ACC Group LLC. 2218 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $1,400,000
Preston A. and Kelly H. Wilkerson to Edward F. Lavado III and Chelsea M. Lavado. 1414 Orrix Creek Road, $360,000
James A. and Tammy R. Reynolds to Bruce Wesley Kujawski. Residue lot 32B, Lakewood, $24,000
1131 Blue Ridge Rental LLC to Garret Scott Day and Kiersten Lyndsey Saunders Day. Lot 8, section 1, Springwood Farm, $150,000
Paul A. Paoliello to Karl J. and Raeanne Marie Ludwinski. 1268 Overhill Trail and additional parcel, $351,000
Stella Louise Kendrick and Glenn Daniel Kendrick Jr. to Carroll E. Betz, Mary E. Betz and Rochelle E. Wilson. Lot 19, Cinnamon Ridge Subdivision, $280,000
Jerry L. McLaughlin to Roxan V. Reyes and Catarino Castillo Ramos. Parcel, near Stone Mountain Road, $140,000
Abbey Glen LLC to Coleman Construction Company LLC. Lot 13, section 4, Boonsboro Meadows, $85,000
Shannon L. Simmons to Jason and Ginger H. DeLong. 9879 Dickerson Mill Road, $40,000
Bobbie O. Blankenship to Frank Antonia Craghead. 3609 Shingle Block Road, $60,000
Charles P. and Roberta J. Carroll to GHS Holdings LLC. Lot 78, section 3, Village East, $1,200,000
Edward J. Clark and Noreen Clark to David M. and Caroline Crowder and Dina Crowder. Lot 15, Silver Creek Subdivision, $450,000
Debra S. Evans to Amber Franco, Andrew R. Weiker and Pamela L. Weiker. Lot 19, section 1, Mountain Meadows, $163,400
Anna Markham to Kenner D. Wolfe. Unit 241, building 4, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $190,000
Donald Wilson Anson and Tashaa Clontz Anson to 95 Cove Point Construction LLC. Lot 95, section 2, Harbor Village, $30,000
Campbell County
Star City Investments LLC to Jerilyn Nicole Becker. 698 Suburban Road, $238,000
Michael D. Blackstock to Jacob Daniel Stewart. 1028 Ninth St., $134,000
Frances L. Ayers Tuck to Blue2000 LLC. 1162 Candler’s Mountain Road, $284,500
Kameron D. Burnett to Connie L. and Roger Jackson II. 1704 Village Highway, $203,000
Jacqueline McD. Dejarnette to Kenneth W. Trainor Sr. Parcel, Collins Ferry Road, $45,000
Kristin Owen Dupuis and Sandra Marie Ellington to Charlie Young. 1560 Hickory Creek Road, $320,000
Fleeting Times LLC to JCJ Holdings LLC. Lots 1-6, block 36, Amherst Ave. and lots 8-15, block 36, Novelty St., $250,000
Micah D. and Sarah C. Melton to Gregory S. Skeen and Greta M. Skeen. Lot 69, section 1-A, Wildwood, $331,500
Mark G. and Sherry L. Johnson to Keri S. Moore, Brittany Faye Snyder and Norman D. Snyder. Lot 64, section A, Westwood Manor, $330,000
James B. Schaner and Lee Ann Scaner to Hong Tham Thi Nguyen and Tuan A. Nguyen. Lot 1, Robertson Village, $379,900
David Carlton Phillips and George Edward Phillips to David Carlton Phillips. Lot 85, section 2, Poplar Forest, $150,000
WBW Investments LLC to Rebecca R. and Albert C. Podruchny Jr. 812 Bear Creek Road, $459,900
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Christopher and Kayla Shirley. Lot 32, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $382,950
City of Lynchburg
Jeffrey D. Hair and Mauna S. Hair to Eric Reichard Adams. 302 Blue Ridge St., $100,000
Alexander Reed Structures LLC to Bentridge Properties LLC. Lots 25-29, block 3, Edgewood, $148,700
6221 Pawtucket Drive LLC to Horacio Figueredo to Carmen Barrero Barrios. Lot 22, block 4, section 2, Long Meadows, $249,900
John M. Valenti to Thomas Powell Helms and Dena Michelle Bishop and Allison Bishop. 4915 Windsor Ave., $195,000
James C. Whitehead and A.C. Whitehead to Blackwater Rentals LLC. 1510 and 1518 Garfield Ave., 2376 Cobbs St., and 2401 Campbell Ave., $150,000
Billy J. Bobbitt and Amanda B. McClung to Stephen Anthony Ewald and Christine Leanne Ewald. Lots 58 and 59, Bethel Estates, $1,025,000
K&D Lynchburg LLC to Brenda B. Box. Unit 214, phase 2, Wyndcrest Square, $225,000
Patricia Elaine Bradbury to John B. and Vicki G. Cobb. Unit 13, Carriage Square Condominium, $399,000
Sara B. Brody to James A. Frenchik II. 2301 Rivermont Ave., $905,000
Lisa A. Childress, Stephanie B. Cannon and Charles C. Casey to FAFO LLC. Lot 28, section 3, Chestnut Hill, $147,500
Alisha Carroll to James Lewis Ogden Jr. and Crystal Marie Ogden. 3014 Hillview St., $239,900
Confederate Ave. Properties LLC to JCJ Holdings LLC. 402 Wiggington Road, $45,000
Earl M. Driskill Inc. to JCJ Holdings LLC. 400 Wiggington Road, $1,000
Melvin Leon Hawkins Sr. and Ernest Eugene Hawkins Sr. to Empire Capital LLC. 1323 Fillmore St., $12,000
Benjamin T. and Kathryn L. Esswein to Tyler R. and Tricia A. Sjostrom. 1109 Ashley Drive, $209,000
Maurice Jeffrey and LaQuesha Harris to Fox Ridge Rentals LLC. Lot 25, block G, Cornerstone, $265,000
Steven and Annie R. Frost to Charles C. and Chloe A. Smith. 1265 Krise Circle, $283,000
Katherine M. Gerber to J&J Rental Investments LLC. 911 ½ Polk St., $70,000
Mark D. Gilbert and Pamela J. Gilbert to Lillian G. Whorley. Lot 34, Knollwood Townhouses, $119,000
Robert L. Singleton Jr. to Brittany A. Harris. 725 Selene St., $159,900
Stuart W. Overbey to Melissa D. Heller. 414 Norfolk Ave., 2410 L St. and lots 14-18, M St., $339,400
Elbert J. Parker Jr. to J&J Rental Investments LLC. 1301 Harding St., $120,000
Jean Capital LLC to Philip Kim and Deborah Jean Pomeroy. 114 Polk St., $180,000
David Christian Ricksecker to Prayer of Faith Temple Inc. 3116 Hill St., $175,000
NVR Inc. to Judy G. Roof. Lot 28A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $269,000
Richard S. IV and Claudia A. White to Obadyah T. McKay and Emily A. McKay. Lot 30, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms, $250,000
Kristen D. Wessells to Martha F. Miller and Richard S. Miller Sr. and Mark Miller. 2910 Rivermont Ave. 104, $170,000
NBMM Holdings LLC to Mark R. and Stephanie L. Stein. Unit 107, building 5, The Gables at Cornerstone Condominium, $235,000
NVR Inc. to Walter G. Williams III. Lot 25B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $277,490
Malissa R. Thomasson to RB30 LLC. 3419 Plymouth Place, $125,000
Emanuel Seewalk and Julia Anne Seewald to Resurrected Homes LLC. 454 Victoria Ave., $165,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Marshall Murray, 4272 Goode Road, new dwelling, $290,000
Scott Shields, 2406 Buffalo Run, new dwelling, $125,000
Edward Buxton, 1190 Legacy Lodge Trail, new dwelling, $500,000
Claude Moreau, lot 6, Lakeview Estates, new dwelling, $900,000
George Jenkins, tract 3, Goose Creek Valley Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Arthur Ryan, 401 Carriage Hill Drive, new dwelling, $520,000
Nicholas Thomas, 1933 Cifax Road, storage shed/shop, $80,000
Kimberly Bussey, lot 16, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $300,000
Michael Johnston, tract 3, Alabaster Lane, new dwelling, $225,000
Michael Maxey, 4272 Nemmo Road, storage building, $15,000
James Murphy, 415 Otterview Road, pool, $100,000
Chad Wilkins, 1876 Emmaus Church Road, solar panels, $12,870
Westyn Village LLC, 1013 Westyn Terrace, 36 unit apartment building, $2,800,000
Bryce Harker, 1252 Whispering Springs Court, new dwelling, $400,000
Jason Watts, 1392 Tucker Terrace, new dwelling, $250,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 15, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $286,000
Eric Loyd, 4396 Horseshoe Bend Road, addition to add bathroom and laundry, $150,000
Stephen Popp, 1637 Matthew Talbot Road, garage, $90,000