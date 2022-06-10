Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Wallace Edwin Deaton, Elizabeth Deaton Henson and Aubrey Templeton Deaton Jr. to Laura C. Schnoor and Daniel J. Ripley. Parcel, fronting U.S. 29, adjoining the Blair Estate, $249,900
Freda H. Thomas and Andra A. Higginbotham to Easy Creek Properties LLC. 218 S. Main St., $52,000
Riley William Ethier and Brianna R. Ethier to Jesse M. and Taylor B. Miller. 117 Wells Road, $156,000
Samantha Fare to Jacob Hudson. Revised lot 23, Izaak Trace Subdivision, $282,900
Pauline E. Gumbs to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Lot B-2, Richmond Highway, 11.952 acres, $60,000
Martha P. Blondino to Patrick O. and April J. Jones. 5687 Elon Road, $420,000
Cynthia W. Layne and Phillip L. Ware to Michael Lee Ware Sr. and Deborah C. Ware. Parcel, 1.03 acres, near Elon, $67,000
Minerva R. Ramsey to Josh and Michelle Lockerman. Parcel, section II, Mistover, $145,700
Appomattox County
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Reel-In Properties LLC. Lot 7, section 1, 194 Lucy St., and additional parcel, Lucy St., $205,000
Yancey Properties LLC to Noah Ray and Ashlee Marie Jones. 1235 Bowler Creek Road, $35,000
Susan G. Kitchen to Henry M. and Elizbeth C. Mayberry. Parcel, fronting Va. 604, 1 acre, $16,000
Dwight D. and Denita M. Rhodes to William E. Jamerson. Parcel, Meadow Dr., 22.697 acres, $130,000
Bedford County
Carl E. DeHaven to Dwyane C. Clarke and Oraleatha Thomas Clarke. Lot 18, Fairdale Farms, $21,000
Smith Huiskings Holdings LLC to DGK Investments Properties LLC. Units 312 and 408, Celebration Square Condominium, $320,000
Frederick Wayne Swanson to Julie Brooke Johnson and Judy Mullins Johnson. Parcels, 41.533 acres, Va. 757 and Va. 616, Blue Ridge District, $350,900
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to James J. Robertello Jr. and Gemma M. D’Addezio. Lot 4, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $473,550
Crosswind Contractions LLC to James R. and Bethany N. Covington. Lot 22, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $649,000
Nancy Kay Brownsword to Christopher Allyn Carter. 603 Jeter St., $160,000
Michael L. and Amanda S. Page to Andrew B. and Arianna E. Martin. 1040 Brookhill Road, $180,000
Todd T. and Daisy A. Truong to Michael and Christine Allen. 309 Eastwind Dr., $545,000
James A. Lusk to Christopher Byron and Stephanie Marie Lusk. Lot 36, block 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $480,000
Barry P. and Dawn T. Arrington and Betty H. Arrington to Melissa Gail Anderson. 5737 Thomas Jefferson Road and additional parcel, $244,900
Sterne & Company LLC to Richard C. and Susan L. Rice. Lot 3, Founding Way Road, $309,900
EFP Properties LLC to Sterne & Company LLC. Lot 3, Founding Way Road, $40,000
Justine B. Maloney to Darrell L. Johnson. Lot 6, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $219,900
Stephen Kershaw and Roberta Kershaw to Donald J. Fowler Jr. and Jane Fowler. Lot 50, block IV, Beechwood Shores, $10,000
Jennifer Jean Strom to Karen Ledford. Lot 5, section 1, Hickory Lake Club, $299,950
Martha J. Hunter Albert to Curtis M. and Candice M. Viar. Tract 2, Stevens Chapel Road, $144,000
Michael W. and Kathleen K. Moss to Daryl Kershner. Lot 17, Crum Estates Subdivision, $18,000
Luther E. and Sarah G. Hardee to KE1 LLC. Lot 2, Zeke’s Knoll Subdivision, $275,000
Alan Dooley and Casey Ballard to Cody Bramblett and Samantha Wu. Lot 7, section 2, Woodshire, $350,000
West Crossing LLC to Jennifer L. Gong. Lot 22, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $325,000
Edwin F. Baldwin to Matthew D. and Jennifer B. Leslie. Parcel, Country Estates Dr., $68,000
Woodland Investment Group LLC to Brett M. and Kelly O. Riley. Lot 5, Gladden Grove, $429,900
Westyn Village LLC to Edwin M. Freakley Jr. 1022 Coles Court, $433,000
Campbell County
AZ Homes LLC to Timothy Dean and Linda Batchelor Rockafellow. Lots 10-12, section 2, Sunnymeade Acres, $380,000
Stacy Morris to Bell Terrace Developers LLC. Lot 13, section 1, Happy Valley Subdivision, $186,500
David L. Blackburn and Nancy J. Blackburn to Brandon W. and Alesha M. Sopkiw. 403 Sherbrooke Dr., $256,770
Jonell E. Carwile to Bryan W. and Connie Jean S. Carwile. 105 Bunnyhop Lane, $16,902
Pamela Hill Riddle and Michael S. Hill to Bonnie Cash. Parcel, fronting Bear Creek Road, 1.129 acres, $100,000
Stephen M. and Stephanie Smith to Bart F. Colon III and Gloria L. Colon. Lot 2, section 1, Mr. Mack Subdivision, $25,000
David W. Moon and Susan P. Moon to Sherrille L. and Dianne H. Wright. Parcels, Dearborn Road, $40,000
Richard Ramsey and Nancy Dawson to 118 Deerwood Drive Trust. Lot 15, section 1, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $165,100
Margaret B. Templeton to Tatiana V. Donndelinger and Michael A. Smith. Parcel, 2.00 acres, tract at New London Village, $400,000
Carson McGann and Tiffany Reynolds McGann to Danielle Sherman and Michael Xavier Dorsett. Lot 5, section 3, Cresthaven, $262,575
Charles D. and Brenda D. Doss to ZTC Properties LLC. Lot 2, section 1, The Crossings, $197,500
Joseph A. Dueno Jr. to Warmstone Properties LLC. Lot 5, section 1, Oak Haven, $125,000
City of Lynchburg
Raymond M. and Grace E. Snyder and Anaci Properties LLC to Karen Elizabeth Fortune and Mary Frances Wood. 1654 Edmunds St., $61,000
Bernard C. Baldwin III to Aaron R. and Judy L. Silvey. Lot 5, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $254,000
Christopher J. Stokes to William Samuel and Gwendolyn Sue Black. 1226 Lockwood Dr., $315,800
Gwendolyn E. Hughes to Kristen E. Bobuk. Lot 4, section C, Bedford Hills, $291,000
Noble Holdings LLC to Deborah Raines Brown. 608 Norwood St., $167,000
Shamic LLC to Budrette Talbott LLC. 614 Leesville Road and two additional parcels, $230,000
Adeel A. Khan to Brianna V. Caporaletti. 619 Madison St., $230,000
The Carrington Company LLC and Carrington Properties LLC to ECP LLC. Lots 19-23 and 30, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $1,100,000
Horse & Reins Properties Business Trust to Equity Trust Company Custodian. 225 Woodson Lane, $190,000
Donna C. Harmon and Dennis R. Childress to Noah J. Reed, Clifton D. Reed and Stephanie T. Reed. 1329 Fort Manor Dr., $158,000
Meg E. Chrisler to Brian C. Walsh, Jacqueline K. Navarro and Joseph V. Ruggiero. 1107 Toledo Ave., $202,500
Cleveland Rentals LLC to Lanci LLC. 819 Victoria Ave., $42,500
Elena P. Dowling to Michael Lee Wynn and Sarah Mae Wynn. Lot 61, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $280,000
FOF LLC to Gurgen Grigoryants, Angelina Grigoryants and Ashot Grigoryants. 1810 Broadway St. 202, $155,900
Stuart C and Mary C. Fauber to Randy and Rosie Gantt. Lot 2, section 2-B, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $420,000
Robert Stephen Garner to Drew Nathan Herrington. 2732 Confederate Ave., $70,200
Colton B. Grellier and Debra J. Saucier to PD Investment LLC. 442 Victoria Ave., $120,000
Trudie M. Hadden and Jennifer L. Prince to Claus Schmetkamp and Carolyn Victoria Lepper. 2243 Rivermont Ave., $237,500
Michael D. and Mary Lou McGowan Stufano to Taylor Hawkins and Aubrey Plourde. 1012 Federal St., $450,000
Nannette A. Jackson, Kim A. Smith and Janet N. Patterson to Tony D. West. 2025 Tazwell Ave., $67,100
Wendy Hoffman to MidAtlantic IRA LLC Jefferson Ocampo Simple IRA. 803 Dearing St. and 802 Early St., $8,500
Satya Narayan to LCG Properties LLC. 2200 Memorial Ave., $48,000
LJC Holdings LLC to TMOORE Properties LLC. 1515 Arrow St., $190,000
MOAB Properties LLC to Mitchell B. Shorter and Callie M. Waldo. 1113 18th St., $22,000
Duane Morgan to SMB Real Estate LLC. 1018 Bedford Ave., $67,000
Lance Bruce Moses to Joseph M. Tannian. Lot 6, block L, Forest Townhouses, $142,100
Robert C. Rencher and Bonnie L. Rencher to Priscilla Anne Tomlin. Unit 102, parcel 1, Tradewynd Square Condominium, $208,500
David W. Smith to Darrin Keenan and Cynthia Ann Scott. 1106 Rhode Island Ave., $231,000
Grayson James Smith, Robert Gregory Smith and Barbara Hamilton Smith to Dylan Gray and Elizabeth Faith Slaughter. 1300 and 1302 Radcliff Ave., $268,000
Meghan K. and Morgan Leigh Taylor to Tyler T. and Rebekah M. Turner. Lot 8/9, Wildwood Subdivision, $565,000
Raymond N. Wilson Jr. to Frankie and Alora Tayman. 4623 Richmond Hwy., $115,000
University of Lynchburg Inc. to Allen Charles and Jennifer Rachel Tenbusschen. Lot 9, section 1, College Lake Park, $227,500
Nile Wallace and Cheryl Smith to Midgalia Thomas. 420 Holly St., $30,000
Building permits
Campbell County
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 17, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
David Alldredge, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $310,000
Haden & Riley Inc., 158 Jefferson Dr., replace house, $325,000
Melanie Thompson, 2532 Bear Creek Road, metal building, $20,000
TNT Group LLC, 2053 Wheeler Road, garage, $45,000
Michael King, lot 10 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $397,000
Michael Kelly, 52 Hummingbird Lane, pool, $14,839
Charles Detwiler, Semmes Court, new dwelling, $300,000
Dustin Reynolds, 376 Runner Stone Dr., garage, $175,000
Larry Martin, 8027 Hat Creek Road, renovations, $28,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 18, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 16, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 6, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 19, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 20, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 21, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
Tammy Banton, 5911 Colonial Highway, additions and alterations, $57,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 22, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 23, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 26, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000
Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Dr., addition, $20,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 7, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 8, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 9, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 10, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 11, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 12, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 13, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 14, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 15, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000
David Vaughan, 216 Beech Tree Lane, additions and alterations, $76,846
Campbell County School Board, 320 Bee Dr., sign, $36,000
Mickey Moore, 30 Breanna Lane, addition, $39,750
David Camden, 40 Dayspring Road, shed, $8,000
Taesong Kim, 57 Holland Court, finish basement, $60,000
Vernon Angel, 231 Northgate Road, pool, $50,000