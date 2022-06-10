Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Wallace Edwin Deaton, Elizabeth Deaton Henson and Aubrey Templeton Deaton Jr. to Laura C. Schnoor and Daniel J. Ripley. Parcel, fronting U.S. 29, adjoining the Blair Estate, $249,900

Freda H. Thomas and Andra A. Higginbotham to Easy Creek Properties LLC. 218 S. Main St., $52,000

Riley William Ethier and Brianna R. Ethier to Jesse M. and Taylor B. Miller. 117 Wells Road, $156,000

Samantha Fare to Jacob Hudson. Revised lot 23, Izaak Trace Subdivision, $282,900

Pauline E. Gumbs to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Lot B-2, Richmond Highway, 11.952 acres, $60,000

Martha P. Blondino to Patrick O. and April J. Jones. 5687 Elon Road, $420,000

Cynthia W. Layne and Phillip L. Ware to Michael Lee Ware Sr. and Deborah C. Ware. Parcel, 1.03 acres, near Elon, $67,000

Minerva R. Ramsey to Josh and Michelle Lockerman. Parcel, section II, Mistover, $145,700

Appomattox County

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Reel-In Properties LLC. Lot 7, section 1, 194 Lucy St., and additional parcel, Lucy St., $205,000

Yancey Properties LLC to Noah Ray and Ashlee Marie Jones. 1235 Bowler Creek Road, $35,000

Susan G. Kitchen to Henry M. and Elizbeth C. Mayberry. Parcel, fronting Va. 604, 1 acre, $16,000

Dwight D. and Denita M. Rhodes to William E. Jamerson. Parcel, Meadow Dr., 22.697 acres, $130,000

Bedford County

Carl E. DeHaven to Dwyane C. Clarke and Oraleatha Thomas Clarke. Lot 18, Fairdale Farms, $21,000

Smith Huiskings Holdings LLC to DGK Investments Properties LLC. Units 312 and 408, Celebration Square Condominium, $320,000

Frederick Wayne Swanson to Julie Brooke Johnson and Judy Mullins Johnson. Parcels, 41.533 acres, Va. 757 and Va. 616, Blue Ridge District, $350,900

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to James J. Robertello Jr. and Gemma M. D’Addezio. Lot 4, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $473,550

Crosswind Contractions LLC to James R. and Bethany N. Covington. Lot 22, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $649,000

Nancy Kay Brownsword to Christopher Allyn Carter. 603 Jeter St., $160,000

Michael L. and Amanda S. Page to Andrew B. and Arianna E. Martin. 1040 Brookhill Road, $180,000

Todd T. and Daisy A. Truong to Michael and Christine Allen. 309 Eastwind Dr., $545,000

James A. Lusk to Christopher Byron and Stephanie Marie Lusk. Lot 36, block 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $480,000

Barry P. and Dawn T. Arrington and Betty H. Arrington to Melissa Gail Anderson. 5737 Thomas Jefferson Road and additional parcel, $244,900

Sterne & Company LLC to Richard C. and Susan L. Rice. Lot 3, Founding Way Road, $309,900

EFP Properties LLC to Sterne & Company LLC. Lot 3, Founding Way Road, $40,000

Justine B. Maloney to Darrell L. Johnson. Lot 6, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $219,900

Stephen Kershaw and Roberta Kershaw to Donald J. Fowler Jr. and Jane Fowler. Lot 50, block IV, Beechwood Shores, $10,000

Jennifer Jean Strom to Karen Ledford. Lot 5, section 1, Hickory Lake Club, $299,950

Martha J. Hunter Albert to Curtis M. and Candice M. Viar. Tract 2, Stevens Chapel Road, $144,000

Michael W. and Kathleen K. Moss to Daryl Kershner. Lot 17, Crum Estates Subdivision, $18,000

Luther E. and Sarah G. Hardee to KE1 LLC. Lot 2, Zeke’s Knoll Subdivision, $275,000

Alan Dooley and Casey Ballard to Cody Bramblett and Samantha Wu. Lot 7, section 2, Woodshire, $350,000

West Crossing LLC to Jennifer L. Gong. Lot 22, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $325,000

Edwin F. Baldwin to Matthew D. and Jennifer B. Leslie. Parcel, Country Estates Dr., $68,000

Woodland Investment Group LLC to Brett M. and Kelly O. Riley. Lot 5, Gladden Grove, $429,900

Westyn Village LLC to Edwin M. Freakley Jr. 1022 Coles Court, $433,000

Campbell County

AZ Homes LLC to Timothy Dean and Linda Batchelor Rockafellow. Lots 10-12, section 2, Sunnymeade Acres, $380,000

Stacy Morris to Bell Terrace Developers LLC. Lot 13, section 1, Happy Valley Subdivision, $186,500

David L. Blackburn and Nancy J. Blackburn to Brandon W. and Alesha M. Sopkiw. 403 Sherbrooke Dr., $256,770

Jonell E. Carwile to Bryan W. and Connie Jean S. Carwile. 105 Bunnyhop Lane, $16,902

Pamela Hill Riddle and Michael S. Hill to Bonnie Cash. Parcel, fronting Bear Creek Road, 1.129 acres, $100,000

Stephen M. and Stephanie Smith to Bart F. Colon III and Gloria L. Colon. Lot 2, section 1, Mr. Mack Subdivision, $25,000

David W. Moon and Susan P. Moon to Sherrille L. and Dianne H. Wright. Parcels, Dearborn Road, $40,000

Richard Ramsey and Nancy Dawson to 118 Deerwood Drive Trust. Lot 15, section 1, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $165,100

Margaret B. Templeton to Tatiana V. Donndelinger and Michael A. Smith. Parcel, 2.00 acres, tract at New London Village, $400,000

Carson McGann and Tiffany Reynolds McGann to Danielle Sherman and Michael Xavier Dorsett. Lot 5, section 3, Cresthaven, $262,575

Charles D. and Brenda D. Doss to ZTC Properties LLC. Lot 2, section 1, The Crossings, $197,500

Joseph A. Dueno Jr. to Warmstone Properties LLC. Lot 5, section 1, Oak Haven, $125,000

City of Lynchburg

Raymond M. and Grace E. Snyder and Anaci Properties LLC to Karen Elizabeth Fortune and Mary Frances Wood. 1654 Edmunds St., $61,000

Bernard C. Baldwin III to Aaron R. and Judy L. Silvey. Lot 5, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $254,000

Christopher J. Stokes to William Samuel and Gwendolyn Sue Black. 1226 Lockwood Dr., $315,800

Gwendolyn E. Hughes to Kristen E. Bobuk. Lot 4, section C, Bedford Hills, $291,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Deborah Raines Brown. 608 Norwood St., $167,000

Shamic LLC to Budrette Talbott LLC. 614 Leesville Road and two additional parcels, $230,000

Adeel A. Khan to Brianna V. Caporaletti. 619 Madison St., $230,000

The Carrington Company LLC and Carrington Properties LLC to ECP LLC. Lots 19-23 and 30, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $1,100,000

Horse & Reins Properties Business Trust to Equity Trust Company Custodian. 225 Woodson Lane, $190,000

Donna C. Harmon and Dennis R. Childress to Noah J. Reed, Clifton D. Reed and Stephanie T. Reed. 1329 Fort Manor Dr., $158,000

Meg E. Chrisler to Brian C. Walsh, Jacqueline K. Navarro and Joseph V. Ruggiero. 1107 Toledo Ave., $202,500

Cleveland Rentals LLC to Lanci LLC. 819 Victoria Ave., $42,500

Elena P. Dowling to Michael Lee Wynn and Sarah Mae Wynn. Lot 61, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $280,000

FOF LLC to Gurgen Grigoryants, Angelina Grigoryants and Ashot Grigoryants. 1810 Broadway St. 202, $155,900

Stuart C and Mary C. Fauber to Randy and Rosie Gantt. Lot 2, section 2-B, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $420,000

Robert Stephen Garner to Drew Nathan Herrington. 2732 Confederate Ave., $70,200

Colton B. Grellier and Debra J. Saucier to PD Investment LLC. 442 Victoria Ave., $120,000

Trudie M. Hadden and Jennifer L. Prince to Claus Schmetkamp and Carolyn Victoria Lepper. 2243 Rivermont Ave., $237,500

Michael D. and Mary Lou McGowan Stufano to Taylor Hawkins and Aubrey Plourde. 1012 Federal St., $450,000

Nannette A. Jackson, Kim A. Smith and Janet N. Patterson to Tony D. West. 2025 Tazwell Ave., $67,100

Wendy Hoffman to MidAtlantic IRA LLC Jefferson Ocampo Simple IRA. 803 Dearing St. and 802 Early St., $8,500

Satya Narayan to LCG Properties LLC. 2200 Memorial Ave., $48,000

LJC Holdings LLC to TMOORE Properties LLC. 1515 Arrow St., $190,000

MOAB Properties LLC to Mitchell B. Shorter and Callie M. Waldo. 1113 18th St., $22,000

Duane Morgan to SMB Real Estate LLC. 1018 Bedford Ave., $67,000

Lance Bruce Moses to Joseph M. Tannian. Lot 6, block L, Forest Townhouses, $142,100

Robert C. Rencher and Bonnie L. Rencher to Priscilla Anne Tomlin. Unit 102, parcel 1, Tradewynd Square Condominium, $208,500

David W. Smith to Darrin Keenan and Cynthia Ann Scott. 1106 Rhode Island Ave., $231,000

Grayson James Smith, Robert Gregory Smith and Barbara Hamilton Smith to Dylan Gray and Elizabeth Faith Slaughter. 1300 and 1302 Radcliff Ave., $268,000

Meghan K. and Morgan Leigh Taylor to Tyler T. and Rebekah M. Turner. Lot 8/9, Wildwood Subdivision, $565,000

Raymond N. Wilson Jr. to Frankie and Alora Tayman. 4623 Richmond Hwy., $115,000

University of Lynchburg Inc. to Allen Charles and Jennifer Rachel Tenbusschen. Lot 9, section 1, College Lake Park, $227,500

Nile Wallace and Cheryl Smith to Midgalia Thomas. 420 Holly St., $30,000

Building permits

Campbell County

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 17, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

David Alldredge, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $310,000

Haden & Riley Inc., 158 Jefferson Dr., replace house, $325,000

Melanie Thompson, 2532 Bear Creek Road, metal building, $20,000

TNT Group LLC, 2053 Wheeler Road, garage, $45,000

Michael King, lot 10 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $397,000

Michael Kelly, 52 Hummingbird Lane, pool, $14,839

Charles Detwiler, Semmes Court, new dwelling, $300,000

Dustin Reynolds, 376 Runner Stone Dr., garage, $175,000

Larry Martin, 8027 Hat Creek Road, renovations, $28,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 18, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 16, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 6, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 19, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 20, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 21, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

Tammy Banton, 5911 Colonial Highway, additions and alterations, $57,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 22, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 23, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 26, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $400,000

Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Dr., addition, $20,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 7, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 8, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 9, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 10, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 11, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 12, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 13, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 14, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 15, Lockridge Village Patio Home, new dwelling, $200,000

David Vaughan, 216 Beech Tree Lane, additions and alterations, $76,846

Campbell County School Board, 320 Bee Dr., sign, $36,000

Mickey Moore, 30 Breanna Lane, addition, $39,750

David Camden, 40 Dayspring Road, shed, $8,000

Taesong Kim, 57 Holland Court, finish basement, $60,000

Vernon Angel, 231 Northgate Road, pool, $50,000