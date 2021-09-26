Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Gwendolyn Witt-Gunter and Lauren E. Campbell to Angelia J. Mitchell. 1347 Valleyview Dr., $215,500
Dennis L. and Esther S. Chupp to Nicholas J. and Karen Renee Farmer. 175 Oak Grove Dr., $240,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Timothy A. Burnley and Madeline E. Powell. 473 E. Monitor Road, $265,480
Pleasant Ridge Inc. to Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. Lot 20, section III, Pleasant Ridge, $39,900
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Brooke Mackenzie and Matthew Stephen Maynard. Lot 20, section III, Pleasant Ridge, $309,900
Theresa C. Harper to Satya Narayan. Lot 13, Lakeview Subdivision, $139,900
Uplift Lynchburg LLC to Jason and Tracy Steele. 290 Matohe Road, $196,000
Appomattox County
Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Jonathan R. and Rachel W. Turner. Lot 7, Va. 698 and Va. 607, Monroe Estates, $269,900
New Leaf Builders LLC to Charmaine L. Tucker. Parcel, fronting North Ave., 0.201 acres, $169,900
Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Jason E. Henderson. 207 Phelps Branch Road, $249,000
Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Jason E. Henderson. Parcel, Phelps Branch Road, $1,000
Dale H. Burge to Timothy D. Fuller. Parcel, Va. 654 and Va. 24, 1.33 acres, $30,000
Bedford County
Jason S. Crist to Eric Scott Collier. 1042 and 1064 Spickards Lane, Lakes District, $1,530,000
Michael R. and Kelsey A. Beville and Sean and Carolyn E. Beville to Lake Escapes LLC. 1359 Nicholas Road, Lakes District, $1,250,000
Elizabeth Simons Anderson to Tomas Krunkaitis and Judita Ruskyte. Five parcels, Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $409,500
Samuel Howland and Lindsey Michelle Ratterree to Catherine M. and Robert A. Houghton. 1259 Windy Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $385,000
James A. and Sharon M. Reed to Curtis D. and Michelle E. Lutz. Lot 10, block 8, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $310,000
Matthew W. and Amanda Hutchinson to Barbara K. and Harold A. Morris Jr. 3256 Morgans Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $287,000
James P. Craft to Jacob O. and Kari Marxen. Lot 1, block 3, section 2, Cascade Forest, Blue Ridge District, $256,000
Paul Sizemore to Stephen James Allman and Karen M. and James A. Allman III. Lot 2, section 3, Jumping Run Farms, Lakes District, $240,000
Gary A. Woods to Peter and Alice Meyers. Lot 22-A, 22-C, and 22-D, Sportsman’s Point, Lakes District, $239,000
Andrew R. and Sydnah Kingrea to Roslyn T. Wallace. Lots 9-C and 9-D, Brookwood, Lakes District, $234,900
Mary E. Plymale to Kenneth A. Webb. 3370 Ayers Road, Lakes District, $230,000
Theodore and Bonnie Anne Grigorieff to Jarod and Nakia Fallecker. Lot 10, phase II, Cinnamon Ridge, Lakes District, $223,000
Redwood Property Investments LLC to Carter Stewart. Lot 5, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $191,000
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Southeast Property Holdings LLC. Lots 14-16, Westcove, Lakes District, $105,000
Jerry Smith to Gary and Shannon Wilhelm. 1830 Rock Cliff Road, Lakes District, $83,000.
Mary Lou McDonald to Steven C. Speicher and Susan E. Speicher. Lot 4, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $30,000
D & H Investments LLC to Richard C. and Linda D. Ferris. Lot 22, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $18,000
Joanna and Jeffrey Struss Jr. and Charles and Connie S. Moxley to Shawn C. and Robin C. Butler, lot 57, phase V, section IX, Lake Vista, Lakes District, $479,900
Grant T. Lang to Kristen Leigh Wood. 308 West Franklin St., $169,900
Deren R. and Mickie R. Whalen to Carl Douglas and Jacqueline Wenzler. 207 Minuteman Dr., $233,000
Seth D. and Britney Good to Frank and Suzanne Strider. Lot 11, section 1, Farmington at Forest, $552,800
Stoney Ridge LLC to Daniel V. and Patricia A. Kaminski. Unit 205, building 1304, Stoney Ridge, $189,999
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Diana Lee Love. Lot 21, Highland Oaks, $494,000
Christopher M. and Carrie B. Bradley to Craig Barnett. Lot 40, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $329,000
Trisomy 21 Properties LLC to Emmett R. Staton. 1542 Swisher Dr., $227,500
Joshua L. and Kate H. Jones to Zhakia Scott. Lot 55, Oakview Subdivision, $240,000
Ashwood Jefferson LLC to Horse & Reins Restoration LLC. Lot 8, Ashwood Park, $390,000
Anthony C. Berich and Kristin D. Berich to Michelle L. Mason. Lot 26, Fairway Oaks, $250,900
Highland Oak LLC to Leanna Tankersley. Lot 26, Highland Oaks, $57,500
Irene Gutierrez and Christopher Hjort to James W. Blackburn and Peggy Simms. 1101 Glenbrooke Dr., $430,000
Evelyn V. Tolley to Spencer Bobbitt. Lot 13, section 1, Otterburn Estates, $23,000
129 Forest LLC to FFS Holdings LLC. 129 Vista Center Dr., $3,550,000
Nolenhoke LLC to Krashna Bandawar and Supriya Marewar. Lot 6, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $414,900
Raymond A. Winson to Daniel Lee York. Lot 19, Woodbrook Farms, $485,000
West Crossing LLC to Nolenhoke LLC. Lot 6, section 10, Farmington at Forest, $59,000
Campbell County
Sarah E. and David Christopher Markland to Crystal Cowart. Lots 23-25, block 6, J.L. Winebarger Subdivision, $192,500
Bryan K. and Regina M. Mitchell to David C. and Sarah E. Markland. Lot 22, Sandy Acres Subdivision, $295,000
John C. Hawkins to Shockley Holdings LLC. Lot 9-B, Crowell Subdivision, $85,000
Patricia N. Alvis and Teresa D. Renz to Lovelace Properties LLC. 1310 Fifth St., $55,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Philip Stephen and Kay Chaffee Kaehn. Lot 7, section 2, Phoenix 1 Investments LLC, $415,000
Jerry L. Davenport, Lorraine E. Davenport and John P. Davenport to Sarah A. and David A. Mayberry Jr. Lots 1 and 2, section 2, Motrosa, $315,000
Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC to Jacklynne Paige Goyne and Brandon L. Settles. Lot 8, Evington Acres, $267,000
Brett A. and Francis A. Howell to Devante and Katelyn Franklin. Lot 15, section 1, James Subdivision, $297,900
Cynthia Lynn Tabaian to Justin P. and Taranee Lynn Martin. 164 Hopkins Road, $250,000
John A. and Jeanne M. Mosley to Sharidy A. Maccord. Lot 30, section 4, Sunnymeade Acres, $312,000
Denise R. Garrett to Tammy W. Ramsey. 1496 Blackwater Road, $40,000
James T. and Emily A. Bass to Christopher T. and Ashley M. Trujillo. Lot 46, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $287,900
Christopher T. Trujillo to Brett Fox and Robin Flowers. Parcel 9, Buffalo Acres Subdivision, $145,000
Patricia B. Elder to Marshall and Andrea Bowling. Lots 15 and 16, section 8, Holly Hills, $385,000
Wayne Thacker Jr. to James T. and Emily A. Bass. 398 Tomahawk Dr. and five additional parcels on Tomahawk Dr., $350,000
City of Lynchburg
Christopher Stokes to Terry Glenn Ferguson Jr. Lot 9, block 1, Virginia Hills, $307,500
Charles S. Goss to Jonathan Curt and Amanda Christine Hammitt. Lot 101, Sterling Park, $159,000
Gregory E. and Lauren P. White to Matthew A. and Amy D. Zeleny. Lot 33, section 1, New Towne, $216,000
Alex Delton Morey Hines to Jason P. and Katie K. Snyder. Lot 16, section 3, Windsor Hills, $325,000
Angela L. and Jerry Mack Douglas Jr. to Karen L. Casey. Lot 36, Indigo Run Townhomes, $127,000
Adams Investment Properties LLC to Maurice Braxton. Lots 2 and 10-12, block 4, Wilton Place, $300,000
Greystone Hills LLC to Andrew R. Colliton. 820 Old Forest Road, $124,900
Elevation LLC to Terri Lynne and Roy David McKenzie III. Lot 1, block 11, Craddock Addition, $220,000
TT Rehab LLC to Adam and Ansley Bean. 912 Fillmore St., $225,000
Brian K. Blackstock to Logan Ernest Lot 12, block D, section 1, Countryplace Townhome, $80,000
GRF LLC to Josiah H. and Bethany K. Goldsmith. 200 Langhorne Lane, $169,900
D. Harvey LTD to David R. Gosling. 415 Westover Boulevard, $199,000
LMST Ventures LLC to Ty J. Blanken. 216 Bryant Road, $215,000
Stephen M. Blickenstaff to Kelcey Samuel. 1810 Broadway St., unit 106, Terrace Brook Townhomes, $153,900
David Richardson and Herman A. Richardson to Christina L. and Russell H. Wagner III. Lot 27, block 15, Westover Heights, $186,000
April L. Case to Zermeno Properties LLC. 2710 Memorial Ave., $120,000
William M. Gage Jr. to HP Reinvest LLC. 722 Polk St., $25,000
David H. Russell and Morgan S. Russell to Leanne R. Kyser. 604 Perrymont Ave., $173,000
David A. and Amy J. Dinnison to Levi Ouimet. 208 F St., $185,000
Wayside Gospel Mission to Bell Holdings LLC. 1611 Eighth St., $5,000
Robert Edward and Teresa Smith Scheppegrell to Craig A. Pettitt to Angela K. Pettitt. Lot 8, block 1, Peakland Place, $525,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Mark Downey, 1364 Lakefield Dr., roof, $28,000
MHD LLC, tract 2, Otterville Road, new dwelling, $600,000
Jon Marc Lyttle, 1370 Matthew Talbot Road, finish basement, $30,000
Theodore Musser, 1279 Circlewood Loop, solar modules, $51,940
Daniel Orange, lot 18, Southern Woods, new dwelling, $200,000
Thomas Fariss, parcel, Caperton Way, new dwelling, $295,000
Jedi Construction LLC, new lot 14, new dwelling, $200,000
Thomas Grindo, 1927 Fairfield Road, storage building, $20,000
Joey Carpenter, 109 Spring Dr., deck and deck extension, $96,000
Teresa Grant, 103 Catlett Court, remodel kitchen, $200,000
Tania Lester, 1045 Middlebrook Court, pool, $43,440
Jedi Construction LLC, new lot 12, new dwelling, $200,000
Cheryl Griffin, 131 Mill Lane Road, deck, $3,000
Charles Harris, 1422 Ayers Road, addition, $119,000
Robert Matthews Jr., 1527 Rocky Branch Dr., remodel kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, $200,000
15314 Big Island Highway, alteration, $25,000
Richard Morris, lot 4, Virginia Byway, new dwelling, $45,000
Phillip Spence, 301 Merrywood DR., garage, $30,000
Douglas Greenway, 3089 Hawkins Ridge Road, renovation, $200,000
James Bernhardt, tract 4, Lee Jackson Highway, new dwelling, $40,000
Alvin Martin, 12124 Falling Creek Road, storage building, $13,000
Gene Sterne, lot 5, Goode Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Lisa Mayfield, 216 Gross Point Dr., porch, 8,500