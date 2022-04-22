 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

John R. Fleming Jr., Arnita F. Addison and Roscoe Ford Goode to Travis A. and Corey Nicole Trent. Parcel, Boxwood Farm Road, $66,000

Anthony J. and Heather McBride Krysiewicz to Chelsea Long and Derek Burkholder. Lot 9, section 4, Lamont Acres, $299,900

Clarence R. Craig Jr. and Anna S. Craig, trustees to Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Parcel, Lowesville Road, $42,667.67

Richard C. Moore Jr. to Kenneth Ray Coleman Jr. Lot 3, Monocan Run Subdivision, $169,000

Joseph R. Mickley and Fay E. Riley-Mickley to James A. Conner Jr. Lot 101, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $899,999

David Ray Horsley and Judy M. Horsley to Eagle’s Nest Regeneration Inc. 108, 128 Bethlehem Dr. and two additional adjoining parcels, $405,000

Rhonnie and Doris H. Smith to Eric Charles Eaton. Lot 47, block B, Lakeview Subdivision, $209,900

Herman Wesley Helberg III and Crustal Maury Helberg to Janet C. Powell. 518 Windy Ridge Way, $283,000

Kimberly and Robert Hieber Jr. to Jacqueline Vowels and Lamont Vowels. Lo t115, section 2, Forest Park, $123,500

Appomattox County

B.L. Nichols Logging Inc. to Vitor F. Klauck. Lot 12, 28.11 acres, Va. 620, $62,500

Kenneth W. and Rebecca M. Beard to 3393 Richmond LLC. Lot 2, fronting VA. 611, $18,500

Classic Country Homes Inc. to Robert J. and Allison Maxwell. Lot 17, Woodchase Subdivision, $46,000

Marty Dews to New Leaf Builders LLC. Lo t1, Dungee Addition, $90,500

Charles J. and Pamela E. Evans to Marty L. and Stacey H. Dews. Parcel, 0.86 acres, Va. 641, $244,900

Haven M. Fields Jr. to Brandy F. Mason. Parcel, Va. 719, 0.83 acres, $100,000

Bedford County

David and Carolyn Peterson to Betty J. and Joseph E. Hooker. Lot 166-B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $1,025,000

Darron K. Lawson and Amanda T. Lawson to John J. Gioeli and Leanne H. Gioeli, co-trustees. Unit A, building C-3, phase 14, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $620,000

Donald Edward and Polly Elizabeth Hansen to Mircea N. and Angela Y. Apintiloaiel. 1118 Tucker Terrace, Lakes District, $432,000

Kathleen F. Wennerstrom to Gary K. and Karon V. Beam. 1369 Cofer Lane, Blue Ridge District, $410,000

Gary K. and Karon V. Beam to David G. and Nicole Saur. 1408 Wooldridge Road, Blue Ridge District, $330,500

CMH Homes Inc. to Spangenberg. Lot 15, Southern Woods, Lakes District, $330,000

Cathy J. Regan to Michael Paul McColgan and Ginger A. Christmas. 5702 Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $325,000

Smith Husking Holdings LLC to Nigel Roberts. Unit 310, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $210,000

John W. Whitney III and Lisa A. Whitney to Cathy L. and Douglas L. Witcher. 1640 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $200,000

Smith Husking Holdings LLC to McDonald LLC. Unit 404, Celebration Square Condominiums, Lakes District, $165,000

Penny L. Hash and Edsel G. Hash to Brian Douglas Epperly Jr. and Jessica Lynn Hash. 6205 Jeters Chapel Road, Blue Ridge District, $149,500

Katherine Grace Shaner to Anthony Wayne and Tiffany Foster Martin. Lot 32, section 2, Autumn Hills, Lakes District, $119,000

William T. Arthur to Brandon C. Klacynski and Sarah N. Gabriele. Three parcels, McDaniel Road, Lakes District, $110,000

Jackie B. Tuck and Ruth A. Tuck to Oliver Price. Lot 4, section 4, Galway Bay, Lakes District, $64,000

H&B Land LLC to Fred Smith. Lot 6, Southern Woods, Lakes District, $40,000

Countryside Land Company LC to David M. Levine. Lot 5, section 10, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $16,000

Nathan R. and Sarah S. Lacy to Joseph Richard and Rebecca Joy Cole. Lot 7, Ivy Hill, section 2, $434,900

Antoinette P. Alty to Nathan R. and Sarah S. Lacy. Tract 4, phase IIC, Cedar Creek Subdivision, $130,000

Carmon L. Harris Jr., Mary Katherine Lumpkin and Jean D. Harris to Roger W. Bryant and Tammy L. Lawhorn. 1220 Karnes Road and additional parcel, $495,000

David P. and E. Kathryn Lowry to Kurt M. Barry. 1940 Coffee Road, $1,200,000

Jeffrey S. and Kelley R. Shifflett to Mason T. and Courtney M. Bates. Lot 6, section II, Walnut Ridge Subdivision, $436,000

Travis Lee Pagans and Blake Allen to Hugh B. and Marishka A. Sweeny. Lot 7, Griffin Park, $170,000

Westyn Village LLC to Cornerstone Properties & Investments Inc. Parcel, Perrowville Road, $410,000

Brenda Box to Ashley Paige Warren. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., unit 106, $194,000

Robert Lee Wells II to James R. Moss. Parcel, Va. 24, $220,000

Travis Wayne Overstreet II and Jennifer Parker Overstreet to Carrie P. Johnson. Lot 37, block C, Town and Country Subdivision, $160,000

Earl Davis Jr., Evelyn S. Davis and Robert E. Davis Sr. to Keith Cole and Nicole Paige Robertson. Lot 17, Thomas Acres, $165,000

Gail M. Staton to Mark Thomas and Michelle Leigh Rackley. Lot 8, section 1, Lake Vista, $715,000

Mary N. Ward to Jenna J. and Jonathan A. Gregory. Lot 61, section 5, Somerset Meadows, $589,500

Melvin W. Carpenter to Roman Seay. Parcel, off of Everett Road, $41,500

Campbell County

Tony West to Joshua Craig Koch, Rachel Mannyin Kock and Lin Cian Hsu. Lot 1, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $183,000

Angela F. Hutcherson to Kimberly K. Hughes. Lot 9, section 9, Ferguson-Jones Acres, $245,000

Watts Brothers LLC to Jedi Construction LLC. Lots 5-7, Grace Crossing, $81,500

Robert J. and Sonya O. Jenson to Zachary R. Minnix. Parcel, 3.5 acres, Va. 24, $274,000

Ciarra D. Joyner to Jaime and Jacob Lugo. Lots 72 and 73, section A, Reynolds Subdivision, $189,900

Winebarger Circle Trust to Legacy Ventures L.P. Lots 18-20, block 3, at Lyn-Dan Heights, $175,000

Adam Karol to Legacy Ventures L.P. Lot s5-10, block 3, at Lyn-Dan Heights, $175,000

Brandon Lewis to Eric Moon. Lot 161, section IV, Tavern Grove, $190,000

Dennis F. and Lois H. Reynolds to Dana Lee Stillman Jr. and Nicollette S. McVey. Parcel, Tardy Mountain Road, $140,000

21934 Timberlake LLC to Devendra Lallubhai and Sushilaben Devendra Patel. Lot 12, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $231,000

Marilyn S. Thurman to Iosef and Christy Shalev. 3026 Gladys Road, $90,000

City of Lynchburg

Peter Ted Simopoulos and Frances Goumas Simopoulo, co-trustees to AMA Property Group LLC. 500 Stuart St., $210,000

Mallory Ann Dailey and Sean C. Burch to Steven Rudolph and Kathleen Janell Andrade. 4604 Boonsboro Road, $300,000

Barbara G. King, Alphonse M. Gilbert, Patricia A. Gilbert, Cecil L. Gilbert, Jerome V. Andrews and Charlita M. Rose to Tony D. West. 1163-1165 Park Ave., $20,000

Nathan Lee Kearney to Ryan Bartholomew. 4726 Oxford St., $210,000

Kevin M. and Shannon C. Blewett to Brian P. and Tammie W. Griffin. Lot 3, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $549,900

V. Lowery LLC to Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center. 3701, 3703 and 3705 Old Forest Road, $1,546,000

Susan T. and Claude E. Hudson III to Brotherhood Construction LLC. Lots 4, block 2, Ross Addition, $65,000

William Drucy Brunson to Daniel D. and Rachel H. Vollmer. Lot 6, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $242,500

Amy Elizabeth Garrison to Travis J. Clark and Jansen Burnett. 1600 Hudson St., $135,000

Michael L. McCabe to Kathie Carwile. Lots 1-7 and 11-12, Royal Court, $335,000

Mary W. Feagans to T. Henry Clarke V and S. Adeline Clark. 3890 Peakland Place, $500,000

Troy and Kelley Mock to Caroline Davis Malott and Jane Malott Coleman. Lot 28, section IV, Willow Bend, $286,000

Tina Collins-Coleman to Joshua and Jessica Hinkle. Lot 5, section C, Bedford Hills, $340,000

Michael P. Cooper to Michelle C. Han and MeiLing Liu. Lot 24, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $84,000

Crew Home Solutions LLc to M B Development LLC. 1921 and 1931 Wards Ferry Road, $140,000

Thomas Berkley Scott II and Amy Buhler Scott to William A. Sellari and Sally Ann Curtis. Lot 25, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $134,830

Savannah Timber LLC to Roger and Doretha Dalton. Lot 2, section 2, South Land Acres, $229,000

Mark Xavier and Theresa M. Daly to Jamie Leann and Brenton John Swyers. Lot 11, Black Rock Farm, $434,000

William D. Daniel and Gloria W. Daniel to Paul G. Maddox. Lot 178, phase 1, section 2, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $99,000

Michael L. Dillard to Forest Investments LLC. 123 Federal St., $101,000

George D. Flickinger to Samuel and Joanne Douglass. Lot 28, Oak Meadows, $325,500

Taj Property Investors LLC to Nicole Reid and Joshua Fogg. Lot 1, block 42, Fairview Heights, $140,000

Jeffrey T. Fried to Linda Napier-King. Lot 5, Daniel’s Hill, $12,000

Sally Moylan to Jean-Yves and Kelly Frances Garozzo. Lot 18, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $145,000

Helen O. Goff to Levi A. Heaton III. Lots 55-61, McVeigh Estate, $206,500

Habitat Investment Group LLC to Mae A. Phillips and Angela E. Richerson. 1007 Dearing St., $65,000

Mark W. Marston to Luis M. Ledesma. Lot 10, section 3, Vista Acres Subdivision, $220,000

Love Painting LLC to Joshua Rosene. 1917 Bluff St., $10,000

Donald C. Turner to Maxxiprop LLC. Lot 62, section 1, Golden Pond, $75,000

Burnett A. Wilson Jr. and Sheila D. Wilson to MidAtlantic IRA FBO Charles Tally LLC. 1303 Garfield Ave., $95,000

Gene E. and Mary C. Wills to Javaun Moradi and Jennifer K. Wills. 4648 Locksview Road, $350,000

Milton Nowlin to Rooted Deeply LLC. 1042 Florida Ave., $55,000

Dallas R. and Heather N. Shipp to Shoshanna Rentals LLC. Lots 3 and 4, block 2, Cosby Subdivision, $171,000

Ann Walker Smith to Brian T. and Lindsay A. Westervelt. 1023 Jackson St., $296,000

Kenneth T. and Terri C. Swisher to 108 Old Post Road LLC. Lot 5, Farmington Subdivision, $318,000

Constance A. White to Jodi M. and Larry G. Watson. Lots 41-43, block 6, Edgewood, $157,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Michael Hutherson, Carter’s Island Road, storage building, $13,794.30

Eldon Brammer, 1457 Otterlea Lane, deck, $5,000

Michael Joy, 236 Valley Mill Road, garage, $186,000

Philip Louer Jr., 1083 Daybreak Dr., garage, $40,000

Barbara Jordan, 105 Pinnacle Lane, addition, $250,000

Wendy Boggs, Horseshoe Bend Road, new dwelling, $292,660

Kitsmonth LLC, lot 47, Kitsmont, new dwelling, $550,000

Maddox & Son Construction, lot 13, Stables Lane, new dwelling, $625,000

Ralph Chierchia, lot 2, section 3, Chestnut Hill, new dwelling, $300,000

Agape Center Inc., 1159 Promised Lane Road, addition of canopy, $10,000

Williams Family Partnership, 3642 Halesford Road, alteration, $89,000

Nancy Kryzanowski, 104 Jayson Terrace, dock, $15,000

Arthur Eells, 6611 Jordantown Road, lean-to, $1,000

Peter Brunstetter, 228 Valley Mill Road, renovation, $53,529

Tommy Jones, 102 Springhouse Circle, garage, $30,000

William Ketron Living Trust, 5740 Stewartsville Road, addition, $140,000

Diego Freitas, 1117 Meadow Lake Dr., alteration, $10,000

Edward Shadle, 111 Leatherwood Place, hot tub, $4,650

Robert Nelson, 1673 Lipscomb Road, sunroom, $55,806

Rod Burnett, 1832 Meadow Down Dr., pool, $29,000

Robert Brandt, 111 Cold Branch Road, alteration, $2,500

Mark Henry, 1357 Turkey Toe Road, pavilion, $5,500

Haden & Riley Inc., lot 16, section 9, Farmington, new welling, $475,000

William Jackson, 2261 Moneta Road, alteration, $15,000

George Hoang, 2339 Bateman Bridge Road, shed, $12,000

Susan Sink, Forbes Mill Road, new welling, $277,300

George Cumby, 1674 Emmaus Church Road, deck, $1,000

Michael Hutcherson, Carter’s Island Road, storage building, $13,127

Williams Family Partnership, 3642 Halesford Road, addition, $736,000

James Griffin, 18013 Forest Road, suites E-07 and E-08, commercial alteration, $5,000

Eldon Brammer, 1457 Otterlea Lane, pool, $58,000

Samuel Staples Jr., lot 14, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $475,000

Sean Dowd, 304 Hilltop Dr., deck, $9,400

Donald Halliwill, 210 Pine Knob Circle, alteration, $6,000

