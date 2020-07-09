Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits
Property transfers

Amherst County

Burkside LLC to Tyler J. and Thalita D. Lacey. 502 Blue Ridge Lane, $170,000

Charles J. and Tiffany R. Ross to Drew Giovanni Lamartina. 173 Shannie Lane, $337,750

Amanda Marie Inc. to Brian C. and Susan L. Anderson. Lot 27, section 1, West Briar, $185,829

Christine S. and Richard L. Drescher Jr. and Stephan F. Rawlings to Matthew D. and Cathy B. Gibbs. Lot 4, West Briarwoood, $57,500

Harmoni Nicole and Larry Darnell Walker II to Daniel A. Gonzalez-Garcia. Lot 6, Stoney Creek, $41,000

Robb Egel to Joshua Earl and Lauren Alyssa Wilson. Lot 9, block 3, Magruder Hills, $199,900

Samuel Wilson Davis III and Deborah Jean Davis to Joshua L. Dobyns. Two parcels, Ambrose Rucker Road, $37,500

Michael T. and Christina S. Erman to Amy Ann Gregor. 263 Crescent Lane, $135,000

Best Properties LLC and Howard Glenn Wood to Best Bet Motor Sales Corp. 699 Dillard Road, 4448 and 4454 S. Amherst Highway and additional parcel on Dillard Road, $625,000

Maria Morano, successor trustee to Dancing Pedlar Farm LLC. 886 Molly Mountain Road, $895,000

Michael A. and Dena G. Lee to Brian Charles and Melissa Baker Wredt. 295 Braxton Ridge Road, $395,000

Appomattox County

Booth Properties LLC to Kiva M. Preston. 1568 Confederate Blvd., $110,000

Clayton C. Bryant Sr. to Luverta Page-Omar. Lot 2, fronting Old Courthouse Road, $89,900

Bridget Ann Wieck to Clyde Holt Hamlett III. Lot A, fronting Va. 727, 2.15 acres, $74,900

Ronald H.L. and Ella M. Newman to David L. and Shunna M. Harvey. Lot A, Va. 604, 4.93 acres, $23,800

Margaret Fleshman to Tiffany R. Ross. 341 Phelps Branch Road, $229,000

Jacob S. Almond to Adam R. Wilmouth, Lori Anne Wilmouth, William N. Maheffey and Ruth Dianne S. Mahaffey. 704 Snapps Mill Road, $125,000

Crystal Machhi to Secily Baker. 1045 Lee Grant Ave., $119,900

Sean McCleese to Christina and John P. Ritchie III. Lot 1, Spring Brook Subdivision, $210,000

Robert Alan Layne to Sharon Bryant and Sheila Kay Roper. Parcel, fronting Snapps Mill road, 2.403 acres, $100,000

Bedford County

S and S Farms Inc. to Derek A. and Sommer L. Dennis. 2559 Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $272,500

Kay F. Mundy, trustee to Paul E. and Rebecca B. Miller. Lot 11, section 1, Forest Cove, Lakes District, $725,000

James H. Berkeley to Charles P. Pebbles Jr., trustee. Unit B, C-2, phase 6, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $560,000

James R. and Ellen C. Mullen to Brandon I. and Ashley P. Vaughan. 5340 Sandy Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $372,500

Bernice Maciorowski to Randy L. Chang. 11679 Hardy Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $185,000

David A. Monahan and Michelle M. Monohan to Susan N. Dittmar, trustee. Lot 9, section 1A, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $409,900

Cara David and Sheryl Hardesty Holbrook to Alyce Putman. Unit E0e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $68,000

Angus Valley Farm LLC to Meletha Dawn and Emual Russell Adkins. 1724 Scenic View Road and six additional parcels, Scenic View Road, Lakes District, $550,000

Teresa Kay Carter to William Scott and Gwendolyn M. Collins. 2145 Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $168,000

David Zack and Susan P. McDonald to Joseph F. Fournier II and Lisa R. Fournier, trustees. Parcel, near Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $32,500

Jillian Orth to Loraine S. Batiuk. 1069 Meador Road, Lakes District, $215,000

Ann S. Shaffer and Hubert A. Shaffer Jr., trustees to Michael E. Judd and Dale S. Judd. Unit 32, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominiums, Lakes District, $244,900

Mark A. and Deborah L. Giles to Jonathan Y. Tice. 2626 Quarterwood Road, Blue Ridge District, $210,000

Christopher D. Price and Heather Kay Price to Jonathan E. East and Tasha N. East. 1378 McCrae Road, Lakes District, $285,000

Teddie R. Smith Jr., Sylvia Smith, Cheryl Lynne Smith-Clifton, Don Clifton, Steven Keith Smith and Jaci Smith to Thaddeus Joseph Gray III and Teddie R. Smith Sr. Lot 71, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $505,000

NRZ REO VII LLC to Brennon Luke Bays and Sydney Varney Bays. 4018 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $110,000

Seleena M. and Herbert N. Krebs II to William D. and Teresa A. Andrews. 1375 Minter Farm Road, Blue Ridge District, $223,925

Chad S. and Catherine A. Powell to Brendan C. and Sarah C. Grace. Lot 9, section III, Lake View Estates, Lakes District, $536,500

Hannah Shelton Benson to Timothy A. Porter and Elizabeth A. Cox. 108 Trapper Lane, Blue Ridge District, $189,950

UB Properties, Inc. to Michael Todd Anderson. Lot 3, Westcove, Lakes District, $15,000

Perry M. and Phyllis A. Pinion to Zachary A. and Lindsay R. Key. 2120 Lizard Ridge Road and additional parcel, Lizard Ridge Road, Peaks District, $265,000

Jessica A. Jenkins, Lisa Renee Johnson and Reginald Wayne Johnson to Roger Fons. Lot 72, section 1, Forest Dale, $180,000

James H. Wilkes to M.J.D. Builders, Inc. Lot 3, Harold’s Acres, Jefferson District, $45,750

James H. Wilkes to M.J.D. Builders, Inc. Lot 1, Harold’s Acres, Jefferson District, $45,750

James H. Wilkes to M.J.D. Builders, Inc. Lot 6, Harold’s Acres, Jefferson District, $45,750

Howard L. Jennings and Linda C. Jennings to Suzanne J. Conine and Beau R. Conine. Lot 15, block 1, section 1, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $305,000

Marguerite L. Riddlebarger to Austin J. and Susan E. Lake. Lot 1, section 18, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $239,900

Mark Edward Ramsey to Peter R. and Kelli L. Peterman. 1700 Stony Brook Road and additional parcel, Peaks District, $650,000

Daphney Denton Harvey to Roberto Arturo Orozco and Maria Orsario Orozco. Lot 9, section 13, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $200,000

Marjorie Jardine Williams to BR549 LLC. Lot 2, Governor’s Hill, Town of Bedford, $196,000

DRV Construction LLC to Jennifer Binger and John Wyatt Choate. Lot 38, section 1, Foxwood, Center District, $275,000

Leiauanna R. Allen to Jean Watson Henry. Unit 4, building 16, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $223,500

James N. Furr Jr., Lisa F. Coleman and Brenda D. Furr to Grapevine Hollow Farm LLC. Parcel, Grapevine Hollow Road, Peaks District, $177,000

Margaret B. Fishkin to Lindsey E. and Herbert H. Edwards Jr. Lot 33, near Village of Holcomb Rock, $57,500

Sherman Hudson to Shackle Properties LLC. 1677 Powell School Road, $50,000

West Crossing LLC to Foster Builder, Inc. Lots 17-19, 35 and 36, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $265,000

MHD LLC to Zehad and Christina M. Boksh. Lot 15, Fox Creek, Center District, $259,900

Mehrdad Mirgheshmi to Richard Zhang and Erica Brittany Zhang. Lot 29, section 1, Walkers Crossing, $489,000

Cobbs Corner-Forest LLC to Amanda M. Warden. Lot 5, Cobbs Corner, Jefferson District, $41,500

Rose M. Fongeallaz to Jeffrey David Fariss. Lot 3, block 3, section 1, Forest Park, Jefferson District, $180,000

Robert Buckner Barner to Charles Michael and Susan R. Reeves. 3rd Amended lot 13, section 1, Glenbrooke, $265,000

J&B Properties to Gristmill Land Holdings LLC. Parcel, Forest Road and four additional parcels, $962,500

Cory A. Ross to Justin Spakes and Paula Duty. Lot 8, McGhee Subdivision, $141,000

West Crossing LLC to James Fitch. Lot 13, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $255,000

Campbell County

NBS Real Estate LLC to Keith A. Seacrist. 141 Doewood Place, $129,900

Colen Eugene Davidson, trustee to Jeremy A. and Jennifer D. Mixon. Mount Olivet Church Road, $175,000

Ryan Hunter Blair to Ryan T. Agee. 426 Sunburst Road, $73,000

Ronald L. and Debra B. Moore to Jackie Lynn Robinson. 1441 Spring Mill Road, $65,000

Teresa O’Brien Wohlford, Karen O’Brien Knowles, G. Michael O’Brien, Patricia O’Brien Strain and John Anthony O’Brien to John Anthony O’Brien. 4516 Waterlick Road, $96,000

Peyton S. and Sandra P. Baker to Kenneth Sale and Ashley Nicole Johnson. Parcel, Bear Creek Road, $87,000

Gala Shelburne, Dianne Witt and Anne Smith to Bryana Johnson. Lot 7, section B, Farfields, $235,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Daphney D. and Kevin J. Harvey. Lot 20, Emberly Way Subdivision, $358,000

Eleven Construction LLC to Jason and Amanda McCoy. 245 Timber Ridge Dr., $341,000

Kevin Lamar Davis to Blake A. Eisenhauer. 821 Carwile Road, $125,000

Barry E. Hall to Charles G. Toler and Christopher David Toler. Parcel, Down Creek Road, $2,500

Julia Huff-Jermone and Carol Place to Susan Elizabeth Stewart. Lot 82, map 1, phase 1, Runaway Bridge, $232,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC. Lot 10, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

Nida D. Finch to Trevor R. and Hillary S. Yeatts. Lot 41, and parcel A, phase I, Leesville Road Estates, $285,000

Dennis and Deanna Morandy to Jeremy D. Knisely and Pennie Hartley. 2876 Camp Hydaway Road and additional parcel, Camp Hideaway Road, $149,900

WK Land and Timber LLC to Edward Poe Jr. 4682 Colonial Highway, $280,000

Holly H. Templeton to Jonathan Edward and Sarah Templeton Franklin. 5463 Spring Mill Road, $250,000

Mark A. Lanham to Daniel M. Sable, trustee. Lot 23, Concord Estates Subdivision, $239,900

Jeremy W. and Anber Cook to William C. and Jasmine C. Glaize. Lot 61, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $257,200

Betty Pollard Ginther to Lawrence D. White Jr. 107 Falling Hill Road, $171,500

Robert W. and Kathryn C. Turner to Joel S. and Kristin E. Nelson. Lot 18, Leesville Road Estates, $245,000

D & D Land Holdings, L.L.C to Seth W. and Katherine T. Winslow. Lot 2, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $248,900

Christina Burford Dale to Tristin R.Williams, Beau D. Williams and Tina B. Williams. 157 Brooklawn Dr., $202,000

James W. and Wendy C. Walker to Erica S. Ivey. Lot 2, Buffalo Springs, $235,000

George N. and Erica S. Ivey to Benjamin L. and Kristina M. Woodford. Tract 8, section 9, Wildwood Estate, $274,900

City of Lynchburg

Brian Becker and Rhonda Becker, trustees to John M. Abbett. Lot 16, section 6, block D, Vista Acres Subdivision, $172,500

Ping Fan, Streamline LLC. 412 Holly St., $38,000

Xiaoping Fan to Elevation LLC. 1219 17th St., $17,000

Paul and Nicole S. Kogan to Kemp McDaniel Houck and Sarah Wayland Bell. 324 Woodland Ave., $449,900

Brendia Hood to Russell J. and Sharon K. Huggins. 196 Oakley Ave., $85,000

Christopher M. Glover to Susanne M. Thibodeau. Lot 1, block 12, Edley Addition, $198,500

Luis A. and Kristen C. Rodriguez to Joshua A. and Paola Isabel Gibbs. Lot 19, section 3, Chestnut Hill, $158,000

Mann Custom Builders Inc. to Troy D. and Raven T. Jennings. 113 Seven Oaks Dr., $316,900

Kemp M. Houck to Rebecca H. Shelnut. Lot 23, block 75, Randolph Macon Heights, $249,900

Teresa T. Christian to Rena G. and Harry J. Hooss Jr. 222 Ivy Dr., $297,000

John M. and Shirley C. Arrington to Blue Willow Investments LLC. 1543 Augusta St., $53,000

Robert J. Holleran to Justin P. Salak and Mark P. Salak. 507 Smyth St., $145,000

Robert Buckner Barner to Charles Michael and Susan R. Reeves. 1118 Doulton Circle, $265,000

NBS Holdings LLC to JG Investment Club LLC. 1113 16th St., $54,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Laquena Eggleston. 2417 Mosby Ave., $145,000

Connie M. Poore to Reed Street Properties LLC. 17 Reed St., $55,000

Suzanne Reid Baker to Laurence Miller and Sheila King-Miller. Lot 143, Sterling Park Townhomes, $128,500

Kevin and Lisa Armstrong to Kevin Ray and Charissa Lynn Hansen. Lot 10, phase 2, Ivy Creek Park, $435,000

Lindsay A. and Lewis L. Thomas II to Andrew Michael and Katheryn Laura Wert. Lot 28, section 4, New Towne, $196,500

Delia Mae Robinson to Aaron and Janaye Klazinga. 2106 Early St., $59,900

Benjamin M. and Meagan L. Johnston to Jesse and Amanda Ruth. Lot P32, block P, Cornerstone, $219,900

JAAI LLC to Ashley Louise Lane. Lot 1, block 17, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $189,900

Matthew R. Smith and June H. Smith to Lauren P. Williams. Lot 119, Northwynd Village, $213,000

Strategic Funding LP to Jonathan E. Price and Casey Lou Olson. Lot 16, block C, Fort Hill Manor, $110,000

William D. Canfield to Kendall V. and Camden C. Becraft. Lot 3, block 3, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $165,000

Ashley C. Goin to Kelly R. and John W. Ashley. Lot 21, section 2, Skyview Park, $184,900

Daniel P. Myers and Jean H. Myers to Steven D. and Beth J. Colpetzer. 6012 Piedmont Place, $144,000

Amanda C. and Leonard C. Vest Jr. to Mid Atlantic Property Services LLC. 1216 Harding St., $79,900

Deborah K. Hedrick to Caleb J. Rider and Ellen Elizabeth Lipford. 1710 Edmunds St., $60,000

Rhonda G. Becker and Brian J. Becker to Robert B. Jones Jr. Lot 17 and parts of lots 16 and 18, Golf Park, $176,500

Brad A. and Kendra K. Soucie to Teresa T. and Michael Christian Jr. Lot 26, section 3, Boxwood Subdivision, $399,900

Michael L. Dillard to Elizabeth Marin. 2330 Fairview Ave., $104,000

Lucille E. Beard to JGY LLC. Lot 23, block 90, plan B, Rivermont Company, $20,000

Jacob L. and Erin E. Gossom to Lindsey D. and Joseph Samuel Perrow. 1019 Oakmont Circle, $183,500

Scott and Emilie Zalizniak to Steven Gonzalez. Lot 6, block 25, Westover Heights, $181,900

Terry I. Hamlet to Landon Green and James W. Green. 304 Euclid Ave., $7,000

John A. and Trudy M. Neiderer to Michael Shawn and Tami Reed Houck. Lot 12, Ridgecroft, $425,000

Building Permits

Bedford County

Jesus Galindo, 1227 Commonwealth Dr., pool, $40,000

Deborah Benyo, 136 Sailview Dr., renovations, $45,000

Todd Morris & Sons Construction Co. Inc, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, new dwelling, $180,000

Randy Brown, 1521 New London Road, garage with breezeway, $46,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., lot 20, section 19, Farmington at Forest, townhomes, $150,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., lot 21, section 19, Farmington at Forest, townhomes, $150,000

Taylor Heagy, 3410 Hawkins Mill Road, solar panels, $16,740

Jeffrey Stratton, 108 Hunters Creek Road, solar panels, $48,235

Jerry Marshall, 1099 Jefferson Dr. W, pool, $45,675

Grandview Course LLC, lot 34, phase 1, Grandview Course, new dwelling, $185,000

Craig Norris, 101st Christopher Court, deck, $38,401

Todd Morris & Sons Construction Co. Inc., lot 21, Highland Oaks, new dwelling, $400,000

Amy Jones, 217 Meadowridge Dr., solar panels, $15,939

Philip Ronisha, 2445 Otter Hill Road, half bathroom, $2,000

Gerald Heilman, 308 Ivy Lake Dr., deck, $11,600

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., lot 22, section 19, Farmington at Forest, townhomes, $150,000

Lloyd Smith, 2243 Thomason Lane, fire restoration, $75,000

Nanci Harris, 1977 Thomason Lane, storage room addition, $12,000

Grandview Course LLC, lot 33, phase 1, Grandview Course, new dwelling, $165,000

Stormie Shelton, 1913 Bell Town Road, deck, $4,000

John Routt, 2617 Moneta Road, addition, $97,892

 

