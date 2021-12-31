Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Walter R. Tomlin III to Shane R. and Jacqueline B. Phillips. Parcel, 1.54 acres, Sanitary District, $176,250

Darryl B. Garrison to Monya L. Manion and Maleah Manion. 607 N. Coolwell Road, $178,500

Alina Postula to Janice Hopkins Wallace. Lots 14-16 and portion of lot 17, Va. 610, $190,000

Janice B. Tyree to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 2, Ballard Tract and parcel, Rocky Creek Lane, $15,000

Bill L. Jamerson and Walter Strumfels to Joshua L. Dudley and Kayla O. Fitzgerald. Parcel B, Kentmoor Farm Road, $15,000

Don A. Shue Jr., Richard C. Shue, Patrick D. Shue, Henry B. Shue and William S. Shue to Laura L. Corey. Parcel, off of Dixie Airport Road, $14,000

Elon Properties LLC to Blue Mountain Property Rentals LLC. Lots 4 and 14, Autumn View Subdivision, $435,000

Appomattox County

Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Terry Lee Llewellyn, Melissa Ann Possehl and Vicky Ruth Llewellyn. Parcel, 0.79 acres, Pamplin Road, $39,900

Krista S. Goodman to Whiney Danyale Stern. Lot 3, New Morningside Subdivision, $210,000

Patrick L. Monetti and Jena C. Monetti to Andrew Edgar Yarrington. Lot 5D, Rolling Acres, $224,900

Travis Adam O’Brien to Susan Diane and Rudolph Joseph Trujillo Sr. Lot 23, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $293,900

Bedford County

Donald Wilson Annas Jr. and Tashaa Clontz Annas to Paul Hummel III and Jennifer A. Hummel. Lot 3, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $1,500,000

Wilfong Construction to Kenneth J. Wilson. Lot 1, Hannabass Dr., Lakes District, $475,000

Jack C. Payne Jr. to Tyler Wayne and Hannah Stegall Hatcher. 6578 Sandy Ford Road and additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $403,500

Andrew E. Ropp to Stephen D. and Brenda L. McGloughlin. Lot 9 and 10, Gidden Forest Estates, Blue Ridge District, $395,000

Corine Mayo to Benjamin Edward and Cora Dale Peak. 3766 Stony Fork Road, Lakes District, $385,000

Brian K. and Angela D. Thurman to Jonathan B. and Amanda Shallant. Unit 71, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $295,000

Quantum Building and Development to Curtis Charles and Monica Patricia Dubbin. Lot 8, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $271,000

Alto Winston West III and Mara Marie West to Brandon Richard Cumby. 1456 Lynville Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Thomas Peter Menna and John Albert Menna Jr. to Hans Rudolph and Marie A. Waldvogel. 6114 White House Road, Lakes District, $231,000

Jerzy George Kowalczyk and Mary Christine Schaefer-Dooley to Wise Owl Investments LLC. Tract 3-A, Southern Timberlands Property, Lakes District, $225,000

Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Brain W. and Deanne E. Gray. 1012 Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $170,500

Anderson, Desimone, & Green P.C. to Brian W. and Deanna E. Gray. 3230 Jordontown Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000

Donald R. and Kathy E. Ekstrom to Joseph B. Bowman III. Unit 2401, phase 2, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $94,000

Helen L. Bramlett to Christopher D. and Brooke A. Jernigan. Parcels, Bramlett Road, Lakes District, $48,000

Tolers Bridge Investments to Daniel E. Mann. Lot 22-F, Sportsman’s Point, Lakes District, $25,000

James Brian Dovel to Patrick William and Kaitlyn Poe Wolf. New parcel “A”, Owl Town Road, $345,100

Beverly Anderson to Richard N. and Tracy R. Foster. Parcel, Five Forks Road, $44,500

Coffee Road LLC to Reginald C. and Karen G. Berry. Lot 4, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $154,900

Danny Wayne Gordon to H&S Management LLC. 403 Otey St., $535,000

Jeffrey W. McLane to Andrew Murga and Jennifer Elizabeth Mahan. Lot 16, Lake Manor Estates, $600,000

Ryan A. Canner to Reese A. and Jodi M. Braband. Lot 19, section 2, Jefferson Woods and additional parcel, $269,950

Spencer T. Bobbitt to Eric Booth and Bridget Booth. Lot 6, Boxwood Estates, $279,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Crosswind Contracting LLC. Lot 21, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $97,500

Curtis M. Martin to Lucas W. Ramsey and Erin C. Ramsey. Lot 48, section C, Bedford Hills, $274,900

Susan J. Getter and Catherine H. Selmer to Jane E. Snider. Unit 1311, phase VII, building 7, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $169,900

Nolenhoke LLC to Thomas J. and Dawn M. Goddard. Lot 1, Bethel Woods, $432,900

Sandra K. Pitcher, Vernon Lee Kalos and Amy Lynn Hook to Yvette and Sherman L. Alexander. Lot 1, Tyler Lee Subdivision, $349,900

Tracey M.M. and John Laronda Jr. to Colby M. and Kristen D. Heckman. Lot 102, section 6, Somerset Meadows, $498,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Vera Moldavskaya and Irina Moldavskaya. Unit 307, Stoney Ridge, $204,999

Campbell County

Nancy G. Holmberg to Thomas Gaston Hayes Jr. 77 Cricket Lane, $436,000

Stuart Austin Hicks to Ben N. Kalu. 0 Buffalo Mill Road, $235,000

Jadon LLC to Sharon M. Matts. Lot 85, phase 2, English Commons, $219,900

Carl Martin and Angela A. Martin to Mitchell C. and Hannah J. Martin. Lot 20, section 12, Vista Acres Subdivision and lot 3, Edgemont Subdivision, $330,000

Karen C. Metz to Jeffrey Allen and Cynthia M. Peace McCleese. 9087 Village Highway, $485,000

Peachtree Investments LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 33, Ninth St., $57,500

Jeffrey A. McCleese to Edward Todd Seiferheld. 9566 Spring Mill Road, $330,000

Addimae LLC to Nolvin Cruz-Arriaga and Kati Statzer. Parcel, 1.286 acres, Va. 677, $330,000

Estelle Lankford Hardin to Jean K. Bellegarde. Part of lot 122, North Quadrant, Timber Lake, $275,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Angela Easley to Damein Deshun Fitzgerald. 74 Emmanuel Court, $230,000

Tara V. Brest to Madelynn E. Pasto and Cris E. Pasto. Lot 14, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $231,000

City of Lynchburg

White Mountain Investments LLC to Tabitha L. Alford. Lot 20, block 19, Westover Heights Addition, $219,900

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Daniel M. Hague. 604 Johnson St., $2,500

Art of Living LLC to Chesed Anne Dent Fitzsimmons. 1121 Rivermont Ave., $186,600

Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila T. Austin-Robinson to Morgan Elise and Jeremy David Noel. Lot 19, section 2, Cedar Ridge, $243,500

Thomas E. Brennan to Humming Enterprises LLC. 1220 Clay St., $246,000

Tuscan Properties to Camptinez LLC. 921 Main St., $730,000

Matthew B. Foster to Candlelite Properties LLC. 904 Centerdale St., $64,000

Ronald Jerry Viar and John Byrd Viar Jr. to Candlelite Properties LLC. Lot 12, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $115,000

Cardinal Investments to Thomas P. Peloso. 901 15th St., $2,500

NB Properties & Development Inc. to Carriage Square LTD. 2004 Lakeside Dr., 224 and 240 Lemon Dr., and additional parcel, $1,250,000

Cole Rice Inc., to Kelly Smith. Lot 135, Stuart Heights, $155,000

Michaelle A. Cox to Danielle Roach. Lot 16, block 1, Highland Park, $25,000

Merkesha Terrell Jefferson to Katrina A. Davis. Lot 16, section 5, Richland Hills, $215,900

Michael L. Dillard to Troy J. Holley. 1108 Virginia St., $ 125,000

NBS Holdings LLC to Michael A. Farnsworth. Lots 19 and 20, block A, Oakmont Park, $219,900

Tony West to Fern Properties LLC. 603 Cabell St., $60,000

Lucy Hamilton Gay to Nathan L. Kearney. 4000 Summit St., $210,000

Rebecca Lynn Werner to Jordan Cole Guerra and Amanda Nicole Niebur. Lot 4, block 21, Westvoer Heights Addition, $198,900

Gilbert Eugene Nathan Herndon II to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1719 Taylor St., $30,000

Timothy M. and Ann L. Sullivan to Leland and Brittany Hertig. 2315 and 2325 Link Road, $525,000

Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Joshua Rosene. 1805 Floyd St., $20,000

Ronald W. and Mary Dawn Slagle to Travis Hundt. $22,000

Phyllis Ann Jackson to Matthew Marcellus Payne II. 2105 Grace St., $63,000

Joseph and Margarette M. Paul to Florence Johnson. 108 Saint David Dr., $269,900

Sky N. and Lisa G. Pacot to Laura Coleman Keith. Lots 7-9, Gaymoor, $410,000

Zdzislaw W. and Whitney Rose Ratajczak to Kenneth R. and Melanie C. Marks. Lot 42, section 3, Boxwood Subdivision, $463,000

Carolyn M. Stanley to Sarah E. and Taylor Wayne Phelps. Lot 55, section 2, Heritage Hills, $203,500

Florence T. Johnson to James Reel and Kylie Smith. 1004 Chowan Ave., $186,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Havenwood Farm LLC, 1139 Covered Bridge Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Stone Ridge Foundation, 747 RBF Lane, tiny home/offices, $80,000

Koda Construction LLC 264 Howards Manor Dr., new dwelling, $300,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 4276 Long Island Road, new dwelling, $276,000

Wood Family Investments LLC, 4322 Red House Road, commercial alteration, $15,000

James Hizer, 3471 Leesville Road, pole barn, $12,000

Trevor Robertson, 2973 Johnson Creek Road, pole barn, $36,000

Stephen Stafford, 211 Poplar Terrace DR., pool, $50,000

Michael Mann, 1213 Abbey Place, carport, $4,125

Robert Harvey, 466 Charldon Road, deck, $6,500

Kendall Brooks, 3535 E. Ferry Road, garage, $30,000