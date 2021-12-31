 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Walter R. Tomlin III to Shane R. and Jacqueline B. Phillips. Parcel, 1.54 acres, Sanitary District, $176,250

Darryl B. Garrison to Monya L. Manion and Maleah Manion. 607 N. Coolwell Road, $178,500

Alina Postula to Janice Hopkins Wallace. Lots 14-16 and portion of lot 17, Va. 610, $190,000

Janice B. Tyree to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 2, Ballard Tract and parcel, Rocky Creek Lane, $15,000

Bill L. Jamerson and Walter Strumfels to Joshua L. Dudley and Kayla O. Fitzgerald. Parcel B, Kentmoor Farm Road, $15,000

Don A. Shue Jr., Richard C. Shue, Patrick D. Shue, Henry B. Shue and William S. Shue to Laura L. Corey. Parcel, off of Dixie Airport Road, $14,000

Elon Properties LLC to Blue Mountain Property Rentals LLC. Lots 4 and 14, Autumn View Subdivision, $435,000

Appomattox County

Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Terry Lee Llewellyn, Melissa Ann Possehl and Vicky Ruth Llewellyn. Parcel, 0.79 acres, Pamplin Road, $39,900

Krista S. Goodman to Whiney Danyale Stern. Lot 3, New Morningside Subdivision, $210,000

Patrick L. Monetti and Jena C. Monetti to Andrew Edgar Yarrington. Lot 5D, Rolling Acres, $224,900

Travis Adam O’Brien to Susan Diane and Rudolph Joseph Trujillo Sr. Lot 23, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $293,900

Bedford County

Donald Wilson Annas Jr. and Tashaa Clontz Annas to Paul Hummel III and Jennifer A. Hummel. Lot 3, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $1,500,000

Wilfong Construction to Kenneth J. Wilson. Lot 1, Hannabass Dr., Lakes District, $475,000

Jack C. Payne Jr. to Tyler Wayne and Hannah Stegall Hatcher. 6578 Sandy Ford Road and additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $403,500

Andrew E. Ropp to Stephen D. and Brenda L. McGloughlin. Lot 9 and 10, Gidden Forest Estates, Blue Ridge District, $395,000

Corine Mayo to Benjamin Edward and Cora Dale Peak. 3766 Stony Fork Road, Lakes District, $385,000

Brian K. and Angela D. Thurman to Jonathan B. and Amanda Shallant. Unit 71, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $295,000

Quantum Building and Development to Curtis Charles and Monica Patricia Dubbin. Lot 8, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $271,000

Alto Winston West III and Mara Marie West to Brandon Richard Cumby. 1456 Lynville Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Thomas Peter Menna and John Albert Menna Jr. to Hans Rudolph and Marie A. Waldvogel. 6114 White House Road, Lakes District, $231,000

Jerzy George Kowalczyk and Mary Christine Schaefer-Dooley to Wise Owl Investments LLC. Tract 3-A, Southern Timberlands Property, Lakes District, $225,000

Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Brain W. and Deanne E. Gray. 1012 Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $170,500

Anderson, Desimone, & Green P.C. to Brian W. and Deanna E. Gray. 3230 Jordontown Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000

Donald R. and Kathy E. Ekstrom to Joseph B. Bowman III. Unit 2401, phase 2, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $94,000

Helen L. Bramlett to Christopher D. and Brooke A. Jernigan. Parcels, Bramlett Road, Lakes District, $48,000

Tolers Bridge Investments to Daniel E. Mann. Lot 22-F, Sportsman’s Point, Lakes District, $25,000

James Brian Dovel to Patrick William and Kaitlyn Poe Wolf. New parcel “A”, Owl Town Road, $345,100

Beverly Anderson to Richard N. and Tracy R. Foster. Parcel, Five Forks Road, $44,500

Coffee Road LLC to Reginald C. and Karen G. Berry. Lot 4, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $154,900

Danny Wayne Gordon to H&S Management LLC. 403 Otey St., $535,000

Jeffrey W. McLane to Andrew Murga and Jennifer Elizabeth Mahan. Lot 16, Lake Manor Estates, $600,000

Ryan A. Canner to Reese A. and Jodi M. Braband. Lot 19, section 2, Jefferson Woods and additional parcel, $269,950

Spencer T. Bobbitt to Eric Booth and Bridget Booth. Lot 6, Boxwood Estates, $279,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Crosswind Contracting LLC. Lot 21, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $97,500

Curtis M. Martin to Lucas W. Ramsey and Erin C. Ramsey. Lot 48, section C, Bedford Hills, $274,900

Susan J. Getter and Catherine H. Selmer to Jane E. Snider. Unit 1311, phase VII, building 7, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $169,900

Nolenhoke LLC to Thomas J. and Dawn M. Goddard. Lot 1, Bethel Woods, $432,900

Sandra K. Pitcher, Vernon Lee Kalos and Amy Lynn Hook to Yvette and Sherman L. Alexander. Lot 1, Tyler Lee Subdivision, $349,900

Tracey M.M. and John Laronda Jr. to Colby M. and Kristen D. Heckman. Lot 102, section 6, Somerset Meadows, $498,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Vera Moldavskaya and Irina Moldavskaya. Unit 307, Stoney Ridge, $204,999

Campbell County

Nancy G. Holmberg to Thomas Gaston Hayes Jr. 77 Cricket Lane, $436,000

Stuart Austin Hicks to Ben N. Kalu. 0 Buffalo Mill Road, $235,000

Jadon LLC to Sharon M. Matts. Lot 85, phase 2, English Commons, $219,900

Carl Martin and Angela A. Martin to Mitchell C. and Hannah J. Martin. Lot 20, section 12, Vista Acres Subdivision and lot 3, Edgemont Subdivision, $330,000

Karen C. Metz to Jeffrey Allen and Cynthia M. Peace McCleese. 9087 Village Highway, $485,000

Peachtree Investments LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 33, Ninth St., $57,500

Jeffrey A. McCleese to Edward Todd Seiferheld. 9566 Spring Mill Road, $330,000

Addimae LLC to Nolvin Cruz-Arriaga and Kati Statzer. Parcel, 1.286 acres, Va. 677, $330,000

Estelle Lankford Hardin to Jean K. Bellegarde. Part of lot 122, North Quadrant, Timber Lake, $275,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Angela Easley to Damein Deshun Fitzgerald. 74 Emmanuel Court, $230,000

Tara V. Brest to Madelynn E. Pasto and Cris E. Pasto. Lot 14, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $231,000

City of Lynchburg

White Mountain Investments LLC to Tabitha L. Alford. Lot 20, block 19, Westover Heights Addition, $219,900

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Daniel M. Hague. 604 Johnson St., $2,500

Art of Living LLC to Chesed Anne Dent Fitzsimmons. 1121 Rivermont Ave., $186,600

Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila T. Austin-Robinson to Morgan Elise and Jeremy David Noel. Lot 19, section 2, Cedar Ridge, $243,500

Thomas E. Brennan to Humming Enterprises LLC. 1220 Clay St., $246,000

Tuscan Properties to Camptinez LLC. 921 Main St., $730,000

Matthew B. Foster to Candlelite Properties LLC. 904 Centerdale St., $64,000

Ronald Jerry Viar and John Byrd Viar Jr. to Candlelite Properties LLC. Lot 12, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $115,000

Cardinal Investments to Thomas P. Peloso. 901 15th St., $2,500

NB Properties & Development Inc. to Carriage Square LTD. 2004 Lakeside Dr., 224 and 240 Lemon Dr., and additional parcel, $1,250,000

Cole Rice Inc., to Kelly Smith. Lot 135, Stuart Heights, $155,000

Michaelle A. Cox to Danielle Roach. Lot 16, block 1, Highland Park, $25,000

Merkesha Terrell Jefferson to Katrina A. Davis. Lot 16, section 5, Richland Hills, $215,900

Michael L. Dillard to Troy J. Holley. 1108 Virginia St., $ 125,000

NBS Holdings LLC to Michael A. Farnsworth. Lots 19 and 20, block A, Oakmont Park, $219,900

Tony West to Fern Properties LLC. 603 Cabell St., $60,000

Lucy Hamilton Gay to Nathan L. Kearney. 4000 Summit St., $210,000

Rebecca Lynn Werner to Jordan Cole Guerra and Amanda Nicole Niebur. Lot 4, block 21, Westvoer Heights Addition, $198,900

Gilbert Eugene Nathan Herndon II to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1719 Taylor St., $30,000

Timothy M. and Ann L. Sullivan to Leland and Brittany Hertig. 2315 and 2325 Link Road, $525,000

Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Joshua Rosene. 1805 Floyd St., $20,000

Ronald W. and Mary Dawn Slagle to Travis Hundt. $22,000

Phyllis Ann Jackson to Matthew Marcellus Payne II. 2105 Grace St., $63,000

Joseph and Margarette M. Paul to Florence Johnson. 108 Saint David Dr., $269,900

Sky N. and Lisa G. Pacot to Laura Coleman Keith. Lots 7-9, Gaymoor, $410,000

Zdzislaw W. and Whitney Rose Ratajczak to Kenneth R. and Melanie C. Marks. Lot 42, section 3, Boxwood Subdivision, $463,000

Carolyn M. Stanley to Sarah E. and Taylor Wayne Phelps. Lot 55, section 2, Heritage Hills, $203,500

Florence T. Johnson to James Reel and Kylie Smith. 1004 Chowan Ave., $186,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Havenwood Farm LLC, 1139 Covered Bridge Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Stone Ridge Foundation, 747 RBF Lane, tiny home/offices, $80,000

Koda Construction LLC 264 Howards Manor Dr., new dwelling, $300,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 4276 Long Island Road, new dwelling, $276,000

Wood Family Investments LLC, 4322 Red House Road, commercial alteration, $15,000

James Hizer, 3471 Leesville Road, pole barn, $12,000

Trevor Robertson, 2973 Johnson Creek Road, pole barn, $36,000

Stephen Stafford, 211 Poplar Terrace DR., pool, $50,000

Michael Mann, 1213 Abbey Place, carport, $4,125

Robert Harvey, 466 Charldon Road, deck, $6,500

Kendall Brooks, 3535 E. Ferry Road, garage, $30,000

 

