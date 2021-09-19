Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Fulton Bank to Motor-World LLC. 4448, 4454 S. Amherst Highway and two additional parcels, $550,000
Janey V. Coffey to Jacob and Rebekah L. Etter. Parcel, near U.S. 60, 2.500 acres, $290,000
Charter Foods Inc. to Cook Out-Lynchburg Inc. 4812 S. Amherst Highway, $350,000
Katie D. Gott to Kevin Aaron and Jessica Maria Jimenez. Lot 56, Clearview Acres, $272,000
Michael A. and Dawn E. Trupia to Steven Dean and Mary Catherine Crowder. 155 Thomas Road, $123,000
Richard Mark Hughes to BCM Land Company LLC. 155 and 200 Mount Carmel Road, $310,000
Brian and Alexandrea Williams to Preston Cunningham. Parcel, 14 acres, Boxwood Farm Road, $70,000
Susan E. Foster to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. Lot 6, Monacan Run, $36,000
Appomattox County
Daphne Stavrides to Ronald Jacob and Laura Layne Dawson. 278 Linden St., $149,900
Aaron J. and Faith A. Sterling to Jacob T. and Morgan A. Watson. 377 Hummingbird Lane $249,000
James M. Harrup III to Shannon M. Brown and Cleveland Vassal. 895 Morning Star Road, $130,000
Susan W. Thornton to Jessica Thornton. 1167 Phoebe Pond Road and two additional adjoining parcels, $128,000
Bedford County
Roger Lee Falls to Gerald R. McDaniel and Mary N. McDaniel-Doran. Lot 4, The Knoll, Blue Ridge District, $310,000
DAW LLC to Brian E. Leipheimer and Vienne K. Murray. Parcel, Waterside Channel Dr., Lakes District, $280,000
David N. Earick to Holly Bowles and Cody Carter Davis. Lot 1, block B, section 1, Goose Creek, Estates, Lakes District, $230,000
Shirley H. Wheeler to Talbot W. and Schuyler C. Wheeler. 1931 Carter’s Mill Road, Lakes District, $217,000
Norma H. Shelton to Mona Lisa Pritt. Lots 12 and 13, Hillandale, Lakes District, $128,750
Katherine M. Graham to Retire-Ment 2B LLC. 1245 Graves Harbor Trail #2201, Lakes District, $92,500
Kenneth Ray Chattin to Fred W. Smith. Parcels, Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $75,000
Michael and Heather Lynn Habeeb and Eric Frank and Brittini Donyale Macedo to Eric Frank and Brittini Donyale Macedo. Tract 60, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $10,500
William A. Sharrett and Kathleen P. Sharrett to Snell Ventures LLC. Parcel, 0.1048 acres, Town of Bedford, $10,000
Christy M. and David Scott James Sr. to Samuel A. and Kala B. Thaxton. Lot 9, Dogwood Haven, $301,000
Beverly Frye Mann to Michael H. and Crystal L. Pollard. 1136 London Dr., $268,500
Alan B. Ahrens to TMoore Properties LLC. Unit 214, building 1, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $140,000
Amanda Leigh and David Lee Thomas Jr. to Evan C. and Jenna S. Chalk. Lot 7, Boone Hill, $793,000
Thomas H. Vaughan II to Jonathan P. Falwell Jr. and Paige A. Falwell. Revised lot 3, section 10, Peters Estate, $460,000
Philip Davis Reynolds and Kimberly Dalton Reynolds to Cornerstone Investments IRA LLC and ECP LLC. 874 Burks Hill Road, $260,000
Jason R. McCauley to Michael L. and Sue E. Brown. Lot 4, Beaver Brook, $351,500
Cheryl P. Hopkins to Steven Earnest Splechter and Tammy Rae Splechter. 204 Greentree Dr., $320,000
Gary P. Hostutler and Chris E. Brown to Brown Apartment Rentals LLC. Lot 7, section 1, Bristol Woods, $270,750
Gary P. Hostutler and Chris E. Brown to Brown Apartment Rentals LLC. Lot 8, section 1, Bristol Woods, $290,000
Carter Builders & Sons Inc. to Timothy J. and Karen O. Pomerleau. Lot 110, section II, Glenbrooke, $405,000
Campbell County
James I. Hicks to Garry W. and Karen L. Offenbacker. 1770 Evington Road, $550,000
Emily Louise Leitner to Phillip Cahill and Mary Etta Smith. Lot 29, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $159,000
Matthew A. Byrd and Jacqueline P. Cassady to Daniel John and Brittany Nicole Hayden. Lot 33, section B, White Stone Hills Subdivision, $287,500
MDC Realty LLC to Grayson J. Cobbs. Lot 7, block A, Lo-Ray Acres, $210,000
Gerald L. Buit to Jacob Ray and Rayna Ford Roberts. Lot 1 and 2, section 2, Moore Acres, $300,000
William P. and Agnes H. Anderson to Jackie S. Hodges Jr. 266 Bedford Highway, $75,000
Jadon LLC to Yao and Matthew Miller. Lot 20, phase I, English Commons, $184,900
Jadon LLC to White Cliffs Properties LLC. Lot 18, phase I, English Commons, $184,900
Jadon LLC to White Cliffs Properties LLC. Lot 19, phase I, English Commons, $184,900
Jasper Holdings LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. 111 Fifth St. and 915 Park St., $104,000
Christopher R. Gilmore to Jonathan T. Michael. 162 Beechwood Dr., $250,000
Jadon LLC to Jacob Allen Robertson. Lot 15, phase I, English Commons, $184,900
Winbon C. and Constance M. Shackleford to Amy Elizabeth Skelton. Lot 113, East Quadrant, $302,000
Rebecca Lynne Mitchell Kidd to MGW Properties LLC. 179 Gough Road, $95,000
City of Lynchburg
Ross L. and Cailtin B. Garner to Barbara Clack. Lots 233-236, McVeigh Subdivision, $210,000
Samuel A. Omotoye and Mary J. Pahk to Julie Betts and Marshall Reid Ebert Jr. Lot 3, block 9, Peakland, Plan A, $829,000
Forrest G. Smith to White Mountain Investments LLC. 1605 Sangloe Place, $95,000
Brandon J. Nichols to Iryna Kytsenko. Lot 60, section 1, Golden Pond, $92,000
Kaleb W. Matson and Christina L. Matson to Josiah V. and Jael A. Boda. Lot 1, block E, section 2, Vista Acres, $245,000
Michael R. and Carmyn J. Miano to Jordan J. and Amber Jolly. 4620 Oakdale Dr., $214,900
Equity Trust Company to Ridge Property LLC. Lot 1, block B, Lacey Grove Addition, $69,900
William J. and Julie L. Childers to Terri A. and Kenneth P. Northup II. 301 Wexview Lane, $185,000
Elizabeth M. Spruill to Brittany O. Locke. 100 Hunterdale Dr., $265,000
White Mountain Investments LLC to Andrew Dickerson and Katie Dickinson. 1605 Sangloe Place, $130,000
Israel C. Ruiz to Giancarlo and Beltrami Beltrami. Lot 9, section F, Linkhorne Forest, $285,000
Debra G. and Walter W. Daniel III to James Harold Jenness. 207 Creekview Court, $349,900
William Cyrus to Kanha Real Estate LLC. 491 Oakley Ave., $50,000
David N. Kilby to NBS Real Estate LLC. 2033 Burnt Bridge Road, $164,000
James M. Chatlani and Ajay K. Banga to Philippe C. and Barbara B. Gervais and Christian C. Gervais. Lot 48, Indigo Run Townhomes, $110,000
Tyree Properties LLC to Romjit Chairaksa. 220 Morgan St., $115,000
Edge Hill Enterprise LLC to Arthur Bernhard and Donna Copsey. Unit 4F, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $170,000
Wellington Commons LLC and FOF LLC to Colonnade Partners LLC. 301 Rotunda St., 101 and 121 Colonnade St., $8,200,000
Corey E. and Anabelle C. Goff to Ayanna Allen. Lot 7, Settlement Estates, $221,300
Walter Leon Watts to Aimee Winniman. 1927 Cherry St., $25,000
Susan Gail Sink to Corey Wayne Towe and Savannah F. Moore. 512 Orchard St., $118,000
Robert E. Baber to Samantha Chaillet Gage. Lot 13, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $92,900
LMST Ventures LLC to Jordan M. and Samantha K. Valente. Lot 17, section F, Linkhorne Forest, $290,000
Lisa H. Tweedy to Marion Tomlin. Unit 302, The Gables at Cornerstone Condominium, $132,500
Mark A. Lovell Jr. to DRV Construction LLC. 3520 Demott St., $70,000
Evan C. and Jenna S. Chalk to David D. and Robynne C. Garrard. Lot 17, Bethel Estates, $585,000
Michael W. and Cheryl P. Key to Karen Celeste Phillips. Lots 23 and 24, block A, Oakmont Park, $150,000
Monika C. and Frank W. Hackney III to Andrew M. Scoles. Lot 22 and part of lot 21, block 8, Sunset Heights Addition, $134,000
Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Janet S. and Claude W. Thompson Jr. Lot 1, Cottage Hill, $439,373
MN Land Investments LLC to Brandon R. McGann and James V. Sandridge. 1411 11th St., $83,000
Darin Ray Nelson to HNL Properties LLC. 2612 Campbell Ave., $30,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Mark Marston, 501 Marston Farm Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Steve Wells, 434 Stratton Dairy Road, deck, $13,794
Carl Mangrum, Thomas Farm Lane, pool, $3,500
JKM Investments LLC, lot 2, Happy Trails, new dwelling, $165,000
James H. Bohannon Jr., 2513 Spring Grove Road, pool, $95,000
Jasmine McCoy, Robinson Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Alicia and Stephen Lipka and Jack and Julie Cordier, Porter Road, new dwelling, $575,402
Otter River LLC, North Creek Road, new dwelling, $115,000
Daniel Fisher, Rocks Church Road, new dwelling, $185,500
Jovon Eldridge, 3752 Promise Land Road, garage, $18,000
Joe Caruso, Piney Mountain Road, pool, $45,000
K&A Homes LLC, lot 1, Charlie’s Way Estates, new dwelling, $100,000
Charles Warner, Skyline Road, new dwelling, $100,000
Robert C. Stephens LLC, lot 1, South Fork, new dwelling, $150,000
Tom Walton, 317 Slate Ridge Dr., screened in porch, $25,000
Tom Walton, 317 Slate Ridge Dr., garage, $80,000