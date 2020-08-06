Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Cory Heath Steele to James Edward Mitchell. Lot 19, Orchard Hills Estates, $52,500
David A. and Diane H. Werner to John J. Ahern II. 1235 Earley Farm Road and additional parcel, $330,000
Gary L. Smith, Gary Lee and Jeanie B. Smith to Lucinda L. Simmons. Tracts 5, 6, 16, and 17, section 5, Amherst Plantation, $270,000
Janice B. Housman to Michael W. and June B. Bryant. Lot 23, Scarborough Fair, $37,000
Benjamin R. Sanders to Joshua A. Ashcroft. Parcel, Va. 740, 1.170 acres, $134,900
Clinton W. Moorefield and Kristin Reed Moorfield to Matthew and Raina Proffitt. Lot 2, section II, Pleasant Ridge, $224,000
Jacqueline L. Bruggemann to William H. Nicely. Parcel B, Mountain View Farm, 0.392 acres, $178,000
Nicholas C. Banks to Eric B. Hudnall. Tract 4, section 8, Amherst Plantation, $265,000
AZ Homes LLC to Cameron Tate Price and Autumn Campbell. 1330 Boxwood Farm Road, $130,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jason Sanders and Rima Rimawi. Lot 2, Wynbrooke, $196,043
Appomattox County
Brandon Pickeral and Kelly A. Tracy to Elizabeth Oxner. Lot 1, Police Tower Road, $83,000
Foster Ridge LLC to Dennis Lee Hackett. Lot 75, section IIIB, Sunset Ridge Dr., $45,900
Benjamin E. Brown to Benny O. Marston and Jerleen P. Marston. Parcel, Marston St., $7,800
Ginna Lee Stratton to Pioneer Developers LLC. Lot 71, section IIIB, Sunset Ridge, $40,000
Jonathan Taylor Martin to Raymond E. Scruggs Jr. 10441 Red House Road and adjacent parcel, $139,900
Michael E. Frazier to Kelly Scott. 4704 Salem Road, $179,900
Gehad Natour and Sabah Nur Natour to Noor 8 LLC. 403 Old Courthouse Road, $600,000
Bedford County
Doris V. Evans to Rosemarie E. Shannon and Coleen Shannon. Lot 23, Lakeview Knolls Subdivision, Lakes District, $30,000
S & S Investment LLC and Henry T. Fairtrace and Shirley F. Fairtrace to Darren R. Thomas. Lot 20, Overlook Estates, Lakes District, $35,000
Patricia A. Horne to Pedro Carlos Santiago and Malitza Ann Lowery-Santiago. Lot 4, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $22,500
Eastlake Community Church Inc. to Glenn Rebman. Parcel off of Hendricks Store Road, 26.931 acres, Lakes District, $150,000
Tamra S. Drager to Carl Jay and Melanie M. Hamilton. Lot 25, Pleasure Point, Lakes District, $370,000
Kimberly D. Nicely to Jessica L. Feamster. 5364 Joppa Mill Road, Lakes District, $155,000
Mark H. Roberts to Daniel J. and Jane E. Bishop. 1888 Alpha Dr., Lakes District, $630,000
David R. and Noel M. Lukeson to David John and Anita Rae Landess. Lot 5, Buckeye Gardens, Lakes District, $745,000
Robert M. Rood and Joan M. Rood to Steven A. and Kathy K. Bush. 6835 Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $770,000
John A. and Diane P. Realmuto to Brittain Delsin Conde. 7130 Joppa Mill Road, Lakes District, $140,650
David H. Murphy to Clyde Cecil Cox Jr. Lot 15, section 2, Tuckaway, Lakes District, $16,000
Brandon Keith Cox and Laura Anne Cox to Lisa K. Taylor. Parcel, adjacent to parcel on Fawn Dr., Lakes District, $385,000
Craig E. and Talona J. Ryan to John P. and Nichole M. Whatley. Lot 30, Lakeland Pines Subdivision No. 1, Lakes District, $519,000
Kathy Amoroso to John D. and Melissa Ann Corliss. Lot 9, Mallards Crossing, Lakes District, $822,500
Danny R. and Deborah S. Wise to Nathan and Jennie Hampton. 1075 Tiger Dr. and additional parcel on Tiger Dr., Blue Ridge District, $252,000
Shirley S. Staples and Robert L. Staples to Laura J. and Christopher L. Griffith. Parcel 10, section III, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $27,900
James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to Kenneth Edward Fasanella and Cynthia Helen Dittman. Lot 2, Cedar Key Fishing Resort, Lakes District, $315,000
Richard P. and Sandra E. Downey to Ronald E. and Sherry L. Mattox. 106 Duma Circle, Blue Ridge District, $279,950
DDHH Corporation to Ashley Chanelle Goin. Unit E2e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $78,000
John W. Craig to Bianca N. Craig. Lot 11, Marshall Woods Subdivision, Peaks District, $134,500
Grandview Course LLC to Charles A. and Lori B. Matthews. Lot 29, Grandview Course, Jefferson District, $296,000
Bradford Crossing LLC to GSA Properties LLC. Lot 6, Bradford Crossing, $55,000
Jacqueline A. Pagon to Heather Clements Elder. Lot 7, section 13, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $225,000
Foster Builder Inc. to Brian O. and Kathy B. Kidd. Lot 38, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $354,900
Randall C. and Sandra J. Schmiedeknecht to Gerardo V. and Andrea P. Guillermo. Lot 36, section 8, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $289,000
Albert William Mauser and Gayle S. Mauser, trustees to Don H. and Gerlinde H. Friedewald. Lot 22, Peakland, Center District, $364,000
Joseph B. Willis to Christopher S. Gunn. 1783 Lake Manor Dr., $600,000
Kirk J. Gomes to Sarah D. Testerman. Lot 32, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $199,900
Christopher M. and Suzanne C. Pfeiffer to Nicholas E. and Brielle P. Reitmar. 1466 Willow Oak Dr., $342,000
David R. Ratliff II to Christopher M. Pfeiffer. Lot 12, section 1, Pleasant View Acres, $390,000
Piper L. and Larry D. Davidson to Jonathan and Jody Davison. 1340 Old Goffs Road, $105,000
Mills Restoration LLC to Brandon C. and Samantha J. Sloan. 1991 Gumtree Road, $349,000
Brandon C. and Samantha J. Sloan to Amanda D. Wright. Lot 8, section 3, McIntosh Subdivision, $239,900
Shawn L. Fountain Jr. and Kristie N. Fountain to Sharon A. Bogdan. Lot 141, section 6, Somerset Meadows, $424,900
Cottontown Partners LLC to David Anthony Jacobs and Anna Grace Clay. Lot 31, section 1, Autumn Run, $339,700
Sharon S. Coats to Michael Gavin Spradlin. Lot 4, Forest Edge Subdivision, $232,500
Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC to Debra B. Robinson. 107 Holiday Bob Court, $232,500
West Crossing LLC to Tanya G. Martin. Lot 9, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $259,900
Tanya Gail and William R. Martin II to Jason M. and Kimberly A. Salois. Lot 234, section 8, Somerset Meadows, $419,900
John Clifton Laughlin to Cornerstone Contraction of VA LLC. 2622 and 2636 Centerville Road and 2 additional parcels, $149,900
Jacqueline M. Collins to William L. Cash. 103 Harmony Lane, $240,000
Jan F. Blazejewicz and Marie Blazejewicz to Mark E. and Lisa G. McCormick. Lot 10, section 2, Peters Estate, $299,900
Richard Clark and Lisa Taylor to Robert V. Boos Jr. and Michelle Mamo. Lot 172, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $448,500
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Nathaniel Karl and Rachel A. Chocholous. Lot 20, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $275,000
Dominic R. and Kristen B. Lehmann to Ronald J. and Sharon E. Redlinger. Lot 27, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $221,500
Ivy Trace LLC to McGehee Family Revocable Living Trust. Lot 6, Pilgrim Place, $30,000
Stephen Brooks and Debra Lynn Mills to Jeffrey and Tena Campbell. Lot 45, section 4, Farmington at Forest, $488,900
Richard and Juliet E. Walker to Bryan M. and Allison Hartnett. Lot 24, section 11, Blumont, $242,500
Wyllys D. and Anne M. Vanderwerker to Nathalie Coleman. Parcel, Bedford Ave., Town of Bedford, $237,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Joni W. and Steven L. Hamlett. Lot 7, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $388,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 12, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
John J. and Marian C. McNevin to Trey and Elizabeth A. Gibson. Lot 32, section 2, Ivy Hill, $380,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 11, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
Tommy L. Housman to Coty Charles Bartholomew, Nicholas Charles Bartholomew and Megan E. Dehond. 1856 Thaxton Mountain Road, $430,000
Campbell County
JW Dalton and Phyllis E. Dalton, trustees to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, off of Brookneal Highway, 5.03 acres, $22,750
Alex R. and Stephanie A. Kessinger to Scott C. Massie and Amanda M. Millington. 121 Peaksview Dr., $296,500
James C. Whitehead and Allen C. Whitehead to Boxwood Investments LLC. Lot 2, Timberlake Manor Subdivision, $5,000
Allen Carter Whitehead and T. Allen Dukes Jr. to Boxwood Investments LLC. Lot 142, East Quadrant, $30,000
D.S. Zechini Chonstruction Inc. to Goutam Raj Panda and Shilpi Singh. Lot 11, Emberly Way Subdivision, $314,900
Jeffrey D. Carpenter to Lawrence Herbert and Joyce Attelia Soper. 120 Laughlin Road, and additional parcels, $135,900
Jamie A. Long to Kevin Eugene and Loree Rowland Sheffield. Lot 93, section 2, Braxton Park, $179,000
Janet C. Powell, trustee to Pannha Chet and Kunpidor Prom. 1639 Waterlick Road, $170,000
Victor C. Racel and Madison A. Skala Racel to Christine R. and Robert W. Quarles Jr. Lot 8, block A, Loray Acres, $198,400
Cynthia Brooks to Taylor Anderson and Mikayla Bennett. Lots 1and 3, block 89, Subdivision No. 2, City View Addition, $177,000
BJC Properties LLC to Destin Properties LLC. 1942 Long Island Rd., $135,000
William F. Overacre to James David and Lynn Holofchak. Lot 8, section 1, Federal Hill Estates, $420,000
Debra Zinn to Nancy Rachel Titus. 95 Grove Terrace, $295,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jonathan and Mariko Locke. Lot 7, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $342,554.63
City of Lynchburg
ZZ&ZZ LLC to Robert S. Noble. 100 Miles Place, $226,500
Reginald Wayne Tyree to Ashley Dawn Layne. 490 Oakley Ave., $48,000
William P. Cooper and Christy L. Vanwinkle to Correy Marcel Morgan Sr. Lot 42, section 1, Courtney Springs, $174,500
Katie L. and Allen Haag and Matthew J. Haag to Byron K. and Lee R. Robinson. 220 Peninsular St., $114,500
Affordable Residential Solutions LLC to Dumitru Florinel and Ileana Olga Asanache. 1920 Union St. and additional parcel, $140,000
Graves Mill Associates LC to Titanium Gears LLC. Unit 6, McConville Park Condominium, $105,000
Thomas L. and Patricia T. Mceleveen and Susan E. and James C. Adams Jr. to LCG Properties LLC. Lots 4 and 5, block N, Park Avenue Addition, $32,000
William Scott Breckinridge Smith to Alicia Michelle Guridy. 622 Harrison St., $175,400
Thomas M. and Margaret Ann McGrath to Timothy Allan Brown. 821 Trent’s Ferry Road, $146,000
Gregory D. Jones Jr. to TT Rehab LLC. 948 Cabell St., $62,000
Aubrus Properties LLC to TT Rehab LLC. 942 Cabell St., $66,000
Harold L. and Rosetta S. Anderson to TT Rehab LLC. 1903 and 1905 Grace St, $63,000
Robin R. Grover and Joyce V. Bader to TT Rehab LLC. Lots 3 and 8, Rivermont Addition, $90,000
Kelvin Moore and Rhamonia Woodson to Buscher Enterprises LLC. 3022 Hillsview St.,$ 4,220
Byron J. and Lisa A. Woods to Matthew Schweiger. 128 Seven Oaks Dr., $330,000
Jeffrey L. Boyer, trustee to Ethan L. Berry. Lot 15, section IV, Willow Bend, $214,500
4708 Fort LLC to RJJ Properties LLC. 4708 Fort Ave., $100,000
Brandee Anne Eubank to Streamline LLC. Lot 18, Centerdale Addition, $16,500
Megan D. and Jeffrey E. Messenger Jr. to Lucas V. Villani. Lot 29, block C, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms, $166,500
Glenn A. Trent Sr. and Jane M. Rigney-Trent to American Investment Properties LLC. 1700 12th St., $120,000
Ann L. and Charles W. Skalaski III and Charles W. Skalaski IV to Braden W. and Margaret B. Cloud. Lot 97, College Square at Wards Ferry, $148,500
Justin W. and Holly M. Toone to Mason L. Meyer and Donna Lee Meyer. 1223 Cedar Hill Dr., $166,000
Joseph A. Valenzuela to James Douglas Passmore. Lot 31, Water Gate Subdivision, $191,000
Kurt D. Cornfield and Nancy N. Cornfield to Benjamin S. and Kirstin E. Spivey. Lots 11 and 12, block 4, Sunset Heights Addition, $165,000
Robert M. Scott and Lynn P. Scott to Carson Leigh Scott. 1304 McKinney Ave., $130,000
Mark D. and Alice M. Townsend to Neil H. Buckley. 3921, 3931 and 3933 Harbor St., $650,000
John W. Gardner to Ethan J. DeHoniesto. Lot 22, section 1, Courtney Springs, $240,000
Deborah K. Stinson to Bucher Enterprises LLC. 2506 Loraine St., $50,000
Yogendra C. Patil to William R .Martin II. Lot 24, unit 200, block I, Wyndhurst, $161,670
Ashley B. Thompson to Joseph O. Shay II to Jordan and Abigail Kreitzinger. 209 Denver Ave., $164,900
Joni F. Westcott, Steven A. Franklin, Susan F. Viar, and Robert Gene Mills to Jacob H. Shelley. Lot 36, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $190,000
James L. Campbell, Nancy Ann Campbell and Jamie A. Campbell to Robert S. and Nancy K. Kenny. 1809 Broadway St., $164,000
James Oliver Howell to Andrew J. Allen. 607 Fleetwood Dr., $138,900
Allen A. and Corann H. Harper to Tryg Eugene and Sara B. Brody. 2301 Rivermont Ave., $525,000
Raina S. Proffitt to White Oak Family Properties Inc. 1505 Russell St., $116,900
ECP LLC to Steven H. Deyerle. Lot 303, Wiggington Place Townhomes, $154,900
Valerie M. Mitchell to SPF Properties of Blacksburg LLC. 1515 Club Dr., $156,000
Michael C. and Dana J. Pflieger to Matthew D. and Melissa L. Busse. Lot 7, block 2, Boonsboro Forest, $209,900
Valerie M. Jaworski to 2404 Old Forest Road LLC. 2404 Old Forest Road, $75,000
Long Meadows Inc. to WSR Inc. Lots 21, Stonehaven, $209,900
Isaac D.M. and Keren L. Vestal to Karen Sue Parks. Lot 52, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $260,000
Peter S. and Ashley A. Reich to Sheila Key and Robert L. Thornburn II. 3877 Boonsboro Road, $229,900
Lawrence W. Eason and Wendy G. Arrington to Profits LLC. 225 South Princeton Circle, $135,000
Paul D. and Heika T. Ufema to John H. Silva. 231 Margate Dr., $183,000
LP Apartments LLC to Profits LLC. Lot 4, section 1, Long Meadows, $127,500
Otter River LLC to Quinn Hershberger. 608 Euclid Ave., $27,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Austin Mill Properties LLC, Leesville Road, cell tower, $85,000
Jadon LLC, 121 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 125 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 127 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 131 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 135 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 139 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 143 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 149 English Commons Dr., new townhome, $175,000
Lynchburg Land Lease LLC, 337 Hackeberry Road, deck/porch. $1,100
Cedric Marshall, 5234 Browns Mill Road, garage, $49,500
Mark Roberts, 303 Deerwood Dr., finish room, $1,000
Richard Plant, 225 Cattle Lane, deck and porch, $25,000
David Larew, 1120 Oxford Furnace Road, side porch, $1,920
Michael Cobb, 2497 Sunnymeade Road, porch, $10,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 66 Zentry Place, townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 88 Zentry Place, townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 70 Zentry Place, townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 74 Zentry Place, townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 78 Zentry Place, townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 82 Zentry Place, townhouse, $190,000
Joshua Morton, lot 5, Oxford Furnace, ne dwelling, $200,000
Elmer Bernard Jr., 203 Stevens Road, garage, $18,000
George Phillips, 2599 Browns Mill Road, addition/alterations, $25,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 64, section 3, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $169,282
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 63, section 3, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $179,004
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 33, section 3, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $146,262
Joan Haskins, 390 Spring Mill Road, deck/porch, $2,500
Hugh Bateman, 3593 Waterlick Road, signs, $500,000
Richard Moszumanski, 53 Embrey Court, deck, $1,500
Stephen Reaves, 875 Brooks Farm Dr., new dwelling, $150,000
Bradley Carner, 1793 Timberlake Dr., deck, $2,500
MJS Enterprises VA LLC, 316 Village Highway, commercial office, $2,000
David Pearson Jr., 550 Sunnymeade Road, two decks, $1,500
BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc., 1570 Mt. Athos Road, build out and renovation bay 17A, $2,770,000
John Mize, 140 Kiowa Road, deck, $7,000
William Hughes, 833 Greenhouse Road, alterations, $2,500
Jeffrey Carter, lot 3, Spring Mill, new dwelling, $350,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 27, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $169,282
Francisco Diaz, 287 Traverse Dr., pool, $80,000
Town of Altavista, 400 Broad St., deck/porch, $30,000
Charles Falwell, 1886 Timberlake Dr., deck, $2,000
Bethlehem United Methodist, 42 Phoebe Pond Road, roof, $2,440
Seth Bussert, 4683 Browns Mill Road, deck, $13,200
Willia, Ballagh Jr., 207 Summerdale Lane, finish basement, $20,000
Mark Lambert, 4420 Lambs Church Road, solar panels, $49,224
Samuel McCartney, 184 Charldon Road, basement, $14,000
Hezekiah Petty Jr., 289 Greendale Dr., deck, $12,000
Troy Dunn, 426 Clearview Circle, pool, $5,000
B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mount Athos Road, maintenance building, $397,490
Ron Porterfield, 108 Farm Meadow Dr., garage, $24,000
Steven Chamberlin, 110 Gracie Court, pool, $40,000
Dwight Doss, 160 Stone Road, accessory building, $32,000
