Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
William S. Callahan to Edwin Charles and Brenda Doss Glass. Lots 1-6, Old Glade Estates, $129,900
Claude W. and Janet E. Mays to Brian M. Morykon. Lot 6, Beechwood Estates, $72,000
Barbara F. Brooks to Ernest E. and Tanika I. Brandon. 923 Possum Island Road, $257,600
Carolyn A. Abel Revocable Trust Agreement to The Erikson Trust, Keith A. Erikson, trustee. Parcel, off of Bellevue Lane, $500,000
Stephen H. Middleton and Kathy L. Middleton to Raymond D. Burford. 233 Old Wright Shop Road, $23,000
Capler Development LLC to Jujuan A. Thomas. 191 Sprouse Dr. and two additional parcels, $153,000
W. Lewis Wydner II and Lindsey G. Wydner to Christopher L. and Brooke E. Cabell. 226 Bolling Hill Lane, $135,000
Jeffrey E. Hume-Pratuch and Edward Davis Hume Sr. to MLN Capital LLC. 137 Woodrow Ave., $91,500
Appomattox County
Edwin P. Randolph, Kelvin J. Randolph, Bernice Hudson, Herbert Fleshman Jr., Raymond Fleshman and David P. Gaines Jr. to John T. Hudson Jr. 4603 Salem Road, $163,500
Flipped LLC to Emily B. Reed. Lot 1, Country Estates Subdivision, $289,900
James J. Bigl Consulting Services 401(K) Plan to Sheila M. Roper and Adam K Moore. Parcel, Lime Plant Road, 55.08 acres, $160,000
Sallie C. Moore to Matthew T. and Ashley L. Sandman. Lot 5, Almost Heaven Estates, $59,950
Heath A. Torgerson to Erin Lynn Teigen. Lot 6, Va. 724, 20.77 acres, $410,000
Patrick Walker Jr. to Robert C. Stephens III. Lot 8, Skyline Road Subdivision, $26,400
Bedford County
Truist Bank, trustee of the Christine M. Puckett Family Trust to Truist Bank, trustee of the Lewis Stephen Puckett 2012 Irrevocable Trust. Lot 40, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $900,000
Richard D. and Maria L. Taylor to Peggy A. Dixon. Lot 123, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $750,000
Celestial Terrestrial LLC to Ken S. and Susan E. Long. Lot 6 and 6X, Valley Mills Crossing, $399,000
Walter A. and Kelly Sitarek to Robert A. and Linda J. Watson. Lot 16, section 2, Mariner’s Landing, 8th Fairway Villas, Lakes District, $395,000
Jeffery L. and Christine L. Gregory to Linda L. Porter. Parcel, Shady Point Road, Lakes District, $370,000
Jacob Flowers and Shirelle Flowers to Eva D. Sutherland and Steven F. Sutherland, trustees, Unit 304, phase B, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $345,000
Matthew Keith Killen to David E. and Ulrike S. Niemann McClennan. 8562 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $339,900
Evan K. and Heather Gray McGhee to Roman Zachary Mayhew and Courtney Danielle Gravely. Lot 10, section 1, Southwood Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $246,000
Crustal L. Oess to Eugene Ritchie and Maria Anthonia Trochez Brizo. 1382 and 1384 Minter Farm Road, Blue Ridge District, $220,000
The Entrust Group Inc. to Vickie H. Gilliam. Lot 8, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $216,000
Brian and Deanna Gray to Jonathan B .and Jasmine P. Hall. 1072 Garner Road, Blue Ridge District, $185,400
Smith, Huisking Holdings LLC to Pineapple Properties of Virginia LLC. Unit 316, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $180,000
James H. And Sue R. Martin to Eric J. and Lindsey H. Ziegenfuss. Lots 49-52, section II, Board View Lake, Blue Ridge District, $99,000
Sharon Frances Archer Crouch to Michael James Crouch. 2030 Mentow Dr., Lakes District, $85,000
Kathleen F. Wennerstrom to George J. Winter Jr. and Elizabeth Winter and Quentin C. Parker and Kimberly M. Parker. 1369 Cofer Lane, Blue Ridge District, $40,000
Ann Archer Summerson and William Terry Summerson to Daniel E. Mann. Lot 22, Sportsman’s Point, Lakes District, $26,000
John F. Woods and Daveen S. Woods to Joey M. and Elizabeth S. Creger. Lot 10, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $15,000
RTROLAND INC, to Jesse R. Moore. Lot 11, section 4, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $10,000
Lesley A. Price to Ashley P. Carter. Lot 10, Chapel Woods, $339,900
Allen Vaughn Woodie to Hannah W. and Stuart A. Overstreet, 8190 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, $176,500
Ann M. Horne and Cynthia Lee Ford Casey to Raymond L. and Catherine M. Hewitt. Lot 194, section VII, Mockingbird Circle, $305,000
Winson Walter Tinsely to Richard Lee Bailey. Parcel, West Franklin St., $66,000
Mark D. MaCGregor to Joanna Lynn Costello-Cocke and Clifton Wayne Cocke. Unit 4, Mallard Cove Condominiums, $173,000
James Michael and Debie C. Dodson to James Jon Benet and Karen Lynn Benet. Lot 180 and amended lot 153, section IV, Terrace View, $275,000
Rodney Burnett to Austin Michael and Madison Clark Wolfe. Lot 29, Oakview Subdivision, $249,900
Larry E. Grant to Logan Tyler and Heather Ramsey Aronhalt. Lot 11, section8, Peter’s Estate, $359,900
Joseph W. and Margaret S. Benton to Abel E. and Emily K. Pors. Lot 17, section 3, Westwood Subdivision, $355,000
R. Thomas Beach to Jonathan D. and Denise P. Berry. Tract B, 33.292 acres, Center District, $210,000
Ashley P. Carter to Eric N. Bondurant. Lot 7, 1.50 acres, Center District, $199,900
Blue Ridge Montessori Inc. to Herbert W. and Donna A. Goodfellow. Lot 8, Edge Hill Estates, $150,000
Deborah C. and Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Barry and Nancy E. Hill. Lot 6, section 1, North Hills Estate, $34,000
Sundance Design & Build LLC to Stonebrook Enterprises Ltd. Lot 18, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $419,900
John M. Green III and Nicole Green to Lesley Price and Joshuhua Barnes. Lot 64, Lake Manor Estate, $657,500
Campbell County
Wayne B. Booth to Trademark Investments Corporation. 21547 Timberlake Road, $319,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Jennifer J. and John P. Boyd III. Lot 1, Winfall Ridge Subdivision, $266,500
Donna C. Drewry to Robin G. and John K. Gloss III. Lot 9, section 5, Holiday Forest, $50,000
G.E. Nixon Builder Inc. to Paul A. and Alyson L. Childrey. Lot 2, Nixon Commercial Center, $850,000
Clyde D. and Peggy V. Saunders to Deriek G. and Annette Clemmons. Lot 18, Eighth St., $95,000
Judith B. Falls to McDonough Properties LLC. Lo t9, Hillcrest Subdivision, $9,000
Jadon LLC to Cory Michael and Hannah Elisabeth Owens. Lot 30, phase 2, English Commons, $215,900
Kenneth O’Neil Staton to K&A Goodlife LLC. Lot 6, Riverview Heights, $160,000
Edwin S. Martin III to Katelyn M. Dreyer. Part of lot 15, East Quadrant, Timber Lake, $4,200
Dawn Hanna to Amanda Jade Johnson. Lot 2, Lynette Subdivision, $133,100
Emily G. Jones and Catherine W. Tomlin to JC Land & Timber LLC. 976 English Tavern Road, $51,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Dawn Newman Stone. Lot 26, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $211,900
City of Lynchburg
Appalachian Management LLC to London Inc. 702 Norwood St., $67,000
Awisemancash LLC to High Street Homes LLC. 2508 High St., $58,500
Bell Holdings LLC to Investments MDC LLC. 808 Buchanan St., $8,000
Black Box Group LLC to West on Main LLC. 1030 Main St., $615,000
Daniele C. Mason LLC to Henry M. Whitehouse and Samantha R. Blanch. Lot B, block B, Peakland Heights, $295,000
Aubrey Walker Bogert and Christian L. Walker to Landsale.US LLC. 2035 and 2039 Langhorne Road, $23,300
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Lawrence Nelson and Bridget Eileen Burriss. Lot 37, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $70,000
Connected Living LLC to Joseph S. Davis Jr. and Joye L. Davis. 4715 Doyle Terrace, $259,000
NBMM Holdings LLC to Jared M. Cooley. 100 Mountain View Dr., $186,000
The Hab Company LC to Cornerstone Professional Offices LLC. 1213 Greenview Dr. and 111 Tradewynd Dr., $600,000
James W. Elliott to Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC. 223 Providence Place, $1,600
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Robert and Pauline Flint. Lot 51, Blackwater Run, $80,000
Michael W. and Deborah P. Templeton to Jason J. Ferguson. 2804 Lorraine St., $26,000
Andrea E. Floyd to Raintree Business Trust. 775 Bonair Circle, $207,000
Sidney H. Kirstein and Dean Kirstein to Marshall and Patricia Gray. Lots 3-6 and 21-24, block E, Riverside, $232,500
Roads to Recovery Inc. to JMC Rentals LLC. 3000 Hill St., $16,000
Brent A. and Laura T. McCraw to Michael P. Kerwin. Lot 8, section 4, Locksview, $495,000
Mark W. Marston to Jacob Tyler Thomas. 2375 Mosby Ave., $74,900
Northcrest Properties LLC to Rise Up Properties LLC. Lot 10, block 4, Gorman Subdivision, $240,000
Douglas W. and Angela A. Taylor to Premier Investments Group LLC. 2133 Broadway St., $100,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Town of Altavista, 300 Broad St., walking bridge, $50,000
Benjamin Revely Jr., Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $450,000
Rita Byrnes, 1323 Suburban Road, new dwelling, $194,918
Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Dr., renovation, $30,000
Devin Cress, 4470 Red Oak School Road, alterations, $4,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, 2182 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $340,000
Michael Easterly, 51 Lockseley Place, pool, $50,000
J&N Hotel LLC, parcel, Simon’s Run, commercial building, $8,500,000
CTGT Properties LLC, 430 Ewing Dr., sign, $5,000
Lewis Driskill, 151 Crestfield Dr., deck, $13,000
Frederick Burton Jr., 14 Meeting House Road, garage, $55,000
Martin Ridge Homes LLC, 288 Chapel Grove Road, new dwelling, $200,000
David Warden, lot 7, Carter’s Crossing, new dwelling, $300,000
Andreas Huefner, 5025 Marysville Road, carport, $5,000
Jeffrey Graham, 236 Hidden Cove Lane, pool, $67,000