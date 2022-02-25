Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

William S. Callahan to Edwin Charles and Brenda Doss Glass. Lots 1-6, Old Glade Estates, $129,900

Claude W. and Janet E. Mays to Brian M. Morykon. Lot 6, Beechwood Estates, $72,000

Barbara F. Brooks to Ernest E. and Tanika I. Brandon. 923 Possum Island Road, $257,600

Carolyn A. Abel Revocable Trust Agreement to The Erikson Trust, Keith A. Erikson, trustee. Parcel, off of Bellevue Lane, $500,000

Stephen H. Middleton and Kathy L. Middleton to Raymond D. Burford. 233 Old Wright Shop Road, $23,000

Capler Development LLC to Jujuan A. Thomas. 191 Sprouse Dr. and two additional parcels, $153,000

W. Lewis Wydner II and Lindsey G. Wydner to Christopher L. and Brooke E. Cabell. 226 Bolling Hill Lane, $135,000

Jeffrey E. Hume-Pratuch and Edward Davis Hume Sr. to MLN Capital LLC. 137 Woodrow Ave., $91,500

Appomattox County

Edwin P. Randolph, Kelvin J. Randolph, Bernice Hudson, Herbert Fleshman Jr., Raymond Fleshman and David P. Gaines Jr. to John T. Hudson Jr. 4603 Salem Road, $163,500

Flipped LLC to Emily B. Reed. Lot 1, Country Estates Subdivision, $289,900

James J. Bigl Consulting Services 401(K) Plan to Sheila M. Roper and Adam K Moore. Parcel, Lime Plant Road, 55.08 acres, $160,000

Sallie C. Moore to Matthew T. and Ashley L. Sandman. Lot 5, Almost Heaven Estates, $59,950

Heath A. Torgerson to Erin Lynn Teigen. Lot 6, Va. 724, 20.77 acres, $410,000

Patrick Walker Jr. to Robert C. Stephens III. Lot 8, Skyline Road Subdivision, $26,400

Bedford County

Truist Bank, trustee of the Christine M. Puckett Family Trust to Truist Bank, trustee of the Lewis Stephen Puckett 2012 Irrevocable Trust. Lot 40, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $900,000

Richard D. and Maria L. Taylor to Peggy A. Dixon. Lot 123, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $750,000

Celestial Terrestrial LLC to Ken S. and Susan E. Long. Lot 6 and 6X, Valley Mills Crossing, $399,000

Walter A. and Kelly Sitarek to Robert A. and Linda J. Watson. Lot 16, section 2, Mariner’s Landing, 8th Fairway Villas, Lakes District, $395,000

Jeffery L. and Christine L. Gregory to Linda L. Porter. Parcel, Shady Point Road, Lakes District, $370,000

Jacob Flowers and Shirelle Flowers to Eva D. Sutherland and Steven F. Sutherland, trustees, Unit 304, phase B, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $345,000

Matthew Keith Killen to David E. and Ulrike S. Niemann McClennan. 8562 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $339,900

Evan K. and Heather Gray McGhee to Roman Zachary Mayhew and Courtney Danielle Gravely. Lot 10, section 1, Southwood Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $246,000

Crustal L. Oess to Eugene Ritchie and Maria Anthonia Trochez Brizo. 1382 and 1384 Minter Farm Road, Blue Ridge District, $220,000

The Entrust Group Inc. to Vickie H. Gilliam. Lot 8, Dark Hollow Subdivision, Lakes District, $216,000

Brian and Deanna Gray to Jonathan B .and Jasmine P. Hall. 1072 Garner Road, Blue Ridge District, $185,400

Smith, Huisking Holdings LLC to Pineapple Properties of Virginia LLC. Unit 316, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $180,000

James H. And Sue R. Martin to Eric J. and Lindsey H. Ziegenfuss. Lots 49-52, section II, Board View Lake, Blue Ridge District, $99,000

Sharon Frances Archer Crouch to Michael James Crouch. 2030 Mentow Dr., Lakes District, $85,000

Kathleen F. Wennerstrom to George J. Winter Jr. and Elizabeth Winter and Quentin C. Parker and Kimberly M. Parker. 1369 Cofer Lane, Blue Ridge District, $40,000

Ann Archer Summerson and William Terry Summerson to Daniel E. Mann. Lot 22, Sportsman’s Point, Lakes District, $26,000

John F. Woods and Daveen S. Woods to Joey M. and Elizabeth S. Creger. Lot 10, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $15,000

RTROLAND INC, to Jesse R. Moore. Lot 11, section 4, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $10,000

Lesley A. Price to Ashley P. Carter. Lot 10, Chapel Woods, $339,900

Allen Vaughn Woodie to Hannah W. and Stuart A. Overstreet, 8190 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, $176,500

Ann M. Horne and Cynthia Lee Ford Casey to Raymond L. and Catherine M. Hewitt. Lot 194, section VII, Mockingbird Circle, $305,000

Winson Walter Tinsely to Richard Lee Bailey. Parcel, West Franklin St., $66,000

Mark D. MaCGregor to Joanna Lynn Costello-Cocke and Clifton Wayne Cocke. Unit 4, Mallard Cove Condominiums, $173,000

James Michael and Debie C. Dodson to James Jon Benet and Karen Lynn Benet. Lot 180 and amended lot 153, section IV, Terrace View, $275,000

Rodney Burnett to Austin Michael and Madison Clark Wolfe. Lot 29, Oakview Subdivision, $249,900

Larry E. Grant to Logan Tyler and Heather Ramsey Aronhalt. Lot 11, section8, Peter’s Estate, $359,900

Joseph W. and Margaret S. Benton to Abel E. and Emily K. Pors. Lot 17, section 3, Westwood Subdivision, $355,000

R. Thomas Beach to Jonathan D. and Denise P. Berry. Tract B, 33.292 acres, Center District, $210,000

Ashley P. Carter to Eric N. Bondurant. Lot 7, 1.50 acres, Center District, $199,900

Blue Ridge Montessori Inc. to Herbert W. and Donna A. Goodfellow. Lot 8, Edge Hill Estates, $150,000

Deborah C. and Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Barry and Nancy E. Hill. Lot 6, section 1, North Hills Estate, $34,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Stonebrook Enterprises Ltd. Lot 18, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $419,900

John M. Green III and Nicole Green to Lesley Price and Joshuhua Barnes. Lot 64, Lake Manor Estate, $657,500

Campbell County

Wayne B. Booth to Trademark Investments Corporation. 21547 Timberlake Road, $319,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Jennifer J. and John P. Boyd III. Lot 1, Winfall Ridge Subdivision, $266,500

Donna C. Drewry to Robin G. and John K. Gloss III. Lot 9, section 5, Holiday Forest, $50,000

G.E. Nixon Builder Inc. to Paul A. and Alyson L. Childrey. Lot 2, Nixon Commercial Center, $850,000

Clyde D. and Peggy V. Saunders to Deriek G. and Annette Clemmons. Lot 18, Eighth St., $95,000

Judith B. Falls to McDonough Properties LLC. Lo t9, Hillcrest Subdivision, $9,000

Jadon LLC to Cory Michael and Hannah Elisabeth Owens. Lot 30, phase 2, English Commons, $215,900

Kenneth O’Neil Staton to K&A Goodlife LLC. Lot 6, Riverview Heights, $160,000

Edwin S. Martin III to Katelyn M. Dreyer. Part of lot 15, East Quadrant, Timber Lake, $4,200

Dawn Hanna to Amanda Jade Johnson. Lot 2, Lynette Subdivision, $133,100

Emily G. Jones and Catherine W. Tomlin to JC Land & Timber LLC. 976 English Tavern Road, $51,000

21934 Timberlake LLC to Dawn Newman Stone. Lot 26, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $211,900

City of Lynchburg

Appalachian Management LLC to London Inc. 702 Norwood St., $67,000

Awisemancash LLC to High Street Homes LLC. 2508 High St., $58,500

Bell Holdings LLC to Investments MDC LLC. 808 Buchanan St., $8,000

Black Box Group LLC to West on Main LLC. 1030 Main St., $615,000

Daniele C. Mason LLC to Henry M. Whitehouse and Samantha R. Blanch. Lot B, block B, Peakland Heights, $295,000

Aubrey Walker Bogert and Christian L. Walker to Landsale.US LLC. 2035 and 2039 Langhorne Road, $23,300

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Lawrence Nelson and Bridget Eileen Burriss. Lot 37, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $70,000

Connected Living LLC to Joseph S. Davis Jr. and Joye L. Davis. 4715 Doyle Terrace, $259,000

NBMM Holdings LLC to Jared M. Cooley. 100 Mountain View Dr., $186,000

The Hab Company LC to Cornerstone Professional Offices LLC. 1213 Greenview Dr. and 111 Tradewynd Dr., $600,000

James W. Elliott to Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC. 223 Providence Place, $1,600

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Robert and Pauline Flint. Lot 51, Blackwater Run, $80,000

Michael W. and Deborah P. Templeton to Jason J. Ferguson. 2804 Lorraine St., $26,000

Andrea E. Floyd to Raintree Business Trust. 775 Bonair Circle, $207,000

Sidney H. Kirstein and Dean Kirstein to Marshall and Patricia Gray. Lots 3-6 and 21-24, block E, Riverside, $232,500

Roads to Recovery Inc. to JMC Rentals LLC. 3000 Hill St., $16,000

Brent A. and Laura T. McCraw to Michael P. Kerwin. Lot 8, section 4, Locksview, $495,000

Mark W. Marston to Jacob Tyler Thomas. 2375 Mosby Ave., $74,900

Northcrest Properties LLC to Rise Up Properties LLC. Lot 10, block 4, Gorman Subdivision, $240,000

Douglas W. and Angela A. Taylor to Premier Investments Group LLC. 2133 Broadway St., $100,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

Town of Altavista, 300 Broad St., walking bridge, $50,000

Benjamin Revely Jr., Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $450,000

Rita Byrnes, 1323 Suburban Road, new dwelling, $194,918

Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Dr., renovation, $30,000

Devin Cress, 4470 Red Oak School Road, alterations, $4,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 2182 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $340,000

Michael Easterly, 51 Lockseley Place, pool, $50,000

J&N Hotel LLC, parcel, Simon’s Run, commercial building, $8,500,000

CTGT Properties LLC, 430 Ewing Dr., sign, $5,000

Lewis Driskill, 151 Crestfield Dr., deck, $13,000

Frederick Burton Jr., 14 Meeting House Road, garage, $55,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC, 288 Chapel Grove Road, new dwelling, $200,000

David Warden, lot 7, Carter’s Crossing, new dwelling, $300,000

Andreas Huefner, 5025 Marysville Road, carport, $5,000

Jeffrey Graham, 236 Hidden Cove Lane, pool, $67,000