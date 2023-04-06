Property transfers

Amherst County

Gingerbread Manor Inc. to James Harris and Kelela Albritton. 322 Sunset Drive, $119,000

Colter Johnston and Laura Nerdahl to Benjamin B. and Lauren M. Barr. 588 Thomas Road, $205,000

Eight By Seven LLC to Julianne Campbell Snow. 188 Oak Spring Lane, $302,404

Kathryn Curry Maggi to Christopher Burnett. 702 Dixie Airport Road, $157,000

Legacy Developments LLC to DLC Homes Corporation Inc. Lot 8, Old Wright Shop Road, $60,000

Gerard and Mary I. Elliott to Carey Saunders and Brett Anthony Casassa. 182 Kentucky Mountain Place, $400,500

Robert L. Chase and Katherine B. Chase to Frank T. and Danielle N. Viall. 213 Briarherst Drive and two adjoining parcels, $395,000

Appomattox County

Terry L. Anderson to Beata Szajda and RJ Boatman. Lot 9, Woodchase Subdivision, $355,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Michael S. Binder and Krystal D. Binder. Parcel, Confederate Blvd., $20,000

Reinhardt Liebig and Pamela S. Liebig to Wilmer Alexis Vigil and Katie Lee Rodriguez. Lot 5, Maple Springs Estates, $21,000

Dale Drinkard Wells to Ronald Martin. Parcel, Oakville Road, $4,000

Bedford County

Rhonnie L. and Doris H. Smith to Sandra Ballard. Unit 3, building 23, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $365,000

Joseph Aaron and Patricia Marie Davis to Kimberlyn S. Gill. Lot 29, Lakeridge Subdivision, $235,000

Ronald S. Flowers to Michael D. and Patti O. Jurkus. 1840 Stoney Creek Road, $259,900

Dragos and Maria Anastasoaie to Patrick J. and Brittney M. Stovall. Lot 4, Cinnamon Ridge, $381,600

Paul P. Parks Jr., Charla S. Parks, Anthony D. Rini and Beth L. Scott to Claire Dickey and Robert Seth Farr II. Lot 110, section B, Beechwood West, $340,000

Michael Ballard and Katherine Ballard to Christopher Michael Layne. 1721 Irving Road, $206,500

Bradford Crossing LLC to Hudson Builders LLC. Lot 29, Bradford Crossing, $80,000

Darrin G. Downey and Lorna Fay Poole to Wanda B. and Howard C. Steinruck III. Lot 4, section 1, Cedar Key Estates, $595,000

Paul J. Rundell to Hunter L. May. Lot 2, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $465,000

William Janulis and Michael Janulis to August Brian Becerra. 1130 Carolu Way, $260,000

Explorer Trading Post LLC to Connie-Don Holdings LLC. 11147 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike West, $280,000

Spencer T. Bobbitt to Robert Matthew and April Dawn Baker. 1654 Shady Knoll Ave., $315,000

William Sawyers and Brittany Sawyers to Mychal E. and Samantha L. Wilkins. Parcel, VA. 699, 2.83 acres and additional parcel, $249,950

April D/ Baker to John Lance IV. Lots 5 and 6, section H, Villamont Villa Sites Subdivision, $145,000

Jeffrey L. Davidson Sr. to Larry F. English and Sharon L. English. Lot 37, Village North, $340,000

Larry F. and Sharon L. English to Melisa Rodriguez. Tract 21, Wooded Acres, $333,000

Barbara Fowler to Ian Alexander Merchant. 1329 Sunset Hill Road, $137,000

PNB Holding Co. 1, Inc. to Seven Diamonds LLC. 1026 Bandy Mill Road, $122,222

Campbell County

James Bushnell to David S. and Jenna R. Pettit. Lot 29, section 2-A, Wildwood, $322,900

Genius Enterprises LLC to Ingrid Darlene Jimenez-Cervantes. 1284 Lynch Road and additional adjoining parcel, $175,000

Terry L. Charlton to Steven and Katelynn Eissler. Parcel, Va. 761, 5 acres, $220,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC and R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Alden and Valerie Gallimore. Lot 40, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $392,950

Eric Samuel and Joanne Ruth Hershberger to Phillip Todd Roark and Bethel Shelton Thomas. 1498 Browns Mill Road, $426,000

Edward F. Sheehan to Pamela and Bryan L. King. 1012 Park St. and additional parcel, $128,000

Phoenix Property Group LLC to Eva Marianna Ricca. Lot 12A, section II, Wheeler Estates, $319,900

Timothy R. and Shannon G. Woodland to Joel W. Upham. Tract 9, section 11, Holiday Forest, $397,000

Laura L. DeBrular to Armistead Place LLC. 120 Honeysuckle Lane, $375,000

Wesley D. Campbell and Gregory S. Campbell to B&Z Investments LLC. Lot 1, section 2, Easthaven, $25,000

Brenton T. Wells to Gary K. Clegg. 564 Thistle Road, $197,000

Paul D. Kraynik and Patricia R. Kraynik to Brittany A. and Kurt T. Daugherty. Lot 7, section 3, Happy Valley Subdivision, $144,000

Michele Karen Ward-Horsley, Eric Van Ward, Kimberly Faye Ward and Donald Lee Ward Jr. to Barry Edward and Cheryl C. Hall. 9198 Wards Road, $4,000

Tsuei’s Property Management Inc. to Elbert J. Parker Jr. and Linda K. Thomas. 151 Dunivan Drive, $350,000

Sunburst Properties LLC to Rebecca L. Werner. Lot 504, Sunburst Villas, $288,400

Susan T. Wood, Ronald Steven Trent and Jack Wayne Trent to Jack Wayne and Pamela D. Trent. 1020 Waterlick Road, $225,000

City of Lynchburg

Ade Collections LLC to Ryan and Makenna Limon. Lot 4, Grove Park Addition, $221,000

Russell Lee Crance and Kathryn Boone to Julian Bradley Adams. 1500 Helbig Loop, 1401 Hampton St., 1508 Esmond St., 1701 Hampton St., 1601 Hampton St., 811 Helbig Loop and two additional parcel, $5,000

Karen Allen, Ryan Jaikaran and Meden Jaikaran to Hurrah Homes LLC. 4668 Fairmont Ave., $195,000

Keystone Estates Inc. to Arkansas Avenue Trust. Lots 32-35, block S, Mountain View addition, $76,000

Lance Barnett and Faith Emily Barnett to Wise Street Investment LLC. 800 Wise St., $227,550

Karen B. Vanassche and Marilyn B. Norwood to 2121 Langhorne Road LLC. 2121 Langhorne Road, $420,000

Havens Ridge LLC to Clover Properties LLC. 216 Kenyon St., $150,000

Ronald E. Coleman Jr. and Brenda F. Coleman to Dan and Patricia Edwards. Lot 1, section D, Sandusky Acres, $265,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 7A, 7B, 20A, and 20B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $155,000

Yvette R. Gentry to John C. Detwiler. Lot 21, Fairmont Addition, $160,000

Christian Givens and William A. Smith to Charles Egbujuo. 1624 McKinney Ave., $199,900

Elmwood Holdings LLC to L.G. Flint Inc. Lot 37, 38 and 40, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $210,000

The George C. Walker Jr. and Lynne R. Walker Family Limited Partnership to George C. Walker III and Madison E. Walker. Lot 25B, section 5, Locksview and 124 Briarwood St., $1,830,100

Maggie Elizabeth Quick to Klint Steven and Suzanne Snider. 511 Riverside Drive, $225,000

Victoria Ann Maphis to Tyler McCombs and Shelby Herrgord. Lot 12, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $214,900

Angeline Holliman, Paris H. Jones and Malcolm M. Holman to Terry V. Pinn Sr. and Terry V. Pinn Jr. 126 Statham Road, $9,000

Leesville LLC to Samuel Kappler. Lot 121, Heritage Court, $140,000

NVR Inc. to Walter Kerner Jr. and Sarah Farnsworth Kerner. Lot 1B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $304,893

Christopher P. Krueger and Summer A. Krueger to Thomas George and Jenessa Marie Sabanos. 126 Irvington Spring Road, $500,000

Moab Properties LLC to Laurenda Kuffour. Lot 13, Glenwood Addition, $26,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Rachel Lewis. 416 West Cadbury Drive, $155,000

4D Construction Inc. to Damon H. Maner. Lot 16, section D, Sandusky Acres, $200,000

Thomas and Jenessa Sabanos to Rebekah Mickahail. 4607 Alabama Ave., $250,000

Midatlantic IRA LLC to Ervin Sanchez Garcia. 1202 Tilden Ave., $155,000

Alicia Atkins to Delores A. White. Lot 47, section 1, Jubilee Heights, $125,000

Charles F. Wells to Derrick W. Powell. 2530 Poplar St., $1,500

Molly M. Rommel to Joe and Jodi Strange. 90 Countryplace Lane, $112,000

Thomas E. and Samantha L. Smith to Tiffany Saunders and Maureen Weaver. Lot 24, Westover Heights, $195,000

Building permits

Bedford County

James Mizio, lot 12, Hemlock Shores, new dwelling, $125,000

Scott Shields, 2406 Buffalo Run, new dwelling, $125,000

Joey Detamore, lot 17, Indian Hills, new dwelling, $20,000

Arthur Ryan, 401 Carriage Hill Drive, new dwelling, $520,000

Arthur Ryan, 403 Carriage Hill Drive, new dwelling, $150,000

John Falls, Bellevue Road, new dwelling, $362,638.53