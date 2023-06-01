Property transfers

Amherst County

Ronald Sherrill, Yvette Sherrill and Tracie L. Bailey to William J. Bailey Jr. and Nassima Bailey. Parcel, near Va. 600, 31.444 acres, $60,000

Donna D. Wills to Trevor Lesueur. 135 Copper St., $200,000

Madison Heights Ruritan Recreation Center, Incorporated to Paul G. and Carolyn G. Burgess. Lt 2, near Ridge St., $22,500

Legacy Development LLC to JLM Asset Management LLC. Lot 9, Old Wright Shop Road, $60,000

Madison Heights Ruritan Recreation Center, Incorporated to Timothy and Janet Davis. Lot 1, 2 acres, near Ridge Street, $9,000

Penelope S. and Robert A. Jurick to Steven C. and Pamela D. Everett. Lot 19, Blue Sky Court, $55,000

C. Lincoln Fitzgerald to Joshua D. and Kara A. Mezzano. 775 Elon Road, $125,000

Mark T. Murphy and Heather D. Murphy to Judith S. and Michael R. Smythers. 193 Tusculum Lane, $660,000

Sameer M. and Brooke Patel to Gregory W.H. and Lauren P. White. Lots B and C, Chillybrook Farm, $525,000

Appomattox County Katarina Argon to Tyler B. and Tricia M. Wilson. 365 Beeks Lane, $333,000

Aaron Dufficy and Tina Dufficy to Jon and Laura Regan. Lot 5, Mountain Cut Road, $319,000

Fred H. Jones Estate LLC to Ryan J. Thomson. Lot 60, section II, Jonesfields Subdivision, $22,000

Robert Joseph Penzel to Robert J. Penzel. Parcel 14, Bear Run, $65,000

Bedford County David A. Mulcrone and Claudia E. Mulcrone to Charles Bryan Johnson and Lisa Sink. 1111 Little Paradise Lane and additional parcel, $439,100

Harold E. and Diane J. Shockley to Terri Arnold. Lot 4B, London Downs Townhouses, $300,000

James E. Rogers and Teresa L. Rogers to Russell Tabone Jr. Lot 65, Lake Estates, $580,000

Christopher J. Michael and Deborah L. Michael to Melissa Joyce Marshall and Clyde Wesley Goodson Jr. Lot 39, section 1, Brookledge, $350,000

Vivian Lind O’Roark to Gretchen E. Madea. Unit 2114, phase 3, building 3, Twin Spring Garden Villa Condominiums, $185,000

Dan Laverne and Paula L. Drury to Doris Lawrence Bowers and Shirley Freeman Bowers. Lot 8, section 14, Farmington at Forest, $382,500

Amy Josephine Stark to Allen W. Helman. Lot 96, section 6, High Point Subdivision, $285,000

Henry W. Robertson to Katrina Kay and Walter Heeb. Parcel, 0.649 acres, near Old Forest Road, $121,700

Joshua Isley to Otey Carter, Jason Wood and Pam Carbajal, trustees. Lot 65, Morgan Road, Town of Bedford, $299,950

Clyde Wesley Goodson Jr. and Melissa Joyce Marshall to Kara Weeks. Lot 6, section 1, Brookledge, $450,000

Star City Investments LLC to Kelly W. Scott and Kristina Nicole Scott. Lot 19, section 10, Cliff View Estate, $289,950

Elizabeth D. Perez to Taylor A. and Cali L. Nelson. Lot 31, Silver Creek Subdivision, $405,000

Campbell County Deborah A. Hall and Samuel E. Hall to KDK Development LLC. Parcel, Sunburst Road, $450,000

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Anna Eliese Schlueter and William Grant Harrison. Lot 15, section 2, Carson Subdivision, $168,000

Elizabeth Dawn James to Benjamin Shepherd. Lot 2, block A, Falling River Estates, $155,000

Truhunt Investment Properties LLC to Barry D. Kemball-Cook. 175 Mountain Peak Drive, $255,000

Nathaniel K. Kling to Regina G. Monroe. Lots 271-274, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $253,000

Michael Thomas Morris to Steven Wilson. Parcel, Epsons Road, $12,492

William Gregory Poindexter to Steven Winston Poindexter. 406 Seneca Road, $100,000

William Taylor Saville to Recasts LLC. Lot 8, section 7, Russell Springs, $230,000

Timberlake Automotive Inc. to Roberson Real Estate LLC. 22743A Timberlake Road, $300,000

Elton James Roach to TJ Seven Real Estate LLC. Lots 12-14 and part of lot 15, block 19, Wickliffe-Rush Addition, $27,000

VIP LLC to Antione L. Trent. Lot 5, section II, Quail Run, $150,000

City of Lynchburg Donna Witt to Anne Spencer Memorial Foundation Inc. 1306 Buchanan St., $11,700

Terri Arnold to Jose Torres Murguia. Lot 28, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $367,500

Revised and Revisited LLC to M. Stewart Barney. Lot 11, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $25,000

Terraria Real Estate LLC to Jessica Bosnyak. 801 Dinwiddie St., $143,000

Kevin E. Christmas and Kara N. Davis to Spencer Leonard and Kayla Joy Woller. 4525 Golf Park Drive, $250,000

Donna Witt to Gregory J. Peloso. Parcel, Vine St., $9,500

Donna Witt to Bernard Davis. 2524 Holliday St., $7,100

Victor Lamont Dillard and Jerome F. Dillard Sr. to Stephanie Gayle Williams and Jeffery Allen Williams. 1136 Stratford Road, $80,580

Kristy L. McKeena and Robert L. Stinnett III and Jonathan L. Stinnett and Derek L. Stinnett to Cortney N. Goodwin and Sean Whitney Elliott Jr. Parcel 2, Moorman’s Road, $350,000

James Darrell Howe III and Hillary Sayre ST. James to Beth B. Perko. Lots 17-20, Mountain View Acres, $340,000

Donna Witt to Joshua R. Rosene. 1312 Taylor St., $11,000

NVR Inc. to Alvaro Jose Jaramillo. Lot 22B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $287,060

James Lee Ray and Arlene S. Ray to Ahmad Saleem Kakar. 1010 Pierce St., $7,000

MLN Capital LLC to Kara Katelynde and Adam David Ranck. 210 Cornwallis Drive, $340,000

Douglas C. Macleod to Jess L. Reeves. Unit 12, Heritage Condominium, $179,900

Robert J. Varnon to Paul R. and Stephanie A. Messerly. 1409 McKinney St., $240,000

Betty P. Nicholson to William B. and Joy W. Rayfield. Lot 54, Brookville Village, $278,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Edward Nuckles, 166 Charldon Road, garage, $30,000

David Gearhart, 1336 Timberlake Drive, renovations, $22,000

Tyler Litchford, lot 8, Arrington Drive, new dwelling, $800,000

Charles McRaven II, 1230 Viewmont Drive, workshop, $20,000

Seven Diamonds LLC, 8344 Wards Road, alterations, $40,000

Richard Bowman, 904 Goat Island Road, renovations, $150,000

Christopher Hargis, 381 Crews Shop Road, garage, $32,000

Northside Plaza LC, 1301 Main St., sign, $3,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 59, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 60, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 61, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 62, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 63, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 64, Pelt Lane, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 54, Villa Court, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 55, Villa Court, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 56, Villa Court, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 57, Villa Court, townhouse, $225,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 58, Villa Court, townhouse, $225,000

Raymond Suhy, lot 3, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Nancy Eldridge, 707 Red House Road, renovations, $90,000

Michael Barger Jr., 695 Windingway Road, finish basement, $15,000

Leah Talbert, 3698 Epsons Road, new dwelling, $700,000

Devin Cress, 4470 Red Oak School Road, covered porch, $2,000

R and E Enterprises LLC, 3714 Waterlick Road, garden shed, $5,000

Lilly Vickie Barker, 73 Marysville Road, deck, $28,000

David Hawkins, 776 Village Highway, roof, $21,500

Patrick Monetti, 111 Oxford Place, garage, $10,000

11001 Midlothian LLC, 20276 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $25,000

Lorenzo Cardwell, 555 Windingway Road, repair carport, $100,000

Hunter Garrett Jr., 1060 Timberlake Drive, shed, $12,000

John Hayden, 22 Dogwood Place, pool, $4,500

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 15, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 16, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 17, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 18, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 19, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 20, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 21, Melissa Lane, townhouse, $80,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, clubhouse, $300,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, pool, $150,000

Fred Handy, 4867 Epsons Road, storage building, $17,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, pool house, $75,000

Christopher Santora, 173 Leeward Way, finish basement, $50,000