Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Deeds recorded:
Amherst County
ATFD LLC to Texas Tee LLC. Lot 7, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $45,000
Texas Tee LLC to Joseph H. and Patricia A. Lizio. Lot 7, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $259,080
Brian G. Schamp and Amanda G. Aldridge-Schamp to Marc Leland Tweedy. Parcel, 1.133 acres, Kenmore Road, $117,000
Ronald H. and Sheila D. Wilson to Richard and Joyce M. Pompper. 741 Dixie Airport Road, $69,500
Jeremy E. Moore and Angela K. Moore to Cade Slagle. Lot 14, section1, Foreston Manor, $147,500
Nancy L. Davis to Matthew L. Turner. 1461 Father Judge Road, $175,000
Good Investments LLC to Ronald Kavan Richardson II and Cassie Carter Richardson. 243 Ridge St., $230,175
Mervil Eilene Moore Kowatch to George R. Seward. 260 Bolling Hill Lane, $142,900
Ralph W. and Deborah Pendleton Goins to Roy M. Cash. Tract 1, 8.057 acres, fronting portions of both Boxwood Farm Road and Honeybee Dr., $42,000
Appomattox County
Michael A. Coy to Adam G. Wooten. Lot 3, section III, Duck Pond Subdivision, $33,500
Charles W. Benoff to Karen A. Bauer. Lot 28, fronting Va. 730, Burge Place Subdivision, $14,000
Jonathan L. and Patricia A. Dinterman to Larry D. Mann. Lot 13A, Va. 641, 0.59 acres, $185,000
Patrick I. and Lisa B. Osmulski to Jeffrey and Cheryl Potter. 778 Waters Edge Lane, $86,250
Christopher Newton to Hunter Martin Ebbs. 1189 Hummingbird Lane, $136,000
Nathan A. Simpson to Jacob C. Ranson. 219 Plant Dr., $202,500
Bedford County
M & D Real Estate LLC to Bleuer Green LLC. 15965 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $926,500
William Robert and Virginia Anne Rykaceski to John R. Schnurr. Unit B, building C-4, phase 15, Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $592,000
Kenneth W. Hamby to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC. 1026 Red Rose Lane, Blue Ridge District, $440,000
Glenn R. and Rosemary Drennen to Jeffrey Harold and Kathy Dawson Mosher. 1699 Cutlass Road, Lakes District, $412,500
Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Star City Investments LLC. 1026 Red Rose Lane and additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $375,000
Audrey Jane Hamner, Wendy Huffman, John Hankins, Jim Hankins, Joe Hamner and Jeanette Diane Hankins to Scott T. and Charlotte Louise Campbell. Parcel, off of Goodview Road, 37.594 acres, Blue Ridge District, $335,000
Danny Rance and Cheryl Deann Gibson to Hubert C. and Mona D. Rudder. Unit 338, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $320,000
Kevin Marlar to Ryan Michael and Heather Michelle Schaeffer. Unit 501, section V, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $294,900
Charles N. and Shannon S. Grubb to Tory and Joseph Shepherd. Unit A2b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $287,000
William M. Odem and William M. Orr Jr. to David Andrew Hornady and Megan T. Hornady. 1255 Hickory Chase Lane, Blue Ridge District, $280,000
W.W. McDonald Land Company to Anthony and Beverly Castellamare. Unit E5b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $275,000
F. Dale Hull to Gerald P. Maner Jr. and James P. Moran. 137 Briarcliff Dr., Lakes District, $275,000
Kevin J. Larsen to Jamie L. and Angela M. McCadden. Unit 34, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $257,100
Danny L. and Linda T. Gray to John C. Gray. 1180 Blue Hills Dr., Blue Ridge District, $160,000
Bernice B. Gray to Donald Lorton and Wanda P. Lorton. Nine parcels, Hillside Acres, Blue Ridge District, $125,000
Susan E. Bier to Southeast Property Holdings LLC. Lot 19, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $14,000
Teresa Zimmerman to Shannon L. Simmons. 5885 Stewartsville Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $10,000
GSA Properties LLC to Gail L. Ganser. Lot 24, Bradford Crossing, $549,000
Stephen R. Magann to Emily T. and Frank E. Londeree III. Lot 22, block 2, section 1, Ivy Hill, $333,000
Hossein and Sawn C. Rezai to Michael and Amy Crump. Lot 86, section 1, Poplar Forest, $305,000
Grandview Course LLC to Beth E. Giganti. Lot 6, phase 1, Grandview Course, $322,000
Charles H. and Joyce V.W. Mitchell to Daniel Joseph Coughlin. 996 Ashland Ave., $206,000
Clarence James and Paula McCarthy Cyrus to Judith M. and Glenn R. Gillette. 4101 Thomas Jefferson Road, $510,761
Deborah H. Reynolds to Ronald A. Davis and Patricia S. Davis. Parcel, 2.68 acres, fronting Turkey Mountain Road, $100,000
Cornerstone Contraction of VA. LLC to Daryl Hubbard. 2622 Centerville Road, $65,000
Mark Giganti and Beth Giganti to Roy A. and Joyce E. McCullough, Lot 63, Peaks View Lake Estates, $619,900
Ronald A. and Patricia S. Davis to Gerard H. and Jeanine D. Draper. 2281 Gunstock Creek Road, $122,000
Harry A. Kerr and Pamela P. Kerr to Julie Annette and Gary Francis Puaokealoha Yong Sr. Lot 29, section 11, Kensington, $383,000
Gregory and Kathryn Keeley to Aaron David Tally and Margaret Dabney Burnett. 2259 Waugh Switch Road, $300,000
Mark L. and Denise O. Watson to Jason and Lori Hultberg. Lot 2 and part of lot 1, William Saddler Tract, $296,000
Arthur & Arthur Partners to Marine Midland Asset Management LLC. Lots 11 and 14, U.S. 501, Coleman Falls, $120,000
Bank of the James to Clarence J. Witt. 1811 Forest Road, $59,900
Joseph C. Lowenberg and Anisa K. Stenback to Charles R. and Barbara B. Boykin. 5097 Cottontown Road, $385,000
A & C Properties I Inc. to Buddy L. and Marilyn C. Parker. Lot 83, Summerfield, $332,000
Touchdown Properties LLC to A & C Properties I Inc. Lot 83, Summerfield, $50,000
Old Oak LLC to Sherri L. Yonn. 1172 Copperfield Road, $129,000
Sagar Hasmukh Patel to Mark B. and Alyson J. Phillips. Lot 134, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $83,000
Frank B. Villa II to Francis D. Hannell Jr. Lot 13, phase 2, tract 4, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $253,000
Chad Siehien to Darrell Johnson. Lot 18, Governor’s Hill Subdivision, $186,500
Glenna Perdue to Codey Donahue and Justin Barton. Lot 16, unit 2, Bedford Place, $1,500
Thomas Dwayne and Shannon Elizabeth Leedy to Theodore M. Williams IV and Jennifer J. Williams, trustees. Lot 45, Haines Point, $55,000
Vimal S. De Alwis to Theodore M. Williams IV and Jennifer J. Williams, trustees. Lot 44, Haines Point, $42,000
Timothy D. and Pearl L. Banks to Megan Love and Sara McConville. 203 Simsbury Lane, $190,000
John C. and Vitina M. Ptakowski to John Calder and Monique Alicia Maloney. Lot 5, section 1, Ivy Hill, $336,500
Campbell County
Seth A. Moldvay to David L. Johnston. 800 Lynch Road, $55,000
Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Neal Bros. LLC. Parcel, Waterlick Road, 1.283 acres, $225,000
Edward Heald Fox II to Mario and Kaitlin Ruiz. Lot 23, block 4, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $241,000
Rosser Street Trust to Christopher M. and Leah H. Gauthier. 12 Rosser St., $142,700
Charles Alan Overby to James M. Foster. 770 Poor House Road, $210,000
Teresa Montgomery West to Frank North, Linda North, and Sara Williams. Lot 5, Mary Ann Subdivision, $125,000
JADON LLC to Reel-In Properties LLC. Lot 48, phase 1, English Commons, $198,900
Amy E. Irvine to Victoria J. Etgeton and Crystal Nelson. Revised lot 34, Polar Ridge, $335,000
Paul E. Root to Mark E. Grittith II. Lot 138, section 2, Braxton Park, $203,000
Lynchburg Renting LLC to TPB Enterprises LLC. Parcel, Leesville Road, $100,000
Allen Carter Whitehead and T. Allen Dukes to Boxwood Investments LLC. Lot 144, East Quadrant, $30,000
Carol Cottrell Jenerette to Don Carter and Stacie O’Brien Swan. Parcel, Meadowbrook Lane, $26,250
George Darrell Jenerette to Don Carter and Stacie O’Brien Swan. Parcel, Meadowbrook Lane, $26,250
Mary Lee T. Hege to Crowell Lane LLC. 5038 Campbell Highway and additional parcel on Campbell Highway, $204,500
Mortimer James Flack II to Julia Brown. Lot 7, section 2, B & B Subdivision, $99,900
City of Lynchburg
2404 Old Forest Road LLC to Katelyn Harris and Ethel Oden. 2404 Old Forest Road, $160,000
Lozetta K. Browley to Kaizer Hamajad. Lot 41, block H, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $138,000
Arise Property Solutions LLC to Natalie Cook. 108 Pilgrim Road, $210,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to James Y. Harvey Jr. Condominium unit 502, Parkview on the Bluff, $374,900
Anjulea Spangler Overstreet to Joseph K. and Autumn Marie Jackson. Lots 76-79, Wiggington Heights, $89,000
Meg-Drew Properties LLC to Stonebrooke Enterprises LLC. Lot P26, Cornerstone, $288,500
Matthew D. Tolbert to Sunset Mountain LLC. 817 Polk St., $32,000
Donald and Deirdre J. Eischens and Patrice M. Jones to Sunset Mountain LLC. 2825 Triangle Place, $67,000
1924 Boston LLC to Mountain West IRA Inc. 1924 Boston Ave., $60,000
Randolph College to Daniel Thomas Healy and Ana Katrin Schenk. 227 Westmoreland St., $212,000
Thomas J. and Bethann Good to William P. and Roberta P. Lindsay. Lot 4, section 1, Carter’s Grove, $380,000
Patricia S. Foutz, Thomas B. Surber Jr., and Pamela S. Gallaher to Jean Hawkins Myers and Jean H. Hawkins. Lot 27, block H, section 5, Blue Ridge Farms, $145,000
Ronald Pennix to Jacob Wiegert. 311 G. St., $1,500
Joshua’s House LLC to Heidi De Jesus Godinez Cartas. 309 Seventh St., $225,000
Richard R. and Ann W. Garrett to Brother Rentals LLC. 2125 Bedford Ave., $65,000
Tyler Blaine Wilson and Tricia Mieden Wilson to Austin Reyle. 657 Leesville Road, $146,500
Juanita M. and Jacob A. Burnopp Jr. to Nicholas James Brown and Ki Brown. Lot 87, section 1, Country Place Townhomes, $74,900
G & D Investments LLC to Diane Anderson. 850 Rivermmont Ave., $42,000
Timothy D. and Pearl L. Banks to Sara McConville. 203 Simsbury Lane, $190,000
Barbara A. Clair to Amy B. and Thomas B. Scott II. Lot 4, Arlington Bungalows, $170,235
John A. Saville and Kimberly B. Saville to Nathan Kearney. 5704 White Oak Dr., $154,000
James N. Hoffman and Sandra B. Hoffman to Cynthia Scudder Freeman. Lot 2, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $200,500
Jose Alberto Montesinos to Cameron J. Guidry and Michael B. Evans. 623 Polk St., $159,900
Janette O. Dooley to Donna M. Woodson. Lot 39, phase II, The Villas at Stonemill, $227,500
Daniel B. and Sara L. Valente to Robert C. Goad III and Erica G. Schmidt. Lot 4 and part of lot 5, section 1, Running Cedar Mills, $535,000
Kellerie Jobling to Ade Collections LLC. 3408 Memorial Ave., $142,500
Angus M. and Ana S. Lamont to Josh K. and Tracy Guthrie Olivas. Unit 205, building 5, The Gables at Cornerstone, $128,900
Andrew M. and Mary K. Haletsky to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. 106, $128,500
Robert L. Flint, William K. Flint Sr., and Betty G. Flint to Katherine and Anthony Colombo Jr. Lot 3, block 1, section C, Bedford Hills, $320,000
Patricia P. Kelly to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1417 Early St., $90,000
Patricia P. Kelly to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 2103 Hanover St., $58,000
Patricia P. Kelly to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1610 Bedford Ave., $60,000
Juan P. Alanis Villagran and Paula Contreras Saldana to Jerry I. Marshall. 109 Margate Dr., $190,000
Suresh and Bhamini Patel to The Main LLC. 1500 Main St., 1424, 1502 1506, 1512 and 1514 Elm St., $2,230,000
Melanie G. Hackworth to Robert T. Flowers and Julia Grace Cowles. 715 Wyndhurst Dr., $192,500
James M. Varndell to HP Reinvest LLC. 714-716 Fleetwood DR., $17,500
Gayle B. and Royston Jester IV to Lucas D. and Maria E. Keesee. 1610 Lexington Dr., $369,900
Randy L. and Maude E. Stanley to Gabriel and Lacramioara Lucaci. 3201 and 3207 Ohio Ave., $6,000
Streamline LLC to Pierce C. Mims and Bailey J. Mims. 412 Holly St., $126,500
PFD Realty LLC to Lowes Group LLC. Lot 2A, section 3, Greenstone Commercial Center, $1,030,000
Peggy D. Hall to PGInvestments3 LLC. 603 Garbo Dr., $245,000
Ashley Claire Mitchell to Zachary and Jessica Reynolds. 160 Ivy Creek Lane, unit 402, $149,900
Michael S. Haigh, trustee to DRV Construction LLC. Lots 70 and 71, Stuart Heights, $8,558.58
Alicia A. Hubbard and Beatrice A. Pannel to Bufrod and Renee Gallian. Lot 18, Legacy Oaks, $260,000
Kalpak and Purvi K. Shah to Juan Pablo Alanis Villagran and Paula Contreras Saldana. 120 Wyndview Dr., $279,000
Jeremy O. and Barbara L. Vredenburg to Gabriel and Lacramiorara Lucaci. 915 Seventh St., $55,000
Eric Lamont and Kendra Richette McQueen to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC. 1511 Sixth St., $45,000
Taylor and Luther J. Blalock Jr. to Liam and Rebecca A. Patterson. Lot 2, Lakeland, $194,900
Christopher J. Cleveland to JAM89LLC. 1406 Wiggington Road, $209,000
Wards Road Associates LLC to WS Two LLC. 310 and 312 Border St., $650,000
Jeremy M. and Marissa L. Okes to Ryan Patrick and Cheryl Faye Fox. 6013 Sunderland Place, $250,000
Katie M. Updike to Sean and Heatherly Ahern. Lot 13, section 1, Forest Dale, $253,000
Empire Capital LLC to Charli Isabella Skye. 909 McCausland St., $145,000
Russell W. Pawlas to Jacob John and Holly Elena Schilinski. Lot 13, section 2A, Southland Acres, $169,700
David A. and Christine H. Valentine to JAM89 LLC. 883 Wiggington Road, $250,000
Elva L. Tranks, William F. Kidd Jr., and Reubin C. Kidd Sr. to Noble Holdings LLC. 1210 18th St., $4,000
Jean E. and Catherine Ranguin to Hunter Chase Dawson and Karen Chicas. 1114 Ninth St., $58,000
DRV Construction LLC to Luke Arom. 1418 Lockwood Dr., $265,000
Michael L. Dillard to Joseph C. and Regina P. Matthewson. 1923 Pansy St., $123,000
FPJ Investments LLC to Ashton Lee and Lydia Jayne Settje Brown. Unit 305, The Gables at Wyndhurst, $125,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
805MainStreetLynchburg LLC, 805 Main St., renovation, $10,000
Harvey & Hamilton LLC, 2008 Wards Road, renovation, $1,134,418
Warren Thoma, 139 Mill Ridge Road, new construction, $391,160
Timberlake Station Group LP, 7621 Timberlake Road, renovation, $450,000
Chooper’s Incorporated, 521 Alleghany Ave., renovation, $8,000
REdely LLC, 502 Court St., new construction, $102,822
Lindonnn Associates LLC, 4847 Fort Ave. A, renovation, $900,000
Davis Allen Properties LLC, 5121 Boonsboro Road, renovation, $75,000
Black Box Group LLC, 1030 Main St., renovation, $30,000
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $20,408.09
Proffitt & Garman LLC, 112 Candlewood Court, renovation, $20,000
Centra Health Inc., 3300 Rivermont Ave., addition, $17,000
City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., repair, $36,000
Xianjin Wu, 1323 Wise St., repair, $10,000
Connected Living LLC, 4715 Doyle Terrace, new construction, $100,000
Connected Living LLC, 4719 Doyle Terrace, new construction, $100,000
Connected Living LLC, 4723 Doyle Terrace, new construction, $125,000
Redely LLC, 506 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redely LLC, 510 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redely LLC, 514 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redely LLC, 518 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redely LLC, 522 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redely LLC, 526 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Lorenza Russell, 217 Race St., repair, $20,000
F.H. Boyd Coons, 405 Cabell St., renovation, $50,000
Thomas Stauber, 3448 Richmond St., addition, $13,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 202, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 204, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 206, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 208, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 210, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 212, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 214, new construction, $160,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 216, new construction, $160,000
Rise Up Properties LLC, 415 13th St., addition, $75,000
Tony Vaughan, 229 Alta Lane, addition, $63,240
Joseph Orchowski, 209 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $9,000
Steven Hackman, 1007 New Hampshire Ave., renovation, $15,000
Russell Davidson, 4617 Locksview Road, renovation, $25,000
Joshua Pratt, 4600 Hartford St., addition, $15,000
Michael Arthur, 414 Wadsworth St., renovation, $10,000
Joe Crosby, 1413 Landon Court, renovation, $44,050
Dystance Williams, 4047 Amherst St., renovation, $3,000
Sally Maiddleton, 106 Red Maple Court, addition, $16,780
Deborah Jarrell, 1738 Wards Ferry Road, addition, $75,000
Michael O’Neill, 1450 Trent’s Ferry Road, addition, $131,100
Ricky Donald, 521 B. Leesville Road, new construction, $150,000
Jonathan Landon, 3306 Daniel Ave., addition, $2,700