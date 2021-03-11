 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Deeds recorded:

Amherst County

ATFD LLC to Texas Tee LLC. Lot 7, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $45,000

Texas Tee LLC to Joseph H. and Patricia A. Lizio. Lot 7, section 3, Mill Race Subdivision, $259,080

Brian G. Schamp and Amanda G. Aldridge-Schamp to Marc Leland Tweedy. Parcel, 1.133 acres, Kenmore Road, $117,000

Ronald H. and Sheila D. Wilson to Richard and Joyce M. Pompper. 741 Dixie Airport Road, $69,500

Jeremy E. Moore and Angela K. Moore to Cade Slagle. Lot 14, section1, Foreston Manor, $147,500

Nancy L. Davis to Matthew L. Turner. 1461 Father Judge Road, $175,000

Good Investments LLC to Ronald Kavan Richardson II and Cassie Carter Richardson. 243 Ridge St., $230,175

Mervil Eilene Moore Kowatch to George R. Seward. 260 Bolling Hill Lane, $142,900

Ralph W. and Deborah Pendleton Goins to Roy M. Cash. Tract 1, 8.057 acres, fronting portions of both Boxwood Farm Road and Honeybee Dr., $42,000

Deeds recorded:

Appomattox County

Michael A. Coy to Adam G. Wooten. Lot 3, section III, Duck Pond Subdivision, $33,500

Charles W. Benoff to Karen A. Bauer. Lot 28, fronting Va. 730, Burge Place Subdivision, $14,000

Jonathan L. and Patricia A. Dinterman to Larry D. Mann. Lot 13A, Va. 641, 0.59 acres, $185,000

Patrick I. and Lisa B. Osmulski to Jeffrey and Cheryl Potter. 778 Waters Edge Lane, $86,250

Christopher Newton to Hunter Martin Ebbs. 1189 Hummingbird Lane, $136,000

Nathan A. Simpson to Jacob C. Ranson. 219 Plant Dr., $202,500

Deeds recorded:

Bedford County

M & D Real Estate LLC to Bleuer Green LLC. 15965 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $926,500

William Robert and Virginia Anne Rykaceski to John R. Schnurr. Unit B, building C-4, phase 15, Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $592,000

Kenneth W. Hamby to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC. 1026 Red Rose Lane, Blue Ridge District, $440,000

Glenn R. and Rosemary Drennen to Jeffrey Harold and Kathy Dawson Mosher. 1699 Cutlass Road, Lakes District, $412,500

Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Star City Investments LLC. 1026 Red Rose Lane and additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $375,000

Audrey Jane Hamner, Wendy Huffman, John Hankins, Jim Hankins, Joe Hamner and Jeanette Diane Hankins to Scott T. and Charlotte Louise Campbell. Parcel, off of Goodview Road, 37.594 acres, Blue Ridge District, $335,000

Danny Rance and Cheryl Deann Gibson to Hubert C. and Mona D. Rudder. Unit 338, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $320,000

Kevin Marlar to Ryan Michael and Heather Michelle Schaeffer. Unit 501, section V, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $294,900

Charles N. and Shannon S. Grubb to Tory and Joseph Shepherd. Unit A2b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $287,000

William M. Odem and William M. Orr Jr. to David Andrew Hornady and Megan T. Hornady. 1255 Hickory Chase Lane, Blue Ridge District, $280,000

W.W. McDonald Land Company to Anthony and Beverly Castellamare. Unit E5b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $275,000

F. Dale Hull to Gerald P. Maner Jr. and James P. Moran. 137 Briarcliff Dr., Lakes District, $275,000

Kevin J. Larsen to Jamie L. and Angela M. McCadden. Unit 34, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $257,100

Danny L. and Linda T. Gray to John C. Gray. 1180 Blue Hills Dr., Blue Ridge District, $160,000

Bernice B. Gray to Donald Lorton and Wanda P. Lorton. Nine parcels, Hillside Acres, Blue Ridge District, $125,000

Susan E. Bier to Southeast Property Holdings LLC. Lot 19, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $14,000

Teresa Zimmerman to Shannon L. Simmons. 5885 Stewartsville Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $10,000

GSA Properties LLC to Gail L. Ganser. Lot 24, Bradford Crossing, $549,000

Stephen R. Magann to Emily T. and Frank E. Londeree III. Lot 22, block 2, section 1, Ivy Hill, $333,000

Hossein and Sawn C. Rezai to Michael and Amy Crump. Lot 86, section 1, Poplar Forest, $305,000

Grandview Course LLC to Beth E. Giganti. Lot 6, phase 1, Grandview Course, $322,000

Charles H. and Joyce V.W. Mitchell to Daniel Joseph Coughlin. 996 Ashland Ave., $206,000

Clarence James and Paula McCarthy Cyrus to Judith M. and Glenn R. Gillette. 4101 Thomas Jefferson Road, $510,761

Deborah H. Reynolds to Ronald A. Davis and Patricia S. Davis. Parcel, 2.68 acres, fronting Turkey Mountain Road, $100,000

Cornerstone Contraction of VA. LLC to Daryl Hubbard. 2622 Centerville Road, $65,000

Mark Giganti and Beth Giganti to Roy A. and Joyce E. McCullough, Lot 63, Peaks View Lake Estates, $619,900

Ronald A. and Patricia S. Davis to Gerard H. and Jeanine D. Draper. 2281 Gunstock Creek Road, $122,000

Harry A. Kerr and Pamela P. Kerr to Julie Annette and Gary Francis Puaokealoha Yong Sr. Lot 29, section 11, Kensington, $383,000

Gregory and Kathryn Keeley to Aaron David Tally and Margaret Dabney Burnett. 2259 Waugh Switch Road, $300,000

Mark L. and Denise O. Watson to Jason and Lori Hultberg. Lot 2 and part of lot 1, William Saddler Tract, $296,000

Arthur & Arthur Partners to Marine Midland Asset Management LLC. Lots 11 and 14, U.S. 501, Coleman Falls, $120,000

Bank of the James to Clarence J. Witt. 1811 Forest Road, $59,900

Joseph C. Lowenberg and Anisa K. Stenback to Charles R. and Barbara B. Boykin. 5097 Cottontown Road, $385,000

A & C Properties I Inc. to Buddy L. and Marilyn C. Parker. Lot 83, Summerfield, $332,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to A & C Properties I Inc. Lot 83, Summerfield, $50,000

Old Oak LLC to Sherri L. Yonn. 1172 Copperfield Road, $129,000

Sagar Hasmukh Patel to Mark B. and Alyson J. Phillips. Lot 134, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $83,000

Frank B. Villa II to Francis D. Hannell Jr. Lot 13, phase 2, tract 4, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $253,000

Chad Siehien to Darrell Johnson. Lot 18, Governor’s Hill Subdivision, $186,500

Glenna Perdue to Codey Donahue and Justin Barton. Lot 16, unit 2, Bedford Place, $1,500

Thomas Dwayne and Shannon Elizabeth Leedy to Theodore M. Williams IV and Jennifer J. Williams, trustees. Lot 45, Haines Point, $55,000

Vimal S. De Alwis to Theodore M. Williams IV and Jennifer J. Williams, trustees. Lot 44, Haines Point, $42,000

Timothy D. and Pearl L. Banks to Megan Love and Sara McConville. 203 Simsbury Lane, $190,000

John C. and Vitina M. Ptakowski to John Calder and Monique Alicia Maloney. Lot 5, section 1, Ivy Hill, $336,500

Deeds recorded:

Campbell County

Seth A. Moldvay to David L. Johnston. 800 Lynch Road, $55,000

Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Neal Bros. LLC. Parcel, Waterlick Road, 1.283 acres, $225,000

Edward Heald Fox II to Mario and Kaitlin Ruiz. Lot 23, block 4, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $241,000

Rosser Street Trust to Christopher M. and Leah H. Gauthier. 12 Rosser St., $142,700

Charles Alan Overby to James M. Foster. 770 Poor House Road, $210,000

Teresa Montgomery West to Frank North, Linda North, and Sara Williams. Lot 5, Mary Ann Subdivision, $125,000

JADON LLC to Reel-In Properties LLC. Lot 48, phase 1, English Commons, $198,900

Amy E. Irvine to Victoria J. Etgeton and Crystal Nelson. Revised lot 34, Polar Ridge, $335,000

Paul E. Root to Mark E. Grittith II. Lot 138, section 2, Braxton Park, $203,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to TPB Enterprises LLC. Parcel, Leesville Road, $100,000

Allen Carter Whitehead and T. Allen Dukes to Boxwood Investments LLC. Lot 144, East Quadrant, $30,000

Carol Cottrell Jenerette to Don Carter and Stacie O’Brien Swan. Parcel, Meadowbrook Lane, $26,250

George Darrell Jenerette to Don Carter and Stacie O’Brien Swan. Parcel, Meadowbrook Lane, $26,250

Mary Lee T. Hege to Crowell Lane LLC. 5038 Campbell Highway and additional parcel on Campbell Highway, $204,500

Mortimer James Flack II to Julia Brown. Lot 7, section 2, B & B Subdivision, $99,900

Deeds recorded:

City of Lynchburg

2404 Old Forest Road LLC to Katelyn Harris and Ethel Oden. 2404 Old Forest Road, $160,000

Lozetta K. Browley to Kaizer Hamajad. Lot 41, block H, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $138,000

Arise Property Solutions LLC to Natalie Cook. 108 Pilgrim Road, $210,000

1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to James Y. Harvey Jr. Condominium unit 502, Parkview on the Bluff, $374,900

Anjulea Spangler Overstreet to Joseph K. and Autumn Marie Jackson. Lots 76-79, Wiggington Heights, $89,000

Meg-Drew Properties LLC to Stonebrooke Enterprises LLC. Lot P26, Cornerstone, $288,500

Matthew D. Tolbert to Sunset Mountain LLC. 817 Polk St., $32,000

Donald and Deirdre J. Eischens and Patrice M. Jones to Sunset Mountain LLC. 2825 Triangle Place, $67,000

1924 Boston LLC to Mountain West IRA Inc. 1924 Boston Ave., $60,000

Randolph College to Daniel Thomas Healy and Ana Katrin Schenk. 227 Westmoreland St., $212,000

Thomas J. and Bethann Good to William P. and Roberta P. Lindsay. Lot 4, section 1, Carter’s Grove, $380,000

Patricia S. Foutz, Thomas B. Surber Jr., and Pamela S. Gallaher to Jean Hawkins Myers and Jean H. Hawkins. Lot 27, block H, section 5, Blue Ridge Farms, $145,000

Ronald Pennix to Jacob Wiegert. 311 G. St., $1,500

Joshua’s House LLC to Heidi De Jesus Godinez Cartas. 309 Seventh St., $225,000

Richard R. and Ann W. Garrett to Brother Rentals LLC. 2125 Bedford Ave., $65,000

Tyler Blaine Wilson and Tricia Mieden Wilson to Austin Reyle. 657 Leesville Road, $146,500

Juanita M. and Jacob A. Burnopp Jr. to Nicholas James Brown and Ki Brown. Lot 87, section 1, Country Place Townhomes, $74,900

G & D Investments LLC to Diane Anderson. 850 Rivermmont Ave., $42,000

Timothy D. and Pearl L. Banks to Sara McConville. 203 Simsbury Lane, $190,000

Barbara A. Clair to Amy B. and Thomas B. Scott II. Lot 4, Arlington Bungalows, $170,235

John A. Saville and Kimberly B. Saville to Nathan Kearney. 5704 White Oak Dr., $154,000

James N. Hoffman and Sandra B. Hoffman to Cynthia Scudder Freeman. Lot 2, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $200,500

Jose Alberto Montesinos to Cameron J. Guidry and Michael B. Evans. 623 Polk St., $159,900

Janette O. Dooley to Donna M. Woodson. Lot 39, phase II, The Villas at Stonemill, $227,500

Daniel B. and Sara L. Valente to Robert C. Goad III and Erica G. Schmidt. Lot 4 and part of lot 5, section 1, Running Cedar Mills, $535,000

Kellerie Jobling to Ade Collections LLC. 3408 Memorial Ave., $142,500

Angus M. and Ana S. Lamont to Josh K. and Tracy Guthrie Olivas. Unit 205, building 5, The Gables at Cornerstone, $128,900

Andrew M. and Mary K. Haletsky to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. 106, $128,500

Robert L. Flint, William K. Flint Sr., and Betty G. Flint to Katherine and Anthony Colombo Jr. Lot 3, block 1, section C, Bedford Hills, $320,000

Patricia P. Kelly to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1417 Early St., $90,000

Patricia P. Kelly to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 2103 Hanover St., $58,000

Patricia P. Kelly to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1610 Bedford Ave., $60,000

Juan P. Alanis Villagran and Paula Contreras Saldana to Jerry I. Marshall. 109 Margate Dr., $190,000

Suresh and Bhamini Patel to The Main LLC. 1500 Main St., 1424, 1502 1506, 1512 and 1514 Elm St., $2,230,000

Melanie G. Hackworth to Robert T. Flowers and Julia Grace Cowles. 715 Wyndhurst Dr., $192,500

James M. Varndell to HP Reinvest LLC. 714-716 Fleetwood DR., $17,500

Gayle B. and Royston Jester IV to Lucas D. and Maria E. Keesee. 1610 Lexington Dr., $369,900

Randy L. and Maude E. Stanley to Gabriel and Lacramioara Lucaci. 3201 and 3207 Ohio Ave., $6,000

Streamline LLC to Pierce C. Mims and Bailey J. Mims. 412 Holly St., $126,500

PFD Realty LLC to Lowes Group LLC. Lot 2A, section 3, Greenstone Commercial Center, $1,030,000

Peggy D. Hall to PGInvestments3 LLC. 603 Garbo Dr., $245,000

Ashley Claire Mitchell to Zachary and Jessica Reynolds. 160 Ivy Creek Lane, unit 402, $149,900

Michael S. Haigh, trustee to DRV Construction LLC. Lots 70 and 71, Stuart Heights, $8,558.58

Alicia A. Hubbard and Beatrice A. Pannel to Bufrod and Renee Gallian. Lot 18, Legacy Oaks, $260,000

Kalpak and Purvi K. Shah to Juan Pablo Alanis Villagran and Paula Contreras Saldana. 120 Wyndview Dr., $279,000

Jeremy O. and Barbara L. Vredenburg to Gabriel and Lacramiorara Lucaci. 915 Seventh St., $55,000

Eric Lamont and Kendra Richette McQueen to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC. 1511 Sixth St., $45,000

Taylor and Luther J. Blalock Jr. to Liam and Rebecca A. Patterson. Lot 2, Lakeland, $194,900

Christopher J. Cleveland to JAM89LLC. 1406 Wiggington Road, $209,000

Wards Road Associates LLC to WS Two LLC. 310 and 312 Border St., $650,000

Jeremy M. and Marissa L. Okes to Ryan Patrick and Cheryl Faye Fox. 6013 Sunderland Place, $250,000

Katie M. Updike to Sean and Heatherly Ahern. Lot 13, section 1, Forest Dale, $253,000

Empire Capital LLC to Charli Isabella Skye. 909 McCausland St., $145,000

Russell W. Pawlas to Jacob John and Holly Elena Schilinski. Lot 13, section 2A, Southland Acres, $169,700

David A. and Christine H. Valentine to JAM89 LLC. 883 Wiggington Road, $250,000

Elva L. Tranks, William F. Kidd Jr., and Reubin C. Kidd Sr. to Noble Holdings LLC. 1210 18th St., $4,000

Jean E. and Catherine Ranguin to Hunter Chase Dawson and Karen Chicas. 1114 Ninth St., $58,000

DRV Construction LLC to Luke Arom. 1418 Lockwood Dr., $265,000

Michael L. Dillard to Joseph C. and Regina P. Matthewson. 1923 Pansy St., $123,000

FPJ Investments LLC to Ashton Lee and Lydia Jayne Settje Brown. Unit 305, The Gables at Wyndhurst, $125,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

805MainStreetLynchburg LLC, 805 Main St., renovation, $10,000

Harvey & Hamilton LLC, 2008 Wards Road, renovation, $1,134,418

Warren Thoma, 139 Mill Ridge Road, new construction, $391,160

Timberlake Station Group LP, 7621 Timberlake Road, renovation, $450,000

Chooper’s Incorporated, 521 Alleghany Ave., renovation, $8,000

REdely LLC, 502 Court St., new construction, $102,822

Lindonnn Associates LLC, 4847 Fort Ave. A, renovation, $900,000

Davis Allen Properties LLC, 5121 Boonsboro Road, renovation, $75,000

Black Box Group LLC, 1030 Main St., renovation, $30,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $20,408.09

Proffitt & Garman LLC, 112 Candlewood Court, renovation, $20,000

Centra Health Inc., 3300 Rivermont Ave., addition, $17,000

City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., repair, $36,000

Xianjin Wu, 1323 Wise St., repair, $10,000

Connected Living LLC, 4715 Doyle Terrace, new construction, $100,000

Connected Living LLC, 4719 Doyle Terrace, new construction, $100,000

Connected Living LLC, 4723 Doyle Terrace, new construction, $125,000

Redely LLC, 506 Court St., new construction, $196,000

Redely LLC, 510 Court St., new construction, $196,000

Redely LLC, 514 Court St., new construction, $196,000

Redely LLC, 518 Court St., new construction, $196,000

Redely LLC, 522 Court St., new construction, $196,000

Redely LLC, 526 Court St., new construction, $196,000

Lorenza Russell, 217 Race St., repair, $20,000

F.H. Boyd Coons, 405 Cabell St., renovation, $50,000

Thomas Stauber, 3448 Richmond St., addition, $13,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 202, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 204, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 206, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 208, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 210, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 212, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 214, new construction, $160,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc., 420 Breezewood Dr. 216, new construction, $160,000

Rise Up Properties LLC, 415 13th St., addition, $75,000

Tony Vaughan, 229 Alta Lane, addition, $63,240

Joseph Orchowski, 209 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $9,000

Steven Hackman, 1007 New Hampshire Ave., renovation, $15,000

Russell Davidson, 4617 Locksview Road, renovation, $25,000

Joshua Pratt, 4600 Hartford St., addition, $15,000

Michael Arthur, 414 Wadsworth St., renovation, $10,000

Joe Crosby, 1413 Landon Court, renovation, $44,050

Dystance Williams, 4047 Amherst St., renovation, $3,000

Sally Maiddleton, 106 Red Maple Court, addition, $16,780

Deborah Jarrell, 1738 Wards Ferry Road, addition, $75,000

Michael O’Neill, 1450 Trent’s Ferry Road, addition, $131,100

Ricky Donald, 521 B. Leesville Road, new construction, $150,000

Jonathan Landon, 3306 Daniel Ave., addition, $2,700

 

