Property transfers

Amherst County

Fay C. Jennings to Jeffrey C. Jennings. Lot 65, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $148,000

James Maurice Jones to Thomas McDaniel III and Tar Lynn McDaniel. Lot 3, section 2, Oakview Estates, $250,000

Millerside II LLC to Amber Nicole Miller-Abbott. 126 Oak Spring Lane, $281,000

Carmen Myers Reed to Eric John Taylor and Frances Eileen Mann. 636 Wares Gap Road, $38,000

Carrie E. Bethel and Jose Davila to Raintree Properties Rental and Sales LLC. Lots 2 and 3, intersection of Va. 663 and Old U.S. Highway 29, $120,000

Blackwater Home Solutions LLC to Tracey Nicole Thacker and Jacob Allen Bowling. Lot 43, Galt’s Mill Landing, $179,000

Malachi S. Lord and Allison E. Schroeder to Mark A. and Laurie Samulonis Bowers. Lots 13A and 13B, section 1, Homewood Manor, $374,500

Appomattox County

Almosta Farms LLC to Bryan Ashley and Angela Stratton Moody. Lot 9, The Meadows at Concord, $139,900

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Daniel S. and Brooke E. Wells. Part of 129 Dove Lane and adjoining property, $75,000

Donna K. Viar, Kathy V. Camire and Mark S. Viar to Wendy W. Saunders. Lot 2, Va. 635, 0.836 acres, $3,000

Ashley K. Gray to Justin Craig and Isabelle White. 712 Columbus Road, $305,000

Joseph Paul Sayers Jr. to Wayne Russell Cupp. 347 Maury Place and additional parcel, $154,000

Terry I. Hamlett, Sandy Hamlett Jr. and Larry Wayne Hamlett to Terry I. Hamlett. 1297 Mountain Cut Road, $110,466.67

Roselio Rioseco to G. Herbert Peak Jr. Parcel, 24.551 acres, Bent Creek Road, $130,000

Bedford County

Kimberley D. Jordan to Michelle and Johnny Wade Lanier. Parcel, Ayers Road, $35,000

Kimberley D. Jordan to Kyle Lanier. Two parcels, off of Ayers Road, $170,000

Terry Lee Oakes, Richard Edward Oakes and Maurice Eugene Oakes to Jerry D. Finch. 1615 Brandy Mill Road, $252,000

Chris and Melanie Kiger to Carol G. and Bernard J. Massie. Lot 6, Retreat Lane, $454,555

Melanie Pollard to Sleeping Bear Properties LLC. Lot 5, Allie Acres, $114,000

Gerlad W. Adams to James Michael Carter and Daniel R. Davis. 1685 Bandy Mill Road, $136,300

Richard E. Hedrick and Julia A. Hedrick to Russell J. and Sharon K. Huggins. Parcel 1, School Crossing Subdivision, $249,900

William Richard and Kyong H. Hale to Wright Construction LLC. Lot 13, section 3, North Hills Estates, $40,000

Dokken and Katelyn Egenole to Rhonda L. Whitaker. 1778 Big Island Highway, $436,000

Dianna L. Fafard to Christopher and Karen Duff. 10630 Lee Jackson Highway, $205,000

Kathy H. Lovell to Michael and Jessica Thompson. 1729 Broken Bow Road and adjoining parcel, $475,000

Kurt M. Barry to Aldridge Investments LLC. 1940 Coffee Road, $1,100,000

CaGNaC Inc. to Joshua Jack and Emily Augustin. Lot 40, section 4, Cedar Rock, $24,900

Davies Law Offices to Thomas P. and Margaret S. McCann. Lot 19, section 1, Glenbrooke Subdivision, $325,000

Gary Clegg and Jamey Lynn Parks to Dennis J. and Beth Ann Lawrence. Lot 20, section II, Poplar Grove, $435,000

Donald L. and Angela F. Arrington to Jacob Willard and Kay Stanley Arrington and Scott and Donna Stanley. Lot 2, Bay Vue Subdivision and additional parcel, $450,000

Anne Elizabeth Schwab-Willcox to Pamela Ann Hinkle. 207 Cascade Drive, $175,000

Donna J. Sellers to Tyler and Andrea Mason. 3865 Mentow Drive, $242,500

Donald Wayne Rawling Sr. and Mary Ellen Rawling to Michael Randolph Beavers and Myrna Lee Beavers. 1562 Montavel St., $150,000

Barbara J. Damon to Chad E. Smith and Amanda L. Smith. 1502 Jopling Road, $38,000

Dale Gerlach to Ashley Rey and Charles Walter Butt. Lot 10, section 10, Blumont, $375,000

Campbell County

Andrew E. Disher to Dale F. and Cornelia Allman. Unit 200, Lighthouse Condominium, 11 Cape Point Cape, $130,000

Mary Wolff to AUM Enterprise LLC. Lot 213, phase III, Runaway Bay, $49,900

Thomas D. Corkran and Kristy C. Corkran, trustees to Jordan Ashleigh and Katelinn Johnson Bing. Lot 39, section 4, Wildwood, $365,000

Jedi Construction LLC to James Randolph and Taylor Ann Bowles. 200 Hawkins Road, $342,400

Laura L. Wray and Mateus Felipe Fernandes De Oliveira to Sheila L. Burton. Unit 319, The Lighthouse Condominium, $111,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Michael S. and Jennifer Hammersley Denova. Lot 12, section III, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $78,500

Russell Fortney and Constance Fortney to Christopher John Schatvet, Eric William Schatvet and Marianne Schatvet. 860 Napier Drive, $175,000

LFS Properties LLC to Frank and Sonya Vennero. 108 Mount Sterling Drive, $170,000

William W. Monroe Jr. to MBM Property Group LLC. 79 Cannery St., $60,000

Priority One Properties LLC to Evan Baxter and Mikayla Morales. Lot 39, section I, Country Haven Estates, $285,000

Gorman L. Woodfin to Haden F. Schlemmer. 100 English Commons Drive, $225,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Nakia Smith. Lot 6, section II, Gable Crest Subdivision, $312,000

Charlie F. Wells to Richard Wells. Parcel, Va. 652, 1.04 acres, $10,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Bridghtee Bebe Boauzo. Tract 8, Sugar Hill Farm, $40,900

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 32, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000

City of Lynchburg

Mark L. Abbott to Morgan R. and Madison M. Lorentzen. Lot 8, section 2, Tate Springs Farm, $269,000

Tevin Allen and Bridgette Wright to Jonathan Mark and Carleigh Showalter. 1714 Floyd St., $95,000

William John and Robyn Lyn Anderson to Joseph E. and Kathy M. Malloy. 220 Legacy Oaks Circle, $361,000

Susan Kay Williams Armontrout, Barbara Jane Williams Gunter, Dwight Dexter Williams, Mary Roxanne Ragland Williams, James Allen Williams and Marianne Williams Thurman to Susan Kay Williams Armontrout. 764 and 766 Leesville Road, $68,000

Avenue and Beyond LLC to James and Lee Knowles Schaner. Unit No. 210, phase 2, Wyndcrest Square, $224,000

Blackwater Ridge LLC to James P. Supp, Sharon T. Supp and Natalie J. Supp. Lot 7, block C, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $255,000

Thomas A. Rogers and Joshua Mezzano to Bootstrap Properties MJ. 1303 Tilden Ave., $90,000

Patricia J. Jones to Christopher L. and Jennifer L. Rawlings. 109 Willow St., $125,000

Brian A. McColl and Amy Marie McColl to Kameron D. and Keagan W. Burnett. 1416 Trent’s Ferry Road, $362,000

Savannah R. Byers and Rhonda L. Byers to Sarah K. Thorne and Calen Foster. Lot 1, section E, Linkhorne Forest, $310,000

Tinsley’s Properties LLC to Andrew J. Ling and Maria I. Cabanas. 1512 15th St., $159,900

John H. Camden, Rebecca H. Casey and Dorothy Houston Harris to Cheryl L. Samples. Parts of lot 9 and 10, block 2, Brooklawn Addition, $199,900

The Main LLC to Heidi M. Carey. Unit 213, The Wayne, $212,000

William C. Graham to Timothy L. and Tarah E. Clark. 1501 Granville St., $219,900

Elizabeth J. Harvey to Suzanne Escoda, Matthew Clayton and Christine Clayton. 315 Keywood Drive, $190,000

Kayla B. Coles to Laura and Denver W. Morse. Lot 90, College Square at Wards Ferry, $175,000

Steven D. and Beth J. Colpetzer to William Frank Webb III. 6012 Piedmont Place, $230,000

DRV Construction LLC to Jason Wayne and Elicia Michele Fleshman. Lot 3, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $335,900

NVR Inc. to Asad G.M. Ehtesham and Farzana A. Ehtesham, trustees. Lot 25A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $287,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to RB30 LLC. Lot 18, phase I, Blackwater Run, $75,000

Marlin Travale Jones-Foster and Anna Gentry Jones-Foster to Kurt F. and Paula J. Martin. 1471 Tunbridge Road, $195,000

Foundry Real Estate LLC to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 1417 Early St., $115,000

Martha Ann Guill to HPP Holdings LLC. Lots 35 and 36, section J, Park Avenue Addition, $79,900

NVR Inc. to Vicki Butler Hensley. Lot 2A, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $283,570

Sharon R. Oglesby to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 24, section 3, Keystone Forest, $105,300

Linda C. Tomlinson to Igor and Kristina Krichevsky. Lot 1, Lakeland, $222,500

NVR Inc. to Ian Thomas and Natalie Michelle Macintyre. Lot 28B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $277,885

Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Deborah R. Magid. Lot 9, Cottage Hill, $515,000

Gene T. Moss Jr. and Meghan M. Moss to Zachary J. and Emily V. Phillips. Lot 9, section 4, Irvington Park, $725,000

Vernon B. Wallace Jr. and Penelope P. Wallace to Serah Morningstar Nordgren. Lots 2-6 and one-half of lot 7, Halsey Farm, $274,950

NVR Inc. to Nickolas Austin and Megan Elizabeth Shull. Lt 2B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $298,325

Clyde A. Smith to Katelyn Yachere. Lot 601, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $161,350

James E. Woods Sr. and Harry N. Woods to Elizabeth Ann Woods. 1514 Polk St., $17,900

Building permits

Campbell County

Millenium Controls Inc., 22712 Timberlake Road, pavilion, $60,000

Samuel Candler, 23 Semmes Court, finish half of basement, $15,000

Jeffrey Jensen, 212 Windingway Road, finish basement bedroom, $20,000

Vincent Estes, 33 Davidson Road, alterations, $8,000

Winlove Properties LLC, lot 54, Heather Drive, new dwelling, $315,000

KDK Development LLC, 292 Rainbow Forest Drive, demolition, $5,000

David Spradlin, 3323 Mt. Airy Road, new dwelling, $498,862

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, reface signage, $12,000

Jerry Brooks, 234 Suburban Road, deck, $2,000

Kubota Rentals of Lynchburg LLC, 13693 Wards Road, commercial alterations, $30,000

Rebecca Shumate, lot 21, Westview Circle, new dwelling, $200,000

Clifford Leonard III, lot 3, Lavender Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 5, Goat Island Road, new dwelling, $320,000