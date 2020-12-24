Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Adedamola O. Onafowokan and Michalle C. Onafowokan to Andrea L. Mitchell, Cedric J. Anderson and Jacqueline E. Anderson. 221 N. Five Forks Road, $175,000
Mark E. and Melanie M. Sprouse to Benjamin M. and Jenny R. Brown. Tract 4, Isabel Acres Subdivision, $79,900
Laurence G. Heine to Philip G. and Stephani L. Boswell. Lot 6, Naola Springs, $55,000
Blue Sky-Coffey Partnership to Philip G. and Stephani L. Boswell. Lot 5, Naola Springs, $24,900
Pleasant Ridge Inc. to Francisco D. and Stephanie J. Mayo. Lot 42, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $62,000
NV Custom Living Inc. to Daryl J. and Suzanne G. Hannan. Lot 21, Stoney Creek, $31,500
Kathryn M. Moore to Stephanie Fay Quirk. Portions of lots 12-15, Robin Wood Park, $147,900
Nancy Suzanne Hahn to Jason Allen and Deborah Salmon. Lot 4, block A, Lakeview Subdivision, $70,000
Elizabeth Whitten Wimer to William H. and Sandra K. Maitland. Lot 21, Sugar Mill, $302,000
William A. and Melody Joy Tyree to Darrell Wayne Dodgion. Lot 17, section V, Forest Oaks, $175,000
Jimmy Dean Huffman to CMH Homes Inc. Parcel, off of Tomlin Road, $15,500
Mitchell Blake Shorter to Brian A. Patterson. Parcel, off of Va. 786, 0.510 acres, $93,000
Ashley E. Coffey to Travis Klous and Jennifer Lieb. 387 Thomas Road, $55,000
Appomattox County
James E. and Donna K. Neubauer to Abigail R. Schroeder. Parcel, 1 acre, fronting Va. 24, $128,500
Eagle Feather Properties LLC to Clayton Raymond Bryant Jr. 865 Pumping Station Road, $139,900
Sharon K. Bryant to Maureen C. and Carl L. Danbury Jr. Lot 3, Police Tower Road, 28.37 acres, $90,000
Aldridge Investments LLC to William H. and Wendy F. Madison. Lot 3, off Liberty Chapel Road, 31.17 acres, $176,000
Terry Glen Almond and Helen B. Almond to Marshall D. Patrick Jr. Parcel, Old Grist Mill Road, 3.95 acres, $65,000
Bedford County
Brian L. and Tanya C. Kisner to Kimberly B. and Thomas W. Lynn Jr. 1680 Kasey’s Lakeview Dr., Lakes District, $622,500
Timothy P. Souder and Ann T. Souder to Elton Williams and Chantale Williams. Villa 25, phase 16, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $554,900
Jeffrey A. and Jennie E. Broyles to Derek D. and Amanda V. George.1153 Autumn Hills, , Lakes District, $454,900
BJS Incorporated to Jane H. Sargent. Lot 49, section 3, Diamond Hill Estates Subdivision, Lakes District, $335,000
Larry M. Worrell to Michael A. and Ronda E. Martin. Lot 4, Wenwood, Blue Ridge District, $281,950
Jarrett Thomas and Kimberly Arlene Ferguson to Wayland Jennings Jr. 1201 Hunters Knoll Dr., Lakes District, $220,000
Malcolm B. Burnette to Zachary M. Gribble and Sabrina H. Entsminger. Lot 5, Meadowcrest, Blue Ridge District, $199,950
Vickie and David Stevenson Sisson Jr. to Melvin David Hunt and Ellen V. Binswanger. Parcel, Longview Estates Dr., Lakes District, $140,000
Angela Bowden to Jan C. Winand. Lot 1, block 1, Springwood Subdivision, Lakes District, $132,000
Gary S. Profitt to Robert and Lisa Shepard. 2850 Chestnut Fork Road, Lakes District, $125,000
Laura L. Padgett to Christiana R. Stanley. 2485 Radford Church Road, Lakes District, $97,500
Kathy L. and Robert C. Hummer Jr. to Michael P. Chekal. Two parcels, Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $95,000
Jack V. Foster to Mary E. Baldwin. Lot 2, Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $80,000
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Bernard J. Massie. Unit 3202, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $75,000
Cecil Ray Carter and Brenda A. Carter to Leroy A. Collins. Two parcels, Jordantown Road, Lakes District, $62,500
Pamela L. Taylor and Stephen D. Lindamood and Bonnie Mabe Lindamood to Sonja C. Minnix and John S. Shank Jr. 1786 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000
Sidewalk Investments Inc. to Christopher L. Thurston. Tract 4, section 4, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $48,000
Call-Canada Properties LLC to Kimberly Dawn and James Hillery Hayman III. Lot 8, Goodview Estates, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
Tanya Wagner and Scott Wagner to Greg Phillips, trustee. Tract 30, Quatrone Subdivision, Lakes District, $5,000
Sasho and Natalija Branova to Alexandru Benjamin and Amanda Renee Barker. 101 Fieldbrook Place, $237,000
Brent W. Campbell and Barbara Campbell, trustees to Lance John Finster. Lot 5, section 1, Panorama Acres, $18,000
Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Dale L. Breunig. Lot 11, section II, Governors Hill, $212,000
Randy D. and Joanne M. Holden to Lucas Meredith and Michelle Leigh Metts. Lot 22, section 3, Westwood Subdivision, $268,000
Donald M. Rowe, trustee to Sarah And Aemen LLC. Parcel, near North St., Town of Bedford, $47,300
Mark J. Deshano and April L. Deshano to Douglas Gurel and Julie Gurel. 5124 Bethel Church Road, $850,000
Burnbrae Properties LLC to Daniel McGrath and Golnaz Javey. Lot 14, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $126,000
Foster Construction Inc. to Jeff R. Kolodziej and Kimberly D. Speight. 1140 Stoney Ridge Blvd., $379,900
Deborah D. Cebry to Alicia A. Pietras and Tammy R. Martin. Lot 21, Ivy West Subdivision, $315,000
Clifton D. and Stephanie Reed to Joshua R. and Brandi B. Hall. Lot 10, Ivy Creek Estates, $489,000
Jaeyoung Lee to Julius M. and Karen R. Ullmann. Lot 15, section 2, Thomas Jefferson Crossings, $605,000
Alyssa C. Bohn to Jennifer Christy and Glenn Kevin Talton. Amended lot 103, section 5, North Hills, $274,900
Walter J. Siehien to Edward R. and Elizabeth B. Sitzler. Lot 18, Spring Hill Lake, $565,000
James J. and Valarie S. Burks to James and Marcy Carter. Revised lot 6, section 2, Hooper Woods, $449,000
Julius M. and Karen R. Ullman to David A. Michaeu II. Lot 161, section III, Forest Lakes, $418,000
Donald A. Ash and Ruth C. Ash to Stephen L. Judd and Sylvia M. Gallagher. Lot 2, section 2, Woods Landing on the James, $277,500
Cottontown Partners LLC to Tony Thach and Quyen Ho. Lot 29, section 1, Autumn Run, $336,700
Ernest M. and Patricia W. Ashworth to Kurt M. Scaggs and Emma N. Danz. Parcel, 10 acres, Karnes Road, $98,500
Ray S. and Sandra W. Toley to Anthony M. Barrett. Lot B, fronting U.S. 501, Village of Big Island, $139,000
Todd A. Catlin and Maribeth Catlin to Trenton A. Pizza. Lot 2, section 4, Smithfield, $172,900
LTB Holding Company LLC to Benjamin E. and Amanda B. Crosswhite. Lot 1, section 3, Evergreen Lake, $650,000
Campbell County
Linda Wright to NRB Investments LLC. 386 Horizon Dr., $122,000
Michael and Dawn Trupia to Joshua and Michelle Gilmore. Lot 1, section 2, Walton Farms Subdivision, $306,000
Christopher S. and Vona M. Shaffer to Brittany Elizabeth Martin. Lot 43, Windcrest Manor Subdivision, $227,500
Jackie D. Beasley and Janice M. Quigley to Stephen M. Meinhardt. 1122 Cabin Field Road, $350,000
Boxwood Investments LLC to B & B Structures LLC. Lot 2, Timberlake Manor Subdivision, $12,000
Jadon LLC to Gina M. Fontaine. Lot 136, phase I, English Commons, $178,900
John T. and Judith A. Payne to Joshua B. and Tabatha Arthur. 1019 Seventh St., $93,000
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Christopher and Vona Marie Shaffer. Lot 9, Emberly Way Subdivision, $314,900
JADON LLC to John Coles. Lot 138, phase I, English Commons, $178,900
Diane Creasy Guill, Susan Creasy Pribble and Bobby Lee Thurman to Donald David and Jill McFarland. 712 Tenth St., $78,000
R. Brian and Angela L. Perrow to Brandon Noel. Lot 15, Stonegate, $222,000
Nolan P. and Patricia H. Burton to Daniel J. and Hannah M. Brickhouse. Lot 2, block A, Jefferson Manor, $190,000
JADON LLC to Alayna Mae Pickeral. Lot 46, phase I, English Commons, $181,400
Tamara Blanchette, Carla M. Smith, Janice E. Merchant and John W. Merchant III to Mossy Oak LLC. 3426 Village Highway, $100,000
American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. to Michael W. Kinnaird. 25 Arbor Place, $117,600
Michele D. Pleasants to Colton D. King and Jean B. Wariner. Lot 44, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $350,000
Nancy Joyce B. Elder to Timothy L. and Robin E. Peade. Lot 1A, Falling River, $17,000
Steven E. and Tamara S. Keller to Carroll and Lolita R. Marshall. 89 Traverse Dr., $286,900
NBS Real Estate LLC to Calvin L. Ritchey and Jessica A. Ritchey. 167 Plain Ridge Dr., $129,000
City of Lynchburg
Andrew J. and Sara Madero to Jonathan Caleb Brown and Hannah Paige Allison.1127 Rhode Island Ave., $200,000
William E. Berlin and Elizabeth B. Farrar to Tyler J. Bullock and Timothy Harbison. Lots 9 and 10, section 9-R, Richland Hills, $186,000
Jonathan David Honchul and Rachel Elizabeth Honchul to GRF LLC. Lot 24, block 17, Westover Heights, $166,100
Adam T. Fariss to Anita Carbonell. Lot 30, section IV, Sheffield, $205,000
Cory E. Patterson and Sarah R. Patterson to Jonathan Paul Acree. 3802 Cambria St., $149,900
3105 Fort Ave. LLC to Leslie M. Payne. 3105 Fort Ave., $135,000
Billy W. Pribble Jr. to Randolph H. Pirtle and Alice T. Pirtle, trustees. 208 Duncraig Dr., $285,000
Amy G. Cole to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 11, block 17, Westover Heights, $79,000
Elroy T. and Carlene H. Cantrell to Sasho and Natalija Branova. 520 Cornerstone St., $429,900
Elizabeth C. Ellinger to Derek F. Quinn-Woods. Lot 10, Brenleigh Grove $190,000
Paul Vernon and Barbara Jennings Sprinkle to Shaun P. and Karen K. Dearden. Lot 22, block B, section 2, Tate Springs Farm, $13,000
Melody R. Infinger to Erica Catherine Metcalf and Luther H. Jones. Lot 34 and part of lot 33, block D, Fairmont Addition, $152,000
Joshua D. Moore to James Albert Wesbrook. 1324 Dover Place, $124,000
Shaun R. Kelly and Monica Kelly to James M. and Laura D. Lee. Lot 8, block 1, Oakwood Club Estates, $308,000
3Fish LLC to Robert Garland and Jeanne Ellen Allen. Lot 13 and part of lot 12, block 9, Westover Heights, $172,000
Edgar W. Howard to German Ivan Soto Navez. 312 Monroe St., $47,000
John N. and Judith M. Blair to Phillip Martin Dickerson. 1613 Locust St., $52,000
Jeffrey L. Nichols and Laura A. Macaluso to Michael C. and Kathleen A. Veverka.4004 Morningside Dr., $190,000
W. David and Katherine H. Burnett to Douglas H. Thomasey and Ashley E. Palmer. 530 Trent’s Ferry Road, $625,000
Sandra White Banton and Gary Lenward White to Edwin M. Best. Lot 5, block H, section 4, Vista Acres, $204,000
Manfred J. Hamm to Richard J. Gravette. Lots 5 and 6, bock 1, Bower Park Addition, $179,900
Ruby Y. Jones to ARtis Marie Callaham. 540 Madewood Road, $159,900
Sandra Bottoms-Wallace to Kevin Redd. 4902 Windsor Ave., $138,000
Bethany H. Walker to Daniel P. Fee. 1301 Fort Manor Dr., $135,000
Thomas E. and Rebecca M. Duncan to MigCo. LLC. 1817 Langhorne Square, $755,000
Lakeside Cookin’ LLC to Lakeside Centre LLC. 2326 Lakeside Dr., $173,136.59
Commonwealth Oil Company Incorporated to Lakeside Centre LLC. 2328 Lakeside Dr., $92,888.88
Commonwealth Oil Company Incorporated to Lakeside Centre LLC. 2332 Lakeside Dr., $285,224.52
Lindsay C. Bade to Jasmine Ladouceur. Lot 9, block 11, New Addition to Fort Hill, $167,900
Lynchburg Properties LLC to Douglas J. Brown. Lot 5, Rutherford Townhomes, $71,000
Jeremy J. and Katie M. Bailey to Ashley Lynn Harris and Maria Harris Reed, trustees. 804 Erskine Ave., $124,000
James Carroll Thompson, Craig Wilson Thompson and Miriam Thompson Ford to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 1520 Liggates Road, $94,000
Scott W. and Elizabeth M. Smith to Adam M. and Haley Pavao. Lot B, part of lot 5, Map of Edley Place, $334,000
Seth Michael Hicks and Jamie E. Hicks to Anna Kathryn Hutcherson. 5705 Edgewood Ave., $156,500
United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zachary T. and Callee L. Bullock. 315 Yeardley Ave., $82,500
Montvue Properties LLC to Jeffrey L. Boyer, trustee. 3708 Old Forest Road, $375,950
Linda Ann Goin to Regina H. Hammer. Lot 9, block 6, section C, Bedford Hills, $259,000
William R. and Sandra B. Phelps to Edward Hudson Lane II. 1505 Clayton Ave., $451,900
Erick Lee Tuck to Matthew E. and Elizabeth Blankenship. New lot 58, block N, Cornerstone, $195,000
Elizabeth L. Walsh to Rebekah L. and Pedro J. Rodriguez III. 4720 Heritage Dr., $312,000
Stephen L. and Betty F. Wilcher to David L. and Selena B. Booker. 503 Cornerstone St., $389,900
Janet Warren Walker and Julie Warren Tilley to Jordan and Glenn B. Smith. Lot 8, Temples Subdivision, $250,000
Audrey O. Childress to NBS Real Estate LLC. 20128 Oakmont Circle, $65,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to F. Patrick and A. Noel Yeatts. Unit 401 Parkview on the Bluff, $504,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Ezekiel Martinez, 125 Sunset Ridge Dr., finish basement, $50,000
Joanne Harrington, 166 Pine St., attached garage/sunroom, $93,000
Philip D. Hertzler Jr., 1850 Mt. Pleasant Road, new dwelling, $60,000
Scott Sibley, 621 Quail Run, new dwelling, $480,000
Denny Drinkard, 227 Hixburg Road, garage with bath/kitchen/lean to/porch, $120,000