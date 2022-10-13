Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

G&C Martin Logging Inc. to Brandy Jackson. 289 Ragland Road, $119,000

Vince M. Gordon and Tammy L. Harrison Gordon to Nicholas Roberts. Lot 16, Orchard Hills Estates, $190,700

Arthur Rex and Sunni P. Jenkins to Steven Thaxton Martin Inc. Parcel, off S. Main Street, $85,000

Donald W. Jett and Shirley C. Jett to Christopher J. and Vikki C. Mangano. Parcel, Stoneybrook Road, $53,775

Robert A. and Barbara L. Kieras to Scott Moyer. Lot 6, section 2, Hunting Woods, $68,000

Lawrence W. Tyree Jr. and Sandra K. Tyree to Laurie J. Ploudie. Lots 8 and 9, Magruder Hills, $320,000

The Amherst Timber Company to Sidney C. Sheldon. Parcels, off Larkin Mountain Road, $1,100,000

Marshall L. Tyree and Marvin H. Tyree to Terry and Jessica C. Anthony. Lots 83-85, Va. 681, $180,000

Linda W. Cocke to Janet Bowden. Lots 6-8 and parts of lots 5 and 9, block D, section 1, Woodland Heights, $170,000

Appomattox County

Jeanette T. Morgan to Keith O. Beverly and Amanda Dawn Jennings. 1293 Vineyard Road, $249,500

Christopher R. Lewis and Felicia K. Lewis to C&D Property Solutions 87 LLC. Lot 33, section 1, Fairview Hills, $175,000

Jerry J. and Sheila J. Callahan to Victory Baptist Church of Spout Spring, Virginia Inc. Parcel, Va. 647, 18 acres, $85,000

H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Bruce S. and Susan Camille B. Drinkard. Parcel, near Old Grist Mill Road, 45.99 acres, $91,223

George Luther Lewis to Robert F. and Anne M. George. 924 Snapps Mill Road, $25,000

Bedford County

Brendon K. and Kimberly S. Woodruff to Joseph M. and Kimberly A. Della Penna. Lot 10, Haines Point, $490,000

Gary L. McNeely Jr. and Claire Saucier McNeely to Wan S. Choi. Lot 80, Haines Point, $450,000

Matthew Roy and Debra Lyn Bonnett to Lincoln Ray and Claire Camille Painter. 1236 Cedar Rock Drive, $490,000

Alexander Keith Reynolds to Jason and Lori Hultberg. Parcel, Banbury Lane, $30,000

George F. and Michelle R. Aznavorian to 221 South Developers LLC. Parcel, Rucker Road, $75,000

221 South Developers LLC to George F. and Michelle R. Aznavorian. Parcel, off Moneta Road, $75,000

Stephen J. Jones to Charles L. Clark. 10557 Dickerson Mill Road, $259,900

Tara R. Creek to Joshua Michael and Caitlin Kathleen Tysz. 2474 Falling Creek Road and two additional parcels, $263,950

Matthew J. and Deborah E. Gaston to Shirley C. Isaac. Unit 1121, phase 1, building 1, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $160,000

Kathleen M. O’Neal, Blanche M. Hurlock, William A. Hurlock III, Richard A. Hurlock, Steven W. Hurlock, Lynn Ward and David L. Hurlock to Ricky Allen Polk. Parcel 18, section II, Lakewood Subdivision, $230,000

Michael Bowman to Alexus Marie Richardson. 1018 Reidie Lane, $126,000

Arlene P. Hamma to John T. and Jennifer L. Killinger. Lot 96, section 4, North Hills Subdivision, $294,900

Caleb W. and Caitlin V. Conklin to Austin Steven and Sydney Beam Amos. 110 Gala Drive, $300,000

Sara Ann Livingston to Robert Chumney and Jennifer King. 4407 Rocky Ford Road, $197,550

Jeremy M. Welsh to Ashton W. Powell. Parcel, Joe Watson Drive, $349,900

Donald Keith Hartman to Patricia G. Browning. Unit 3, building 20, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $345,900

Kevin A. Weakley and Katherina M. Weakley to Jamie and Paula Hemeon. Lot 28, Ivy Hill, $385,000

Chad D. Hensley to Come Together SML LLC. Lot 143, section B, Beechwood West, $689,000

James Allen Stanley Jr. and Teresa Witt Stanley to Roger Layne, Robert Karnes and John Glenn Jr. Lot 13D, Va. 643, $35,000

Arthur Richardson and Teresa Anne Denning to Robert Ashby Newby and Jordan Alexandra Bosiger. Lot 9, Little Acres, $260,000

Mahlon Skinnell to Keith Laurent and Philip J. Gallagher. 4366 Shingle Block Road and additional parcel, $275,000

Mitch Investments LLC to James and Patricia Edmiston. Parcel, Bethel Church Road, $116,000

David H. and Sharon M. Moran to Marilyn B. Allen. Unit Villas 19, phase 7, Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $720,000

Fred W. Smith to Palmer Biros, Jessie Biros and Rochelle Wilson. 2088 Flint Hill Road, $267,000

Glenn Trent III to Daniel Joe Santy and Amanda Jane Santy. Lot 36, section D-2, Beechwood West, $12,000

Campbell County

Timothy R. and Carrie R. Fenn to Jo Ellen and Ralph W. Adams. Part of lot 7, block 11, Altavista, $285,000

Mark S. and Susan F. Viar to Bedford Avenue LLC. 1045 Poor House Road, $210,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Mark Alden and Karina Joy Blest. Parcel A, Va. 703, 0.844 acres, $215,000

Bridget N. Bondurant to Charlie G. Watts II. Lots 17-20, block 1, Forest Hill, $135,000

Brendon S. and Bonnie A. Booth to Forest Benjamin Booth. Lot 7, block E, section A, Farfields, $207,000

Robin G. Gloss to WRF Residential LLC. 12307 Brookneal Highway and two adjoining parcels, $218,000

Robert B. Keesee, Keith A. Keesee and Elizabeth K. Brockwell to Kelsi E. Keesee. 246 Windsong Drive, $85,500

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Caryl Craig-Velez. Lot 2, Owl Road Acres Subdivision, $15,000

Elizabeth Alline Ritzer to Michael W. and Marlee Bryant. Lot 3, section II, Ferguson-Jones Acres, $355,000

Gerardo J. and Janet Caprario to Moab Properties LLC. 1023 7th St., $50,000

Frances Crocker Crance to David E. Hubbard. Lot 3, Va. 24, 1 acre, $175,000

Nathan B. and Dana M. Woosley to Jennifer L. Crane and Gaynell Ferguson. Tract 2, Carriage Grove, $479,900

City of Lynchburg

Darryl Burks and Angela Aloisi to Hajer Abdula Jakaria. Lot 39, Fairview Heights, $127,000

Joseph M. Ayers to Raymond Douglas and Rosanna Marie Ford. 409 Harrison St., $249,900

Leslie Dawn Barbour to Ashley Renee Irizarry Torruella and Heriberto Irizarry Torruella. Lot 128, Horton-Keyes Subdivision, $240,000

Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center to Jencal LLC. 1915 Thomson Drive, $515,000

Heather E. Bolen to Mitchell Blake Shorter and Tina Y. Colbert. 2031 Poplar St., $36,000

Todd E. Boss and Heather R. Boss to Timothy Ryan and Joanna Lynn Nicholas. Lot 6, phase 1, The Preserve at Oakwood, $770,000

Laura D. Vorce to Bronson C. and Christi L. Broockerd. Lot 3, section 2, Forest Dale, $231,000

Midatlantic Ira LLC to Nathan J. Stidham and Shelby Raquet Burton. Lot 9, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $115,000

Christopher Dutkevitch to Carol E. Dennis and Michael Wayne Chittum Sr. 108 Phillips Circle, $220,000

James Robert Gloudemans II, Julia Anna Gloudemans, John Thomas Gloudemans and Elizabeth A.G. Colome and David Michael Gloudemans to Albert J. and Annese S. Spencer. 723 Chinook Place, $300,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 26A and 26B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Jonathan E. Davies and Alison D. Pettit to SRME Properties LLC. Lot 6, block A, Evergreen Subdivision, $231,000

Terry L. Owen to ECP LLC. 107 Warfield Road, $40,000

Brian J. Frost and Sheena C. Frost to Goode Life LLC. 713 McCausland St., $169,895

Christopher and Rhonda Hardin to Paul Anthony Garcia and Baseema Mecca Garcia. Lot 28, section 3, Windsor Hills, $300,000

Collin Grey Quarles and Sarah Elizabeth McCafferty to Marelise and Philip W. Gay Jr. 1449 Tunbridge Road, $158,000

Jonathan G. Hall and Sharon P. Hall to Lee Wynay Hand. Lot 6, block 4, section A, Bedford Hills, $162,100

James T. Stettner to LCG Properties LLC. 811 McCausland St., $75,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Katie M. Vaughn and Chad E. Mitchell. 3932 Moorman Drive, $271,900

Paul and Kaye L. McKendrick to Haley M. McKenzie and Scott R. Weniger. 548 Lady Slipper Lane, $449,000

Mary Anne Taylor to Kenneth L. Neathery III and Rhonda C. Neathery. 3709 Manton Drive, $369,900

Oaklink LLC to David C. and Ann K. Wilson. Lot 66, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $119,500

Streamline LLC to Ian Freemont and Stacey Rock. 3411 Daniel Ave., $168,000

Ellen M. Torrance to Glenn Wayne Sullivan. Lot 10, section C, Linkhorne Forest, $140,005

Tony D. West to Edward L. Wetherell. 1165 Park Ave., $45,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Sajabla LLC, 21717 Timberlake Road, renovations, $350,000

Renaissance Holding CO. of Va. LLC, 1163 Wards Road, sign rebrand, $2,750

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 1, Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $290,000

Jadon LLC, 44 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000

Jadon LLC, 40 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000

Jadon LLC, 36 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000

Jadon LLC, 32 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000

Katie and Jesse Wood, Limerock Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Thomas Foster Jr., 5331 Hat Creek Road, remodel bathroom, $25,000

Keesee Family Properties LLC, 2080 Bishop Creek Road, storage facility, $100,000

James Wilcox, 1607 Colonial Highway, deck, $8,000

Barbara Culgin, 281 Beech Tree Lane, additions and alterations, $20,000

Charles Chauvin, 5915 Bethany Road, pool, $50,000

Nicole Hart, lot 13, section 2, Cato Road, new dwelling, $285,000

Justin Kopanko, Goodman Crossing Road, new dwelling, $350,000

William Daughtrey Jr., 1974 Timberlake Drive, update cabin, $100,000

James King, 900 5th St., storage building, $25,000

Jeffrey Whately, 468 Bear Creek Road, covered porch, $29,500

Robert Finch III, 2085 Marysville Road, pool, $100,965

Shentel Cable Company, 11160 Wards Road, addition, $100,000

Mark Davis, 302 Clarks Road, half bath, $2,50

Donald Tordoff, 151 Churchill Drive, deck, $6,000

Kevin Preston, 464 Runner Stone Drive, garage and storage building, $125,000

Michael Culpepper, 329 Halsey’s Bridge Road, addition, $58,000

Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Drive, dock, $4,000

Richard McMillan, 188 Timberlake Drive, dock, $6,825

Greg Morris, 518 Acorn Drive, basement renovation, $40,000

Jason Morgan, 84 Jeter Court, deck, $48,000