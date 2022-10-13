Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
G&C Martin Logging Inc. to Brandy Jackson. 289 Ragland Road, $119,000
Vince M. Gordon and Tammy L. Harrison Gordon to Nicholas Roberts. Lot 16, Orchard Hills Estates, $190,700
Arthur Rex and Sunni P. Jenkins to Steven Thaxton Martin Inc. Parcel, off S. Main Street, $85,000
Donald W. Jett and Shirley C. Jett to Christopher J. and Vikki C. Mangano. Parcel, Stoneybrook Road, $53,775
Robert A. and Barbara L. Kieras to Scott Moyer. Lot 6, section 2, Hunting Woods, $68,000
Lawrence W. Tyree Jr. and Sandra K. Tyree to Laurie J. Ploudie. Lots 8 and 9, Magruder Hills, $320,000
The Amherst Timber Company to Sidney C. Sheldon. Parcels, off Larkin Mountain Road, $1,100,000
People are also reading…
Marshall L. Tyree and Marvin H. Tyree to Terry and Jessica C. Anthony. Lots 83-85, Va. 681, $180,000
Linda W. Cocke to Janet Bowden. Lots 6-8 and parts of lots 5 and 9, block D, section 1, Woodland Heights, $170,000
Appomattox County
Jeanette T. Morgan to Keith O. Beverly and Amanda Dawn Jennings. 1293 Vineyard Road, $249,500
Christopher R. Lewis and Felicia K. Lewis to C&D Property Solutions 87 LLC. Lot 33, section 1, Fairview Hills, $175,000
Jerry J. and Sheila J. Callahan to Victory Baptist Church of Spout Spring, Virginia Inc. Parcel, Va. 647, 18 acres, $85,000
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Bruce S. and Susan Camille B. Drinkard. Parcel, near Old Grist Mill Road, 45.99 acres, $91,223
George Luther Lewis to Robert F. and Anne M. George. 924 Snapps Mill Road, $25,000
Bedford County
Brendon K. and Kimberly S. Woodruff to Joseph M. and Kimberly A. Della Penna. Lot 10, Haines Point, $490,000
Gary L. McNeely Jr. and Claire Saucier McNeely to Wan S. Choi. Lot 80, Haines Point, $450,000
Matthew Roy and Debra Lyn Bonnett to Lincoln Ray and Claire Camille Painter. 1236 Cedar Rock Drive, $490,000
Alexander Keith Reynolds to Jason and Lori Hultberg. Parcel, Banbury Lane, $30,000
George F. and Michelle R. Aznavorian to 221 South Developers LLC. Parcel, Rucker Road, $75,000
221 South Developers LLC to George F. and Michelle R. Aznavorian. Parcel, off Moneta Road, $75,000
Stephen J. Jones to Charles L. Clark. 10557 Dickerson Mill Road, $259,900
Tara R. Creek to Joshua Michael and Caitlin Kathleen Tysz. 2474 Falling Creek Road and two additional parcels, $263,950
Matthew J. and Deborah E. Gaston to Shirley C. Isaac. Unit 1121, phase 1, building 1, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $160,000
Kathleen M. O’Neal, Blanche M. Hurlock, William A. Hurlock III, Richard A. Hurlock, Steven W. Hurlock, Lynn Ward and David L. Hurlock to Ricky Allen Polk. Parcel 18, section II, Lakewood Subdivision, $230,000
Michael Bowman to Alexus Marie Richardson. 1018 Reidie Lane, $126,000
Arlene P. Hamma to John T. and Jennifer L. Killinger. Lot 96, section 4, North Hills Subdivision, $294,900
Caleb W. and Caitlin V. Conklin to Austin Steven and Sydney Beam Amos. 110 Gala Drive, $300,000
Sara Ann Livingston to Robert Chumney and Jennifer King. 4407 Rocky Ford Road, $197,550
Jeremy M. Welsh to Ashton W. Powell. Parcel, Joe Watson Drive, $349,900
Donald Keith Hartman to Patricia G. Browning. Unit 3, building 20, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $345,900
Kevin A. Weakley and Katherina M. Weakley to Jamie and Paula Hemeon. Lot 28, Ivy Hill, $385,000
Chad D. Hensley to Come Together SML LLC. Lot 143, section B, Beechwood West, $689,000
James Allen Stanley Jr. and Teresa Witt Stanley to Roger Layne, Robert Karnes and John Glenn Jr. Lot 13D, Va. 643, $35,000
Arthur Richardson and Teresa Anne Denning to Robert Ashby Newby and Jordan Alexandra Bosiger. Lot 9, Little Acres, $260,000
Mahlon Skinnell to Keith Laurent and Philip J. Gallagher. 4366 Shingle Block Road and additional parcel, $275,000
Mitch Investments LLC to James and Patricia Edmiston. Parcel, Bethel Church Road, $116,000
David H. and Sharon M. Moran to Marilyn B. Allen. Unit Villas 19, phase 7, Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $720,000
Fred W. Smith to Palmer Biros, Jessie Biros and Rochelle Wilson. 2088 Flint Hill Road, $267,000
Glenn Trent III to Daniel Joe Santy and Amanda Jane Santy. Lot 36, section D-2, Beechwood West, $12,000
Campbell County
Timothy R. and Carrie R. Fenn to Jo Ellen and Ralph W. Adams. Part of lot 7, block 11, Altavista, $285,000
Mark S. and Susan F. Viar to Bedford Avenue LLC. 1045 Poor House Road, $210,000
White Mountain Investments LLC to Mark Alden and Karina Joy Blest. Parcel A, Va. 703, 0.844 acres, $215,000
Bridget N. Bondurant to Charlie G. Watts II. Lots 17-20, block 1, Forest Hill, $135,000
Brendon S. and Bonnie A. Booth to Forest Benjamin Booth. Lot 7, block E, section A, Farfields, $207,000
Robin G. Gloss to WRF Residential LLC. 12307 Brookneal Highway and two adjoining parcels, $218,000
Robert B. Keesee, Keith A. Keesee and Elizabeth K. Brockwell to Kelsi E. Keesee. 246 Windsong Drive, $85,500
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Caryl Craig-Velez. Lot 2, Owl Road Acres Subdivision, $15,000
Elizabeth Alline Ritzer to Michael W. and Marlee Bryant. Lot 3, section II, Ferguson-Jones Acres, $355,000
Gerardo J. and Janet Caprario to Moab Properties LLC. 1023 7th St., $50,000
Frances Crocker Crance to David E. Hubbard. Lot 3, Va. 24, 1 acre, $175,000
Nathan B. and Dana M. Woosley to Jennifer L. Crane and Gaynell Ferguson. Tract 2, Carriage Grove, $479,900
City of Lynchburg
Darryl Burks and Angela Aloisi to Hajer Abdula Jakaria. Lot 39, Fairview Heights, $127,000
Joseph M. Ayers to Raymond Douglas and Rosanna Marie Ford. 409 Harrison St., $249,900
Leslie Dawn Barbour to Ashley Renee Irizarry Torruella and Heriberto Irizarry Torruella. Lot 128, Horton-Keyes Subdivision, $240,000
Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center to Jencal LLC. 1915 Thomson Drive, $515,000
Heather E. Bolen to Mitchell Blake Shorter and Tina Y. Colbert. 2031 Poplar St., $36,000
Todd E. Boss and Heather R. Boss to Timothy Ryan and Joanna Lynn Nicholas. Lot 6, phase 1, The Preserve at Oakwood, $770,000
Laura D. Vorce to Bronson C. and Christi L. Broockerd. Lot 3, section 2, Forest Dale, $231,000
Midatlantic Ira LLC to Nathan J. Stidham and Shelby Raquet Burton. Lot 9, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $115,000
Christopher Dutkevitch to Carol E. Dennis and Michael Wayne Chittum Sr. 108 Phillips Circle, $220,000
James Robert Gloudemans II, Julia Anna Gloudemans, John Thomas Gloudemans and Elizabeth A.G. Colome and David Michael Gloudemans to Albert J. and Annese S. Spencer. 723 Chinook Place, $300,000
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 26A and 26B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
Jonathan E. Davies and Alison D. Pettit to SRME Properties LLC. Lot 6, block A, Evergreen Subdivision, $231,000
Terry L. Owen to ECP LLC. 107 Warfield Road, $40,000
Brian J. Frost and Sheena C. Frost to Goode Life LLC. 713 McCausland St., $169,895
Christopher and Rhonda Hardin to Paul Anthony Garcia and Baseema Mecca Garcia. Lot 28, section 3, Windsor Hills, $300,000
Collin Grey Quarles and Sarah Elizabeth McCafferty to Marelise and Philip W. Gay Jr. 1449 Tunbridge Road, $158,000
Jonathan G. Hall and Sharon P. Hall to Lee Wynay Hand. Lot 6, block 4, section A, Bedford Hills, $162,100
James T. Stettner to LCG Properties LLC. 811 McCausland St., $75,000
Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Katie M. Vaughn and Chad E. Mitchell. 3932 Moorman Drive, $271,900
Paul and Kaye L. McKendrick to Haley M. McKenzie and Scott R. Weniger. 548 Lady Slipper Lane, $449,000
Mary Anne Taylor to Kenneth L. Neathery III and Rhonda C. Neathery. 3709 Manton Drive, $369,900
Oaklink LLC to David C. and Ann K. Wilson. Lot 66, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $119,500
Streamline LLC to Ian Freemont and Stacey Rock. 3411 Daniel Ave., $168,000
Ellen M. Torrance to Glenn Wayne Sullivan. Lot 10, section C, Linkhorne Forest, $140,005
Tony D. West to Edward L. Wetherell. 1165 Park Ave., $45,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Sajabla LLC, 21717 Timberlake Road, renovations, $350,000
Renaissance Holding CO. of Va. LLC, 1163 Wards Road, sign rebrand, $2,750
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 1, Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $290,000
Jadon LLC, 44 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000
Jadon LLC, 40 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000
Jadon LLC, 36 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000
Jadon LLC, 32 English Commons Drive, new dwelling – townhouse unit, $200,000
Katie and Jesse Wood, Limerock Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Thomas Foster Jr., 5331 Hat Creek Road, remodel bathroom, $25,000
Keesee Family Properties LLC, 2080 Bishop Creek Road, storage facility, $100,000
James Wilcox, 1607 Colonial Highway, deck, $8,000
Barbara Culgin, 281 Beech Tree Lane, additions and alterations, $20,000
Charles Chauvin, 5915 Bethany Road, pool, $50,000
Nicole Hart, lot 13, section 2, Cato Road, new dwelling, $285,000
Justin Kopanko, Goodman Crossing Road, new dwelling, $350,000
William Daughtrey Jr., 1974 Timberlake Drive, update cabin, $100,000
James King, 900 5th St., storage building, $25,000
Jeffrey Whately, 468 Bear Creek Road, covered porch, $29,500
Robert Finch III, 2085 Marysville Road, pool, $100,965
Shentel Cable Company, 11160 Wards Road, addition, $100,000
Mark Davis, 302 Clarks Road, half bath, $2,50
Donald Tordoff, 151 Churchill Drive, deck, $6,000
Kevin Preston, 464 Runner Stone Drive, garage and storage building, $125,000
Michael Culpepper, 329 Halsey’s Bridge Road, addition, $58,000
Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Drive, dock, $4,000
Richard McMillan, 188 Timberlake Drive, dock, $6,825
Greg Morris, 518 Acorn Drive, basement renovation, $40,000
Jason Morgan, 84 Jeter Court, deck, $48,000