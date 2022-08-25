 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as “sunshine laws.”

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert Austin to Justin L. Ramsey. Parcel, 5.065 acres, Elon Road, $55,000

John H. Mann Jr. to Joseph Beach. Lot 29, section 1, Forest Oaks, $276,000

Cottage Lake LLC to Brandon and Casey Maddox. 229 Industrial Drive and adjoining parcel, $206,000

R. Gregory Pence to Leo R. and Betty W. Bryant. 111 Higginbotham Creek Road, $189,900

Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Nancy Stinnett Hollis, Michael E. Stinnett and Cynthia J. Stinnett to Stephen A. and Jamie W. Bryant. Parcel, 44.29 acres, Stinnett Road, $110,725

Adam Bundy to Diane L. Davis. 930 Wright Shop Road, $112,000

Bernard F. Chumney and Ardella V. Chumney to Jon Hargrave. Parcel, Buffalo Springs Turnpike, $42,000

Mariko Collins to Gumaro Marino Colon. Lots 28-30, Silk Farm, $74,000

Appomattox County

Ji Hee Kim Goode to Robert J. and Sonya O. Jensen. Parcel, 39.27 acres, just off Double Bridge Road, $115,000

Jeffrey A. and Andrea R. Jones to Eric Michael and Stephanie Ann Haiser. Lots 34 and 35, Falling River Acres, $258,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. To Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC. 405 North Ave., $20,000

LAR Enterprises LLC to Robert C. Stephens III. Lot 5, L.A.R. Acres Subdivision, $20,000

LAR Enterprises LLC to Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens. Parcel, 1.033 acres, near Liberty Chapel Road, $20,000

William E. Jamerson to James R. Womack and Amanda M. Moore. Parcel, 22.697 acres, Meadow Drive, $175,000

Bedford County

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Logan James and Trisha Ann Castle. Lot 5, near Va. 24, 1.5 acres, $230,000

Dustin Edward Crouch and Paige K. Brumfield to Brooke Lynn Tuck and Clifford C. McKisson. Lot 6, Shady Knoll Ave, Town of Bedford, $245,000

William Thomas and Amber Nichols Moore to CD Custom Structures Inc. Lot 20, Indian Ridge Drive, $30,000

Ronald Elwood Staton and Jackie Lee Staton to Benjamin E. Ellis Jr. and Carol H. Ellis. Lots 1-4, 7 and 8, block 1, Parkway Addition, $30,000

Andrew C. Smith to Lawrence K. Richmond Jr. and Jessica N. Richmond. Lot 11, block 3, Forest Park, $255,000

Mikel Patrick O’Malley Sr. and Kelly S. O’Malley to Robert T. Hyson, Steven E. Hyson and Edward T. Hyson. 516 Ridgelake Road, $425,000

James W. McCabe to Melinda Abell. Lot 6, Hillview Estates, $100,000

Noosheen Khayam to Wayne R. and Janine R. Rutzen. Lot 71, block F, Town and Country Subdivision, $215,000

Barbara L. Hildreth to Scott M. Long and Kristin K. Long, trustees and Joseph T. Long. Lot 23, section 1, Mountain View Shores, $905,000

R&R Rental LLC, Robert Hartman and Robin Hartman to Blinck Inc. Parcel, 5.168 acres, Va. 715, $335,000

Robin A. Hartman and Ricky Wayne Comer to Blinck Inc. 4059 and 4061 Lowry Road and additional parcel, $1,350,000

Loretta C. Lucas to Michelle Pahl. Lot 1, Stone Mountain Farms, $265,000

Jackie Ray Meador to Mark Brogan. Lot 5, section 1, Mountain Meadows, $27,500

Virginia Benincasa to Susann Fragala and Dominick Fragala. 1289 Bunny Lane, $80,800

Eilene C. Connor to Sharon D. Coleman. Lot 4, Windtree, $325,000

Jeffrey Clark and William Clark to Jerry White. Lot 26, Windhurst, $99,950

John E. Mitchell to Joseph Caleb Morris. Lot 18, section 3, North Hills Estates, $35,000

Dawn A. Dunn and John D. Dunn to Brad Lee and Jaime Lynne Robertson. Lot 11, section 1, Dunn Farm, $390,000

Matthew Aaron and Jacqueline Paige Cassady Byrd to Daniel B. Mays. Lot 12, block 5, Ivy Hill, $480,000

Robin M. Nobles to Charles F. and Katalin T. Gendreau. 5840 Goodview Road, $130,000

Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Chris and Melanie Kiger. Lot 6, 6th Fairway, section 14, Mariner’s Landing, $25,000

Justin and Jennifer L. Morgan to Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC. Lot 13, block II, section A, Wildernest, $229,950

George Benjamin Hurd Jr. and Angel Marie Hurd to Robert and Victoria Whitlow. Parcel, Whitfield Drive, $5,000

Joshua F. Routh and Paxton M. Routh to Damion Lee West. 4362 Stewartsville Road, $180,250

Lawrence E. and Cathy L. Ludd to Barbara Tiffany-Risko. Unit 2303, phase 5, building 5, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $110,000

Robert J. and Katherine H. Morehouse to Rachel Marie and Phinees Robert. 1122 Steeple Chase Drive, $250,000

Estate of Edward Richard Ward Jr. and Michelle Christy Bailey to Lisa Dawn Davidson. Parcel, Joppa Mill Road, $182,500

James L. Wade to John A. Luhrs Jr. Lot 53, block E, Town and Country Subdivision, $254,000

Blaze Builders LLC to Andrew Joseph and Kristen Swope Overby. Lot 7, Bells Mill at Goode, $425,500

Edward and Debra E. Farkas to Shain R. Greenawalt. 10590 Stewartsville Road, $335,000

Campbell County

Richard W. Miles to Debie Jannelly Armas Gomez. Lots 2-7, block D, Rosser Subdivision, $129,000

Nancy L. Boyd to Kyle T. and Perla Y. Arpe. Lots 1 and 2, section 1, Nottingham Forest, $380,000

Shaffer Capital Investment LLC to Timothy J. and Nicole M. Bloodgood. Lot 26, section 9, Russell Springs, $320,000

Barbara M. Brown, Bonnie S. McHaney, Ashley McHaney to Michael D. and Courtney K. Iazzi. 1894 Whipping Creek Road and additional parcels, $480,000

Betty Ouls to Ricky Lee and Amanda Renna Bryant. 804 14th St., $65,900

Ashley O’Brien Burgess and Titus Eugene Burgess Jr. to Brandon W. Sharp and Morgan L. Lancaster. Lot 6, section 1, Wayne Estates, $252,000

Polly Ann Byrd to Jennifer B. Richardson. Parcel, fronting U.S. 460, 0.732 acres, $225,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joshua J. and Kelly M Carapezza. Lot 51, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $410,773.81

Danielle DM and Bronson Taylor Cocke to Kenneth Lee and Patricia Payne. Lot 1, section A, Bungalow Subdivision, $200,100

Gilcraft Investments LLC to Justin D. and Brittany A. Wood. Lot 5, section 1, Hicks Circle Subdivision, $389,000

Adam and Morgaine Godwin to TBS Investments LLC. Lot 15, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $301,000

Jennifer C. Gonzalez and Anthony O. Gonzalez to Daniel W. and Michelle Wisby. Lot 1, section 1, Carriage Grove, $306,000

Frank T. Magann Jr. and Robin E. Magann to Richard Blake Hill. Lot 23, section 5, Northwoods, $118,000

Hinman LLC to Amitsinh Ramchandra Jayas and Vilasben Amitsinh Jayas. Lot 6, block 15, Broad St., $135,500

Sheri Jenkins to Jason Edward and Melinda Jean Seger. Lot 26, Llewellyn Subdivision, $175,000

City of Lynchburg

AZ Homes LLC to Noble Holdings LLC. Part of lot 1 and lots 2 and 3, block 42, Westover Heights, $115,000

Samuel Hosea Gifford to Xiomara and Landon Arnold. Lot 28, block A, Westhaven, $247,000

Carrington Properties LLC to Zachary and Callee Bullock. 4815 Boonsboro Road, $245,000

Joel William Duling and Lynette Christine Duling, trustee to Ryan and Colleen Campbell. Amended lot 49, section III, Waterton, $720,000

Candlewood LLC to Bruce W. and Linda A. Ripley. Lot 16, Candlewood Court Villas, $350,000

Christopher B. Tucker to Alethea Y. Chatman. Lot 107, Sterling Park Townhomes, $210,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Chestnut Realty LLC. 613 Monroe St., $60,000

Kristopher D. and Meghan B. Collins to Matthew D. and Kirsten E. Rohrer. Lot 5, block 18, Peakland, plan A, $675,000

Cosette M. Conaway to Empire Capital LLC. 810 Stuart St., $215,000

Francis C. and Barbara M. Douglas to David Leslie and Melanie Chalmers Ellis. 220 and 222 Warwick Lane, $398,000

Harper J. Loy to Jay S. Harding. 104 Fredonia Ave., $190,000

Andrew N. and Liza J. Shields to Thomas S. and Angela J. Jacobs. 2902 Dellwood Circle, $249,900

Marla W. Meek to Benjamin P. and Savanna B. Kahle. Lot 128, Northwynd Villas and Northwynd Towers, $386,000

Kenneth W. Lacy to Johntrung X. Nguyen. 2015 Lakeside Drive, $140,000

Jordan M. and Samantha K. Valente to John A. and Misha S Lawrenson. Lot 17, section F, Linkhorne Forest, $325,000

Austin Ziegler and Taylor Wright to Jacob I. Palma and Angela M. Sanabria. 1903 and 1905 Early St., $140,000

Bobbie C. Harper to Powell Property Network Inc. Lot 15, block 55, Fairview Heights, $55,000

Melanie S. Robinson to Tony R. and Cleo A. Ryals. Lot 2, block K, Forest Townhouses, $123,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Joseph Jenkins Sr., lot 117B, Swinging Bridge Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 36, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $213,000

Kimberly Windsor, 228 Main St., add two offices and roof, $45,000

Kevin Chapman, 2681 English Tavern Road, garage, $50,000

Bob Gillespie, 10456 Bear Creek Road, barn, $284,000

Virginia Brown, 1010 Seventh St., garage, $12,000

Ronald Fischer, 179 Chase Run, additions and alterations, $200,000

Laurence Fath, 84 Delaney Drive, pool, $11,000

Robert Brinck, lot A, Pennisula Pointe, deck, $45,000

David Johnson, Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Gregory Coffee, lot 66A, Rowland Drive, new dwelling, $400,000

Seth Mela Jr., 116 Carters Crossing Lane, pool, $12,500

