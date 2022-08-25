Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert Austin to Justin L. Ramsey. Parcel, 5.065 acres, Elon Road, $55,000

John H. Mann Jr. to Joseph Beach. Lot 29, section 1, Forest Oaks, $276,000

Cottage Lake LLC to Brandon and Casey Maddox. 229 Industrial Drive and adjoining parcel, $206,000

R. Gregory Pence to Leo R. and Betty W. Bryant. 111 Higginbotham Creek Road, $189,900

Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Nancy Stinnett Hollis, Michael E. Stinnett and Cynthia J. Stinnett to Stephen A. and Jamie W. Bryant. Parcel, 44.29 acres, Stinnett Road, $110,725

Adam Bundy to Diane L. Davis. 930 Wright Shop Road, $112,000

Bernard F. Chumney and Ardella V. Chumney to Jon Hargrave. Parcel, Buffalo Springs Turnpike, $42,000

Mariko Collins to Gumaro Marino Colon. Lots 28-30, Silk Farm, $74,000

Appomattox County

Ji Hee Kim Goode to Robert J. and Sonya O. Jensen. Parcel, 39.27 acres, just off Double Bridge Road, $115,000

Jeffrey A. and Andrea R. Jones to Eric Michael and Stephanie Ann Haiser. Lots 34 and 35, Falling River Acres, $258,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. To Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC. 405 North Ave., $20,000

LAR Enterprises LLC to Robert C. Stephens III. Lot 5, L.A.R. Acres Subdivision, $20,000

LAR Enterprises LLC to Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens. Parcel, 1.033 acres, near Liberty Chapel Road, $20,000

William E. Jamerson to James R. Womack and Amanda M. Moore. Parcel, 22.697 acres, Meadow Drive, $175,000

Bedford County

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Logan James and Trisha Ann Castle. Lot 5, near Va. 24, 1.5 acres, $230,000

Dustin Edward Crouch and Paige K. Brumfield to Brooke Lynn Tuck and Clifford C. McKisson. Lot 6, Shady Knoll Ave, Town of Bedford, $245,000

William Thomas and Amber Nichols Moore to CD Custom Structures Inc. Lot 20, Indian Ridge Drive, $30,000

Ronald Elwood Staton and Jackie Lee Staton to Benjamin E. Ellis Jr. and Carol H. Ellis. Lots 1-4, 7 and 8, block 1, Parkway Addition, $30,000

Andrew C. Smith to Lawrence K. Richmond Jr. and Jessica N. Richmond. Lot 11, block 3, Forest Park, $255,000

Mikel Patrick O’Malley Sr. and Kelly S. O’Malley to Robert T. Hyson, Steven E. Hyson and Edward T. Hyson. 516 Ridgelake Road, $425,000

James W. McCabe to Melinda Abell. Lot 6, Hillview Estates, $100,000

Noosheen Khayam to Wayne R. and Janine R. Rutzen. Lot 71, block F, Town and Country Subdivision, $215,000

Barbara L. Hildreth to Scott M. Long and Kristin K. Long, trustees and Joseph T. Long. Lot 23, section 1, Mountain View Shores, $905,000

R&R Rental LLC, Robert Hartman and Robin Hartman to Blinck Inc. Parcel, 5.168 acres, Va. 715, $335,000

Robin A. Hartman and Ricky Wayne Comer to Blinck Inc. 4059 and 4061 Lowry Road and additional parcel, $1,350,000

Loretta C. Lucas to Michelle Pahl. Lot 1, Stone Mountain Farms, $265,000

Jackie Ray Meador to Mark Brogan. Lot 5, section 1, Mountain Meadows, $27,500

Virginia Benincasa to Susann Fragala and Dominick Fragala. 1289 Bunny Lane, $80,800

Eilene C. Connor to Sharon D. Coleman. Lot 4, Windtree, $325,000

Jeffrey Clark and William Clark to Jerry White. Lot 26, Windhurst, $99,950

John E. Mitchell to Joseph Caleb Morris. Lot 18, section 3, North Hills Estates, $35,000

Dawn A. Dunn and John D. Dunn to Brad Lee and Jaime Lynne Robertson. Lot 11, section 1, Dunn Farm, $390,000

Matthew Aaron and Jacqueline Paige Cassady Byrd to Daniel B. Mays. Lot 12, block 5, Ivy Hill, $480,000

Robin M. Nobles to Charles F. and Katalin T. Gendreau. 5840 Goodview Road, $130,000

Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Chris and Melanie Kiger. Lot 6, 6th Fairway, section 14, Mariner’s Landing, $25,000

Justin and Jennifer L. Morgan to Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC. Lot 13, block II, section A, Wildernest, $229,950

George Benjamin Hurd Jr. and Angel Marie Hurd to Robert and Victoria Whitlow. Parcel, Whitfield Drive, $5,000

Joshua F. Routh and Paxton M. Routh to Damion Lee West. 4362 Stewartsville Road, $180,250

Lawrence E. and Cathy L. Ludd to Barbara Tiffany-Risko. Unit 2303, phase 5, building 5, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $110,000

Robert J. and Katherine H. Morehouse to Rachel Marie and Phinees Robert. 1122 Steeple Chase Drive, $250,000

Estate of Edward Richard Ward Jr. and Michelle Christy Bailey to Lisa Dawn Davidson. Parcel, Joppa Mill Road, $182,500

James L. Wade to John A. Luhrs Jr. Lot 53, block E, Town and Country Subdivision, $254,000

Blaze Builders LLC to Andrew Joseph and Kristen Swope Overby. Lot 7, Bells Mill at Goode, $425,500

Edward and Debra E. Farkas to Shain R. Greenawalt. 10590 Stewartsville Road, $335,000

Campbell County

Richard W. Miles to Debie Jannelly Armas Gomez. Lots 2-7, block D, Rosser Subdivision, $129,000

Nancy L. Boyd to Kyle T. and Perla Y. Arpe. Lots 1 and 2, section 1, Nottingham Forest, $380,000

Shaffer Capital Investment LLC to Timothy J. and Nicole M. Bloodgood. Lot 26, section 9, Russell Springs, $320,000

Barbara M. Brown, Bonnie S. McHaney, Ashley McHaney to Michael D. and Courtney K. Iazzi. 1894 Whipping Creek Road and additional parcels, $480,000

Betty Ouls to Ricky Lee and Amanda Renna Bryant. 804 14th St., $65,900

Ashley O’Brien Burgess and Titus Eugene Burgess Jr. to Brandon W. Sharp and Morgan L. Lancaster. Lot 6, section 1, Wayne Estates, $252,000

Polly Ann Byrd to Jennifer B. Richardson. Parcel, fronting U.S. 460, 0.732 acres, $225,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joshua J. and Kelly M Carapezza. Lot 51, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $410,773.81

Danielle DM and Bronson Taylor Cocke to Kenneth Lee and Patricia Payne. Lot 1, section A, Bungalow Subdivision, $200,100

Gilcraft Investments LLC to Justin D. and Brittany A. Wood. Lot 5, section 1, Hicks Circle Subdivision, $389,000

Adam and Morgaine Godwin to TBS Investments LLC. Lot 15, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $301,000

Jennifer C. Gonzalez and Anthony O. Gonzalez to Daniel W. and Michelle Wisby. Lot 1, section 1, Carriage Grove, $306,000

Frank T. Magann Jr. and Robin E. Magann to Richard Blake Hill. Lot 23, section 5, Northwoods, $118,000

Hinman LLC to Amitsinh Ramchandra Jayas and Vilasben Amitsinh Jayas. Lot 6, block 15, Broad St., $135,500

Sheri Jenkins to Jason Edward and Melinda Jean Seger. Lot 26, Llewellyn Subdivision, $175,000

City of Lynchburg

AZ Homes LLC to Noble Holdings LLC. Part of lot 1 and lots 2 and 3, block 42, Westover Heights, $115,000

Samuel Hosea Gifford to Xiomara and Landon Arnold. Lot 28, block A, Westhaven, $247,000

Carrington Properties LLC to Zachary and Callee Bullock. 4815 Boonsboro Road, $245,000

Joel William Duling and Lynette Christine Duling, trustee to Ryan and Colleen Campbell. Amended lot 49, section III, Waterton, $720,000

Candlewood LLC to Bruce W. and Linda A. Ripley. Lot 16, Candlewood Court Villas, $350,000

Christopher B. Tucker to Alethea Y. Chatman. Lot 107, Sterling Park Townhomes, $210,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Chestnut Realty LLC. 613 Monroe St., $60,000

Kristopher D. and Meghan B. Collins to Matthew D. and Kirsten E. Rohrer. Lot 5, block 18, Peakland, plan A, $675,000

Cosette M. Conaway to Empire Capital LLC. 810 Stuart St., $215,000

Francis C. and Barbara M. Douglas to David Leslie and Melanie Chalmers Ellis. 220 and 222 Warwick Lane, $398,000

Harper J. Loy to Jay S. Harding. 104 Fredonia Ave., $190,000

Andrew N. and Liza J. Shields to Thomas S. and Angela J. Jacobs. 2902 Dellwood Circle, $249,900

Marla W. Meek to Benjamin P. and Savanna B. Kahle. Lot 128, Northwynd Villas and Northwynd Towers, $386,000

Kenneth W. Lacy to Johntrung X. Nguyen. 2015 Lakeside Drive, $140,000

Jordan M. and Samantha K. Valente to John A. and Misha S Lawrenson. Lot 17, section F, Linkhorne Forest, $325,000

Austin Ziegler and Taylor Wright to Jacob I. Palma and Angela M. Sanabria. 1903 and 1905 Early St., $140,000

Bobbie C. Harper to Powell Property Network Inc. Lot 15, block 55, Fairview Heights, $55,000

Melanie S. Robinson to Tony R. and Cleo A. Ryals. Lot 2, block K, Forest Townhouses, $123,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Joseph Jenkins Sr., lot 117B, Swinging Bridge Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 36, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $213,000

Kimberly Windsor, 228 Main St., add two offices and roof, $45,000

Kevin Chapman, 2681 English Tavern Road, garage, $50,000

Bob Gillespie, 10456 Bear Creek Road, barn, $284,000

Virginia Brown, 1010 Seventh St., garage, $12,000

Ronald Fischer, 179 Chase Run, additions and alterations, $200,000

Laurence Fath, 84 Delaney Drive, pool, $11,000

Robert Brinck, lot A, Pennisula Pointe, deck, $45,000

David Johnson, Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Gregory Coffee, lot 66A, Rowland Drive, new dwelling, $400,000

Seth Mela Jr., 116 Carters Crossing Lane, pool, $12,500