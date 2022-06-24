Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Frank P. Deane III and Ella J. Deane to Rogers R. and Debra L. Tinnell. Lot 1, block 1, phase V, unit 101, Royal Gardens, $174,900
Samuel C. and Jean P. Delaura to Brian Kevin and Kasey Allamong Smith. Lot 10, Tusculum Lane East, $55,000
Edward R.M. Kane to Willow Creek Investments LLC. Parcel, 142.5 acres, near Indian Creek Road, $275,000
MLN Capital LLC to Annie L. Ellison and Joseph L. Wach. 137 Woodrow Ave., $230,000
United Bank to Phillip R. Keys. Lot 43, Abee Manor, $25,300
Randy L. Mounts to Judith Swedonia Marie Pruett to Bobby Taylor Gilligan. 265 Dreaming Creek Hollow, $340,000
Tony West to Brian Stewart Haley. 265 S. Hillcrest Dr., $189,000
T&E Properties Inc. to Jacqueline L. Pesce. Lot 21, section 1, Wedgewood Manor, $124,900
People are also reading…
Appomattox County
Christina Blankenship to Sarah H. and James L. Sligh Sr. 557 Vineyard Road, $496,000
George M. Evans Jr. and Gene R. Bowles Jr. to George M. Evans Jr. and Vickie R. Evans. 208 Autumn Lane and additional parcel, $185,000
Linda B. Mayo, Danny R. Bryant, Clifton Thomas Bryant, Rodney D. Bryant and Tanya Denise Cummings to James A. Burks III and Matthew W. Burks. Parcel, 30.3 acres, Va. 654, $230,000
Zachary Tyler Willis to Dawnwood Investments LLC. 683 Morning Star Road, $25,500
Harry T. Ferguson to Robert C. Stephens. Lot 41, section II, Courtland Subdivision, $46,500
Bedford County
Brandon S. and Dara R. Brown to Terae Austin and Whitney Pardue Harris. Lot 28, London Meadows, $568,000
Arlene Parker to Dawn Cobb Fossness. Lot 5, Woodbrook Subdivision, $514,000
Joshua Dean Lee Goff to Stephen G. Goff. Lot 10, section 2, Panorama Acres, $120,000
Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Paul Francis Ferguson and Karen Louise Keyes. Lot 15, Westcove, $655,000
James Christopher and Carrie Ellen Reebals to Robert and Cathleen E. Cowden. 117 Sunset Point Dr., $1,100,000
Brian M. and Jessica L. Martin to Kenneth W. Weaver. Lot 3, Madison St., Town of Bedford, $125,000
Ibrahim Z. Yousef to Richard Lee West Sr. Lot 99, High Point Subdivision, $13,500
Robert S. Bass to Ana Worcester and Richard H. Barnes. 1095 Lizard Ridge Road, $305,000
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Jorshe Alan and Megan Brooke Joseph. 1177 Stoney Ridge Blvd., $472,070
MHD LLC to Karen R. and David A. Bowen. 108 Sweeney Circle. $250,000
Mary Jo Tucker to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 19, Peakwood Farms, $62,500
Janet Ballard, Olivia D. Selden and Mishonne Bonds to Katrina Brown. Tract 1, Lowry Subdivision, $3,090.96
Jadah T. Tubbs and Sean M. Peregoy to Ryan and Krystina Mitchell. Lot 53, section II, Victoria Lakes, $310,000
Coffee Road LLC to Stephen G. Alvis and Patricia A. Alvis. Lot 9, The Stables at Coffee, $145,000
Jonathan E. White, Jonathan Bryan White and Timothy L. White to Christopher and Sydney Nicholas. Parcel, near Rock Cliff Road, $45,000
Gordon G. Dewhurst to Matthew A. and Lesiley Tingler. Lot 47, Virginia Ridge, $361,001
Lynwood E. Arrington to David and Kimberly Stewart. Lot 3, Va. 669, $85,000
CT Squared Realty LLC to Dorian Veterinary Real Estate Fund I LP. 1037 Lipscomb Road, $475,000
William E. Leach and Sandra J. Leach to Peter and Donna Both. Lot 64, Haines Point, $515,000
Nichole Gohman to Jacqueline M. Andree. 3405 Headens Bridge Road, $820,000
Patricia A. Culp to Jigar J. and Lydia J. Raval. Lot 72, Summerfield, $377,000
Rebecca L. Brooks and Anthony McMillan to Matthew Blair. 2723 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $197,000
Richard L. Culp and Karen P. Culp to Gabriel and Leeann Stephens. Lot 17, section 1, Kensington, $400,000
Jeff R. Nasman and Jolene M. Nasman to Troy L. and Nita Born. Lot 46, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $376,000
Connor A. and Jennifer A. Bryant to Harper J. and Kaitlin Loy. Lot 23, Quail Ridge Subdivision, $435,000
John W. and Regina A. Cassady to Timothy D. and Jessica J. Lee. Lot 14, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $825,000
Campbell County
Jacob Ancheril and Susan J. Ancheril to Richard Jesse Marilla III and Chelsea Susanna Marilla. Lot 3, section 1, Jameswood, $315,000
Tyler Ryan Anderson to Robert P. Stump. Parcel, U.S. 460, 0.459 acres, $105,000
Mina Min to Nilesh Bhandare and Neha Bhandare. Lot 18, section 1, Braxton Park, $235,000
CMF Farms LLC to James Franklin Lippitt. Parcel, Pigeon Run Road, $380,000
Jadon LLC to Luis and Bethany Garcia. Lot 92, phase 2, English Commons, $214,900
Dustin J. Miller and Crystal S. Miller to Taylor E. Nida. Lot 17, section 6, Russell Springs, $309,900
Dianne L. and Albert Nathaneal Whit to Timothy Gordon Steltzer. 147 Indian Ridge Dr., $305,000
Thornton Critchley Sr. and Christine Critchley to Charlie A. Watts II and Jaiden A. Lane. 1013 7th St., $42,500
Wheeler Estates LLC to Robert W. Fox and Jo Ann Fox. Parcel, Wheeler Road, $50,000
Robert Richard and Robin J. Honeycutt to Michael James and Samara Rae Wilson. 445 Brookwood Dr., $237,900
City of Lynchburg
Teresa S. Antonelli to Dreama B. and Billy E. Fritts. Lot 11, Overlink Estates, $482,000
Jorshe A. Joseph to Keisha Moser and Tracy Armstrong. 1919 Roxbury St. $240,000
Ronnie E. Thomas to Ileana Olga and Dumitru F. Asanache. 95-97 North Princeton Circle, $250,000
Brent A. and Karen L. Holland to Darren W. and Hyon J. Bachman. 2221 Taylor Farm Road, $331,000
Mackenzie C. Case and Joshua William Baker to Bridget H. and Alexander Don Michael Gregory. Lots 319-322 Landland Subdivision, $280,000
Baltic3 LLC to Hunter J. and Sophia G. Bassett. 1001 Early St., $96,039
Poppy Regina Bilbra-Jacobs to Jessica Nicole Tucker. 4606 Alabama Ave., $211,000
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Blackwater Custom Homes LLC. Lot 36, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $75,000
Bradley Hart LLC to Kenechukwu and Rachel A. Nnoli. 223 Denver Ave., $280,000
Gerald Wayne Quillen and Patricia L. Brannen to Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. 1511 Knott St., $17,200
Katherine F. Llyod to Jackson Breakell. Lot 6, section 2, Tate Springs Farm, $269,900
Kenneth S. and Susan F. Mayo to Alexander W. Brebner III and Tina P. Johnson Brebner. 3226 Rivermont Ave., $520,000
Lucas M. and Jessica S. Brown to Cameron Dean and Heidi Lynn Cook. Lot 5, block 4, Oaklawn Addition, $328,000
Ruth M. and William W. Pearson II to David B and Erin J. Bruce. 4606 Alabama Ave., $207,500
Brian Lee Burnett and Matthew Zaczyk to Jonathan A. and Angela M. Button. 1120 Heath Ave., $260,000
Rodney Douglas Schmitt and Nancy Suzanne Hahn to Jeffrey Michael Carter. Parcel, Maple St, $3,500
Todd David Clingman and Kathleen Mary Clingman to Peter James and Deborah Lynn Wallace. 131 Portico St., $250,000
David M. McDonald and Kimberly Quynh-Khanh Gibson -McDonald to Lawson Todd Creekmore and Julia Claire Colopy. 201 Lansing Ave., $353,500
Donald G. Pendelton Jr. and Dodd F. Harvey to Commerce Street Collaborative LLC. 1213-1215 Commerce St., $600,000
Nathan S. and Vitoria France to Jennifer Lucinda Current. 311 Westover Blvd., $238,000
Kare H. Richeson to Milton A. Dalton. 1913 Early St., $42,500
Adam R. and Tracina M. Penrose to Nikunj G. Davda. Lot 79, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $565,000
Rebekah Leann Hager to Supriya S. and Sanket R. Dhat. Lot 201, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $149,900
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Matthew and Johanna Schubert. Lot 25, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $95,000
Justin T. and Amber K. Matzker to Caleb M. Esuary. 3506 Fort Ave., $270,000
GOBLU LLC to Michael Raymond Serro. Lot 26, Sterling Park Townhomes, $132,000
Harclay Corporation to Gabrol LLC. 3502 Mayflower Dr., $1,450,000
LREI LLC to Peter M. Green. 2202 Haden St., $99,900
Brittany A. Harris to Stephen Lee and Terry Lee Temple. Lots 30 and 40, block I, Dowdy, $225,502
Stephen A. and Amanda T. White to Laurie Selz Harris. Lots 15-20, block C, Spottswood, $294,000
Brooke E. McNamara to Teri L. Harris. Lot 5, block 21, Westover Heights Addition, $215,300
Roger D. and Debra G. Woody to Blake K. Huddleston. 85 Belle Terre Dr., $134,900
Austin Robert Jackson and David Robert Jackson to Jackson Ray Parrish and Alexa Jean Posa. Lot 139, Stuart Heights, $146,000
Percy O Kephart Jr. and Carol K. Kephart to Tiffany A. Kephart. Lot 23, block 3, section 1, Long Meadows, $200,000
David Wayne Lemar and Sheryl Marie Lemar to Donna Marie Tyree and Thomas M. Tyree III. 910 Dearing St., $19,500
Laura Elizabeth Marble to Jonathan Jacob and Tammy J. Litzau. Lots 6 and 9, block 15, Westover Heights, $201,001
Katherine J. Lum MacDouglass to Suvhada Stanley, Ananya Singhaputra and Kanokvun Thanasobhon. Lot 22, phase 1, section 1, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $142,000
Mack Renting LLC to 1480 Holdings LLC. 502 Wyndhurst Dr., $290,000
Melvin Douglas Ramsey to Dorothy L Martin and Shane Ashlin Martin. Lot 12, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $115,000
Beatrice A. Rice to Dorothy L. and Shane Ashlin Martin. 1505 Augusta St., $115,000
James Edward and Kelsey Rene Sasko to Anant and Jennifer Mohan. Lot 19, block 5, Craddock Addition, $155,000
Charles M. Warner and Jonathan L. Shipe to Charles M. and Lynn S. Olmsted. Lot 20, Ivylink, $445,000
Sherry F. Ridenour to Sonya F. Stanley. Lot 19, block A, Raleigh Heights, $50,000
1218 Park Avenue LLC and Tony D. West to Sunbeam Park LLC. 722 Wise St. and additional parcel, $395,000
Walkers Crossing-Forest-C LLC to Ashton Powell. Lot 3, phase 1, unit 302, block A, Fieldstone Manor, $180,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1I, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1J, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1K, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1L, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1M, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1N, new dwelling, $40,000
Idyl Hour 1984 LLC, lot 12, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $225,000
Taeseong Kim, 57 Holland Court, finish basement, $60,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1O, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1P, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1Q, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1R, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1S, new dwelling, $40,000
Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, unit 1T, new dwelling, $40,000
Melville Wilson, 68 Vet Lane, renovate bathroom, $64,989
Kenneth Lester Jr., 401 Tanglewood DR., screen in deck, $7,500
Harold Walker III, 247 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $80,000
Dalton Mosser, 1220 Sunnymeade Road, addition and alteration, $12,000
Masman Development LLC, 0 Woodlawn Circle, 2 self-storage building, $400,000
Jason Basham, 325 Burr Oak Road, garage, $30,000
Billy Rankins Jr., 24 Pershing Dr., pool, $8,000
Christopher Gilbert, 720 Bear Creek Road, shed, $21,855
Lynchburg Partners LLC, 3412 Waterlick Road, rebrand signs, $2,220
Tracey Yager, 660 Dunivan Dr., alterations to bathroom, $9,450
Discovery One Land Holdings LLC, 1163 Wards Road, sign rebrand, $2,750
Mary Svalstedt, 142 Tanzalon Dr., metal carport $4,500
Grace Evangelical Free Church Inc., 21129 Timberlake Road, signs, $25,600
Jay Yancy, lot 13, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $420,000
Amy Henderson, 80 Williams Road, addition, $42,000
Robert Dees, 245 Woodrow Lane, garage, $150,000
Matthew Blanks, 44 Wood Duck Court, finish basement, $10,000
Rodney Bell, 213 Howards Manor Dr., accessory building, $15,730
Len Stevens, 439 Traverse Dr., pool, $52,000
Matthew Blanks, 44 Wood Duck Court, finish basement, $10,000