Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Rita J. Cooley to Grace D. Kozlowski. Lot 22, section 1, Forest Park, $130,000

Partheny Ann Marsh to Darrylwin Crews. Lots 156 Early Drive, $10,500

D&R Dynamics LLC to Nicolas and Rachel Levasseur. Lot 60, Lakeview Subdivision, $235,000

John L. Patteson Jr. to William E. Dowd and Nancy H. Lilly. 372 Sandidges Road, $280,000

Steven P. and Amy D. Huskin to Christopher L. Ellis. Lot 14, section V, Fernwood, $379,900

Rachel L. Frazier to Benjamin and Gwendolyn Smith. Lots 11-14, block A, Maple Lawn, $225,000

Amanda J. Thacker to Barry L. Hendrick. 133 Yorkshire Place, $219,000

Robert L. and Jennifer C. Poole to Anna DeRaps Smith. Lot 7, section 2, Oakview Estates, $360,000

The Manig Family Limited Partnership to A and J Assets LLC. 3378 South Amherst Highway, $940,000

Catherine Loretta Vaughan to Thomas J. Alford. Parcel, Puppy Creek Road, $49,000

Appomattox County

David Wayne Martin and Lisa M. Martin to Timothy J. and Tiffany M. Vaughan. 5852 Old Evergreen Road, $115,400

Donna Jean Rawlings to Glenn DeWayne Sines. 6009 Oakville Road, $126,300

Michael Ferguson to Ronald W. and Virginia G. Carter. Parcel B, Va. 656, 0.93 acres, $6,000

Carlotta Ann Jones to Eric D. Gilliam. Two parcels, Promise Land Road, 2.60 acres, $124,900

Timothy W. and Catalina Schoonmaker to James Edward Hogestyn. 385 Marston St., $307,000

Mark A. and Yolanda M. Jones to McDonough Properties LLLC. Lot 10, Va. 616, 10.08 acres, $38,000

Bedford County

Salvatore and Lisa P. Amadeo to Samuel and Leilani Padilla. Lot 16, Waterford, $160,000

Lawrence E. Dick Jr. to Sarah C. Harris. 8125/8127 Moneta Road, $35,000

Robert W. and Christine M. Wambold to James A. and Shannon M. McCabe. Tract 6, Vista Heights, $180,000

Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to Renee L. Carley. Unit 303, Celebration Square Condominium, $179,000

Midatlantic Ira LLC to Kelly Nicole Hill. Unit 2222, phase 4, building 4, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $177,400

Eastlake Property Holdings LLC to Anton and Pamela Crvich. Lot 7, section 2, Hickory Lake Club, $18,000

Michael Frank to Michael A. and Sydni Bird. Lot 2, Griffin Park, $155,900

Deo Vince Investments LLC to Paul L. and Christine D. Stewart. Lot 3, Trading Post Road, $252,000

Jan W. Miller and Claire B. Miller to Robert A. and Vicky H. Putt. 1187 Greenbrook Court, $425,000

Fyre & Ice LLC to Lawrence A. Pesano and Linda Menth. 3788 Virginia Byway, $285,000

Stroud Properties LLC to Seth E. and Nirva D. Ready. Parcel, 0.0448 acres, Bridge Street, $225,000

Sharon C. Cree to Jarrett M. Somers, Margaret P. Somers and Patricia H. Pickett. 1419 Crockett Road, $615,000

Timothy A. Morgan Jr. and Judith L. Morgan to Randd Properties LLC. 1063 Richards View Lane and additional parcel, $150,000

Ted Edlich to B.L.W. LLC. Unit E3c, phase 2, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $105,000

Jacob Anthony Price and Ainsley Price to Matthew Joshua Addair. 1034 Hoffa Road, $220,000

Bonnie Kay Griffith to Robert and Leslie Espinola. 3851 Joppa Mill Road, $421,000

E & N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Timothy A. Morgan Jr. and Judith L. Morgan. 1063 Richards View Lane and additional parcel, $129,500

William O. and Valerie M. Gilliam to Henry Raymond III and Veronica M. Glover. Lot 15, section 4, Walkers Crossing, $670,000

Joseph L. and Kathleen S. Surace to Samuel J. and Susan Sease. Unit 9, phase 1, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $359,900

Jeffrey E. Dodgion and Kelly B. Dodgion to Christopher M. and Danielle Loder. Lot 5, section 1, Westborough, $395,900

John S. and Brenda L. Knox to Kevin H. and Sara L. Cook. Lot 16, section II, Kings Grant, $375,000

Betty C. Hawkins to Barbara M. Quartrone. 1428 Link Road, $125,900

Curby W. and Barbara M. Steele to Amanda Mikesell-Pauli. Lot 4, Circlewood Estates, $94,900

Gary W. and Giovanna A. Becker to Dolores Gussoni. Lot 87, section C-2, Beechwood West, $310,000

Ian W. Clelland and Nancy N. Clelland to Charles S.L. Poston and Margaret W. Poston. Lot 8, section I, Meadowridge Farms, $465,000

Garrett Ronald and Allison Maddox Nelson to John and Amber Alden. Lot 34, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $530,000

Campbell County

BBC Properties LLC to David Irving and Rhonda Hough Jones. Lot 24, section 1, Braxton Park, $245,900

Robert L. Gilbert II and Candice N. Gilbert to Russell W. and Hannah N. Blodgett. Lot 74, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $410,000

Louella L. Mattox to Titus Eugene Burgess Jr. and Ashley O’Brien Burgess. Lot 19, section III, Howard’s Manor, $45,000

Jadon LLC to Leah Hafner, John Caltagirone and Renee Caltagirone. Lot 97, phase 2, English Commons, $209,900

Melvin J. Cheatham Jr. and Donna I. Cheatham to Nicholas A. and Erika D. Cheatham. Parcel, Doss Road, $25,000

Jadon LLC to Computer Access Services. Lot 113, phase 2, English Commons, $274,900

Jadon LLC to Computer Access Services. Lot 96, phase 2, English Commons, $$209,900

Ronnie T. and Bonnie S. Conley to Cody H. Yarborough and Claire M. McGuire. Lot 2, section IV, Cedar Acres, $40,500

Barbara Guthrie Copal to Reginald D. Smith and Carla Merchant Smith. Parcel, Wickliffe Road, $65,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Tinika Denson. Lot 60, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $299,950

Jedi Construction LLC to Nancy A. Doneghue. Lot 6, Grace Crossing, $294,900

Suzanne Shutt Lindsay to Debra Ann Downing and Jennifer Anne Downing. Lot 1, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $331,500

Freida J. Waugh to Richard F. Doyle Jr. and Sara L. Doyle. Lot 4, section F, Ridgeway, $269,900

Thomas D. McCraw to Katelyn M. and Douglas M. Dreyer. Parcel A, East Quadrant, $252,500

3358 Wards Road Trust to Steven L. Dunnavant and Cynthia W. Dunnavant. 3358 Wards Road, $285,000

Kimberly Eidson to Kyle and Breanna Skwierczynski. Lot 4B, Lamb’s Church Road, $175,000

City of Lynchburg

Timothy J. Ernest to Stephen J. Acree. 1104 Fillmore St., $125,000

John and Amber Alden to Quyen Thi Ho. Lot 16, Crescentwood Town Homes, $217,000

Vickie A. Goodman, Michael J. Almond and Brad W. Almond to Landon Tucker. 2422 Cobbs St., $105,000

Carrington W. Crawford to James L. and Shannae T. Anderson. Lot 3, Subdivision of the Guy Spinner Tract, $600,000

Carol T. Roberts to Cale David Baker. 1514 Club Drive, $280,000

Cale David Baker to Natalie Moyer and Joseph Gross. 1915 Bedford Ave., $205,000

Kameona and Brittney Hokoana to Bear Den LLC. Lot 4, phase 1, Fieldstone Manor, $170,000

Gregory N. and Sarah J. Harper to Samuel and Laura Berardi. 1023 Perrymont Ave., $342,000

Ruth Bieri Ferguson to Savannah Elizabeth Oxner. Lots 376-379, Lakeland, $214,900

Butch L. Scott to Brian P. Harvey and Kayleigh P. Blomquist. 1110 Bedford Ave., $125,000

Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 1209 Knight St., $55,000

Sandra Ann Gaines to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 1719 Liberty St., $60,000

James Robert and Juli Ann Bourdon to Aaron Farmer. 213 Charlotte St., $166,900

Mariposa LLC to Box Three LLC. 815 Church St., $1,030,000

Jencal LLC to Box Three LLC. 801 Church St., $1,325,000

Josiah W. and Alexis Yost to Richard J. Bright and Dennis Lawrence. 1128 Heath Ave., $260,000

Anne W. Hoskins to William M. and Norma W. Brown. 3228 Landon St., $645,000

William M. Brown and Norma W. Brown to Aubrey Douglas Dalton III and Rachel G. Dalton. Lot 9, Manton Wood, $850,000

CCOH LLC to Janet B. Sales. 1004 Pinehurst St., $125,000

Wilson E. and Doris N. Carter to Sara Tepes Handaric and Zachary Richard Schulstad. 1113 Fillmore St., $215,000

Jana Denice Lafaver and Amy Skelton to Brad M. and Shannon Cristina Nichole Cook. 1933 Wards Ferry Road, $233,500

Gregory Ruby and Kourtney Cooper to Stacy Lynette Lloyd. Lot 20, Ridgecroft, $538,000

Susan Kagerer to James I. Loyd Jr. and Angela J. Loyd. Lot 2, Orchard Acres, $305,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to John T. Curtas. 5428 Boonsboro Road, $433,500

Adolph Wedderburn to Michael L. Dillard. 1109 Dearing St., $60,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to King Douglas III and Marion Hilber Douglas. Lot 22, Legacy Oaks, $327,950

Shirley Anderson Duval to Nancy T. Fulcher. Lot 57, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $375,000

James L. Ray to Ervin Properties LLC. 1314 Floyd St., $120,000

Terrapin Propeties LLC to Joe D. Rasnick, Suzanne Rasnick Gemback and Nora Rasnick Gass. 211 Warren Ave., $152,507

Kevin P. Hammond to Joseph R. and Jenna R. Leonard. Lot 22, section C, Sandusky Acres and lot E, section 1, Sandusky Hills, $235,000

NVR Inc. to Kai-Youarn Hour. Lot 8B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $249,990

Ryan A. McEntire and Holly O. McEntire to Brinder S. and Abha Kanda. Lot 2, block 4, Peakland, plan A, $332,250

Robert A. Putt and Vicky H. Putt to Tommy Kim. Lot 14, section II, The Villa, $325,000

Erik T. Nygaard and Anne L. Nygaard to Terence P. McCabe and Sarah J. Lack. Lots 20 and 21, Oakwood Court, $321,000

Premier Investments Group LLC to Chase Laubach. Lot 9, Stonehaven, $260,000

Michael S. Mitchell and Frida Mitchell to Cathryn L. Ledford. Lot 7, section 2, Westburg, $269,900

Grace Verderosa to John Wormuth. Lots 17-20, 37-41 and 48, block 22, Westover Heights, $45,000

Clarence E. McCanna and Gary K. Miller Sr. to Miller Properties Management. 1624 Park Ave., $25,000

Sara Tepes Handaric to William J.R. McIvor. 3314 Daniel Ave., $185,500

Leonard J. Jenkins to Waqas Gul Nawaz. Lots 10 and 11, block 1, Highland Park, $70,000

J. Michael Thomas to Aaron S. and Jennifer R. Putney. 1101 Heath Ave., $214,900

Abraham Sekhar to Kayla Sutton. 2025 Lakeside Drive, $130,000

Kenneth Wayne and Heidi Elaine Walters to Logan Smith. 4669 Alabama Ave., $218,363

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

BV 144 LLC, 3301 Old Forest Road, new construction, $1,200,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $140,000

8804-8806 Plymouth LLC, 3920 Wards Road, unit C, addition, $46,000

Langhorne Road LLC, 2412 Langhorne Road, repair, $10,000

Lakeside West Partners LLC, 2140 Lakeside Drive, mini-storage, $265,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 7920 Timberlake Road, renovation, $385,000

1319 Enterprise Drive LLC, 1319 Enterprise Drive, unit 8, renovation, $4,000

Md-Atlantic Lynchburg LLC, 3919 Wards Road, addition, $45,000

Peakland United Methodist Church, 4434 Boonsboro Road, renovation, $115,000

Swift Creek Capitol LLC, 3911 Wards Road J, renovation, $175,000

Lynchburg (Wards Crossing) LLC, 4026 Wards Road, renovation, $1,250,000

George Paulson, 106 Jonathan’s Landing, repair, $187,483

530 Walnut LLC, 1217 Church St., repair, $176,174

Arec 9 LLC, 1760 Park Ave., renovation, $246,509

Centra Health Inc., 2410 Atherholt Road, renovation, $113,000

Spirit SPE Portfolio CA C-Stor, 6002 Boonsboro Road, renovation, $40,000

Basil Tweedy Jr., 171 Rockwell Road, addition, $5,000

Bethel Partners LLC, 114 Two Creek Drive, new construction, $450,000

Bethel Partners LLC, 119 Two Creek Road, new construction, $450,000

Bethel Partners LLC, 200 Two Creek Road, new construction, $450,000

Bethel Partners LLC, 226 Two Creek Road, new construction, $450,000

Bethel Partners LLC, 318 Two Creek Road, new construction, $450,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc., 803 Elmwood Ave., new construction, $236,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc., 103 Goodyear Drive, new construction, $276,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2641 Confederate Ave. A, new construction, $125,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2645 Confederate Ave. B, new construction, $125,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2649 Confederate Ave. A, new construction, $125,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2653 Confederate Ave. B, new construction, $125,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc., 707 Elmwood Ave., new construction, $260,000

Robert Zimmerman, 1700 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $25,000

Mary McCarthy, 913 Elmwood Ave., $400,000

Linda Ripley/Candlewood LLC, 122 Chateau Place, renovation, $34,950

Scott King, 360 Myrtle Lane West, renovation, $15,660

Ethan Bell, 119 Cabell St., addition, $16,750

Robert McNutt, 4631 Ferncliff Drive, renovation, $28,740

Aaron Bond, 3519 Otterview Place, addition, $13,000

Scott Robert and Laura Robert, 2804 Sedgewick Drive, renovation, $35,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc., 2995 Hillview St., new construction, $105,000

Wessex Holdings LLC, 1709 Bedford Ave., renovation, $10,000