Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Mary Kaye Gill to Michael R. Tolgyesi and Carrie Diggers-Tolgyesi. 747 Minors Branch Road, $215,000

David M. Carrington and Annie Harvey Carringotn to Melvin Lee Foxx. Parcel, Bibees Lane, $19,000

Elana Dunn Shuman to Danielle M. Bifulco. 139 Clark St., $80,000

Jon T. and Krystal M. Chenault to Ryan M. Agnor. 176 Baileys Sawmill Road, $131,000

Joshua C. Dillon to Jon Thomas and Krystal Mann Chenault. 1554 Izaak Walton Road, $225,000

Joseph T. and Mary K. Roger to Dettrea D. Martin-Dowdy. Parcel, Va. 130, 0.391 acres, $45,000

Appomattox County

Kacey G. and Corey D. Umberger to Chris E. Brown. Lot 61, section 11C, Sunset Ridge, $405,000

Chilton Properties LLC to Gary M. Gilliam. Lot 9, Pine View Estates, $20,000

Cody L. and Courtney B. Maddox to Jurney Lynelle Garland. Lot 9, Piney Mountain Subdivision, $106,000

Mark R. and Bethany L. Keaton to Jeremy Lucas and Breanna N. Vinson. Lot 5A, Mountain Cut Road, $272,000

Bedford County

Matthew T. Stevens and Melvin L. Stevens to Karl E. and Dawn S. Schwartz. Lot 13, Walton’s Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $328,900

CMH Homes Inc. to Justin and Lindsey Everage. Parcel, Goodview Town Road, Blue Ridge District, $212,500

Dianna Freeland to Michael Borden. 9307 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $198,000

Morgan Elizabeth Dowdy to Ronald M. Reynolds and Julie A. Wagner. 1155 Leafwood Dr., Lakes District, $195,000

Breann L. Fitzgerald to Gary and Karen Smith. 1627 Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $189,950

Ty L. Crouch to Joshua Dean Myers and Carl Brandon Myers. 2120 Eagle Point Road, Lakes District, $179,900

Barry Neil and Sherry M. Griffith to Matthew H. Hensley. Parcel, near Saunders Road, 23.829 acres, Blue Ridge District, $92,000

BGOLDENB LLC to Addair Holdings LLC. Unit B2e, phase II, The Pointe at Marnier’s Landing, Lakes District, $87,500

Ann Shelly Gilley to Justin D. and Tonya A. Bradley. Parcel “A-2”, R.J. Ayers Subdivision, Lakes District, $64,900

Countryside Land Company LC to Donald and Greta Hale. Parcel, near Meador Road, 11.279, Lakes District, $56,000

Phyllis T. Musselman to Michael W. Ronnie. 1694 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $55,000

Edith May Welch to Jason A. and Jennifer R. Dudding. 1234 Bugg Hollow Lane and additional parcel, Lakes District, $28,000

Scott and Karen E. Szymanski to Robert Todd and Michele Lynn Brandt. Lot 5, section 2, Mt. Haven Subdivision, $620,000

Garfield Calloway to Anthony L. Calloway. 1175 Chestnut Grove Dr., $113,000

Premier Realty of Central Virginia LLC to Sidney D. and Kenara C. Jackson. 2179 McGhee St., $162,000

Mark Wellington and Teresa Ragland Murdock to Alphonso L. and Kimberly M. Grant. Lot 15, section 15, Farmington at Forest, $299,900

Thomas B. and Amy L. Hatcher to Alishia R. Deeds and Sharon L. Reed. 2007 Gumtree Road, $230,000

Robert F. Guercia and Alyssa B. Guercia to Brandon Evans and Dana Rice. Lot 8, section 14, Peters Estate, $450,000

Jean Watson Henry to Richard M. Pruett Sr. and Rosie P. Pruett. Unit 4, building 16, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $279,000

Stephen Earnest Chester to John William Hamilton II and Susan C. Hamilton. Lot 11, section 2, Hooper Woods, $610,000

Aubrey A. May to Jennifer Dru Shepherd to Erin Elizbeth Chocklett. Parcel, Town of Bedford, Lake Dr., $182,400

Bluefoot LLC to Darren and Julie Mulliniks to Brent and Cynthia Mulliniks. 1684 Terrace View Road, $220,000

Richard S. Perkins to Stacy L. and William G. Stickney II. 1324 Remington Ridge Dr., $361,000

Grandview Course LLC to Anthony M. and Nora M. Pilolli. Lot 33, phase I, Grandview Course, $313,500

Campbell County

Wayne Carroll and Kathleen M. Farthing to Xue Kun Zheng and Yu Q. Zou. Lot 1, block A, Jefferson Manor, $171,000

Lesley C. Mackzum to Joshua and Ashley Grace Urwiller. Lot 9, block F, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $166,700

Paul W. and Amber L. Zoller to Anthony O. Pennick. Lot 7, block 8, section 3, Rainbow Forest, $305,000

Tony A. Floyd to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 7, section 2, Gibsonland Subdivision, $75,000

Jamb Integrity Investments LLC to Connor and Gabrielle Morrison. 62 Pilot View Road, $165,000

Robert S. Bonheim Jr. to Davis & Grace LLC. 2414 Sunburst Road, $110,000

Allan F. Johnson to Sherry Epps Shackleford. Lot 23, block 2, Castle Craig Heights Subdivision, $154,900

Calvin Dennis Knight and Charles Phillip Spence to Shawn T. Hammock. Lot 35, Poplar Ridge, $345,000

JC Land & Timber LLC to Guenter Gensbygel. Lots 36 and 37, section A, Reynolds Subdivision, $150,000

Daniel J. and Chambers T. Holloway to WK Land and Timber LLC. Lot 116, section II, Tavern Grove, $165,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Brandon J. and Alexia M. Bergeron. Lot 1, Va. 775, 13.241 acres, $262,000

Rodney Paul Burnett to William D. Elmore. Lot 13, section 3-B, Wildwood, $295,000

H&S Holdings Properties LLC to Richard A. and Joy C. Johnston. Lot 15, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $363,195

Hannah L. Simpson to Gregory C. and Sally A. Hitchcock. 7251 Lewis Ford Road and additional parcel, $159,000

City of Lynchburg

Donald L. Johnson to Austin S.A. Brooks. 5307 Richmond Highway, $2,800

Robert B. Young Jr. and Melissa L. Young to Gregg and Susan Lee Prince. Lot 12, block B, Evergreen Subdivision, $282,000

Zacry M. Kolegue and Megan E. Kolegue to Eric Gonazalez.113 Adams Dr., $175,000

Jane Ayers Watson and Wayne Arnold Ayers to Tammy G. Case. 905 Early St., $2,500

John Caleb and Jade Sanders to Mark and Casey McLeod. 205 Oakridge Blvd., $293,000

James W. Elliott to Tony West. 603 Cabell St., $28,000

James W. Elliott to Keith E. and Marsea A. Waller. 1303 Campbell Ave., $14,600

Michael Erquiaga Jr. and Michael Erquiaga III to Robert J. Vasinko. Lot 6, section 5, Vista Acres Subdivision, $189,900

Mark and Tammy Nolan to Sara J. Peterson. 1206 Shirley Road, $160,000

Bryan C. Canada to Lynchburg Estates LLC. Lot 3, block G, Cornerstone, $219,000

James P. Tesi to RJC Holdings LLC. 2018 14th St., $70,000

Jean Paul Coulson III to Larke W. Riordan. 2100 Link Road, $405,000

Dewey L. and Tracy W. Ferguson to Rebecca Christianna Lair. 5220 Fort Ave., $200,000

William Scott Bryant to William Kenefic and Katherine Hovda. Lot 19, section 2, Heritage Hills, $220,000

Linkits LLC to Baron C. and Joanne M. Becker. 4720 Alclif Dr., $2,200

Connected Living LLC to Baron C. and Joanne M. Becker. 4720 Alclif Dr., $1,250

Suzanne C. and Bernard Y. Calvert III to William H. Swann. 429 Elmwood Ave., $140,000

WTM Breezewood LLC to William J. and Nancy B. Lee. 332 Breezewood Dr., $162,000

William D. and Katherine A. Bird to NBS Real Estate LLC. 319 Langhorne Lane, $117,500

Schomaker Family LLC to University of Lynchburg. 314 Lakewood St., $142,950

Garrett Daniel Spino and Todd Arthur Spino to Joelle M. Brown and Gasford Neville Brown. 417 Yeardley Ave., $195,000

Davies Law Offices to Kathryn Green. Lot 5, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $325,000

Kathy D. and Shelby L. Spradlin Jr. to Rodolfo Jesus and Mindy R. Zelaya. 1132 Moreview Dr., $276,250

Mark Deshano and April L. Deshano to Cole T. Phillips. Lot 6, block 1, Melwood Additions, $150,000

Megan B. and William H. Horton to Diane Lynn and Robert Lawrence Lower. 3600 Old Forest Road #82, $145,000

Janet E. Fielder to Thomas C. Mountain. Lots 11 and 12, block 5, Highland Park, $110,000

Buffalo Creek Land Co. LLC to Patrick Henry Rivermont LLC. 434 Rivermont Ave., $800,000

Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Team Estate LLC. 604 Dinwiddie St., $50,000

Linda L. Graham to Benjamin Jacobs. 1814 E. Lynch St., $3,000

Wells Fargo Bank to Keith A. Frick and Lawrence Borden Lee Jr. 215 and 217 Madison St., $320,000

Eric R. and Michele C. Myers to 2940 Riv LLC. 2940 Rivermont Ave., $220,000

Garry Wayne FAulconer and Brenda Faulconer Prelewicz to Paul R. and Mary E. Hackulich. 1117 Sheffield Dr., $204,900

Richard W. and Rita Green to Brittany Leigh Johnson. Lots 46 and 47, block 14, Golf Park, $165,000

Thomas K. Arvanites and Alice J. Smith to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1119 Lakeview Dr., $95,000

Gary Scott Hoovler to Matthew T. and Annie G. Vordermark. Lot 5, section 7, Irvington Park Subdivision, $555,000

Ryan Spencer and Jenny M. Lipford to Jonathan R. Collins. 1420 Edley Place, $205,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Jason Blankenship, 1567 Johnson School Road, pool, $14,000

Jason Dever, 1021 Lake Scene Court, alteration, $24,000

Ivalace LLC, lot 93, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $145,000

Ivalace LLC, lot 94, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $145,000

Jeremy Grafman, 2737 Coffee Road, alterations, $150,000

Darren Mulliniks, 1684 Terrace View Road, alterations, $25,000

Vickey Snyder, 1167 Cherokee Ridge Road, finish garage, $4,000

Erik Miller, 4687 Oslin Creek Road, deck, $12,244

Chad Powell, lot 8, Paradise Point Estates, new dwelling, $235,000

Jefferson James, lot 110S4, Mountain View Shores, dock, $100,000

Lauren Johnson, lot 12, Waterside, dock, $80,295

Ivalace LLC, lot 91, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $145,000

NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, mini warehouse, $31,888

Frank Burleigh Jr., 1132 James View Dr., open deck, $9,500

Gilbert Neves, 1660 Sandy Level Road, alteration, $80,000

David Ahrens, lot 25, Homestead, new dwelling, $200,000

