Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Mary Kaye Gill to Michael R. Tolgyesi and Carrie Diggers-Tolgyesi. 747 Minors Branch Road, $215,000
David M. Carrington and Annie Harvey Carringotn to Melvin Lee Foxx. Parcel, Bibees Lane, $19,000
Elana Dunn Shuman to Danielle M. Bifulco. 139 Clark St., $80,000
Jon T. and Krystal M. Chenault to Ryan M. Agnor. 176 Baileys Sawmill Road, $131,000
Joshua C. Dillon to Jon Thomas and Krystal Mann Chenault. 1554 Izaak Walton Road, $225,000
Joseph T. and Mary K. Roger to Dettrea D. Martin-Dowdy. Parcel, Va. 130, 0.391 acres, $45,000
Appomattox County
Kacey G. and Corey D. Umberger to Chris E. Brown. Lot 61, section 11C, Sunset Ridge, $405,000
Chilton Properties LLC to Gary M. Gilliam. Lot 9, Pine View Estates, $20,000
Cody L. and Courtney B. Maddox to Jurney Lynelle Garland. Lot 9, Piney Mountain Subdivision, $106,000
Mark R. and Bethany L. Keaton to Jeremy Lucas and Breanna N. Vinson. Lot 5A, Mountain Cut Road, $272,000
Bedford County
Matthew T. Stevens and Melvin L. Stevens to Karl E. and Dawn S. Schwartz. Lot 13, Walton’s Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $328,900
CMH Homes Inc. to Justin and Lindsey Everage. Parcel, Goodview Town Road, Blue Ridge District, $212,500
Dianna Freeland to Michael Borden. 9307 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $198,000
Morgan Elizabeth Dowdy to Ronald M. Reynolds and Julie A. Wagner. 1155 Leafwood Dr., Lakes District, $195,000
Breann L. Fitzgerald to Gary and Karen Smith. 1627 Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $189,950
Ty L. Crouch to Joshua Dean Myers and Carl Brandon Myers. 2120 Eagle Point Road, Lakes District, $179,900
Barry Neil and Sherry M. Griffith to Matthew H. Hensley. Parcel, near Saunders Road, 23.829 acres, Blue Ridge District, $92,000
BGOLDENB LLC to Addair Holdings LLC. Unit B2e, phase II, The Pointe at Marnier’s Landing, Lakes District, $87,500
Ann Shelly Gilley to Justin D. and Tonya A. Bradley. Parcel “A-2”, R.J. Ayers Subdivision, Lakes District, $64,900
Countryside Land Company LC to Donald and Greta Hale. Parcel, near Meador Road, 11.279, Lakes District, $56,000
Phyllis T. Musselman to Michael W. Ronnie. 1694 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $55,000
Edith May Welch to Jason A. and Jennifer R. Dudding. 1234 Bugg Hollow Lane and additional parcel, Lakes District, $28,000
Scott and Karen E. Szymanski to Robert Todd and Michele Lynn Brandt. Lot 5, section 2, Mt. Haven Subdivision, $620,000
Garfield Calloway to Anthony L. Calloway. 1175 Chestnut Grove Dr., $113,000
Premier Realty of Central Virginia LLC to Sidney D. and Kenara C. Jackson. 2179 McGhee St., $162,000
Mark Wellington and Teresa Ragland Murdock to Alphonso L. and Kimberly M. Grant. Lot 15, section 15, Farmington at Forest, $299,900
Thomas B. and Amy L. Hatcher to Alishia R. Deeds and Sharon L. Reed. 2007 Gumtree Road, $230,000
Robert F. Guercia and Alyssa B. Guercia to Brandon Evans and Dana Rice. Lot 8, section 14, Peters Estate, $450,000
Jean Watson Henry to Richard M. Pruett Sr. and Rosie P. Pruett. Unit 4, building 16, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $279,000
Stephen Earnest Chester to John William Hamilton II and Susan C. Hamilton. Lot 11, section 2, Hooper Woods, $610,000
Aubrey A. May to Jennifer Dru Shepherd to Erin Elizbeth Chocklett. Parcel, Town of Bedford, Lake Dr., $182,400
Bluefoot LLC to Darren and Julie Mulliniks to Brent and Cynthia Mulliniks. 1684 Terrace View Road, $220,000
Richard S. Perkins to Stacy L. and William G. Stickney II. 1324 Remington Ridge Dr., $361,000
Grandview Course LLC to Anthony M. and Nora M. Pilolli. Lot 33, phase I, Grandview Course, $313,500
Campbell County
Wayne Carroll and Kathleen M. Farthing to Xue Kun Zheng and Yu Q. Zou. Lot 1, block A, Jefferson Manor, $171,000
Lesley C. Mackzum to Joshua and Ashley Grace Urwiller. Lot 9, block F, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $166,700
Paul W. and Amber L. Zoller to Anthony O. Pennick. Lot 7, block 8, section 3, Rainbow Forest, $305,000
Tony A. Floyd to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 7, section 2, Gibsonland Subdivision, $75,000
Jamb Integrity Investments LLC to Connor and Gabrielle Morrison. 62 Pilot View Road, $165,000
Robert S. Bonheim Jr. to Davis & Grace LLC. 2414 Sunburst Road, $110,000
Allan F. Johnson to Sherry Epps Shackleford. Lot 23, block 2, Castle Craig Heights Subdivision, $154,900
Calvin Dennis Knight and Charles Phillip Spence to Shawn T. Hammock. Lot 35, Poplar Ridge, $345,000
JC Land & Timber LLC to Guenter Gensbygel. Lots 36 and 37, section A, Reynolds Subdivision, $150,000
Daniel J. and Chambers T. Holloway to WK Land and Timber LLC. Lot 116, section II, Tavern Grove, $165,000
D&D Land Holdings LLC to Brandon J. and Alexia M. Bergeron. Lot 1, Va. 775, 13.241 acres, $262,000
Rodney Paul Burnett to William D. Elmore. Lot 13, section 3-B, Wildwood, $295,000
H&S Holdings Properties LLC to Richard A. and Joy C. Johnston. Lot 15, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $363,195
Hannah L. Simpson to Gregory C. and Sally A. Hitchcock. 7251 Lewis Ford Road and additional parcel, $159,000
City of Lynchburg
Donald L. Johnson to Austin S.A. Brooks. 5307 Richmond Highway, $2,800
Robert B. Young Jr. and Melissa L. Young to Gregg and Susan Lee Prince. Lot 12, block B, Evergreen Subdivision, $282,000
Zacry M. Kolegue and Megan E. Kolegue to Eric Gonazalez.113 Adams Dr., $175,000
Jane Ayers Watson and Wayne Arnold Ayers to Tammy G. Case. 905 Early St., $2,500
John Caleb and Jade Sanders to Mark and Casey McLeod. 205 Oakridge Blvd., $293,000
James W. Elliott to Tony West. 603 Cabell St., $28,000
James W. Elliott to Keith E. and Marsea A. Waller. 1303 Campbell Ave., $14,600
Michael Erquiaga Jr. and Michael Erquiaga III to Robert J. Vasinko. Lot 6, section 5, Vista Acres Subdivision, $189,900
Mark and Tammy Nolan to Sara J. Peterson. 1206 Shirley Road, $160,000
Bryan C. Canada to Lynchburg Estates LLC. Lot 3, block G, Cornerstone, $219,000
James P. Tesi to RJC Holdings LLC. 2018 14th St., $70,000
Jean Paul Coulson III to Larke W. Riordan. 2100 Link Road, $405,000
Dewey L. and Tracy W. Ferguson to Rebecca Christianna Lair. 5220 Fort Ave., $200,000
William Scott Bryant to William Kenefic and Katherine Hovda. Lot 19, section 2, Heritage Hills, $220,000
Linkits LLC to Baron C. and Joanne M. Becker. 4720 Alclif Dr., $2,200
Connected Living LLC to Baron C. and Joanne M. Becker. 4720 Alclif Dr., $1,250
Suzanne C. and Bernard Y. Calvert III to William H. Swann. 429 Elmwood Ave., $140,000
WTM Breezewood LLC to William J. and Nancy B. Lee. 332 Breezewood Dr., $162,000
William D. and Katherine A. Bird to NBS Real Estate LLC. 319 Langhorne Lane, $117,500
Schomaker Family LLC to University of Lynchburg. 314 Lakewood St., $142,950
Garrett Daniel Spino and Todd Arthur Spino to Joelle M. Brown and Gasford Neville Brown. 417 Yeardley Ave., $195,000
Davies Law Offices to Kathryn Green. Lot 5, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $325,000
Kathy D. and Shelby L. Spradlin Jr. to Rodolfo Jesus and Mindy R. Zelaya. 1132 Moreview Dr., $276,250
Mark Deshano and April L. Deshano to Cole T. Phillips. Lot 6, block 1, Melwood Additions, $150,000
Megan B. and William H. Horton to Diane Lynn and Robert Lawrence Lower. 3600 Old Forest Road #82, $145,000
Janet E. Fielder to Thomas C. Mountain. Lots 11 and 12, block 5, Highland Park, $110,000
Buffalo Creek Land Co. LLC to Patrick Henry Rivermont LLC. 434 Rivermont Ave., $800,000
Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Team Estate LLC. 604 Dinwiddie St., $50,000
Linda L. Graham to Benjamin Jacobs. 1814 E. Lynch St., $3,000
Wells Fargo Bank to Keith A. Frick and Lawrence Borden Lee Jr. 215 and 217 Madison St., $320,000
Eric R. and Michele C. Myers to 2940 Riv LLC. 2940 Rivermont Ave., $220,000
Garry Wayne FAulconer and Brenda Faulconer Prelewicz to Paul R. and Mary E. Hackulich. 1117 Sheffield Dr., $204,900
Richard W. and Rita Green to Brittany Leigh Johnson. Lots 46 and 47, block 14, Golf Park, $165,000
Thomas K. Arvanites and Alice J. Smith to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1119 Lakeview Dr., $95,000
Gary Scott Hoovler to Matthew T. and Annie G. Vordermark. Lot 5, section 7, Irvington Park Subdivision, $555,000
Ryan Spencer and Jenny M. Lipford to Jonathan R. Collins. 1420 Edley Place, $205,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Jason Blankenship, 1567 Johnson School Road, pool, $14,000
Jason Dever, 1021 Lake Scene Court, alteration, $24,000
Ivalace LLC, lot 93, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $145,000
Ivalace LLC, lot 94, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $145,000
Jeremy Grafman, 2737 Coffee Road, alterations, $150,000
Darren Mulliniks, 1684 Terrace View Road, alterations, $25,000
Vickey Snyder, 1167 Cherokee Ridge Road, finish garage, $4,000
Erik Miller, 4687 Oslin Creek Road, deck, $12,244
Chad Powell, lot 8, Paradise Point Estates, new dwelling, $235,000
Jefferson James, lot 110S4, Mountain View Shores, dock, $100,000
Lauren Johnson, lot 12, Waterside, dock, $80,295
Ivalace LLC, lot 91, phase 1, Grandview Course, duplex, $145,000
NBI Development LLC, 4764 Diamond Hill Road, mini warehouse, $31,888
Frank Burleigh Jr., 1132 James View Dr., open deck, $9,500
Gilbert Neves, 1660 Sandy Level Road, alteration, $80,000
David Ahrens, lot 25, Homestead, new dwelling, $200,000