Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Joyce A. Wade to Casey Kelly. Lot 9, section II, Fernwood, $310,000

Ray Anthony Taylor Samuel P. and Michelle L. Angus. Parcel 2, north side of U.S. 60, 1 acre, $30,000

Taylor D. Brown and Thomas N. McGarry to Blalund L. Taylor. Lot 2, section 1, Shadow Ridge, $243,000

Judith Brockman LeHew and Sherry B. Mays to William S. Brockman. Three parcels off of Lowesville Road, $202,333.32

William S. Brockman to Judith Brockman Lehew. Parcel, off of Lowesville Road, $100,112.25

AZ Homes LLC to John LaCombe. Lot 6, section 2, Coolwell Acres, $250,000

Rawleigh Adams and Marilou J. Williams-Adams to LMI Properties LLC. Parcel, off of Elon Road $29,900

Ronald G. Soult and Glenn D. Soult to Glenn E. and Sandra W. Micklem. Parcel, 1.15 acres near Woody’s Lake and parcel, section 3, Woodland Heights, $225,000

Appomattox County

Richard A. Schaad to Lilian Noemi Alvarenga. Parcel, 0.716 acres, fronting Church St., $172,000

George W. Hall Sr. and Carol D. Hall to George W. Hall Jr. and Jennifer Casey. Lot 22, Chestnut Hills, $30,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Deron Lamar Hubbard and Porsha Neann Wright. Lot 5, Va. 604, 4.94 acres, $20,500

Robert E. Crouch Sr. to Cameron and Salina Taylor. Lot 6 and one half of lot 5, section 3, Country Haven Estates, $15,000

David S. Moody Jr. and Dianne D. Moody, trustees to Dana A. Donovan and Kelly J. Donovan. Lot 6, fronting Va. 613, 8.94 acres, $795,000

Bedford County

Bernadette Woodfin to Ryan Lucia. Tract 6, Gobblers Ridge, Lakes District, $906,500

George W. Thomas to David W. and Karena Jamison and Catherine L. Jamison. Parcel, Va. 695, 31.635 acres, Blue Ridge District, $650,000

Stacey L. Lavender to Jason Matthew and Cherie Lissette Saunders. 1041 Owen Ridge Lane., Blue Ridge District, $499,950

Jack Clark Bestwick II and Tiffany Anne Bestwick to John P. and Marsha W. Bennett. 3107 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $350,000

Donald G. Lynn Jr. and Nicole Lynn to CCM Rental Properties LLC. Unit 39, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $315,500

Malcolm H. Burgess III to Paige W. and Daniel R. Ripley Jr. Tract 2B, Va. 24 and additional parcel, Lakes District, $300,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Randall Jepson. Lot 4, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $292,500

Ryan M. Lilly to Robert Smith. Lot 8, block 3, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $230,000

Kimberly Nicely to Server and Aimee Baker. Lot 5, Maple Hills, Lakes District, $199,000

Amber Dawn Pace to Rossello Investments LLC. 1053 Butterfly Lane, Blue Ridge District, $115,000

Michael P. Chekal to Dennis L. Chesley. New lot 68, section 3, Pirates Cove, Lakes District, $90,000

Sandra M. Saunders, Randal W. Mays and Jackie M. Davis to Francisco Gonzalez. Lot 70, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $45,000

Linnea V. McDonald to Kimberly D. Jordan. Lot 58, section B, Wildernest, Lakes District, $7,041.41

Tina M. Arsenault to Courtney Falcon and Paradise Irving. Tract 26, Holiday Farm, Lakes District, $7,000

Debra L. Giles to Jeffrey K. Bowman. 1304 Jordantown Road, $226,000

Samuel B. and Amanda L. Gregg to Grant W. and Christina Wilson. Lot 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $566,500

Deborah Robertson, Ladonna Kay Hall, Angela Dee Wood, Tony James Hall and Tina Renay Hall to MHD LLC. Lot 59, section 1, Homestead Haven, $152,000

Cameron T. and Kathryn Deacon Shepherd to Gabriel M. and Karen G. Fitzgerald. Lot 64, Summerfield, $336,000

Sheila L. Burton to Brittany and Ean White. Lot 64, section 2, Stonewall, $420,000

Nathan J. and Autumn S. Houck to Paul and Kiomi Mumford. Lot 2, Snowberry Hill, $250,000

Grandview Course LLC to Christy Florow. Lot 12, phase 1, Grandview Course, $359,000

Joshuhua M. Barnes to Isaac S. Landseidel and Cayli A. Snipes. Lot 9, section 7, Peters Estate, $265,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Bruce C. Switzer Sr. and Doretta L. Switzer. Lot 13B, Villa Oak Circle, $334,900

Peter W. Post, Marilyn L. Post, Peter W. Post and Linda Joy Scott to Levi Robert and Elizabeth Ann Grove. 1446 Post Hollow Road, $140,000

Vicie Lorraine Beach to Stuart P. and Teresa A. Henderson. Unit 1, building 3, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $311,000

Charlotte W. Smith, Denise W. Amoroso and Ford Water to Roy A. and Donna M. Roberson. Unit 3, building G, Clay’s Crossing, $220,000

Michael J. Stroud and Leigh A. Stroud to Andrew M. and Abigail E.G. Schmidt. Lot 75, section 4, The Woods on Wiggington, $313,000

Clarence A. Booth Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Tyree to Kenneth Wayne Tyree. Lot 19, section 1, Westborough, $131,887,49

Gabriel Andrew Novilla and Tiffany Rae Novilla to Andrew and Melanie Lowe. Lot 18, Majestic Oaks, $425,000

Campbell County

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Kaya Cassell. Lot 57, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $229,000

John R. Bowers to Samuel Adam Funk. Parcel, McIvers Ferry Road, $16,000

Jennifer J. and John P. Boyd III to Jeremy M. Willsey. Lot 14, section 5, Russell Springs, $287,500

Janet H. Cheatham to Tanner A. Davis. Lot 6, Gravel Ridge Subdivision, $130,000

Jadon LLC to Michael Charles and Linda Elaine Conger. Lot 35, phase 2, English Commons, $194,900

Joshua T. and Kaci B. Walker to The Cottage Real Estate LLC. Lot 96, section III, Tavern Grove, $189,500

Christine Y. and Thornton Critchley Sr. to Timothy J. Thacker Sr. Lot 13, block 36A, Town of Altavista, $39,000

Steven P. Jacobs and Susan Lynn Jacobs to David B. Groves and Teresita C. Groves. Lot 14, section 1, block 3, Rainbow Forest, $299,950

Robert L. Dobbs and Jo A. Douglas-Dobbs to Michael J. Webster. Lot 1, Leewood Estates, $445,000

C. Matthew Fariss to Anna Louise Lawhorne. Two parcels, Hopper Lane, $36,000

Claude R. Mitchell Sr. to William C. Farwell Jr. 1515 Tabor Road, $67,500

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 43, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Ronald E. Hurd Jr. to Tomica Lynn Taylor. Lot 3, block 2, section A, Hyland Springs Subdivision, $180,500

Matthew Samuel Underwood to Idyl Hour 1984 LLC. Parcel, 84.94 acres, Wards Road, $210,000

Jadon LLC to Yao and Matthew Todd Miller. Lot 34, phase 2, English Commons, $194,900

City of Lynchburg

Dylan Chittum to Zachary T. Dehli and Mariah L. Acree. 1009 North Grande Avenue, $150,000

Linkits LLC to Evelyn L. Andrews. 4723 Doyle Terrace, $295,000

James R. Gerlinger to Charlene Arnold. Lot 41, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $214,000

Baak Investments LLC to Lisa Gittleman. Lot 19, Holly Farm Subdivision, $450,000

Willow Tree Homes LLC to Bala LLC. 808 Florida Ave., $62,000

Brian M. and Sandra M. Killough to Vicie Lorraine Beach. Lot 29, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $325,000

Believabuild LLC to Terrapin Properties LLC. 264 Payne St., $46,500

Trevor R. Berryman and Shanna L. Berryman to Jamey L. Parks. 918 Pierce St., $12,000

Mary Ann Booz to George William and Rosemary Cockerill Dawson. Lot 2, block 13, plan A, Peakland, $565,000

Jeffrey Lee Milton, Stephanie Lynne Boteler and Jason Brooks Boteler to Andrena L. Hancock. Lot 6, block 7, section 2, Long Meadows, $155,000

Lucie C. Bourgeau to PD Investment LLC. 422 Victoria Ave., $254,000

Nancy S. Butterfield to DRV Construction LLC. 209 and 215 Munford St., $72,500

David Grissett to Algunzo A. and Lotoya E. Carter. Lot 75, Brookville Village, $237,500

Helen Eckert Gilmer to Jay M. Cline and Sarah D. Cline. 2329 Indian Hill Road, $650,000

Craig and Brenda Osterhus to Courtney Casabella Gobezie. 109 Yale St., $370,000

James W. Elliott to Robert Rusnak and Ruslan Komynarets. 1121 Wise St., $10,000

Kenneth E. and Jessica L. Hess to David James Van Dyk. Lot 95, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $215,000

FCHB Inc. to Noble Holdings LLC. 2033 Poplar St., $26,000

Calvin D. Knight to Vickie Francis-Turner. Lot 31, phase II, Cornerstone City Subdivision, $265,000

Lawrence Ferguson to Swash Lyh LLC. 1901 Main St., $150,000

Andy Y. and Hilary L. Tso to Landon S. and Taegan M. Fischer. Lot 12, section IV, Sheffield, $224,900

Scott E. Pearl to Samuel Van Fossen. Lot 7, block 48, Fairview Heights, $94,000

Karen G. Ragland, Randolph J. Guill and Jeffrey G. Guill to Brenda Stokes. 101 Watkins Place, $259,900

David W. and Marthamerle S. Hackworth to Stuart Taylor Smack. 128 Linden Ave., $215,000

Tanner L. Hutchins to Joshua and Kelsey Wallace Hankins. 502 Perrymont Ave., $200,000

William E. Hendricks to Isaac S. Landseidel, Steven L. Landseidel and Anne Landseidel. 1500 Edley Place, $205,000

Lewis A. James Jr. to TT Rehab LLC. 208 Euclid Ave., $36,900

Tomjen LLC to Jean Capital LLC. Lot 19, block B, Morey Hills, $190,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Caleb and Binayah Jernigan. Lot 1, Stonehaven, $256,000

Wayne M. Johnson and Juanita C.J. Maddox to Michael Edward Phillipps. 609 Leesville Road, $99,900

Diane A. Kidd, Carolyn A. Martin and Sharon A. Sanneman to Randy H. and Selena C. Rider. Lot 4, block M, Vista Acres, $110,000

Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Lassiter Property Group LLC. 623 Monroe St., $35,000

Jamie McDevitt to Robert D. and Bernadette I. Platt. Lot 19, Legacy Oaks, $299,950

Redely LLC to Tiffany L. and James D. Miles Jr. Lot 9, Subdivision Townhomes at 500 Court Street, $339,900

NBS Real Estate LLC to Revised and Revisited LLC. 201 Hood St., $25,000

Lilliam Harman Rice to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 2, Old Forest Road, $85,000

Stephen Todd and Annette B. Pettyjohn to Dennis W. and Jean R. Smith. Lot 4, Morey Hills, $235,000

Irene E.J. Smith to Lewis R. and Rebecca M. Reynolds. Lot 8, block 63, Fairview Heights, $45,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Andrew O. Kent II, 4920 Goode Road, storage building, $10,160

Ana Garcia, 18396 Forest Road, suite G, commercial alteration, $1,200

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 19, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $230,000

John Kelley, 101 Chimney Sweep Court, decks, $1,000

Robert Verbeke, 1142 Rocky Branch Dr., alteration, $18,000

Milton Hobbs, 1041 Pierpoint Court, addition of sunroom, $89,992

Bradley Arens, 1100 Guthrie Place, garage, $8,000

Bedford Regional Water Authority, 1723 Falling Creek Road, roof, $6,900

Edward Marsh, 306 Longhill Road, garage, $200,000

Charles Horn III Trust, lot 10, section 1, Bass Cove, new dwelling, $376,100

Kenneth Christensen, Founding Way Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Tyler Brown, 2436 Capewood Dr., addition, $20,000

Zane Willis, 1111 Helmsdale Dr., alteration, $38,000

Jeffrey Roberts, 1070 S. Garrison Court, storage shed, $7,000

Justin Gordon, lot 72, Mountain View Shores, new dwelling, $256,632

Thomas Road Baptist Church, Sheep Creek Road, addition, $20,000

Linda Gottus, 108 Foxwood Dr., garage, $25,000

World Community, 1311 Horizon Dr., commercial alteration, $5,000

O. Preston Layne, 1155 Reynolds Road, garage, $15,000

Gregory Hess, Bore Auger Road, garage, $13,000

Richard Cooper, 108 Tall Timber Dr., garage, $45,000

Caleb Lee, 1117 Doty Farm Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

David St. Clair, 6257 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, remodel, $35,000

Wistar Nelligan, 1341 Cedar Ridge Dr., accessory structure, $95,000

Curtis Welch, 1365 Jordantown Road, garage, $100,000

Robert Harman, 1365 Emmaus Church Road, addition, $2,000

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, 18013 Forest Road, Suite E-06, commercial alteration, $20,000

William Jackson, 1027 Deer Creek Dr., roof over deck, $35,854

William Cook, 413 Saunders Point Road, deck, $18,902