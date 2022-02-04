 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Joyce A. Wade to Casey Kelly. Lot 9, section II, Fernwood, $310,000

Ray Anthony Taylor Samuel P. and Michelle L. Angus. Parcel 2, north side of U.S. 60, 1 acre, $30,000

Taylor D. Brown and Thomas N. McGarry to Blalund L. Taylor. Lot 2, section 1, Shadow Ridge, $243,000

Judith Brockman LeHew and Sherry B. Mays to William S. Brockman. Three parcels off of Lowesville Road, $202,333.32

William S. Brockman to Judith Brockman Lehew. Parcel, off of Lowesville Road, $100,112.25

AZ Homes LLC to John LaCombe. Lot 6, section 2, Coolwell Acres, $250,000

Rawleigh Adams and Marilou J. Williams-Adams to LMI Properties LLC. Parcel, off of Elon Road $29,900

Ronald G. Soult and Glenn D. Soult to Glenn E. and Sandra W. Micklem. Parcel, 1.15 acres near Woody’s Lake and parcel, section 3, Woodland Heights, $225,000

Appomattox County

Richard A. Schaad to Lilian Noemi Alvarenga. Parcel, 0.716 acres, fronting Church St., $172,000

George W. Hall Sr. and Carol D. Hall to George W. Hall Jr. and Jennifer Casey. Lot 22, Chestnut Hills, $30,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Deron Lamar Hubbard and Porsha Neann Wright. Lot 5, Va. 604, 4.94 acres, $20,500

Robert E. Crouch Sr. to Cameron and Salina Taylor. Lot 6 and one half of lot 5, section 3, Country Haven Estates, $15,000

David S. Moody Jr. and Dianne D. Moody, trustees to Dana A. Donovan and Kelly J. Donovan. Lot 6, fronting Va. 613, 8.94 acres, $795,000

Bedford County

Bernadette Woodfin to Ryan Lucia. Tract 6, Gobblers Ridge, Lakes District, $906,500

George W. Thomas to David W. and Karena Jamison and Catherine L. Jamison. Parcel, Va. 695, 31.635 acres, Blue Ridge District, $650,000

Stacey L. Lavender to Jason Matthew and Cherie Lissette Saunders. 1041 Owen Ridge Lane., Blue Ridge District, $499,950

Jack Clark Bestwick II and Tiffany Anne Bestwick to John P. and Marsha W. Bennett. 3107 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $350,000

Donald G. Lynn Jr. and Nicole Lynn to CCM Rental Properties LLC. Unit 39, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $315,500

Malcolm H. Burgess III to Paige W. and Daniel R. Ripley Jr. Tract 2B, Va. 24 and additional parcel, Lakes District, $300,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Randall Jepson. Lot 4, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $292,500

Ryan M. Lilly to Robert Smith. Lot 8, block 3, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $230,000

Kimberly Nicely to Server and Aimee Baker. Lot 5, Maple Hills, Lakes District, $199,000

Amber Dawn Pace to Rossello Investments LLC. 1053 Butterfly Lane, Blue Ridge District, $115,000

Michael P. Chekal to Dennis L. Chesley. New lot 68, section 3, Pirates Cove, Lakes District, $90,000

Sandra M. Saunders, Randal W. Mays and Jackie M. Davis to Francisco Gonzalez. Lot 70, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $45,000

Linnea V. McDonald to Kimberly D. Jordan. Lot 58, section B, Wildernest, Lakes District, $7,041.41

Tina M. Arsenault to Courtney Falcon and Paradise Irving. Tract 26, Holiday Farm, Lakes District, $7,000

Debra L. Giles to Jeffrey K. Bowman. 1304 Jordantown Road, $226,000

Samuel B. and Amanda L. Gregg to Grant W. and Christina Wilson. Lot 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $566,500

Deborah Robertson, Ladonna Kay Hall, Angela Dee Wood, Tony James Hall and Tina Renay Hall to MHD LLC. Lot 59, section 1, Homestead Haven, $152,000

Cameron T. and Kathryn Deacon Shepherd to Gabriel M. and Karen G. Fitzgerald. Lot 64, Summerfield, $336,000

Sheila L. Burton to Brittany and Ean White. Lot 64, section 2, Stonewall, $420,000

Nathan J. and Autumn S. Houck to Paul and Kiomi Mumford. Lot 2, Snowberry Hill, $250,000

Grandview Course LLC to Christy Florow. Lot 12, phase 1, Grandview Course, $359,000

Joshuhua M. Barnes to Isaac S. Landseidel and Cayli A. Snipes. Lot 9, section 7, Peters Estate, $265,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Bruce C. Switzer Sr. and Doretta L. Switzer. Lot 13B, Villa Oak Circle, $334,900

Peter W. Post, Marilyn L. Post, Peter W. Post and Linda Joy Scott to Levi Robert and Elizabeth Ann Grove. 1446 Post Hollow Road, $140,000

Vicie Lorraine Beach to Stuart P. and Teresa A. Henderson. Unit 1, building 3, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $311,000

Charlotte W. Smith, Denise W. Amoroso and Ford Water to Roy A. and Donna M. Roberson. Unit 3, building G, Clay’s Crossing, $220,000

Michael J. Stroud and Leigh A. Stroud to Andrew M. and Abigail E.G. Schmidt. Lot 75, section 4, The Woods on Wiggington, $313,000

Clarence A. Booth Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Tyree to Kenneth Wayne Tyree. Lot 19, section 1, Westborough, $131,887,49

Gabriel Andrew Novilla and Tiffany Rae Novilla to Andrew and Melanie Lowe. Lot 18, Majestic Oaks, $425,000

Campbell County

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Kaya Cassell. Lot 57, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $229,000

John R. Bowers to Samuel Adam Funk. Parcel, McIvers Ferry Road, $16,000

Jennifer J. and John P. Boyd III to Jeremy M. Willsey. Lot 14, section 5, Russell Springs, $287,500

Janet H. Cheatham to Tanner A. Davis. Lot 6, Gravel Ridge Subdivision, $130,000

Jadon LLC to Michael Charles and Linda Elaine Conger. Lot 35, phase 2, English Commons, $194,900

Joshua T. and Kaci B. Walker to The Cottage Real Estate LLC. Lot 96, section III, Tavern Grove, $189,500

Christine Y. and Thornton Critchley Sr. to Timothy J. Thacker Sr. Lot 13, block 36A, Town of Altavista, $39,000

Steven P. Jacobs and Susan Lynn Jacobs to David B. Groves and Teresita C. Groves. Lot 14, section 1, block 3, Rainbow Forest, $299,950

Robert L. Dobbs and Jo A. Douglas-Dobbs to Michael J. Webster. Lot 1, Leewood Estates, $445,000

C. Matthew Fariss to Anna Louise Lawhorne. Two parcels, Hopper Lane, $36,000

Claude R. Mitchell Sr. to William C. Farwell Jr. 1515 Tabor Road, $67,500

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 43, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Ronald E. Hurd Jr. to Tomica Lynn Taylor. Lot 3, block 2, section A, Hyland Springs Subdivision, $180,500

Matthew Samuel Underwood to Idyl Hour 1984 LLC. Parcel, 84.94 acres, Wards Road, $210,000

Jadon LLC to Yao and Matthew Todd Miller. Lot 34, phase 2, English Commons, $194,900

City of Lynchburg

Dylan Chittum to Zachary T. Dehli and Mariah L. Acree. 1009 North Grande Avenue, $150,000

Linkits LLC to Evelyn L. Andrews. 4723 Doyle Terrace, $295,000

James R. Gerlinger to Charlene Arnold. Lot 41, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $214,000

Baak Investments LLC to Lisa Gittleman. Lot 19, Holly Farm Subdivision, $450,000

Willow Tree Homes LLC to Bala LLC. 808 Florida Ave., $62,000

Brian M. and Sandra M. Killough to Vicie Lorraine Beach. Lot 29, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $325,000

Believabuild LLC to Terrapin Properties LLC. 264 Payne St., $46,500

Trevor R. Berryman and Shanna L. Berryman to Jamey L. Parks. 918 Pierce St., $12,000

Mary Ann Booz to George William and Rosemary Cockerill Dawson. Lot 2, block 13, plan A, Peakland, $565,000

Jeffrey Lee Milton, Stephanie Lynne Boteler and Jason Brooks Boteler to Andrena L. Hancock. Lot 6, block 7, section 2, Long Meadows, $155,000

Lucie C. Bourgeau to PD Investment LLC. 422 Victoria Ave., $254,000

Nancy S. Butterfield to DRV Construction LLC. 209 and 215 Munford St., $72,500

David Grissett to Algunzo A. and Lotoya E. Carter. Lot 75, Brookville Village, $237,500

Helen Eckert Gilmer to Jay M. Cline and Sarah D. Cline. 2329 Indian Hill Road, $650,000

Craig and Brenda Osterhus to Courtney Casabella Gobezie. 109 Yale St., $370,000

James W. Elliott to Robert Rusnak and Ruslan Komynarets. 1121 Wise St., $10,000

Kenneth E. and Jessica L. Hess to David James Van Dyk. Lot 95, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $215,000

FCHB Inc. to Noble Holdings LLC. 2033 Poplar St., $26,000

Calvin D. Knight to Vickie Francis-Turner. Lot 31, phase II, Cornerstone City Subdivision, $265,000

Lawrence Ferguson to Swash Lyh LLC. 1901 Main St., $150,000

Andy Y. and Hilary L. Tso to Landon S. and Taegan M. Fischer. Lot 12, section IV, Sheffield, $224,900

Scott E. Pearl to Samuel Van Fossen. Lot 7, block 48, Fairview Heights, $94,000

Karen G. Ragland, Randolph J. Guill and Jeffrey G. Guill to Brenda Stokes. 101 Watkins Place, $259,900

David W. and Marthamerle S. Hackworth to Stuart Taylor Smack. 128 Linden Ave., $215,000

Tanner L. Hutchins to Joshua and Kelsey Wallace Hankins. 502 Perrymont Ave., $200,000

William E. Hendricks to Isaac S. Landseidel, Steven L. Landseidel and Anne Landseidel. 1500 Edley Place, $205,000

Lewis A. James Jr. to TT Rehab LLC. 208 Euclid Ave., $36,900

Tomjen LLC to Jean Capital LLC. Lot 19, block B, Morey Hills, $190,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Caleb and Binayah Jernigan. Lot 1, Stonehaven, $256,000

Wayne M. Johnson and Juanita C.J. Maddox to Michael Edward Phillipps. 609 Leesville Road, $99,900

Diane A. Kidd, Carolyn A. Martin and Sharon A. Sanneman to Randy H. and Selena C. Rider. Lot 4, block M, Vista Acres, $110,000

Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Lassiter Property Group LLC. 623 Monroe St., $35,000

Jamie McDevitt to Robert D. and Bernadette I. Platt. Lot 19, Legacy Oaks, $299,950

Redely LLC to Tiffany L. and James D. Miles Jr. Lot 9, Subdivision Townhomes at 500 Court Street, $339,900

NBS Real Estate LLC to Revised and Revisited LLC. 201 Hood St., $25,000

Lilliam Harman Rice to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 2, Old Forest Road, $85,000

Stephen Todd and Annette B. Pettyjohn to Dennis W. and Jean R. Smith. Lot 4, Morey Hills, $235,000

Irene E.J. Smith to Lewis R. and Rebecca M. Reynolds. Lot 8, block 63, Fairview Heights, $45,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Andrew O. Kent II, 4920 Goode Road, storage building, $10,160

Ana Garcia, 18396 Forest Road, suite G, commercial alteration, $1,200

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 19, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $230,000

John Kelley, 101 Chimney Sweep Court, decks, $1,000

Robert Verbeke, 1142 Rocky Branch Dr., alteration, $18,000

Milton Hobbs, 1041 Pierpoint Court, addition of sunroom, $89,992

Bradley Arens, 1100 Guthrie Place, garage, $8,000

Bedford Regional Water Authority, 1723 Falling Creek Road, roof, $6,900

Edward Marsh, 306 Longhill Road, garage, $200,000

Charles Horn III Trust, lot 10, section 1, Bass Cove, new dwelling, $376,100

Kenneth Christensen, Founding Way Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Tyler Brown, 2436 Capewood Dr., addition, $20,000

Zane Willis, 1111 Helmsdale Dr., alteration, $38,000

Jeffrey Roberts, 1070 S. Garrison Court, storage shed, $7,000

Justin Gordon, lot 72, Mountain View Shores, new dwelling, $256,632

Thomas Road Baptist Church, Sheep Creek Road, addition, $20,000

Linda Gottus, 108 Foxwood Dr., garage, $25,000

World Community, 1311 Horizon Dr., commercial alteration, $5,000

O. Preston Layne, 1155 Reynolds Road, garage, $15,000

Gregory Hess, Bore Auger Road, garage, $13,000

Richard Cooper, 108 Tall Timber Dr., garage, $45,000

Caleb Lee, 1117 Doty Farm Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

David St. Clair, 6257 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, remodel, $35,000

Wistar Nelligan, 1341 Cedar Ridge Dr., accessory structure, $95,000

Curtis Welch, 1365 Jordantown Road, garage, $100,000

Robert Harman, 1365 Emmaus Church Road, addition, $2,000

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, 18013 Forest Road, Suite E-06, commercial alteration, $20,000

William Jackson, 1027 Deer Creek Dr., roof over deck, $35,854

William Cook, 413 Saunders Point Road, deck, $18,902

 

