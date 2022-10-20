Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Austin Love and Mikayla Love to Vaughan Malcolm Boye II. 144 Manse Road, $207,500

William A. Wright Jr. and Lisa E. Wright to Joseph T. Breeding and Meredith M. Hyder. Lot 1, block 4, Magruder Hills, $249,000

Henry Hultberg and Brenda Napier to Clayton Lee Campbell. Lot 6, section 20, Amherst Plantation, $34,500

Countryside Land Company LC to Ralph W. Evans Jr. and Rebecca M. Evans. Remainder of lot 2, Puppy Creek Road, $62,710

Robert C. and Elizabeth W. Wimer to Arthur W. and Cunningham Jr. and Lynn Cunningham. Parcel, Kenmore Road, $20,000

Justin Ryan Durkee to David J. and Laura D. Schmidt. Lot 55, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, $227,500

Melvin C. and Viola T. Franklin to Carmela F. Tardy. Lot 12, section 1, West Briar, $126,000

John Newton Gordon III to Amherst Woods LLC. Residue of lots 1-5 and all of lots 6-12, block B and lots 8-18, block A, Mountain View Subdivision and residue of lots 13, 14 and 15, block E and residue of blocks F and G, Thomas Whitehead Subdivision and lot 3, Gannaway Subdivision, $100,000

Appomattox County

Matthew Aaron and Christina Marie Sampier to Janet Lorraine Gross. Lot 24, Jonesfield Subdivision, $289,000

H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Beth D. Hayes. Parcel, near Old Grist Mill Road, 122.90 acres, $243,777

Phillip C. and Terry H. Jamerson to Tyler Vaughan Ramsey. Parcel, 5.001 acres, Pumping Station Road, $75,000

Susan Rosser Jones and Jesse Morton Rosser III to Thomas Neal and Mary Beth Novak. Parcel, fronting Oakleigh Ave. and Confederate Blvd., $145,000

Bedford County

Chad S. and Catherine A. Powell to Warren Thomas and Rosemary Raffle. Revised lot 8, Paradise Point Estates, $823,777

Anthony Scott Ryan to Robert L. and Ashley N. Jones. Lot 1, section A, Map of Lynnhaven, $250,000

Tranquility Bay LLC to William D. and Diane L. Magee. Lot 4, Deerfield, $1,050,000

Nanci J. Harris to Kevin Scott Orwig and Rebecca Jo Klingler. New lot 1, 3.26 acres, Va. 865, $900,000

David Jay Koury and Margaret Joan Burr-Koury to SML Estates LLC. Lot 14, Dixie Acres, $1,610,000

Monica Manns to Robert Michael Lewis. 402 W. Franklin St., $72,500

Laura L. Blodgett to Michael G. Hanger and Lori A. Hanger. Lot 1, section 1 Ramblewoods, $236,000

Colton S. Moon to Thomas G. and Janice C. Forsberg. Lot 9, Davis Estates, $540,000

Timothy J. and Karen O. Pomerleau to Fred R. and Kathy J. Halbert. Lot 110, section II, Glenbrooke, $497,000

Janie Toles to Daryll Ellison. Lot 3, section 1, Valleywood Townhomes, $110,000

Golden Retreat at the Cove LLC to Raymond M. Abruzzese III and Rebekah P. Goodheart. 1369 Turning Tide Road, $1,100,000

Nancy L. Rinchich to Scott E. and Nicole T. Facemire. 501 Longwood Ave., $265,000

Eric N. Mathias to Nancy Lee Brown and Bonnie Smelser. Lot 8, The Oaks, $255,000

John McMullan to Susan McBride. 2907 and 2909 Wheats Valley Road and additional parcel, $365,000

William R. Maxwell, Lois Lorraine Cornell-Cash, Dustin R. Maxwell and Janis L. Cornell-DeMoss to Steven Moeller and Ann Lusk. Lot 12, section 2, Cherry Hill Estates, $86,300

Brian K. Osborne to Marilyn A. Holley. Lots 25 and 26, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, $30,000

Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC to Robert Matthew and Amanda Lynne Whalen. Parcel Screechum Hollow Road, $55,000

William Douglas Benson to Austin Lane Scott and Megan Rose Bradley. Lot 47, Virginia Woods, $302,000

Garretson J. and Gina T. Gellert to Gregory J. and Sharlene P. Toone. Lots 146-149, Boonsboro Place, $270,000

Jeremy C. Jude and Kara M. Jude to Lisa Maroney. Lot 7, section 1, Quail Ridge Subdivision, $435,900

Stephanie Bobkow to Stephen and Roberta L. Popp. 1637 Matthew Talbot Road and additional parcel, $815,500

517 Blue Ridge Avenue LLC to MB Development LLC. Parcel, Ole Turnpike Drive, $77,000

Antoinette P. Alty to Shane D. and Laura D. Weeks. Tract 3, phase IIC, Cedar Creek Subdivision, $135,000

E & J Investments LLC to John Nguyen. Lot 3, 6th Fairway, section 14, Mainer’s Landing, $425,000

Suzanne T. Immen to Douglas L. Sharpe. Lot 144, section B, Beechwood West, $7,500

Richard Hill to Wendy E. Belcher. Lot 27, section 1, High Point Subdivision, $205,000

Kenneth E. Maddox to Tamiko Green. 1102 Goose Meadow Drive, $178,000

Campbell County

Doris A. Hurt to Kevin J. and Angela M. Creason. Lot 27, phase IIA, Leesville Road Estates, $447,500

C. Matthew Fariss to Michael Watts. Parcel, Brookneal Highway, 3.017 acres, $15,900

Russell Sean Galbreath and Teresa Lynn Galbreath to Ronak K. and Priyankaben Ronak Patel. Lot 24, section I, Russell Springs, $350,000

Justin and Karen Hogan to Angela Tierney. Lot 3, section 4, Holiday Forest, $12,000

Jadon LLC to Ashley Noel Howerton and Lauren Diane Olson. Lot 100, phase 2, English Commons, $239,900

JFO LLC to Karissa Marie Schultz and David Lawrence Schultz. Lot 5, Hillsview Subdivision, $199,900

W K Land and Timber LLC to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC. 776 Brookneal Highway and additional parcels, $1,350,000

Charles F. and Karen B. Sanders to Mark McPherson. 2827 Bedford Highway, $200,000

Ryland Bradford Rice to Charles Miller III. 311 Chapel Grove Road, $625,000

Jadon LLC to Collin Michael Robertson. Lot 98, phase 2, English Commons, $216,900

Charles F. and Karen B. Sanders to Trevor Ray and Brandi Hudson Short. 2809 Bedford Highway, $400,000

Edwin E. Tackett and Rebecca C. Tackett to Carl and Alice Williams. 946 Alum Springs Road, $300,000

Matthew Lee Schubert and Johanna Ruth Schubert to Rodd Allen and Susan Brown Tryall. Lot 18, section I, Hickory Hill, $871,700

City of Lynchburg

Spectrum Enterprises LLC to Clint and Kristin Aaron. 4635 Fieldale Road, $325,000

Sarah E. Sweitzer to Myles and Alexandra Allen. Lot 13, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates, $25,000

Karsten E. Andersen to Sarah E. McCafferty and Collin G. Quarles. 1122 Rhode Island Ave., $201,000

Halt LLC to Jose Martinez Cruz and Yasmin Guadalupe Ayala-Lopez. 216 Munford St., $55,000

Leonard A. and Amy M. Bailey to Hughes Investments LLC. Lot J-28, Cornerstone, $275,000

Asad G.M. Ehtesham and Farzana A. Ehtesham to Aaron Bair. Lot 20, Beacon Hill Subdivision, $612,500

ELP LLC to Travis P. Baxter. Lot 13, block G, Cornerstone, $280,000

Justin Beale to Richard Lee Cunningham Jr. Parcels, Tulip St., $16,000

Kenneth V. and Christina V. Becraft to Thomas Wayne Doss. Lot 6, section 3, Wexford Townhomes, $196,500

Mary Jane Desaegher to Gregory J. Bentz Jr. 509 Stafford St., $60,000

Arthur S. Brown Jr. To Paul L. Lass Jr. and Eileen M. Lass. Lot 33, section 1, Courtney Springs, $207,000

William A. and Ann E. Coulter to Oili Mirjam Budarz. 154 Norfolk Ave., $237,900

Clyde E. Campbell to Mark Riley. 1505 Campbell Ave., $75,000

Edward Hicks, Kelly Vaughn Cano and Robert E. Vaughn III to Dana L. Parks Sr. Lot 14, Farmington Subdivision, $289,900

Peachtree Investments LLC to Victor Manuel Carrabs. Lot 4, section A, Peaks View Acres, $210,000

Fazila B. DiGiulio to Arnold Ainsley and Helena Lucia Mary Flores Corneal. Lot 8-B, section A, Bedford Hills, $325,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 27A and 27B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Kelley Deetz to Sarah Girten and Kevin W. Saunders. Lot 18, section 2, Oakwood Club Estates, $283,000

Andrew and Karie Dickinson to Tyler and Callie Newman. 1605 Sangloe Place, $175,000

Gerald L. Stucke to Kevin Dobbs. Lot 33, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $429,900

Coretta L. Thurman to Ebony & Ivory Renovations LLC. 802 and 808 Spring St., $135,000

Tiffany L. Garland to Echelon Realty LLC. Lot 8, Forest Hill Addition, $98,500

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Sue Ann McHenry. Lot 45, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $75,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Jacob Michael Jones and Kortney Frame. Lot 29, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $619,900

Tyler and Allison France to Robert F. and Lauren Keating. Lot 3, Brenleigh Grove, $300,000

GMB Solutions LLC to Gregory J. Toone and Sharlene P. Toone. 511 Stuart St., $62,500

Warren G. Thornton to Robynne C. Garrard. Condominium Unit 3, The Chelsea House, $189,000

Bobby L. and Irine F. Goff and Christopher L. Guynn to Eddie L. and Ann F. Goff. 2913 Confederate Ave., $174,000

Ronald M. and Regina C. Gomien to Heidi Sims. Lot 1, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $345,000

Hardtimes Investments LLC to James Sandridge. 1615 Monroe St., $71,000

Hicks Realty and Development LLC to Waqas Nawaz. 1605 12th St., $130,000

Hummingbird Oaks LLC to Laura L. Owens. 2100 Early St., $164,900

Perrow & Perrow to Kappa Investments LLC. 7331 Timberlake Road 103, $151,500

Richard K. Lambert and Jessica A. Lambert to Benjamin Donald Woods. 1507 Gates St., $190,000

Douglas W. and Angela A. Taylor to Kenneth E. Maddox. 706 Old Graves Mill Road, $249,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Bobby Richard and Sandra Kaye Robbins. Lot 1, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $565,000

Ralph L. Wilson Jr. to Tashama C. Woodberry. 1518 Taylor St., $75,000

Building permits

Campbell County

CFA Lynchburg Lease LLC, lot 52B, Timberlake Road, new Chick-fil-A, $800,000

CFA Lynchburg Lease LLC, lot 52B, Timberlake Road, signs, $25,600

Deborah Williams, 1003 7th St., solar panels, $13,500

Michael Culpepper, 329 Halseys Bridge Road, addition, $58,000

Robert Markey, 72 Timberlake Drive, dock, $4,000

Richard McMillan, 188 Timberlake Drive, dock, $6,825

Robert Williamson, 910 Wellington Drive, solar panels, $19,000

Greg Morris, 518 Acorn Drive, renovation, $40,000

Jason Morgan, 84 Jeter Court, deck with roof, $48,000

Glynn Joshua, 844 Red House Road, addition, $2,000

James Marston Jr., 1849 Depot Road, silo, $30,000

Neal Brothers Construction LLC, lot 2, Walking Trail Drive, new dwelling, $270,000

Ethan Coleman, 1773 Homeplace Road, storage building, $11,000

James Knabel, 1798 Timberlake Drive, solar panels, $18,720

Sue Scott, 9690 Brookneal Highway, shed, $11,734

John Cox, lot 16, Johnson Creek Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Marjorie Hamilton, 97 Briar Cliff Circle, solar panels, $42,995.50

Brandon Ashby, 170 Barringer Drive, shed, $15,000