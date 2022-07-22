 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as “sunshine laws.”

Property transfers

Amherst County

John and Jessalyn Bonneville to Robert Clayton Umbarger. Lot 6, section 1, Mill Run Subdivision, $260,000

Crystal M. Fitzgerald-Ogden to Margaret Burnett. Parcel, fronting U.S. 60, near Oronoco, 2.0 acres, $161,730

Glen W. and Diane H. Mays to Kameron Ashley Coffey. 642 Fox Hall Drive, $209,900

Lenwood C. Johnson to Peter W. and Billie Joy Coleman. Lot 15, Tusculum Lake Estates, $89,000

Willie W. Diggs to Dawn A. Diggs. 101 Greenmeadows Drive, $81,250

Tina L. Harlow to David C. and Hope D. Jordan. Tract 9, section 4, Amherst Plantation, $176,000

Burton M. Martin Sr., Mable M. Stevens, Raymond Allen Martin and Ernest Arnold Martin to Harvey E. Martin. 757 Franklin Creek Road, $39,160

Elizabeth K. Sellick to Cynthia K. and Courtney A. Nance. 359 Johns Creek Road, $219,900

Sam M. and Kaylan A. Wolke to Stacia L. Penn. Lot 66, section 1, Mountain View Hills, $285,000

Appomattox County

Mitchell Thomas Mason to Gary E. Kolenut. 2355 Country Club Road, $294,900

Benny O. and Jerleen P. Marston to Zachary Tyler Willis and Bethany Diane Mayberry. 206 Marston St., $245,000

Mark W. Marston to Fred Wickert. Parcel, Trent Hatchery Road, $290,000

Ridgefield Spring LLC to Brandon and Kelsey Means. Parcel, Pumping Station Road, $72,000

Richard L. and Nancy S. Thompson to Megan E. Witt. Parcel, Stonewall Road, $170,000

Bedford County

Rhett M. and Elizabeth F. Dunkel to Joseph and Amy Caun. Lot 25, section II, Wexford Estates, $440,000

William Earl Roseveare II to Lynne Ann Bishop. Unit 3301, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $192,000

Tyler S. Leskanic to Peter Royce and Cheryl H. Smith. Lot 26, Thunder Ridge Road, $233,750

Charles M. and Josephine Sorrese to John Wavra and Myriam Gagne. Lot 4, Smartview Lane, $70,000

Carolyn Reynolds to Larry R. and Judy M. Weatherington. Lot 3, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $252,900

Travis L. Johnson to Little Ponderosa Pet Resort and Spa LLC. 2531 Feldspar Road, $140,000

Raymond Gerald Blankenship II, Edward Grant Blankenship and Loretta Sue Tuckwiller to Ethan Tolley. Lot 13, section 2, Meade Estate, $174,900

James D. and Patricia D. Arthur to Judith A. Smith and Michael S. Dixon. Lots 6 and 7, section 1, Spring Creek, $620,000

Anna M. Videyko to Andrews Pascal and Ashley Roxanne Overbay. Lot 16, Windhurst, $33,677

Matthew C. and Lisa A. Lewis to Andrew M. and Jamie Maye Doyle. Lot 7, section 2, Mt. Haven, $625,000

Hugh B. Parnell and Ann M. Parnell to Gregory E. Petro and Michele L. Cloud. Lot 19, section 2, High Point Subdivision, $419,000

Hobert G. and Melanie Dawn Cunningham to Shawn M. Tippen and Hayley N. Lambert. Tract 22, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, $205,000

Richard D. and Lisa C. Arthur to Robert J. and Anna C. Pfeiffer. 1667 Arthur Road, $259,000

Martha Ann Lind to Cheyenne Nicole Roach. 1187 Artwood Drive, $120,000

Sarah B. Wingate, Jaren Whitehead Heard and Jesse Faulkner Heard to Murdock C. Ragland. Parcel, near Moneta Road, 5.058 acres, $25,000

David A. Micheay II to Doris L. Hartman and Jenein E. Merie. Lot 161, section III, Forest Lakes, $435,000

Teresa J. and Stephen Lawrence Avery to Ashley B. Castanes. Tract 6Z, Va. 715, 22.035 acres. $430,000

Joseph A. and Amy E. Caun to Matthew and Candace Tait. Lot 39, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $320,000

Claudine Molens to Jeremy Christopher and Allison Nicole O’Mara. 1155 Gosling Drive, $440,000

Gaetano T. Greco and Miriam F. Greco to Fabbi LLC. 401 East Main St., $500,000

MkCrenfril LLC to Peter R. and Curtina Sharpe. Lot 52, section 2, Lake Forest, $1,349,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Louis Edgard Eliacin Jr. Lot 17, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $324,500

Raymond and Cynthia Arrington at Patricia Pannell. 1278 Bell Town Road, $50,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to Dustin Allen Dewitt. Lot 82, Summerfield, $50,000

Dakota Pellman to Clinton Switzer. Lot 20, Governors Hill, $250,900

Michael Wayne and Deborah G. Nichols to Jesse Hopkins. 1423 Circlewood Loop, $195,000

Campbell County

Shelah Y. Simpson to Brian S. and Kim Ashbaugh. Lot 27, section 1, Lighthouse Townhouses, $143,500

Kimberly S. Sheriff to Walter B. Bass III and Allen B. Bass. Lot 18, Collins Ferry Road, $25,000

Lexine R. Gill to Dwight and Linda Bennett and Deborah Silva. 1654 Wards Road, $35,000

Setonia S. Johnson-Bey to Patterson Brothers Paving Inc. 211 Hopewell Lane, $3,500

Greystone Builders LLC to Joshua Brooks. 187 Windsor Forest Drive, $279,000

Joanna L. Dolan and Thomas L. Burnett to Mark W. Lindy. Lot 4, Castanea Hills, $135,000

Lisa Annette Burns Clark, Matthew Kent Burns and James O. Burns Jr. to Thomas E. Gibson Jr. and Mary A. Gibson. Lot 39, section II, Tavern Grove, $179,900

Samuel W. Falwell to Christopher B. and Sally A. Burrill. Lot 49, section 2, Concord Village, $10,000

Richard and Marilyn Dumoulin to Jacob Dalton. 811 Church Lane, $160,000

Phillip Terry and Betty Ann Jones to Frederick Douglas Jr. Lot 36A, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $44,000

Calvin Leo Fore to Redwood Property Investments LLC. 211 Depot Road, $24,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Terry Lane and Angelia Dawn Rexrode. Lot 2, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $378,604

Anthony K Lerner Sr. to James Daren Tolley and Marriane Hood. Lot 7, Button Creek Estates, $149,000

Dane Nelson to Imperial Investment Properties LLC. 481 Midgett Farm Road and additional parcel, $310,000

City of Lynchburg

Albin Investing LLC to Debbie Carroll. 2267 Otey St., $133,000

Timothy M. and Patricia S. Gabryel to Wade and Violet Andrews. Lot 4, block A, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $265,000

Michelle A. Angle to John R. and Joyce S. Forsberg. Lot 58A, block N, Cornerstone, $305,000

William E. Woodroof Jr., Deirdre S. Hays, Stuart C. Salmon and Timothy B. Salmon to Nalline S. Baliram. Lots 233, 234 and part of lot 235, Windsor Hills, $19,950

James Edward Sanders and Patsy Karen Sanders to Lydia and Robert Bambara. Lot 42, section 2, Heritage Hills, $275,000

Barbara L. Gerry to Justin Purves and Emily Beckett. Lot 45, City Place at Wyndhurst, $240,000

Eric Leavitt and Jennifer M. Leavitt to Beesix Properties LLC. Lot 1, block 7, section A, Sandusky Acres, $168,500

Alec E. Driskill II and Catherine E. Driskill to Craig Alan Champney and Troy David Champney. Lot 5, Mattox Addition to Fort Hill Section, $75,000

Joshua Rosene to Juan F. Chicas. 1917 Bluff St., $15,000

George M. Schwarzmann to Timothy and Kristin Dunfee. Lot 18, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $230,000

Leo P. and Rebecca L. Dutil to Phillip Ryan and Maureen W. Lynch. Lot P34, Cornerstone, $317,000

LBR Investments LLC to Empire Capital LLC. 501-503 Stuart St., $96,000

MidAtlantic IRA LLC to Michael Frazier, Regenia Frazier and Kevin Frazier. Lot 15, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $109,990

Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Deborah K. Hedrick. 4928 Myrtle St., $199,900

Curtis G. and Susan S. Hamilton to Wesley R. and Abigail R. Turner. Lot 5, block 2, Oakland Addition, $315,000

Brett W. Hartley to Nurbaiti Investments LLC. 406 Walnut St., $45,000

Sam Meshkinfam to Harvest Investments Inc. Lot 54, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $579,900

LC Special LLC to Timothy Haynes. 707 Madison St., $204,900

Fred B. Heptinstall Jr. and Nanci S. Heptinstall to W. Scott and Barbara Ann Vandiver. Lot 7, section 1, College Park, $395,000

Daniel N. Hower and Rebekah H. Hower to Susan L. Jacobs. Lot 18, section 3, Blue Ridge Farms, $256,000

Marshall A. Shuff III to Herman and Sadie Jones. Lot 23, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $267,000

Kent Realty Company, Incorporated to Living Word Ministries Church Inc. 2027 and 2029 Fort Ave., $464,900

Jeremy J. and Lindsay M. Langett to Elizabeth G. Sharrett. Lot 9B, Vue Land Place, $285,000

Marion R. Wood to Sonja-Sophie Loeffler. Lot 1, section 3, West Lynchburg, $151,500

McKean T. Machut to Bradley J. and Serrine D. Sorrell. 1013, 1015 and 1017 Chowan Ave., $200,000

Ronald T. Tucker to Michael K. Richards and Lillie D. Phillips. 529 Atlanta Ave., $242,200

Building permits

Campbell County

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red House Road, new dwelling, $270,000

Jay Yancey, 1143 Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $420,000

John Thompson, 45 Westfield Drive, renovation, $320,000

Campbell County School Board, 555 Village Highway, accessory building, $150,000

Corey Bonheim, lot 2, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $578,150

Kaleb Ferkins, lot 1, Walking Trail, new dwelling, $350,000

James Nobilni, 420 Mount Vista Drive, finish basement, $25,000

James Marston Jr., Depot Road, new dwelling, $450,000

Glynn Joshua, 844 Red House Road, alterations, $3,000

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mount Athos Road, renovation and remodel, $15,325,810.24

Dale Moore, 802 Peerman School Road, renovation, $25,000

Jacob Burnopp, Limerock Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Ronald Honnen, 38 Long Drive, deck with roof, $13,000

Aaron Warrender, Crows Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Lee Haag, lot 1, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $470,000

Stephanie Drinkard, 373 Drinkard Road, replace deck, $6,600

Sherrille Wright, Dearborn Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Lewis Carr Jr., 4744 Gladys Road, porch, $3,500

Jason Rice, Rocky Ridge Road, new dwelling, $761,000

