Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

John and Jessalyn Bonneville to Robert Clayton Umbarger. Lot 6, section 1, Mill Run Subdivision, $260,000

Crystal M. Fitzgerald-Ogden to Margaret Burnett. Parcel, fronting U.S. 60, near Oronoco, 2.0 acres, $161,730

Glen W. and Diane H. Mays to Kameron Ashley Coffey. 642 Fox Hall Drive, $209,900

Lenwood C. Johnson to Peter W. and Billie Joy Coleman. Lot 15, Tusculum Lake Estates, $89,000

Willie W. Diggs to Dawn A. Diggs. 101 Greenmeadows Drive, $81,250

Tina L. Harlow to David C. and Hope D. Jordan. Tract 9, section 4, Amherst Plantation, $176,000

Burton M. Martin Sr., Mable M. Stevens, Raymond Allen Martin and Ernest Arnold Martin to Harvey E. Martin. 757 Franklin Creek Road, $39,160

Elizabeth K. Sellick to Cynthia K. and Courtney A. Nance. 359 Johns Creek Road, $219,900

Sam M. and Kaylan A. Wolke to Stacia L. Penn. Lot 66, section 1, Mountain View Hills, $285,000

Appomattox County

Mitchell Thomas Mason to Gary E. Kolenut. 2355 Country Club Road, $294,900

Benny O. and Jerleen P. Marston to Zachary Tyler Willis and Bethany Diane Mayberry. 206 Marston St., $245,000

Mark W. Marston to Fred Wickert. Parcel, Trent Hatchery Road, $290,000

Ridgefield Spring LLC to Brandon and Kelsey Means. Parcel, Pumping Station Road, $72,000

Richard L. and Nancy S. Thompson to Megan E. Witt. Parcel, Stonewall Road, $170,000

Bedford County

Rhett M. and Elizabeth F. Dunkel to Joseph and Amy Caun. Lot 25, section II, Wexford Estates, $440,000

William Earl Roseveare II to Lynne Ann Bishop. Unit 3301, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $192,000

Tyler S. Leskanic to Peter Royce and Cheryl H. Smith. Lot 26, Thunder Ridge Road, $233,750

Charles M. and Josephine Sorrese to John Wavra and Myriam Gagne. Lot 4, Smartview Lane, $70,000

Carolyn Reynolds to Larry R. and Judy M. Weatherington. Lot 3, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $252,900

Travis L. Johnson to Little Ponderosa Pet Resort and Spa LLC. 2531 Feldspar Road, $140,000

Raymond Gerald Blankenship II, Edward Grant Blankenship and Loretta Sue Tuckwiller to Ethan Tolley. Lot 13, section 2, Meade Estate, $174,900

James D. and Patricia D. Arthur to Judith A. Smith and Michael S. Dixon. Lots 6 and 7, section 1, Spring Creek, $620,000

Anna M. Videyko to Andrews Pascal and Ashley Roxanne Overbay. Lot 16, Windhurst, $33,677

Matthew C. and Lisa A. Lewis to Andrew M. and Jamie Maye Doyle. Lot 7, section 2, Mt. Haven, $625,000

Hugh B. Parnell and Ann M. Parnell to Gregory E. Petro and Michele L. Cloud. Lot 19, section 2, High Point Subdivision, $419,000

Hobert G. and Melanie Dawn Cunningham to Shawn M. Tippen and Hayley N. Lambert. Tract 22, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, $205,000

Richard D. and Lisa C. Arthur to Robert J. and Anna C. Pfeiffer. 1667 Arthur Road, $259,000

Martha Ann Lind to Cheyenne Nicole Roach. 1187 Artwood Drive, $120,000

Sarah B. Wingate, Jaren Whitehead Heard and Jesse Faulkner Heard to Murdock C. Ragland. Parcel, near Moneta Road, 5.058 acres, $25,000

David A. Micheay II to Doris L. Hartman and Jenein E. Merie. Lot 161, section III, Forest Lakes, $435,000

Teresa J. and Stephen Lawrence Avery to Ashley B. Castanes. Tract 6Z, Va. 715, 22.035 acres. $430,000

Joseph A. and Amy E. Caun to Matthew and Candace Tait. Lot 39, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $320,000

Claudine Molens to Jeremy Christopher and Allison Nicole O’Mara. 1155 Gosling Drive, $440,000

Gaetano T. Greco and Miriam F. Greco to Fabbi LLC. 401 East Main St., $500,000

MkCrenfril LLC to Peter R. and Curtina Sharpe. Lot 52, section 2, Lake Forest, $1,349,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Louis Edgard Eliacin Jr. Lot 17, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $324,500

Raymond and Cynthia Arrington at Patricia Pannell. 1278 Bell Town Road, $50,000

Touchdown Properties LLC to Dustin Allen Dewitt. Lot 82, Summerfield, $50,000

Dakota Pellman to Clinton Switzer. Lot 20, Governors Hill, $250,900

Michael Wayne and Deborah G. Nichols to Jesse Hopkins. 1423 Circlewood Loop, $195,000

Campbell County

Shelah Y. Simpson to Brian S. and Kim Ashbaugh. Lot 27, section 1, Lighthouse Townhouses, $143,500

Kimberly S. Sheriff to Walter B. Bass III and Allen B. Bass. Lot 18, Collins Ferry Road, $25,000

Lexine R. Gill to Dwight and Linda Bennett and Deborah Silva. 1654 Wards Road, $35,000

Setonia S. Johnson-Bey to Patterson Brothers Paving Inc. 211 Hopewell Lane, $3,500

Greystone Builders LLC to Joshua Brooks. 187 Windsor Forest Drive, $279,000

Joanna L. Dolan and Thomas L. Burnett to Mark W. Lindy. Lot 4, Castanea Hills, $135,000

Lisa Annette Burns Clark, Matthew Kent Burns and James O. Burns Jr. to Thomas E. Gibson Jr. and Mary A. Gibson. Lot 39, section II, Tavern Grove, $179,900

Samuel W. Falwell to Christopher B. and Sally A. Burrill. Lot 49, section 2, Concord Village, $10,000

Richard and Marilyn Dumoulin to Jacob Dalton. 811 Church Lane, $160,000

Phillip Terry and Betty Ann Jones to Frederick Douglas Jr. Lot 36A, section 1, Country Haven Estates, $44,000

Calvin Leo Fore to Redwood Property Investments LLC. 211 Depot Road, $24,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Terry Lane and Angelia Dawn Rexrode. Lot 2, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $378,604

Anthony K Lerner Sr. to James Daren Tolley and Marriane Hood. Lot 7, Button Creek Estates, $149,000

Dane Nelson to Imperial Investment Properties LLC. 481 Midgett Farm Road and additional parcel, $310,000

City of Lynchburg

Albin Investing LLC to Debbie Carroll. 2267 Otey St., $133,000

Timothy M. and Patricia S. Gabryel to Wade and Violet Andrews. Lot 4, block A, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $265,000

Michelle A. Angle to John R. and Joyce S. Forsberg. Lot 58A, block N, Cornerstone, $305,000

William E. Woodroof Jr., Deirdre S. Hays, Stuart C. Salmon and Timothy B. Salmon to Nalline S. Baliram. Lots 233, 234 and part of lot 235, Windsor Hills, $19,950

James Edward Sanders and Patsy Karen Sanders to Lydia and Robert Bambara. Lot 42, section 2, Heritage Hills, $275,000

Barbara L. Gerry to Justin Purves and Emily Beckett. Lot 45, City Place at Wyndhurst, $240,000

Eric Leavitt and Jennifer M. Leavitt to Beesix Properties LLC. Lot 1, block 7, section A, Sandusky Acres, $168,500

Alec E. Driskill II and Catherine E. Driskill to Craig Alan Champney and Troy David Champney. Lot 5, Mattox Addition to Fort Hill Section, $75,000

Joshua Rosene to Juan F. Chicas. 1917 Bluff St., $15,000

George M. Schwarzmann to Timothy and Kristin Dunfee. Lot 18, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $230,000

Leo P. and Rebecca L. Dutil to Phillip Ryan and Maureen W. Lynch. Lot P34, Cornerstone, $317,000

LBR Investments LLC to Empire Capital LLC. 501-503 Stuart St., $96,000

MidAtlantic IRA LLC to Michael Frazier, Regenia Frazier and Kevin Frazier. Lot 15, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $109,990

Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Deborah K. Hedrick. 4928 Myrtle St., $199,900

Curtis G. and Susan S. Hamilton to Wesley R. and Abigail R. Turner. Lot 5, block 2, Oakland Addition, $315,000

Brett W. Hartley to Nurbaiti Investments LLC. 406 Walnut St., $45,000

Sam Meshkinfam to Harvest Investments Inc. Lot 54, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $579,900

LC Special LLC to Timothy Haynes. 707 Madison St., $204,900

Fred B. Heptinstall Jr. and Nanci S. Heptinstall to W. Scott and Barbara Ann Vandiver. Lot 7, section 1, College Park, $395,000

Daniel N. Hower and Rebekah H. Hower to Susan L. Jacobs. Lot 18, section 3, Blue Ridge Farms, $256,000

Marshall A. Shuff III to Herman and Sadie Jones. Lot 23, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $267,000

Kent Realty Company, Incorporated to Living Word Ministries Church Inc. 2027 and 2029 Fort Ave., $464,900

Jeremy J. and Lindsay M. Langett to Elizabeth G. Sharrett. Lot 9B, Vue Land Place, $285,000

Marion R. Wood to Sonja-Sophie Loeffler. Lot 1, section 3, West Lynchburg, $151,500

McKean T. Machut to Bradley J. and Serrine D. Sorrell. 1013, 1015 and 1017 Chowan Ave., $200,000

Ronald T. Tucker to Michael K. Richards and Lillie D. Phillips. 529 Atlanta Ave., $242,200

Building permits

Campbell County

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red House Road, new dwelling, $270,000

Jay Yancey, 1143 Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $420,000

John Thompson, 45 Westfield Drive, renovation, $320,000

Campbell County School Board, 555 Village Highway, accessory building, $150,000

Corey Bonheim, lot 2, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $578,150

Kaleb Ferkins, lot 1, Walking Trail, new dwelling, $350,000

James Nobilni, 420 Mount Vista Drive, finish basement, $25,000

James Marston Jr., Depot Road, new dwelling, $450,000

Glynn Joshua, 844 Red House Road, alterations, $3,000

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mount Athos Road, renovation and remodel, $15,325,810.24

Dale Moore, 802 Peerman School Road, renovation, $25,000

Jacob Burnopp, Limerock Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Ronald Honnen, 38 Long Drive, deck with roof, $13,000

Aaron Warrender, Crows Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Lee Haag, lot 1, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $470,000

Stephanie Drinkard, 373 Drinkard Road, replace deck, $6,600

Sherrille Wright, Dearborn Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Lewis Carr Jr., 4744 Gladys Road, porch, $3,500

Jason Rice, Rocky Ridge Road, new dwelling, $761,000